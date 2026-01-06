11 Best Western Games to Experience the Wild West in 2026

Are you on the lookout for the best Western video games? We’ve got you covered with a wide selection of epic titles.

If you felt an urge to travel back in time and experience the lawlessness of the West, video games are your best bet, and fortunately, we’ve had some stellar titles over the years. From phenomenal RPGs to stunning open-world games, there are a ton of options out there, and in today’s round-up, we’ll be looking at the best old West games.

There are a ton of hidden gems that deserve more attention, so make sure to stick with us till the end, and you might find something that catches your eye.

Our Top Picks for Western Games

Let’s give you a small taste of the old West with a few gems that we’ve hand-picked. These are a few of the finest Western video games out there, with a cowboy theme that guarantees a good time. Let’s look at a few of them.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) – An open-world title that follows the tale of Arthur Morgan and his misadventures in the Wild West. It is the most iconic Western game of our time that received a number of praises from around the globe… Evil West (2022) – In a world overrun by zombies, Jesse Rentier equips himself with electrified weapons to kill everything in his path. With its gothic style in Western settings, it offers a unique perspective on the Wild West. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (2013) – Only the most brutal FPS game based in a Western setting, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger puts you in the boots of Silas Greaves, a bounty hunter who’s willing to go the extra mile for some coin.

While these few titles are considered the best old West games out there, this list doesn’t end here. We have found a few underrated gems that you can’t afford to miss out on if you truly call yourself a Wild West enthusiast. So make sure to read on.

11 Best Western Games in 2026

Searching for the best Western video games was no easy feat; we had to scour the market for the best of the best only, and luckily, there are a good few titles on the market that makes the cut for our top 11 list. Let’s take a closer look at each one of these titles.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure (open-world) Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC (Windows), Stadia Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games (developer/publisher) Average playtime ~51 hours Unique features A huge, highly interactive open world with cinematic story missions plus a separate online mode

Whenever there’s talk of Western video games, Red Dead Redemption 2 will always be remembered as the greatest of all time. From its epic world with the most realistic visuals to a fascinating story-driven plot that left us in awe, Rockstar gave us the perfect title that offers the finest Wild West experience.

Pro tip Keep your cores topped up. Eat, sleep, and carry a couple of tonics, because low cores quietly wreck stamina, Dead Eye, and gun handling right when a fight turns messy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 focuses on the journey of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they embark on a journey through various parts of the out west and find themselves in all kinds of trouble. The plot flows really well, and with its immersive world that’s filled with fascinating quests, it’s easy to get lost in the Wild West offered by the Red Dead Redemption 2.

My Verdict: The ultimate Wild West sandbox. The world is insanely immersive, the story hits hard, and it’s dangerously easy to lose hours roaming around doing side stuff instead of the main plot.

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Hack and slash (third-person action) Platforms PC (Windows), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Flying Wild Hog (developer), Focus Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime ~11 hours Unique features Wild West action with monster-hunting vibes and co-op support, built around punchy melee + gunplay

Evil West combines the Wild West aesthetics with gothic vibes and presents you with a world that’s overrun with otherworldly creatures and zombies, something that you don’t often see in Western video games. Evil West shines with its elegant and cinematic storytelling and beautifully rendered world with graphics that feel like a sight for sore eyes.

Pro tip Treat the stun meter like your best weapon. Use the gauntlet and crowd-control moves to stagger enemies, then cash in with finishers for breathing room and reliable damage.

However, what truly sets this incredible action RPG game apart is its finely tuned combat system, seamlessly blending melee and gunplay into a thrilling, fast-paced experience that feels extremely smooth. And when you’re fighting different bosses on the frontier, it’s simply too much fun. For Western video game enthusiasts, Evil West is a must-have title.

My Verdict: A wild mix of cowboy action and gothic monster chaos. The story is cinematic, but the real star is the smooth melee + gunplay combat that makes every fight feel like a big, stylish showdown.

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms PC (Windows), PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Techland (developer/publisher) Average playtime ~5 hours Unique features A tall-tale Western story told by an unreliable narrator that can literally reshape events mid-level

For those craving a simple gunslinging action from those early Spaghetti Western movies, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is where you’ll find all the action. It doesn’t complicate things and puts you right into the action as you’re fighting your way to different bounties and tracing enemies at different locations around the frontier.

Pro tip Don’t hoard Concentration. Pop it early to land headshots and chain kills, since it refills fast if you keep playing aggressive and accurate.

This epic FPS game lets you experience the Wild West in a first-person narrative, which makes the combat extremely satisfying.

Moreover, with iconic characters like Billy the Kid, Mad Dog McCree, Jesse James, and many others factions of unforgiving cowboys, there’s never a dull moment here, making Call of Juarez: Gunslinger one of the best Western video games from recent years.

My Verdict: Straight-up arcade gunslinging fun. It’s simple, fast, and packed with that Spaghetti Western vibe, plus the first-person shootouts are always satisfying.

4. Desperados III [Best Tactical Stealth Western]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time tactics Platforms PC (Windows), PS4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Mimimi Games (developer), THQ Nordic (publisher) Average playtime ~27 hours Unique features A stealth-first Wild West tactics game where you coordinate a squad’s unique abilities to pull off clean, puzzle-like takedowns

Desperados III is a hardcore tactical stealth game with a top-down view that’s heavily inspired by the classic Commandos franchise from the early 2000s. Featuring Western civilization, you have to use stealth-based tactics to infiltrate cowboy territories and get your revenge on those who wronged you.

Pro tip Quick-save like it’s part of the controls. Save before every risky move, test a plan, and reload instantly if the timing’s off. The game is built for trial-and-error perfection.

With its refined gameplay, immersive cinematic cutscenes, and stunning visuals, Desperados III stands out as one of the greatest stealth games with an old West theme. The story driven gameplay is packed with twists and turns, while its memorable characters deepen the immersion, making it a must-play hardcore tactical stealth game.



My Verdict: A top-tier tactical stealth game with a Western skin and a lot of brains. The missions feel polished, the story keeps things interesting, and pulling off a clean plan is ridiculously rewarding.

5. Fallout: New Vegas [Best RPG Western With Sci Fi Flavor]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action role-playing (open-world RPG) Platforms PC (Windows), PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime ~27 hours Unique features Major faction choice and reactive quest outcomes make the Mojave feel like a political powder keg you can tip in multiple directions

For those craving a Wild West experience with a touch of sci-fi, Fallout: New Vegas will blow your socks away. It’s a classic open-world RPG with a huge map to roam, deep exploration, and strong role-playing mechanics that make your choices and build matter, all while keeping that old west atmosphere front and center.

Pro tip Lock in your build early and commit. Pick a main weapon type (Guns or Energy Weapons) and push it hard, plus grab Repair so your gear stays strong without draining caps.

The plot flows quite well, and the combat mechanics were quite ahead of its time. This title remains a standout Fallout game in the series, praised for its unique fusion of sci-fi technology and old west themes, making it the number one choice for most enthusiasts.

My Verdict: The best pick if you want a Western vibe with sci-fi seasoning. The open world begs to be explored, the RPG choices feel meaningful, and it still holds up as one of the strongest Fallout entries.

6. Red Dead Redemption [Best Classic Story-Driven Western]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure (open-world Western) Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2010 Creator/s Rockstar San Diego (developer), Rockstar Games (publisher) Average playtime ~18 hours Unique features A classic open-world Western built around outlaw-hunting, shootouts, and a strong cinematic story

It wouldn’t be fair to miss out on the original Red Dead Redemption, even if you have sunk a good few hours in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Revolver. Released in 2010, it tells the tale of John Marston as he leaves his home and teams up with law enforcement agencies to take down a notorious gang that’s terrorizing the town.

Red Dead Redemption manages to capture the true essence of the old west theme and offers you everything that you can expect from that time. From cattle farms to luxury saloons to wild animals roaming the land, the attention to detail in Red Dead Redemption is quite brilliant.

Pro tip Use Dead Eye to disarm, not only to kill. Shooting weapons out of hands makes tough fights safer, boosts honor, and helps you survive outnumbered shootouts.

And now with a remastered version that’s available for PC as well, there’s nothing really stopping you from snagging this one. And in case you haven’t heard of Red Dead Revolver, its worth a look too.

My Verdict: The classic Wild West experience, and it still nails the atmosphere. John Marston’s story is great, the details sell the setting, and the newer versions make it an easy recommend today.

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person simulation with management elements Platforms PC (Windows) Year of release 2025 Creator/s Glivi Games S.A. (developer), RockGame S.A. (publisher) Average playtime Varies Unique features Saloon-running meets crafting and frontier living in an interactive Wild West world

Saloon Simulator drops you into a first-person Wild West hustle where you inherit an abandoned saloon and have to turn it into the town’s go-to hangout. The core loop is satisfyingly hands-on: clean up the place, fix it, decorate it, then run service like your rent depends on it.

What sells it is how it treats the Wild West theme as more than window dressing. You’re not playing a legendary gunslinger, you’re playing the person keeping the town’s social engine running, dealing with the messy reality of a saloon business. And despite the dust, grit, and occasional chaos, it still lands firmly in cozy games territory when you’re just tweaking your setup, serving locals, and watching the place come back to life.

Pro tip Early on, spend your money on workflow upgrades, not fancy decor. A cleaner layout, faster service tools, and a simple menu you can serve quickly will boost cash flow and reputation way faster, then you can flex with decorations once the saloon runs smooth.

Visually, it goes for a dusty, warm, lived-in vibe: creaky wood interiors, lantern light, and that cozy-chaotic saloon mood that makes you want to tweak your layout one more time. It’s built in Unreal Engine, and the game leans into atmosphere over flash, which fits the setting well.

My Verdict: Cozy Western management with satisfying hands-on work. If you like building a business and vibing in a frontier town, grab it.

8. Hard West 2 [Best Turn-Based Strategy Western]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical role-playing (turn-based tactics) Platforms PC (Windows) Year of release 2022 Creator/s Ice Code Games (developer), Good Shepherd Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime ~19 hours Unique features A Weird West tactics campaign about an outlaw posse fighting supernatural forces, with distinct character abilities shaping every fight

If you don’t mind turn-based combat in today’s world, then you’re going to love Hard West 2. This second entry focuses on a team of misfits in the ruthless Wild West scenario that face off with devilish forces and engage with them in turn-based combat. From bouncing bullets to long sniper shots, Hard West 2 delivers a memorable combat experience, something that you don’t typically find in today’s gaming world.

Pro tip Abuse Bravado. Plan turns around chaining kills and momentum moves, because a single good streak can wipe a whole group before they even get to respond.

Additionally, Hard West 2 utilizes a top-down perspective, allowing you to control multiple characters strategically in battles, solve puzzles, and interact with various elements in the environment. Moreover, Hard West 2 offers a unique take on the ruthless Wild West scenario theme, and if you’re looking for something other than simply gunslinging around the town, this one comes highly recommended.

My Verdict: A fun change of pace if you like turn-based tactics. The top-down squad gameplay, trick-shot style combat, and weird devilish twist make it stand out in a genre full of shooters.

9. West of Loathing [Best Comedy Western]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Role-playing (comedy adventure RPG) Platforms PC (Windows/macOS/Linux), Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Asymmetric Publications (developer/publisher) Average playtime ~8 hours Unique features A stick-figure Wild West RPG that leans hard into jokes, weird quests, and clever turn-based combat

A comedic slapstick game based on the Western settings, West of Loathing can satisfy your itch for a Western game with its unusual style of play. It offers a blend of a text-based open-world adventure game with turn-based combat set in the theme of the old west. Moreover, West of Loathing stands out for its hilarious story-driven plots and quests that’ll leave you in fits.

Pro tip Read item descriptions and stack silly synergies. A lot of the best power spikes come from weird gear combos and food buffs that sound like jokes but hit hard.

It is truly a unique take on the Western theme and, coupled with all the RPG elements and bizarre incidents that you come across here, you’re promised a fun time when playing this one. In short, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary that really gives you your money’s worth, West of Loathing is worth a look.

My Verdict: The funniest Western game on the list. It’s weird, it’s charming, and the mix of goofy story quests with turn-based fights makes it perfect if you want laughs instead of grit.

10. Hunt: Showdown [Best PvPvE Multiplayer Western]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Multiplayer first-person shooter (extraction shooter) Platforms PC (Windows), Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Crytek (developer/publisher) Average playtime 25-30 hours Unique features Varies

Exploring the ruthless Wild West scenario alone is an adventure, but teaming up with friends turns it into an unforgettable multiplayer game experience – and that’s exactly what Hunt: Showdown delivers. This multiplayer first-person shooter is set in a dark, Western-inspired world teeming with terrifying monsters, where danger lurks around every corner.

Pro tip Sound is life. Move slow near compounds, avoid breaking glass and chains, and use your ears to track enemy teams, because one loud mistake gives away your exact position.

In this multiplayer saga, you aren’t fighting other players only; there are some creepy and unforgiving monsters that you have to fight as well, making it a PvP and PvE game simultaneously. Moreover, the graphics are quite decent, the music is good, and gunplay has a realistic touch to it as well, making it a well-rounded option.

My Verdict: A tense multiplayer shooter that turns the Wild West into a horror playground. The PvPvE setup keeps every match stressful in the best way, and playing with friends makes it even better.

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure platformer (Metroidvania) Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC (Windows/macOS/Linux), PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS, Xbox One, Stadia, Amazon Luna Year of release 2017 Creator/s Image & Form (developer/publisher) Average playtime ~7 hours Unique features A mining-focused Metroidvania where digging, upgrades, and exploration are the core loop, not a side activity

Had enough of RPGs, shooters, and hardcore tactical stealth games? This clever puzzle game offers something different with its 2D side-scrolling gameplay and some of the best 2D graphics we’ve seen in a while.

The gameplay is heavily inspired by Mario 2D games from back in the day, and the story-driven narrative is quite similar as well. SteamWorld Dig 2 follows the journey of Dorothy, a steam-powered robot, who’s exploring the depths of the old West to look for his missing friend.

Pro tip Upgrade your lamp and movement tools early. Better light and mobility make mining safer, cut backtracking, and let you grab deeper loot without constantly running out of air.

During this journey, you’ll have to mine your way through and face different obstacles and enemies lurking around every corner. And thanks to its exploration-and-upgrades loop, SteamWorld Dig 2 easily earns a spot among the top Metroidvania games, while still keeping its own Wild West personality through its setting, music, and atmosphere.

My Verdict: A slick 2D side-scroller with Western flavor and great exploration. Mining, upgrades, and that Metroidvania-style progression make it hard to put down once you get going.

My Overall Verdict

All of these games earn their spot, but not everyone wants the same kind of Western. Some people want slow-burn storytelling, others want to punch vampires in the face with a gauntlet, and some just want to run a bar and judge customers silently. Here’s the quick guide to where to start if you’re looking for a Wild West game that fits your vibe.

For the ultimate open-world Western experience → Red Dead Redemption 2

If you want the most immersive cowboy sandbox with a killer story and a world that feels ridiculously alive, this is the easy number one.

For stylish monster-slaying with cowboy flair → Evil West

If you want Western vibes but prefer action-first gameplay, Evil West delivers smooth melee + gunplay and big cinematic fights.

For an RPG-heavy Western with choices and sci-fi spice → Fallout: New Vegas

If you want roleplaying, faction drama, and a world that reacts to your decisions, New Vegas nails that dusty frontier mood with a twist.

For cozy frontier life and running your own saloon → Saloon Simulator

If you’d rather build a business, manage a bar, and live the day-to-day frontier hustle instead of shooting everyone, this is the chill pick.

No wrong choices here, just different flavors of Western. Pick the vibe you want, and you’ll be riding into a good time.

FAQs