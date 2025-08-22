15 Best One Piece Games Ranked for 2025: Ultimate Guide

The best One Piece games bring the world of Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to life with fast-paced combat, iconic showdowns, and scenes pulled straight from the anime. You can sail across legendary seas, clash with familiar foes, and experience unforgettable arcs through varied gameplay styles.

There are fast-paced arena fights and big RPGs full of stories. The One Piece series has inspired many games over the years. If you like the hidden gems, fan favorites, or fighting action, this list shows the best One Piece games to play now. Dive in to explore the best One Piece games that are absolutely worth your time.

Our Top Picks for One Piece Games

Choosing the best One Piece games can be challenging, but these three titles truly capture the spirit of the series while offering engaging gameplay. Each stands out for different reasons, making them must-play for any fan looking for a great game that brings the anime to life.

One Piece Odyssey (2023) – Best One Piece game that turns adventures into classic RPG quests. It offers a deep story, turn–based battles, and rich exploration that will keep you hooked from start to finish, making it a truly fun game to dive into. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (2020) – Best One Piece game that lets you mow down armies with style. With fast-paced hack-and-slash combat and exciting boss fights, it perfectly captures the energy of the anime. One Piece: Unlimited World Red (2014) – Best One Piece game that brings Straw Hat bonding to life. This title focuses on friendship and exploration, giving players plenty of moments to connect with their favorite crew members in a fun and immersive story mode.

These top picks highlight the best the One Piece gaming world has to offer, but there’s even more to discover below. Fans of crossover fighting games like Jump Force might find these selections a refreshing dive into the core One Piece universe. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match!

15 Best One Piece Games for Ultimate Adventure and Action

Check out this exciting list of One Piece games that bring the series to life with action, RPG, and fighting fun. These games offer great adventures and epic battles. How many have you tried? Find your next favorite in this list of the best One Piece games to play.

1. One Piece Odyssey [Best One Piece Game That Turns Adventures Into Classic RPG Quests]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Developer ILCA Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 81

One Piece Odyssey offers a turn-based JRPG adventure set in a new story within the One Piece world. Players explore large, colorful places, find hidden secrets, and fight enemies using strategic combat. It ranks as one of the best turn-based RPG games because of its rich tactical battles and strong storyline.

The game features bright anime-style graphics mixed with detailed 3D models. This style brings the Straw Hat crew and their world to life like never before.

Pro tip Pay attention to each crew member’s unique skills in battles. Combining their abilities in the right order can make fights much easier and let you take down stronger enemies faster.

The gameplay focuses on exploring, solving puzzles, and turn-based battles. Each crew member has special skills to learn. The game’s pace lets players enjoy the story and world, while the combat pushes them to make smart choices.

Reddit users love how it captures the anime’s spirit with fresh RPG mechanics. Metacritic reviews point to its gripping story and fun gameplay as major highlights.

Final verdict: One Piece Odyssey is a great game for fans who want a deep RPG adventure true to the One Piece story. Its mix of classic battles and modern design makes it a must-play.

2. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 [Best One Piece Game That Lets You Mow Down Armies With Style]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Omega Force Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 69 / 7.7

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 throws players into huge battles with environments that can break and flashy special moves. The fast-paced musou action lets you cut through waves of enemies as popular characters, capturing the series’ energy perfectly. The cel-shaded graphics stay bright and true to the anime, even with big crowds on screen.

The combat is quick and fun. You can chain combos, use unique character skills, and smash through enemy lines. As one of the best hack-and-slash games, Pirate Warriors 4 shines with large battles that multiplayer fans enjoy. There are over 40 characters to choose from, each with their own attacks.

Pro tip Use each character’s special moves wisely and chain combos to hit large groups of enemies. Switching characters during battle can help you handle tough bosses and keep the action exciting.

The game covers big story arcs from Alabasta to Wano, with easy progress and giant bosses for big moments. Reddit users have mixed feelings. Some say it gets repetitive or grindy, but many agree it strikes the excitement of One Piece battles. Metacritic reviews call it the best Pirate Warriors game so far, despite camera problems and similar mission types.

Final Verdict: Fans wanting wild, over-the-top One Piece combat will love Pirate Warriors 4. Every punch, kick, and Gear move feels like it comes straight from the anime, even after many hours of play.

3. One Piece: Unlimited World Red [Best One Piece Game That Brings Straw Hat Bonding to Life]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS Year of Release 2014 (Deluxe Edition: 2017) Developer Ganbarion Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 71

One Piece: Unlimited World Red is a fun and light-hearted action-adventure game that focuses on co-op play and fan-favorite moments with the Straw Hat crew. The story takes place in Trans Town, a colorful hub where you can take on side activities, complete quests, and enjoy local co-op with friends.

The visuals are bright, cheerful, and full of anime style, making it feel like you are exploring the islands in Luffy’s world.

Pro tip Switch between crew members during fights to use their unique abilities. Focus on chaining combos and teamwork with friends in co-op to take down bosses faster and make battles more fun.

Combat is simple and plays like a beat ’em up, letting you switch characters, chain combos, and fight exciting bosses. The game also includes crafting, gathering, and mini-games, along with classic hack-and-slash missions.

This title offers a fun co-op experience that ranks among the best multiplayer games for anime fans. Reddit users enjoyed the mix of activities. One called it “a fun beat-’em-up,” while another described it as “Pirate Warriors light,” but still addictive with One Piece charm.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Unlimited World Red is a great choice for you if you want a relaxed adventure with fun crew interactions. It stands out because it mixes different types of missions with colorful character moments in a cozy, open-ended world.

4. One Piece: World Seeker [Best One Piece Game That Lets You Freely Explore the Seas as Luffy]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of Release 2019 Developer Ganbarion Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 69

One Piece: World Seeker is a bold, open-world adventure where you play as Luffy, exploring large islands, facing challenges, and finding secrets around every corner. The visuals mix bright, anime-style art with semi-realistic environments, giving the world a fresh sense of scale.

The gameplay combines stealth, platforming, and fast-paced combat. You can swing through areas using Luffy’s stretching powers, sneak past guards with observation haki, and take part in rooftop chases or exciting boss battles.

Pro tip Use Luffy’s stretching powers to reach high spots and hidden areas. Take your time exploring every corner. Many side quests and treasures are easy to miss if you rush through the islands.

Exploration is rewarding, with story missions leading to new areas and side quests that add depth to original characters. World Seeker is one of the best single-player games for fans who want to dive deep into the One Piece universe.

While some players mentioned slower pacing or fewer enemy types, many enjoyed the freedom to explore and the variety in side content, calling it a fresh change from linear story paths.

Final Verdict: One Piece: World Seeker is perfect for fans who want to live Luffy’s life: climbing, exploring, and getting into trouble across islands. It provides the thrill of free exploration with the familiar charm of One Piece.

5. One Piece: Burning Blood [Best One Piece Game That Ignites Intense Anime‑Style Clashes]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS Vita Year of Release 2016 Developer Spike Chunsoft Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 72

One Piece: Burning Blood brings the excitement of Devil Fruit battles to life in a 3D arena fighter. The visuals use bold cel-shading, fiery special effects, and smooth anime-style animation to make each fight feel explosive and true to the series. This game is one of the best fighting games for anime fans.

Combat focuses on picking characters with unique Devil Fruit powers, chaining combos, and battling in fast-paced arenas. Timing and positioning are important as you block, counter, and unleash powerful moves in fights that feel just like the anime.

Pro tip Learn each character’s special moves and practice combos. Blocking and countering at the right time can turn a tough fight in your favor, so don’t just attack – watch your opponent and plan your moves carefully.

Fans often praise its large roster and faithful recreation of abilities, calling it one of the most exciting arena fighters in the One Piece lineup.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Burning Blood offers intense Devil Fruit duels that feel straight out of the anime. Fans will enjoy the quick action, familiar characters, and the thrill of using the series’ most powerful moves.

6. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 [Best One Piece Game That Relives the Epic Journey from Start to Dressrosa]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2015 Developer Omega Force Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 74, 7.7

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 is a bright action game where you follow Luffy’s story from the East Blue to Dressrosa. The graphics look just like the anime, with bold colors, lively characters, and big special effects that make fights feel exciting.

You fight large groups of enemies using each character’s special moves. The Kizuna Rush system lets you join forces with friends in battle for stronger attacks. The controls are easy to pick up, making it fun for both new and experienced players.

Pro tip Try different characters to see their special moves and combos. Using Kizuna Rush at the right moment can help you take out big groups of enemies faster, so watch the battlefield and plan your attacks.

There are many characters to choose from, each with their own style, so the game stays fun to replay. For the best healthy gaming setup, play high-energy games like this with a high-performance gaming monitor that gives smooth action and sharp colors.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 is a great pick for fans who want exciting battles and a story that feels like the anime. It keeps you coming back with fast-paced action and plenty of ways to enjoy the game.

7. One Piece: Grand Adventure [Best One Piece Game That Combines Combat and Collecting Allies]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, GameCube Year of Release 2006 Developer Ganbarion Publisher Namco Bandai Games Metacritic Score 70 (Mixed or Average)

One Piece: Grand Adventure mixes fighting and RPG gameplay. It has colorful cel-shaded graphics that match the anime’s bright and fun style. The game brings the One Piece world to life with lots of action and energy.

In Adventure Mode, you sail the Grand Line on the Going Merry ship. You fight on different islands, and when you win, you can add new characters to your crew or unlock fun mini-games.

Pro tip Focus on leveling up your favorite characters early. Stronger stats make battles easier, and using the right combination of crew members and support characters can help you win tough fights faster.

Characters earn experience points and level up. This makes them stronger by increasing stats like health, attack, and defense. The fighting happens in arenas where characters can run, dash, jump, double-jump, block, and use items around them. If you like growing characters and making smart teams, Grand Adventure combines fighting action with RPG features found in some of the best RPG games.

There are over 24 playable characters, each with their own special moves. Plus, more than 50 support characters can help you in battles with useful skills.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Grand Adventure offers you a unique blend of combat and RPG elements. It allows you to build your own pirate crew and experience the Grand Line in a new way.

8. One Piece Treasure Cruise [Best One Piece Game that Fits Epic Voyages in Your Pocket]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile (iOS, Android) Year of Release 2014 Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score Not available

One Piece Treasure Cruise is a mobile RPG where you collect characters from the One Piece story. The art looks just like the colorful anime, making it fun for fans to play anywhere.

You build a crew by recruiting characters and improving their skills. Battles are turn-based and need some strategy, as you plan moves based on each character’s abilities.

Pro tip Make sure to upgrade your strongest characters first and balance your crew with fighters, healers, and support. This way, you can handle harder battles and complete missions more easily.

The game follows the main story from the manga, letting you relive famous moments and get new content often. The controls are easy to learn, which helps new players jump right in.

Many players like the large cast of characters and the story, but some say it can feel like a grind, which is common in mobile RPGs. A good tip is to play it on a high-performance gaming laptop for the best experience.

Final Verdict: One Piece Treasure Cruise is great for fans who want to enjoy the One Piece world on the go, mixing collectible RPG gameplay with well-known storylines.

9. One Piece: Unlimited Cruise [Best One Piece Game that Lets You Sail Your Own Grand Line]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Wii, Nintendo 3DS Year of Release 2009 Developer Ganbarion Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 72 (Mixed or Average)

One Piece: Unlimited Cruise is an action-adventure game in two parts. You explore big seas, fight cool bosses, and customize your ship. The colorful cel-shaded graphics look just like the anime, making the world fun and easy to get into.

The game mixes exploring, fighting, and solving puzzles. You replay famous story moments and face boss fights that need good timing and strategy. Customizing your ship adds a personal touch to the game. The controls are simple enough for new players but still offer enough challenge for fans who like skillful gameplay.

Pro tip Focus on learning each boss’s attack patterns before going all out. Upgrading your crew’s abilities and customizing your ship can make battles easier and exploring the seas more fun.

Some players love the nostalgic feel and detailed world. A few say the game can feel slow sometimes. Overall, it’s praised for capturing the fun and adventure of the One Piece series.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Unlimited Cruise is perfect for fans who want to enjoy One Piece adventures with fun combat and ship customization in a classic anime style.

10. One Piece: Romance Dawn [Best One Piece Game that Tells Luffy’s Story like a Playable Comic]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 3DS, PS Portable Year of Release 2012 Developer Dimps Publisher Namco Bandai Games Metacritic Score 65 (Mixed or Average)

One Piece: Romance Dawn shows Luffy’s journey with turn-based battles and manga-style storytelling. The game uses comic book-like visuals and panels, making you feel like you are inside the manga pages.

The gameplay is about smart fighting, where character abilities and turn order matter. The story is told in a fun, interactive way, showing key moments from Luffy’s early adventures with a new twist.

Pro tip Pay attention to turn order and use each character’s abilities wisely. Planning your moves carefully can make battles much easier and help you enjoy the story without losing your crew.

Fans like how well it copies the manga’s tone and humor. Its battle system uses strategy with positioning and turn-based play, making it a good choice for fans of engaging tactical RPGs. Some players say the fighting is simpler than other RPGs, but the game stands out for its cool story style and fan moments.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Romance Dawn gives you a fresh way to enjoy Luffy’s story with fun turn-based battles and cool manga visuals. It’s perfect if you like a mix of strategy and story wrapped in a unique comic book style.

11. One Piece: Gigant Battle [Best One Piece Game that Delivers Chaotic Fun in Handheld Form]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo DS Year of Release 2009 Developer Ganbarion Publisher Namco Bandai Games Metacritic Score N/A

One Piece: Gigant Battle is a 2D fighting game with tag-team battles and lots of classic characters. The colorful, anime-style graphics and fast action bring the energy of the series to life on handheld devices.

Players create teams and switch fighters to pull off combos and special moves. The game is easy to pick up, but also lets you get better by mastering timing and combos. Fans like its fun battles and the chance to play with their favorite Straw Hat crew members.

Pro tip Practice switching your fighters at the right time to chain combos and keep the pressure on your opponent. Using each character’s strengths can help you win matches faster and have more fun in battles.

Some players say the stages don’t change much, but most enjoy how true it stays to the One Piece world in a small package. The game’s quick matches make it perfect for playing on the go or during short breaks.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Gigant Battle is a fun and exciting fighting game. It’s a great choice for fans who want fast handheld action with classic One Piece characters.

12. One Piece: Super Grand Battle! X [Best One Piece Game That’s Small in Size, Big in Punch]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 3DS Year of Release 2007 Developer Dimps Publisher Namco Bandai Games Metacritic Score N/A

One Piece: Super Grand Battle! X is a fast 2D fighting game made for handheld devices. It has bright, anime-style graphics and simple controls, making it easy to jump right into exciting fights with popular characters from the series.

The gameplay focuses on one-on-one battles, using special moves and combos that show the energy of One Piece fights. Players like the quick matches and the fun, nostalgic feel, even if the character and stage choices are a bit small.

Pro tip Learn each character’s special moves and practice combos to hit harder and win faster. Timing your attacks right can make battles more exciting and give you an edge over your opponent.

Some fans say the game is smaller than others, but its fun and punchy action makes it great for playing on the go. Its fast pace keeps you engaged, making every fight feel fresh and thrilling.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Super Grand Battle! X is perfect for anyone who wants fast, fun fights with a classic One Piece style wherever they are.

13. One Piece: Grand Battle [Best One Piece Game That Brought Anime Action to Early Consoles]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2 Year of Release 2002 Developer Ganbarion Publisher Bandai Metacritic Score N/A

One Piece: Grand Battle is a classic arena fighting game that captured the anime’s vibrant energy with colorful 2D graphics and exaggerated combat moves. Players battle in fast-paced matches using a roster of beloved characters, each with unique attacks inspired by their anime abilities.

The gameplay focuses on quick fights, combining standard punches and kicks with special moves that reflect the show’s signature powers. Fans highlight the nostalgic feel and straightforward combat, even if the mechanics are simpler compared to modern titles.

Pro tip Learn each character’s special moves and practice combos to hit harder and win faster. Timing your attacks right can make battles more exciting and give you an edge over your opponent.

Some mention repetitive stages or limited modes, but the game remains a solid pick for players who want to relive early One Piece action on consoles.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Grand Battle is a must-try for you if you’re looking to experience early console anime battles with style and simple fun.

14. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 1 [Best One Piece Game That Started the Warriors Legacy]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, PS Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2012 Developer Omega Force Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic Score 73 (Mixed or Average)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 1 launched the popular musou-style series, combining fast-paced action with the One Piece story. The game features large-scale battles where players mow down waves of enemies, using Luffy and other Straw Hats, each with unique moves faithful to the anime.

Its gameplay revolves around chaining combos and powerful special attacks while completing story-driven missions. The visual style blends cel-shaded characters with vibrant backgrounds, capturing the series’ spirit.

Pro tip Make the most of each character’s unique abilities. Switching between fighters and timing your combos carefully can help you clear large enemy groups and enjoy the battles even more.

Its simple controls make it easy for new players to jump right into the action without feeling overwhelmed. Players have claimed to enjoy revisiting iconic saga moments through the intense combat, though some note the game feels simpler compared to later entries.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 1 is essential for fans wanting to experience the musou action that kicked off the series and immerse themselves in the early story arcs.

15. One Piece: Gear Spirit [Best One Piece Game That Gears Up for Frantic DS Battles]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo DS Year of Release 2007 Developer Ganbarion Publisher Namco Bandai Games Metacritic Score N/A

One Piece: Gear Spirit is a Nintendo DS-only 2D fighter with fast tag-team combat and a roster full of fan-favorite characters. The game uses bright, hand-drawn sprites and smooth animations that bring One Piece fights to life on handheld devices.

Gameplay is about learning combos, switching team members, and using special moves to outplay opponents in quick, intense fights. Its classic anime look will please fans of old-school handheld fighters.

Pro tip Focus on switching your team at the right time. Using each character’s strengths and combos in the right order can help you win battles faster and make fights more exciting.

Players like the game’s depth and challenge despite hardware limits, though some say the roster is smaller than in other games.

Final Verdict: One Piece: Gear Spirit gives dedicated fans a strong handheld fighter with exciting tag-team battles and classic One Piece style. Its mix of speed and strategy keeps battles fun and engaging.

FAQs

What is the best One Piece game?

The best One Piece is One Piece Odyssey, as it stands out for its deep RPG gameplay and original story. Fans of action and musou combat might prefer One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 for its high-energy battles and expansive character roster.

How many One Piece games are there?

There are over 20 official One Piece games spanning multiple platforms, including consoles, handheld devices, and mobile. The variety covers genres like RPGs, fighting games, and action-adventure titles, catering to different fan preferences.

Is One Piece Odyssey on PC?

Yes, One Piece Odyssey is available on PC. It can be purchased through Eneba, offering players access to its turn-based JRPG adventure on their computers.

Is One Piece Odyssey for kids?

One Piece Odyssey is suitable for teens and older kids due to its fantasy themes, strategic combat, and story complexity. Younger children might find some elements challenging, but fans of the series generally enjoy the game’s adventure and humor.

Is One Piece Odyssey too easy?

No, One Piece Odyssey offers adjustable difficulty settings and strategic combat that requires planning and skill. While accessible to newcomers, it also challenges experienced players with boss fights and exploration tasks.