10 Best Games Like No Man’s Sky In 2025

No Man’s Sky is one of my favorite games. It blends space exploration, travel, combat, and survival, challenging players to endure hostile environments while uncovering the galaxy’s secrets. As a fan of the genre, I’ve always searched for other games like it.

There are many incredible space exploration and combat games, alongside some of the best survival titles out there. Still, it took time for NMS to become what it is today. Among gamers, it’s considered the greatest comeback game in modern history.

At launch, No Man’s Sky, a PlayStation exclusive, failed to live up to expectations. Core features like space combat, third-person perspective, and unique worlds were missing. However, developer Hello Games did not want to let fans down. For over a decade, they have offered 100% free updates to make NMS one of the greatest games on the market.

Today, NMS supports cross-platform multiplayer, a more refined building system, impressive space combat, and many other additional features.

NMS became the benchmark for redemption in gaming. We may never see another studio deal with setbacks quite like Hello Games. Still, for all my fellow planet nomads out there (those of us seeking new worlds and new adventures), here are some of the most impressive games like No Man’s Sky to enjoy.

Our Top Picks For Games Like No Man’s Sky

The games chosen for this list were picked due to how close they are to No Man’s Sky. Most of the connections revolve around impressive space exploration, combat, and survival. Keep scrolling to learn more about that.

All ten games listed below were developed to be something that was unlike anything in the genre so far, and each succeeds in that regard.

10 Best Games Like No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky redefined what a space exploration game could be through consistent free updates that added more features like fishing, improved water physics, and expansive seasonal expeditions. Its evolution into a deep space experience inspired many others on this list, most of which also focus on exploration, survival, and trade mechanics.

Whether you want to explore alien worlds, trade rare materials, or become a planet nomad drifting across the galaxy, these titles offer rich environments, engaging gameplay, and increasingly impressive graphics. From crafting and building to confronting the unknown, they each bring something special. In some cases, they even offer more refined systems to the genre NMS helped popularize.

1. Starfield

Year of Release 2023 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Platform(s) Xbox Series X/S & Windows PC Metacritic Score (PC) 85/100(XSXS) 83/100 Average Play Time 20-30 hours (main story)

As referenced earlier, Starfield is Bethesda’s first new intellectual property in over 25 years. This galactic survival and fun space exploration game ranks among the best, especially with its “new game plus” (NG+) feature.

Like No Man’s Sky, Starfield uses procedural generation, but every planet feels curated, featuring bases, colonies, forts, and other notable locations. It’s more grounded than NMS and offers a large, voice-acted story.

This game is set in the year 2330, hundreds of years after humans have spread throughout the Milky Way Galaxy, becoming an interplanetary species. Bringing human life to the galaxy. Everything unfolds in the “Settled Systems,” involving regions either faction-controlled or lawless. Players jump straight into the action and can choose various roles: soldier, pirate, assassin, spy, and more.

With around 1,000 explorable alien worlds, multiple factions, and deep RPG character creation, it delivers classic Bethesda storytelling and gameplay. While its base-building isn’t the most advanced, it’s still engaging. The crafting system even adds depth by mirroring real-world mechanics.

This title became Bethesda’s most successful launch ever, which is especially impressive given it’s exclusive to Xbox systems and Windows PCs.

2. ASTRONEER

Year of Release 2019 & 2022 (NS Release) Developer System Era Softworks Platform(s) Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, & Nintendo Switch Metacritic Score (PC) 71/100(XB1) 73/100(NS) 76/100 Average Play Time 23.5 hours (main story)

ASTRONEER is an unusual but entertaining game. With game art reminiscent of No Man’s Sky before its visual overhaul, this sandbox-style space exploration and galactic survival game might be the closest to NMS in terms of core design.

You play as a futuristic astronaut exploring vibrant, low-poly planets. System Era Softworks created beautiful 3D models using fewer polygons without sacrificing visual appeal. Though abstract, the design feels natural and immersive. Giving us various planets that look impressive.

ASTRONEER is entirely player-driven, with no traditional storyline. Players move at their own pace, terraforming terrain, building bases, and digging through procedurally generated planets, each with unique biomes, gravity, and weather.

The game’s terrain tool, similar to NMS, lets players shape landscapes, extract resources, and construct structures. ASTRONEER stands out as one of the best games like No Man’s Sky thanks to its consistent updates, cross-platform support, and accessible gameplay that’s fun for all ages.

3. Outer Wilds

Year of Release 2019 Developer Mobius Digital Platform(s) Windows PC. Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, & Nintendo Switch Metacritic Score (PC) 85/100(XB1) 85/100(PS4) 82/100 Average Play Time 15 to 30 hours (main story)

Outer Wilds is a delightful game that has gained the admiration of game critics due to its impressive story and engaging first-person exploration. While this is technically a survival game mixed with space exploration, it’s genuinely a mystery game at heart. The fun mix of everything has made it one of the best single-player games in recent memory.

The player takes on the role of a space explorer from the timber-based Hearthian race. You’re embarking on a mission to explore and uncover the secrets of an ancient alien civilization known as the Nomai. The problem is, your time is both limited and eternal. You will be stuck in a 22-minute time loop that resets each day as the sun goes supernova.

Of course, the player retains all the knowledge they discovered, which allows for a fun storytelling structure that blends gameplay with deep cosmic lore. The unusual yet enjoyable aspect of Outer Wilds is that it is entirely open-ended, with no quests or waypoints to follow. Instead, players fly their ship to different celestial bodies with their own unique environments, hazards, and puzzles.

Using real-time physics and gathered information, gamers must uncover the game’s hidden mystery. It’s a genuinely engaging adventure that makes players care about their own mortality, as well as that of the larger universe.

4. Surviving Mars

Year of Release 2018 Developer Haemimont Games & Abstraction Games Platform(s) Windows PC, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, & Xbox One Metacritic Score (PC) 76/100(PS4) 73/100(XB1) 76/100 Average Play Time 22 Hours (main objectives)

Surviving Mars is similar to both NMS and SIMS, as its gameplay involves similar colony simulation mechanics. Players become Overseers, responsible for building and maintaining a thriving colony on Mars, including regularly managing updates and ensuring colonist survival.

Surviving Mars is a truly enjoyable simulation game that can engross players for hours. Though confined to a single planet, you have plenty to do. Gameplay begins with robotic drones preparing the landscape, followed by the management of resources such as oxygen, water, and power to sustain the colony. The psychological health of colonists must also be carefully monitored.

The game features engaging storylines, resource management, and randomized events, including alien technology, psychological phenomena, and potential AI uprisings. Players must also navigate Martian hazards, including solar dangers, dust storms, and meteor showers.

Released in 2018, Surviving Mars has expanded through multiple DLCs. Its immersive survival elements and consistent updates make it a standout among the best games like No Man’s Sky.

5. Subnautica

Year of Release 2018, 2021, & 2025 Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Platform(s) Windows PC, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android Metacritic Score (PC) 87/100(PS4) 80/100(XB1) 81/100 Average Play Time 30 Hours (main story)

Subnautica is widely regarded as one of the best survival games, and it’s easy to see why. The game challenges players to survive in a hostile underwater alien world, where every action can be critical. While some aspects, such as boat building, may seem excessive, they also contribute to the overall charm and depth of the gameplay.

This first-person adventure begins with a crash landing on the ocean planet 4546B. Players must gather resources, manage oxygen, and explore a richly populated aquatic environment. As the story unfolds, players discover alien involvement on the planet and a deadly bacterium threatening all life.

While escaping the planet is the initial goal, players must first cure the infection and unravel deeper secrets hidden beneath the waves. The combination of survival mechanics, immersive exploration, and narrative mystery makes Subnautica one of the best games like No Man’s Sky. Its focus on survival and discovery resonates strongly with fans of the genre.

6. Satisfactory

Year of Release (Early Access-2019)(Official Release-2024) Developer Coffee Stain Studios Platform(s) Windows PC Metacritic Score (PC) 90/100 Average Play Time 107 hours (main story) &

222 hours (to 100%)

Satisfactory is a great game developed by Coffee Stain Studios. It offers a first-person experience where players act as employees for the mega corporation FICSIT, tasked with colonizing and industrializing an alien world.

Players explore vibrant biomes, solve puzzles, and manage hostile wildlife as they uncover hidden narrative layers. Although the story revolves around corporate expansion, deeper secrets await players to discover.

You’ll research tech, scale operations, and use tools like trains, drones, and nuclear reactors to build increasingly complex factories. The satisfaction of watching a well-optimized factory in motion is part of the game’s charm.

Like No Man’s Sky, it receives regular updates and boasts strong community engagement and modding support. With its emphasis on strategy and planning, it easily ranks among the most impressive strategy games in the space game genre.

7. DayZ

Year of Release 2018 Developer Bohemia Interactive Platform(s) Windows PC, Xbox One, & PlayStation 4 Metacritic Score (XB1) 56/100(PS4) 31/100 Average Play Time Varies by player

While DayZ may appear to be a standard zombie game at first glance, it has evolved into something much more.

DayZ started as a mod for Arma 2 by Dean Hall, a former officer in the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals. It remained a mod until Hall joined Bohemia Interactive, evolving from a single developer project into a full production. The game launched in early access in 2013, with its full release arriving in 2018.

This multiplayer open-world survival game is set in the post-apocalyptic region of Chernarus, teeming with zombies and danger. Players start with nothing and must scavenge for resources like food, weapons, and more while avoiding threats from both the environment and other players.

In DayZ, trust is a rare commodity. While cooperation is possible, betrayal is a common occurrence. This element of incredible multiplayer gaming is what made the original mod so beloved. Surviving in such an unpredictable environment is an accomplishment, as few manage to last long.

Although it faced early technical issues, the game has undergone continued updates and bug fixes, significantly improving the overall experience. Selling over 4 million copies, DayZ has helped define the survival genre and inspired countless games that followed.

8. Star Citizen

Year of Release 2017 (Early Access) Developer Cloud Imperium Games Platform(s) Windows PC Metacritic Score N/A Average Play Time Varies

Star Citizen continues to captivate players through its ambitious scope and advanced gameplay mechanics. It has both promised and delivered a fully explorable, persistent universe featuring detailed ship interiors, seamless planetary transitions, deep resource gathering, and complex multiplayer interactions.

This led to the game securing a massive crowdfunding total over the past decade since its development began, exceeding $800 million. This makes it the most expensive game ever made, yet gamers have been forced to wait for a decade until the game finally comes out.

Though without an official release date, Star Citizen’s playable modules provide glimpses into its intended depth and sophistication, demonstrating immense potential. The ongoing development saga has generated both excitement and controversy within the gaming community, highlighting the complexities and challenges of ambitious game design.

Although still in early access, it has been one of the best indie games available due to all it brings to the table.

9. Elite Dangerous

Year of Release 2014, 2015, & 2017 Developer Frontier Developments Platform(s) Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, macOS Metacritic Score (PC) 80/100(XB1) 80/100(PS4) 77/100 Average Play Time 82 to 117 hours (main story) &

677 hours (to 100%)

Elite Dangerous has always been one of the most impressive space games ever developed. It is considered a “space simulation” game, where players take the role of a spaceship pilot exploring a 1:1 scale open-world Milky Way Galaxy. Players choose a specific path to go down in this impressive RPG, including: trader, bounty hunter, explorer, miner, or smuggler.

You’ll need to play that role well if they are to survive in this universe. This is a massive online universe that evolves based on player actions, faction politics, rare commodities, and player-led expeditions. Unlike other games on the list, Elite Dangerous fully supports VR and Hands-on Throttle & Stick (HOTAS). There is also a full cockpit simulation, which can make the game quite immersive as a space sim.

Gamers praise Elite Dangerous for its realism and Newtonian flight combat. Not to mention the impressive jumps between star systems. Despite being on last-gen systems for console players, the game is still played by dedicated gamers to this day! Which means we’re likely to get a next-gen version eventually.

10. EVE Online

Year of Release 2003 & 2007 Developer CCP Games Platform(s) Windows PC, macOS, & Linux Metacritic Score (PC) 69/100

(PC-Special Edition) 88/100 Average Play Time Varies

No discussion of space-based video games is complete without mentioning EVE Online. As one of the earliest space-themed MMORPGs, it helped shape the persistent-world model. Launched in 2003, EVE remains strong, with players still immersed in the vast universe of New Eden, more than two decades later.

EVE provides a rich sandbox experience, with no central narrative. Instead, it focuses on the compelling RPG elements that let players become miners, pirates, traders, industrialists, or warlords in a galaxy of over 7,000 star systems.

The game is renowned for its player-driven economy and massive political alliances, which frequently result in large-scale wars involving thousands of players. The infamous “Bloodbath of B-R5RB” remains one of the most notable and largest virtual battles in gaming history.

Corporations (similar to guilds) form powerful coalitions, controlling regions of space and frequently engaging in espionage, diplomacy, and market manipulation. The in-game economy is so complex that real economists have been hired to monitor it. With over 9 million lifetime accounts, EVE continues to attract a rotating player base.

Best of all, EVE is free to play, offering optional subscriptions and DLC for those seeking enhanced experiences.

FAQs

What is the best game like No Man’s Sky?

If I had to pick the best game that is like No Man’s Sky, it’s Starfield. While its approach to space exploration differs with a more structured RPG narrative, Starfield still offers a massive universe to discover, featuring planet exploration, resource gathering, base building, and ship customization – all core pillars of the No Man’s Sky experience. Both games provide a compelling sense of discovery and progression as you chart new worlds and upgrade your capabilities for further adventures.

How many planets are in No Man’s Sky?

It is claimed there are 18 quintillion planets in the game. If you were never to sleep or take a break and only play No Man’s Sky, it would take you 584 billion years to visit every planet in this game!

Players discover and explore new planets each day in NMS. The procedurally generated side of NMS allows them to make new planets in a vast universe daily if they want to.

How many hours does it take to 100% No Man’s Sky?

It takes roughly 152 hours to complete every main objective and to 100% finish every part of the game. However, this number will not remain, as Hello Games adds new expeditions approximately once or twice a year.

This only adds more hours to the total time it takes to finish the game.