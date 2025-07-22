10 Best PC Strategy Games for Tactical Mastery in 2025

The best PC strategy games, in my opinion, are those that take you into these worlds where your decisions really matter. Every move you make could bring you victory or defeat. These are the types of games that appreciate and reward your tactical thinking. You get to experience the thrill of managing your own army, coming up with brilliant strategies, figuring out puzzles, and much more!

These games excel in immersing you into their worlds and giving you countless hours of entertainment. Without further ado, let’s explore this list’s games to find your next strategic obsession.

Our Top Picks for PC Strategy Games

When it comes to the best PC strategy games, I selected a few titles that, I think, are the greatest because of how replayable, deep, and complex they are. I mean, that’s what you look for in a strategy game, right?

When I think of a strategy game, the first thing that comes to mind is this image of how they would strategize their war tactics in “Game of Thrones”. The giant table in front of them, each enemy represented by a different emblem figurine. Ghaa! So cool!

The games below bring the same feeling by mixing strategic challenge and creative problem-solving. Let’s dive in!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2016) – Build and lead a civilization through ages of war, diplomacy, and technological advancement. Stellaris (2016) – Lead your alien empire as it explores the galaxy, forms alliances, and more! Into The Breach (2018) – Outsmart huge alien monsters in this small-scale tactics game where every move you make is important.

These top 3 PC strategy games bring turn-based tactics, real-time strategy, and empire-building to a whole new level. If you’re ready for a serious challenge, this is your perfect starting point. Keep reading for more details on these tactics games and for an extra five incredible titles!

10 Best PC Strategy Games for Tactical Masterminds

Strategy games challenge your mind, patience, and planning skills. Any of these 10 best PC strategy games gives you the chance to try your hand at tactical gameplay and empire building. Get ready to put your skills to the test!

1. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Platforms PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Release Date October 20, 2016 Developer Firaxis Games Average Playtime 50-200 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Dynamic Diplomacy, Multiple Victory Conditions, Modding Support, Expansions for Added Depth

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is an exhilarating turn-based strategy game where you take control of a civilization and lead it through different eras while you master diplomacy, war, and innovation. Your goal is simple: to achieve victory, be it by using your army or diplomacy.

You start expanding your empire, and new responsibilities are thrown at you. You now need to manage cities and reach out to leaders of other civilizations. It is a perfect representation of fantastic 4X games with its depth, diplomacy, and deliberate pacing.

You are constantly encouraged to plan strategically as you manage your assets, technology, and your army. Each time you play Civilization VI, you come up with new ideas that you just might’ve been thinking of before falling asleep. Each civilization you interact with has its own characteristics and buildings, and this makes you feel like you never play the same game twice.

If you’re a strategy fan, Civilization VI is one of the most brilliant games in the genre. It’s actually one of my favorite games. I love how in this game there isn’t a single pathway or one way only to do things. Each decision you make takes you on a different path, just like in real life.

2. Stellaris

Platforms PS4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Release Date May 9, 2016 Developer Paradox Interactive Average Playtime 50-200 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Procedural Galaxy Generation, Deep Diplomacy, Customizable Empires, Galactic Crises, Modding Support

In Stellaris, as the name hints, the game is set in the galaxy, and you have your own interstellar empire there. The empire’s destiny is in your hands. You guide it and protect it from anything.

As you play, you feel like your brain has 100 tabs open. You constantly juggle the empire’s economy, diplomacy, and warfare, and you even experience a lot of ethical dilemmas. Stellaris brings more depth than its previous games in the genre.

This game is made for people who thrive under pressure and like to plan things well. Also, if you enjoy strategy games in space, be sure to check out the best war games for more intense battles and strategic depth. Unlike other games where diplomacy comes secondary, Stellaris emphasizes negotiating alliances and managing complex political situations.

The game provides exceptional visuals that give you an immersive experience. If you’re looking to fully appreciate Stellaris’ detailed galaxy visuals, be sure to upgrade to a great gaming monitor. You can find the best options in our best gaming monitor guide.

Stellaris checks all the boxes for strategy fans with its deep diplomacy and empire-expansion mechanics, and also with some early access content offering a taste of what’s to come. It is definitely one of the best strategy games!

Another thing that is a standout is its replayability. Players claim that you never get tired (let alone bored) of playing Stellaris.

There’s always something new, and there’s always a new way you can do things. Each decision changes the trajectory of your journey. A must-play, for sure!

3. Into the Breach

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOs Release Date February 27, 2018 Developer Subset Games Average Playtime 10-20 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Grid-Based Combat, Procedural Missions, Multiple Mech Squads, Replayable Tactical Challenges

“Forget diplomacy! Send in the mechs!” That’s the mantra in Into the Breach, where you’re in control of your squad of giant mechs and your goal is to defend the civilians from alien invaders.

Precision is everything when it comes to the tactics you use. You need to outsmart your enemies and avoid devastating consequences from your battle.

There is a lot of tension because before making your move, you need to be very careful of the current threat, but also of new ones that might come. For more on this tactical genre, explore the best turn-based strategy games.

This turn-based tactics game is all about managing your team of mechs as they fight your enemies for you. You participate in turn-based combat, and every decision you make is crucial. Because of the game’s procedural generation, no two missions will ever be the same, and that’s what keeps you hooked. For those who want to experience Into the Breach anywhere, check out our best gaming laptops guide for the best portable performance.

Strategy fans love Into the Breach’s challenging mechanics that are crazy good and keep you on the edge of your seat. This game is perfect for players who enjoy combat paired with puzzles. Critic reviews especially emphasize the game’s replayability and well-designed maps, noting how this makes the gameplay more dynamic and engaging.

Bonus tip: If you enjoy tactical combat with intense challenges, Tactical Breach Wizards offers an experience similar to Into The Breach.

4. XCOM 2

Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, Android, Nintendo Switch Release Date February 5, 2016 Developer Firaxis Games Average Playtime 20-100 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Customizable Soldiers, Base Management, Dynamic Story Paths, Modding Support

Not to sound too enthusiastic, but XCOM 2 is such a vibe. This fantastic mix of intense fighting, asset management, and base-building feels like the perfect storm for any strategy fan. XCOM 2 stands out with the game’s ability to make every decision feel critical and to bring you into the skirmish mode.

In this game, you lead a guerrilla resistance movement that is fighting an alien invasion on Earth. Your goal is to customize your soldiers and lead them in turn-based combat.

There’s so much to do! You stay up to date with all the new alien technology, you work on expanding your resistance, and you prepare for any sudden attacks. It’s all on you, and you need to be very careful with the steps you take.

The gameplay is mainly focused on tactical fighting, and you move your soldiers through the spaces of a grid battlefield. But, as you already know, it’s not all just fights; you also need to manage the resistance and work on expanding your base. This game stands among the best PC games in the strategy genre but also delivers an exceptional experience for PS5 players, with a perfect mix of tactical combat and immersive gameplay.

For fans of strategy, XCOM 2 has it all: tactical combat, asset management, and high-stakes decision making that set it apart from other games in the genre. The whole game is designed around tactical battles, where every decision counts. If you’re a high-tension strategy fan, check out the best single-player PC games.

5. Crusader Kings III

Platforms PC Release Date September 1, 2020 Developer Paradox Development Studio Average Playtime 50-200 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Dynasty Management, Intricate Character Development, Strategic Marriages, Deep Political Systems

Imagine it’s medieval times, and you’re not just managing a kingdom; you’re managing a dynasty. In Crusader Kings III, you have the steering wheel, and you’re taking the dynasty through war and messed-up politics. You can take the role of different characters, and each of them will take you on a different journey, with their personal goals and characteristics.

This is a game that offers so much. You will get the chance to try things that you could only have imagined, things that you have only seen in movies. You will participate in political intrigue, work on creating alliances, arrange marriages for your political benefit, and so much more.

With dynamic events, complex systems for character development, and the ability to shape your own family saga, Crusader Kings III offers a level of depth rarely seen in strategy games. It’s definitely the latest game to elevate grand strategy.

For strategy fans, Crusader Kings III guarantees a one-of-a-kind experience. Its focus on characters, legacy, and the intricacies of medieval politics makes it perfect for players who enjoy deep, narrative-driven strategy with endless replayability. If dynamic political systems are your thing, feel free to explore the best multiplayer games for more ways to strategize with others.

6. Hearts of Iron IV

Platforms PC Release Date June 6, 2016 Developer Paradox Development Studio Average Playtime 50-200 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Real-Time Strategy, Detailed Military Management, Dynamic Political Systems, Modding Support

Hearts of Iron IV takes strategy to a whole new level. You don’t have a specific country that you rule. You can control any nation in the world in 1936 or 1939, and you guide it through the World War II period. Your goal is to work for your nation’s future by managing your resources, strengthening your military, and maintaining a diplomatic balance with other countries.

The gameplay is built around managing your nation’s military, economy, and politics while making important decisions that affect your country’s future. You will be able to try out different strategies, like using an alliance for your victory or getting aggressive to dominate the battlefield.

Hearts of Iron IV gives you the feeling that you’re living actual historical periods. Strategy fans love how it offers a rich combination of global strategy, detailed combat mechanics, and the freedom to craft your own path through history. For more games themed with World War II, check out our best World War II games guide.

Bonus tip: If you enjoyed Company of Heroes, you’ll find a lot to love in Hearts of Iron IV.

7. Total War: Three Kingdoms

Platforms PC Release Date May 23, 2019 Developer Creative Assembly Average Playtime 50-200 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Real-Time Tactical Battles, Deep Political Systems, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Large-Scale Warfare

POV: It’s the Three Kingdoms Era. You’re in ancient China. You’ve assumed control of a warlord, and you battle for supremacy. Your main goal is to unite China under one banner, and you need to use all the methods and tools that you can: military conquests, diplomacy, and strategic alliances.

Total War: Three Kingdoms blends real-time tactical fighting with turn-based grand strategy. This gives you a chance to command massive armies and manage intricate political systems. If this is your kind of warfare, check out this list of the best grand strategy games.

Total War: Three Kingdoms brings smooth gameplay that includes managing resources, commanding armies in big battles, and dealing with the politics of the Three Kingdoms. You will work on balancing their resources and managing your relationships with allies and enemies.

For historical strategy fans, Total War: Three Kingdoms stands out as the best game! It’s a perfect blend of deep strategy and real-time combat. As a bonus, the highly compelling historical narrative makes your gameplay a unique experience. Also, for more historical campaigns, explore the best indie games for a fresh perspective on strategy.

8. Age of Empires IV

Platforms PC, Xbox X/S, Xbox One Release Date October 28, 2021 Developer Relic Entertainment Average Playtime 30-100 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Historical Campaigns, Base Building, Large-Scale Battles, Multiplayer Modes

Age of Empires IV brings the exceptional real-time strategy experience to modern PCs. This gives you control of different civilizations throughout history. You are tasked with creating a thriving empire, balancing resource management, military conquest, and technological advancements while competing with other civilizations.

The core gameplay includes a lot of building. As you’re creating your settlement, you need to gather assets and command your army in awesome battles. You can choose different civilizations, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. With each civilization, you need to adapt a unique strategy to win various campaigns or multiplayer matches. By the way, for a truly captivating journey through history, an excellent gaming TV can make all the difference.

Age of Empires IV is every strategy fan’s dreamboat! It brings a fresh and modern take on a beloved genre. Its focus on both strategic planning and real-time battles, combined with detailed campaigns, guarantees that there’s something for both newcomers and experienced players. If you enjoy building empires, check out the best co-op games for a collaborative experience.

9. Planet Coaster

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Release Date November 17, 2016 Developer Frontier Developments Average Playtime 20-100 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Theme Park Design, Simulation Management, Customization, Realistic Physics

Planet Coaster is a great game for anyone who loves theme park simulations. You take the role of a theme park manager who has a really heavy workload. You build and maintain rides, you manage your finances, and you strive to make the experience as fun as possible for the visitors. You always have one goal in mind: to create a successful theme park where you can show your creativity, but also make a profit.

What you’ll be doing in the game includes designing roller coasters, building themed areas, and deciding what your staff and pricing will look like. But the biggest challenge is to accept that it’s not all in your hands.

You will have to deal with unexpected events like accidents, which can affect the park’s reputation. For more simulation games with deep customization, you might also enjoy exploring the best PC RPG games.

For strategy fans, Planet Coaster combines creativity with management simulation. It’s the perfect game formula for anyone who loves both planning and executing big ideas. The detailed design elements and deep customization options make it a unique experience. Unlike older games, Planet Coaster offers a fresh perspective on simulation and management.

10. Europa Universalis IV

Platforms PC Release Date August 13, 2013 Developer Paradox Development Studio Average Playtime 50-200 hours (depending on play style) Unique Features Deep Strategy, Real-Time Grand Strategy, Political Intrigue, Global Conquest

Europa Universalis IV is a fantastic RTG strategy game that provides such an enjoyable experience by letting you take control of a nation from the medieval period to the early modern era. You’re on a mission to make your nation a superpower. You decide if you’re going to use war, diplomacy, or economic domination to get there.

There’s so much you can do in this iconic Paradox game. You get to try your hand at diplomacy, trade, warfare, and handling your nation’s internal affairs.

There are so many complex systems that you need to figure out to be able to create alliances with other nations and to develop the nation’s infrastructure, while you’re in constant competition with others for control.

Europa Universalis IV is known for offering one of the most detailed and expansive grand strategy experiences available out there. Its focus on world domination makes the game deep and replayable, perfect for strategy fans and those who love historical simulations. Also, the map editor is another fantastic feature that lets you shape your own world of strategy.

FAQs

What is the best PC strategy game?

Depending on your play style. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Total War: Three Kingdoms are the most popular choices for their depth, replayability, and tactical challenges.

Are there any cross-platform PC strategy games?

Yes, some strategy games like Stellaris and Age of Empires IV offer cross-platform play, allowing players from different systems to compete and cooperate in the same game sessions.