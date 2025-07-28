10 Best PC Survival Games to Challenge Gamers in 2025

The best PC survival games will push you to the limits while challenging your survival skills in new ways. Over the years, I’ve lost track of the countless hours I’ve spent scavenging for gear while dodging death across hostile worlds. Survival games aren’t for everyone, but if you’re the kind of player who loves a real challenge, you’re in the right place.

Some titles punish every mistake. Others let you build up slowly, only to rip it all away when you get too comfortable. Each game on this list earned its spot by offering something memorable, and the best titles will keep you coming back for more.

Narrowing our list of favorites to just ten of the best PC survival games wasn’t easy, but there is truly something for everyone. That includes lurking lonewolfs, methodical base builders, and gamers who simply love a bit of team-based chaos.

Our Top Picks for PC Survival Games

Out of all the tough survival games on PC, these three titles stand out from the pack thanks to a combination of killer gameplay and immersive worlds.

Subnautica (2018) – Explore a deep alien ocean where oxygen and resources are everything. Build structures beneath the sea as you uncover what happened on planet 4546B. ARK: Survival Evolved (2017) – Craft and battle your way through a diverse world full of dinosaurs. Build bases and tame beasts as you compete with others in the lush open world of ARK. Rust (2018) – Survive in a ruthless multiplayer world where other players are the greatest threat. You’ll need to build defenses and form alliances to survive in this unforgiving environment.

These three titles are just the start. The full list of the best PC survival games spans a wide mix of styles, settings, and difficulty levels. If you’re into solo exploration or competitive chaos, there’s something here for you. Dive into the full roundup and see which survival challenge fits best.

10 Best PC Survival Games

Choose a stealthy path or jump straight into combat with these 10 survival games that will test your strategy and nerves.

1. Subnautica

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Platforms PC, macOS, Ps4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Ps5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Average Playtime 30-70+ hours Modes Single-player Unique Features Underwater survival, modular base building, lack of traditional combat

Subnautica surprised gamers in 2018 and has sent millions of players into a panic since its release. It’s a game I’ve spent many hours on and one that drops players into a unique setting on a watery alien world.

To survive in Subnautica you’ll need to find food and clean water while keeping a close eye on your oxygen levels. Alien life can be aggressive on planet 4546B. Scavenging is essential, so you’ll need to gather resources to expand your underwater domain. The base building is fantastic in Subnautica and one of the elements I enjoyed the most overall.

The story is great, it just took a backseat to base building in most of my playthroughs. Gamers who enjoy Permadeath will appreciate Hardcore Mode, which takes away respawns. Creative mode is also a nice touch and a great way to enjoy the underwater world without worrying about survival. It’s kind of nice to sit back and take in your underwater creations if you have a nice big gaming monitor.

Subnautica has a distinct vibe and is easily one of the best survival games on any platform. Its immersive underwater setting, paired with clever crafting and base-building systems, keeps it feeling fresh almost a decade after its release.

2. ARK: Survival Evolved

Developer Studio Wildcard Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Ps4, Xbox, Switch, Stadia, Android, iOS Year of Release 2017 Average Playtime 40-200 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer Unique Features Dinosaurs, unique mix of technology, mods and expansions, vibrant community

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding a dinosaur while wreaking havoc on everything around you, you’ll love ARK. The game will test your skills on several fronts, and completely pull you in once you’ve crafted your first saddle.

Taming a T-Rex is just part of the fun in ARK. There are hundreds of creatures in the game, and most of them can kill you. Base building is an activity that will be high on your list, although you may be surprised by the mix of primitive and advanced technology. In the wacky world of ARK, you can wield a boomerang one minute and build a high-tech fabricator the next.

All the standard staples of a survival video game are present, including farming and crafting, alongside a slew of server options. You can play ARK alone or on beginner-friendly servers until you get the hang of things. It’s not the most brutal survival game around, but PvP can be pretty demanding on new players.

ARK is a top choice if you love dinosaurs or dig wild survival games with a rabid player base. With its massive creature roster, deep crafting systems, and blend of prehistoric and futuristic tech, it’s one of the most unique survival games for PC.

3. Rust

Developer Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Platforms Windows, macOS, Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Average Playtime 1-1,000 hours Modes Multiplayer Unique Features Clans, server wipes, intense PvP

Rust is a brutal game, but one that I love dearly. This title began as a clone of DayZ and has inspired numerous Rust-like games since its launch in Early Access back in 2013. It remains one of the best PC games for players yearning for a hardcore multiplayer experience.

Many end-of-the-world scenarios have played out in Rust. Kidnappings, extortion, and theft are daily occurrences on many servers. Thirst, health, and hunger are also major threats, but the playerbase will likely put you down quicker than any of those conditions.

Teamwork is essential in Rust given the nature of the game combined with frequent raids and official server wipes. You can try to take it on alone, but success usually depends on aligning yourself with clans online. Base defense becomes a full-time job, and managing resources takes on new urgency when you know a rival group will raid you the second you’re offline.

Rust isn’t for those who enjoy exploration or casual survival titles; it will raise your blood pressure. Still, it’s the best PvP survival game I’ve played and definitely one to try if you thrive in a ruthless player base.

4. The Forest

Developer Endnight Games Platforms Windows, Ps4 Year of Release 2018 Average Playtime 15-60+ hours Modes Single-player, multiplayer Unique Features No missions or quests, nonlinear play, sanity meter

The Forest is a survival game that gets under your skin in the best of ways. It’s filled with tension thanks to excellent AI and a creepy atmosphere where danger lurks around every corner.

In this video game, you play as a plane crash survivor searching for your missing son while stranded on an island. Unfortunately, that island is full of cannibals and mysterious caves. These mutated monstrosities used tactics that kept me on edge and made me want to flip on the lights more than once. Crafting and building are key elements in the game when you’re not busy tracking hydration, energy, or sanity.

There are dozens of survival horror games for PC, but The Forest takes a more traditional approach than many titles in the genre. It adds a deep layer of psychological terror by forcing you to scavenge for supplies while trying to stay sane on an island crawling with mutated cannibals. The original is the best, but the sequel, Sons of Forest, was also well-received.

5. The Long Dark

Developer Hinterland Studios Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Ps4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Average Playtime 20-200+ hours Modes Single-player Unique Features Nature is the enemy, stylized visuals, detailed stats

The Long Dark takes survival games back to the basics in the best way. Don’t expect zombies or PvP chaos – this chilly video game pits you against the harsh forces of Mother Nature. It’s unique and widely regarded as one of the best PC survival games.

The game puts your skills to the test in the frozen Canadian wilderness. When you’re not being stalked by wild animals, you’re busy trying to fend off frostbite and starvation. Nighttime brings its own set of challenges with extreme temperatures and decreased visibility. Story mode is a nice touch, although I spent most of my time in Survival Mode from the comfort of my gaming laptop. Every decision matters, from where to shelter during a storm to when you risk a trek for supplies.

I was initially drawn to The Long Dark by its unique visual style, but was pleasantly surprised by just how tough it was. The scenery can lull you into a sense of false security, although Misery Mode will bring you back to reality quickly.

6. Don’t Starve Together

Developer Klei Entertainment Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Ps3, Ps4, Wii U, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Vita, iOS, Android Year of Release 2015 Average Playtime 35-200+ hours Modes Single-player, multiplayer Unique Features Stylized art, seasonal events, chaotic co-op

If you’re ready for a toonish take on survival games, Don’t Starve Together should be high on your playlist. This indie game from Klei has kept players enthralled for a decade, and DST allows you to enjoy the struggle with friends. The quirky hand-drawn art style in Don’t Starve Together hides just how brutal this video game can be.

In the weird, Tim Burton-style world of Don’t Starve, you play as Wilson, a displaced scientist pulled into a parallel world where crafting and scavenging are key to staying alive. The base building is a bit different in this one due to the style, but just as engrossing. Bases are key to survival in the game, especially during those deadly nights in the Constant.

You’ll also need to manage hunger, sanity, and health while fending off monsters and whatever seasonal horror the world throws at you. Darkness isn’t just a visual obstacle, it’s a threat that will kill you if you’re unprepared. Don’t Starve Together expands the original game for a multiplayer co op experience.

7. Valheim

Developer Iron Gate Studio Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Average Playtime 50-300+ hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer Unique Features Norse mythology, skill-based progression system, biome boss fights

Set in a world inspired by Norse mythology, Valheim puts you into the role of a dead Viking trying to prove your worth and reach Valhalla. To do this, you’ll need to survive the purgatory known as Valheim and defeat the Forsaken.

This survival video game drops you into a procedurally generated world filled with ancient ruins, mythical creatures, and plenty of ways to die if you’re not paying attention. Surviving in this harsh land requires skill as you hunt, farm, and forge your way through multiple biomes in this third-person open world game. From trolls to stone golems, every region adds a new challenge.

Each zone is guarded by a biome-specific boss, including an annoying poison-spewing blob known as Bonemass. The survival aspect of Valheim isn’t as hardcore as you’ll find with other games on this list, but it’s still challenging. There’s been an active community since its early access days, and while I spent most of my time solo, it’s an absolute blast to play with friends.

8. Project Zomboid

Developer The Indie Stone Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of Release 2013 Average Playtime 50-400+ hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer Unique Features Moddable sandbox, realistic survival systems, dynamic weather system

Project Zomboid is the best survival video game for PC if you appreciate Romero or The Walking Dead. Set in Kentucky after the “Knox Event,” you’ll find yourself struggling for survival and dying frequently in this gritty isometric sandbox.

The goal of this game is to simply stay alive, something that’s easier said than done. You’ll need to gather resources, manage injuries, avoid infection, and keep your mental state in check. One small mistake, like making noise or leaving a window open, can bring your run to a brutal end. Boredom, depression, hunger, and seasonal weather all affect your chances of survival.

Detail and realism are impressive as you can barricade windows and doors, grow crops for long-term food, or even read books to improve your skills. With a deep skill system, customizable sandbox options, and multiplayer support, Project Zomboid provides gamers with a challenging experience that rewards patience and planning.

9. SCUM

Developer Gamepires Platform Windows Year of Release 2018 Average Playtime 15-40+ hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer Unique Features Prison island settings, metabolism and body monitoring, intense PvP and PvE

SCUM was one of my first experiences with an early access Steam game in the survival genre, and it still holds up well today. It’s a cross between The Running Man and Battle Royale, as you play a convict dropped onto an island for bloodsport.

The action in SCUM takes place on 80-person servers where players loot, build, and try to survive. Crafting is critical to survival, and so is going to the bathroom. How and when you use the bathroom will impact gameplay, along with other metrics like metabolism and blood pressure. The BCU monitor will help you keep track of those, but it can’t stop you from being slaughtered.

Between other players, deadly mechs, and the survival system, you’re always at risk. You’ll also need to keep your Fame Points high if you want to respawn. It’s a video game that’s unforgiving to newcomers, but one you can play solo if you have nerves of steel and find the right server.

10. Raft

Developer Reedbeet Interactive Platform Windows, Ps5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Average Playtime 20-60+ hours Modes Single-player, multiplayer Unique Features Relaxing survival, crafting with debris, excellent exploration

Surviving at sea is usually challenging in any survival game, but Raft takes things to a whole new level. It also has a simple premise, as you’re alone on a small raft in the ocean, surrounded by scattered debris and some very hungry sharks.

A hook is your best friend in Raft and a tool you’ll use to drag in debris from the depths in the randomly generated worlds. You can use materials collected from the sea to upgrade your raft with an impressive crafting system. Staying afloat is just half the battle, however. Food and fresh water are constant concerns, as you’ll need to purify seawater and cook what you catch to survive.

Things get interesting once you start expanding your raft into a floating fortress with control systems and vertical farms. Raft is fully playable solo, but great with a group of friends, which makes it one of the best PC survival games. If you enjoy survival games that focus on crafting more than combat, it’s one of the best options out there and well worth your time.

FAQs

What is the best PC survival game?

Choosing the best survival game is tough since it depends on your style. Subnautica, Still, ARK, and Rust stand out for many players because of their unique worlds, gameplay, and lasting appeal in the survival genre.

Are there any cross-platform survival games on PC?

Yes, Subnautica, Valheim, Raft, and ARK are a few examples of survival games with cross-platform support. Subnautica allows players to explore an alien ocean world together, while ARK and Valheim provide co-op support that helps gamers survive those hostile worlds with friends.

What is the most realistic survival game?

Project Zomboid is the best zombie survival game we’ve played, and it’s also the most realistic depiction of survival for average people. This top-down title has you board up windows, scavenge for food, and try to survive in a world decimated by the undead.

Are there any survival games that are easy for beginners?

Raft is the easiest survival game for many people, thanks to its pacing and beginner-friendly modes. It allows new players to learn the basics at a comfortable speed, with less pressure and room to explore, which makes it a great starting point if you’re new to survival games.