7 Best Mini Gaming PCs in 2025: Compact Powerhouses

After scouring the market for days and taking in countless user feedback trying to find the best mini gaming PC, I have come across seven of the most outstanding contenders that are about as cutting edge as they are compact.

Mini gaming PCs nowadays aren’t just venerated for their portability and minimalist form factor. With the phenomenal advancement of integrated graphics over the years, some of them can even compete with mid-tower or full-tower gaming PC builds when it comes to gaming performance, making them a more viable option for gamers than they were about a decade ago.

Now, as a massive proponent for portable PC setups and APUs in general, I have done exhaustive research on what exactly makes a mini gaming PC stand out above the rest. Building on that, I have picked out some of the greatest mini PCs a gamer could ever ask for based on relevant specs, cost-effectiveness, and overall customer sentiment – the best of which you’ll see below.

Our Top Picks for Mini Gaming PCs

Here are our team’s picks for the best mini gaming PCs that outshine all others in terms of overall specs, cost-effectiveness, and pure, unadulterated gaming performance:

GEEKOM AE8 AI – the most impressive mini gaming PC in terms of overall specs and price-to-performance ratio. KAMRUI E3B – perfect for gamers with tight budgets, as it offers a pleasant gaming experience despite its amazingly low price tag. ROG NUC 760 Full System – an incredibly powerful high-end mini gaming PC that rocks a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card.

Not satisfied with either of these three? Just scroll further down to see more of the best mini PCs for gaming, with each entry boasting various unique features and excelling in different categories. Given your unique preferences, read more to find the perfect mini gaming PC for you.

7 Best Mini Gaming PCs for Minimalist Setups

Mini gaming PCs are perfect if you want serious power but don’t have a lot of space to spare. While it used to mean that getting one of these requires you to sacrifice performance, it’s no longer the case.

Now, I know you’re eager to get one of these little beasts for yourself. So, let’s dive in and find you that perfect gaming companion!

1. GEEKOM AE8 AI [Best Overall Mini Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Integrated Graphics (iGPU) AMD Radeon 780M Memory (RAM) 32GB (2×16 DDR5-5600MHz) Storage 1TB m.2 SSD Dimensions ‎4.43 x 4.43 x 1.46 inches Weight 0.99 pounds Connectivity USB4 / WiFi 6E / Bluetooth 5.2 Max Resolution 8K/4K Quad Display Operating System Windows 11 Pro

You don’t need to look far to see that GEEKOM AE8 AI is probably the best mini gaming PC currently out there, and it’s all thanks to its outstanding specs and cost-effectiveness. There simply isn’t a more complete mini gaming PC than this.

This little beast has just about everything you want out of a mini PC – it’s lightweight, supports up to 8K resolution, has a great CPU/iGPU combo, and has plenty of connectivity features. Its performance remains impeccable even during multitasking or heavier gaming sessions.

But what makes it stand out the most is how balanced the whole package feels. It’s quiet under pressure, doesn’t overheat easily, and doesn’t hog space on your desk. And to top it all off, it not only has a high-end-looking design, but also holds up incredibly well even when used daily.

Pros Cons ✅ Its AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics is among the top-tier iGPUs for modern mini PC builds



✅ Offers a very solid performance at a respectable price point



✅ Has a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 series processor that’s optimized for everyday tasks



✅ Supports up to four different displays at 4K and 8K UHD resolution



✅ Its IceBlast 1.5 cooling tech ensures moderate temperatures even under heavy loads ❌ Its fans can get pretty loud, but this can be remedied by tweaking your fan speed settings and cleaning the vents regularly





























Final Verdict: Based on its cutting-edge components and amazing build quality alone, you just know you’re getting great value out of this amazing machine. If you’re having trouble deciding which mini PC to get, you will hardly find a better option than this.

Get your GEEKOM AE8 AI on Amazon >

2. KAMRUI E3B [Best Budget Mini Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U Integrated Graphics (iGPU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 Memory (RAM) 16GB (8×2 DDR4-3200MHz) Storage 512GB m.2 SSD Dimensions 5.2 x 5.2 x 1.97 inches Weight ‎1.1 pounds Connectivity USB 3.2 Gen 2 / WiFi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 Max Resolution 4K Triple Display Operating System Windows 11 Pro

KAMRUI E3B is the best budget gaming PC on our mini PCs list, and for good reason. After all, it comes with an amazingly low price tag despite rocking top-notch laptop components that are as extremely light as they are powerful.

Its AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U, in particular, is a fantastic APU for a mini gaming PC, which helps this little wonder machine handle modern games at lower settings seamlessly. Not only that, but the performance also holds steady even after months of gaming and streaming, showcasing its longevity.

Moreover, it boots up fast, stays cool under pressure, and doesn’t make your setup look cluttered or cheap. And, as a bonus, it’s incredibly easy to set up, as you can pretty much just plug it in and go without any fuss or bloatware. For something this small and affordable, it seriously overdelivers.

Pros Cons ✅ Incredibly cheap, even for a mini gaming PC



✅ Has a decent 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB m.2 SSD combo for its price



✅ Supports 4K UHD resolution for up to three displays



✅ Comes with various types of connectivity features



✅ Large fan cooling system with effective heat distribution ❌ Doesn’t have a USB 4 port, but its USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports should be good enough for most applications



























Final Verdict: This is an excellent purchase if you’re looking for the best budget mini PC around the $400 price point. With its Vega 8 integrated graphics, you can run modern games at a decent FPS in low to medium settings, let alone less graphically intensive indie games and retro games.

Get your KAMRUI E3B on Amazon >

3. ROG NUC 760 Full System [Best Premium Mini Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor (CPU) INTEL Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Memory (RAM) ‎16GB (2×8 DDR5) Storage 1TB m.2 SSD Dimensions ‎10.63 x 7.16 x 2.3 inches Weight ‎6.39 pounds Connectivity Thunderbolt / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 Max Resolution 4K Display Operating System ‎Windows 11 Home

Now, for high-end gaming fans, we have Asus’ ROG NUC 760 Full System – one of the top mini gaming PCs you can get in 2025, especially if we’re talking about pure FPS output. It sports an NVIDIA RTX 4060, which is a very solid GPU that puts it above almost every other mini gaming PC on the market in terms of gaming performance.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of its stylized ROG casing. Unlike most mini gaming PCs with more conservative designs, when you look at this one, you just instantly know it’s a compact, high-performance gaming rig.

On top of that, it runs surprisingly quietly for the kind of power it packs. Given its size, it’s honestly jaw-dropping how well-managed the thermals stay under immense pressure. It’s pricier, sure, but this investment is very strongly reflected in the performance.

Pros Cons ✅ One of the few mini gaming PCs on the market with an excellent dedicated GPU



✅ Sports a lightning-quick Thunderbolt port for top-notch display and transfer speeds



✅ Can easily run all the latest games at high to max settings



✅Supports 4K UHD resolution



✅ Comes packaged with a vertical stand ❌ Sacrifices small form factor for a more phenomenal gaming experience – an acceptable trade-off





















Final Verdict: This little beast is one expensive mini PC that justifies its cost quite nicely. With its monstrous CPU and GPU combo, your gaming experience will rival or even exceed those that mid-tower and full-tower PCs can provide, so definitely get this one if you don’t mind paying a well-deserved premium.

Get your ROG NUC 760 Full System on Amazon >

4. MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX80G [Best Mini Gaming PC with Dedicated Graphics]

Specifications Details Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Integrated Graphics (iGPU) AMD Radeon RX 6600M Memory (RAM) 32GB (2×16 DDR4) Storage 1TB m.2 SSD Dimensions 8.07 x 7.99 x 2.73 inches Weight ‎6.07 pounds Connectivity USB 3.2 Gen 2 / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 Max Resolution 4K Quad Display Operating System Windows 11 Home

Many users cited MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX80G as a more budget-friendly version of “premium” mini-PCs with dedicated graphics like the ROG NUC 760 Full System, and I 100% agree. As far as gaming-optimized mobile components go, a Ryzen 7 5800H and a Radeon RX 6600M is certainly a combo for the ages that should handle any game with ease, recent release or otherwise.

Pros Cons ✅ One of the cheaper mini gaming PCs with a dedicated graphics card



✅ Supports 4K UHD resolution for up to four displays



✅ Can run modern games at low to medium settings smoothly



✅ Sports a very impressive 36GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB m.2 combo that’s easily upgradable



✅Has efficient heat dissipation ❌ Larger than most mini PCs due to its dedicated GPU, but its impressive gaming performance makes this less of an issue

























Final Verdict: If you like playing games on a mini PC with a dedicated GPU without breaking the bank, then the MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX80G should be the definitive, resounding answer to your prayers.

Get your MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX80G >

5. MINISFORUM DeskMini UM870 Slim [Best Mini Gaming PC for Compact Design]

Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 8745H Integrated Graphics (iGPU) AMD Radeon 680M Memory (RAM) 32GB (2×16 DDR5-4800 MHz) Storage 1TB m.2 SSD Dimensions 5.21 x 5.04 x 1.82 inches Weight 1.48 pounds Connectivity USB 4 / WiFi 6E / Bluetooth 5 Max Resolution 8K/4K Triple Display Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Are most mini PCs just not small enough for you? Well, MINISFORUM DeskMini UM870 Slim might just be the compact mini PC for you, as it’s far and away one of the smallest and most portable gaming PCs you can get your hands on right now.

That’s not all, however, as despite its diminutive size, it also features top-notch specs that stay competitive even if you put it against most of the entries on this list.

Pros Cons ✅ Very small and lightweight



✅ Supports 4K and 8K UHD resolutions for up to three displays



✅ Has all the must-have connectivity features, including a highly sought-after USB 4 port



✅ Has a fast 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB m.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD – both can be upgraded



✅ AMD Radeon 680M is among the top 10 iGPUs for mini PCs



✅ Comes with a mounting bracket for wall-mount setups ❌ Its plastic casing leaves a bit to be desired in terms of build quality, but this barely diminishes its functional aesthetics































Final Verdict: It’s light, takes up very little space, and has a high-octane set of components for gaming and everyday tasks. This is exactly why I highly recommend this one for those of you who love ultra-minimalist, low-maintenance setups.

Get your MINISFORUM DeskMini UM870 Slim on Amazon >

6. Beelink SER8 [Best Mini Gaming PC for Build Quality]

Specifications Details Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Integrated Graphics (iGPU) AMD Radeon 780M Memory (RAM) 32GB (2×16 DDR5-5600MHz) Storage 1TB m.2 SSD Dimensions 5.3 x 5.3 x 1.8 inches Weight ‎3.12 pounds Connectivity USB4 / WiFi6 / Bluetooth 5.2 Max Resolution 4K Triple Display Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Mini PCs, in general, have sleek and durable designs that compensate for their compact builds. Although Beelink SER8, in particular, embodies these features excellently, as my research indicates that it’s one of the more beloved mini PCs due to its amazing build quality.

I’m a fan of its meshless exterior that somewhat resembles Apple’s Mac Mini, as it gives it that flawless, solid chrome look that I tend to lean toward.

Pros Cons ✅ Has excellent build quality with its metallic case



✅ Features a very powerful AMD Ryzen 7 series processor and Radeon 780M iGPU combo



✅ Supports 4K resolution for up to three different displays



✅ Impressive cooling with minimal fan noise



✅ Has a super fast, high-capacity, and upgrade-friendly 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB m.2 combo ❌ It has two USB A ports (2.0) that I think are a tad outdated, though they’re still nice to have for backwards compatibility





























Final Verdict: Aside from being one of the best mini PCs for gaming, Beelink SER8 distinguishes itself from other top-tier mini PCs by having superior build quality that won’t look out of place in any setup.

Get your Beelink SER8 on Amazon >

7. BOSGAME P3 [Best Mini Gaming PC for Creators]

Specifications Details Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Integrated Graphics (iGPU) AMD Radeon 680M Memory (RAM) 32GB (2×16 DDR5-4800MHz) Storage 1TB m.2 SSD Dimensions 4.8 x 4.4 x 1.6 inches Weight 1.9 pounds Connectivity USB4 / Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.2 Max Resolution 4K/8K Triple Display Operating System Windows 11 Pro

BOSGAME P3’s Ryzen 9 series processor makes it a phenomenal workstation for all kinds of office tasks, so you’ll hardly need to look for an upgrade if you’re into future-proof hybrid setups that can run games as well as it handles professional photo and video editing software.

Several small form factor PC enthusiasts that test mini PCs on a regular basis strongly agree that this is a must-have for its CPU performance and high ceiling for digital content creation. I find it exceedingly hard to disagree, considering just how impressive its components are.

Pros Cons ✅ Its Ryzen 9 series processor crushes all kinds of productivity tasks with ease



✅ Supports 4K and 8K resolution for up to three different displays



✅ Has two high-speed ethernet ports capable of 2.5 GBPS transmission



✅ Incredibly good RAM and storage combo relative to its price



✅ Functions extremely well both as a workstation and a gaming PC ❌ Its plastic exterior does its build quality a slight disservice, although the effects to its durability should be minimal

























Final Verdict: The BOSGAME P3 is an incredible gaming PC that offers good gaming performance and even better content creation capabilities. This earns it a recommendation from me, going out to all my fellow creators out there who take work as seriously as their gaming sessions.

Get your BOSGAME P3 on Amazon >

What To Consider When Choosing a Mini PC?

Mini PCs come in all shapes and sizes, and each model is unique in their composition. Simply put, not all mini PCs are equal, and you need to be able to distinguish mini PCs with good specs from those that don’t if you want good value for your money.

Want to find the best mini PC for your setup? Here are the seven most important factors you need to consider before buying:

1. Processor

A mini PC’s processor is undoubtedly its most crucial component. It determines not only the computing power these tiny machines have but also their gaming performance. After all, most mini PCs cannot be outfitted with a dedicated GPU, so you HAVE to make sure your mini PC has a CPU with great integrated graphics if you want to use it for gaming.

All CPUs have integrated graphics, but CPUs that have more powerful ones that are optimized for gaming are referred to as APUs (Accelerated Processing Units). Almost every mini gaming PC in the market is installed with an APU due to its compact form factor, rather than the usual combination of a regular CPU and an external GPU.

Here are some of the best APUs I recommend for mini gaming PCs in 2025:

Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 – is the best APU out right now due to having Radeon 890M integrated graphics, which is currently the most powerful iGPU in the market. Boasts a superb gaming performance comparable to a GTX 1650 discrete GPU.

– is the best APU out right now due to having Radeon 890M integrated graphics, which is currently the most powerful iGPU in the market. Boasts a superb gaming performance comparable to a GTX 1650 discrete GPU. Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 – a fantastic runner-up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 as it has Radeon 880M integrated graphics, which is currently the 2nd best iGPU for APUs.

– a fantastic runner-up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 as it has Radeon 880M integrated graphics, which is currently the 2nd best iGPU for APUs. Ryzen 7 8700G – led the previous-gen APUs in terms of iGPU performance thanks to its Radeon 780M onboard graphics, which is among the go-to iGPUs for high-end mini gaming PCs nowadays.

– led the previous-gen APUs in terms of iGPU performance thanks to its Radeon 780M onboard graphics, which is among the go-to iGPUs for high-end mini gaming PCs nowadays. Ryzen 5 5600G – one of the most popular ultra-budget APUs for great-value mini PC builds. I’ve used this one as a stopgap for a PC build before and can attest to its Radeon Vega 7’s solid gaming performance.

Aside from these four, there are a lot more APUs out there that feature the same onboard graphics. If all you care about is gaming performance, then all you really need to watch out for is what type of iGPU a mini PC’s processor has – if it doesn’t have an external GPU, that is.

2. Graphics

As I’ve mentioned above, most mini PCs you’ll find nowadays are equipped with an APU, complete with onboard graphics, for its more convenient form factor. Some exceptions include mini PCs like the ROG NUC 760 Full System and the MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX80G, which come with high-performance discrete graphics cards at the cost of less compact, heavier builds and even heftier price tags.

Since onboard graphics are more common, you’d want to be looking toward how good a mini PC’s iGPU is. To help you with this, here are some of the best iGPUs you’d want in your mini gaming PC, ranked according to their general performance in graphically demanding games:

Top iGPUs for Mini Gaming PCs Manufacturer 1. Radeon 890M AMD 2. Radeon 880M AMD 3. Arc 140V INTEL 4. Arc Xe 8 INTEL 5. Radeon 780M AMD 6. Arc Xe 7 INTEL 7. Radeon 680M AMD 8. Radeon 760M AMD 9. Radeon 660M AMD 10. Radeon Vega 7/8 AMD

The best iGPU at the moment, which is the Radeon 890M, is capable of matching a GTX 1650 FPS-per-FPS in multiple gaming benchmarks. I still consider the Radeon 780M as the sweet spot for mini gaming PCs, however, as mini systems with this iGPU usually offer the best value-to-performance ratio at this time.

If you’re going for a budget mini PC, don’t forget to also consider those with a Radeon Vega 7 or 8 integrated graphics, as these two are powerful enough to run almost any game at a respectable FPS.

3. Memory (RAM)

Mini PCs, especially the ones in the higher price range, usually come with ultra-fast DDR4 and DDR5 RAM. You don’t really have to worry too much about this component in particular when it comes to speed and multitasking capabilities.

At the bare minimum, I would recommend getting a mini PC with at least 16GB DDR4-3200MHz RAM, with 32GB DDR5 RAM being the ultimate sweet spot and more future-proof option.

4. Storage

As far as storage goes, it really depends on how much space you’re willing to put up with. Almost every mini PC nowadays comes with m.2 NVME SSDs that are known for their fast read/write speeds and small size, so you’re practically guaranteed lightning-quick data processing no matter what mini PC you buy.

If I were to choose a minimum amount of storage space that’ll satisfy anyone’s gaming needs, however, I’d suggest getting a mini PC with at least 512GB of storage space. The ideal storage size would be 1TB, but do note that many mini PCs are highly expandable. You can just buy another SSD later down the line and either replace your previous SSD or add a secondary SSD to your system.

5. Connectivity

Considering that one of the key features that make mini PCs stand out over regular PCs is their portability, you’ll need to make sure that their connectivity is up to par. After all, mini PCs that are compatible with various connection types will have superior versatility and are, hence, more useful in different gaming setups compared to those that are not.

Here are the questions you’ll need to ask regarding connectivity before you decide on getting a particular mini PC:

What Wi-fi and Bluetooth versions does it support?

How many USB ports (4/3.2/2) does it have?

How many Display ports and HDMI ports does it have?

Does it have an ethernet port for a stronger, more stable internet connection?

Will an ethernet or native Wi-Fi connection suffice, or will a Wi-Fi extender be necessary for your particular setup?

Can it function as a gaming router given its ethernet port/s?

How many audio jacks does it have?

What type of power adapter does it require?

Fortunately for you, most modern mini PCs come with great connectivity features out of the box. You’d rarely get disappointed with a mini PC as far as supported connection types go, especially if you stick with either of our seven recommendations.

6. Operating System

Almost every mini PC in the market is compatible with both Windows and Linux, which are the two most popular OS for all types of computers. Better yet, lots of mini PCs come pre-installed with either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, making these machines quite literally “plug-and-play”.

For gaming purposes, the standard Windows mini PCs with Windows OS pre-installed are more than good enough. Do note that you still have to activate your Windows by paying for a membership, no matter what type of Windows a mini PC has pre-installed.

7. Expandability

A mini PC’s expandability refers to its capacity for future upgrades. Always be on the lookout for mini PCs that are advertised as easily expandable, as these are more future-proof than those that aren’t.

At the very least, a mini gaming PC should have expandable RAM and storage, considering these are by far the easiest components to either replace or upgrade. A Thunderbolt port or a USB 4 port is great for a mini PC’s expandability, too, as both of these will allow smooth connection with an external GPU and vastly upgrade your machine’s gaming performance.

FAQs

What is the best mini gaming console?

The best mini gaming console is the GEEKOM AE8 AI. It has Radeon 780M integrated graphics that can run all modern games, especially esports titles, at a respectable FPS.

Are mini PCs good for gaming?

​Yes, mini PCs can be good for gaming, especially with recent advancements in integrated graphics and compact hardware design. While they may not match the performance of full-sized gaming desktops, many modern mini PCs offer impressive gaming capabilities in a small form factor.

Are mini PCs worth it?

Yes, mini PCs are absolutely worth it. It’s a great purchase for minimalist setups, as well as for gamers who are always on the move due to their portability.

What is a mini pc used for?

Mini PCs can be used for anything regular desktop PCs are used for, such as gaming or productivity. They’re lighter and take up less space, however, which makes them ideal for setups that call for compactness and portability.

Do mini PCs overheat easily?

Yes, some mini PCs overheat easily compared to regular PCs with prolonged, heavy use. Most recent models, however, have somewhat remedied this flaw by having efficient cooling systems.

Is a mini PC as good as a normal PC?

A mini PC can be as good as a normal PC if it has a powerful CPU and integrated graphics. Some mini PCs even have a dedicated GPU, which allows them to keep up with budget to midrange normal PCs in terms of gaming performance.

What is the disadvantage of a mini PC?

A common disadvantage that mini PCs have is that most of them do not have a dedicated graphics card, unlike normal PCs. Also, they tend to overheat faster than mid-tower or full-tower PCs.