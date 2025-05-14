Best Mechanical Keyboards – Top Picks for Gamers in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best mechanical keyboards are the key to comfort, precision, and maximum performance, whether you’re a gamer, programmer, or just someone who values high-quality peripherals.

In 2025, the market offers an overwhelming number of options, but how do you find a keyboard that truly meets your expectations without breaking the bank?

We’ve tested dozens of models and examined switches, form factors, battery life, and extra features to help you choose the perfect one. In this guide, you’ll learn which keyboards are best for gaming and which are ideal for work or everyday tasks.

Our Top Picks for Mechanical Keyboards

When choosing the best mechanical keyboard, it’s essential to consider not just the brand but also the type of switches, build quality, and additional features. We’ve compiled the top models for different needs – from budget-friendly options to premium choices for gamers and enthusiasts:

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro – An advanced gaming mechanical keyboard with Razer Analog Optical switches, adjustable actuation point (0.1–4.0 mm), and an aluminum body. It features a detachable magnetic wrist rest and Chroma RGB lighting; Logitech G413 SE Full-Size – The best budget mechanical keyboard with tactile switches, durable PBT keycaps, and a solid aluminum frame. A perfect choice for gamers who need a high-quality budget gaming keyboard without unnecessary extras; Flow Lite 100 Keys – A compact and stylish keyboard with a 100-key layout, long-lasting mechanical switches, and USB-C connectivity. A great balance between functionality and size.

9 Best Mechanical Keyboards

Choosing the best mechanical keyboard isn’t just about price or brand – it’s a mix of comfort, responsiveness, and reliability. Gaming keyboards with mechanical switches offer a crisp tactile response, which is crucial for competitive gamers. Those looking for a budget gaming keyboard should focus on balancing excellent build quality and affordability.

We’ve selected 9 of the best models, varying in form factor, switch type, and extra features – from minimalist designs to premium devices with cutting-edge technology.

1. Razer Huntsman V3 Pro – [Best Overall Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Razer Analog Optical Switches Connection Wired (USB-C) Backlighting Razer Chroma RGB Form Factor Full-size, TKL, Mini Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Frame Material Aluminum Additional Features Adjustable actuation, onboard memory, detachable USB-C cable

When it comes to the best mechanical keyboards, it’s hard to ignore the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro model. This Razer keyboard is designed for gamers who value lightning-fast speed, customization, and reliability.

The keyboard features Razer Analog Optical switches that support Hall Effect switches. Every keystroke is registered with incredible accuracy and without delays.

It also has Rapid Trigger, which provides a significant advantage in fast-paced games where instant reaction is crucial.

What makes this keyboard amazing is its customizable keypress travel. You can adjust how deep the key needs to be pressed for it to register – from a light tap to a full press.

Add to that high-quality PBT keycaps that don’t wear out or become glossy over time, an aluminum frame, and an ergonomic design. In the end, you get the perfect option for esports.

Pros Cons ✅Optical switches with Hall Effect



✅Rapid Trigger with minimal keystroke delay



✅Fully customizable keypress travel



✅High-quality PBT keycaps with durability and a pleasant texture



✅Sturdy aluminum frame



✅Razer Chroma RGB lighting with hundreds of effects and game sync



✅Detachable USB-C cable for easy transport ❌High price, which is fully justified by the quality and available functionality





























Final Verdict: This Razer keyboard is the choice of enthusiasts and esports players. If you want maximum control over your keys, fast response, and flawless build quality, the Huntsman V3 Pro will meet all expectations.

Check Amazon for good deals for Razer Huntsman V3 Pro >

2. Logitech G413 SE Full-Size – [Best Budget Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Logitech Tactile Mechanical Switches Connection Wired (USB-A) Backlighting White LED Form Factor Full-size Keycaps PBT Frame Material Aluminum alloy Additional Features Durable build, anti-ghosting, 6-key rollover

This is not just the best budget gaming keyboard, but a truly high-quality mechanical keyboard with solid features. It uses tactile mechanical switches that provide a clear response and reliability without unnecessary noise.

Unlike many budget models, it features high-strength PBT keycaps, which are rare in this segment. Logitech didn’t overload the G413 SE with extra features but added white LED backlighting, making the keyboard stylish and easy to use in the dark.

It connects via USB, the keys have multimedia functions, and the layout is full-size. This keyboard will appeal to strategy gamers and those who type a lot and often.

Pros Cons ✅Full-size layout with a functional row, convenient for work and gaming



✅Mechanical switches with tactile feedback



✅Durable aluminum frame



✅White LED backlighting – minimalist and stylish ❌No RGB backlighting, but the keys are still lit in white, making it comfortable to play in the dark



















Final Verdict: If you need an affordable yet high-quality option, the Logitech G413 SE Full-Size is an excellent choice. The best budget option for those who want a full-size mechanical keyboard with durable PBT keycaps, without unnecessary extras but with great design and reliability.

Get Logitech G413 SE Full-Size now >

3. ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme 75 – [Best Mechanical Keyboard for Gaming]

Feature Specification Switch Type ROG NX Red, Blue, Brown Connection Wired, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth Backlighting RGB Form Factor 75% Keycaps PBT Frame Material Aluminum Additional Features OLED display, hot-swappable switches, pre-lubed stabilizers

If you’re looking for the best mechanical keyboard for gaming, ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme 75 is a true beast among mechanical gaming keyboards.

The compact 75% form factor is perfect for gamers who care about ergonomics and desk space but don’t want to sacrifice functionality. It features an OLED display that can be customized—from showing system data to custom animations.

The key feature of this model is its switches. This keyboard is equipped with Hall Effect switches, which means zero input delay, super smooth keystrokes, and support for Rapid Trigger, ideal for FPS games and esports battles.

Plus, you can perform hot-swapping of switches for customization. The built-in USB dongle and Bluetooth connection allow for wireless gaming, and the powerful battery ensures the best battery life among mechanical keyboards in this class.

Pros Cons ✅75% compact mechanical keyboard – more desk space



✅OLED display – show custom animations directly on the keyboard



✅Hot-swappable switches without soldering



✅Durable and comfortable PBT keycaps



✅Best battery life – lasts for weeks without recharging



✅Triple connection options (USB dongle, Bluetooth, wired) adds flexibility ❌It will take time to get used to the 75% key layout

























Final Verdict: If you need a top-tier mechanical keyboard that provides instant response in games, comfort with a compact form factor, and flexibility in connectivity, the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme 75 is the best choice.

Grab your order for ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme 75 on Amazon >

4. Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired – [Best High-End Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown Connection Wired (USB-C) Backlighting Per-key RGB Form Factor Full-size Keycaps PBT Doubleshot Frame Material Aluminum Additional Features AXON processing technology, dedicated media controls, detachable wrist rest

This is the updated version of the iconic K70, now equipped with a wired connection for minimal input delay and an 8000Hz polling rate, making it ideal for FPS games. The main feature is the Cherry MX mechanical switches (available in Red, Blue, Brown), which offer clear feedback, excellent response speed, and reliability.

The frame is made of anodized aluminum, which makes the keyboard durable and long-lasting. The double higher quality PBT keycaps do not wear out even after years of active gaming.

The built-in RGB backlighting is customizable through the proprietary Corsair iCUE software, and the USB passthrough allows you to connect additional devices directly to the keyboard.

It also has multimedia keys and a function row, including a volume wheel. As a result, this model is optimal not only for gaming but also for work.

Pros Cons ✅Wired connection with an 8000Hz polling rate



✅Cherry MX switches with stability and high response speed



✅Instant key rollover for FPS games



✅Will withstand years of active use



✅RGB backlighting with iCUE software and flexible customization ❌The keyboard is large by itself and takes a lot of desk space with attacked wrist rest























Final Verdict: The Corsair K70 RGB PRO is the best premium mechanical keyboard characterized by instant response, customization, and reliability. I would recommend it to all shooter enthusiasts and esports players.

Purchase Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired now on Amazon >

5. Flow Lite 100 Keys – [Best Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Low-profile mechanical switches Connection Wired & Wireless Backlighting RGB Form Factor Compact (100 keys) Keycaps ABS Frame Material Plastic Additional Features Slim design, Bluetooth connection, multi-device support

This is a low-profile keyboard that combines typing comfort, speed, and stylish design. The main difference is the low-profile mechanical switches, which provide a short key travel and fast activation.

They are perfect for both gaming and typing. Plus, you can swap the switches without soldering, choosing the perfect combination of response and sound.

Another key advantage is the ability to connect in three modes: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz via USB dongle, and wired USB-C. As a result, you can use it on a computer, laptop, or even on a tablet or smartphone.

The built-in battery ensures long-lasting performance without recharging, even with active use.

Pros Cons ✅Low-profile mechanical switches



✅Hot-swappable switches



✅Three connection options (USB dongle, Bluetooth, USB-C)



✅Durable aluminum frame with maximum longevity



✅Long battery life without recharging



✅Compact design – the keyboard doesn’t take up much space on your desk ❌Limited functional range, but this is justified by the affordable price



























Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a compact mechanical keyboard with low-profile keys, the Flow Lite 100 Keys is one of the best options. It’s perfect for those who want something light, stylish, and convenient, but still enjoy all the benefits of mechanical switches.

Order Flow Lite 100 Keys today on Amazon >

6. Higround Basecamp – [Best RGB Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Custom mechanical switches Connection Wired & Wireless Backlighting RGB Form Factor 65% Keycaps PBT Frame Material Aluminum Additional Features Unique aesthetics, customizable lighting modes, high build quality

The Higround Basecamp will appeal to fans of bright and unique keyboards. Right now, this RGB gaming keyboard model can be called a true masterpiece among others. It combines impressive lighting, high-quality mechanical switches, and a comfortable form factor.

What makes it unique? First of all, the custom design – each model has unique colors and patterns, making this keyboard an integral part of your setup.

The RGB backlighting here is not just “for show“ – it’s truly deep, rich, and highly customizable via the proprietary software.

The switches are top-notch, too – various options are available, including linear, tactile, and even hall effect switches, which provide instant activation and smooth key travel. You can connect it via cable (USB-C) or through a USB dongle, making it flexible to use.

Pros Cons ✅RGB gaming keyboard – powerful and rich RGB backlighting



✅Custom design – unique colors and patterns



✅Easy switch swapping



✅Smooth and instant activation



✅Best battery life – lasts for weeks without recharging ❌The price is above average for a compact keyboard, but its appearance fully justifies it























Final Verdict: This is the type of keyboard that stands out from the rest – not just for its bright backlighting but also for its unique design. Plus, it’s a powerful device with flexible customization options.

Hurry up and buy Higround Basecamp keyboard on Amazon >

7. Womier SK75 – [Best 75% Layout Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Gateron Optical Connection Wired & Wireless Backlighting RGB Form Factor 75% Keycaps PBT Frame Material Acrylic Additional Features Hot-swappable switches, fully customizable RGB, compact and lightweight

If you need a compact mechanical keyboard but don’t want to sacrifice functionality and comfort, the Womier SK75 is the perfect choice. It takes up less space than a full-sized keyboard but still includes the arrow keys and function row, making it a great compromise between compactness and usability.

What sets it apart? First of all, its unique design and the bright RGB backlighting make it truly striking. If you appreciate the aesthetics of your setup, you’ll definitely like it.

In addition, the hot swappable switches allow for easy switch changes without soldering. It supports different options, including hall effect switches, which provide smooth keypresses and instant activation. The sound-dampening material inside the keyboard makes the key presses softer and quieter.

Although the 75% layout is a sweet spot, it’s worth remembering that there are even more compact options, like the 60 percent gaming keyboard, which focuses on maximizing space-saving.

It supports both wired and wireless connection via a USB dongle, making it suitable for various usage scenarios.

Pros Cons ✅Compact 75% form factor – a balance between size and convenience



✅RGB backlighting – powerful and deep, with custom effects



✅Hot swappable switches – customization options



✅Hall effect switches – smoothness and instant activation



✅Sound dampening material – soft, pleasant keystroke sound



✅USB dongle – wireless connection with no lag



✅Function row – convenience for work and gaming ❌It is not as portable as a 60% gaming keyboard

































Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a compact keyboard but don’t want to lose the arrow keys and function row, the Womier SK75 is an excellent choice. It’s perfect for gamers and casual users who appreciate bright design, comfort, and customization options. for Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a compact keyboard but don’t want to lose the arrow keys and function row, the Womier SK75 is an excellent choice. It’s perfect for gamers and casual users who appreciate bright design, comfort, and customization options.

Complete your purchase for Womier SK75 on Amazon >

8. RK ROYAL KLUDGE S98 – [Best Mechanical Keyboard for a Premium Typing Sound]

Feature Specification Switch Type Custom RK switches (linear, tactile, clicky) Connection Wired & Wireless Backlighting RGB Form Factor 96% Keycaps PBT Frame Material ABS Plastic Additional Features Multi-mode connection, hot-swappable switches, premium dampening for better acoustics

If tactile feedback and sound are important to you when choosing a keyboard, the RK ROYAL KLUDGE S98 is just what you need.

This unique mechanical keyboard has its keystroke sound perfected. The body uses sound-dampening materials that reduce rattling, making the sound clean, deep, and pleasant.

What makes it stand out? First and foremost, high-quality switches with hot swappable support allow you to change them without soldering and find your perfect tactile feedback.

Additionally, it features higher-quality PBT keycaps, which improve durability and make the keyboard feel nice to the touch. Even with prolonged use, the keys won’t wear out.

The design is also top-notch – this unique 96% form factor makes it more compact than standard models but still includes the numeric keypad (Numpad).

The connection options are highly versatile: you can use a USB dongle for wireless connection or a cable for maximum stability and quick response.

If you’re looking for a quiet yet expressive keyboard that will satisfy both your fingers and your ears, the RK ROYAL KLUDGE S98 is a fantastic choice.

Pros Cons ✅Premium sound – clear, rich, and rattle-free



✅Sound dampening materials – improves keyboard acoustics



✅Hot swappable switches – easily change switches



✅Higher quality PBT keycaps – durable and pleasant to touch



✅Compact 98% form factor – saves space but retains the Numpad



✅Aesthetic design for any setup ❌It might seem too quiet for fans of loud keyboards



























Final Verdict: The RK ROYAL KLUDGE S98 is the perfect option for those who value sound while typing and want the most comfortable experience. It’s great for work, gaming, and users who appreciate aesthetically pleasing devices.

Order RK ROYAL KLUDGE S98 now on Amazon >

9. AULA F99 – [Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboard]

Feature Specification Switch Type Custom mechanical switches Connection Wireless (2.4 GHz & Bluetooth) Backlighting RGB Form Factor 98% Keycaps PBT Frame Material Aluminum Additional Features Long battery life, hot-swappable switches, customizable macros

The AULA F99 is a premium wireless mechanical keyboard that is perfect for gaming, work, and everyday tasks on your computer. This model combines the convenience of wireless connectivity with the high performance of mechanical switches.

It uses Bluetooth and a USB dongle, giving you the option to choose the best connection method depending on your needs. Currently, it’s one of the top models in the best wireless gaming keyboard rankings.

When it comes to typing quality, the AULA F99 features hot swappable switches, allowing you to easily customize the keyboard to your personal preferences. It also has higher quality PBT keycaps that ensure long-term durability and a pleasant typing experience.

What makes it especially attractive is the RGB backlighting with various effects, which makes the keyboard not only functional but also a stylish part of your gaming setup.

Additionally, the AULA F99 has impressive battery life. It’s equipped with one of the best batteries, providing many hours of use without the need for recharging. This makes it a great option for long gaming sessions or working without constant recharges.

Pros Cons ✅Wireless connection via Bluetooth or USB dongle – maximum flexibility



✅Hot-swappable switches



✅RGB backlighting with effects add style to your setup



✅Excellent battery with long-lasting use



✅Compact and comfortable design



✅Easy to use and set up ❌Not the lightest body for portability























Final Verdict: The AULA F99 is the ideal choice for gamers and professionals who value wireless freedom and a stylish appearance. It’s perfect for those who appreciate comfort and high-quality execution without sacrificing functionality.

Buy AULA F99 on Amazon right now >

Mechanical Keyboard Vs. Regular Keyboard

When choosing a gaming keyboard, it’s important to consider not only its appearance but also key characteristics that affect performance. From switch type to response speed—every aspect plays a role in comfort and control accuracy.

Mechanical keyboards offer precise key actuation, more durable switches, and customization options to suit personal preferences.

Unlike standard membrane models, they provide instant feedback, which is crucial for shooters, MOBAs, and other genres where every millisecond counts.

Key factors affecting gameplay:

Response speed – Mechanical keyboards react faster due to individual switches under each key.

– Mechanical keyboards react faster due to individual switches under each key. Tactile feel – Mechanical switches provide clear feedback, helping to reduce misclicks.

– Mechanical switches provide clear feedback, helping to reduce misclicks. Durability – Mechanical switches can withstand 50–100 million keystrokes, while membrane keyboards have a significantly lower lifespan.

– Mechanical switches can withstand million keystrokes, while membrane keyboards have a significantly lower lifespan. Customization – The ability to swap switches, programmable macros, and RGB lighting allows players to tailor their gaming keyboard for any task.

When choosing the best gaming keyboard for your gaming setup, it’s worth noting that mechanical models offer the best balance between comfort, performance, and reliability. They are ideal for competitive gaming as well as for those who want to fully enjoy the gaming experience.

1. Switch types

The main difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards lies in the key actuation mechanism:

Membrane keyboards use a rubber dome membrane that completes a circuit when pressed. This design makes the keyboard quieter but less responsive;

Mechanical keyboards use individual switches for each key, ensuring precise feedback, fast actuation, and durability.

For competitive gaming, especially in FPS titles, mechanical keyboards are the best choice. For example, linear switches (Red, Silver) are perfect for shooters—they have no resistance, and every press is instantly registered in the game.

2. Tactile feedback and typing experience

The difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards is noticeable from the first keystrokes.

Membrane keys feel soft and lack a distinct tactile bump upon actuation;

Mechanical keys can be smooth (linear switches), tactile (with a noticeable “bump“ when pressed), or clicky (with a sharp clicking sound).

For instance, a mechanical keyboard with tactile switches (Brown, Tactile) is a great choice for games requiring precise tactical control. On the other hand, linear switches are favored by players who prefer a smooth and fast key press.

3. Durability

Membrane keyboards are rated for 5-10 million key presses. Over time, the membrane loses its elasticity, making the key presses less distinct. Mechanical keyboards can withstand 50-100 million key presses.

The metal springs inside the switches don’t wear out as quickly, and the keys can be easily replaced by the user. Mechanical models also don’t have the “key pressing“ effect over time, like membrane keyboards do. This makes them a great investment for long-term use.

4. Customization

If personalization is important to you, a mechanical keyboard is the clear leader. Membrane models are nearly impossible to customize. Sometimes, you can change the keycaps, but this is relatively rare.

Mechanical keyboards allow you to change not only the keycaps but also the switches, adjust the key press force, program macros, customize RGB lighting, and even lubricate the switches for a better sound.

5. Sound

The sound of the keyboard is not just an aesthetic factor but also an important element of comfort. Membrane keyboards are usually quiet, but they may produce muffled sounds due to the rubber membrane being pressed.

As for mechanical keyboards, different models can have different sound profiles:

Clicky (Blue, Green) — loud, distinct clicks reminiscent of a typewriter;

— loud, distinct clicks reminiscent of a typewriter; Tactile (Brown) — quieter but with a noticeable tactile feedback;

— quieter but with a noticeable tactile feedback; Linear (Red, Silver) — quiet, smooth key presses without a click or tactile resistance;

— quiet, smooth key presses without a click or tactile resistance; Thocky — a low-frequency, deep, and pleasant sound that can be achieved with custom keyboards.

6. Responsiveness

In games where every millisecond counts, mechanical keyboards provide a huge advantage. These models can have response times from 0.2 ms (optical-mechanical models) to 5 ms.

Membrane keyboards have a longer response time (usually 6-10 ms) because the rubber membrane requires a full press to register.

You’ll especially feel the difference in shooters, fighting games, and MOBA games, where quick reactions determine the outcome of the match. If you need maximum speed, choose a mechanical keyboard with linear switches or optical switches.

FAQs

What is the best mechanical gaming keyboard?

The best mechanical keyboard depends on your preferences. If speed is crucial, consider the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro with optical switches. For a balance between typing and gaming, the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme 75 is a great choice.

What is a mechanical keyboard?

A mechanical keyboard is a keyboard where each key has its own individual switch. Unlike membrane models, mechanical keyboards offer better responsiveness, more distinct key presses, and higher durability (up to 100 million key presses).

How to clean a mechanical keyboard?

To clean a mechanical keyboard, follow these steps:

Disconnect the keyboard from your computer. Remove the keycaps using a keycap puller. Wipe the surface with a soft cloth lightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol. Use compressed air to remove dust. Wash the keycaps in warm soapy water, let them dry. Reassemble the keyboard in reverse order.

Why do people like mechanical keyboards?

Many people prefer mechanical keyboards for their excellent tactile feedback, lifespan of 5-10 times longer than membrane devices, customization options, and the presence of lighting. Also, mechanical keyboards react faster to key presses, which is critical for competitive gaming.

How to fix sticky keys on a mechanical keyboard?

If keys on your mechanical keyboard are sticking, follow these steps:

Disconnect the keyboard. Remove the sticky key with a keycap puller. Clean the switch with a cotton swab soaked in isopropyl alcohol. Use compressed air to remove dirt and crumbs. If necessary, replace the switch with a new one.

How to remove mechanical keyboard switches?

To replace switches on a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard, follow this guide:

Disconnect the keyboard. Remove the keycap with a keycap puller. Use a switch puller to carefully pull the switch upward. Insert a new switch, pressing it until it clicks into place. Reattach the keycap.

How to reset a mechanical keyboard?

To reset a mechanical keyboard, disconnect it, press a key combination (usually FN + ESC or FN + Space), and plug the keyboard back in. Keep holding the keys for 5-10 seconds until the keyboard resets.

Is a mechanical keyboard worth it?

A mechanical keyboard outperforms membrane models in speed, durability, and comfort. If you play games that rely on fast input, the difference will be noticeable. While mechanical keyboards are more expensive, they last longer, improve gameplay, and provide a pleasant tactile experience.