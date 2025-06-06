Best Multiplayer VR Games Ranked in 2025

Looking for the best multiplayer VR games to dive into with friends? This is for you.

As a gamer, I know the struggle of digging through endless options, just trying to find a VR game that’s actually fun and immersive. It’s not easy to find one that really stands out.

You’re probably tired of trying a bunch of virtual reality games only to end up disappointed because either the gameplay is boring or there just aren’t enough players to make it fun. I’ve been there and that’s why I’ve created this guide. Whether you’re an experienced gamer looking for something different or you’re new to VR, it’s ok, I’ll make things easier for you.

Don’t worry, each game on this list is worth your time. They’re a perfect balance of adventure, competition, teamwork and of course multiplayer fun. From action-packed space battles to co-op missions with friends, I’ve got you covered.

Stop wasting time on VR games that don’t deliver. Let’s get started and find the right platform to play on.

Our Top Picks for Multiplayer VR Games

Ready to dive in? These are the best multiplayer VR games you can play right now. Great virtual reality has to be fun, not frustrating. No empty lobbies or boring missions. You want immersion, strategy, and smooth gameplay with active communities. These titles deliver just that:

These are just the top-tier picks, but there’s a lot more. Scroll down to see the full list of multiplayer VR games that are actually worth playing. Find out why you must try them, where you can play them and all the info you need to jump into your next virtual adventure.

10 Best Multiplayer VR Games for Ultimate Fun

Ready for more? Here’s a full breakdown of the top 10 multiplayer VR games you’ve gotta try:

1. Star Trek: Bridge Crew [Best for Sci-Fi and Co-Op Fans]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, PS VR Year of release 2017 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 1-4 players, teamwork, Star Trek lore fans

This game drops you right into the captain’s chair in one of the finest VR multiplayer games. You and up to three players take control of a Federation starship and each person plays a unique role (pilot, engineer, tactical). Success depends on your ability to coordinate and communicate with your team.

Whether you’re piloting the ship or scanning for dangers, the whole thing has an awesome virtual universe for fans of sci-fi. The missions are tactical and the sense of being inside a starship is real thanks to great graphics and sound design.

This is one of the top simulation games, and it plays great across several VR headsets, including PC VR, and it’s packed with cinematic space moments. If you’re into simulation games that mix strategy with space action, this one’s a must try.

2. After The Fall [Best for Fast-Paced Co-Op Action]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, PS VR, Oculus Quest Year of release 2021 Developer Vertigo Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 1-4 players, cooperative multiplayer, fast-paced action, zombie shooters

In After the Fall, teamwork is a must if you want to survive. You and your crew fight off waves of zombies and other monsters in the icy streets of a post-apocalyptic city. Whether you’re running missions or testing new gear, it’s a game you’ll keep coming back to.

The game nails multiplayer mechanics. Controls are intuitive, gunplay feels smooth and there’s a good mix of mission types. It’s one of those VR games that feels like a solid combination of action, chaos, and replayability.

Going solo is fun, but to attack with a team it’s a total blast, that’s why it’s easily among the top online VR shooters you’ll keep coming back to.

If you love shooters and need more action, check out our list of top fps games.

3. Star Wars: Squadrons [Best for Star Wars Fans and Space Combat Lovers]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, PS VR Year of release 2020 Developer Motive Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 10+ hours – space dogfights, 5v5 multiplayer, immersive Star Wars experience

Star Wars: Squadrons is the VR game you have been dreaming of if you’re into iconic battles. Jump into the cockpit of an X-Wing or TIE Fighter and join epic 5v5 multiplayer dogfights across the galaxy. The VR perspective and the graphics are detailed enough to make you feel like you’re inside the real deal.

Action is fast, flight controls feel intuitive and everything is surprisingly tactical. You’ll need aim, teamwork and quick reflexes to attack and beat your enemies. It’s one of the few VR multiplayer games that truly captures the sense of flying in the Star Wars universe. Plus, with cross-platform online play, you can team up with friends no matter what system they’re on.

If you’re looking to test your skills in epic aerial battles, this is your launch pad, and you can also explore more awesome space games.

4. The Forest [Best for Survival Horror Fans]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, PS VR Year of release 2018 Developer Endnight Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 20–40 hours, solo or co-op survival, crafting and horror blend

The Forest is a wild ride if you’re into creepy survival adventures. You wake up in a dense forest filled with horrible monsters and hidden dungeons after a plane crash. What starts as a simple survival test quickly becomes a terrifying experience. The fight for your life feels real and you’ll have to build shelter, gather resources, craft weapons and protect yourself from enemies that get smarter at night.

What makes it special is how it blends open-world exploration, base setup, and horror. The whole thing it’s not just about surviving, but about completing the story and uncovering what the hell is going on in that place. It’s even better in multiplayer. Facing all these monsters with your friends makes it way less scary (or not).

If you enjoy immersive, narrative-driven survival games, this is easily one of the most intense VR experiences.

Want more like this? Check out other great survival games.

5. Arizona Sunshine 2 [Best for Zombie Action Fans]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, PS VR2, Meta Quest Year of release 2023 Developer Vertigo Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8–12 hours, zombie co-op shooter, includes a dog companion

If cutting down zombies sounds thrilling, wait until you do it with a devoted dog by your side. Thanks to your furry pet, Buddy, Arizona Sunshine 2 transforms the traditional zombie shooter world into a more fun and emotional experience.

The campaign has a surprising amount of life and personality, the action is fast and the system for reloading and switching weapons is super smooth. Whether you’re slicing up zombies with a machete, grabbing a shotgun or tossing Buddy a bone (or an arm), this is currently among the finest VR games for fans of zombie action.

It’s not only a great co-op shooter; it nails the mix of action, comedy and chaos that distinguishes it from other VR FPS games. Plus, the voice acting is top-tier, and yes, you can pet the dog (assuming your VR headset is still intact after all the chaos).

6. Rec Room [Best for Social Fun and Creativity]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, PS VR, Oculus Rift Year of release 2016 Developer Rec Room Inc. Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Endless playtime, social multiplayer, creative community activities

For virtual reality, Rec Room is the perfect social space. Whether you want mini-games, socializing with buddies, or custom rooms, this open world lets you interact with people in fun and creative ways. You can join a paintball tournament, play dodgeball, or even plan your own trips and set up unique experiences.

More than just a game, it’s a place where people build cool experiences together. That’s what makes it one of the top multiplayer VR games for casual enjoyment. It’s also excellent for anyone searching for a big range of pastimes across different platforms and VR headsets.

The best part? The online community is alive, and when you sign in, you’re welcomed into an original open world full of possibilities. If you’re looking to enjoy multiplayer interactions without the pressure of intense gameplay, this is a very fun virtual experience for you.

7. Sairento VR [Best for Fans of Ninja Action and Combat]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, Quest (via Oculus Link) Year of release 2018 Developer Mixed Realms Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 6-10 hours, high-mobility combat, bullet-time mechanics

This is your game if you’ve ever dreamed of being a futuristic ninja in virtual reality. Sometimes all at once, you can run along walls, jump through the air, and slow down time to attack with katanas and pistols.

What makes this future so cool is how smoothly it blends combat and movement, making you feel like a real VR ninja. You’re not just slashing enemies, you’re flipping, dashing, and shooting in bullet time. You can even grab weapons mid-air while diving across the room. That unique combo is what makes it one of the coolest VR multiplayer games out there.

Want to go solo? Sure. But team up with a friend for co-op missions and you’ll double the chaos while having a blast. The universe feels amazing and immersive, especially on high-end VR headsets.

8. Zero Caliber VR [Best for Tactical FPS Fans]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, Meta Quest Year of release 2020 Developer XREAL Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 4-10 hours, tactical FPS, cooperative missions

Zero Caliber VR is a tactical first-person shooter that brings realistic, high-stakes combat to virtual reality. If military-style objectives and realistic gunplay appeal to you, this game is for you.

With its dynamic online multiplayer modes providing both co-op and competitive play, the game ranks among the top VR tactical FPS games. Team up with friends to compete through difficult levels or challenge in fierce PvP firefights. The weapons are as realistic as it gets; the control system feels exact.

It’s ideal if you want a serious shooter that requires coordination, communication, and sharp aim. With up to four players in co-op, teamwork is everything. You can also jump into the campaign mode to progress through missions solo or with friends.

If you’re still not convinced, then just try it out and let the realistic graphics win you over.

9. Ragnarock VR [Best for Rhythm Game Fans and Viking Vibes]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, Meta Quest, PS VR2 Year of release 2021 Developer WanadevStudio Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 5–8 hours, rhythm-based gameplay, Viking-themed music

Hear me out, this is like no other game. Feel the beat and bring the thunder. Be ready to bang your head and hit drums in Ragnarock VR, a rhythm game where you play as a Viking captain guiding your crew over epic races. You’re not just matching beats, you’re pounding big drums to the sound of epic metal tracks, from Celtic rock to heavy Viking-inspired anthems.

It’s fun, it’s original and it’s all about timing and intensity. The better your rhythm, the faster you go. Gameplay is super addictive and stylized graphics feel immersive, especially when experienced with VR headsets that capture your full range of motion. Compete solo or in online races to see who can keep the best rhythm and push their ship the farthest.

If you love music games, this one stands out for its theme, soundtrack and competitive rhythm battles.

10. Contractors VR [Best for Competitive Shooter Fans]

Platforms (VR) PC VR, Meta Quest Year of release 2018 Developer Caveman Studio Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 8–10 hours, tactical FPS, intense PvP and co-op missions

I’m sure you want to play one of the coolest VR games with fast-paced multiplayer action. It combines realistic battlefields, smooth gunplay, and responsive controls. You’ll face off in two teams, coordinate tactics and try to catch your opponents off-guard in intense PvP combat.

You can jump into co-op missions with friends or go head-to-head in ranked modes. There’s a strong community behind it, so you’ll always find people to join. Plus, thanks to regular updates and mod support, there’s always fresh content to explore, so each drop feels like a small event.

It may not save the world, but it’ll definitely steal your time. Contractors VR could potentially be your next best obsession, so you want to add it to your wishlist.

FAQs

What is the best multiplayer VR game?

It depends on what you’re into, but After the Fall and Arizona Sunshine 2 are top picks if you’re chasing intense co-op action. The best multiplayer VR games usually bring together immersive worlds, smooth controls, and an active player base. Contractors VR, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, or The Forest offer something for every kind of player.

Can you play 2-player in VR?

Yes! Lots of VR games support two-player modes, either co-op or PvP. Regardless of your preference for action, shooters, or survival horror, there’s something for every duo. Games like Sairento VR, Zero Caliber VR, or The Forest are excellent multiplayer choices for smaller groups.

Can you play 2-player VR on PS4?

Yes, but each player needs their own PS4 console and PSVR headset. It requires two complete setups because the PS4 does not support local 2-player VR gaming. Once you’re both set up, games like Star Trek: Bridge Crew or Arizona Sunshine 2 provide full online co-op or PvP modes.