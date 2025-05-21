If you loved the unique mix of heartfelt storytelling and clever co-op gameplay in Split Fiction, you’re probably wondering what to play next. And we totally get it – finding the best games like Split Fiction that achieve that perfect mix of narrative, connection, and teamwork can be tough. That’s why we’ve put together this guide, so you can jump right into your next unforgettable gaming journey.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to play with a friend, partner, or sibling – the titles in this list are built for shared adventures. We’ve brought you a wide selection that includes emotional narratives, sure; but also inventive puzzles and tight coordination, each of these games offers the kind of cooperative magic that made Split Fiction so memorable.

With couch co-op being somewhat abandoned by big companies, many of them are indie games, known for their creativity and emotional depth, while others are standout titles from major studios with polished mechanics and engaging stories.

We’ve also made sure these picks work across different platforms—so it doesn’t matter where you enjoy gaming. If you have a PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, there’s something here for you.

Ready to explore some of the most immersive co-op games out there? Let’s dive into our top picks.

Our top picks for games like Split Fiction

Split Fiction had a rare combination of immersive gameplay, varied scenarios, an interesting story and challenges everywhere, so it’s no wonder it was such a huge success even among the non – gamer crowd.

It was a very unique masterpieces; but these first five are especially close in spirit and design, capturing everything from heartfelt moments to high-stakes teamwork. Keep scrolling after this list for even more hidden gems.

Still with us? Good—because the full list includes even more must-plays that might become your next favorite.

10 Best games like Split Fiction: unforgettable co-op games

Here’s the full breakdown of the 10 best games like Split Fiction, complete with scores, platforms, developer info, and a closer look at why they’re worth your time.

1. It Takes Two [Best Co-op Game for Couples]

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Year of Release 2021 Developer Hazelight Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 9.8/10

The studio that brought us Split Fiction, Hazelight, had already proven its mastery on video game design with It Takes Two. More than a game, this is truly a relationship test in the best way. And if you’ve seen the thousands of videos posted by couples online, you probably already know why!

With a much more “casual” aesthetic and a narrative that’s definitely geared towards couples, this game is still a lot of fun to play for all types of people. Every level introduces new mechanics, forcing both players to adapt and collaborate.

And even if the story feels a bit more childish at some points, it’s heartfelt, inventive, and hilarious in all the right moments. One of the very best co-op games out there, hands down.

2. A Way Out [Best Indie Game About Escape and Brotherhood]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Developer Hazelight Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 9.2/10

But not all Hazelight games are meant to be played by couples. A Way Out, the first title the studio released and one of the best indie games in recent times, is a much grittier and intense game that tells the story of two convicted criminals who need to collaborate to get out of jail.

This emotional prison break adventure is designed entirely around co-op. You’ll rely on your partner to sneak, fight, and escape. Its split-screen design creates some of the most tense and emotional moments in any indie game.

So, if you’re looking for a bit more of a challenge for your couch playing sessions, A Way Out is definitely a great choice!

3. Portal 2 [Best Puzzle Game for Co-op Problem-Solving]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Year of Release 2011 Developer Valve Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 9.5/10

Usually, classics are classics for a very good reason; and there are few games as acclaimed and as atemporal as Portal and its sequel, Portal 2. Sadly, the first title didn’t include any kind of co-op; but the second game does allow you to play with your best friend or partner.

In fact, the co-op campaign in Portal 2 isn’t just an extra—it’s a full on gaming experience, in one of the best designed titles of the last two decades. Every puzzle demands cooperation, precise timing, and strong communication.

It’s a shining example of why puzzle games work so well in co-op, and if you still haven’t played it 15 years after its release, now you have no excuse not to.

4. Unravel Two [Best Serene Co-op Platformer for a Relaxing Journey]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox Year of Release 2018 Developer Coldwood Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8.7/10

Gentle, touching, and visually stunning, Unravel Two follows two yarn creatures tied together by a thread—literally. A perfect sequel to the first Unravel, it expands what the first game did right and adds a lot of new interesting features.

It’s a calm, low-stress platformer game perfect for bonding time. If you liked other titles on this list like It Takes Two, it can be a great addition to your collection.

5. Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Best Adventure Game for Couch Fun]

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5 Year of Release 2020 Developer Sumo Digital Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8.9/10

If you’re an older gamer like me, you’ll probably remember the acclaimed PS3 title Little Big Planet. At the time, it was a true revolution: a cute and funny game that could be played with up to 3 more people, and that even allowed you to create your own levels.

Sackboy is kind of a spiritual sequel to the original Little Big Planet games. If you’re after something upbeat and creative, this title delivers. With tactile environments and joyful visuals, it’s one of the most entertaining adventure games for co-op fans.

6. We Were Here Together [Best Puzzle Game for Communication-Based Co-op]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Developer Total Mayhem Games

Contrary to most of the games in our list, We Were Here Together is all about communication. You won’t find the crazy chase sequences from Split Fiction, or the heart-attack-inducing sequences from some of the other titles in this collection.

No; this title is all about communication and taking things slowly. You and your partner are separated, with different clues, and you must talk your way through each challenge.

If you love mental challenges, you can’t pass this one up. One of the most unique puzzle games you’ll ever play together.

7. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime [Best Indie Game for Chaotic Couch Co-op]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2015 Developer Asteroid Base Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8.7/10

Let’s now switch gears to the total opposite side of the spectrum. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime throws you into a fast-paced, neon-lit universe where chaos reigns—and that’s exactly the point. Unlike the slow, thoughtful puzzles of We Were Here Together, this game thrives on action, multitasking, and constant communication under pressure. It’s bright, loud, and packed with energy from the very first mission.

In this couch co-op indie gem, you and your crew pilot a circular spaceship where every station—shields, weapons, navigation, engine—needs to be manually operated. That means you’ll be jumping from one role to another in real-time, shouting out orders and improvising under fire. The frantic pace forces you to rely on your teammate’s timing and coordination, and that’s where the fun really explodes. It’s the kind of game that turns even the most organized players into gleeful messes.

Expect plenty of laughs, a bit of yelling, and more than a few moments where everything goes hilariously wrong. But that’s the charm. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is perfect for fans of quirky indie games who want a different flavor of teamwork—one where adaptability and good humor matter more than perfection. It’s a standout title among great indie co-op games and a must-play if you’re craving couch chaos with heart.

8. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons [Best Adventure Game for Emotional Storytelling]

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2013 Developer Starbreeze Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 9.0/10

Some games make you laugh. Others test your reflexes. And then there’s Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons—a game that quietly breaks your heart in the most beautiful way. What makes it so special isn’t just the story (though that alone is worth the ride), but how it uses gameplay to tell that story. You don’t just watch two brothers go on a journey—you control them, both at the same time.

Each brother is mapped to one side of your controller, and that simple mechanic creates a connection that goes way beyond buttons. There’s no dialogue, but the emotional weight is real. The puzzles are clever, the world feels like a dark fairy tale, and the ending… well, you’ll remember it long after the credits roll.

If you loved the emotional arc of Split Fiction and want something you can finish in a single evening, this is the kind of adventure game that sticks with you.

9. Overcooked! 2 [Best Co-op Game for Chaotic Kitchen Fun]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2018 Developer Ghost Town Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8.8/10

You know that feeling when you’re cooking with someone and everything’s going wrong, but you’re laughing your head off anyway? That’s Overcooked! 2 in a nutshell. This game throws you and your teammate(s) into the most ridiculous kitchens you can imagine—on moving trucks, floating rafts, even portals—and expects you to make sushi, burgers, or pasta without completely losing it.

It’s pure chaos, but the kind that’s perfect for bonding. Communication is key, mistakes are hilarious, and the satisfaction of finally serving up that plate of burritos is unbeatable. Whether you’re playing with your partner, roommate, or a group of friends, this one guarantees shouting, teamwork, and a whole lot of fun. One of the best co-op games for players who want fast-paced action without taking things too seriously.

10. Man of Medan [Best Horror Game for Narrative Co-op]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Supermassive Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8.2/10

If you’ve ever watched a horror movie and thought, “Don’t go in there!”—Man of Medan lets you finally make the decisions. This cinematic thriller drops two players into a ghost ship in the middle of the ocean, and from the first few minutes, things start going terribly wrong. The twist? Every choice you make can change the story—and possibly get your characters killed.

The beauty of it is that both players can control different characters, make conflicting decisions, and reveal secrets the other doesn’t know. That makes every playthrough unique (and a little tense). It’s a short but gripping ride, perfect for a weekend session or spooky night in. If you and your gaming partner love suspense, this one’s a no-brainer.

FAQs

What game is most like Split Fiction?

Although they’re quite different in tone and setting, It Takes Two is widely considered the most similar game. It blends co-op mechanics and emotional storytelling in ways that fans of Split Fiction will immediately recognize and love.

Is Hazelight making a new game after Split Fiction?

Yes. Hazelight has confirmed a new project is in development. While they haven’t shared many details, fans of their past work are already excited for what’s next.

Is Split Fiction a couple’s game?

Yes. It’s perfect for couples or close friends. The game is built around collaboration, trust, and shared decision-making, making it ideal for two players who want to connect.