25 Best VR Games To Play in 2025 for Every Type of Gamer

The best VR games offer something more than the basics of catapulting you into a make-believe world. Instead, they offer immersive gameplay, deep stories, fun, and impressive graphics to match.

I’ve looked at a ton of virtual reality games, but not all of them made my list. After all, not every title takes full advantage of your VR headset’s power to deliver a stunning gaming session.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best VR games and what makes them truly special.

Our Top Picks for VR Games

Whether you’re a fan of survival horror games, love space exploration, or would rather slay medieval enemies, I have something for you. Some of the best virtual reality games weren’t even released this year, showing how well they stand the test of time.

Beat Saber – Channel your inner Jedi in an endless, music-filled, fun slashing experience. No Man’s Sky – Take space exploration to a whole new level in this immersive and endless VR title. Superhot – Be the hero of your fate and time, moving through a minimalistic space to slay enemies with style. Resident Evil Village – Explore a medieval village with the added charm of slaying vampires along the way. Demeo – Love dungeons and dragons? Here’s a virtual reality experience that matches it, but with even more fun.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. My research uncovered many gems across multiple gaming genres. Why not keep reading to find the next best VR game that’ll keep you happily engaged for hours?

25 Best VR Games That’ll Glue You to Your Headset

Whether you’re into mind-bending puzzles, world-building adventures, or heart-pounding first-person shooters, my comprehensive review list has the perfect VR game to match your style.

Dive in and discover your next favorite experience!

1. Beat Saber

Year 2018 Platform Meta Quest, PS VR/VR2, Oculus, HTC Vive Developer Beat Games Genre Rhythm

You don’t need to be an action-packed Star Wars game fan to enjoy Beat Saber, but you’ll love it more if you’ve ever dreamed of wielding a lightsaber to the beat of adrenaline-pumping music.

What I like most about this VR game is how it makes you work out by accident. That makes it a great option for those who spend much time sitting at their desks. With Beat Saber, you get to stretch your back, open up your shoulders, and get into a wide range of movements.

On top of that, I love Beat Saber’s extensive music catalogue and selection. There’s something for everyone.

2. No Man’s Sky

Year 2019 Platform PS VR/VR2, HTC Vive, Steam VR Developer Hello Games Genre Action/Adventure

If you’re looking for the most immersive survival games on VR, then you should start with No Man’s Sky.

You get to explore space, interacting with creatures and objects, following a more-than-decent story mode, and visiting thousands of planets. In short, you can’t see it all on No Man’s Sky, and the developer is still adding new updates to expand the worlds.

On top of that, this title is connected across other gaming platforms. So, you can start playing No Man’s Sky on your PC, continue your saved progress on your Xbox, and finish it up on your VR!

3. Superhot

Year 2019 Platform Oculus, PlayStation, HTC Vive Developer Superhot Team Genre First-person shooter (FPS)

Most strategy games try to do so much all at once, but Superhot isn’t one of those. Instead, this stunning indie game adopts a minimalist approach, using a combo of mostly red and white to ensure everything stands out the right way.

I also like the simplicity of the gameplay, making it an enjoyable and immersive experience. However, you need space to play Superhot.

Unlike No Man’s Sky, which allows you to jump through space, you’ll need some room for all the crouching, grabbing, and other movements in Superhot.

4. Resident Evil Village

Year 2023 Platform PS VR2 Developer Capcom Genre Survival horror

Resident Evil Village is one of the best single-player games in VR, especially if you have a PlayStation VR 2. Like the PC and console versions, no expense was spared in making this life-like. You even get to interact with most of the intuitive graphics, immersive details, and life-like objects. Seeing the true height of characters like Lady Dimitrescu in 3D increases her fear factor, making the whole thing feel almost real.

Given that this is one of those games you can play for hours, I like that you can do so both while standing and sitting.

5. Demeo

Year 2021 Platform Oculus Quest, PS VR2 Developer Resolution Games Genre RPG

Demeo offers multiple campaign modes, single and multiplayer options, and great replay value with tons of different characters who bring something new to the table. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it’s my most preferred RPG game in VR.

In short, Demeo is excellent if you naturally love Dungeons and Dragons but want a more immersive experience.

It takes about 30 minutes to an hour to complete the entire game in some campaign modes on solo gameplay. This can easily climb up to 3 hours if you’re playing with a group.

6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Year 2017 Platform PS VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Developer Bethesda Game Studios Genre Action RPG

If nothing else, the sheer scale during VR gameplay makes it better than what you get on PC and traditional consoles. It’ll all be worth it from the first time you see a dragon in games like Skyrim.

For improved immersion, I found that free movement is better than teleportation. However, you’ll have to be constantly mindful of your while noting that this might cause motion sickness for some gamers.

7. DOOM VFR

Year 2017 Platform PSVR, HTC Vive Developer Bethesda Softworks Genre FPS

DOOM VFR offers a variety of guns, different story modes, multiple campaign levels, and a plethora of demons waiting to be slayed. It’s already established as one of the best FPS games on consoles and PCs, but it makes a perfect trifecta with its VR component.

PC and console players may quickly notice that DOOM VFR’s graphics are slightly turned down in the VR mode. I’ve found that this only affects the environment, as the demons and other objects you’ll interact with maintain high image quality.

8. Fallout 4

Year 2017 Platform Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Developer Bethesda Game Studios Genre Action RPG

Fallout 4 VR is a more than 7-year-old masterpiece that wasn’t stable at first, but has gotten a lot of upgrades to make it one of the best Fallout games over time. Of course, it still feels like an old game, but it makes up for that with a tight storyline, nostalgic scenes for those who already love the Fallout franchise, and a beautiful introduction for newbies.

For an older game, Fallout 4 VR stands the test of time and compares to some newer releases. Overall, I recommend a low difficulty setting till you’re comfortable with the gameplay.

9. Elite: Dangerous

Year 2024 Platform Oculus Rift, Steam VR Developer Frontier Developments Genre Flight simulator

Elite: Dangerous gives No Man’s Sky a run for its money, featuring even crisper images and a highly immersive gameplay. Anyone playing this game for the first time wouldn’t know that it’s up to a decade old already – it’s that good!

You’ll love the ability to view the sheer size and details of your ship. Maneuvering the ship and making warps is also as intuitive as can be. And if you want the full-scale experience, I recommend doing things like fueling your ship and landing it yourself.

10. Batman Arkham

Year 2017 Platform Oculus Rift, Valve Index, HTC Vive Developer Rocksteady Studios Genre Adventure

To be honest, Batman Arkham [VR] isn’t really a game. Instead, I find it to be a very fine way for hardcore Batman fans to relive the experiences of Gotham’s mighty hero through their own eyes.

If you’ve played other Batman titles before, you’ll quickly find that the storyline in this roughly 1-hour title isn’t new. However, it still offers new takes on some angles, such as the human side of Batman and the emotional side of his parents’ passing. Adding the unique detective angle from which you’ll play, you’ll find it to be one of the best stealth games on this list.

11. Half-Life: Alyx

Year 2020 Platform PC-compatible VR Developer Valve Genre FPS

It still surprises me how a well-designed VR game like Half-Life: Alyx can keep its detail and performance on nearly any kind of headset. In my experience, titles like this would only perform best on the most high-end headsets.

Half-Life: Alyx’s in-game mechanics are impressive. On immersion, I like how the game retains all the terrains and environments we’ve come to love in the Half-Life series, from undergrounds to industrial areas and alien nests.

Finally, the story is well-thought-out, evenly paced, and logical till the end – complete with tense standoffs, clever twists, and the satisfying thump of machine guns echoing through the chaos.

12. Arizona Sunshine 2

Year 2023 Platform Meta Quest, PS VR2, Steam VR, Pico 4 Developer Vertigo Games Genre FPS

Arizona Sunshine 2 improves on the first title in the series in areas like gameplay itself, graphics quality, and campaign mode.

It’ll take about 17 hours to get through the campaign mode. Alternatively, there’s a story mode you can play (solo or multiplayer) to get a feel of things.

If you’ve played the first version, you’ll quickly notice a dog that does more than just be a prop. It can pin down zombies, maul wounded ones, or even help you carry two extra guns on its battle jacket. Who needs a friend when they’ve got Buddy the Dog?

13. Minecraft

Year 2017 Platform PS VR, HTC Vive Developer Mojang Studios Genre Sandbox & survival

Minecraft VR remains a great title for fans of the franchise, like me. However, it wasn’t designed from the ground up for the VR experience. So, you might get a few lags from time to time, even if you’re using a powerful headset.

Even so, this doesn’t impact gameplay. Instead, you’ll appreciate being in the 3D Minecraft world and building real-world things using your own hands, rather than a mouse. In fact, watching the Minecraft rainfall was a pretty special experience.

Grab this if you’ve been playing Minecraft for a while and want to rediscover your love for one of the best sandbox games out there.

14. Ghost Giant

Year 2019 Platform Oculus Quest, PS VR Developer Zoink Genre Puzzle

After spending some time on this one, I believe Ghost Giant is best suited to extreme VR newbies or kids. However, it could also be a relaxing experience for core VR gamers who want to take a break from fast-paced titles.

In all, I love the story mode here since it follows a unique, logically laid-out path. In some instances, it feels like I’m watching a nice movie since the human interactions aren’t many.

So, you get a laid-back, immersive, and entertaining VR gaming session that truly calms the nerves.

15. Space Pirate Trainer

Year 2017 Platform HTC Vive, PS VR Developer I-Illusions Genre FPS

Like Beat Saber, Space Pirate Trainer is one of the best titles for someone new to VR. I like its wide range of motions and immersive gameplay without inducing motion sickness or being overwhelming. That offers the right balance of fun and challenge, ensuring any newbie gamer is never bored during their session.

You should also check out its catalogue of excellent music, perfectly curated to match the gameplay’s tempo and keep you enjoying the virtual world for hours on end.

16. All on Board

Year 2023 Platform Quest VR, Steam VR Developer The Game Kitchen Genre Strategy

Fan of engaging board games? All on Board brings everything you might expect from a tabletop adventure with a bunch of friends.

Unlike Demeo, this title doesn’t introduce too many visual effects that detract from the traditional nature of board games.

You have access to fully licensed versions of board games like The Hunger, Escape the Dark Castle, Rallyman, Istanbul, and more. What are you waiting for?

17. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Year 2020 Platform PS VR, Oculus Quest 1/2, Oculus Rift Developer Skydance Interactive Genre FPS

Both people who enjoy horror games and fans of The Walking Dead will definitely get their money’s worth with Saints & Sinners, thanks to its surreal depictions, compelling storyline, and hyper-realistic combat.

You wouldn’t even know that it’s not a recent title, making it an easy rival for the greatest survival horror games launched recently.

This horror title is less monotonous than Arizona Sunshine 2, increasing its replay value. You’ll have no issues going at it for hours.

18. Phasmophobia

Year 2020 Platform PSVR, Steam VR Developer Kinetic Games Genre Survival horror

Yet another survival horror VR game, Phasmophobia differs from the rest I’ve reviewed in that it depends on playing with 3 other people.

This idea made sense to me, considering how scary the gameplay was. Trust me, you’ll jump even if you’re a hardcore fan of horror titles. The sense of having my friends with me made every ominous scene or jump scare less scary.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a title that does horror like this one. But if you will, that’ll most likely be Resident Evil.

19. Until You Fall

Year 2020 Platform PSVR, Oculus Quest Developer Schell Games Genre Hack and slash

Fancy a workout in the middle of a fighting game? Then, Until You Fall is the right title for you. You get a huge variety of cool medieval weapons to choose from.

What about the workout part? The game allows you to dodge, duck, block, and attack based on your situation. In other words, you unlock your inner warrior while slaying enemies in private battles.

20. Gran Turismo 7

Year 2022 Platform PS VR2 Developer Polyphony Digital Genre Car Racing

Gran Turismo 7 solves a huge problem of most VR car racing games: keeping your attention. Most racing VR games are poorly optimized to keep your attention past a few races, at most. However, GT 7 is so fluid and well-optimized that it makes the adrenaline of being in a real race seat course through your blood.

When you lose a race, you want to try again to win. When you win, you want to repeat it. That’s how good this title gets.

21. Medieval Dynasty

Year 2021 Platform Quest VR Developer Render Cube Genre Action & Adventure

Most survival titles feature aliens, firefights, hand-to-hand combat, and the whole nine yards. You can take a break from all that with Medieval Dynasty, thanks to its more natural approach to survival games.

Here, you’re building your life and surviving every day in a rural setting. So, you’ll farm the land, hunt animals for food, build your own home, and participate in some communal living exercises.

It may sound slow compared to other stunning medieval games you may have experienced. Once you get into this game, though, you’ll see it for the addictive gem that it is.

22. Little Cities

Year 2024 Platform Quest VR, PS VR2 Developer Purple Yonder Ltd. Genre Strategy

Little Cities entices me for the same reason I enjoy titles like Bob the Builder and SIMs. The first part of your task is building up little cities into habitable zones. However, that’s not as challenging as maintaining these cities, ensuring they have a reliable road network, improving city dwellers’ happiness, and so much more. All this, while managing a budget.

Think you’ve got a real estate developer in you? How about we find out in this fantastic city building game?

23. Pavlov

Year 2017 Platform Quest VR, PS VR/VR2 Developer Vankrupt Games Genre Shooter

Do you already play Counter-Strike and wish there were a VR version of it? Grab Pavlov right now while it’s hot.

This one doesn’t need much talking about. It brings all the fun, strategy, and choices that come with navigating a landscape of enemies and hostiles while staying alive. You get multiple weapons and a ton of upgradeable stuff all around that’ll improve the gameplay. And on top of that, there’s an active gaming community always developing mods to make your Pavlov experience even better.

24. Assassin’s Creed Nexus

Year 2023 Platform Meta Quest 2/3/Pro Developer Red Storm Genre Action & Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Nexus was designed to capture the very heart of what makes the entire Assassin’s Creed franchise so good. This intentional effort at greatness reflects in everything, from the gameplay to the mechanics. In fact, you get into the whole parkour vibe of the game, which is something we’ve come to love about the best Assassin’s Creed games.

For all that, Assassin’s Creed Nexus’s controls were kept simple. So, they won’t overwhelm even a newbie to the series, and console/PC pros will feel right at home.

25. Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Year 2023 Platform PS VR2 Developer Guerilla Games Genre Action & Adventure

Not many VR games come complete with an entire climbing experience like you get on Horizon: Call of the Mountain. It presents absolutely stunning graphics to take full advantage of the PlayStation VR 2. It makes battling the robotic elements extra fun.

The only gripe I have with this title is that the story could have used a bit more depth. Besides that, though, it’s one of the best PlayStation VR titles I’ve checked out.

FAQs

Which VR headset do I need to play the best VR games?

Most VR games support Meta Quest, PlayStation VR/VR2, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. Be sure to always double-check compatibility for each game before getting it.

What are the best VR games for beginners and casual gamers?

Yes! Games like Beat Saber, Demeo, and Batman Arkham VR are easy to pick up and enjoy, even for first-time VR users. They offer intuitive controls and short play sessions ideal for casual play.

What are the best VR games for core and hardcore gamers?

You can’t go wrong with games like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and Fallout 4 VR. These games focus on immersive experiences, long campaigns, and high replayability that both core and hardcore gamers will appreciate.