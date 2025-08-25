16 Best Total War Games for Epic Battles in 2025

Trying to pick the best Total War game is like standing in a Steam sale with a two-dollar budget. There’s too much good stuff, and you know you’re going to regret whatever you skip.

Every entry in the series is legendary in its own way, from Roman legion stompfests and Samurai showdowns to Warhammer’s endless monster brawls. The problem? They’re all praised to high heaven, and unless you’ve got the time to binge through two decades of kingdom-building and battlefield chaos, you’ll need some help.

That’s where this list comes in. I’ve combed through the franchise to highlight the true standouts, each with its own flavor, quirks, and “oh wow” moments that make it worth your time. Whether you’re into ancient spearmen, gunpowder duels, or dragon-riding carnage, you’ll find your battlefield here.

Let’s march through the best of Total War and figure out where you should plant your banner.

Our Top Picks for Total War Games

Total War is a time machine with a built-in war simulator. One minute you’re defending castle walls against a siege tower, the next you’re calling in artillery strikes that turn the battlefield into a smoking crater. But with so many classics, where do you even start? Here are my top picks that still hold the high ground:

Total War: Shogun 2 (2011) – Feudal Japan warfare at its finest. Master the art of the katana, outthink rival clans, and prove you’ve got what it takes to be Shogun. Bonus points if you yell “BANZAI!” before every charge. Napoleon: Total War (2010) – Command the Grande Armée in sweeping European campaigns, and rewrite history one cannon volley at a time. Spoiler: Russian winter still hates you. Total War: Warhammer III (2022) – Chaos gods, giant demons, and armies that include literal dragons. Think “Lord of the Rings” battles cranked to 11. Total War: Rome II (2013) – From a single settlement to a sprawling empire, Rome II lets you decide if you’ll be remembered as a wise ruler or a backstabbing conqueror. Medieval II: Total War (2006) – Knights, castles, and crusades. Few games make you feel this much like a medieval king deciding who gets taxed… and who gets trebuchet’d.

I ranked these based on campaign depth, battle mechanics, replay value, and how well they still hold up today. Pick one, start playing, and say goodbye to your weekend.

16 Best Total War Games in 2025

Here’s the full battlefield lineup – every mainline Total War game ranked and ready for inspection.

Think your favorite deserves the crown? Let’s see if it can hold the line.

1. Total War: Shogun 2 [Best Total War Game Overall]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2011 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Fans of feudal Japan, tactical precision, and high-stakes diplomacy Unique features Clan-specific bonuses, Realm Divide mechanic, stunning Japanese landscapes, authentic samurai warfare

Shogun 2 is the Total War series stripped down to pure steel and strategy. Set in 16th-century Japan’s Sengoku period, you play as one of several clans trying to unite the country under your banner. The plot is simple but powerful. Every victory inches you closer to becoming Shogun, and every betrayal can undo years of progress.

Battles feel razor-sharp. Terrain, weather, and troop positioning matter as much as numbers. Then there’s Realm Divide, the moment every other clan unites against you once you’ve grown too powerful. It’s equal parts exhilarating and exhausting – diplomacy goes out the window, and then it’s all swords and ashigaru.

The maps are stunning even now. Cherry blossoms drifting across a battlefield, snowy mountain passes, and sieges along misty coastlines make you stop for a second before ordering the next charge. Unit variety is strong, with each clan’s bonuses subtly shaping your playstyle without breaking balance.

Not everything clicks – naval battles feel more like chores than tactical puzzles, and Realm Divide can stretch out the late game longer than it needs to. But when Shogun 2 works (which is most of the time), it’s the best Total War game by far.

Why we chose it Shogun 2 hits that rare sweet spot where every part of the game pulls its weight. Realm Divide keeps you sweating even when you’re on top, clans feel genuinely different to play, and the battles are pure cinematic gold. Gorgeous maps, smart AI, and razor-sharp strategy make it an easy #1.

2. Napoleon: Total War [Best for Historical Accuracy]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2010 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 40-120+ hours Best for History buffs who want their campaigns with a side of cannon smoke Unique features Three separate campaigns, historical battle recreations, weather and morale systems, era-specific tech tree

Napoleon: Total War puts you in the boots of one of history’s most ambitious generals and dares you to outdo him. The campaign is split into three acts: Italy, Egypt, and Europe, each dripping with historical detail. From troop uniforms to the way snowy terrain bogs down your army, it’s a love letter to Napoleonic warfare.

Storyline and setting are where it shines. Cutscenes frame each campaign like a war documentary, and the scripted events pull you right into the history books. It’s also one of the few Total War games where the AI actually seems to have a game plan beyond “charge everything.”

Mechanically, it leans hard into gunpowder combat – line infantry, artillery placement, and morale all matter more than brute force. Weather plays a huge role: rain dampens gunpowder, fog kills visibility, and snow eats away at your troops’ stamina.

It’s not perfect. Naval battles are still sluggish, and the scripted campaign structure leaves less freedom than sandbox-style Total War entries. But if you’re here for authenticity, cinematic battles, and a campaign that feels like it could be an HBO miniseries, Napoleon delivers.

Why we chose it Napoleon nails the period feel like no other. Uniforms, tactics, and battlefields all scream authenticity, and the campaigns play out like a perfectly staged historical drama. The mix of weather effects, morale management, and gunpowder strategy makes it the definitive pick for players who want their history loud, smoky, and marching in formation.

3. Total War: Warhammer III [Best for Fantasy Fans]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics, fantasy Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 100-300+ hours Best for Fantasy lovers who want colossal battles and absurd unit variety Unique features Four Chaos factions, survival battles, massive unit roster, Warhammer universe lore integration

Warhammer III is Total War with the fantasy dial snapped clean off. The campaign throws you into a war between the Chaos Gods and everyone else, with factions ranging from Kislev’s ice-wielding armies to Cathay’s flying dragons. If you like the storyline and characters, this is peak Total War. Every faction has its own lore-rich start, legendary lords, and campaign mechanics.

Gameplay is almost overwhelming. Each army plays differently – Tzeentch manipulates the map, Khorne just smashes faces, Cathay balances harmony and trade, and so on. Battles are pure spectacle: giants wrestling demons, cavalry charging through undead lines, spells tearing holes in enemy ranks. It’s chaotic, in the best way.

Graphics and world design are jaw-dropping. The Realms of Chaos are a nightmare playground of shifting landscapes, while Kislev’s snowy plains and Cathay’s golden cities feel like they leapt straight out of a Warhammer art book. Historical accuracy? Forget it. Here, dragons eat historical accuracy for breakfast.

The downside is the campaign pacing. The Chaos Rift mechanic can feel repetitive, and newer players may be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of micromanagement. But for fantasy fans, that’s part of the charm: it’s dense, loud, and endlessly creative.

Why we chose it Warhammer III is the ultimate playground for fantasy warfare. You can’t match its unit variety, the factions feel wildly distinct, and the battles are pure eye candy. It’s a feast of lore, monsters, and over-the-top strategy that no fantasy-loving Total War player should miss.

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Newcomers who want a big, forgiving sandbox to learn the ropes Unique features Expansive campaign map, diverse starting factions, province management, streamlined politics system

Rome II drops you into the ancient Mediterranean with a simple mission: take your tiny corner of the map and turn it into the kind of empire historians write about. For beginners, it’s the most approachable entry in the series. The mechanics are deep, but not so punishing that a few bad moves will end you.

The storyline is loose, letting you shape your own narrative as Rome, Carthage, Egypt, or any of the dozens of factions. It’s a perfect training ground to experiment with gameplay mechanics – managing provinces, balancing public order, and figuring out how to turn a ragtag army into a continent-conquering force.

World design is still impressive, with a sprawling map that captures everything from the deserts of North Africa to the misty hills of Britannia. The battles are big, cinematic affairs, and while historical accuracy takes a few liberties, the general look and feel nail the era.

It’s not without flaws. At launch, Rome II was notoriously buggy (most of that’s fixed now), and the AI sometimes has the strategic awareness of a sleepwalking legionnaire. But as a way to learn Total War without getting crushed in your first 20 turns, it’s hard to beat.

Why we chose it Rome II gives new players room to breathe without watering down the strategy. The campaign map is huge but manageable, the faction variety lets you experiment, and the battles feel epic without requiring years of Total War experience to win. It’s the perfect on-ramp to the series.

5. Medieval II: Total War [Best for Medieval Atmosphere]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Newcomers who want a big, forgiving sandbox to learn the ropes Unique features Expansive campaign map, diverse starting factions, province management, streamlined politics system

Medieval II: Total War is where the series’ grit and grandeur meet in perfect balance. The moment the Gregorian chants kick in over the campaign map, you’re just there. You’re a ruler navigating the tangled politics, faith, and feuds of the Middle Ages. Every faction feels different, from England’s longbow dominance to the Mongols sweeping in like an unstoppable tide.

It scored high for historical accuracy. Units, armor, and settlements look and feel authentic. The political/religious systems also mirror the chaos of the era. World design is still striking despite its age, with battlefields dotted by castles, rivers, and rolling farmland that make each clash feel cinematic.

Where it stumbles is AI unpredictability. Sometimes enemy factions act brilliantly, other times they throw away armies in baffling assaults. But the charm outweighs the quirks, especially when your royal family’s personal dramas spill into the battlefield, a touch of storyline depth that few later titles match.

Why we chose it Medieval II nails the medieval vibe better than anything else in the series. The mix of gritty warfare, religious politics, and dynastic intrigue makes it feel like you’re ruling a living, breathing kingdom — and that atmosphere hasn’t been topped since.

6. Total War: Warhammer II [Best for Diverse Fantasy Campaigns]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 70-250+ hours Best for Fans of diverse fantasy campaigns Unique features Four distinct races, varied victory conditions, vortex campaign, rich world map

Total War: Warhammer II is where the series went all-in on variety. Four races, four wildly different playstyles, and a campaign map that jumps from jungle ruins and frozen wastes to deserts crawling with the undead. The result? Every campaign feels fresh, and dangerous in new ways.

It scored big on world design and faction diversity in my ranking. Lizardmen fight nothing like High Elves, and Skaven bring a level of chaos no other race can match. The Vortex Campaign’s pacing keeps the tension up, pushing you to balance expansion with ritual races against rival factions.

Pro tip Keep an eye on the AI’s ritual progress. Sometimes letting them finish a smaller ritual gives you breathing room to build your economy before the big fights.

Not everything lands. The AI can be uneven, and some late-game ritual defenses get repetitive. But the sheer range of possible campaigns means those flaws fade fast when you’re busy plotting your next cross-continental invasion.

7. Total War: Attila [Best for Managing Apocalypse-Level Chaos]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 50-200+ hours Best for Fans of crisis-driven, high-stakes survival campaigns Unique features Doomsday events, famine and migration mechanics, family trees, fortified settlements

This game is set in 395 AD, featuring campaigns that depict the gradual fall of the Western Roman Empire due to not only the hordes of barbarian tribes led by Attila the Hun, but also the spread of famine and disease brought about by long, grueling winters.

You do less conquering in Total War: Attila’s campaign as Romans, and more surviving against both your enemies and the elements. It offers one of the most challenging campaigns in all of Total War, as the gameplay and map environment fit the dreary themes of decay, bloodshed, and hopelessness appropriate for the era it was based on.

Pro tip Total War: Attila is ideal for players who get a kick out of everything going wrong at once. It throws famine, plague, rebellious peasants, and Hunnic hordes at you like it’s personal. Every turn is a juggling act where one bad move can blow up your carefully built empire. Think a poorly placed army, a town left undefended, or ignoring a revolt. It’s punishing, chaotic, and brilliant if you like your strategy with a side of “oh God.”

8. Total War: Three Kingdoms [Best for Epic Battles in Ancient China]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 80-250+ hours Best for Players who love political scheming as much as clashing armies Unique features Hero generals with unique abilities, relationship system, Romance vs. Records campaign modes, huge China map

This title is a half-historical and half-fantasy game set in the Three Kingdoms period of China during the collapse of the Han Empire. And yes, it’s a half-historical and half-fantasy game because of its two distinct modes – Records Mode and Romance Mode.

In Romance mode, Three Kingdoms hands you some serious overpowered heroes straight out of legend. Lü Bu can single-handedly crush armies with his insane melee and charge bonuses, while Guan Yu and Zhao Yun make flanking and duels feel unfairly cinematic. Sun Ce’s leadership lets Wu steamroll early expansions, and Lu Xun’s morale buffs and ranged cavalry shenanigans can turn entire battles. Records Mode renders named characters less effective on the battlefield, making fights more realistic.

Pro tip Always check your generals’ traits before assigning them; a Strategist in your army boosts artillery effectiveness and replenishment, while a Commander increases morale, so match their strengths to your battle plan instead of just filling slots.

Topped off with superb graphics and deep campaigns, Total War: Three Kingdoms is a fantastic game that’s also a personal favorite of mine. It has tons of available mods too (including Dynasty Warriors), so there’s lots of replay value.

9. Rome: Total War [Best for Conquering the Ancient Mediterranean]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2004 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Players who love building and expanding empires from scratch Unique features Province management, family trees, detailed unit roster, historical battle recreations

This Total War game is a classic title that enjoys a large following even today, which isn’t really a surprise considering how monumental it was for the genre when it came out, being among the very first games to combine real-time strategy with turn-based gameplay elements.

Rome: Total War takes place in 270 BC, just a few years after the events of Total War: Rome II. You face just about the same challenges and enemies in Rome: Total War as you do in the sequel, but with a much simpler and straightforward gameplay.

Pro tip Rome: Total War is ideal for players who love careful empire-building and tactical battles. Focus on developing balanced armies early, use family traits to secure generals’ loyalty, and prioritize key provinces for expansion. Properly leveraging your diplomacy and siege tactics lets you conquer enemies efficiently – ignore either, and even Rome can crumble under revolts and relentless foes.

10. Total War: Warhammer [Best Introduction to Fantasy Warfare]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 80-250+ hours Best for Players who want to dive into a fantasy Total War world without getting overwhelmed Unique features Four races, legendary lords, magic spells, diverse unit rosters

This game laid the foundation for the more recent Warhammer games we have now. It was well-received at the time of its release despite some fans questioning Creative Assembly’s momentary departure from the usual historical titles.

The truth is, this game wasn’t just a treat for long-time Total War fans, but it also attracted a lot of fantasy fans into giving the strategy genre a try, growing the franchise’s player base significantly.

Why we chose it Total War: Warhammer is pure chaos in the best way. Every faction feels totally different, battles are insane spectacles, and legendary lords actually matter instead of being cosmetic fluff. It’s loud, wild, and exactly what you want if you’ve been itching to throw dragons, giants, and spells into a Total War fight.

11. Total War: Pharaoh [Command the Ancient Egypt’s Final Days]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 80-250+ hours Best for Players who want to manage a crumbling empire under constant threat Unique features Dynamic weather, royal court system, Sea Peoples invasions, Pillars of Civilization mechanic, campaign map spanning from Nubia to Anatolia

This is the most recent release in Total War’s extensive catalog of games. It follows the tale of ancient Mediterranean civilizations in 1205 BC and their gradual collapse largely due to frequent invasions from marauders known today as “Sea Peoples”.

Total War: Pharaoh has fantastic graphics and good strategic depth that we’ve all come to expect from every modern Total War game, but what holds it back is its lack of scope in terms of unit variety, maps, and CPU tactics, which really shouldn’t be a problem for modern releases such as this one.

To make things worse, this game had its fair share of performance issues upon launch, which is a shame because Pharaoh really had great potential if only it was executed properly.

12. A Total War Saga: Troy [Best Mythic Bronze Age Warfare]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics, mythological fantasy Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Players who want to command legendary heroes and mythical beasts in the Bronze Age Unique features Mythical creatures, divine favor system, hero-centric campaigns, resource management, mythological expeditions

This game is set in 13th century BC Greece, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic Trojan War. It’s not a purely historical Total War game, however, as mythological elements are also touched upon in this game.

Creative Assembly tinkered with their formula quite a bit with this release by adding in all-powerful “god units” and blending real historical themes with fantastical ones, sacrificing historical accuracy in favor of more creative units, narrative, and campaigns.

Unfortunately for Total War Saga: Troy, it ended up failing to develop any meaningful identity in its attempt to be two things at once, earning its fair share of criticism over the years.

13. Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia [Best for Political Machinations in the Dark Ages]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Players who want to navigate the complexities of medieval politics and warfare Unique features Faction-specific victory conditions, loyalty mechanics, detailed diplomacy system, province management

Another one of Creative Assembly’s more underwhelming recent games is Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia. It’s a grand strategy game set in 878 AD during the Anglo-Saxon-Viking wars.

While it does have some sparks of greatness here and there (the siege battles in this game are pretty awesome), Total War: Thrones of Britannia suffers from the same problems Total War: Pharaoh has, meaning fewer unit variety, smaller campaign maps, dumb AI factions, and optimization issues.

It’s a decent title for sure, but clearly, it’s not the game for your typical Total War fan.

14. Medieval: Total War [Best for Old-School Empire Building]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2002 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Activision Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Players who want a classic Total War experience Unique features Turn-based campaign map, real-time tactical battles, siege warfare, agent system

This Total War game is set between 1087 and 1453 AD, featuring an expansive campaign that sees the player conquering lands in North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Though it bears the same disadvantages as other older titles (e.g. outdated graphics, gameplay elements, and combat systems), it has brought massive success to the Creative Assembly studio and is still a notable milestone title that’s worth playing.

15. Shogun: Total War [Best for Pure, Old-School Tactical Combat]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2000 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Electronic Arts Average playtime 30-100+ hours Best for Players who want a no-frills, pure tactical combat experience Unique features Real-time battles, turn-based campaign map, honor system, agent mechanics

It’s the OG title of Total War, being the franchise’s first release and offering campaigns in 1468 AD during the warring states era of Japan. As the oldest title in the series, Shogun: Total War is naturally several steps behind in graphics and game mechanics compared to its successors.

Despite being quite dated, it’s still one of the best classic strategy games to ever be released and a title I recommend you try for or regardless of the nostalgia factor.

16. Empire: Total War [Best for Epic Gunpowder Battles]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand strategy, real-time tactics Platforms PC Year of release 2009 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Players who love gunpowder warfare, massive battles, and naval combat Unique features 18th-century setting, line infantry and artillery mechanics, naval battles, trade and diplomacy systems

Let’s be clear – there’s no such thing as a terrible Total War game. Empire: Total War, despite being at the bottom of our list, is still a decent standalone title. It’s set in the 1700s, featuring campaigns from the early colonization period of various countries such as India, Europe, and the Middle East.

This is unquestionably the most polarizing title in the series. It suffered from a slew of performance issues, crashes, and bugs since the first day of its release and never truly recovered.

It’s a shame, as this game did pioneer the naval battle system for later Total War titles and could’ve been a solid entry if it weren’t for its disastrous launch.

Overview of the Total War Series

The Total War game series is one of the most decorated and expansive franchises in the strategy genre, boasting 16 main titles and several lucrative game awards over 24 years. Hence, it’s no exaggeration to say that the Total War IP as a whole has become a smashing success for Creative Assembly – the development studio responsible for the production of these games.

Since its inception, the Total War series has evolved not just in gameplay mechanics but also in historical variety, featuring games set in different periods that seek to be as historically accurate as possible, except for the Warhammer series, of course.

The first Total War game, Shogun: Total War, was released on June 13, 2000. From there, the series saw 15 more releases and blossomed into a successful franchise that’ll be remembered throughout gaming history.

And while they can’t exactly be considered traditional RTS games, as a massive fan of strategy games in general, I’ll say that every single Total War release is just as fun, immersive, and stimulating as any other relevant title out there!

Key Criteria for Ranking the Total War Games

My criteria for ranking each Total War game is as follows:

Storyline and Character Development: Is the story campaign good? Are there enough unique characters/units to unlock? Are the story cutscenes/scenarios compelling?

Is the story campaign good? Are there enough unique characters/units to unlock? Are the story cutscenes/scenarios compelling? Gameplay Mechanics and Innovation: Does it play well? Are the core mechanics fun or tedious? Are the CPU-controlled enemies/allies too dumb or challenging? Is the game too derivative of the series?

Does it play well? Are the core mechanics fun or tedious? Are the CPU-controlled enemies/allies too dumb or challenging? Is the game too derivative of the series? Graphics and World Design: Is the game timeless? Is the game visually appealing? Are the maps and environment immersive?

Is the game timeless? Is the game visually appealing? Are the maps and environment immersive? Historical Accuracy and Setting: Are story campaign events historically accurate? Is the attire, equipment, and architecture appropriate for the period it was set in?

Are story campaign events historically accurate? Is the attire, equipment, and architecture appropriate for the period it was set in? Fan Reception and Critical Acclaim: How popular is the game? What do reviews from other players say about the game? Is there still an active player base for the game?

After weighing all the factors – and mixing in my own battle scars from countless campaigns – I think it’s fair to say we’ve got ourselves a pretty objective Total War ranking. And at the very top, slicing through all rivals, stands Total War: Shogun 2.

★ WINNER Total War: Shogun 2 Buy now at Eneba

Upcoming Total War Titles and Rumors

Creative Assembly is firing up the hype machine for December 2025, marking 25 years of Total War chaos. Expect a showcase packed with new games and DLCs, covering both historical campaigns and full-blown fantasy battles.

They’re calling it a “new era,” and from the looks of it, they mean business.

Details are scarce, but rumor mill chatter is wild. There’s even talk of a Total War game set in the Star Wars universe (lightsabers, starships, and all), but nothing official yet.

Meanwhile, Warhammer 3 keeps getting love: the 6.2 DLC “Tides of Torment” will drop a Slaanesh faction led by Dechala the Denied One, plus two other legendary lords and a pile of new units. It got delayed to polish the chaos, so when it lands, expect carnage.

FAQs

Do I need to play the Total War games in order?

No. Even titles under the same series (e.g. Total War: Warhammer I, II, and III) have separate stories and campaign scenarios that are mostly unrelated.

Which Total War game has the best strategy elements?

Total War: Three Kingdoms is the best game in terms of strategy largely due to its diplomacy system.

Are the Total War games historically accurate?

Some games are historically accurate (e.g. Napoleon: Total War), but most history-based Total War games take creative liberties.

Which Total War game sold the most?

Total War: Warhammer has sold the most out of any Total War game with 2.5 million copies sold on Steam alone.

How many Total War games are there?

The Total War franchise currently has 16 main titles and 6 spin-offs.