15 Best PC VR Games for Unbeatable Immersion in 2025

The best PC VR games are blurring the line between fantasy and reality. It’s no longer about watching the characters move; it’s now about becoming one! Over the last five years, the number of VR games on PC has multiplied at breakneck speed.

In 2024, the global virtual reality gaming market was already worth $22.63 billion. And by 2028, that number is expected to soar past $53 billion, based on future projections from Fortune Business Insights. While multiple platforms are contributing to this growth, PC-based systems remain a key driver of premium VR gaming experiences.

PC VR isn’t treated as a gimmick anymore. Some of the major studios are now creating full-length games with virtual reality in mind from the start. So, there’s no shortage of VR experiences out there. Yet quality still matters! In this article, you’ll get a close look at games that keep players coming back long after the first session.

Our Top Picks for PC VR Games

VR has come a long way from simple tech demos and short experiments. What used to feel like proof-of-concept now plays like full-scale titles with hours of satisfying content. We tested a wide range of titles to see which ones truly use VR to its complete potential. And these five games stood out:

No Man’s Sky (2016) – Here, you get to explore deep space. You gather materials and build outposts in that world that keeps expanding with every update! Fallout 4 VR (2017) – It is a full-scale RPG redesigned for VR. The game puts you in a post-apocalyptic world where every choice affects the outcome. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) – A survival-based VR game that puts you in the midst of the New Orleans ruins. It’s built to be replayed, with multiple endings and a lot of stuff to explore. Boneworks (2019) – Physics is the focus here. And every action depends on your motion. Combat and puzzles react to real-time input. Red Matter (2018) – You access and investigate an abandoned sci-fi lab, where advancement hinges upon solving puzzles and the way that you interact with the environment with VR devices.

These aren’t merely great “for VR”; they’re great games on their own. And if you’re new to the genre and shifting from flat games, I’ve got lots more below in the full list.

15 Best PC VR Games to Experience Gaming Like Never Before

Heads up, the games coming on this list don’t hold your hand! You’re not just playing; you’re basically in control. So every action matters. If you get it wrong, you have no one to blame but yourself. Yet if you pull it off, the payoff feels incredible!

1. No Man’s Sky

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One. Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, macOS, iPadOS Year of release 2016 (Original) Developer Hello Games Publisher Hello Games Metacritic score 71 Unique features Procedurally generated universe, VR immersion at planetary scale

No Man’s Sky hands you the universe and says, “Go see what’s out there.” And in VR, that freedom feels even more REAL! You step out of your ship, touch down on alien soil, and start figuring out how to survive. It’s quiet at first, then something moves in the distance. That’s when curiosity kicks in.

There are no scripted paths in the game. You can do what you want, build wherever you arrive, gather whatever resources you require, and so on. Then you can take off to the next galaxy. No Man’s Sky is featured often in roundups of the best PC VR games and is a common comparison point in lists of games like No Man’s Sky.

With every major update, the game continues to pull in more players. As of mid-2025, Steam was exhibiting close to 10,000 daily active users, with deep spikes whenever new content dropped. No Man’s Sky began as a side project but has grown over time into one of VR’s biggest games.

Even after playing for several hundred hours, you’ll feel there’s more to discover. New biomes, alien ruins, or secret lore; the game encourages curiosity at every turn. The sense of scale doesn’t wear off as well. Every time you launch into orbit, it feels like a small victory! The best part? The game is currently on sale!

2. Fallout 4

Platforms Microsoft PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 (VR version) Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Metacritic score 87 Unique features Full open-world RPG in VR, branching story choices

Fallout 4 VR takes the entire single-player experience and drops it into virtual reality. It’s not a spin-off or side project. You receive the complete map and all the systems that made the original game a success! To date, since its release, it has grossed over $4.5 million in revenue, and it’s still seeing constant play on Steam.

The game is about the struggle to survive. And among all legendary Fallout games, it’s the only one that lets you live in the world from inside the headset. Once you step into Fallout 4 VR, you take on the role of the Sole Survivor, a parent who emerges from Vault 111 after a destructive nuclear war.

What follows is a wide-open-world journey through the post-apocalyptic remains of Boston, also known as “The Commonwealth.” The systems that make Fallout what it is qq, are all present in Fallout 4. But now they feel more physical! The wasteland doesn’t feel like a backdrop.

You explore it step by step. And walking through abandoned streets, you notice small details that get lost in flat gameplay. For those looking for more than brief play sessions, this is one of the few truly great PC survival games that actually delivers an RPG. It has its flaws, sure, but the scale and ambition still impress. Don’t miss the sale and get a highly discounted price for Fallout 4.

3. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Platforms Oculus Rift, PC, PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest, PICO 4, Meta Quest 3 Year of release 2020 Developer Skydance Interactive Publisher Skydance Interactive Metacritic score 81 Unique features Survival horror in The Walking Dead universe, permadeath mechanics

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a standout VR survival horror game set in the haunting ruins of New Orleans. In this world, you’re “The Tourist,” someone with no ties and everything to lose. Your goal is to find the Reserve, a hidden bunker that might be the last shot at survival. And mind you, it will take much more than a few seconds to find it.

Saints & Sinners has earned its spot in the best zombie games list, thanks to more than 1.1 million players and an 86% rating on Steam. Its physics-driven combat and branching choices make it more than just another undead shooter.

Besides, what makes it different from other zombie games is the way the story adjusts based on your decisions. Will you kill to survive, or protect at your own risk? There’s no black-and-white morality here! Just hard decisions and tougher consequences.

Saints & Sinners works best with reliable hardware, so pairing it with something from the list of top VR headsets is worth it. The game’s interaction design pushes VR to its limit. And it actually makes you forget you’re holding controllers. Overall, the sense of presence in it is unmatched, just like the pricing of this game on Eneba.

4. Boneworks

Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Developer Stress Level Zero Publisher Stress Level Zero Metacritic score 72 Unique features Realistic physics, object manipulation

At launch, Boneworks made a serious impact. It earned $3 million in its first week and crossed the 100,000 sales mark faster than any other VR title before it. It’s been out for years, but people haven’t stopped talking about it. Every month, millions of views roll in. And that says a lot about the game’s staying power.

You play as Arthur Ford, a rogue cybersecurity director on the run. The world you’re trapped in runs on a system called Myth OS, and something’s clearly gone wrong with it. Your job isn’t just to stay alive. You’re piecing together what’s really going on with the system and why it’s falling apart.

The further you go, the weirder it gets. Each level throws you into new challenges, from physics-based puzzles to intense shootouts. This makes it a standout among the best virtual reality games and most memorable PC shooters alike..

The game takes full advantage of what VR can do. You’re not watching the action or pressing a button to interact. You’re inside it, feeling the weight of each movement. The game tracks your movements in detail, so if you swing a bat too slowly, it won’t hit hard. That level of physical feedback makes even simple actions feel intense.

5. Red Matter

Platforms HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, PlayStation VR Year of release 2018 Developer Vertical Robot Publisher Vertical Robot Metacritic score 84 Unique features Sci-fi mystery, Cold War theme

Red Matter doesn’t rush you. It drops you on a quiet, abandoned moon base and lets the atmosphere do most of the talking. You’re an agent who has been sent to find out what went on within a secure research station.

Instead of throwing enemies at you, the game pulls you in with puzzles and creepy environments. The interaction is tactile in a manner most VR games can’t quite achieve. You don’t merely press buttons; you operate levers, scan machines, flip through control panels, and examine eccentric tools.

Red Matter is paced more slowly than most of the games on this list, but that actually benefits it. The slower speed allows the immersion to take hold. That sense of slowness gives the world weight. The game has acquired a solid fan base for that alone.

Those who enjoy investigation over action tend to list it among the finest indie games. It reveals the strength of quiet moments when the world outside you seems this real. If you like sci-fi, cold silences, and little things that say much, this one should be on your must-play list.

6. Sairento

Platforms HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR Year of release 2018 Developer Mixed Realms Publisher Mixed Realms Metacritic score 82 Unique features Wall-running, katana + gun combo

Sairento turns you into a cyber ninja, then throws you into fast, high-stakes combat. You’ll be backflipping through the air, dashing off walls, slowing time mid-fight, and switching between pistols, katanas, and throwing knives without missing a beat.

The game runs smoothly on most PC-based VR systems. Yet, for best results, pair the title with gear from the quality gaming monitors. One thing that sets Sairento apart from many other VR games is how it balances mobility with combat.

You’re in motion the whole time, but it never feels overwhelming. The game is responsive without being chaotic, which keeps the pace high without sacrificing precision. Besides, what really keeps players coming back is how well the game holds up across long sessions. The controls don’t wear you down.

Overall, Sairento is the kind of game that makes you forget you’re standing in your room. It tricks your brain into thinking you’re the lead in a high-tech ninja movie. And by the time you pull off your slow-motion sword kill mid-air, you won’t want to leave! You can buy Saidento at its lowest price currently.

7. GORN

Platforms PC, PS4, Oculus Quest, PS5 Year of release 2019 Developer Free Lives Publisher Devolver Digital Metacritic score 68 Unique features Over-the-top gladiator combat, physics-driven violence

GORN is a hilariously brutal VR gladiator simulator that lets you live out every over-the-top combat fantasy you never knew you had. You face off against clumsy, floppy enemies in what feels more like a violent cartoon than a traditional combat game.

The fights get wild fast, with you swinging swords, axes, or even limbs; whatever you manage to grab in time. Enemies flail in exaggerated slow motion as you deliver each strike. The whole thing runs on physics, so your hits only land if you move your arms like you mean it.

Swing too softly or aim poorly, and your weapon bounces off with no damage. That messiness is part of the fun. Nothing is too clean, and that gives the fights a strange, goofy rhythm that keeps you guessing.

But despite its goofy appearance, GORN has earned its place among the best fighting games in VR. The constant movement and full-body chaos make it a favorite for players who want to laugh, sweat, and smash their way through absurd physics-driven brawls.

8. Beat Saber

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Meta Quest Year of release 2018 Developer Beat Games Publisher Beat Games Metacritic score 86 Unique features Rhythm slashing with motion-tracked sabers

Beat Saber is a rhythm-based VR game that turns music into motion. Armed with two lightsabers (one red, one blue), you slice through color-coded blocks that fly toward you in sync with thumping beats and pulsing tracks. Each block matches the direction and color of your sabers. So, it’s not just about hitting notes, it’s about moving with precision.

Add in the obstacles you need to dodge, and your whole body gets involved. It’s fast, physical, and easy to lose track of time once you’re in the flow. The game starts easy; however, if you crank up the difficulty, it’ll have you swinging like crazy.

Even five years after its release, it consistently appears at the top of VR charts and has sold more than 6 million copies to date (per UC Berkeley – Graphics). The ability to create custom tracks and regular updates from the devs has kept it feeling fresh.

The game supports a wide range of music, from electronic and pop to rock and hip-hop. The visuals are clean, with a bright neon look that works well across different VR headsets. And with online duels, party competitions, and custom leaderboards, it also earns its place among the top multiplayer games available to play with a VR headset today.

9. Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope

Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Developer Croteam VR Publisher Devolver Digital Metacritic score – Unique features FPS with dual-wielding, boss fights, and large-scale enemy waves

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope dials the chaos up to eleven. You’re dropped into the middle of massive alien invasions with no time to breathe. The enemy waves don’t stop, and neither do your guns. You’re dual-wielding shotguns one moment and switching to a minigun the next.

This entry in the Serious Sam franchise was built with VR in mind. So, it skips trying to be a traditional shooter. Instead, it uses VR the right way. You fight on your terms, using real movement and quick thinking. Every encounter feels like a close call, and that’s part of what makes it stick.

In the game, though you stay in one place, you’re never standing still. The pressure comes from all sides, and every fight pushes you to react fast. It’s chaotic, but once you settle in, the controls feel second nature. It also works great in pairs, which is why it’s often mentioned among the finest co-op games in VR.

The art style of the game leans into madness. Explosions paint the sky, and enemies explode in bursts of color. The environments feel like an arcade fever dream. And all of it adds to that signature Serious Sam energy: loud, relentless, and wildly fun!

10. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 (VR version) Developer Ninja Theory Publisher Ninja Theory Metacritic score 81 Unique features Cinematic action, psychological themes

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR is a psychological action-adventure that pulls you into the fractured mind of its protagonist. The game was developed in collaboration with neuroscientists and individuals who experience psychosis. That collaboration lends authenticity to its depiction of mental illness.

In VR, that world feels disturbingly close. The game plays from a third-person view. But the headset’s tracking and eerie spatial audio pull you in. Every whisper, every hallucination, creeps up on you like it’s right behind you. No cheap shocks here. The fear builds slowly and feels psychological!

The game dropped in VR back in 2018 and has since drawn in millions of players. But numbers don’t tell the whole story. What sticks with people is the emotional punch. It’s a haunting descent into trauma, loss, and psychosis, made brutally intimate through virtual reality.

For those who are interested in narrative VR games with more mature themes, this one is a standout. It’s also a strong contender among the top RPG games for its storytelling and character focus.

11. Rez Infinite

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Android, Oculus Quest Year of release 2016 Developer Monstar Inc. and Resonair Publisher Enhance Games Metacritic score 89 Unique features Music-driven shooter, psychedelic visuals

Rez Infinite brings music and movement together in a way few VR games do. Originally a cult classic from the early 2000s, its VR adaptation feels alive around you and puts you right in the action.

You’re flying through abstract, pulsing environments while locking onto targets and firing in sync with the soundtrack. The game doesn’t follow a typical story. Instead, it builds its atmosphere through sound and motion. And when played on a great gaming TV, the visuals outside of VR hold up beautifully too.

As you progress, the music builds, the tension grows, and each stage feels more alive. Area X, added for the VR release, is the standout here. It gives you full 360° movement and a more open design that shows how far the game has evolved.

For those who enjoy visual storytelling and not a huge amount of text, Rez Infinite is an experience worth checking out. It’s basic on the surface, but easy to become absorbed in. Check out the discounted price Eneba offers for Rez Infinite.

12. Tetris Effect

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Meta Quest Year of release 2018 (PS4), 2019 (PC) Developer Monstars Inc. and Resonair Publisher Enhance Games Metacritic score 89 Unique features Zone mechanic, meditative gameplay

Tetris is one of the most recognizable games ever made. And you probably already know the basics: spin the blocks, clear lines, and repeat. Tetris Effect, though, doesn’t just refresh that formula. It blows it wide open.

Each piece you shift here syncs with the music. Each line you clear causes visual explosions. Safe to say, Tetris Effect is part puzzle, part trance. Put on a headset, and suddenly you’re not just playing. You’re inside it! It runs smoothly on nearly any decent system, and if you’re using a good gaming laptop, it looks and feels even more immersive in VR or standard mode.

A 2015 paper in Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics concluded that Tetris triggers a focused state that can lower stress and boost mental clarity. With VR, that effect is multiplied. It creates a flow state that’s hard to shake. In fact, many players say it helps them unwind.

The game earned an 89+ Metacritic score and picked up nominations for Game of the Year from multiple outlets. If you haven’t played it yet, Tetris Effect is a great place to start. Because of its simpler rules and straightforward gameplay, the game is accessible to every skill level. And lastly, don’t miss the sale going on for Tetris Effect.

13. SUPERHOT VR

Platforms Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR Year of release 2016 (Core), 2019 (VR) Developer SUPERHOT Team Publisher SUPERHOT Team Metacritic score 75 Unique features Stylized visuals, full-motion combat

Instead of non-stop chaos, SUPERHOT VR makes you slow down and think through every move. Time here moves only when you move. And this actually makes every moment a high-pressure choice! Bullets dangle in the air. Everything freezes the moment you freeze – even punches.

That pace gives the game a sense of combining gunplay with slow-motion combat and chess. In fact, many players say it sits somewhere between action and tactics, which is why it often shows up alongside the more creative picks in the best PC strategy games category.

Since its VR release, SUPERHOT has won several awards, including Best VR Game at the 2017 DICE Awards. It’s a top-selling game on all platforms and still a top-rated game on Steam. If you want a game that treats timing and attention to detail better than reflexes, this game’s difficult to top.

Its clean art graphics aren’t for aesthetics; they cut to the chase. With each level pared down to its raw details, there’s no distraction for your attention at all. That simplicity is precisely what makes SUPERHOT VR so engaging: raw tension, raw action, zero waste.

14. Moss

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Oculus Quest Year of release 2018 Developer Polyarc Publisher Polyarc Metacritic score 85 Unique features Third-person VR platforming, storybook setting

Moss combines the magic of a classic fairy-tale adventure with the presence that only VR can offer. But it isn’t your usual VR setup. You’re not the hero here, but you’re helping one. Quill, a brave little mouse, leads the way, and you’re there to support her through every challenge.

You’re not standing on the sidelines, though. You’re part of the story. You peek around corners, move pieces of the environment, and sometimes have to physically lean in to see what’s coming next.

It turns exploration into a shared experience. And Quill acknowledges you. She looks up, reacts, and even reaches out to celebrate your teamwork. That connection between player and character has earned Moss a 94% positive Steam rating and a place among the top indie games.

With a sequel expanding the tale and gameplay, Moss has become a mainstay for gamers seeking story-rich VR experiences. It’s a great entry point for those new to VR headsets. It offers enough challenges to keep you engaged without putting pressure on every move.

15. Thumper

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Stadia Year of release 2016 Developer Drool Publisher Drool Metacritic score 84 Unique feature Rhythm violence gameplay

Thumper feels like a rhythm game trapped inside a nightmare. You take control of a chrome beetle racing down a track that twists through strange, pulsating worlds. The speed builds quickly, and every second demands sharp reflexes.

The look and sound of the game hit hard. The visuals are dark and aggressive, with flashes of light and surreal enemies looming ahead. It’s not the kind of rhythm game that invites you to relax. Thumper is more about tension and survival than dancing along to a beat.

It was among the first rhythm games to approach VR seriously and still finds itself included in best PC games lists for how distinct the experience is. The game does not require extensive tutorials or fancy mechanics to catch your eye.

In minutes, your mind is set to the beat, and your reflexes do the rest. And even after repeated attempts, you find yourself returning to beat your score or feel the high again. For fans of rhythm games with some danger, Thumper offers the gameplay that you will not soon forget and Eneba offers the pricing for Thumper that you won’t get elsewhere!

FAQs

What is the best PC VR game?

No Man’s Sky is often considered the standout. But based on rankings, titles like Boneworks and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are favorites for many players, too.

How to play VR games on PC with Quest 2?

Use a Link cable or Air Link to connect the Quest 2 to your PC. Once connected, you can launch VR games through Steam or the Oculus app and enjoy the experience.

How popular is VR now?

As of 2025, over 171 million people worldwide are using VR devices, and platforms like Steam show steady growth in monthly VR headset activity. It’s growing fast and strong.