10 Best Games With Guns in 2026: Unleash Your Inner Shooter

Games with guns have always been at the heart of action gaming. When I first started exploring gun games, I was amazed by how varied they were. Some focus on fast-paced action, while others blend gunplay with rich stories. Over the past few months, I spent evenings playing classic shooters and trying new releases, reading reviews, and chatting with other fans on forums. This guide pulls together those experiences to help you find the right fit. By the end of this article, you’ll know which shooters offer the best gunplay, the longest-lasting fun, and which are worth your time.

Our Top Video Games With Guns

Here are our three favorite picks from this roundup. These games stood out thanks to their polished gunplay, lasting appeal, and the excitement they deliver:

Helldivers 2 (2024) – Best game with guns overall. Intense cooperative battles and endless enemy swarms make every mission feel heroic. DOOM Eternal (2020) – Fast-paced gunplay at its finest. Tear through demons with fluid movement and an arsenal of imaginative weapons. The Finals (2023) – One of the best online gun games. Its destructible arenas and team-based objectives reward creativity and teamwork.

These three games represent the highest tier of modern shooters. Keep reading to see how they compare to other gun games on our list and to find the right match for your preferred playstyle.

Games With Guns – 10 Must‑Play Titles

When ranking the best games with guns, we considered how well each title balances gunplay, storytelling, and longevity. I spent time replaying old favorites, testing performance on different platforms, and listening to community feedback. Games that combine satisfying shooting mechanics, varied modes, and active player communities ranked higher. Below you’ll find detailed breakdowns of each entry along with tips on why each game deserves its spot.

1. Helldivers 2 [Best Overall Co Op Game With Gun To Play]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 (PS5 & Windows), 2025 (Xbox Series X/S) Creator/s Arrowhead Game Studios (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average Playtime ~30 hours to reach the highest ranks Metacritic Score Critic score ~82; user score ~8.5

Helldivers 2 is one of the best killing games with guns. It takes everything that made the original a cult hit and blows it up. You and up to three teammates drop onto hostile planets to push back alien hordes. Missions are short and intense, which encourages you to coordinate stratagems like orbital lasers and airstrikes. Friendly fire is always on, so reckless shooting adds comedy and chaos.

Weapon customization lets you experiment with assault rifles, machine guns, shotguns, and heavy weapons. The sense of progression stays rewarding thanks to frequent updates and seasonal warbonds. Unlike many co op shooters, Helldivers 2 demands teamwork. Covering each other while reloading and calling in reinforcements makes every success feel earned.

Why we chose it Helldivers 2 pairs frantic gunplay with a playful tone. We loved how its unpredictable missions kept us talking long after matches ended. The community raves about its deep cooperation and the satisfaction of completing difficult operations with friends.

The game runs smoothly on PS5 and PC, with crossplay helping to keep servers busy. Updates add new enemies and gear, which keeps the fight fresh. Helldivers 2 proves that a cooperative shooter can be both punishing and hilarious. Its loyal community and frequent updates hint at a long life ahead. If you enjoy fighting impossible odds alongside friends, this is the shooter for you.

Final Verdict: Helldivers 2 is the ultimate co op shooter. Its blend of strategic gunplay and chaotic enemy waves makes it hard to put down.

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2. DOOM Eternal [Fast Paced Demon Slaying]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Stadia Year of Release 2020 Creator/s id Software (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average Playtime ~15 hours main story Metacritic Score Critic score ~88; user score ~8.6

DOOM Eternal picks up where the 2016 reboot left off and throws you into a relentless battle against demonic forces. You play as the Doom Slayer, armed with an ever-expanding arsenal of creative guns like the Super Shotgun and the BFG 9000.

Movement is just as important as shooting; double jumps, dashes, and glory kills create a rhythmic flow that feels like a violent dance. The campaign spans Earth, Hell, and beyond, with set pieces that feel like heavy metal album covers come to life.

Combat rewards aggression. Enemies drop health, armor, or ammo depending on how you finish them, so you’re always pushing forward. The level design encourages exploration and introduces platforming challenges between encounters. Replayability is high thanks to hidden secrets, master levels, and two excellent DLC campaigns. On modern consoles and PC, the game runs at high frame rates, which makes every shot feel precise.

Why we chose it DOOM Eternal makes gunplay feel like art. Its momentum based combat kept us glued to the screen, and its soundtrack pumped adrenaline into every encounter. Players on forums praise its fluid controls and how it rewards skill.

DOOM Eternal is about mastering an intricate combat loop that turns every fight into a puzzle. If you crave speed and power in your shooters, this one should top your list.

Final Verdict: DOOM Eternal delivers pure, high-octane action. Its satisfying weapons and relentless pace make it a standout in modern shooters.

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3. The Finals [Destruction Focused Team Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2023 (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5), 2024 (PS4) Creator/s Embark Studios (developer & publisher) Average Playtime ~20 hours to become comfortable with modes Metacritic Score Critic score ~80; user score ~8.0

The Finals turn competitive shooting into a televised game show. Squads fight for cash by hacking terminals and escaping with the loot, all while navigating arenas that can be blown apart. Walls crumble, floors collapse, and entire buildings can topple, which forces teams to adapt on the fly. Each class comes with unique gadgets, from zip lines and foam guns to turrets and explosive drones. Matches move quickly, and a clever play can swing the outcome in seconds.

What sets The Finals apart is its destructible environments. You can blast through a wall to flank opponents or drop a ceiling on an unsuspecting rival. The spectacle is thrilling, but it’s also strategic: controlling verticality and creating shortcuts are key to winning.

Cross-play lets friends across platforms team up, and regular seasons introduce new maps and game modes. Its free-to-play model means you can jump in without spending anything, though cosmetics are available for purchase.

Why we chose it We were impressed by how The Finals encourages creativity. The ability to reshape the battlefield keeps matches fresh and rewards quick thinking. I’ve seen a lot of clips on social media where players show off their favorite plays and rave about its ever‑changing arenas.

If you enjoy multiplayer shooters but want something more dynamic, The Finals is a great option. Its blend of destruction and objective-based play makes every match unpredictable.

Final Verdict: The Finals deliver fast, chaotic matches where smart demolition wins games. It’s perfect for players who enjoy improvising and surprising opponents.

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4. Resident Evil 4 (Remake) [Survival Horror with Impeccable Gunplay]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation VR2, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Capcom (developer & publisher) Average Playtime ~16 hours main story Metacritic Score Critic score ~92; user score ~9.0

The remake of Resident Evil 4 preserves the original’s atmosphere while modernizing its mechanics. You guide Leon S. Kennedy through a rural European village overrun with infected villagers, cultists, and monstrous bosses. The over-the-shoulder perspective returns, but aiming and movement feel tighter. Guns feel weighty, and every bullet matters. Upgrading weapons at the merchant adds depth, and a parry mechanic lets you deflect attacks and conserve ammo. The narrative mixes campy dialogue with tense horror, keeping you on edge.

This version improves on the 2005 classic with updated graphics, expanded areas, and smarter enemies. The separate “Mercenaries” mode adds replayability by challenging you to score high in timed arenas. Optional VR support places you right into the horror, and post-launch DLC adds Ada Wong’s perspective. Performance is solid across platforms, and the game supports both controller and mouse and keyboard play smoothly.

Why we chose it We chose Resident Evil 4 for its combination of tight shooting and suspenseful pacing. Fans are amazed at how it balances action and survival, and many call it the definitive way to experience the story.

Resident Evil 4 proves that survival horror can deliver satisfying gunplay. If you’re a newcomer or a fan of the original, this remake feels like a new experience.

Final Verdict: An exemplary remake that blends tense encounters with rewarding weapon upgrades. It’s a must-play for shooter and horror fans alike.

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5. Halo Infinite [Open Ring Shooter with Classic Halo Feel]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator/s 343 Industries (developer), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average Playtime ~15 hours campaign Metacritic Score Critic score ~87; user score ~8.3

Halo Infinite brings Master Chief back in an open ring world, combining tight gunplay with exploration. The campaign drops you on Zeta Halo, where you tackle objectives in any order, earning new upgrades like the Grappleshot to reach new areas.

Firefights blend classic weapons, such as the Battle Rifle, Needler, and Energy Sword, with new toys that reward experimentation. The free-to-play multiplayer features classic modes like Slayer and Capture the Flag, alongside new seasonal content that adds maps and cosmetics.

Infinite nails the feel of Halo combat while embracing modern design. The Grappleshot adds verticality and lets you swing into enemy outposts or grab weapons from afar. Boss battles provide fresh challenges, and hidden collectibles encourage exploration. Multiplayer progression has been improved through regular updates and community feedback. Cross-play between Xbox and PC keeps the player base healthy.

Why we chose it Halo Infinite retains the series’ iconic weapons and movement while inviting players into a more open environment. Players often note how its campaign captures the spirit of early Halo titles and how the Grappleshot redefines traversal.

Halo Infinite serves both longtime fans and newcomers. Its accessible free multiplayer and expansive single player campaign make it one of the strongest shooters on Xbox and PC.

Final Verdict: Halo Infinite blends classic Halo combat with new mechanics and open exploration, giving players a memorable shooter experience.

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6. Counter Strike 2 [Precision Based Tactical Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Valve (developer & publisher) Average Playtime ~40 hours to learn maps and mechanics Metacritic Score Critic score ~80; user score ~7.8

Counter Strike 2 updates the legendary competitive shooter with new graphics, improved audio, and subtler mechanics. Matches pit teams of terrorists and counter terrorists against each other in tight rounds where a single bullet can change the tide. The updated Source 2 engine offers better smoke physics and sharper visuals without compromising the fast performance needed for esports. Gunplay remains skill-focused, with recoil patterns to master and a large arsenal that includes pistols, rifles, and SMGs.

CS2 stays true to its roots while making the game more approachable. Ranked and casual modes cater to all skill levels, and community servers host custom maps and fun modes. Competitive integrity is maintained through anti-cheat tools and dedicated servers. The game is free to play, with cosmetic skins available for purchase. Its thriving competitive scene ensures plenty of tournaments and spectator content.

Why we chose it Counter Strike has set the standard for tactical shooters for over two decades. CS2 refines that formula with modern tech, and players on social platforms appreciate its tighter feel and improved readability.

If you enjoy precision shooting and learning map tactics, Counter Strike 2 remains unmatched. Patience and practice pay off, which makes each clutch win feel earned.

Final Verdict: Counter Strike 2 is the definitive tactical shooter. Its depth and competitive scene keep players coming back year after year.

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Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Infinity Ward (developer), Activision (publisher) Average Playtime ~6 hours campaign Metacritic Score Critic score ~81; user score ~8.0

Modern Warfare reimagines the series with a grittier tone and more realistic gunplay. The campaign follows multinational special forces as they fight a global terrorist threat. Missions range from stealthy night raids to intense urban firefights, with a focus on realistic weapons and modern conflicts. The guns feel weighty and sound punchy, and the campaign includes memorable moments like the flashback to the Highway of Death. Multiplayer adds Gunsmith customization, letting you fine-tune weapons with attachments to suit your style.

Besides the main modes, Modern Warfare introduced “Gunfight,” a two-on-two mode that emphasizes quick reflexes and map knowledge.

The game also launched Warzone, its free-to-play battle royale that became its own juggernaut. While newer entries have followed, the 2019 reboot remains beloved for its grounded tone and balanced multiplayer. Cross-play support helped build a diverse player base and easy matchmaking.

Why we chose it We chose this entry because it revitalized a classic franchise with realistic gun mechanics and impactful storytelling. Players often mention how the campaign’s set pieces and Gunsmith system set a new standard for Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare (2019) remains a benchmark for modern military shooters. Its campaign and multiplayer still attract players who appreciate a polished, realistic feel.

Final Verdict: This reboot brought tactical realism back to the series. Fans of modern military shooters will appreciate its tight gunplay and varied modes.

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8. Apex Legends [Hero-Based Battle Royale]

Our Score Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher) Average Playtime ~30 hours to master a legend Metacritic Score Critic score ~89; user score ~8.5

Apex Legends innovated the battle royale genre by introducing hero characters with unique abilities. You choose from an ever-growing roster of Legends, each bringing a distinctive playstyle. Gunplay feels tight and responsive, borrowing from the Titanfall series’ weapons. Movement is smooth thanks to sliding, climbing, and ziplines, allowing skilled players to reposition quickly during firefights.

Squads of three work together to be the last team standing across varied maps like Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

The game keeps evolving through seasonal updates that add new Legends, weapons, and limited-time modes. The ping system makes communication easy, even without voice chat, and cross-play lets friends on different platforms squad up. Though free to play, Apex monetizes through cosmetic items and battle passes. Its esports scene is growing and offers competitive players a stage to showcase their skills.

Why we chose it Apex blends fast movement with strategic hero abilities. Players praise its fluid gunplay and the way abilities complement each other in team fights. The ping system has also been celebrated for improving teamwork.

Apex Legends remains one of the most popular battle royales. If you enjoy mastering different heroes while outsmarting other squads, this is the shooter to try.

Final Verdict: Apex Legends mixes skillful shooting with class-based tactics, which makes it stand out in a crowded genre.

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9. Valorant [Tactical Hero Shooter on PC]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Riot Games (developer & publisher) Average Playtime ~30 hours to reach ranked play Metacritic Score Critic score ~80; user score ~8.0

Valorant combines precise gunplay with hero abilities to create a competitive tactical shooter. Teams of five attack or defend bomb sites, similar to Counter Strike, but each agent has unique skills that can block sightlines, create movement options, or heal teammates. Accuracy is critical. Most weapons kill with a headshot, and recoil control takes practice. The game rewards teamwork and communication, as ability combos can turn the tide of a round.

Riot supports Valorant with new agents, maps, and limited-time modes every few months. Its ranked ladder encourages players to improve, while unrated and deathmatch modes allow for stress-free practice. Built-in voice chat and ping tools help players coordinate. The anti-cheat system keeps matches fair, though it has sparked debate. An active esports circuit gives ambitious players a path to pro competition.

Why we chose it Valorant stands out by blending hero abilities with classic bomb plant mechanics. Community feedback often highlights its crisp gunplay and the satisfaction of mastering both aim and ability timing.

If you enjoy tactical shooters but want the variety of unique characters, Valorant offers a deep competitive experience on PC.

Final Verdict: Valorant’s careful balance of abilities and gun mechanics creates intense, strategic matches. It’s a must-try for players who enjoy skill-based competition.

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10. Destiny 2 [Evolving Shared World Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Windows Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Bungie (developer & publisher) Average Playtime ~50 hours to complete main expansions Metacritic Score Critic score ~85; user score ~7.5

Destiny 2 blends first-person shooting with MMO-style progression. You create a Guardian and explore the solar system, taking on story missions, cooperative strikes, and large-scale raids. Gunplay is fluid, with a wide range of exotic weapons that feel distinct and powerful.

Each class, including Hunter, Titan, and Warlock, has unique abilities that complement different playstyles, and subclasses allow further customization. Seasonal content keeps the universe evolving, while expansions like Beyond Light and The Final Shape add new planets, enemies, and campaigns.

Destiny 2 excels at rewarding investment. Raids and dungeons provide some of the most challenging co op experiences in gaming, requiring coordination and precision. PvP modes like Crucible and Gambit offer competitive outlets. Cross-play and cross-save make it easy to play with friends on any platform. While the game has seen ups and downs, Bungie’s commitment to updates has kept its community engaged for years.

Why we chose it Destiny 2 continues to evolve, which gives players fresh reasons to return. Fans commend its satisfying gunplay and the thrill of earning rare loot. Its blend of PvE and PvP keeps the experience varied.

If you want a shooter that mixes deep lore with long-term progression and cooperative endgame challenges, Destiny 2 offers plenty to sink your time into.

Final Verdict: Destiny 2 is a living shooter that rewards both casual play and dedication. Its blend of MMO systems and tight gunplay makes it unique.

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What to Look For When Choosing a Gun Game

Finding the right game among countless shooting games can be daunting. Here are some key factors to consider when choosing one that fits your style. Use these tips as a checklist when browsing the Eneba marketplace.

Game Modes and Variety

Bold game modes matter because they determine how you play. Single-player campaigns tell stories and build worlds, while multiplayer modes can range from battle royales to tactical team matches. Look for shooters that offer multiple game modes if you want variety. For example, Destiny 2 blends story missions with competitive arenas, and Apex Legends offers limited-time events alongside its battle royale.

Weapon Feel and Customization

The way guns are handled can make or break a shooter. Some games focus on realistic recoil and ballistics, while others prioritize fun and creativity. Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith system lets you customize attachments to suit your playstyle. In DOOM Eternal, every weapon has a unique feel that encourages experimentation. Try watching gameplay videos or reading user reviews to gauge whether a game’s gunplay appeals to you.

Progression and Replayability

Replayability keeps shooters fresh. Games like Helldivers 2 and The Finals receive regular updates with new content. Ongoing seasons and live service models can extend a game’s life, but make sure the core gameplay appeals to you first. If you enjoy long-term progression, Destiny 2’s raids and seasonal updates might be a good fit. For quick matches and skill-based play, Counter Strike 2 and Valorant offer endless opportunities to improve.

Technical Performance and Platform

Check whether a game runs well on your preferred platform. Some shooters, like Halo Infinite, are optimized for console and PC, while others are exclusive to PC (such as Valorant). Frame rate and stability affect how a game feels; DOOM Eternal excels on this front with high frame rates even on older hardware. Also, consider cross-play support if you plan to play with friends on different systems.

Community and Support

A strong community extends a shooter’s lifespan. Active player bases ensure quick matchmaking and lively discussions. Look for titles with regular balance updates and developer communication. Helldivers 2 and Apex Legends both thrive on active communities and responsive support. You can also explore the best first-person shooter games and best multiplayer games guides on Eneba Hub for more inspiration.

Understanding these elements will help you choose the right shooter and avoid wasted purchases. The ideal gun game should feel satisfying to play, offer enough variety to keep you entertained, and run well on your hardware.

Our Verdict on the Best Games With Guns

Among all the gun games I revisited or discovered this year, three stood above the rest. Helldivers 2 impressed me with its hilarious cooperative missions and ever-evolving challenges. DOOM Eternal reminded me why fluid movement and imaginative weapons are so important. And The Finals surprised me with its destructible arenas and inventive gadgets, which makes each match feel like a fresh puzzle. Whichever of these you choose, you’re guaranteed tight gunplay and countless memorable moments.

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