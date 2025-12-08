Best Sim / Strategy Game at The Game Awards 2025: All Nominees

Strategy and simulation titles continue to be some of the most intellectually demanding genres in modern gaming, and this year’s awards highlight how deep decision-making can shape every moment of play.

The Best Sim / Strategy Game 2025 category brings together six standout nominees that push players to think, plan, and adapt across different worlds and systems. This year’s contenders are:

The Alters – A narrative-driven survival sim where players manage alternate versions of the protagonist, each with unique traits. Systems focus on resource pressure, emotional decisions, and time management.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles – A modern tactical remake with layered job systems and positional combat. AI behavior adapts to player formations, rewarding long-term planning.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 – A park-management sim built around dinosaur behavior, risk control, and ecosystem balance. The AI-driven wildlife systems shape player decisions constantly. Visual fidelity makes each environment feel alive.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII – A global strategy game centered on civilization growth, diplomacy, and cultural paths. AI personalities create unpredictable long-term campaigns.

Tempest Rising – A classic-style RTS with modern controls, faction depth, and fast tactical decisions. AI aggression shifts based on map control. Visual clarity helps players read battles quickly.

Two Point Museum – A management sim about building themed museums with guest flow, staff management, and exhibit planning. Systems reward smooth layouts and creative displays.

Which Games Are Nominated for the Best Sim / Strategy Game in 2025?

The best sim / strategy game 2025 lineup highlights six titles that blend depth, smart systems, and long-term decision-making.

The Alters stands out for the way it turns survival management into a story shaped by your own choices. The game follows a lone worker who creates alternate versions of himself, each with different skills, emotions, and flaws. These alters react to your decisions, forming relationships that influence productivity and stability on the base.

Pro tip Focus on creating alters with complementary emotional traits early on – conflicting personalities can cause morale breakdowns that are hard to fix mid-run.

The pressure of balancing resources, time, and morale gives every action weight. Because each playthrough can generate a different combination of personalities, replay value remains one of the strongest parts of The Alters, making it a memorable nominee in this year’s lineup.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles brings classic tactical combat back with modern clarity and deeper strategic decision-making. The expanded job system lets players mix abilities in flexible ways, creating squads that respond to changing battlefield conditions. Enemy AI behaves more intelligently around positioning, terrain, and flanking, which makes each encounter feel earned rather than scripted.

Pro tip Use terrain height to your advantage – archers and casters gain both range and accuracy when attacking from elevated positions.

The updated visual style improves clarity while maintaining the series’ identity. With its blend of customization, tactical depth, and strong replay value, it stands out as one of the most complete strategy experiences of the year.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 expands on the park management formula with more dynamic dinosaur behavior, smarter guest systems, and layered crisis management. Players must balance profit with ethics, securing safety while pushing scientific boundaries. AI-controlled dinosaurs now react in more lifelike ways – escaping, forming herds, or disrupting enclosures based on stress levels and environmental changes.

Pro tip Keep multiple backup power sources online – dinosaur escapes often coincide with storm damage that disables your primary grid.

Visual details and biome variety make each park feel alive and unpredictable. With multiple campaign paths, sandbox options, and adaptive challenges, the game rewards planning and flexibility.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII continues the legacy of turn-based empire building with refined diplomacy, smarter AI rivals, and deeper cultural progression. Each civilization plays more distinctly, and strategic planning now extends beyond military and science to include dynamic narratives shaped by player choices.

Pro tip Don’t rush the early game – develop a strong cultural identity and flexible diplomatic ties before overcommitting to expansion or war.

The AI adapts based on your strengths, forming alliances or conflicts that evolve over centuries. Map variety, win conditions, and civ synergies fuel replay value, while visual updates enhance clarity without losing the series’ classic feel. As a genre staple, this entry pushes forward by rewarding both high-level planning and reactive gameplay.

Tempest Rising brings back the feel of classic real-time strategy with tight controls, base-building depth, and fast-paced tactical combat. Inspired by the golden era of RTS games, it features three unique factions, each with distinct units, strengths, and tech trees.

Pro tip Scout constantly – enemy AI in higher difficulties punishes blind spots with flanking raids and base harassment.

The AI adjusts its aggression based on your map control and unit composition, keeping each match dynamic. Clear visuals and responsive UI make battlefield decisions feel immediate and impactful. With skirmish, multiplayer, and a branching campaign, Tempest Rising offers strong replay value and a focused experience for players who enjoy real-time strategic pressure.

Two Point Museum transforms cultural management into a lighthearted yet tactically layered simulation, where players design and operate a successful museum from the ground up. From exhibit curation to guest flow and staff training, every system feeds into overall reputation and revenue.

Pro tip Place restrooms and food stalls between major exhibits – visitor satisfaction dips fast if they have to backtrack for basic needs.

AI visitors react to layout, theming, and queue times, forcing players to tweak and improve constantly. Humor blends with mechanical depth, making it approachable without losing challenge. With scenario variety, creative freedom, and subtle complexity, Two Point Museum captures the spirit of the genre and earns its spot in this category.

What Makes a Sim / Strategy Game Award-Worthy?

The best sim / strategy game 2025 nominees share more than just polish – they reflect design principles that reward thinking, planning, and adapting. Here are four core qualities that define award-level strategy design:

Decision-Making Depth – Great strategy games present meaningful choices, not busywork. Players must weigh trade-offs, predict consequences, and adjust plans under pressure.

Realism and Systems Integration – Whether grounded in history or fantasy, award-worthy titles connect their systems in believable ways. Economy, combat, AI, and progression feel like part of one larger simulation.

Emergent Gameplay – Rather than relying on scripted outcomes, strong strategy games create space for surprises. Player actions and system reactions combine to form stories that feel unscripted and personal.

Rather than relying on scripted outcomes, strong strategy games create space for surprises. Player actions and system reactions combine to form stories that feel unscripted and personal. Long-Term Progression – Good strategy is about building over time. These games reward long-term planning and give players a sense of growth and evolution through each campaign or session.

How To Vote in The Game Awards 2025?

Voting for all Game Awards 2025 nominees is done through the official Game Awards website, where registered users can log in and cast their votes across all categories.

Fans of the best strategy games can vote once per category and change their selections before the final deadline.

In addition to the public vote, a jury of industry professionals contributes to the final outcome, with fan votes accounting for a portion of the total score. Voting typically remains open until a few days before the live event, giving players time to support their favorites.

My Verdict on the Best Sim / Strategy Game at The Game Awards 2025

Just like the GOTY category, the best sim / strategy game 2025 category is stacked with strong contenders that each push the genre in distinct directions. From emotional survival in The Alters to classic RTS refinement in Tempest Rising, these games cover a wide range of styles and strategic depth.

While all six deserve recognition, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII arguably offers the broadest scope and most layered systems.

Still, each title brings something valuable, and this year’s best simulation games nominees reflect how simulation and strategy continue to evolve while rewarding thoughtful, creative play across all types of gamers.