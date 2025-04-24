Best Gaming PCs for The Most Epic Gaming Experiences in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best gaming PC involves a lot more than just grabbing the one with the biggest specs or flashiest lights. The real mission is about getting the right machine for you and your game style.

The market right now is packed with powerful options, but not all of them are worth your money. Some are beasts built for hardcore 4K gaming , others shine for competitive esports, and a few balance performance with price surprisingly well.

I’ve spent way too many hours digging through specs, testing systems, and reading user feedback so you don’t have to. In this list, I’ll break down the best choices out there, whether you want maximum frames, next-gen components, or something future-proof without breaking the bank.

No matter if you’re a casual gamer, a competitive pro, or a technology enthusiast, you can be sure that you’ll leave here today having found something that fits you perfectly. So, what do you say? Are you ready?

Our Top Picks for Gaming PC

Every kind of gamer has different needs when it comes to choosing their perfect gaming PC. This makes for a lot of important things to consider when picking the best out of the best.

We have many strong contenders, each with its own advantages that make it worthy of being on this list. With that in mind, I picked five gaming PCs that stood out the most:

Alienware Aurora R16 – A top-tier processor, super powerful GPU, and exceptional cooling system make for unbeatable performance and a true gaming beast. CyberPowerPC Gamer Master – A surprisingly powerful setup for a very budget-friendly price that will leave you satisfied and your wallet happy. Empowered PC Panorama – Enjoy ultra-smooth gaming at the most demanding settings with this incredible, highest-performance setup. iBUYPOWER TraceMesh – A high-performance setup perfect for not only enjoying the newest games by yourself but also sharing all of it with the world. ASUS ROG G13CH – Get all the power with no noise with optimized cooling and noise-reducing design that makes this beast of a PC perfect for quiet environments.

But, of course, there’s a lot more that comes into play than what this shortlist is capable of fitting. I brought you a total of nine gaming PCs that are absolutely worth your attention, and I’ve got a whole lot more interesting stuff to share with you than what I just did. So stay with me, and in just a moment, we’ll break them all down, one by one.

Best Gaming PCs That You’ll Fall in Love With

You probably already know what and how you plan to play on your brand new PC once it finally arrives at your doorstep. Now, the only thing left to figure out is which of these machines fits your needs best.

So, instead of wasting time, let’s jump straight into it and find you a perfect match that will be your trusty gaming companion for years to come. Sounds good? Well then, let’s dive straight into it!

1. Alienware Aurora R16 [Best Overall Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 12GB Processor (CPU) Intel Core i9-13900F, 5.6GHz, 24 Cores RAM 64GB DDR5 Storage 4TB SSD, 2TB HDD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling Liquid Cooling Module Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Do you want a full-on powerhouse that will not only be able to run anything and everything now but also for years to come? Well then, the Alienware Aurora R16 is pretty much your new best friend because this little beast is capable of it all, and you’re going to love it.

It has an Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which is much more than enough to handle all AAA titles, ray tracing, and video editing with ease. At the same time, the easy cable management and liquid cooling keep things quiet during intense gaming sessions.

It’s often praised for its build quality and performance, making it ideal for both gaming and future upgrades. And most of all, even with a compact case, it sacrifices nothing and looks as great as ever, keeping up with that signature Alienware cool.

It’s no secret that these beasts come with a higher price tag. Nonetheless, this rig easily secures its place as the best overall gaming PC and is well worth the investment.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 combo



✅ Excellent build quality and clean cable management



✅ Liquid cooling ensures longevity and quiet operation during gaming



✅ Compact design with enough power for the most demanding games



✅ Great for future upgrading on almost every front ❌ Higher price tag due to a very powerful build and quality components



























Final Verdict: For those who don’t mind investing a little more into an ultimate all-rounder powerhouse that will hold up for years to come, the Alienware Aurora R16 is a powerful, sleek, and future-proof gaming PC that delivers on all fronts and more.

2. CyberPowerPC Gamer Master [Best Budget Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, 8GB Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, 4.1GHz, 8 Cores RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling Air Cooling System Operating System Windows 11 Home

For those who want to enjoy the newest games without completely emptying their wallet, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is a fantastic budget gaming PC that doesn’t skimp on quality or performance. It delivers a truly solid gaming power, and if medium-to-high setting gaming sounds good to you, it will definitely deliver.

Packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4060, it offers great value for the price. Users report that this system’s smooth gaming performance stands out, even when playing demanding AAA titles like Tomb Raider, Baldur’s Gate 3, and even Cyberpunk 2077, which is honestly impressive considering how demanding these games are.

Lastly, the design is compact, making it a great option if you don’t have too much spare space or simply want everything to look neat. And when it comes to build quality, it’s incredibly solid and clean, with really convenient cable management, ensuring an organized setup that, with a bit of care and upgrading, will last you for years.

Pros Cons ✅ Quite strong gaming setup for a very budget-friendly price



✅ Solid gaming performance for most newest games



✅ Compact design makes it great for those who don’t have a lot of space



✅ Easy cable management and strong build make it last longer



✅ Surprisingly good cooling for a budget build prevents overheating ❌ While upgrading is possible, it’s a bit more limited than preferred



























Final Verdict: The CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is a high-quality, powerful gaming PC offering surprisingly solid performance that will run all your games now and will still be more than capable in the coming years, all for a very budget-friendly price.

3. Empowered PC Panorama [Best High-Performance Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, 16GB Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, 3.8GHz, 8 Cores RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling ARGB PWM Air Cooling System Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Are you looking for pure power? Then, as the name suggests, the Empowered PC Panorama is absolutely right up your alley. This high-performance gaming PC is built to handle everything. From AAA titles to video editing and heavy multitasking – it does it all without breaking a sweat, and if that’s what you’re after, you’ll absolutely love it.

Inside, you get both the CPU and GPU power you need for peak performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card delivers stunning visuals with ray tracing, while liquid cooling keeps temps in check. All the most demanding games run flawlessly with buttery smooth frame rates and lightning-fast load times.

Build quality is another highlight, as every cable is in its place, and the premium materials make it feel as good as it performs. It’s definitely on the pricier side, but this investment guarantees that you’ll be able to game worry-free for nearly a decade. You could even pair it with a really good gaming TV if a full-on cinematic experience is your goal because this PC can handle it all.

Pros Cons ✅ Easily handles most of the newest games at ultra settings with no lag



✅ Strong GPU ensures the most stunning visuals and ray tracing



✅ Liquid cooling keeps the PC at optimal temperatures



✅ Premium build quality makes the setup clean and cool-looking



✅ Plenty of room for upgrades makes the PC future-proof ❌ While the PC has few rivals performance-wise, it’s not super budget-friendly



























Final Verdict: The Empowered PC Panorama is an expensive yet very powerful gaming PC built for AAA gaming, video editing, and peak performance, featuring high-end components, excellent cooling, and upgrade potential, making it future-proof and a great overall investment.

4. iBUYPOWER TraceMesh [Best Gaming PC for Streaming]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) Nvidia RTX 4060Ti, 8GB Processor (CPU) Intel Core i7 14700F, 5.6GHz, 20 Cores RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling Air Cooling System Operating System Windows 11 Home

Those who dabble in streaming undoubtedly know that this process requires a significant amount of power. If it so happens that you’re currently looking for that kind of performance, then iBUYPOWER TraceMesh is exactly where you’ll find it.

Thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, this PC is built for high-performance gaming and flawless streaming. With enough power to handle demanding games while encoding video in real time, it ensures smooth frame rates while delivering lag-free streams at the same time.

As per most users, its multi-core CPU performance shines especially bright when multitasking between gaming, streaming, and even video editing. Additionally, the efficient cooling keeps temps under control during long gaming sessions, while the RGB lighting and solid case design add a stylish touch. Plus, it’s future-proof, so you can be sure that upgrading components will be hassle-free.

Pros Cons ✅ Easily handles high-end gaming and streaming at the same time



✅ Powerful GPU is perfect for smooth frame generation and ray tracing



✅ An easily updatable build makes the PC future-proof



✅ Great cooling system prevents overheating under heavy loads



✅ Stylish design looks and feels as cool as it should ❌ Lacks liquid cooling, which is more efficient and less noisy

























Final Verdict: There are few gaming PCs that can handle streaming as well as iBUYPOWER TraceMesh, which delivers smooth gameplay and a lag-free video feed so that neither you nor your viewers will ever be left disappointed.

5. ASUS ROG G13CH [Best Quiet Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 DUAL, 8GB Processor (CPU) Intel Core i7-14700F, 5.2GHz, 16 Cores RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 2TB SSD, 1TB HDD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling Advanced Air Cooling System Operating System Windows 11

Many powerful PCs can get quite loud when running at full power. However, not everyone can afford gaming with that much noise. This is where ASUS ROG G13CH comes in.

Thanks to its efficient cooling system and smart airflow design, this powerful PC runs quietly even under heavy loads. It may not sound like it, but this badass rig is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 DUAL, which means smooth gaming performance with ray tracing and frame generation support.

The build is nothing short of impressive, which makes upgrades easy and ensures longevity. And when it comes to its looks, it’s absolutely stunning. The only drawback is that it is a little pricey, but fortunately, you can find more budget-friendly alternatives by checking out our recommendations for the best gaming PCs under $1000.

Pros Cons ✅ Runs cool and with minimal noise even at the highest performance



✅ Advanced air cooling ensures efficient airflow and prevents overheating



✅ Powerful components guarantee top-tier performance



✅ Internal parts are easy to access and replace, making it future-proof



✅ Solid case and RGB lighting give it a clean, premium look ❌ Since you’re paying for both power and quietness, it can be a bit pricey



























Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG G13CH is a very powerful, yet surprisingly quiet gaming PC, making it a perfect choice if you want top-tier performance but can’t afford to make a lot of noise.

6. MSI Aegis Z2 [Best Gaming PC for FPS Players]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 7700, Up to 5.3GHz, 8 Cores RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling Air Cooling System Operating System Windows 11 Home

Do you take your competitive FPS gaming seriously? Are you always up for making use of every advantage available without breaking the rules? Well then, I’ve got a rig just for you, because MSI Aegis Z2 is ready to give you that split-second advantage you know you need.

Packing an Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, this gaming PC is designed for fast reaction times and will easily get those high frame rates in shooters like CS2 and Call of Duty. Most users agree that this gaming desktop delivers smooth gameplay with ultra-low latency, making every shot count. Pair it with a great FPS mouse, and you’re all set.

The cleanliness and spaciousness when it comes to cables and internal components allow for easy replacement and future upgrades. It also definitely doesn’t skimp on airflow, as MSI ensures great cooling, so you won’t have thermal throttling mid-game.

Pros Cons ✅ High FPS performance ensures smooth gameplay



✅ Powerful components make it easy to run anything



✅ Strong air cooling system prevents overheating



✅ Spacious case and easy access make upgrading convenient



✅ RGB lighting and solid design make it look great ❌ Fans can get quite loud at the highest performance























Final Verdict: For FPS players, there is no better PC than the MSI Aegis Z2, which delivers ultra-smooth frame rates and low latency for that much-needed edge in competitive gaming and more.

7. Skytech Gaming Shadow 4 [Best Gaming PC for MMO & RPG Players]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB Processor (CPU) Intel i7 12700F, Up to 4.9GHz, 10 Cores RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling Towering Air Cooling System Operating System Windows 11 Home

MMOs and RPGs offer us the grandest and most impressive worlds out there, but they do require a powerful gaming PC to run like they were meant to. That’s where the Skytech Gaming Shadow 4 shines.

It’s widely agreed that it delivers a smooth gaming experience with fast load times and high frame rates, even in massive multiplayer environments. Both the CPU and GPU work together to keep things running seamlessly, so you can forget about frustrating lag.

The RGB lighting adds style, and there’s room for future upgrades. Add an awesome MMO mouse into this mix, and you’ve got an unbeatable setup for playing games like Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft or The Witcher 3 and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Pros Cons ✅ Strong gaming performance runs even the biggest games without lag



✅ Towering air cooling system always keeps the PC at optimal temperature



✅ Easy upgradeability makes it ready for any future improvements



✅ Attractive design makes it look stylish and cool with any setup



✅ Fans are optimized to keep low noise levels for quiet operations ❌ Limited number of USB ports may require expansion for more devices



























Final Verdict: With its smooth performance, fast load times, and plenty of upgrade potential, the Skytech Gaming Shadow 4 is the best gaming PC for MMO and RPG players wanting to get the most out of these insane virtual worlds without any lag.

8. GPD Win Mini 2024 [Best Handheld Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) AMD Radeon 780M, 12GB Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 8840U, Up to 5.1GHz, 8 Cores RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB4, USB-C, USB-A, MicroSD Cooling Enhanced Thermal Design with Head Dissipation System Operating System Windows 11

If you want a powerful gaming PC that pretty much fits in your pocket, you’ll find no better contender than the GPD Win Mini 2024. It’s compact, but it’s also loaded with seriously impressive performance that will quickly make you fall in love with it.

With a high-end AMD Ryzen processor, this mini PC runs smoothly even when playing some of the most demanding AAA titles. The built-in controller layout feels great, making it perfect for playing games on the go. The screen is vibrant, and the refresh rate keeps gameplay fluid.

Unlike other handheld gaming desktops, it also functions as a full Windows PC, letting you do video editing, streaming, and more. The build quality is nothing short of impressive, either, and it holds up well during heavy use. Battery life depends on your settings, but power-saving modes help extend playtime.

Pros Cons ✅ Surprisingly strong gaming performance runs AAA titles with no issues



✅ Portable and compact design allows you to take it anywhere



✅ Customizable controls make it feel like a console with a PC’s flexibility



✅ Features full Windows OS, making it great not only for gaming



✅ Expandable SSD slot support allows for upgrading your storage ❌ Battery drains quite fast when gaming on the highest settings



























Final Verdict: The GPD Win Mini 2024 delivers incredible gaming power in an ultra-portable design, making it the best handheld gaming PC for traveling gamers.

9. ACEMAGICIAN S3A [Best Compact Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Graphics Card (GPU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8, 2GB Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U, Up to 4.5GHz, 8 Cores RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512MB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, LAN Port Cooling All-Copper Cooling Fan System Operating System Windows 11

Many good gaming PCs tend to be quite bulky, which isn’t great if you don’t have that much space to spare. For those situations, I present to you ACEMAGICIAN S3A, which is a fantastically compact gaming PC that absolutely delivers.

This mini PC comes with a truly solid gaming performance in a small footprint, making it great for tight spaces. Powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, it handles most games with ease, and as most report, the cooling system is surprisingly efficient for its size. It runs quietly, even under load, and doesn’t sacrifice CPU performance.

While it’s not a high-end gaming PC, it offers a great balance of power and affordability. The sleek design blends well into any setup, and cable management is effortless. Future upgrades are possible, though expansion is limited compared to larger gaming desktops.

Pros Cons ✅ Very compact design makes it perfect if you don’t have a lot of space



✅ Strong gaming performance that packs quite a punch at its size



✅ Operates surprisingly quietly, staying cool even when gaming



✅ Affordable price makes it a perfect choice for budget-conscious gamers



✅ Good upgrade potential despite its small size ❌ While it has great size and price, it’s perfect for ultra-high settings gaming

























Final Verdict: The ACEMAGICIAN S3A packs solid gaming performance into a small form factor PC, making it a great choice for space-conscious gamers who still want to enjoy the newest games.

How To Choose the Best Gaming PC?

Choosing the gaming PC that is right for you is often a lot more difficult than it seems at first glance. You’ve got all these cool options recommended to you, each with its own pluses and minuses, all of which are definitely worth your attention.

But even if you go for a great budget gaming PC, it’s no small investment, and it requires some serious consideration. After all, there are many factors that influence performance, such as CPU, GPU, resolution, refresh rate, and response time.

If you want to get a machine that will fit you like butter fits on bread, and you don’t want to leave it to chance, it really pays to know what to look for. With that in mind, here are some important aspects that can help you in finding your new best friend:

1. Determine Your Budget

Before you dive into picking your gaming PC, you need to set a realistic budget. It’s tempting to chase the highest specs, but spending wisely is just as important as performance. A budget gaming PC, like the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master, delivers solid power for everyday gaming and can still handle most games at the highest settings.

If you’re after peak performance for AAA titles, it makes sense to go for powerhouses like the Empowered PC Panorama or Alienware Aurora R16. However, with that, you should also expect to pay more for features like ray tracing and liquid cooling. If you ever talk to more gamers, you’ll find that the biggest regret usually isn’t spending too little – it’s overspending on features they don’t need.

Think of it this way: A good rule is to prioritize both the CPU and GPU. Other things come after, and you can always get future upgrades when needed.

2. Identify Your Gaming Needs

Not all gaming PCs are built for the same purpose, so figuring out what you actually need is the first step to finding your perfect match. Ask yourself, what games do you see yourself playing on your new machine?

If you’re into competitive FPS games like Call of Duty or Counter-Strike 2, you’ll want a system with a strong CPU and a high refresh rate GPU, like the MSI Aegis Z2. If you love open-world RPGs or AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need a powerful GPU card for smooth 1440p or 4K gaming, something like what you’ll find in the Alienware Aurora R16.

For streaming, a PC like the iBUYPOWER TraceMesh balances CPU performance and GPU power. Or perhaps you prefer a compact gaming PC? Then the ACEMAGICIAN S3A fits in small spaces and goes for a budget-friendly price while still handling most games. Essentially, it’s all about knowing what kind of gamer you are.

3. Understand Key Components

Every gaming PC is powered by a combination of parts that affect performance. You don’t necessarily need to know about them when using a PC. However, if you’re aiming to get one and want to choose wisely, it pays to do a little learning. Here are the basics:

The CPU is the primary processor, and it determines speed and multitasking. Options like the Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 are some of the top CPUs for gaming.

The GPU, or the graphics card, such as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, is crucial for graphics and frame rates.

RAM impacts how smoothly your games run. 16GB is ideal for most setups now, but if you want to be safe for the future, 32GB can’t hurt.

Storage choices include SSDs for fast load times and HDDs for extra space. Most drives come at 1TB capacity.

A motherboard ensures all parts work together. If you’re looking for a top-notch motherboard for gaming, it’s best if it has future upgrade support.

The power supply (PSU) delivers electricity to all components, ensuring stable performance. It needs enough wattage to handle your system.

Cooling, whether air or liquid cooling, keeps your PC at optimal temperature and prevents overheating.

The case is essentially your PC’s shell. It affects airflow and aesthetics.

Lastly, while things like wifi connection can be improved with great Wi-Fi extenders or various gaming routers, many other gaming equipment need a direct connection, and ports are the key to it.

4. Research and Compare

Before you jump to buying that rig you fancy, it’s always a good idea to compare different prebuilt gaming PCs side by side. Look at CPU performance, GPU power, and whether the system has enough RAM and storage.

Think about future upgrades too. A PC with a powerful power supply and room for extra RAM or SSDs will last longer, and by replacing it bit by bit instead of all at once, you’ll save a good deal of money.

Don’t just rely on specs either. It’s always wise to read some expert and user reviews to see how systems hold up under real-world gaming conditions. And lastly, compare prices, check warranty policies, and don’t rush the decision. A little extra research now can save you from buyer’s regret later.

5. Peripherals and Accessories

A great gaming PC is really only as good as the peripherals and accessories you pair with it. Let’s break down what you need for the best gaming experience:

Gaming monitors are necessary for high refresh rates and low response times, which give you smoother gameplay. If you’re using the MSI Aegis Z2, a 240Hz gaming monitor helps you fully utilize its gaming performance in fast-paced FPS games.

One thing’s for sure – fantastic gaming keyboards come in various forms. Mechanical switches offer speed and durability. A keyboard with RGB lighting and macro keys can enhance both performance and aesthetics.

A high-quality gaming mouse can be a serious game-changer where precision matters. A lightweight, adjustable-DPI gaming mouse lets you fine-tune sensitivity for different games, from MMOs to FPS titles.

Some of the greatest gaming headsets will give you the immersion you need. Surround sound and noise cancellation make you feel as if you’re actually every bit in the game you’re playing.

And last but not least, some games simply feel better with a controller. A responsive, low-latency option is great for racing, fighting, and action games, and that’s why you need a gaming controller for PC.

FAQs

What is the best gaming PC?

Alienware Aurora R16, with its Intel Core i9-13900F CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 64GB of RAM, is currently the best overall gaming PC out there. It’s a high-end machine, which can be a little pricey to get, but it’s a great investment that will last you for years.

How much is a gaming PC?

Gaming PC prices usually start at around $800 and can go up to $3,000 and beyond. This depends on how powerful you want your machine to be, with the hardware like the GPU, CPU, and storage making up the majority of the price.

How to optimize PC for gaming?

To optimize your PC for gaming, disable unnecessary background apps and make sure your graphics, chipset, network, and audio drivers are up to date. Further, you can also tweak in-game settings, enable Windows Game Mode, and ensure your system has enough cooling and storage space.

How to add more storage to a PC for gaming?

You can add more storage to a gaming PC by installing an additional SSD or HDD. Do this by making sure your motherboard has free slots or SATA ports, then connecting the drive and formatting it in Windows, after which you should be good to go.

How long does a gaming PC last?

A gaming PC typically lasts around 4 to 6 years before hardware starts to feel outdated. However, with regular maintenance and minor upgrades, you can possibly extend its lifespan by a few good years while still handling modern games decently.

What are good specs for a gaming PC?

Good specs for a gaming PC include at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6700 GPU. Additionally, you should consider getting a 1TB SSD for fast storage and a 650W power supply unit.

How much RAM should a gaming PC have?

A gaming PC should have at least 16GB of RAM for smooth performance in most modern games. For optimal performance in higher-end gaming or multitasking, setups may require 32GB, but if you also want to future-proof your PC, you could even go for 64GB.

Do I need a sound card for a gaming PC?

No, you don’t necessarily need a dedicated sound card for gaming, as most gaming PCs come with integrated audio that already provides excellent sound quality. However, a dedicated sound card can offer improved audio fidelity and additional features for audiophiles or specialized setups.