18 Most Fun Video Games to Try in 2025 – Pure Joy Awaits

The most fun games are the ones that make you lose track of hours, laugh so hard you almost drop the controller, or drag your friends into “just one more round.” I’ve played a ridiculous amount of stuff over the years (first-person shooters, quirky sims, wild sandboxes…) and trust me, some titles just hit different. So here you have 18 fun games that, in 2025, are guaranteed to keep things fresh. If you’re bored, stuck, or just need a laugh, take a seat.

Our Top Picks for Most Fun Video Games

You know when a game hooks you so hard that time just disappears? That’s the vibe these picks deliver. They’re the fun games I always bring up first, because they don’t just look good in trailers, they actually make you want to play for hours, chilling solo or cracking up with other players.

Here are the top 5 picks that absolutely nail what makes gaming fun in 2025:

Balatro (2024) – It’s like poker meets a roguelike, and before you know it, “just one more hand” turns into an all-night session. Helldivers 2 (2024) – If you’re into co-op chaos, it’s pure comedy because every mission turns into a string of hilarious misfires, friendly fire, and stories you’ll be laughing about long after. Rocket League (2015) – Rocket-powered soccer sounds silly, but it’s insanely competitive, ridiculously fun, and the ultimate party starter. Split Fiction (2025) – It’s a narrative game where every quest flips the script, one minute tense, the next hilarious, and it proves that story-driven games can feel just as unpredictable as a shooter. Two Point Museum (2025) – Running a museum shouldn’t be this fun, but here it’s all about bending the rules, designing wacky exhibits, pranking visitors, and getting weird with ideas, which is exactly where the magic happens.

Not a bad lineup to kick things off, right? And trust me, this is just the start. If you’re looking for very fun games that keep the good vibes rolling in 2025, the rest of the list is packed with gems.

18 Most Fun Video Games to Play in 2025 – Fun for Everyone

Alright, here’s the full lineup, 18 picks that cover every kind of vibe, from chaotic party sessions with friends to epic journeys across massive universes. Some will have you laughing, others will keep you hooked for hours, but they all prove why these are the most fun video games.

1. Balatro [Most Addictive Card-Based Fun Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s LocalThunk (developer), Playstack (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 20–100+ hours / Best for strategy fans / Roguelike poker twist Metacritic score 92

If you’ve ever thought poker was too uptight, Balatro flips that idea on its head. It’s a roguelike card game about bending the rules, stacking wild combos, and trying not to laugh when the chaos completely derails your carefully planned strategy.

The loop is deceptively simple: draw cards, make hands, and rack up points. But then the modifiers kick in: jokers, multipliers, and bizarre effects that make every run feel like rolling the dice on a brand-new game. One moment you’re cruising with the perfect hand, the next a random twist forces you to rethink everything. That unpredictability is exactly what makes it one of the most addictive fun games in years.

Why we chose it Balatro nails that rare balance between skill and randomness. You’ll spend hours chasing the perfect combo, but it never feels repetitive because each run has its own hilarious surprises.

Visually, it’s got a minimalist retro vibe that puts all the focus on the cards and the thrill of risk-taking. And the best part? Even quick sessions feel satisfying, you don’t need a whole evening to feel like you’ve accomplished something…though trust me, it’s easy to get sucked in.

Final Verdict: If you’re into games that mix brainpower with a little chaos, Balatro is a must-try. It’s proof that even the simplest mechanics can play out into some of the most fun games on the market today.

2. Helldivers 2 [Most Chaotic Co-op Fun Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Arrowhead Game Studios (developer), PlayStation Studios (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30–200+ hours / Best for co-op squads / Intense bug-slaying chaos Metacritic score 82

Drop onto a hostile planet with three buddies, and suddenly you’re in the middle of the most ridiculous battles you’ll ever play. Helldivers 2 thrives on pure co-op madness: calling down airstrikes, unloading entire clips into swarms of alien bugs, and proving why it deserves a spot among the best TPS games. It’s a game where victory often feels like surviving a complete disaster.

Every mission is basically a gamble with war. You and your squad choose objectives, dive in guns blazing, and try to hold ground long enough to complete tasks while waves of enemies overwhelm you. The mix of combat and coordination means you’re constantly shouting, laughing, and sometimes even arguing about who pressed the wrong button.

Instead of hyper-polished realism, the game leans into exaggerated sci-fi chaos. Explosions light up the screen, the alien designs are gross in the best way, and the ragdoll physics turn every failed retreat into comedy gold.

Pro tip Always double-check your stratagem codes before calling in reinforcements. One typo mid-fight and you’ll end up dropping a supply pod on your own squad’s heads. It’s hilarious, but also a quick way to end up eliminated.

Final Verdict: If you want a co-op shooter that’s equal parts teamwork and total mayhem, Helldivers 2 is a blast. Few fun games capture that feeling of epic survival mixed with side-splitting mistakes quite like this one.

3. Rocket League [Most High-Energy Sports Fun Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Psyonix (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Endless replayability / Best for competitive matches & party play / Soccer with rocket-powered cars Metacritic score 86

There are a few games that turn such a simple example of sport into pure madness, like Rocket League. Imagine soccer, but instead of running, you’re boosting across an arena in rocket-fueled cars, flipping, jumping, and smashing the ball into the goal. It sounds absurd, but the mix of sports and racing works so well it became an instant classic. And if you’re on PC, our best gaming PC picks can help you squeeze out higher FPS, which makes aerials and fast recoveries feel way cleaner.

What makes it so addictive is how every round feels completely different. Sometimes you’re pulling off insane aerial tricks, other times you’re just desperately trying to block a last-second shot to win the match. Play it seriously in ranked or casually with the kids on the couch, either way, Rocket League’s pace keeps you on edge the whole time.

The arenas pop with color, and every match feels like a high-energy show. Add in customizable characters (well, cars, but they feel like characters with all the hats, decals, and goofy accessories you can unlock), and suddenly your ride becomes your personality. It’s that combination of skill and silliness that keeps people hooked years later.

Why we chose it Rocket League is the perfect blend of accessibility and depth. You can grab a controller and play on a computer or console in minutes, but mastering the advanced moves could take hundreds of hours. It’s proof that even the strangest ideas (like cars playing soccer) can become some of the most fun games ever made.

Final Verdict: If you’re gaming alone or with other people on the couch, Rocket League delivers nonstop action and laughs. It’s competitive, it’s crazy, and it’s still one of the most replayable sports games out there.

4. Split Fiction [Most Unpredictable Story-Driven Fun Game]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Indie Collective (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 15–40 hours / Best for story lovers / Genre-blending narrative Metacritic score 88

Split Fiction is one of those games you have to experience to believe. It takes you through a series of missions that shift genres on the fly: one moment you’re in a detective mystery, the next you’re piloting a mech, then suddenly making choices that feel like they belong in an RPG. It’s unpredictable in the best way.

What makes it shine is how the narrative and characters constantly surprise you. The writing has a playful sense of humor, but it also sneaks in clever twists that keep you guessing. You never quite know if the next mission will have you solving puzzles, battling enemies, or just talking your way out of a problem.

The look matches the chaos: a mash-up of art styles that feels like flipping through the past and future of gaming all at once. I’ve seen players on Reddit say they love to watch streams of Split Fiction just to see how wildly different each playthrough can be; it’s that wild. And if you’re into narrative-driven adventures, you’ll definitely want to check out the best games like Split Fiction, since they share that same unpredictable energy.

Pro tip Don’t rush through the missions. Half the fun is noticing the little callbacks and Easter eggs scattered across the chapters (each one is a wink at another game or genre).

Final Verdict: If you love games that constantly keep you on your toes, Split Fiction is a blast. It’s a fresh example of how unpredictable storytelling can make even simple mechanics feel new again.

5. Two Point Museum [Most Whimsical Management Fun Game]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Two Point Studios (developer), SEGA (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 20–60 hours / Best for creative sims fans / Humorous management sandbox Metacritic score 84

If you’ve played Two Point Hospital or Campus, you’ll feel right at home here (except this time you’re running a museum, and it’s honestly so much fun). You start with a blank canvas, then build wings full of dinosaurs, art, or whatever quirky exhibits you can imagine. It’s all about attracting visitors, managing staff, and laughing when your wild ideas somehow work.

The charm is in the humor. Characters wander around gawking at your displays, family members drag kids through the halls, and the announcer’s sarcastic commentary always cracks me up. Every visit feels like a new test of your creativity: you can make something educational, completely ridiculous, or both.

It’s lighthearted, colorful, and perfect for anyone who enjoys management sims but doesn’t want a stressful spreadsheet experience. It really earns its place among the best simulation games for how fun and relaxed it feels.

Why we chose it It’s one of the rare management games that encourages you to defy convention. Instead of punishing mistakes, it rewards experimentation, which makes it ideal for players who just want to relax and build something fun.

Final Verdict: Two Point Museum is the kind of management game you can sink hours into without ever feeling pressured. It’s silly, creative, and easily one of the most fun games you’ll play with a smile on your face.

6. Mullet Madjack [Most Adrenaline-Fueled Shooter Fun Game]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s HAMMER95 (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8–20 hours / Best for FPS junkies / Neon-soaked, time-attack shooter Metacritic score 80

Mullet Madjack throws you into a neon-soaked world where standing still basically means you’re already dead. It’s one of the best FPS games out there, and it feels like an arcade machine on steroids: everything is about speed, momentum, and finding that perfect rhythm where every shot counts.

The hook is brutal but brilliant: you’re on a timer, and every kill buys you just a few more seconds of life. Miss too many shots and the round is over, but string together a stylish combo and suddenly you feel unstoppable. It’s high-octane chaos designed to test how fast your reflexes really are.

The visual style screams 90s arcade fever dream: bright colors, chunky characters, and an aesthetic that feels like a feverish mashup between Saturday morning cartoons and cyberpunk. Reddit players often say it’s the kind of game you can’t watch without wanting to grab the controller yourself.

Pro tip Don’t just spray bullets. Instead, focus on chaining headshots and stylish moves, and you’ll gain extra seconds to join the flow state faster. Missing shots is the quickest way to break a run.

Final Verdict: If you’ve ever wanted a shooter that’s all about reflexes, speed, and style, Mullet Madjack delivers. It’s frantic, unforgiving, and once you get that perfect run, you’ll feel like the coolest person alive.

7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Most Magical Platformer Fun Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 12–25 hours / Best for platforming fans & kids / Wonder transformations Metacritic score 92

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Nintendo at its most playful. At first glance, it looks like a classic 2D Mario game, but the new Wonder mechanics flip everything upside down. Touching a Wonder Flower can catch you off guard: pipes might start moving, your characters transform, or the entire stage shifts in ways you never saw coming.

Gameplay is as smooth as ever: running, jumping, stomping enemies, and discovering secrets hidden in every corner. It’s got that timeless Mario flow that’s easy for newcomers but still rewarding for experienced players chasing every collectible.

Visually, the game is bursting with color and charm. Animations are full of personality, from the way Mario leans into a run to how enemies react when they’re surprised. It’s the kind of detail that makes the kids giggle and older fans smile at the little touches.

Why we chose it Mario games have always been fun, but Wonder adds creativity that keeps even long-time fans hooked.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a platformer that anyone can jump into (kids, friends, or that one person who hasn’t touched a Mario game in years), Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a no-brainer. Easily one of the best Mario games to date.

8. Terraria [Most Creative Pixel Sandbox Fun Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2011 Creator/s Re-Logic (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 100+ hours / Best for sandbox fans / 2D crafting & infinite exploration Metacritic score 83

There’s a reason Terraria has been around for over a decade and still pulls new players in: it’s basically an infinite playground. It starts simple (cutting wood, digging tunnels) yet quickly grows into building castles, wiring traps, and taking on giant bosses across an endless pixel-art world.

Every session gives you something new to discover: hidden biomes, legendary loot, or just the perfect spot to start your next big project. The mix of combat, building, and exploration means there’s always a fresh quest to chase, even after hundreds of hours. And that’s why it’s constantly listed among the best platformer games despite being a sandbox at heart.

The retro visuals might look simple at one point, but don’t let that fool you; there’s incredible depth under the surface. The charm comes from how much freedom you have, and the community constantly shares jaw-dropping creations that make you watch in disbelief.

Pro tip Don’t go alone. Grab a buddy or join a server, and the game transforms into a whole new experience. Building massive projects or taking down bosses together is where Terraria truly shines.

Final Verdict: If you love crafting, exploration, and the thrill of writing your own adventures, Terraria is still unbeatable. Play it on computer or console, it’s one of those fun games that just keeps giving.

9. Donkey Kong Bananza [Most Playful Platformer Fun Game]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Nintendo (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 12–25 hours / Best for platformer fans & kids / Destructible environments Metacritic score N/A

Donkey Kong Bananza brings back the king of platformers in a way that feels both classic and fresh. You’ll swing through jungles, smash through obstacles, and solve clever platforming challenges in a vibrant world full of secrets to discover.

What’s new is its interactive, destructible environments. Instead of just jumping from vine to vine, you can tear through walls, topple trees, and change the level itself to open new paths. Every quest feels fresh because the level bends to your actions, not the other way around.

It’s also a perfect game for families. Kids can mash buttons and still have fun, while seasoned players can chase hidden collectibles and speedrun challenges. Watching Donkey Kong and his team of sidekicks smash their way through colorful levels is endlessly entertaining. It’ll no doubt earn a spot among the best Nintendo Switch party games once it launches.

Why we chose it What makes Bananza stand out is how the jungle itself becomes part of the game. Breaking and reshaping the stage adds a playful spin you don’t usually get in platformers.

Final Verdict: If you want a platformer that balances accessibility for kids with satisfying depth for any person who loves Nintendo classics, Donkey Kong Bananza is a must. It’s chaotic, charming, and just plain fun.

10. Monster Hunter Wilds [Most Thrilling Monster-Hunting Fun Game]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Capcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60–200+ hours / Best for co-op action fans / Open-world hunts & massive monsters Metacritic score N/A

If you’ve ever wanted to feel tiny against a towering beast, Monster Hunter Wilds is where that dream (or nightmare) comes true. Here you’ll find an open world full of unpredictable weather, shifting ecosystems, and colossal monsters that demand strategy and patience to take down.

Every hunt feels like its own mini quest. A fight here isn’t just button-mashing. You’ll be tracking, trapping, dodging, and waiting for that perfect opening to land the kill. The thrill comes from how each monster fights differently, which forces you to adapt or get flattened in seconds.

And let’s be honest, going solo can be tense, but watch how the game transforms when you squad up. The coordination, the chaos, and the shared relief when your team finally topples a beast after a 30-minute battle is what makes Wilds unforgettable.

Why we chose it Wilds looks like Capcom doubling down on everything fans love: a living world, smarter monsters, and co-op battles that feel like events. It’s ambitious, but all signs indicate a thrilling next chapter in the series.

Final Verdict: If you crave massive battles, deep strategy, and the rush of survival in a dangerous world, this is your adventure to join. Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be the ultimate evolution of the franchise, but if you want alternatives, the best games like Monster Hunter list is packed with great picks.

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Most Thrilling Racing Fun Game]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Endless / Best for parties & family / 48+ tracks, battle modes, online play Metacritic score 92

You don’t need me to tell you that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is pure chaos, the kind of racer where a single shell at the wrong second flips the entire race. The game nails that sweet spot between skill and luck, making it as fun for seasoned players as it is for total newbies.

Every track feels like a mini quest of its own, from underwater tunnels to gravity-defying loops, and the power-ups guarantee that no person is ever safe in first place for long. What makes Mario Kart shine goes way beyond the finish line. It’s the laughs, the last-second turnarounds, and the chaos of a blue shell ruining someone’s perfect run.

It’s also one of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids, but let’s be real for once, adults are just as hooked. Online races keep the adrenaline pumping, but local split-screen with friends or family is still where the magic happens. And yep, even the AI computer racers have no mercy.

Pro tip If you’re struggling to win, focus on mastering drifting and item timing, two simple tricks that separate casuals from champions.

Final Verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definition of timeless fun. It’s frantic, hilarious, and still the best way to test friendships without a fight breaking out in your living room.

12. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Most Chaotic Party Fun Game]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Mediatonic (developer), Devolver Digital / Epic Games (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Quick 5–15 min runs / Best for parties / 60-player obstacle course mayhem Metacritic score 80

Fall Guys doesn’t care how serious you are about gaming because it’s pure slapstick chaos dressed up in jellybean costumes. The premise of the game is simple and it’s to survive obstacle courses, dodge ridiculous traps, and hope you’re not the poor person who gets flung off the map in round one.

Every match feels unpredictable, like a mini-game show where victory depends as much on luck as on abilities. Some levels test teamwork, others are all-out scrambles where you’ll watch the crowd pile up at a doorway or tumble into slime. It’s so easy to discover yourself laughing at failures, even when it’s your own.

Kids adore the cartoony vibe, but adults get hooked just as fast. It scratches that “one more try” itch in a way few games do. It also keeps things fresh with seasonal updates, pulling in costumes and collabs that nod to gaming’s past while keeping the chaos alive.

Why we chose it It nails that mix between competitive and silly. Even when you lose, the wipeouts are so funny it barely feels like a loss. That balance is why it’s still one of the most popular party games around.

Final Verdict: If you want quick laughs, unpredictable rounds, and the kind of battle royale where losing is half the fun, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a must.

13. Among Us [Most Suspenseful Social Fun Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Innersloth (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 5–20 min matches / Best for social gaming / Hidden role, sabotage, and deception Metacritic score 85

Few games can turn a simple spaceship setting into so much tension. Among Us thrives on paranoia: you’re either part of the team fixing the ship or the impostor quietly plotting sabotage. Every person you bump into could be your ally or the one waiting to stab you in the back.

The brilliance lies in the conversations between matches. You’ll watch players desperately defend themselves, toss out accusations, and try to discover the impostors before too many crewmates end up dead. Half the fun is in the lies, and the other half is in the chaos when someone trusts the wrong voice.

It’s got a super simple art style, but that’s what makes it timeless. Even years after its peak, the game has kept itself alive with mods, updates, and memes that take you right back to those unforgettable sessions in the past where nobody could agree on who looked “sus.” It’s now a staple in any list of best RPG games with a social twist.

Pro tip Play with voice chat if you can. Text chat works fine, but nothing beats hearing someone panic in real time when the blame shifts their way.

Final Verdict: If you’re after a social game where trust shatters in seconds and every round feels different, Among Us is still one of the most fun (and stressful) picks out there.

14. Minecraft [Most Endless Creative Fun Game]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Mojang Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Infinite hours / Best for builders & explorers / Procedural worlds & redstone mechanics Metacritic score 93

Minecraft is the definition of open-ended fun. Drop into a pixelated universe where you can mine, craft, and build anything from a tiny hut to a massive city with working circuits. Some players dive into survival mode, fending off mobs and pushing their skills, while others treat it like a chill creative playground.

Its blocky look might seem simple at first, but spend five minutes exploring and you’ll realize how much personality the game has. Mods, shaders, and community servers only crank up the variety. One day you’re designing castles, the next you’re role-playing entire adventures with strangers.

Pro tip If you’re starting to feel burnt out, jump on multiplayer servers. From giant PvP arenas that feel like all-out war, to cozy creative hubs full of shared projects, these communities let you discover new playstyles and connect with other players in ways you’d never manage solo.

Final Verdict: Minecraft is pure digital freedom. You can be mining with one other person, experimenting with redstone contraptions, or just letting the hours fly in creative mode. It’s one of those rare games that never gets old and still stands tall among the best open-world games.

15. Elden Ring [Most Epic Adventure Fun Game]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware (developer), Bandai Namco (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 70–150 hours / Best for RPG fans / Massive open map, deep combat, rich lore Metacritic score 96

Elden Ring is the kind of game that makes you feel tiny in the face of something bigger. You’re dropped into the Lands Between with nothing but a sword and curiosity, and every step forward feels like part of a dangerous search for answers. FromSoftware took their trademark difficulty and blended it with a sprawling map full of dungeons, secrets, and bosses that hit like freight trains.

Combat is tense and flexible. You can build a nimble assassin, a heavy tank, or a spellcaster who bends the battlefield to their will. Fights against colossal bosses are intense duels that often end in your death, but each loss teaches you something new until you finally win. It’s frustrating and satisfying in equal measure.

Visually, the game feels like walking through a dark fantasy painting. Crumbling castles, misty swamps, and golden trees (it’s the kind of world that makes you stop, either to admire it or to worry about what’s hiding in the shadows).

Why we chose it It’s a rare RPG that respects your freedom. Instead of pushing you down one path, it lets you carve your own story, with choices that feel as heavy as the battles themselves.

Final Verdict: Elden Ring is punishing, beautiful, and unforgettable. If you’re willing to push through the challenge, you’ll find an adventure that stays with you long after the credits roll. Easily one of the best action RPG games of all time.

16. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Most Cinematic Open-World Fun Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60–120+ hours / Best for story-driven players / Massive open map, detailed NPCs, cinematic realism Metacritic score 97

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar at its most ambitious. You step into the boots of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw trying to survive as the age of gunslingers fades away. And sure, there are shootouts and robberies, but what really makes it special is how alive the world feels. Every detail matters, from grooming your horse to swapping stories by the campfire with your gang.

The story balances high-stakes heists with quiet, reflective moments. One minute you’re caught in a full-on war between rival groups, the next you’re helping a stranger or just fishing by the river. That mix of action and downtime is what gives the game its soul.

The graphics are stunning, with sunsets over the plains and storms rolling across mountains. Players still search for hidden secrets years after release, and the community keeps sharing discoveries that make you appreciate just how much love went into this game. That kind of depth is what makes it stand tall among the best Western games.

Pro tip Take it slow. If you rush through only the main missions, you’ll miss some of the best side narratives and encounters that make Arthur feel like more than just another gunslinger.

Final Verdict: Red Dead Redemption 2 stays with you long after you put down the controller. The attention to detail, unforgettable characters, and emotional story make it one of the most immersive adventures ever made.

17. Goat Simulator 3 [Most Ridiculous Sandbox Fun Game]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Coffee Stain Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 5–20 hours / Best for sandbox chaos fans / Ridiculous physics & wacky missions Metacritic score 72

Some games aim for realism, and Goat Simulator 3 is absolutely not one of them. Here, you’re a goat, and your main goal is to cause as much mayhem as possible. Headbutt cars, ragdoll through fences, or trigger chain reactions that leave the whole map in chaos. It’s dumb fun in the best way possible.

The activities are pure nonsense: one moment you’re launching yourself from a cannon, the next you’re parodying an RPG war quest with your goat squad. The physics system guarantees every collision, jump, or explosion ends in hilarious results. Watching your goat flop around like a crash-test dummy never gets old.

The visuals lean into the absurdity, with colorful environments that beg you to search for secrets, Easter eggs, and pop culture references scattered everywhere. It’s as much a parody of games as it is a sandbox to mess around in, which earns it a cult spot even next to the best strategy games.

Why we chose it Because no other game embraces stupidity quite this proudly. Goat Simulator 3 shows that sometimes the dumbest ideas make for the best laughs.

Final Verdict: Goat Simulator 3 is the ultimate stress reliever. If you want to shut your brain off and enjoy pure chaos, this is the game to boot up. It’s messy, silly, and endlessly entertaining.

18. PowerWash Simulator [Most Relaxing Cleaning Fun Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s FuturLab (developer), Square Enix (publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 15–60+ hours / Best for chill players / First-person cleaning sim Metacritic score 75

Sometimes games don’t need explosions or loot drops to hook you; sometimes all it takes is a power washer and a filthy patio. PowerWash Simulator is exactly that: you’re handed a hose and set loose on cars, houses, parks, and even oddball collab maps (like cleaning the Mars Rover).

The appeal is in how simple it feels. There’s no timer, no fail state. Just you, the dirt, and the oddly satisfying sound of grime disappearing. It’s weirdly meditative, and yet hours slip away as you methodically clear every inch of a playground or fire truck. I personally have gamer friends who played this game and said it’s therapy in digital form.

The game’s also sneaky about variety. No two jobs are alike, and as you search for the last stubborn specks of mud, you realize how invested you’ve become. The sense of completion is addictive, and the devs keep polishing the game with updates that improve overall quality.

Pro tip Use the wide-angle nozzle for big surfaces and swap to narrow streams for stubborn corners; it makes those “this dirt is impossible to spot” moments way less frustrating.

Final Verdict: PowerWash Simulator proves fun can be calm. If you want a game that’s more about unwinding than competing, this one’s hard to beat. It’s satisfying, chill, and the perfect way to clear your head after a long day.

My Verdict on The Most Fun Video Games

After diving into all 18 picks, three stand out as absolute must-plays. Balatro for its addictive blend of card strategy and unpredictable chaos. If co-op mayhem is your thing, Helldivers 2 delivers hilarious teamwork disasters and nail-biting victories. And for a mix of sports and pure madness, Rocket League still rules the field with its rocket-powered soccer action.

Each of these games brings a different kind of fun: chasing high scores, surviving alien swarms, or pulling off insane aerial goals. So if you’re looking for the most fun games to play in 2025, start with these three; you won’t regret it.

FAQs

What is the most fun video game?

The most fun video game is Balatro. It takes poker, flips it on its head, and mixes in roguelike chaos to create one of the most addictive card-based experiences in years. Every run feels fresh thanks to jokers, multipliers, and wild modifiers that keep you guessing, and it’s just as fun for quick sessions as it is for marathon runs.

What makes games fun?

What makes games fun is the mix of challenge, surprise, and connection. Intense hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds, goofy chaos in Goat Simulator 3, or teamwork in Helldivers 2. Each proves that the best games are the ones that make you lose track of time.

What is the most fun video game for kids?

The most fun video game for kids is Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Minecraft. Both are colorful, creative, and forgiving enough for younger players while still entertaining adults. They let you build, explore, and laugh together, which is exactly why they’re considered two of the safest, most enjoyable picks for family gaming.

What are fun games to play as a couple?

The most fun games to play as a couple include Two Point Museum, where planning and building together is surprisingly fun; Terraria, which lets you explore, craft, and face bosses side by side; Fall Guys for quick laughs; and Among Us if you want a tense but hilarious blame game. Forget Disco Elysium, these shine brighter.

Which game should I play if I am bored?

The game you should play if you are bored is Goat Simulator 3 for instant nonsense, Fall Guys for chaotic races, or PowerWash Simulator if you’re after digital meditation. And if you want a real challenge, Elden Ring or Red Dead Redemption 2 throw you into fights that feel straight out of hell (in the best way).