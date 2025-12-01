19 Best Games Like A Way Out in 2025 for Partners-in-Crime Gameplay

Players looking for games like A Way Out know precisely what made Hazelight’s magnum opus so thrilling. A story-heavy, cinematic, and strictly two-player co-op game isn’t something you often see. I’d say it’s a one-of-a-kind game, so it’s no surprise I miss it deeply.

That emptiness in my soul inspired me to dig up the alternatives, and, fortunate as I was, I found 19 games like A Way Out. While they’re not one-to-one clones, they have awe-inspiring stories, immersive worlds, and co-op gameplay to reinforce your friendship.

Our Top Picks for Games Like A Way Out

While the list holds many masterpieces, some games like A Way Out are better than others. Before I proceed, I want to highlight the 3 best titles that share the most characteristics with this masterpiece:

Unravel Two (2018) – Unravel Two is a blissful platformer with creative puzzle-solving, where the two players work together to navigate different environments and engage in an emotional story. It Takes Two (2021) – A co-op-only Game of the Year winner, this one mixes witty humor, distinct puzzles, drama, and intricate game mechanics, challenging players to their limits, while also providing an addictive story. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (2013) – The game where you control two brothers simultaneously, focusing on their bond, and a story told through visual cues, rather than traditional dialogue.

I’m sure these titles sound familiar, but I’m even more confident they’ll keep you engaged for a while. But why stop there? Walk with me through the entire list of the best games similar to A Way Out, and let’s find some hidden gems.

Best Games Like A Way Out

Games similar to A Way Out share many elements, including cooperative or split-screen play, teamwork, and compelling stories. That (and way more) is precisely what you’ll find in my 19 best alternatives. Keep reading and pick your wonderful new co-op adventure.

1. Unravel Two [Best for Co-Op Puzzle-Solving]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle-platform Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Coldwood Interactive, Electronic Arts Average playtime Around 7 hours Best for Cooperative puzzle-solving What I liked Charming story and visuals

Unravel Two is among the most recognizable games like A Way Out. It’s a cleverly designed platformer with cooperative puzzle-solving mechanics. The game revolves around a Yarny duo, where players must work together to navigate beautifully crafted environments.

An emotional story backs this game’s platforming and polished gameplay. It’s about a bond between two characters who strengthen their relationship through hardships. Unravel Two features some of the most stunning environments inspired by Scandinavian locations.

Why we chose it Unravel Two is an ideal replacement for A Way Out for players seeking a compelling story, sprawling vistas, and co-op, puzzle-solving gameplay.

However, one of its best features is local co-op with a split screen. This means you can hop on with your brother or sister, grab a pair of gamepads, and experience this well-told story in its full glory.

My Verdict: Unravel Two’s setting, story, and co-op gameplay make it one of the best games like A Way Out. While the story and the setting are very different, it captures the same essence of teamwork, cooperation, and character bonding.

2. It Takes Two [Best for Dynamic Duo Gameplay]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer, action-adventure Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts Average playtime Up to 15 hours Best for Co-op platforming and puzzle-solving What I liked Unique gameplay mechanics in each level

When It Takes Two came out, I went crazy and begged my wife to play with me. Little did I know, this was the virtual adventure of my life. It Takes Two is a completely co-op game built around the dynamic relationship of a couple.

It Takes Two mixes humor, drama, and unique puzzle-solving, introducing never-before-seen game mechanics in each level. No level is the same, making the game exciting as you try to anticipate what comes next.

Why we chose it It Takes Two is among the best titles with an incredibly diverse co-op gameplay, a hilarious story, and game mechanics unique to each level.

The game’s engaging narrative focuses on emotional growth and teamwork, making it ideal for couples or friends. I strongly advise playing this game on a split screen and not doing it online. It’s emotional, challenging, and hilarious at times.

My Verdict: It Takes Two wasn’t a game of the year for no reason. It’s a masterclass in co-op gameplay, problem-solving, storytelling, and a beautiful art style. The only downside is you can’t play it alone, but that should encourage you to seek a partner or be less introverted.

3. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons [Best for a Cozy, Story-Driven Adventure]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS3, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Starbreeze Studios, 505 Games Average playtime Up to 4 hours Best for Two-player story-driven exploration What I liked Subtly-told story left to players’ imagination

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is among the first titles to introduce a stand-out co-op single-player experience. The game lets you control two brothers simultaneously as you navigate its environments and solve intricate puzzles.

The game has a deep, underlying story that isn’t told through lines of dialogue. Instead, the game opts for visual cues of the two brothers’ relationship and bonding, leaving the rest up to the player’s imagination.

Why we chose it A story-first game that tells a story of two brothers through visual cues and lets players solve puzzles, explore the world, and use their imagination.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons has stunning visuals and is one of the most immersive games of this genre. It’s not a long game, but given its addictive gameplay and a story that grips you tighter than a seatbelt, you’ll want to finish it in one sitting.

My Verdict: One of the best games like A Way Out, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, is ideal for a laid-back approach to storytelling and clever puzzle-solving. It’s an older title, but the one that inspired many others that became this genre’s torchbearers.

4. Cuphead [Best for Precision Co-Op Challenge]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, platformer Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio MDHR Average playtime 11 hours Best for Challenging platforming and boss fights What I liked 1930s retro art style

There aren’t many good games like Cuphead because it’s a compelling blend of retro visuals and unforgiving combat. Cuphead is famous for its visually striking 1930s cartoon-inspired graphics with tough-as-nails, fast-paced platforming, and ball-busting boss fights.

Attention to detail is everywhere. Its hand-drawn animation and the overall art style make it stick out like a sore thumb. As a game similar to A Way Out, Cuphead can be played in co-op on the same device (computer or game console)

Why we chose it For many, a Souls-like and difficult game that combines platforming, tougher-than-steel combat, and incredible boss fights playable in co-op.

This adds further to the old-school vibe of the 1990s, when many of us grew up. Cuphead’s challenging gameplay encourages teamwork and sniper precision to navigate complex platforming environments and defeat terrifying bosses.

My Verdict: Don’t play Cuphead if you’re easily angered. This game is built for teamwork and a strategic approach to boss fights, requiring extreme reflexes, pinpoint accuracy, and a lot of patience, which I see as virtues that everyone should improve.

5. Sea of Thieves [Best for Open-World Pirate Combat and Exploration]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, MMO Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rare, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Over 70 hours Best for Open-world pirate exploration and combat What I liked Co-op mode treasure hunting and ship management

Sea of Thieves is the best pirate-based co-op game that you can play on a PC and popular gaming consoles. It’s simultaneously a great adventure game set in a pirate-age open world where you’ll sail the seas, hunt for treasure, and engage in naval combat with your crew.

The game is at its most enjoyable when you play with your friends, cooperate, and coordinate your attacks to steal treasure and hunt for enemy heads. Moreover, Sea of Thieves forces you to manage your pirate ship and complete quests for added rewards.

Why we chose it One of the best modern pirate games like A Way Out set in an open world, across the wide, open seas, and with satisfying combat and ship management.

This game’s constant updates and live events make the world feel alive and brimming with content to enjoy. Its ever-changing nature means you’ll rarely, if ever, get bored, as there’s always a new reward to claim or a new island to explore.

My Verdict: Sea of Thieves is A Way Out alternative that feels even more alive and exciting. If you love pirates and their exciting adventures that you can experience with friends, embrace the open sea and sail your way to glory (or be keelhauled to death).

6. Chained Together [Best for Perfectly Synced Teamwork]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer Platforms Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Anegar Games Average playtime 6-7 hours Best for Co-op problem-solving and navigation What I liked Movement syncing to overcome obstacles

Chained Together is a self-explanatory name that instantly tells you it’s a co-op adventure. The game is set in a virtual hell, where players are physically linked by a chain, requiring them to coordinate their movements to overcome devilish challenges.

Chained Together’s gameplay is fairly unique and explicitly requires top-notch cooperation and patience from both players. You have to communicate effectively and sync your moves to avoid failure, which often results in death.

Why we chose it A hellishly good game (pun intended) that requires tactics, communication, and syncing to overcome obstacles and solve complex problems.



Despite the hellish setting, Chained Together feels all but dark. It’s a fun, quirky game with creative puzzles that make every movement a shared experience, precisely what you want from a game similar to A Way Out.

My Verdict: Chained Together is one of the top co-op games, requiring teamwork and communication. A fun and engaging game like this will keep you and your friends or family members hooked indefinitely.

7. We Were Here Together [Best for Two-Player Survival and Puzzle-Solving]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, adventure Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Total Mayhem Games Average playtime About 6 hours Best for Story-driven first-person adventure What I liked Cooperative survival and voice-based gameplay

Am I crazy for thinking We Were Here Together is one of the coziest games? The winter setting and excellent cooperative puzzle-solving gameplay sound extremely cozy on a lazy Sunday. The game is about two players fighting to survive in an isolated, snow-covered world.

One of this game’s standout features is the cross-platform play introduced in the 2025 update. This means players across all supported platforms can play together and explore the mysterious Castle Rock. We Were Here Together features some of the most complex puzzles I’ve seen.

Why we chose it Chilling atmosphere and a voice-based gameplay with complex puzzles make We Were Here Together one of the standout titles on this list.

Simultaneously, it challenged me to improve my communication skills necessary to beat this formidable adventure. The game’s relentless focus on teamwork and communication, and a gripping atmosphere, made me feel like I’m really freezing my butt somewhere in Alaska.

My Verdict: We Were Here Together is a dream-come-true for co-op game enthusiasts who want a fair challenge and appreciate a voice-based gameplay loop that makes every word spoken a step closer (or farther) to efficient problem-solving.

8. Portal 2 [Best for Genius Co-Op Puzzles]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle-platform Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Valve Average playtime Up to 10 hours Best for Excellent writing and iconic puzzle-ridden levels What I liked Portal gun mechanics and unique puzzle solutions

Portal 2 is one of Valve’s best games and an iconic co-op puzzle game with physics-based puzzles and environmental challenges. Portal mechanics allow for mind-bending puzzles and unorthodox solutions that the two players can tackle together.

It features a rich, witty narrative with excellent writing, hilarious but subtle humor, and memorable characters that make Portal 2 legendary. While you can play it alone, it’s at its best in the co-op mode, focusing on communication, precise teamwork, and out-of-the-box thinking.

Why we chose it Valve’s iconic Portal 2 delivers smart portal-gun puzzles and an amazing story, whether you’re playing alone or teaming up for hilarious co-op moments.

Even if you don’t have any friends to play with, don’t be depressed; you can still have the time of your life with a solo run.

My Verdict: If you haven’t played it, I strongly recommend jumping into Portal 2 because of its beautifully designed co-op, unusual puzzles, and immaculate writing.

9. Borderlands 3 [Best for Chaotic Looter-Shooter Co-Op]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, FPS Platforms Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Gearbox Software, 2K Average playtime 24 hours for the main story Best for Fast-paced FPS action What I liked Loot-based, RPG progression and a 4-player co-op mode

Borderlands 3 is a fast-paced, action-packed, and humorous FPS, blending cooperative gameplay with an expansive open world. It’s the best split-screen game if you love meaty shooting, looting, and freebooting.

Borderlands 3 is a mix of RPG elements, loot-based progression, and crazy weaponry, making each playthrough feel different. You can play it as a split-screen or a co-op game, and experience the engaging narrative with memorable characters and outstanding humor.

Why we chose it A famous looter shooter with a 4-player co-op mode, which offers an extensive open world, thousands of enemies to shoot, satisfying RPG progression, and stunning visuals.

Its cartoonish art style actually makes it visually stunning. Sprawling environments and wastelands make the punchy combat even more engaging. Simultaneously, you can experience the game in a 4-player co-op mode, tackle missions, loot, and explore the world endlessly.

My Verdict: Borderlands 3 is one of the best games like A Way Out for its exploration, extensive open world, satisfying shooting, highly customizable characters with diverse skill trees, and freedom to pick your playstyle. You can replay this game endlessly and never get bored.

10. Overcooked! 2 [The Best Co-Op Cooking Simulation]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Simulation Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Team17, Ghost Town Games Average playtime 12 hours for the main story Best for Intense cooking simulation What I liked Progressively difficult levels and deep cooking mechanics

Get ready for something different, but still similar to A Way Out. Overcooked! 2 is a phenomenal co-op game where you cook instead of fighting or escaping prisons. While you can play it alone, I love it when my wife or friend chimes in, and we cook and serve food together.

The game features several game modes and starts with easier levels, which progressively become harder as you tackle more orders and manage multiple dishes. Each good dish is rewarding, but each unsatisfied customer will ruin your life.

Why we chose it One of the best games like A Way Out for fans of cooking, excited to spend their time in hell’s kitchen with their loved ones and churn out hopefully delicious dishes on time.

It’s hard to find many great games like Overcooked!, especially in terms of challenge, level variety, and unforgiving but fair difficulty.

My Verdict: Forget MasterChef. Overcooked! 2 is tough as nails, letting you cook in co-op or online multiplayer, while communicating to divide cooking tasks and serve as many well-prepared dishes as possible. It’s Hell’s Kitchen but without Gordon Ramsay.

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game TPS, survival-horror Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2009, 2012 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 7-12 hours (RE5), up to 20 hours (RE6) Best for Co-op survival horror campaign What I liked Atmospheric environments explorable in co-op

Resident Evil 5 and 6 are some of the most memorable action-packed co-op survival horrors. I intentionally put them together, as they feature similar shooting mechanics and tense, atmospheric environments worth exploring in pairs.

Both games offer multiplayer co-op campaigns, allowing players to work together to survive and fight off hordes of zombies. At the time, they were among the most famous co-op games on Xbox, whose popularity extended to other platforms.

Why we chose it A horror duo with enough action to impress even Jason Statham’s finest work. We chose the two games for their co-op story mode and survival mechanics that fans of the series adore.

Unlike other Resident Evil games, before and after, Resident Evil 5 and 6 are a lot less scary and offer a more balanced horror/action gameplay. Survival mechanics with intense action sequences make both titles worth exploring for horror fans.

My Verdict: The two classics are amazing games similar to A Way Out. With obviously more horror and the same, if not more heart-pumping co-op gameplay, Resident Evil 5 and 6 await the bravest to step into their horrific worlds and annihilate zombies.

12. Moving Out [Best for Laugh-Out-Loud Group Play]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, puzzle Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s DevM Games, SMG Studio, Team17 Average playtime 5-10 hours for the main story Best for Moving simulation What I liked Physics-based gameplay and clever challenges

Moving Out is the perfect game for anyone who’s ever tried moving furniture in real life and thought, “There has to be a more fun way to do this.” The game turns the stressful act of moving into a goofy, slapstick adventure where launching a sofa through a window is not just allowed but actively encouraged.

Where Moving Out truly shines is in local co-op, supporting up to four players who are all trying their best (or sometimes their worst) to coordinate the chaos. Playing with friends makes every level feel like a comedy show – someone gets wedged in a doorway, someone else is screaming about the ghost in the kitchen, and the couch you swore you had under control somehow ends up on the roof.

Why we chose it With up to four players, simple controls, and endless physics-driven mishaps, Moving Out is perfect for quick fun and unforgettable couch co-op moments.

Optional challenges push you to master each level, whether that means shaving off a few seconds or finding creative ways to yeet furniture across obstacles. It’s not a deep simulator or anything serious, but if you want a warm, funny, easy-to-play co-op game that guarantees good memories, Moving Out is absolutely worth playing.

My Verdict: Moving Out is charming and endlessly fun. If you want a goofy, low-stress co-op game that guarantees big laughs and zero heavy lifting, this one’s a no-brainer.

13. Rayman Legends [Best for Rhythm-Based Gameplay]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Creator/s Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Average playtime Up to 15 hours Best for Innovative level and puzzle design What I liked 4-player co-op mode with split-screen support

Speaking of colorful and vivid game worlds, Rayman Legends is exactly that. However, it’s also a highly polished platformer that emphasizes cooperative gameplay. Rayman Legends features incredibly innovative environments and challenges that range from combat to puzzles.

It also supports split-screen and local co-op modes, offering extensive gameplay possibilities. Rayman Legends’ beautiful art design and a mix of traditional and rhythm-based levels are some of its most impressive aspects.

Similarly, players can enjoy a refined gameplay as they battle dragons that provide ample challenge even for the mightier players. I suggest playing in a 4-player co-op mode to experience the story and setting in its best light.

My Verdict: Rayman Legends is a clash of eye-catching visuals, smooth combat, and a comprehensive co-op mode with up to 4 players. It’s a must-play for both Rayman fans and newcomers to the series.

14. The Escapists 2 [Best for Co-Op Prison Break Planning]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG, strategy Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Mouldy Toof Studios, Team17 Average playtime 12-17 hours for the main story Best for Resourceful prison escape What I liked Teamwork-oriented gameplay with crafting for prison escape

The Escapists 2 is easily among the most authentic games like A Way Out. It’s a top-down, strategy-based prison escape game where players must collaborate to escape from different types of prisons. It’s by no means high-budget like A Way Out.

However, the game’s charm lies in its detailed crafting and strategy mechanics combined with obligatory teamwork. All this results in the gameplay loop revolving around gathering resources and executing well-thought-out prison escapes.

Why we chose it The Escapist 2 lets you break out of various prisons by utilizing gathered resources and planning your next move with the other players. A genuine co-op feast.

The Escapists 2’s cooperative gameplay, with fun, pixel-art graphics and chilling prison environments, makes it a great A Way Out replacement that challenges your brain, rather than your ability to follow a story.

My Verdict: I love The Escapists 2 for its prison-breaking gameplay and co-op focus that makes every attempt different. You’ll gather resources, craft, and strategize your way to freedom. Don’t try this at home, unless your home is a prison.

15. Escape Academy [Best for Co-Op Escape Room Challenges]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, adventure Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Coin Crew Games, iam8bit, Skybound Games Average playtime About 6 hours Best for Room-escaping simulation gameplay What I liked Requirement for quick thinking and a sharp eye for details

Escape Academy takes a relaxed approach to the whole escape formula. You’ll try to escape various rooms by solving puzzles in the academy setting. The game requires a sharp eye for details, but also impeccable communication and cooperation between players.

If you’re sloppy, Escape Academy will be hellishly difficult. Taking time to understand the game is crucial, as you’ll need a complete understanding of its complex puzzles and environments. Escape Academy has an online PvP mode where you can compete against other players.

Why we chose it Escape Academy teaches you how to escape rooms by using your senses, eyes, and sharp thinking, while emphasizing player communication and teamwork.

The game’s delicious brew of challenge and fun, with different themes and creative environments, makes it a never-ending source of single-player, co-op, or online fun.

My Verdict: Play Escape Academy if you’re up for a challenge of mastering various escape techniques. You’ll enjoy a well-written cast of characters, split-screen or co-op gameplay, and countless online challenges that keep the machine going.

16. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes [Best for High-Tension Communication Tests]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle Platforms Windows, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Steel Crate Games Average playtime 5-10 minutes per bomb-defusal session Best for Bomb defusal based on other players’ instructions What I liked Co-op & split-screen modes for fun bomb-defusal gameplay

Forget about bomb defusal in Counter-Strike 2. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes ramps up the tension in a unique, asymmetrical multiplayer environment where one player defuses a bomb based on the instructions from other players.

A twist is that other players provide instructions based on a manual, which often results in some unwanted explosions. To avoid that, the game revolves around communication, trust, and problem-solving skills, giving you a huge burden to bear.

Why we chose it We chose this one for its bomb-defusal gameplay, where other players explain how to do it by reading a manual. A unique concept that results in tense, but morbidly fun sessions.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is insanely fun, and its co-op and split-screen modes are great for party play, where each session is filled with tension and teamwork.

My Verdict: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a bomb-defusal simulator and a co-op-only game that’ll keep you engaged and allow you to bond with your friends. It also runs in a VR mode, so get your headset if you’re up for total immersion.

17. Lost in Play [Best for Relaxing Story & Authentic Art Style]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Point-and-click, adventure Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android Year of release 2022 Creator/s Happy Juice Games, Joystick Ventures, Snapbreak Games Average playtime Up to 5 hours Best for Captivating story and exploration What I liked Unique art style and moderately challenging puzzles

Games similar to A Way Out don’t have to be co-op, and Lost in Play is a good example. It’s a single-player adventure game about two siblings on a magical journey, featuring puzzles and exploration in a colorful, cartoonish game world.

Lost in Play’s light-hearted story, tone, and art style make the game far more relaxing but fairly challenging. The narrative appeals to fans of co-op story-driven experiences, but even without the co-op mode, the few-hour-long story is more than engaging.

Why we chose it One of the best games like A Way Out for relaxation and exploration. Follow through an engaging story, solve puzzles, and exist in this peaceful world.

Lost in Play focuses on player creativity, promoting clever puzzle-solving by controlling two characters: a brother and a sister.

My Verdict: Lost in Play’s lack of co-op doesn’t hurt the overall feeling. It’s still a massively fun game that puts you in control of two characters, includes satisfying puzzles, and has a solid story to complement the adventure.

18. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best for Deep Co-Op RPG Campaigns]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms Windows, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Larian Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime About 60 hours for the main story Best for Story-driven, co-op RPG experience What I liked Deep character customization and world-impacting choices

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a highly praised story-driven RPG. It’s one of my favorite two-player Xbox games that I often played on my computer with equal enjoyment. This game features tactical combat and heavily focuses on teamwork, essential for survival and progression.

Turn-based combat may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and although I mostly prefer real-time action, turn-based battles feel epic here. Original Sin 2’s quests fit perfectly into its lore-heavy world, where even random corners feel handcrafted.

The character customization is huge, and your decisions carry enough weight to change the direction of the entire story. The game’s cooperative gameplay and comprehensive skill-based progression allow for strategic team play.

Why we chose it A modern RPG classic with turn-based combat, 4-player co-op, and a fantasy story that leaves no one ambivalent.

Meanwhile, you can play in a 4-player co-op mode online or hop on a couch session in a 2-player setting; both are engaging and worth experiencing.

My Verdict: Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a step-up from its predecessor, with an improved story, polished turn-based combat, sprawling world, and 2- or 4-player couch/online co-op modes for more enjoyable exploration.

19. As Dusk Falls [Best for Choice-Driven Co-Op Drama]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive fiction, adventure Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Interior Night, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Around 7 hours Best for Interactive story with multiple outcomes What I liked Interesting character design and a gripping narrative

As Dusk Falls is a compelling narrative-driven interactive drama with a strong focus on choices and consequences. I immediately fell in love with its uncanny art style, interwoven with real-life-like character design and breathtaking environments.

At the forefront is cinematic storytelling, making you feel as if you’re watching a movie, rather than playing a game. However, it’s still a game that puts you and the other player in control of their choices that ultimately affect the story.

Why we chose it A game devoid of action and violence, with a branching story affected by your choices, fully playable in co-op. Its visuals and cinematic storytelling give the impression of a big-budget title.

As Dusk Falls can be a solo experience, but another player makes it so much better. Its emotional storytelling and impactful decisions shape the narrative, resulting in many shocking moments that are better experienced with a loved one.

My Verdict: As Dusk Falls is a cinematic story-driven adventure where all you do matters. You’ll enjoy this co-op title for its graphics and uncanny setting that makes everything click into place.

Everything You Need to Know About Games Like A Way Out

Sure, nineteen games might feel like a hefty list, but I wanted to give you plenty of solid options. You’ll find everything from story-driven experiences to platformers, shooters, and popular PS5 2-player split-screen games.

To help you sort through it all, here’s a short guide on what makes games like A Way Out stand out and how to pick your first few to try.

Why Fans of A Way Out Will Love These Games

A Way Out has a perfect balance of emotional storytelling, teamwork, and a satisfying co-op gameplay loop. Very few games can imitate this, but my top 19 picks do so really well.

Unravel Two is an adequate example, featuring attention-grabbing environments, two-player puzzle-solving, and even an emotional story that’ll keep players hooked. It’s one of the best couch co-op titles for Switch and other consoles, as well.

It Takes Two is a co-op-only game like A Way Out, with crazy level designs, immaculate voice acting, and a well-written story. It’s challenging, but charming with its evolving levels and difficult boss fights.

I can go on like this, but you get the pattern: co-op gameplay, a good story, and puzzle-solving. These are some of the best co-op games for PS5, Xbox, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

Shared Features Between A Way Out and Its Alternatives

Games similar to A Way Out must bear its torch graciously and not be bland copies that offer nothing distinctive. So, what is it that makes these games like A Way Out so good? Here are a few distinct factors:

Co-op gameplay . All games either revolve primarily around co-op gameplay or make it a possibility to complement the single-player gameplay. Some of these, like Lost in Play, are single-player-only, but allow you to control two characters.

. All games either revolve primarily around co-op gameplay or make it a possibility to complement the single-player gameplay. Some of these, like Lost in Play, are single-player-only, but allow you to control two characters. Story emphasis . A Way Out is primarily a story-driven game, so I chose replacements that mostly fill these shoes. Good examples are Unravel Two, It Takes Two, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, all telling emotional and well-crafted stories.

. A Way Out is primarily a story-driven game, so I chose replacements that mostly fill these shoes. Good examples are Unravel Two, It Takes Two, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, all telling emotional and well-crafted stories. Puzzle-solving. A core gameplay mechanic of games like A Way Out is puzzle-solving, which requires two or more players’ coordination and quick thinking, which you’ll find in all games on the list.

Choosing the Right Co-Op Experience for Your Playstyle

Games similar to A Way Out don’t have to tackle the same setting and offer the same gameplay. Similarities can stem from different aspects, and subtle differences give each game a distinct feeling. So, how to choose the right one?

You must consider what you precisely want. We all have preferred genres, and you’ll need to think about that. Do you seek unrelenting action or shooting, or would you rather play an adventure game with a strong story focus or puzzle-solving?

Some popular games like It Takes Two merge many of these aspects. If you’d rather play a story-heavy game with almost no challenge, As Dusk Falls may be your bag of beans. On the contrary, games like A Way Out can be fast-paced action/shooters like Borderlands 3 or Cuphead.

As you can see, games like A Way Out have different flavors, and there’s no good or bad. It’s only about what you like and find enjoyable.

My Overall Verdict

The 19 best games like A Way Out offer brilliant co-op experiences with sentimental stories, interesting puzzle-solving, and unique gameplay twists that make them noteworthy. If you’re unsure where to start your adventure, here are some great alternatives to try out first:

For Co-op Puzzle Solving & Platforming → Unravel Two. The best game, like A Way Out, with co-op puzzle-solving gameplay, addictive platforming, and a heartwarming story.

For Distinct Level Design & Puzzles → It Takes Two. A masterclass in co-op level design, platforming, puzzle-solving, and storytelling.

For Stunning Visuals & Exploration → Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The best option for exploration and stunning visuals that transcend and immerse the player into its splendid world.

For Co-op Action Game Fans → Cuphead. The best action-packed game with ball-crushing difficulty, precise platforming, and deadly boss fights.

For Multiplayer Fans → Sea of Thieves. The best MMO open-world pirate game that emphasizes communication and teamwork to overcome the mightiest foes.

All of these offer an experience similar to A Way Out, but with different approaches and twists on the same formula. Get into these exciting worlds and live through them with your friends, family, and other loved ones.

