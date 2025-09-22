11 Games Like God of War to Fuel Your Next Adventure in 2025

Games like God of War hit differently because they mix brutal combat, myth-heavy worlds, and stories that feel epic without losing their heart .

They’re not about mindless button-mashing. The best ones stick with you through their characters, worlds, and the weight behind every fight.

In my list, I’ve pulled together titles that capture that same feeling in their own ways. Some double down on fast, punishing battles, while others lean into atmosphere and story.

If God of War left you hungry for more, these games are the next adventures worth jumping into.

Our Top Picks for Games Like God of War

These titles capture the magic that makes Kratos’s adventures so compelling in the God of War games, offering a unique take on mythic storytelling and intense action while delivering memorable experiences. Here are our top picks:

Devil May Cry 5 (2019) – Capcom‘s stylish demon-hunting game delivers fast-paced action with three distinct protagonists. Its accessible mechanics welcome newcomers while offering depth for veterans seeking combo mastery. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) – This ancient Greek odyssey puts players in the sandals of a Spartan mercenary navigating political intrigue and mythological threats. Player choice shapes the narrative, creating personal stakes that echo Kratos’s journey. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – Geralt’s monster-hunting adventure stands as one of gaming’s finest achievements in storytelling. The game transforms routine contracts into personal tales, and the world responds to your choices with real consequences.

Each of these games is a lot like God of War, delivering intense combat, memorable characters, and memorable storytelling. Keep reading to explore the full list and find your next great adventure.

11 Games Like God of War: Cinematic Combat Awaits

Epic combat and larger-than-life battles define Kratos’s journey in games like God of War Ragnarök, but many other adventures capture that same intensity.

From sprawling quests to unforgettable boss fights, these titles deliver the cinematic action fans crave. Which of these games have you tried?

1. Devil May Cry 5 [Best Stylish Action-Adventure Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creators/s Capcom Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 9-13 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 88

Few games match Devil May Cry 5 in terms of spectacle. Instead of Kratos’ heavy axe swings, you’ll string together combos using weapons and demonic powers. The tone is lighter than the God of War franchise, but fans will feel right at home with the combat and cinematics.

The game rotates between three playable characters, with Nero, Dante, and V. Each has unique traits and controls, so combat stays fresh throughout the game. Chaining together combos reminded me of God of War Ragnarök, but with a completely different style of weaponry.

The game’s arsenal is unusual in the best of ways, between motorcycle fighting and demonic familiars. Action is intense in this intense fighting game, which encourages creative experimentation with the mechanics. The boss battles are events God of War fans will love. They are huge and dramatic, with memorable cutscenes that grab your attention.

You’ll face well over a dozen as you progress through the game, and they feel impactful instead of a checkpoint on your way to the endgame. Thanks to the self-contained story and intuitive combat system, it’s also a title newcomers can enjoy without feeling lost by previous games.

Why we chose it Devil May Cry 5 combines stylized combat and cinematic flair with varied character playstyles that keep action fresh. It’s easy to jump into, has intense boss fights. and a great choice for fans who enjoy chaining creative combos together.

My verdict: This game delivers the pure adrenaline rush that God of War fans crave, with combat that’s accessible, yet rewarding to master.

2. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey [Best Mythic Adventure Game]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia Year of release 2018 Creators/s Ubisoft, Ubisoft Quebec Modes Single-player Average playtime 45 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 85

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops you into ancient Greece as a mercenary caught between Sparta and Athens. You choose between Kassandra and Alexios with a story that shifts based on your decisions.

The world of Odyssey is massive and feels alive. There are islands to explore and myths to uncover, while you unlock abilities and upgrade your gear. Combat is fast, flexible, and favors excellent timing, like all the best games similar to God of War. Taking out enemies with the Harpe of Perseus is a blast, and there is a bow, blade, or blunt object for everyone.

The fights against creatures like Medusa and the Minotaur stand out. They’re big, dramatic, and feel like events with scale and tension in those moments. The story leans into legacy as you’ll meet gods, face betrayals, and shape your path through choices. Some battles are grounded in history or myth, but all of them push you to use your gear and skills wisely.

Odyssey is among the greatest Assassin’s Creed games, so there’s a lot to do as you trek through the ancient world. Some parts can drag compared to God of War, and it doesn’t have the same emotional pull, but the mythic content and battles are well worth your time.

Why we chose it Assassin’s Creed Odyssey doesn’t try to be God of War, but it hits similar highs. You’ll fight mythical beasts, make tough choices, and explore a world packed with gods and legends. It’s a different kind of journey, but one that delivers big moments with a lasting impact.

My verdict: Ancient Greece provides the perfect backdrop for epic adventures, while player choice creates the kind of personal investment that makes every decision matter.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creators/s CD Projekt, CD Projekt Red Modes Single-player Average playtime 50-300 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 92

Players step into the boots of Geralt of Rivia once again in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This monster-hunting epic is set across war-torn kingdoms as you try to track down your adopted daughter, while navigating political chaos and creatures pulled straight from folklore.

Battles in Witcher 3 blend swordplay with magic, as you dodge, parry, and cast Signs to control the battlefield. It’s not as punchy as God of War, but it rewards preparation and precision in a similar fashion. It also has a more open world approach compared to the linear style of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök.

What really sets the beloved Witcher 3 apart is its storytelling. Side quests aren’t a filler, they’re some of the best parts of the game. Smaller moments carry emotional weight, whether you’re helping a ghost find peace or making an unforeseen choice. It sticks with you, and the main storyline will keep you enthralled with some of the best writing in the genre.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may seem like an odd fit with Gods of War, but both games have a strong narrative with cinematic storytelling on a grand scale. Witcher 3 trades Norse gods for cursed forests and political betrayal, but the emotional payoff is just as strong.

Why we chose it The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt blends monster hunting, emotional storytelling, and a world built on myth and consequence. It’s a strong choice for players who liked God of War’s mix of action, atmosphere, and meaningful choices.

My verdict: The side quests here are better than most games’ main stories, and the choices actually matter in the world of The Witcher.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creators/s Ninja Theory Modes Single-player Average playtime 8-10 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 84

If you dig the Norse mythology aspect of God of War, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice should be high on your list. It’s an intense third-person adventure game with plenty of action, but a different twist on the Nine Realms narrative.

Hellblade is a tale about trauma and grief, two subjects familiar to Kratos. Those are central themes in both games, but Senua’s Sacrifice adds a layer of psychological depth to things. The game explores psychosis through sound design, visual distortion, and environmental puzzles. You’re never sure what’s real, and that uncertainty becomes part of the challenge.

Combat is stripped down, so there’s no gear system. Instead, you’ll need to rely on your instincts and pay close attention to your mental state. The game relies heavily on atmosphere. It does an excellent job of immersing you in Senua’s fractured reality with imagery and binaural 3D audio that simulates her mind.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an assault on your senses with a pair of headphones and a high-resolution gaming monitor. From the whispers that swirl around you to the surreal landscapes that blur reality, this game demands your full attention

Why we chose it Hellblade is a rare game that makes you feel every step of the journey, emotionally and psychologically. Its focus on mental health, paired with Norse mythology, creates a powerful experience that sticks around after the credits roll.

My verdict: Mental health becomes gameplay in ways that feel authentic instead of exploitative, while the audio design puts you inside Senua’s head.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2009 Creators/s Platinum Games, Sega Modes Single-player Average playtime 10-12 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 88

God of War fans who long for more action-filled combat will find familiar thrills with Bayonetta. It’s a hack-and-slash style game set in a fictional version of Europe, where you take control of a witch with some interesting abilities.

Gameplay in Bayonetta involves a high degree of speed and precision. You’ll have to stay nimble to trigger Witch Time, and transformations can change the game. Our hero is a shapeshifter, but also happy to use firearms along with magic to take out her foes. The rating system grades you based on performance and puts your reflexes to the test.

Bayonetta doesn’t slow down or get sentimental. This action game is flashy, and the story can feel a bit campy at times. It’s all about keeping the action flowing and delivering a different kind of thrill rooted in the supernatural instead of around mythical gods.

Why we chose it We chose Bayonetta for its responsive gameplay and myth-infused setting. It’s a sharp contrast to God of War’s tone, but fans who enjoy action-heavy combat and supernatural themes will find plenty to dig into.

My verdict: Witch Time transforms frantic button pressing into strategic combat timing with a combo system that rewards creativity.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creators/s MercurySteam, Konami Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 17-20 hours Metacritic score 84

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow reboots the Castlevania series with a grounded hero and a darker tone. You play as Gabriel Belmont, a warrior fighting supernatural forces across haunted villages and ancient ruins.

This dark horror game leans into gothic horror and myth, with a story built around loss and redemption. The combat system centers on a chain whip called the Combat Cross. It’s a weapon Kratos would appreciate, and you’ll use it along with magic to control the battlefield. Titan fights are dramatic and puzzle-like, with a scale that God of War fans will recognize.

New environments and enemies are introduced often in Lords of Shadow, although you won’t need to manage gear or make heavy choices. It’s all about combat and the eerie atmosphere with a storyline that’s easy to follow, even if you’ve never played a Castlevania game before.

Why we chose it Lords of Shadow’s gothic setting and action built around the Combat Cross make it a great pick for players who want dark atmosphere and myth-driven action without complex gear systems.

My verdict: Gabriel’s quest captures the gothic atmosphere that modern games often miss, and the combat that feels brutal and precise.

7. Darksiders [Best Apocalyptic Hack-and-Slash Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2010 Creators/s Vigil Games, THQ Modes Single-player Average playtime 15-17 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 83

Darksiders opens with the end of the world. You play as War, one of the Four Horsemen, blamed for triggering the apocalypse too soon. Earth is wrecked, and demons roam free while you try to fight through the chaos and uncover the truth.

Combat is heavy and direct in this brutal hack-and-slash game. You swing a massive sword and learn new moves as you progress through a wartorn Earth. Timing is key, as enemies are powerful and the boss fights are on another level. The tone is serious with flashes of dark humor, so you won’t find deep emotional arcs, but the lore and pacing will keep you engaged throughout your playthrough.

Darksiders has spawned two sequels since it arrived in 2010, and it has some of the same vibes as other games like God of War. Large battles can fill the screen with chaos, testing your timing and strategy while keeping the pace intense.

Why we chose it Darksiders echoes the mythic scale and combat-driven focus of God of War while carving out its own apocalyptic identity. Fans of action-adventure games with a darker edge will enjoy this one.

My verdict: The apocalyptic setting gives every battle stakes that go beyond personal revenge, and War’s massive sword swings carry a weight that makes every battle satisfying.

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019, 2023 Creators/s Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts Modes Single-player Average playtime 15-20 hours each Metacritic score (All platforms) 8.2

Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor follow Cal Kestis, a former Padawan navigating the fallout of Order 66. These Jedi games deliver some of the most satisfying lightsaber combat in gaming. Cal’s fighting style feels impactful, much like Kratos and the Leviathan Axe.

These Star Wars games throw you into battles against Inquisitors, massive creatures, and Imperial forces that feel like they are straight out of the films. The combat relies on timing; you can’t just spam attacks. Parries are just as important as Force abilities, and a methodical approach pays off.

Between battles, you get to explore ancient Jedi temples filled with challenges as the story follows Cal’s growth into a Jedi Knight. Survivor builds on the groundwork from the first game with more expansive worlds and stronger character arcs. There are two of the most impressive action RPG games for Star Wars fans, and the sequel is actually better than the original.

Why we chose it Jedi Fallen Order and Survivor made the list for their approach to storytelling through gameplay. Cal’s struggles with trauma and identity resonate on the same level as Kratos’ journey.

My verdict: Fallen Order established the formula for this franchise, but Survivor perfects it with better exploration and more combat options for Star Wars fans.

9. Evil West [Best Supernatural Western Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creators/s Flying Wild Hog, Focus Entertainment Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 10-15 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 74

The Old West has always been a great setting for the supernatural, and Evil West puts a fun spin on the formula by adding vampires into the mix. Jesse Rentier is the hero of this tale, and you’ll need to help him cleanse the frontier of the vampire plague.

This unique TPS game allows you to use weapons and the environment to your advantage. Action is dynamic as you trigger traps or slam enemies into hazards, but you can also juggle monsters by chaining strikes together. The combat system is comparable to God of War games, and the multi-phase boss battles require patience and grit.

Evil West is a bloody, fun romp through America’s Old West that prefers stylish battles over complex gear and mechanics. It doesn’t have the same scale as the God of War series, but the combat, boss battles, and action deliver a memorable experience.

Why we chose it Evil West blends old-school brawler mechanics with monster-hunting for a fast-paced Western with cowboys and vampires. The combat and cinematic boss fights make it a great pick for God of War fans looking for something fresh but familiar.

My verdict: Vampire hunting with electrical gauntlets combined helps familiar monster fights feel fresh while the Old West backdrop enhances the action.

10. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor [Best Lord of the Rings Action Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2014 Creators/s Monolith Productions, Behaviour Interactive, Warner Bros. Modes Single-player Average playtime 15-17 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 85

LOTR has been a popular option for video games since The Hobbit rolled out in 1982. Tolkien fans received a gift decades later with Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor. This epic war game captures the scale of Sauron’s growing armies while keeping the focus on Talion’s vendetta.”

The story in Mordor is grim, but compelling as you’re driven by loss and revenge. It’s a tale worthy of Kratos, and combat is aggressive. Gamers are rewarded for chain combos and momentum, but the Nemesis system is the star of the show. Uruk captains, warchiefs, and overlords will remember you and evolve based on their interactions with you in the game. If you hurt them, they won’t forget it.

The Nemesis system adds tension to every encounter, turning even minor battles into something personal. It’s also a rich open-world game that rewards exploration and strategic play. Lord of the Rings fans have enjoyed Mordor since it arrived, and Kratos acolytes will instantly connect with this one.

Why we chose it Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor combines combat and mythic storytelling into a tale of dark vengeance. It captures the scale and atmosphere God of War fans appreciate while the Nemesis system keeps players on their toes.

My verdict: Enemies remember your past encounters and react accordingly, creating genuine rivalry. Each orc captain becomes a personal nemesis instead of just another boss fight.

11. Nioh [Best Samurai Souls-style Battle]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2017 Creators/s Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 60-70 hours Metacritic score 88

Nioh is set in a darker version of 1600 Japan, where samurai and spirits clash. You play a foreign warrior caught in a battle against rival clans and beings called Yokai. Battles will feel familiar to hack-and-slash fans, as will the premise, which was influenced by the novel Shōgun.

The action in Nioh is fast and punishing. It’s geared around stance changes, stamina management, and precise timing. It’s more demanding than God of War, but shares the same focus on precision and progression. Every strike is important, and learning enemy patterns is key to survival. Boss fights are grand and challenging, often testing your patience as much as your mastery of the game’s mechanics.

Nioh is a game that doesn’t hold your hand, as it expects you to learn from failure and adapt. It’s a demanding soulslike game, built around discipline, where you’ll grow from defeat. The story is grounded in history but layered with supernatural elements, similar to those old Norse tales in the God of War games.

Why we chose it Nioh made the list for its unique blend of Japanese history and folklore. Its challenging battles, layered combat stances, and eerie setting deliver a memorable action game that maintains tension throughout.

My verdict: Death teaches lessons instead of just resetting progress, making failure feel productive, and the stance system changes how you approach different enemies.

FAQs

What is the best game like God of War?

The best game like God of War is Devil May Cry 5. It offers a fast, flashy take on hack-and-slash action with three distinct characters, keeping combat fresh while delivering the kind of high-energy battles God of War fans love.

What style of game is God of War?

God of War is an action-adventure game that blends combat and exploration with puzzle-solving. Earlier titles leaned heavily on hack-and-slash mechanics, but recent games like God of War Ragnarök feature more open-world RPG elements.

Is God of War based on Devil May Cry?

The God of War series is not based on Devil May Cry, it was created with its own mythological setting and cinematic focus. While DMC influenced the hack-and-slash genre, God of War was developed independently.

Should I play God of War or Witcher 3?

Both games are considered masterpieces that provide immersive worlds and memorable stories, just delivered in different ways. God of War delivers cinematic combat and an emotional story rooted in Norse myth, while The Witcher 3 offers sprawling freedom and morally complex quests.

Which is better, Assassin’s Creed or God of War?

God of War is better for players seeking emotional storytelling and intense hack-and-slash combat. Assassin’s Creed games excel in historical exploration, stealth, and open-world variety. Overall, God of War offers a more focused and impactful experience, while Assassin’s Creed appeals to those who prefer expansive freedom and lore.