The Lands Between got you hungry for more games like Elden Ring? I know the feeling. There’s nothing quite like Elden Ring . The sweeping landscapes, mysterious lore, and exhilarating combat create an experience that’s hard to match. It’s a game that captures your imagination and keeps you hooked with its endless possibilities and challenging encounters.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. Even Elden Ring, with its blend of Soulslike elements, a deeply immersive story, and combat that feels like an art form, can’t last forever. Once you’ve conquered every boss, unraveled the cryptic lore, and fully explored the hauntingly beautiful Lands Between, you might find yourself wondering: “What’s next?”

Fortunately, the gaming world is packed full of alternatives that can scratch that Elden Ring-shaped itch. While none can match its brilliance point-for-point, many come close in their own unique ways, whether it’s through adopting intricate storytelling or simply being unapologetically tough as nails.

Top Picks: Best Games Like Elden Ring

So, if you’re ready to test your mettle once more, explore rich worlds, and face challenges that will push you to the edge, dive into our list of action RPG games like Elden Ring. The adventure doesn’t have to end here.

Dark Souls III (2016) – it’s pretty much the closest you’ll get to Elden Ring. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – intense sword fights in feudal Japan. Remnant II (2023) – purge interdimensional infestations with guns and melee.

Keep reading to discover even more games that will test your skills and leave you feeling a sense of epic accomplishment.

25 Games Like Elden Ring Every Soulslike Fan Needs

The real test lies in a game’s ability to challenge, captivate, and keep you coming back for more. Here’s what I looked for when building a list of games like Elden Ring:

Gameplay complexity . Does the game push your skills and reward strategic thinking?

. Does the game push your skills and reward strategic thinking? Atmospheric design . Is the world rich, immersive, and filled with mysteries waiting to be unraveled?

. Is the world rich, immersive, and filled with mysteries waiting to be unraveled? Player reception. What are other gamers saying about it online?

Whether you’re looking to conquer more challenging worlds or simply savor a beautifully crafted experience, you’re sure to find something here. Plus, I’ve included links to great deals, in case something catches your eye!

1. Dark Souls III [Best Pure Souls Experience]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 1 Year of release 2016 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 30-40 hours

To no one’s surprise, Dark Souls III is the closest you’ll get to Elden Ring. As the grand finale of the Souls series, it perfects the formula that put FromSoftware on the map. The combat is honed to a razor-sharp edge, delivering the signature challenge fans expect.

The reimagined spellcasting system uses mana for seamless integration with melee, while the skill system introduces fresh tactical options for physical builds. Packed with callbacks and fanservice for veterans of the series, Dark Souls III culminates in an unforgettable, explosive final boss fight to cap off the series.

My Verdict: Dark Souls III remains the ultimate blueprint for anyone craving that classic Souls challenge with refined combat and emotional closure.

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2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best for Mastering Combat Rhythm]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 1 Year of release 2019 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 20-30 hours

In this 2019 masterpiece by FromSoftware, you take on the role of Wolf – a shinobi tasked with protecting Lord Kuro, the Divine Heir. However, your mission takes a devastating turn – your arm is severed, Kuro is kidnapped, and you’re thrown into enemy territory to mount a daring rescue.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice focuses sharply on player skill, delivering pulse-pounding, close-quarters combat that demands mastery of the rhythm between attacking and defending. With its intense duels and brutal boss fights, Sekiro offers the same heart-pounding challenge that fans of Elden Ring will absolutely love.

My Verdict: If you’re willing to abandon shields and stats for pure skill, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has the most exhilarating combat dance in FromSoftware‘s catalog.

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3. Remnant II [Best Soulslike With Guns]

Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games Average playtime 20-30 hours

Much like Elden Ring, Remnant 2 lets players explore diverse landscapes, battle hordes of enemies, level up their stats, and collect powerful new gear. The twist? This time, the action comes with guns.

In Remnant 2, you play as the Traveler (solo or with up to two others in co-op) and use the World Stone to journey across different worlds, fighting to eradicate the Root – a sinister, interdimensional, tree-like plague that corrupts and devours everything in its path. With its fast-paced yet intricate gameplay, combined with extensive character customization options including classes, builds, weapons, and armor, Remnant 2 delivers hours of exhilarating action and strategic fun.

My Verdict: Remnant 2 proves that firearms and Soulslike difficulty can coexist beautifully, especially when co-op chaos enters the mix.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Game Science Average playtime 20-30 hours

This title doesn’t retell Journey to the West – instead, it explores what happens next. As the Destined One, your mission is to scale treacherous mountains and recover the relics of the Monkey King, paving the way for his return.

What truly makes Wukong stand out is its stunning combat system – fluid, brutal, and intensely satisfying, enhanced by the strategic depth of its stance mechanics. Coupled with expansive skill trees, players can shape the Destined One’s abilities to fit their preferred playstyle, making every encounter as thrilling as it is rewarding.

My Verdict: The stance system and jaw-dropping combat choreography make Black Myth: Wukong feel like poetry in motion for players who value style as much as substance.

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5. Lies of P [Best Gothic Horror Atmosphere]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Neowiz Games Average playtime 20-30 hours

It’s an unexpected mashup of two seemingly incompatible elements: Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio and Soulslike mechanics. The game follows the titular puppet, P, as he navigates the twisted streets of the Belle Époque city of Krat, battling rogue puppets and mutated creatures at every turn.

To survive this dark and grim world, you’ll need to master fast, brutal combat reminiscent of Bloodborne, scavenge for parts to upgrade your abilities, and seek out the Blue Fairy to gain even more power in your quest. The game’s relentless pace and deep combat system promise a challenge for any Soulslike fan.

My Verdict: Lies of P transforms a children’s tale into a nightmarish gauntlet that Bloodborne fans will devour, proving that dark reimaginings can rival their inspirations.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 40-50 hours

This title builds on the incredible foundation of its predecessor, this time presenting an even more expansive world to explore. As a nameless, imprisoned Arisen, your mission remains familiar: level up in your chosen vocations, gather better gear, defeat powerful monsters, and ultimately face your destiny by slaying the dragon.

One of the standout features returning from the original is the pawn system – intelligent NPC companions that accompany you on your journey. These pawns use their skills and vocations not only in combat but also during exploration, making them invaluable allies as you traverse the vast and dangerous world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game’s combination of strategic combat and open-world exploration promises an unforgettable adventure.

My Verdict: The pawn system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 creates a uniquely tactical experience where your AI companions feel less like baggage and more like chess pieces in an open-world battlefield.

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7. Bloodborne [Best Aggressive Playstyle]

Our Score Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4 Year of release 2015 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 30-40 hours

This game stands apart from the core Souls series not just in setting, but through its aggressive, fast-paced combat system. Unlike traditional Souls games, there’s no reliance on shields – instead, you’ll wield trick weapons that let you switch movesets mid-combat, making every encounter feel dynamic and unpredictable.

Bloodborne also introduces mid-battle ripostes and a rally system, encouraging you to take the offensive and stay in the fight even when the odds seem stacked against you. As you hunt the nightmarish beasts and eldritch gods of Yharnam (and beyond), the game pushes you to master a relentless playstyle, making every victory feel hard-earned and satisfying.

My Verdict: No other game punishes defensive play quite like Bloodborne, rewarding relentless aggression in ways that fundamentally reshape how you approach FromSoftware combat.

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8. Dark Souls: Remastered [Best Entry Point for Newcomers]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 (Original: 2011) Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 30-40 hours

While FromSoftware had already released King’s Field and Demon’s Souls, it was Dark Souls (2011) that catapulted the studio to superstardom. As a precursor to Elden Ring, Dark Souls introduced players to the elements that would become hallmarks of the series, like punishing yet rewarding combat, a double experience/currency system, checkpoints that respawn enemies, a grim and desolate world, and a deep but cryptic storyline.

Though it may be over a decade old, its legacy remains untarnished – Dark Souls is a classic that laid the groundwork for modern Soulslikes.

My Verdict: Dark Souls: Remastered is a masterclass in interconnected world design that still holds up over a decade later.

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9. Monster Hunter: World [Best for Epic Boss Battles]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 50+ hours

If your favorite part of Elden Ring was the massive boss fights, Monster Hunter: World (2018) is a perfect match. In this game, you’ll (as the name suggests) hunt monsters. Once you’ve taken them down, you’ll harvest their hides, horns, and other parts to craft better gear (including some truly unique hats) to take on even bigger and tougher monsters.

Though its core gameplay loop sounds simple, Monster Hunter: World delivers an adrenaline-pumping experience. Each battle is a deadly, cinematic spectacle, demanding not just mastery of your chosen weapon—whether it’s one of the game’s 14 unique types—but also a deep understanding of your enemy’s movesets, patterns, and weaknesses. It’s a relentless cycle of preparation, precision, and progression that never fails to excite.

My Verdict: If Elden Ring‘s dragon fights made your pulse race, Monster Hunter: World transforms that adrenaline into an entire gameplay loop of preparation, execution, and glorious loot.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2015 (Original: 2014) Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 40-50 hours

This title offers a definitive take on the divisive second entry in the Souls series. The enhanced edition doesn’t just bundle the base game with all three DLC expansions – it completely revamps the experience. Enemy placements, item locations, and environmental changes keep even seasoned players on their toes, while upgraded graphics and expanded lore deepen the game’s haunting atmosphere.

Whether you’re exploring the eerie landscapes of Drangleic for the first time or revisiting them with fresh challenges in mind, Scholar of the First Sin elevates the brutal combat, intricate world design, and punishing-but-rewarding gameplay Dark Souls II is known for. It’s the definitive way to experience this chapter of FromSoftware‘s legacy.

My Verdict: Scholar of the First Sin takes the series’ most controversial entry and refines it into something that demands respect, even from its harshest critics.

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11. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Best for Pure Exploration]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 60-70 hours

For me, one of the best things about Elden Ring was the sheer joy of picking a direction and wandering until you stumbled upon something fascinating. Of all the games on this list, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes closest to capturing that same magic. In ToTK, it’s not just about reaching a destination – it’s about immersing yourself in the journey and reveling in the thrill of exploration and discovery.

All the signature elements of the Zelda series are here as well – challenging dungeons, inventive puzzles, the joy of acquiring powerful new equipment, and an enchanting world brimming with secrets waiting to be uncovered. Tears of the Kingdom blends nostalgia with boundless curiosity, making it a must-play for fans of open-world adventure.

My Verdict: Tears of the Kingdom captures Elden Ring‘s sense of wanderlust better than any game on this list, trading difficulty for wonder without sacrificing depth.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5 Year of release 2021 (Base Game: 2020) Creator/s Team Ninja Average playtime 40-50 hours

It takes the thrilling, fast-paced combat and rich customization of the base game and packs it with even more content. This edition includes all three major DLC expansions: The Tengu’s Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, and The First Samurai. Each expansion adds new storylines, weapons, armor, and challenging enemies to conquer, expanding an already robust experience.

While Nioh 2 may share some DNA with Dark Souls, its combat sets it apart, focusing on speed, precision, and versatility through its unique stance system. If you’re a fan of skill-based games, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is a rewarding journey of growth and mastery, now with all the extras to make it the definitive way to play.

My Verdict: Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition rewards mastery like few others, turning combat into a high-speed tactical puzzle where positioning and stance selection mean everything.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 20-30 hours

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes the iconic Star Wars universe and seamlessly blends it with the challenge and depth of a Soulslike game. The result is a gripping adventure that delivers dangerous, skill-based lightsaber combat, richly detailed Imperial settings, and an exploration of the darker, often-overlooked corners of the galaxy’s lore.

You play as Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped Order 66. Forced to live in hiding, Cal’s secret is exposed, throwing him into a desperate journey to complete his Jedi training while evading the Empire’s relentless Inquisitors. With its compelling story, diverse worlds to explore, and engaging combat, Fallen Order offers an unforgettable experience for fans of Star Wars and Soulslike gameplay alike.

My Verdict: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order proves that lightsabers and Soulslike mechanics are a match made in the Force, which gives the Star Wars power fantasy without sacrificing challenge.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5 Year of release 2021 (Original: 2020) Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions Average playtime 30-40 hours

While the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut isn’t quite as difficult as Sekiro or Elden Ring, but it allows players the freedom to explore a gorgeous open world set on the islands of Tsushima during a Mongol invasion. Jin Sakai must choose between fighting with honor or sullying his name to drive out the enemy.

In addition to the full game, the Director’s Cut includes the Iki Island expansion, which introduces new locations, enemies, and a deeper look into Jin’s past, along with fresh gear and skills. It also adds the Legends mode, a co-op multiplayer experience where you and friends can face waves of enemies in various missions.

My Verdict: While Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut may be more forgiving than Sekiro, it has an equally captivating feudal Japan experience with breathtaking visuals and satisfying swordplay.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Shift Up Average playtime 20-30 hours

This is Shift Up’s debut in the action genre, and it proves the studio is capable of much more than just stunning visuals. Though it may fall into the “is it a Soulslike?” debate, its combat system sets it apart with a visceral intensity akin to Sekiro.

The game’s fast-paced action keeps you on your toes, forcing you to focus on timing and precision rather than simply reacting to the game’s speed. Mastering the rhythm of dodges, parries, and counterattacks is key to taking down its relentless enemies, making each battle a satisfying test of skill and strategy.

My Verdict: Stellar Blade demands Sekiro-level timing precision, which makes every successful parry feel like a hard-earned victory rather than a lucky button press.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Warhorse Studios Average playtime 40-50 hours

If you wished Elden Ring had a grittier, more grounded medieval atmosphere, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is the right game for you. You play as Henry, a humble blacksmith’s son who is thrust into the chaos of war as he joins a resistance movement against the invading forces of Sigismund.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance stands out for its immersive realism. Combat is a technical, skillful dance of attack and defense, and every aspect of life feels detailed – from dressing appropriately for different occasions to ensuring Henry eats, drinks, sleeps, and even bathes. While the life of a medieval commoner might seem simple, it’s an incredibly rewarding and engaging experience.

My Verdict: Kingdom Come: Deliverance strips away fantasy tropes to deliver the most grounded medieval experience imaginable, where survival depends as much on hygiene as swordsmanship.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Hexworks Average playtime 40-50 hours

This title offers a fresh take on the Soulslike genre, introducing notable differences in combat pacing and world design. While at first glance, the game might seem similar to other Souls games, its unique twist lies in the Axiom and Umbral worlds. These two parallel realms not only add depth to exploration but also create an innovative combat experience where players can switch between the two dimensions to gain strategic advantages.

The pacing of Lords of the Fallen is notably quicker than Elden Ring, demanding a more fluid and reactive combat style. Hexworks has put a lot of thought into their reboot, ensuring that the experience feels both familiar and distinct, with a compelling blend of challenging gameplay and exploration.

My Verdict: The Axiom and Umbral realms give Lords of the Fallen a strategic edge that sets it apart, which turns dimension-hopping into both a survival tool and combat advantage.

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18. Hollow Knight [Best 2D Metroidvania Soulslike]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average playtime 20-30 hours

Hollow Knight blends metroidvania exploration with Soulslike elements – offering a challenging, dark fantasy experience. You play as The Knight – navigating the crumbling kingdom of Hallownest armed only with a broken nail – but don’t let that fool you – its combat is tight and rewarding.

The game’s technical platforming, atmospheric world-building (especially in haunting areas like the City of Tears), and deliberately cryptic lore make every discovery feel earned. As you delve deeper into the kingdom, the story unfolds with layers of mystery and intrigue – drawing you further into its immersive world. With its perfect blend of difficulty, exploration, and atmosphere, Hollow Knight is a must-play for fans of the genre.

My Verdict: Hollow Knight proves that the Soulslike formula translates beautifully to 2D, wrapping punishing difficulty in hauntingly gorgeous hand-drawn art.

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19. Salt and Sanctuary [Best Couch Co-op Soulslike]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, PS Vita, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Ska Studios Average playtime 15-20 hours

While Hollow Knight is often the first title that comes to mind when thinking of 2D Soulslikes, Salt and Sanctuary by Ska Studios actually came first. Unlike Hollow Knight, which blends metroidvania with Soulslike elements, Salt and Sanctuary is a straightforward 2D Soulslike.

If you enjoyed Elden Ring, you’ll likely appreciate the game’s challenging, stamina-based combat, relentless enemies, and the oppressive atmosphere of its bleak island world. The game is packed with formidable bosses to conquer, and a standout feature is the couch co-op, allowing you to share the experience with a friend.

My Verdict: Salt and Sanctuary delivers pure Soulslike mechanics in 2D form, with couch co-op turning solo suffering into shared triumph.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios Average playtime 20-30 hours

“Souls but anime” perfectly captures the essence of Code Vein. In this action RPG, you play as a revenant – an immortal, vampiric human – who roams the post-apocalyptic city of Vein in search of a cure for the revenant condition.

Along the way, you’ll harness your vampiric powers, recruit revenant companions to accompany you, and uncover your mysterious past. As you progress, you’ll unlock new equipment, blood codes (which act as different classes), and face off against god-like beings in classic JRPG fashion. The game blends Souls-like combat with a rich anime narrative for an engaging and stylish experience.

My Verdict: Code Vein embraces its anime DNA unapologetically that gives a more narrative-driven alternative for players who want their suffering paired with stylish cutscenes.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Nine Dots Studio Average playtime 30-40 hours

If you loved exploring the Lands Between, Outward might be just the game for you. This indie title combines respawning enemies, open-world exploration, and survival elements, creating a deeply immersive experience.

As an unfortunate nobody burdened with the debts of your ancestors, Outward offers you a choice: join the collective and work to pay off your debts, or venture beyond the city walls and embrace a life of freedom. With its challenging survival mechanics and a world full of danger and discovery, Outward offers a journey as tough as it is rewarding.

My Verdict: Outward reminds you that being a nobody in a harsh world can be just as compelling as being a chosen hero, especially when survival mechanics add weight to every decision.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game PC, Switch, PS3/4/5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Year of release 2016 (Original: 2011) Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios Average playtime 30-40 hours

Despite its age, Skyrim remains a beloved classic in the RPG genre. While it may not challenge you in the same way as Elden Ring, it still offers a vast open world brimming with adventure, exploration, and character growth. With 18 skills to develop, including combat, magic, and crafting, Skyrim provides plenty of depth for those seeking to shape their hero’s journey.

The Skyrim Special Edition is the ultimate way to experience the game, featuring the original base game along with three expansive DLCs (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn). These add substantial content, introducing new quests, locations, and powers to further enrich the world. On top of that, the game continues to enjoy strong mod support, allowing players to customize their experience with everything from combat improvements to new quests and even humorous additions like Thomas the Tank Engine. Skyrim’s modding community ensures there’s always something new to discover, giving the game an endless replay value.

My Verdict: Skyrim Special Edition may lack Elden Ring’s difficulty, but its endlessly customizable world and thriving mod community ensure you’ll never run out of adventures.

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23. Shadow of the Colossus [Best Artistic Vision]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4 Year of release 2018 (Remake) Creator/s Bluepoint Games Average playtime ~10 hours

This title is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, with numerous accolades to its name. It’s often celebrated as an example of video games as art, thanks to a minimalist narrative that leaves room for interpretation. The game’s atmosphere amplifies this artistic approach, evoking a deep sense of melancholy and loneliness as you traverse a vast, desolate world.

Yet, despite its somber tone, Shadow of the Colossus never forgets to deliver intense action. The sixteen towering colossi you face are unforgettable, each offering a unique challenge and a thrilling test of both your puzzle-solving and combat skills. Whether you’re taking in the haunting beauty of the world or engaged in epic battles, the experience remains powerful and unforgettable.

My Verdict: Shadow of the Colossus transforms boss battles into melancholic poetry, proving that fewer, more meaningful encounters can resonate longer than dozens of forgettable fights.

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Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Average playtime 50-60 hours

If you somehow haven’t heard of the Witcher 3 yet, it’s an atmospheric, story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in a world full of lore, rich characters, and unforgettable music (yes, “Lelele” and “Banana Tiger” included). Beyond the memes, the Witcher 3 stands as a standout RPG, one that will easily consume hours of your life as you explore its sprawling world.

Playing as the wandering monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, you’ll rely on his immense knowledge and combat prowess to track and eliminate beasts that threaten the land. But that’s just the beginning – you’ll also search for your adopted daughter, navigate political intrigue, deal with wars, and unravel intricate personal and global crises. Much like Elden Ring, The Witcher 3 offers a vast, mysterious world, brimming with secrets, dangers, and rich storytelling that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3 trades Elden Ring’s cryptic storytelling for rich narrative depth, which gives you a world where every quest feels hand-crafted rather than procedurally scattered.

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25. Blasphemous [Best Religious Horror Aesthetic]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s The Game Kitchen Average playtime 15-20 hours

This game combines intense, challenging combat with dark religious imagery for a truly unforgettable experience. You play as the Penitent One, a silent, enigmatic figure on a pilgrimage through the cursed lands of Cvstodia.

Along the way, you’ll face brutal enemies, collect beads for your rosary, and confront themes of blind faith, guilt, and suffering. With its visceral combat, intricate platforming, and somber atmosphere, Blasphemous offers a brutal yet captivating journey through a world steeped in sacrilegious lore.

My Verdict: Blasphemous weaponizes Catholic imagery into something genuinely unsettling, creating a 2D Soulslike experience that’s as visually striking as it is brutally challenging.

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My Overall Verdict on Games Like Elden Ring

If you loved Elden Ring and want to know where to go next, the answer depends on what you valued most about the experience. The beauty of the Soulslike genre is that each game carves out its own identity while maintaining that signature challenge.

For Elden Ring veterans craving the definitive Souls experience → Dark Souls III . This is FromSoftware‘s combat system at its most refined, with interconnected world design and boss battles that set the gold standard for the entire genre.

→ . This is FromSoftware‘s combat system at its most refined, with interconnected world design and boss battles that set the gold standard for the entire genre. For newcomers intimidated by Souls difficulty but drawn to spectacle → Black Myth: Wukong . Game Science created a visually stunning action game with fluid combat that eases you into Soulslike mechanics through its forgiving stance system and accessible difficulty curve.

→ . Game Science created a visually stunning action game with fluid combat that eases you into Soulslike mechanics through its forgiving stance system and accessible difficulty curve. For Bloodborne fans stuck without a PlayStation → Lies of P . Neowiz captured that same gothic horror atmosphere and aggressive combat style, proving that fast-paced, parry-focused Soulslikes can thrive beyond FromSoftware’s catalog.

→ . Neowiz captured that same gothic horror atmosphere and aggressive combat style, proving that fast-paced, parry-focused Soulslikes can thrive beyond FromSoftware’s catalog. For players who valued exploration over combat challenge → The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo crafted the ultimate wanderer’s paradise, where curiosity drives progression and every direction leads to genuine discovery.

No matter which game calls to you, each one captures a different facet of what made Elden Ring special.

Upcoming Titles for Fans of Games Like Elden Ring

Hopefully, FromSoftware changes their mind about just having one DLC. But if you’re looking for even more games like Elden Ring, these upcoming releases might interest you:

The Duskbloods is FromSoftware‘s upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, which marks the studio’s first Nintendo-exclusive title in years.

is FromSoftware‘s upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, which marks the studio’s first Nintendo-exclusive title in years. Mortal Shell II is in development, promising to expand on the original’s unique shell-swapping mechanics.

The Soulslike genre shows no signs of slowing down, so there’s always something new on the horizon for fans of punishing combat and rewarding exploration.

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