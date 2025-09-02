9 Best Portable Gaming Monitors 2025: Travel-Friendly Finds

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Picking up the best portable gaming monitor your budget can cover will give you access to an awesome, high-quality gaming experience you can take wherever you go. So many options are out there, and finding the right one really boils down to what you’re looking for. Are you an esports enthusiast who’s always itching for smooth competitive gameplay? Or are you more of a soloist just wanting a portable screen for your single-player adventures?

As someone who’s a bit of both, I did my due diligence and sought out the highest-tier portable gaming monitors that cover a wide range of needs, so you’re sure to discover a display you’ll love!

Our Top Picks for Portable Gaming Monitors

If you’re curious to see which entries made it to the very top of our list, check out our team’s top picks on the absolute best portable gaming monitors the current market has to offer in terms of overall value, budget-friendliness, and top-of-the-line, premium-level specs:

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE – This is our top choice because it hits the sweet spot between affordability and high-end performance. It features a 17.3-inch IPS screen with a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time, which is simply fantastic for all kinds of games. It even comes with a built-in battery, so you’ll be able to game for hours on end without having to worry about outlets. KYY Portable Monitor – The KYY Portable Monitor K3 is the ideal pick for gamers on tighter budgets. It’s super affordable and incredibly light, making it a great companion for anyone who travels a lot. Sure, it has a 60Hz refresh rate, but that’s plenty for most single-player titles. The best part? It comes with a Smart Cover that doubles as a stand, so you don’t have to spend extra money on a separate accessory. ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED – This is the premium portable gaming monitor to buy if you want a breathtaking 4K OLED display that’s also exceptionally easy to carry around. It features brilliant colors with an incredibly deep contrast, perfect for immersive AAA single-player titles that are simply better played on high-res screens at max settings. This one might not be cheap, but it’s undoubtedly a smart investment if you want the best possible visual experience.

Not quite convinced by our top picks? No worries! Just keep scrolling and you’ll see six more top-quality portable monitors I’ve prepared that excel in a variety of categories, one of which might just be the easy-to-carry display that checks all your boxes.

9 Best Portable Gaming Monitors for Mobile & Multi-screen Setups

Listed below are the highest-tier portable monitors any gamer or tech enthusiast would be very glad to have, ranging from great value, wallet-friendly IPS displays to monstrous 4K OLED screens featuring gorgeous optics.

You’ll also see my thoughts on each monitor, their specs sheets, standout features (and flaws), and why YOU, specifically, would find each product the best portable gaming monitor based on your preferences and budget.

1. ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE [Best Overall Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 17.3 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Non-Glare Refresh Rate 240 Hz Weight 2.33 lbs Built-in Battery? Yes Built-in Speakers? Yes (1W x 2) Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Micro HDMI, 1x audio jack

After dozens of hours of research trying to find the most well-rounded portable display I could find, the ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE stood out as the best of the bunch, rocking an impressive 17.3-inch IPS display with crisp FHD visuals and a 240Hz refresh rate – all at a reasonable price point.

It’s certainly one of the best ASUS monitors I’ve seen that offers excellent value to anyone who wants a highly responsive display and ASUS’ signature quality design features without going into the deeper end of premium price points.

Pro tip To squeeze more uptime from the built-in battery, make sure to adjust the brightness and turn down the refresh rate to 60Hz whenever you’re just bingeing content or playing non-competitive games.

The fact that it also has a built-in rechargeable battery, serviceable front-firing speakers, great VRR support, and remarkable slimness (it’s only 0.4 inches thick) comfortably places this one as the top gaming monitor for gamers who travel around a lot, or for anyone looking to spruce up their multi-screen setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Built-in battery is great for portable use



✅ Great color accuracy



✅ NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible



✅ Excellent for fast-paced gaming – 240Hz refresh rate + 3ms response time



✅ Dual-purpose magnetic Smart Case (stand + screen protector)



✅ Solid battery life – up to three hours at 240Hz ❌ Has no dedicated stand, but the Smart Case is more than enough for most gaming applications

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE is an outstanding choice for serious gamers who need powerful performance and portability in one package. Its high refresh rate and built-in battery make it perfect for competitive play on the go.

2. KYY Portable Monitor K3 [Best Budget Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 60 Hz Weight 1.7 lbs Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? Yes Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI

KYY Portable Monitor K3 is an awesome budget gaming monitor for mobile use, coming in at a very light 1.7 lbs despite its sizable 15.6” FHD IPS display. Despite its shockingly low price, it makes no significant compromises when it comes to visual quality (if you’re good with FHD, at least), portability, or connectivity options.

The 60Hz refresh rate + 1ms response time combo this one sports is respectable for solo gaming, too, especially for its price.

Why we chose it The KYY Portable Monitor K3 is a VERY attractive purchase if you need something that’s as reliable as it is generously priced, either as an extra screen for a stationary setup or as a portable display to carry around on your travels.

Though it lacks VRR support and true High Dynamic Range performance due to its limited brightness and color gamut, this budget portable monitor won’t disappoint if you’re just looking for a cheap, yet cost-effective mini-screen you can consume all your content on whenever you’re out of the house.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional entry-level price tag and value



✅ Extremely lightweight and portable



✅ Decent resolution for casual gaming



✅ Durable Smart Cover for screen protection that doubles as a stand



✅ Quick 1ms response time



✅ Wide viewing angles thanks to the IPS panel ❌ It lacks the adaptive sync technologies (G-Sync/FreeSync) present in higher-end portable gaming monitors, but I think the price alone makes this a very minor issue

Final Verdict: The KYY Portable Monitor K3 is a must-have if you’re a frequent traveler with a tight budget. It weighs almost nothing and is perfect for casual gaming when you’re out and about.

3. ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED [Best OLED Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type OLED Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Glossy Refresh Rate 60 Hz Weight 1.5 lbs Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? Yes Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x headphone jack

If a mere IPS screen with FHD resolution isn’t quite your tempo and you’re willing to spend more for a superior viewing experience, ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED should be at the top of your must-buy list.

Being a 4K OLED monitor, the vibrant colors and pixel density on this one are quite impeccable, which is perfect if you like playing top-tier PC games that just come alive when played in high-res displays (e.g., Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding 2).

Why we chose it The ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED comes as a very easy recommendation from me, considering it’s the best portable 4K monitor to get for those of you willing to splurge for excellent color performance and overall visual fidelity of an OLED panel.

I’ve come across quite a few remarkable 4K portable monitors during my search (some you’ll see further below), but this particular product stood out to me because of its ultra-portable design, superb 153.2% sRGB and 89.3% DCI-P3 coverage, 400 nits peak brightness, and of course, its OLED panel which traditional VA or IPS monitors just can’t beat.

Pros Cons ✅ Outstanding color accuracy and contrast (that’s OLED for you)



✅ Gorgeous 4K resolution



✅ Thin, light, and portable design with a sturdy built-in stand



✅ Slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience or multi-display setups



✅ Comes with a 3-year warranty and access to ViewSonic’s US-based customer service team



✅ Supports HDR content with VESA DisplayHDR 500 certification ❌ It’s quite pricey as portable monitors go, but it’s well worth the price if you want to splurge for that eye-candy 4K OLED experience

Final Verdict: The ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED is the go-to choice for anyone prioritizing a premium visual experience in a portable format, regardless of cost.

Its 4K OLED panel delivers stunning colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for immersive single-player games.

4. UPERFECT Portable Monitor 4K 16″ 16006DD [Best 4K Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 16 inches Resolution 3840 x 2400 (4K) Aspect Ratio 16:10 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 60 Hz Weight 4.4 pounds Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? Yes Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x headphone jack

Now, if you still want a portable 4K monitor but don’t mind it on an IPS panel, then the UPERFECT Portable Monitor 4K 16″ 16006DD would be the more economical choice compared to my #3.

Despite not having an OLED panel, this monitor still boasts brilliant image quality (it’s still a 4K display after all), akin to that of what you’ll see in similarly incredible gaming laptops.

Why we chose it The UPERFECT Portable Monitor 4K 16″ 16006DD is simply an amazing product from a budgetary standpoint. After all, it’s one of the very few portable monitors that’ll give you that coveted 4K UHD experience at a competitively affordable price.

Binging your favorite TV series in portrait mode on this monitor is just about as terrific as playing all sorts of AAA games on it, thanks to its very nice 212 PPI pixel density that’s backed with peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is quite luminous for a portable display.

It supports VESA mounting, too, so no need to worry if you’re concerned with ergonomics.

Pros Cons ✅ Features top-tier image quality (4K resolution)



✅ Excellent peak brightness – 1200 Nits True Brightness



✅ 2-year warranty with 24-hour customer service



✅ Comes with a Smart Cover and VESA mount for flexible setup options



✅ Impressive build quality & environmentally friendly – made with recyclable aluminum materials ❌ 60Hz is not ideal if you’re into esports titles, but its 4K display will do you wonders for graphically-intensive single-player games

Final Verdict: The UPERFECT Portable Monitor 4K 16″ gives you a ton of bang for your buck. With a sharp 4K resolution and impressive peak brightness, it provides a premium gaming experience that’s hard to find in the portable monitor market.

A true must-have for gamers who want high-end features without spending a fortune.

5. NexiGo NG17FGQ [Best High Refresh Rate Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 17.3 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Glossy Refresh Rate 300 Hz Weight 5.29 lbs Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? Yes Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x headphone jack

My research reveals the NexiGo NG17FGQ to be the very first portable display ever to be marketed with a 300Hz refresh rate, so if you want a vastly smoother gameplay experience than what most traditional portable monitors can provide, you’d better keep this one on your sights.

Pro tip Don’t forget to take full advantage of its supported VRR technologies (NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FreeSync) for titles that support them if you want tear-free, smoother gameplay.

For all you hardcore competitive gamers out there who want to be able to play fast-paced esports titles at a high level while you’re on the go, pairing this up with a powerful mini gaming PC or console will give you insanely smooth gameplay with its rapid 3ms GtG response time and absurdly high peak refresh rate.

It’s designed for extended gaming sessions, too, incorporating flicker-free and low blue light technologies to reduce eye fatigue.

Pros Cons ✅ Outstanding for esports titles – 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time



✅ Large 17.3-inch screen (for a portable monitor)



✅ NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatible



✅ Good FHD display with full sRGB coverage



✅ Great contrast and viewing angles ❌ It’s quite expensive, but more than worth the price if you want a portable monitor that can run games at a buttery smooth 300Hz

Final Verdict: For those of you ultra-competitive gamers out there who need a portable display with a monstrous refresh rate, the NexiGo NG17FGQ is the resounding answer to your prayers.

With its 300Hz refresh rate + 3ms response time combo, you won’t need to be confined to your own private domicile at a desktop to just harass your enemies with your skills and climb up ranks.

6. cocopar US-182K [Best Portable Gaming Monitor for Xbox/PS5]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 18 inches Resolution 2240 x 1400 (QHD) Aspect Ratio 16:10 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 60 Hz Weight 2.62 pounds Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? No Connectivity 2x USB-C ports, 1x mini HDMI port

Want a portable display that’s a perfect match for your game console? The cocopar US-182K has got your back, as it’s by far one of the best gaming monitors for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, given its seamless compatibility with consoles.

It has an impressive screen real estate for a portable monitor, too, which is always a plus if you’re rocking a mobile setup.

Why we chose it For Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 owners who want an incredible 2K mobile gaming experience, the cocopar US-182K is without a doubt a 10/10 pick-up, considering its vast connectivity and VESA-compatibility that expands the flexibility of your setup.

Its 60Hz refresh rate, though a limitation for PC games, is perfectly acceptable for all of the best PS5 games or Xbox Series X/S titles, as console gaming prioritizes high resolution and visual fidelity over ultra-high refresh rates anyway.

Pros Cons ✅ Great compatibility with gaming consoles



✅ Supports HDR content



✅ Excellent high-res display (QHD) and color accuracy



✅ Wide 16:9 aspect ratio and viewing angles



✅ Comes with a 180° rotatable kickstand and is VESA-compatible for more ergonomic stand setups ❌ The speakers are not great, but this much is common even for high-end portable monitors

Final Verdict: The cocopar US-182K has everything you need for on-the-go console gaming. Great color accuracy? Solid, slim build? Compatible ports? Excellent visual quality? All there!

It’s the portable monitor to get if you want a sleek, high-resolution screen for your console.

7. Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 [Best Touchscreen Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 14 inches Resolution 2240 x 1400 (QHD) Aspect Ratio 16:10 Screen Surface Glossy Refresh Rate 60 Hz Weight 1.54 lbs Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? No Connectivity 2x USB Type-C (DP 1.2 Alt Mode)

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 made my list due to its highly responsive 10-point touchscreen and included stylus, combined with a high-resolution 16:10 IPS display. It’s incredibly versatile for both interactive gaming and productivity.

Pro tip Always remember to enable Touch & Pen mode for more precise inputs when using the stylus and to always check Lenovo’s official site for driver updates.

In case you’re looking for a second screen for your multi-display setup with touchscreen support or an interactive monitor for your favorite touch-enabled games, this portable monitor should be an absolute delight to have.

Not really a bold statement, considering it’s also bolstered by an impressive QHD display with 189 PPI pixel density and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It’ll be an absolute cinema to consume all your favorite games and shows on, to say the least.

Pros Cons ✅ Solid color accuracy for gaming and content creation



✅ Has great touchscreen functionality and comes with a stylus



✅ Lightweight and ultra-portable



✅ Versatile stand with a wide range of adjustments



✅ Very nice 2K display with 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits brightness ❌ The 14-inch screen might be a tad small for some users, but it’s a worthy sacrifice for the added portability

Final Verdict: The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 is a brilliant pick for users who need a portable monitor that does more than just let you play games at a gorgeous QHD res. It’s a responsive touchscreen that’s also packaged with a stylus, making it a versatile tool for both creative projects and gaming.

8. Arzopa Z1FC [Best Portable Gaming Monitor for Nintendo Switch]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 16.1 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Matte Refresh Rate 144 Hz Weight 1.7 lbs Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? Yes Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI

Want an extremely affordable portable gaming monitor for your Nintendo Switch or Switch 2? Arzopa Z1FC should be right up your alley, as this budget beast isn’t just light on your wallet, it also comes with a 144Hz version that’s perfect for high-octane gaming.

It’s one of the most remarkably well-reviewed products by seasoned tech platforms and users alike that I’ve come across while making this list, and it’s not really hard to see why.

Pro tip Though this monitor does come with a 144Hz option, keep in mind that the original Nintendo Switch is locked at 60Hz. The Nintendo Switch 2, however, supports up to 120Hz, making the 144Hz version a more worthwhile purchase.

I personally like that this one doubles down on that sleek, ultra-slim design, which just makes it the perfect companion display for the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, mini gaming PCs, laptops, and various mobile devices.

It’s easy to travel with, not to mention it comes with a free sleeve bag with all the necessary cables. I mean, what more could you want?

Pros Cons ✅ Offers top-notch value for its price



✅ Has a solid 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time



✅ Thin, light, and very portable



✅ Perfectly compatible with the Nintendo Switch and other handhelds



✅ Features multiple display modes, covering a variety of use cases ❌ The stand is not adjustable, but the Smart Cover provides a stable enough base while gaming

Final Verdict: The Arzopa Z1FC is a fantastic and affordable monitor for Switch owners who want to upgrade their on-the-go gaming experience.

It offers a solid 144Hz refresh rate, which is a massive bonus if you’d like to be able to fully enjoy future titles that support 120Hz, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, on the Nintendo Switch 2.

9. ViewSonic VX1754 [Best Non-Touch Portable Gaming Monitor]

Specs Details Panel Type IPS Screen Size 17.3 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Surface Anti-Glare Refresh Rate 60Hz / 144 Hz Weight 2 lbs Built-in Battery? No Built-in Speakers? Yes (0.8W x2) Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x headphone jack

The ViewSonic VX1754 focuses purely on delivering a high-quality gaming experience without the added cost or complexity of a touchscreen. This one comes with a 17.3-inch anti-glare IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync – all of which combined make for a nicely balanced display for gamers, not to mention it’s also generously priced.

Why we chose it The ViewSonic VX1754 is a worthwhile purchase if you’re looking for a reliable on-the-go monitor or an extra display for your multiscreen setup, but don’t care much for touchscreen functionalities and the added cost that typically comes with the feature.

Weighing in at only 2 pounds and measuring a mere 0.7 inches thick, bringing this sleek mobile display anywhere you go won’t be an issue. It’s plug-and-play in every sense of the word, too, allowing for hassle-free setups for any device you’re planning to game on.

Pros Cons ✅ Large 17.3-inch screen



✅ Good set of connectivity options for multi-device setups



✅ Rich, punchy colors and vivid visuals



✅ Comes with a smart cover and a built-in stand



✅ Smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time ❌ Don’t expect much from its 0.8W internal speakers, but the audio quality should be good enough until you get your hands on a quality speaker or headphones

Final Verdict: If all you want is a simple, lightweight, non-touchscreen FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and ample 17.3-inch screen space, you’re sure to be blown away by the ViewSonic VX1754, given its terrific value-per-dollar.

How To Choose the Best Portable Gaming Monitor?

Now that you’ve seen all the must-have portable monitors across multiple budget ranges and categories, how about a checklist to help you make a more informed purchase? No two portable monitors are exactly alike, after all, and you can certainly benefit from being able to tell which is ideal for your setup.

With so many portable monitors out there (good and bad) that you can spend your hard-earned money on, here are some key things to keep in mind so you can snag the perfect one for your exact needs:

Find the Right Panel Type

For portable monitors, IPS panels are the most common and often more cost-effective option there is.

Units with OLED panels, on the other hand, deliver superior contrast with true blacks and overall visual fidelity, but are typically more expensive.

Pay Attention to Resolution

4K UHD (ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED) and 2K QHD (Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2) portable monitors offer a better visual experience and are generally more costly than your typical 1080p (FHD) mobile displays.

But they are high-end options that are best paired with similarly pricey, yet powerful gaming PCs, mini-PCs, or consoles.

Prioritize Refresh Rate

This is how many times the screen updates per second. Higher numbers mean smoother gameplay, especially in fast-paced games.

Look for 120Hz or higher for a truly fluid competitive gaming experience, though 60Hz should be more than sufficient for AAA or casual single-player games.

Ensure Portability & Build

Most portable gaming monitors fall around 1.5 to 3 pounds, which is the ideal weight if you’re often on the go.

As for screen size, 13 to 17 inches is the norm, though this particular spec should come down to your preference (more screen space VS better portability).

Consider Connectivity Options

Make sure the portable monitor you’re eyeing has the right ports for your devices, mainly the USB-C, which often handles video, power, and data with one cable.

Mini HDMI ports are less versatile than USB-C ports, so consider them a nice, yet less necessary, bonus.

Don’t Forget About the Battery

Watch out for portable monitors, like the ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE, that come with a dedicated rechargeable battery.

It’s a huge plus if you’re not often around power outlets.

Plus Points for Touchscreen Functionality

Touchscreen portable monitors are generally more pricey, but they’re still a worthy purchase if you’re into touch-enabled games or if you want that extra versatility for productive and creative tasks.

FAQs

What is the best portable gaming monitor?

The best portable gaming monitor is the ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE in terms of overall value and versatility, as it comes with very impressive specs (FHD+240Hz) at a very respectable price tag.

Can I use a portable monitor for gaming?

Yes, you can use a portable monitor for gaming, especially those that feature high refresh rates and quick response times, if you’re into fast-paced or competitive games.

If you like playing graphically-intensive AAA titles, there are also various 2K or 4K portable monitors that’ll give you an incredibly immersive, high-res experience.

What is the best Wirecutter portable monitor?

The best portable monitor recommended by Wirecutter is the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2.

This portable monitor has excellent price-to-performance, featuring a gorgeous 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display, a sturdy stand, and superb color accuracy – all at a reasonable price.

What is the best size for a portable monitor?

The best size for a portable monitor depends on your specific needs. A smaller monitor, like the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2, is easier to carry around.

Larger monitors, like the 17.3-inch ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE, give you a more immersive view but are less portable.

Is it worth buying a portable monitor?

Yes, it’s worth buying a portable monitor as this gives you the flexibility of a dual-screen setup or a way to consume content on a quality display without being tied to a desk.

If you’re either a student, a remote worker, or a gamer who’s frequently on the go, a portable monitor can significantly boost your productivity and enjoyment.