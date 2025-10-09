14 Best Run and Gun Games in 2025: Pure Pixel Carnage

The best run and gun games are pure chaos – move fast, shoot faster, and hope your reflexes keep up. I’ve played everything from Contra’s old-school punishment to Cuphead’s hand-drawn insanity to find the ones that still hit that perfect mix of speed, precision, and style.

This list hits every era: pixel brawls, slick remakes, and modern bullet ballets that never let up.

Expect nostalgia, challenge, and the kind of mayhem that leaves your thumbs sore and your screen smoking. Let’s see which ones still fire on all cylinders.

Our Top Picks for Run and Gun Games

Some run and gun games just get everything right – the flow, the feedback, and that satisfying sense of chaos that never lets up. These five set the standard for the genre.

Contra (1987) – Still the king of side-scrolling chaos. Perfect pacing, sharp difficulty, and iconic level design that rewards precision over luck. Every modern shooter owes something to this classic. Metal Slug 3 (2000) – A masterclass in 2D animation and absurd variety. You’ll fight tanks, aliens, and everything in between – all wrapped in gorgeous pixel art and punchy sound design. Cuphead (2017) – Every frame is art, every fight a test of skill and patience. Cuphead turns frustration into triumph through pure craft. It’s punishing, but impossible to forget.

If that lineup doesn’t already have your trigger finger twitching, keep scrolling. The full list digs even deeper into the best run and gun legends ever made.

14 Best Run and Gun Games: Old School Meets Overkill

I’ve played through every era of run and gun games to find the ones that still hit hard today. Each of my picks brings something special – sharp controls, wild energy, or pure style. Here’s why I think these are the best of the best.

1. Contra [Best Classic Run and Gun Experience]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, action platformer Platforms Arcade, NES, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Anniversary Collection) Year of release 1987 Creators Konami Average playtime 1-2 hours Best for Fans of old-school challenge and arcade precision What I liked Responsive controls, tight level design, legendary difficulty, timeless co-op

Every gamer my age has a Contra story. Mine starts with that jungle intro – the drums, the pulse, the sense that you’re about to fight the entire world. We didn’t know or care about the story; we just thought we were Sly and Arnie mowing down aliens. Countless lives and a pile of broken controllers later, it’s still one of the most intense games ever made.

Contra doesn’t waste your time. It throws you straight into the fire and never lets up. Every level is pure muscle memory and panic, every death a lesson. The co-op turns teamwork into chaos the second a Spread Gun drops – because only one of you gets it. The difficulty walks a fine line between fair and cruel, and somehow, that’s what makes it perfect.

Pro tip Get the Spread Gun and guard it with your life. Time your jumps, memorize patterns, and keep moving. Stopping for even a second is how Contra reminds you who’s boss.

Even now, firing up the Anniversary Collection still hits the same way. That soundtrack, that first jungle, that feeling when you finally clear a stage you’ve failed for hours. It’s gaming distilled to its purest form.

My Verdict: Contra isn’t nostalgia – it’s the foundation. Fast, brutal, and honest about your skill level. Every modern run and gun is still trying to capture what this 8-bit monster nailed nearly four decades ago.

2. Metal Slug 3 [Best Arcade Run and Gun Adventure]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, arcade shooter Platforms Arcade/Neo Geo, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2000 Creators SNK Average playtime 1-2 hours Best for Fans of gorgeous 2D animation, co-op chaos, and wild set pieces What I liked Unmatched sprite work, crunchy weapons, branching routes, vehicle variety, great boss pacing, loud personality

Metal Slug 3 is peak arcade spectacle. It’s a side-scrolling war zone where everything explodes with style (tanks, UFOs, zombies, giant crabs), and somehow it all feels smooth, readable, and hilarious. I love how every mission looks hand-animated frame by frame; it’s museum-grade pixel art with bite.

Under the style, there’s real depth. Branching paths change difficulty and scenery, vehicles flip combat on its head, and co-op turns each screen into a tight dance of grenades and Slug shots. It’s generous with power-ups but never sloppy; the moment you get careless, it slaps you back to the continue screen.

Pro tip Rescue POWs before bosses for better weapon drops, and always dismount a Slug right before it pops to survive the blast. Learn a comfortable route first, then reroute for score and challenge.

Even after countless clears, MS3 still surprises me with little animations and gags I missed. It’s the arcade era at full throttle – funny, intense, and razor-clean in how it communicates danger.

My Verdict: Metal Slug 3 is the series at its loudest and sharpest. Stunning animation, smart routes, and weapons that feel great to fire. If you want arcade energy done right, start here.

3. Cuphead [Best Modern Hand-Drawn Challenge]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, boss rush Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Studio MDHR Average playtime 8-15 hours (main clear); 20+ hours if you chase S-ranks/DLC Best for Players who love pattern learning, tight timing, and bold style What I liked Pin-sharp hitboxes, parry system that rewards skill, smart weapon loadouts, co-op that actually works, jaw-dropping animation and music

Cuphead’s story is simple and sharp: Cuphead and Mugman lose a bet at the Devil’s casino and have to collect soul contracts to square the debt.

What follows is a boss gauntlet where every fight teaches a lesson – read tells, parry pink, manage EX meter, and swap weapons mid-attack. The 1930s cartoon look isn’t a gimmick; it’s hand-drawn clarity that makes chaos readable.

Pro tip Equip Smoke Bomb early to “dash through” danger, and parry every pink object you can. Those parries turbocharge your Super meter and shorten tough phases.

Under the paint, it’s pure craft. Charms change your playstyle (Smoke Bomb is a lifesaver), weapons cover different angles (Spread up close, Roundabout for safety), and run-and-gun stages break up the boss marathon without padding. The soundtrack swings, the animations sell impact, and every win feels earned because you learned, not lucked out.

Cuphead is tough, but fair when you play disciplined. Nail the rhythm (shoot, parry, reposition), and the game opens up.

My Verdict: A stunning, brutally precise showcase of run and gun design. If you want a challenge with unforgettable style and zero filler, Cuphead delivers.

4. Gunstar Heroes [Best Cooperative Chaos Run and Gun]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, action platformer Platforms Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, later on PC (Sega Mega Drive Classics), PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, Wii Virtual Console, Nintendo Switch Online Year of release 1993 Creators Treasure Average playtime 2-4 hours for a clear, far longer if you chase Hard and co-op routes Best for Players who love couch co-op, weapon tinkering, and high-energy 16-bit action What I liked On-the-fly weapon mixing, Free/Fixed shot styles, throws/melee, wild set pieces, boss variety, snappy inputs

Gunstar Heroes is Treasure showing off. You play as Red and Blue, stopping an empire from grabbing four mystical gems and reviving a planet-killer named Golden Silver. If you’re looking for solid platformer games among run and guns, this is your arena.

The hook is immediate: grab two weapons from four types and combine them on the fly for ten distinct firing styles, then slide, throw enemies, and juggle screen-filling bosses. It’s fast, loud, and perfectly readable.

Pro tip Pick a shot style based on the stage: Free for heavy platforming, Fixed for boss rooms. In co-op, coordinate weapon mixes so one of you controls crowds while the other melts priority targets.

Under the chaos, there’s control. Choosing Free Shot lets you strafe while firing; Fixed Shot plants your feet for precise aiming (amazing for bosses). Weapon mixes change your role in co-op: one player locks down space while the other dives in with close-range damage. Stages bounce from mine-cart sprints to dice-game boss runs, and it never trips over its own ambition.

I still smile at how responsive it feels. Jumps snap, slides save lives, and the weapon system turns “what if” into “watch this” without slowing the pace.

My Verdict: Gunstar Heroes is co-op lightning in a cartridge – clever systems, crisp execution, and a power curve you shape mid-fight. It’s the 16-bit era at full speed.

5. Contra III: The Alien Wars [Best Retro Alien-Blasting Action]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, action platformer Platforms SNES, Nintendo Switch Online Year of release 1992 Creators Konami Average playtime 1-2 hours for a clear, longer on higher difficulties Best for Players who want 16-bit speed, big set pieces, and tight co-op What I liked Dual-weapon loadouts and quick swapping, screen-clearing bombs, lock-aim for precision, vehicle/missile set pieces, Mode 7 overhead levels, huge bosses

Alien forces hit Earth, and everything burns. You’re blasting through ruined cities, highway chases, missile rides, and alien hives to shut down Red Falcon’s comeback. Contra III: The Alien Wars is Contra turned up: faster enemies, nastier patterns, and those signature SNES explosions that make every screen feel like a war zone.

The mechanics still sing. You carry two weapons, swap instantly, and stash bombs for panic moments. Lock aim to hold your firing direction while repositioning, then climb walls, hang from bars, or jump between vehicles without losing DPS. The Mode 7 top-down stages are pure 90s swagger and a sharp change-up that keeps the pace mean.

Pro tip Run a Spread + Laser/Crush loadout. Save one bomb per boss for phase spikes, and use lock aim on ladders and bars to pump damage safely. Don’t chase power-ups mid-pattern – stability beats greed.

Contra III is peak 16-bit aggression. It’s loud, fair, and laser-focused on action with zero bloat. Co-op is chaos in the best way – coordinate weapons or you’ll both fight the stage and each other.

My Verdict: The Alien Wars is the series at full throttle: crisp mechanics, massive spectacle, and no wasted motion. It’s the definitive retro run and gun showcase.

6. Blazing Chrome [Best Modern Retro-Inspired Run and Gun]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Creators JoyMasher, The Arcade Crew Average playtime 2-3 hours for a first clear, longer on higher difficulties Best for Contra fans who want sharp inputs, nasty patterns, and co-op What I liked Crisp dodge timing, four distinct weapons, smart assist bots, readable chaos, rock-solid co-op

Machines run the world in Blazing Chrome, and the human resistance is down to scraps. You play Mavra, a soldier, or Doyle, a reprogrammed bot, tearing through robot armies to take back the planet. It looks and feels like a lost 16-bit Contra – fast, loud, and clean.

Under the hood, you’ll get one of the best indie games out there. You’ve got four weapons (from grenade launcher to energy whip), an instant dodge, and assist bots that change your approach.

Pro tip Swap to Defense Bot for boss rooms and spike sections, use Speed Bot to reach safer angles and skip bad jumps. Don’t hoard weapons. Drop a tough phase with the particle cannon, then rotate as pickups appear.

Attack for extra fire, defense for two free hits, speed for faster movement, and even a double jump. Six compact missions keep the pace mean, and local co-op doubles the grin factor.

My Verdict: Blazing Chrome is a razor-clean modern tribute that plays like you remember, not how things actually were. Short, punchy, and brutally fair – perfect when you want a pure run and gun game without the filler.

7. Huntdown [Best Run and Gun for Cyberpunk Vibes]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, arcade shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2020 Creators Easy Trigger Games, Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime 5-8 hours for a clear Best for Fans of neon-soaked 80s action, tight boss fights, and couch co-op What I liked Cover mechanic that actually matters, punchy weapons, stylish bosses, sharp level reads, one-liners, killer synth soundtrack

In Huntdown, you’re a bounty hunter cleaning up gang-ruled districts, stacking payouts one boss at a time. Short missions, sharp objectives, no filler. The VHS-future look sells every screen: wet streets, hard neon, and sprites that read instantly when things get loud. It’s one of the best cyberpunk games in this genre.

The systems reward movement, not camping. Cover splinters, so you burst, slide, relocate, and keep pressure on. Weapons have clear jobs – pistols for precision, rifles for control, shotguns for deletes, launchers for phase breaks – and swapping never kills momentum.

Pro tip Treat cover as temporary: pop for burst damage, slide before it breaks, and save explosives for boss phase shifts. Carry a mid-range rifle to control rooftops, swap to a shotgun when arenas tighten.

What hooked me was how fair it feels once you read it. Shotgunners telegraph, rooftop snipers force angles, and each gang leader brings a clean gimmick to learn, then punish. In co-op, we were calling lanes and timing grenades like a tiny heist.

My Verdict: Smart, stylish, and mean in the right ways. Huntdown rewards clean movement and quick decisions, then pays it off with great boss fights and a soundtrack that keeps your pulse up.

8. Sunset Riders [Best Western-Themed Run and Gun]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, arcade shooter Platforms Arcade/Neo Geo, SNES, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, PS4, Switch Year of release 1991 Creators Konami Average playtime 45-90 minutes for a clear Best for Fans of co-op arcade action, western themes, and big boss showdowns What I liked Four distinct characters (pistols vs. shotguns), slide-dodge, horseback stages, gallery bonus rounds, flashy boss intros, bright 90s pixel art, tight co-op

Sunset Riders gives you a posse of bounty hunters cleaning up wanted outlaws across saloons, trains, and desert towns. Pick your gunfighter – Steve/Billy (fast pistols) or Cormano/Bob (wide shotguns) – and sprint through side-scrolling shootouts that feel punchy and readable. The vibe is Saturday-morning western with Konami swagger and a soundtrack that sticks.

It’s classic arcade pacing: wanted poster, set-piece gauntlet, boss duel. Slides let you dodge rifle bursts, platforms give you angles, and crowd control changes based on who you pick. If you’re curating cowboy shootouts, this sits right next to the best Western games in any collection.

Pro tip Pick Cormano for safe crowd control, Steve for precise boss damage. Slide under aimed rifle shots, stay vertical on horseback stages to avoid crossfire, and tap-fire the gallery bonus for accuracy.

Co-op is the sweet spot. Shotgun spread clears lanes while pistols delete weak points, and calling targets keeps the screen under control. Horseback chases and the gallery bonus stage break up the rhythm without killing momentum.

My Verdict: A bright, breezy arcade Western with just enough edge to keep you honest. Pick a partner, grab a shotgun, and collect those bounties. Sunset Riders still draws fast.

9. Alien Soldier [Best Run and Gun for Hardcore Players]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, boss-rush Platforms Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 1995 Creators Treasure Average playtime 2-3 hours Best for Pattern learners who want nonstop bosses and razor-tight movement What I liked 26 boss gauntlet, four-slot weapon loadout, instant dash with i-frames, “phoenix” dash at full health, crisp hit feedback, no filler stages

In Alien Soldier, you play Epsilon-Eagle, a bio-engineered supersoldier hunting terrorists across a collapsing world. The story takes a back seat to pure execution: short transition rooms, then another boss breathing down your neck. It’s Treasure at full intensity. Read the tell, pick the angle, commit. The pace is ruthless but clean, which is what all great shoot ’em up games are made of.

The toolset is deceptively deep. You carry four weapons and swap instantly – laser for melt, flame for close control, homing for safety, buster for reliable pressure. The dash grants invulnerability; at full health, it ignites into a damaging burst that shreds phases. Movement is the game: short hops, micro-slides, and positioning that either saves a life or deletes one.

Pro tip Route your four weapons for coverage (laser + flame + homing + buster is a safe start). Use the dash to cut through patterns, but only burn the “phoenix” burst when you’re confident. Losing full health removes that damage window.

What sold me is how readable it becomes once you lock in. Boss patterns look wild until you map them, then it turns into a rhythm game with bullets. Every fight is a new puzzle to solve. When it clicks, you feel faster than the screen.

My Verdict: A pure, high-ceiling masterclass. Alien Soldier trims everything to movement, weapons, and bosses – and if you love learning fights, nothing hits harder.

10. DOOM Eternal [Best Hybrid Run and Gun with FPS Mechanics]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arena FPS, run and gun Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Creators id Software, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 2-18 hours (campaign), 25+ with DLC and extra challenges Best for Players who love speed, precision, and systems that reward aggression What I liked Movement tech (dash, double-jump), resource loop (glory kills, chainsaw, flame belch), enemy weak points, weapon-swap depth, immaculate arena design, thunderous soundtrack

DOOM Eternal gives you a world overrun by demons, and you’re the problem they can’t solve. Hunt down the Hell Priests, dismantle the Khan Maykr’s plan, and carve a path through cities-turned-slaughterhouses. It’s arena combat stitched together by platforming gaps, climbable walls, and ambush rooms that feel like puzzles at 200 BPM.

The genius is the economy loop: glory kills for health, flame belch for armor, chainsaw for ammo. Stop moving and you die; play aggressively and the game showers you with resources.

Pro tip Bind weapon swap to a comfy key and practice SG > Ballista quick-swaps on super heavies. Pop flame belch before a glory kill to double-dip on armor, and keep at least one chainsaw pip ready for emergency ammo.

Break weak points, quick-swap between Super Shotgun and Ballista, and use grenades like a metronome. It’s some of the sharpest combat design in modern shooters and earns a spot among the best FPS games for pure moment-to-moment flow.

What clicked for me was treating arenas like routes, not stand-offs. Swing poles to reset angles, use meathooks for midair shots, and always plan your next refill target. When it flows, fights feel like you’re composing damage: burst, reposition, harvest, repeat.

My Verdict: DOOM Eternal is controlled chaos with rules that make you better every fight. It’s blistering, readable, and brutally fair once you buy into the loop. A masterclass in speed, spacing, and resource management.

11. Contra: Hard Corps [Best Run and Gun for High Difficulty Fans]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, action platformer Platforms Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 1994 Creators Konami Average playtime 1-2 hours for a clear, longer to see all routes/endings Best for Players who want savage 16-bit difficulty, branching paths, and character variety What I liked Four distinct characters, slide/dodge tech, branching routes with multiple endings, wild boss design, crunchy FM soundtrack, tight co-op

In Contra: Hard Corps, a rogue military faction and alien bioweapons kick off a city-wide crisis, and the Hard Corps squad gets dropped into the mess. Story beats branch fast – chase the culprit, defend a convoy, raid a lab – so your choices actually change stages and bosses. It’s loud, mean, and pure 16-bit swagger from the first explosion.

The roster matters. Ray (balanced) and Sheena (versatile) feel classic Contra; Fang (cyborg bruiser) melts targets; Browny (tiny robot) brings mobility tricks and safer platforming. The slide is your lifeline. Use it to cut through bullet curtains, reposition, and keep damage flowing.

Pro tip New to Hard Corps? Pick Browny for mobility and forgiveness. Playing via Anniversary Collection, try the Japanese version for a gentler start (life gauge, more continues), then switch back once you’ve got the patterns down.

What sold me is how different each route and loadout feels in co-op. One run, we’re blitzing a train with Fang’s heavy kit; the next, we’re threading lab lasers with Browny’s jumps. It’s punishing, but clean once you learn when to slide and when to stand your ground.

My Verdict: A ferocious, clever branch of Contra – fast routes, nasty bosses, and real build identity across the squad. If you want high difficulty done right, Hard Corps delivers.

12. Alien Hominid [Best Indie Run and Gun Throwback]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun Platforms PS2, GameCube, Xbox, Xbox 360 Year of release 2004 Creators The Behemoth Average playtime 2-3 hours for a first clear Best for Players who want a high-difficulty cartoon brawler with a loud personality What I liked Hand-drawn art with sharp readability, snappy controls, nasty bosses, local co-op, big set-piece variety, great humor

In Alien Hominid, you play as a tiny yellow alien whose ship gets shot down, and the feds grab the tech. The “plot” is simple and perfect: blast through agents, labs, and lunatic contraptions to steal your ship back and bail off Earth. It’s loud, fast, and funnier than it looks – gags everywhere, even while you’re dodging chaos.

The feel is what sold me. Short jumps, quick recoveries, clean weapon swaps, and grenade arcs that matter. Melee is risky but satisfying when you’ve cleared space; bosses push pattern recognition without turning into guesswork. When the screen’s packed, the art stays readable, which is why it still holds up.

Pro tip Don’t hoard grenades. Use them to crack dense waves or cancel a boss phase. Keep your jumps short to maintain fire lanes, and only go melee when you’ve made space or baited a reload.

Co-op adds just enough friction to keep you talking – splitting lanes, timing grenades, covering revives. Levels flip from streets to labs to side gigs without padding, and the difficulty curve makes every checkpoint feel earned.

My Verdict: A sharp, hand-drawn throwback with teeth. Alien Hominid mixes clean readability with mean patterns and two-player mayhem. Still a standout for anyone who likes their indie shooters fast and unforgiving.

13. My Friend Pedro [Best Stylish Slow-Motion Run and Gun]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, acrobatic shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Deadtoast, Devolver Digital Average playtime 5-8 hours for a clear, longer for S-ranks and score runs Best for Players who want gun-fu stunts, ricochets, and score-chasing What I liked Bullet-time acrobatics, split-aim dual wield, frying-pan ricochets, clean readability, tight level goals, satisfying score system

You wake up, a talking banana named Pedro tells you to clean house, and suddenly you’re flipping through kitchens and alleys, turning cookware into shrapnel. The story stays light – hit jobs, family crime drama, a few twists – but the hook is style and control.

The sandbox is small but sharp. Focus slows time, split-aim lets each hand track a different target, and objects (pans, signs) bounce rounds for safe kills and score boosts. Levels teach routes fast: kick a door, dive, ricochet a headshot, roll to cover, keep the combo alive.

Pro tip Use split-aim for midair doubles, and keep Focus for link points (door kicks, rolls, wall-jumps). Ricochet off frying pans or signs to extend combos safely and bank score without exposing yourself.

What sold me is how readable it stays while you’re pulling nonsense. The aim lines, enemy tells, and quick resets push you to play cleaner every room. Chase S-ranks and it becomes a rhythm game – flow, maintain meter, swap angles without dropping the chain.

My Verdict: Slick, tight, and surprisingly disciplined beneath the memes. My Friend Pedro makes stylish play practical. And once it clicks, you’ll replay rooms just to land a cleaner route.

14. Contra: Operation Galuga [Best Modern Revival of a Run and Gun Classic]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run and gun, action platformer Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Creators WayForward, Konami Average playtime 4-6 hours for a first clear, longer with Arcade/Challenge routes Best for Contra fans who want classic pace with modern polish What I liked Snappy inputs, clean hit feedback, weapon pick-ups that matter, Story/Arcade modes, difficulty/assist options, strong co-op flow

Bill and Lance drop onto the Galuga archipelago to shut down Red Falcon’s comeback. It’s a full reimagining of the original Contra (jungle, base, and waterfall riffs) told with short cutscenes that set the stakes and then get out of the way. Old-school premise, new clarity.

The feel is right. Movement is quick, aiming is readable, and weapon power-ups push you to swap on the fly. Spread for lanes, Laser for melts, Crush for boss phases. Story Mode adds checkpoints and modifiers; Arcade strips it to pure pacing. Local co-op is tight if you coordinate lanes instead of chasing every drop.

Pro tip Run Spread + Laser/Crush and save a bomb for phase spikes. Don’t chase power-ups through bad patterns. Stability wins more boss fights than greed.

What sold me is how it balances memory and reaction. Patterns are learnable without turning stiff, and the screen stays clean even when it’s loud. As a modern revival with real side-scroll fundamentals, it belongs next to the best platformer games for timing and spacing alone.

My Verdict: A sharp, respectful rebuild that plays like the Contra you remember – fast, fair, and loud. If you want the classic blueprint with modern comfort, Operation Galuga nails it.

My Overall Verdict

Run and gun isn’t one flavor; you might want retro punishment, hand-drawn boss tests, or clean co-op chaos. Here’s where I’d start, based on what you like:

For Arcade Purists → Contra . The blueprint – tight patterns, honest difficulty, and that jungle opener that still sets the pace.

. The blueprint – tight patterns, honest difficulty, and that jungle opener that still sets the pace. For Pixel-Perfect Spectacle → Metal Slug 3 . Museum-grade animation, branching routes, and vehicle set pieces that never lose clarity.

. Museum-grade animation, branching routes, and vehicle set pieces that never lose clarity. For Boss-Fight Diehards → Cuphead . Parry economy, sharp windows, and loadouts that reward discipline over panic.

. Parry economy, sharp windows, and loadouts that reward discipline over panic. For Co-Op Tinkerers → Gunstar Heroes . On-the-fly weapon mixing and Free/Fixed shot styles turn teamwork into real buildcraft.

. On-the-fly weapon mixing and Free/Fixed shot styles turn teamwork into real buildcraft. For Retro Fans Who Want Modern Comforts → Blazing Chrome. Snappy dodge, assist bots, and lean stages that play like the 16-bit greats without the jank.

No matter what kind of chaos you’re after, every one of these nails that run-and-gun rush in its own way. Pick your poison, grab a buddy if you can, and get ready to dodge, blast, and restart more times than you’ll care to admit.

FAQs

What is the best run and gun game?

The best run and gun game is Contra. Its precise controls and challenging enemy patterns make every level intense. Co-op play adds extra excitement, and the fast-paced action keeps you on your toes. Even decades later, Contra remains a benchmark for arcade-style run and gun gameplay.

What is run & gun in gaming?

In gaming, run and gun is an action-shooter where you move and shoot simultaneously (no camping). It emphasizes mobility, pattern reading, and quick weapon swaps over cover. Classic examples are side-scrollers like Contra and Metal Slug; some modern FPS titles like DOOM Eternal also adopt the loop.

What genre is Run and Gun?

Run and gun is a subgenre of shoot ’em ups and action platformers. Typically side-scrolling, focused on constant movement, projectile dodging, and high-volume fire. Less about cover, more about spacing, timing, and pattern recognition.

Is Call of Duty a run and gun?

No. Call of Duty is a first-person shooter. You can play its multiplayer in a “run and gun” style, but the series isn’t classified as the run and gun genre.

What was the first run and gun game?

Capcom’s Commando (1985) is widely credited as the first notable run and gun, with Ikari Warriors (1986) close behind; Contra (1987) then defined the side-scrolling formula.