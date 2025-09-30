16 Games Like Kingdom Come: Deliverance in 2025: Historical RPGs With Realistic Combat

Fans of grounded, no-nonsense RPGs naturally end up looking for games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance. This gem nails realism so well – armor modeled on museum pieces, food that actually affects your stamina, and daily life straight out of 15th-century Bohemia – that few others even come close.

I’ve put together this guide to help you discover the best games like KCD. Whether you want to walk the streets of Renaissance Rome, command medieval armies, or defend feudal Japan, it’s time to uncover your next favorite historical RPG. Let’s dive in!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Here’s a quick rundown of our top 5 games that capture the essence of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, perfect for fans of historical RPGs and immersive combat:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (2025) – Henry’s tale continues across a massive, detailed medieval world. Realism, choice, and combat depth combine for a truly immersive RPG experience. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (2010) – By expanding the series’ parkour and combat systems, this Rome-set adventure adds a “Brotherhood” mechanic that lets you recruit and manage assassins, blending stealth and strategy seamlessly. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – A narrative-rich RPG that rewards exploration and tough choices. Geralt’s journey through a massive, detailed open world mirrors KCD’s emphasis on player agency and realistic environments.

When it comes to games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance, these are my top picks in the category. Scroll down to find more brilliant titles that will scratch that KCD itch!

16 Best Games Like Kingdom Come: Deliverance for Medieval Adventure Fans

For better or worse, I’m a true veteran of the RPG genre. I know what makes a title legendary and what makes it a flop. This epic list only includes games that offer the best of the best and match the pure joy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Best for Authentic Medieval Storytelling]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game open-world historical RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Warhorse Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 60–80 hours Best for hardcore RPG fans, history buffs Metacritic score 88

Some of you may roll your eyes at this, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has to be at the top of this list. The highly anticipated sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance continues Warhorse’s focus on gritty realism, historically accurate settings, and branching narratives.

Players roam an expanded open world – from dense villages to war-torn countryside – and tackle complex, physics-driven combat. Crafting, social interactions, and morally weighted quests make each choice meaningful.

Subtle touches – like weather affecting archery – add to the realism. Combat is tactile and engaging, with melee, ranged, and mounted encounters constantly challenging players. Exploration is rewarding: simple tasks like fishing or interacting with villagers feel integrated into the living world rather than just side distractions.

Pro tip Talk to every character you meet, uncover secrets, and sharpen your skills through training. Master alchemy, read up on lore, and keep exploring every corner of the world – just don’t overload yourself with too many quests at once!

Final Verdict: If you enjoyed the original’s historical depth and skill-based combat, this sequel delivers in spades. It rewards careful observation, clever decision-making, and exploration – a true treat for players who want to live in Bohemia rather than just play through it.

2. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood [Best for Historical Stealth Action]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game action RPG / open-world Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Ubisoft (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for open-world explorers, stealth enthusiasts Metacritic score 89

Set in Renaissance Rome, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood blends stealth, parkour, and combat with a strategic layer. The titular “Brotherhood” mechanic allows you to recruit, train, and call upon a team of assassins to aid you in missions, all in a stunningly recreated Rome.

The unique multiplayer mode adds a competitive edge, letting you test your skills with friends. The game’s mix of action, historical authenticity, and city management mirrors Kingdom Come’s attention to immersive world-building.

Each mission and side activity feels purposeful, and climbing rooftops or sneaking through courtyards makes Rome feel alive. Though it’s among the older titles on this list, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood sticks around thanks to its smooth combat and evolved systems.

Pro tip Grow your power by rebuilding shops, banks, and landmarks to fuel your economy. Master deadly counter-attacks and unleash the Hidden Gun to strike fear into your enemies!

Final Verdict: Whether you enjoy tactical planning, open-world exploration, or fluid combat, Brotherhood delivers it all. The combination of a living city, layered missions, and strategic options makes for a rich, endlessly engaging experience.

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best for Open-World Fantasy Adventure]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game open-world RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 100–150 hours Best for RPG fans, story-driven players Metacritic score 92

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt stands as a defining fantasy game, offering a sprawling open world filled with complex characters, branching quests, and morally charged choices. Players guide Geralt of Rivia through villages, cities, and wildlands, encountering rich narratives at every turn.

Dynamic systems – such as weather that affects combat and consequences that ripple across quests – reward careful thought and exploration.

Side activities like hunting, crafting, and the surprisingly deep Gwent mini-game give the world texture and variety, making every journey feel fresh. Much like Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Wild Hunt thrives on immersion and choice, though here the realism is swapped out for griffins, sorcery, and a whole lot of dark fantasy drama.

Pro tip If a quest feels tough, tackle other missions first and level up before returning – this is a vast world, and you’re not meant to do it all at once. Complete contracts to earn coin and upgrade your gear, and hunt for Witcher armor and weapon sets to craft legendary equipment. Don’t hesitate to consult a guide to track down rare crafting components.

Final Verdict: For anyone seeking a vast, living fantasy world, The Witcher 3 delivers. Its mix of engaging storytelling, layered quests, and meaningful choices ensures every playthrough feels personal and rewarding, whether you follow the main story or lose yourself in the world’s countless side adventures.

4. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Best for Medieval Warfare Strategy]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game medieval sandbox RPG / strategy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s TaleWorlds Entertainment (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 80–120 hours Best for strategy enthusiasts, medieval RPG fans Metacritic score 77

If you’re after a medieval epic, Bannerlord is a top sandbox that lets you fight battles, rule kingdoms, and write your own history. Starting as a humble mercenary, you gradually rise to command armies, manage fiefdoms, and influence the political landscape of Calradia.

The game uniquely combines a grand strategy campaign with physics-based, first-person combat. The combat is visceral and skill-based, from archery volleys to cavalry charges, while diplomacy, trading, and sieges add layers of strategy and consequence.

Every choice – negotiating alliances, raiding settlements, or leading troops into battle – carries weight, letting players craft their own unique story.

Pro tip Hunt down looters, taiga bandits, mountain bandits, and forest bandits to grow your strength – but beware: sea raiders, steppe bandits, and deserters will crush the unprepared.

Final Verdict: For players who crave control over war and politics, Bannerlord offers exactly that. Its combination of large-scale combat, strategic depth, and player freedom ensures every campaign feels alive, challenging, and uniquely yours.

5. Ghost of Tsushima [Best for Samurai Action and Exploration]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game action-adventure / open-world Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 50–70 hours Best for action fans, story-driven players Metacritic score 83

Ghost of Tsushima transports players to a historically respectful late 13th-century Japan, capturing the tension and beauty of a land under siege. As Jin Sakai, a samurai torn between honor and survival, you navigate a richly detailed world, blending stealth, dueling, and dynamic combat to defend your homeland from Mongol invaders. The game immerses you in the way of the samurai, balancing duty, discipline, and personal sacrifice.

Side quests and exploration reward curiosity, while the cinematic presentation ensures every encounter – from quiet village moments to large-scale battles – reinforces the honor, strategy, and spirit of a samurai defending his people.

And if you’re looking for something beyond the single-player journey, the Legends mode transforms it into one of the most engaging co-op games, letting 2–4 players team up for story missions and survival challenges.

Pro tip Take your time with side quests as you progress; they unlock amazing rewards and hidden treasures. Collect everything along the way – flowers, hides, supplies, bamboo.

Final Verdict: Ghost of Tsushima excels for players who value fluid combat, exploration, and a story rooted in history and culture. Its living world, rewarding missions, and detailed environments make every duel and hidden secret feel meaningful, delivering a truly immersive samurai experience.

6. Chivalry 2 [Best for Multiplayer Medieval Combat]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game multiplayer medieval combat Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Torn Banner Studios (Developer), Tripwire Presents (Publisher) Average playtime 20–50 hours Best for multiplayer combat fans, medieval enthusiasts Metacritic score 82

Chivalry 2 throws players into chaotic, large-scale medieval warfare, where every clash feels tense and unpredictable. Sieges, castle raids, and skirmishes demand skill and strategy, with swords, bows, and siege engines each offering distinct tactical options. Multiplayer battles encourage coordination, and the physics-driven combat ensures that no duel ever plays out the same way.

The game redefines large-scale, first-person medieval combat, combining brutal realism with comic unpredictability – from sweeping battlefield carnage to unexpected moments of chaos – all while keeping team objectives at the forefront. And while it’s technically an action title, Chivalry 2 is the closest thing to a fighting game on this list, thanks to its obsession with timing, blocking, and weapon mastery over exploration or story – you win not by wandering, but by swinging smarter than the knight charging at you.

Pro tip Focus on coordinating with your team to control key objectives. Experiment with different weapons and siege tools – mastering their strengths can turn the tide of even the most chaotic battles.

Final Verdict: Chivalry 2 nails that sweet spot between brutal realism and total multiplayer mayhem. Every match feels different, and the mix of strategy and chaos makes them unforgettable.

7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Best for Epic Fantasy Role-Playing]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game open-world RPG / fantasy Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 100–200 hours Best for RPG fans, open-world explorers Metacritic score 96

With its Nordic-inspired landscapes and endless surprises, Skyrim proves why it’s the legendary RPG everyone still talks about. As the Dragonborn, players wield powerful shouts and forge their own path through branching quests, sprawling cities, hidden dungeons, and towering mountains.

The open-world design encourages exploration and experimentation, letting you craft a unique hero while interacting with a reactive, living world filled with diverse quests, countless secrets, and opportunities for deep character customization.

Combat, stealth, and magic systems combine to create a gameplay experience that feels rich and personal. Sure, Skyrim trades KCD’s gritty realism for dragons and magic tricks, but at the end of the day both let you lose yourself in open worlds where your story is the one that matters.

Pro tip Take your time exploring every corner – experiment with different playstyles, spells, and equipment. Hidden treasures, secret dungeons, and unique encounters reward curiosity at every turn.

Final Verdict: Skyrim is a must-play for anyone who loves crafting their own epic fantasy story. With its rich world, total freedom, and endless surprises, every playthrough feels like a brand-new adventure.

8. GreedFall [Best for Political Fantasy RPGs]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Spiders (Developer), Focus Home Interactive (Publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for choice-driven RPG fans Metacritic score 72

GreedFall immerses players in a 17th-century-styled colonial fantasy world where magic, politics, and exploration intertwine. Arriving on a mysterious, uncharted island, players navigate conflicting factions, hidden secrets, and untamed wilderness, with choices that shape alliances, story outcomes, and how the world reacts.

Combat blends melee, ranged, and magical skills, offering tactical depth, while exploration uncovers layered narratives. The island’s environments – from misty swamps to lush settlements – enhance immersion and convey historical plausibility alongside fantasy elements.

Pro tip Engage with every faction and explore thoroughly – your decisions have lasting consequences. Experiment with different combat styles to adapt to the variety of enemies and challenges you’ll encounter.

Final Verdict: GreedFall is perfect for RPG fans who enjoy meaningful choices, strategic thinking, and immersive storytelling in a rich, vibrant world. Its reactive world and layered narratives make every decision feel impactful.

9. Elden Ring [Best for Challenging Open-World Combat]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game action RPG / open-world Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware (Developer), Bandai Namco Entertainment (Publisher) Average playtime 80–150 hours Best for hardcore action-RPG players, exploration enthusiasts Metacritic score 96

Elden Ring might look like pure dark fantasy chaos compared to the grounded realism of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but both are cut from the same cloth when it comes to freedom, immersion, and combat that punishes sloppy play.

The game expands the challenging combat and intricate design of Dark Souls into a seamless, massive open world. Players traverse the Lands Between, uncovering hidden lore, secrets, and formidable bosses across diverse regions, with every encounter rewarding patience, timing, and skill mastery.

Combat blends swordplay, magic, and mounted encounters, while the visually striking world – from haunting ruins to lush, mystical landscapes – immerses players in a fantastical yet grounded setting.

Cryptic narratives encourage observation and discovery, and mounts and fast travel provide convenience while danger lurks at every turn.

Pro tip Take your time exploring each region and experiment with different combat styles. Pay attention to environmental clues – secrets, shortcuts, and hidden bosses await those who observe closely.

Final Verdict: Elden Ring is a dream for anyone who craves tough combat, endless exploration, and a fantasy world that only reveals its secrets once you’ve earned them.

10. Dark Souls III [Best for Dark Fantasy Tactical Combat]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game action RPG / fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s FromSoftware (Developer), Bandai Namco Entertainment (Publisher) Average playtime 50–100 hours Best for hardcore RPG players, combat enthusiasts Metacritic score 89

Dark Souls III is the culmination of the acclaimed Souls series and one of the most punishing yet rewarding action RPGs out there. Players trek through a dark, interconnected world packed with brutal enemies, hidden lore, and levels so intricately designed they feel like puzzles in themselves. This entry sharpens the formula with faster-paced, more fluid combat, where precision, timing, and clever use of weapons, spells, and stamina management turn every encounter into a nail-biting test of skill.

The world is visually striking and atmospheric – from crumbling castles to twisted forests – creating an oppressive yet mesmerizing experience. Strategic fights, careful observation, and thoughtful progression are constantly rewarded, while hidden shortcuts, secret encounters, and nuanced weapon and spell systems encourage experimentation and mastery.

Pro tip Patience pays off – study enemy patterns, explore every path for hidden shortcuts, and try different weapons or builds until you find the one that clicks. Experimentation is key to survival.

Final Verdict: If you want a game that tests both your patience and your reflexes, Dark Souls III is the way to go. Its razor-sharp combat and hauntingly designed world make it as rewarding as it is punishing.

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS / survival horror Platforms PC Year of release 2007 Creator/s GSC Game World (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for survival horror enthusiasts, atmospheric FPS fans Metacritic score 82

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl immerses players in the irradiated Exclusion Zone, blending survival, horror, and first-person shooting. Every step is dangerous – mutants, hostile factions, anomalies, and environmental hazards constantly threaten your life. Exploration and careful resource management are essential, and the game’s oppressive atmosphere and non-linear narrative make each playthrough unique, with multiple endings shaped by your choices.

The Exclusion Zone is hauntingly beautiful, contrasting abandoned industrial ruins, eerie forests and irradiated wastelands. Risk and reward go hand in hand: scavenging can yield critical supplies, while one wrong move can prove fatal. Hidden areas, secret encounters, and environmental storytelling make every corner of the world feel alive and unpredictable.

Pro tip Conserve ammo, medkits, and grenades – resources are scarce. Move carefully, observe your surroundings, and plan routes to avoid deadly anomalies and enemy patrols.

Final Verdict: Shadow of Chernobyl shows why it’s often called one of the best S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, blending tense survival with a world that’s as hostile as it is fascinating.

12. Dragon Age: Inquisition [Best for Strategic Party RPGs]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / fantasy Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s BioWare (Developer), Electronic Arts (Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for story-driven RPG fans, party-based combat enthusiasts Metacritic score 85

Dragon Age: Inquisition casts players as the Inquisitor, tasked with uniting a fractured world threatened by civil war and demonic invasions. Like any great Dragon Age game, it blends epic storytelling with tough choices, letting you command a powerful organization while juggling political strategy and party-based combat across a sprawling open world bursting with quests, secrets, and exploration. Choices shape storylines, character relationships, and the world itself, giving each decision real consequences and making every campaign feel personal.

The game’s depth shines in its character customization, tactical battles, and rich narrative arcs, where alliances and rivalries influence both story and combat. Its politically charged world rewards careful planning, diplomacy, and clever strategy, ensuring that both story-driven and tactical RPG fans remain engaged throughout.

Pro tip Invest time in exploring and recruiting party members – their unique abilities and personalities can drastically change combat and story outcomes.

Final Verdict: Dragon Age: Inquisition is perfect for players who enjoy strategic combat, meaningful choices, and immersive storytelling in a vibrant fantasy world.

13. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best for Futuristic Choice-Driven RPG]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game open-world RPG / sci-fi Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for narrative-driven RPG fans, cyberpunk enthusiasts Metacritic score 86

At first glance, Cyberpunk 2077 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance couldn’t look more different – one’s dripping in neon and chrome, the other in mud and chainmail. But peel back the aesthetics and both are immersive RPGs that live and die by your choices, skills, and playstyle.

Cyberpunk 2077 immerses you in Night City, a sprawling dystopian metropolis where every choice carries weight. As V, you navigate gang conflicts, corporate intrigue, and cybernetic augmentations, blending first-person combat with RPG mechanics, dialogue options, and skill-based progression. Every decision – from mission approach to character development – shapes outcomes, rewarding creativity, planning, and experimentation.

The city feels alive thanks to dynamic NPC behavior, reactive systems, and vertical, explorable districts, creating a dense, living urban environment. Stealth, hacking, or direct combat each open unique paths, making every encounter feel meaningful.

Just keep in mind that this is also one of the most graphically demanding games ever made – built to flex ray tracing, HDR, and high refresh rates – so if you really want Night City to shine, a good gaming monitor is pretty much non-negotiable.

Pro tip Experiment with different cyberware, skills, and approaches to missions – Night City responds to your choices, and small decisions can have major consequences.

Final Verdict: If a reactive city, branching storylines, and a ton of player choice sound good, Cyberpunk 2077 delivers the full package.

14. Manor Lords [Best for Medieval City-Building Strategy]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game medieval strategy / city-building Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Slavic Magic (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 40–80 hours Best for strategy and city-building fans, medieval enthusiasts Metacritic score N/A

Manor Lords blends city-building with large-scale medieval warfare, putting players in control of villages, trade networks, and armies. Starting from modest settlements, you develop resources, manage citizens, and expand your domain, all while preparing for the battlefield. Tactical combat emphasizes formations, unit types, and positioning, where terrain, morale, and timing can significantly influence the outcome of a fight.

It’s the kind of strategy game where even the smallest decisions ripple outward – whether you’re rationing grain, raising taxes, or leading troops into a desperate last stand. The historically authentic architecture and bustling villages bring medieval life to the forefront, while fluid battlefield animations keep each clash feeling alive. Every choice counts, and that’s what makes Manor Lords such a satisfying taste of life as a medieval lord.

Pro tip Balance town development with military preparedness. Investing in both infrastructure and troop training ensures your settlements thrive and your armies can withstand enemy attacks.

Final Verdict: Manor Lords is perfect for players who crave historically grounded strategy, meaningful decision-making, and an immersive medieval experience that spans both town and battlefield.

15. Expeditions: Viking [Best for Tactical Viking RPGs]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game tactical RPG / historical Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Logic Artists (Developer), THQ Nordic (Publisher) Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for tactical RPG fans, history enthusiasts Metacritic score 74

Expeditions: Viking casts players as a Viking chieftain steering their clan through diplomacy, raiding, and alliance-building. From planning strategic attacks to negotiating with neighboring tribes, every decision carries weight, shaping your clan’s reputation and future.

Tactical turn-based battles demand careful consideration of unit types, terrain, and positioning, where a single misstep can turn victory into defeat. Exploration and raiding reward curiosity, uncovering hidden treasures, lore, and opportunities to expand your influence across rugged Nordic landscapes – all within a historically grounded setting.

Pro tip Balance diplomacy and raiding to maintain your clan’s strength and reputation. Positioning is everything in combat – use terrain and unit abilities strategically to outmaneuver enemies.

Final Verdict: Expeditions: Viking is perfect for RPG fans who enjoy tactical planning, meaningful choices, and a rich Viking experience where every action has lasting consequences.

16. Yes, Your Grace [Best for Kingdom Management RPG]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game kingdom management / RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Brave At Night (Developer), No More Robots (Publisher) Average playtime 20–40 hours Best for narrative-driven management fans, decision-making enthusiasts Metacritic score 75

Yes, Your Grace puts players in the role of a king navigating petitions, resources, and political intrigue. Every decision – from granting favors to resolving morally complex dilemmas – carries weight, shaping the kingdom’s stability and the loyalty of its citizens. Managing food, gold, and military strength requires careful planning, while petitioners’ requests range from simple favors to challenges that test your ethics. The ripple effects of choices influence relationships with nobles, clergy, and neighboring rulers, creating a living, reactive kingdom.

Pro tip Prioritize requests carefully – balancing the needs of citizens, nobles, and your military ensures stability. Keep track of relationships and anticipate the long-term consequences of each decision.

Final Verdict: Yes, Your Grace is a great pick if you’re into tough choices, messy politics, and a kingdom management story where every decision changes your realm’s future.

My Overall Verdict

For players seeking the best starting point in open-world or historical RPGs today, it depends on your preferred playstyle.

For newcomers → Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. A historically grounded RPG with realistic combat and immersive 15th-century Bohemia. It balances challenge with accessibility, making it ideal for first-time historical RPG players.

For RPG fans → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Rich storytelling, branching quests, and a sprawling world filled with lore, characters, and meaningful choices. Perfect for those craving deep narrative immersion and flexible character progression.

For action fans → Ghost of Tsushima. Stylish combat, cinematic visuals, and a vibrant open world. A samurai adventure where stealth, duels, and exploration are all rewarding.

For completionists → Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Massive sandbox strategy, RPG depth, and battlefield mastery offer endless possibilities for conquest and kingdom-building.

For survival fans → Elden Ring. A vast, interconnected world with punishing combat and rewarding exploration. Ideal for risk-reward gameplay and emergent encounters.

Whether you love narrative, strategy, or immersive combat, these games deliver. Titles like The Witcher 3 or Elden Ring offer freedom and exploration, Kingdom Come II and Chivalry 2 emphasize skill and historical realism, and Yes, Your Grace or Expeditions: Viking combine decision-making with resource management.

FAQs

What is the best game like Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

Beyond Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the best game like Kingdom Come: Deliverance is Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. It captures the same mix of historical immersion, open-world exploration, and swordplay, while layering in political intrigue and city-building elements.

What type of game is Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

It’s an open-world, historical RPG with realistic combat, skill progression, and a focus on player choice.

How long is Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

The base campaign typically runs 40–60 hours, but factoring in side quests, exploration, and DLC content, players can spend well over 100 hours fully immersing themselves in Bohemia.

Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance AAA or AA?

It’s considered a AA title with AAA ambitions, noted for its historical authenticity and detailed mechanics.

Is Kingdom Come 1 or 2 better?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II expands on the first game with a larger world, improved AI, refined combat, and deeper narrative choices, making it the superior experience.

Is there romance in Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

Yes, romance options exist but are subtle, often tied to narrative decisions and character interactions rather than explicit quests.