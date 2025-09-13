12 Games Like Borderlands 4 in 2025: Loot Fast, Shoot Faster

Games like Borderlands 4 live on mayhem. Guns everywhere, loot dropping nonstop, enemies swarming from every corner . It’s pure chaos, and that’s exactly the kind of energy I set out to find in other games.

You’ll find shooters with heavy firepower, RPGs with loot loops worth grinding, and co-op worlds that beg you to dive in with friends. Every game here earns its spot.

I’ve played them all, pushed through the tough spots, and tested what works. Some hit hardest with story, others with raw action, but every game here has that Borderlands chaos baked in. Let’s see which ones are worth your time.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Borderlands 4

Games like Borderlands 4 need more than a loot treadmill and some recycled dialogue. I want guns that feel unhinged, fights that actually wake me up, and loot worth scrolling through. If a game makes me stare at bland stat screens longer than I shoot, it’s out.

Here are the top titles that survived my filter:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2022) – Borderlands with a wizard hat. Guns, spells, and a script that throws subtlety out the window. Destiny 2 (2017) – The live-service behemoth. Shoots like a dream, drowns you in loot, and then whispers, “Just one more strike.” Outriders (2021) – Angry, messy, and actually fun when the powers kick in. Co-op chaos with gear that lets you break the rules. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (2019) – Slower, heavier, but when the loot hits right, it’s worth every peek over cover. Diablo IV (2023) – Not a shooter, but the loot loop might as well have been lifted straight from Pandora. Different camera, same addiction.

These are the games like Borderlands 4 that didn’t waste my time. Some made me laugh, some made me swear, but all of them kept the trigger finger busy without burying the fun.

Now, let’s tear them apart one by one.

12 Games Like Borderlands 4: Gear Up or Get Blown Up

Here’s where the real loot drops. I dug through plenty of pretenders and came out with twelve games that actually deliver that Borderlands chaos. These are the ones worth your time if you’re hunting for games like Borderlands 4. How many are already in your library?

1. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands [Overall Best Game Like Borderlands 4]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person looter-shooter, co-op, RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creators Gearbox Software, 2K Games Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Borderlands fans who want loot and chaos with a fantasy twist What I liked Wild spells, class builds, chaotic co-op, great loot variety

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is basically Borderlands with a D&D brain and one of the best action RPG games out there. Guns, spells, and exploding skeletons everywhere, wrapped in Tina’s unfiltered narration that changes the world mid-mission.

I loved how the classes push you to experiment. Multiclassing turns you into a walking disaster zone if you build it right. Loot drops feel more deliberate than Borderlands, less of that “99% trash” problem. The overworld map adds a board game vibe, and while it’s mostly a delivery system for dungeons, it breaks up the gunfights nicely.

I once charged into a goblin-filled room during the “Goblins in the Garden” quest, dodging fire traps and spamming spells. Loot was exploding everywhere, and every skirmish forced me to rethink my spell-and-gun combo mid-fight. Tina’s wild commentary keeps things interesting for the most part, but “Oh, whoops” gets old after a while.

Compared to Borderlands, Wonderlands is tighter. Less filler, more personality, and a loot pool that actually respects your time. No billion pointless guns – more quality chaos.

Pro tip Don’t sleep on melee. With the right gear and rings, a melee-focused build can out-damage most guns in the mid-game.

My verdict: This is my #1 pick because it nails what Borderlands does best but trims the fat that many games keep. Same humor, better loot curve, and a fresh setting that doesn’t feel like a reskin. Borderlands fans will feel right at home, only this time, your rocket launcher might shoot pixie dust.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY Faulin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Borderlands humor in a choice-driven story setting makes for a relaxing and fun adventure. Would totally recommend teshia ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I thought this game was super fun. Amazing voice acting and storyline and the gunplay was amazing. I played all the Borderlands games and this is up near the top for me. Can’t say enough good things about it.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person looter-shooter, MMO-lite, co-op Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Creator Bungie Average playtime 50-500+ hours Best for Players who want tight gunplay wrapped in a never-ending loot chase What I liked Flawless shooting, raid design, exotic weapons, steady updates

Destiny 2 is the looter-shooter that just won’t quit. Seven years in, and it still feels slick every time you pull the trigger. The story? Messy, ever-changing, and sometimes buried under too many seasonal events. But the moment-to-moment gunplay – no one touches Bungie there. It’s one of the best FPS games in my book, and also has a system similar to branching skill trees.

Loot hunting here is a marathon, not a sprint. Exotics feel worth chasing, but you’ll drown in currencies and weekly resets if you’re not careful. Compared to Borderlands 4, Destiny 2 takes itself more seriously (less slapstick, more space opera), but the grind loop scratches the same part of your brain: clear content, get loot, tweak build, repeat.

Launching a Voidwalker Nova Bomb on a pack of Cabal during a patrol mission is pure chaos in motion. Even in the open world, the loot drops and random elite spawns keep you on edge. Timing, positioning, and your subclass abilities all matter, and every wipe teaches you something new.

Co-op raids are where it shines. Six-player chaos that demands coordination and punishes lone wolves. If Borderlands 4 is a chaotic road trip, Destiny is the organized raid weekend that accidentally turns into your second job.

Pro tip Save your upgrade materials for meta weapons during major expansions. Burning them early on random drops will haunt you later.

My verdict: Not as unhinged as Borderlands, but if you want a looter-shooter that actually feels good to play for hundreds of hours, this is the one. Guns are better, loot chase is longer, and the social grind will either hook you or eat you alive.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY ShowyJozy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I know Destiny is in a constant flux. It goes from the best game experience in your life to a broken, unbalanced mess of stale content. But at its peak it doesn’t get much better No matter how many times I try to escape I always get roped into the next expansion DoomboyJr ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Destiny 2 has come a long way from the early vanilla game and the terrible curse of Osiris expansion. Since Shadowkeep, the game has improved with each season, adding new story twists that culminate with Savathun taking over Osiris’ body and scheming her way to get us to help free her from her worm in season of the lost. Which leads us into the witch queen, which has been destiny at its best. The only thing missing now is more PvP maps

3. Outriders [Best Co-op Chaos for Borderlands Fans]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person looter-shooter, co-op, RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creators People Can Fly, Square Enix Average playtime 30-80+ hours Best for Players who like explosive powers with their gunplay What I liked Aggressive combat, build-breaking mods, zero live-service fluff

Outriders wants you dead – unless you play like a maniac. Sitting behind cover gets you killed; pushing forward keeps you alive. That’s the hook. Every class feels like a walking disaster when you stack the right mods, and that’s what makes a solid TPS game.

The story? Forgettable. The world? Brown, angry, and constantly exploding. But the loot is punchy, the builds get ridiculous, and the combat flow rewards aggression over patience.

In endgame missions, combining Pyromancer and Technomancer skills against bosses is a riot. I had to constantly adapt to shields, stagger mechanics, and damage types. Loot rewards actually change how you approach fights. Swapping builds mid-fight can mean the difference between a boss melt and a wipe.

Compared to Borderlands 4, this one’s meaner and more direct. No goofy characters, no billion useless guns, just a tight loot-shooter loop where your powers actually matter.

Pro tip Stack healing-through-damage mods early. Survivability isn’t about hiding; it’s about hitting harder, faster, and never stopping.

My verdict: Outriders isn’t trying to be your forever game. It’s a loud, dirty weekend at best. Burn through the campaign, push into the endgame if you’re hooked, and move on. For Borderlands 4 fans, it’s a familiar loop with more bite and less chatter.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY rokajoska ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I played this in 2024 on a PS5, so now idea how it launched, somehow it flew under my radar, i had a blast with it, especially with the monster hunts and bounties, the story is good enough, the characters are likable, hope there is a sequel in the oven for this game. Diabo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I find this game awesome! Good combat, rewarding loot, nice story so far! I Believe this is an underated game.

4. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 [Best Tactical Spin on the Looter-Shooter Formula]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person looter-shooter, tactical, co-op Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creators Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Players who want cover-based combat with a loot chase What I liked Chunky firefights, solid co-op missions, rewarding endgame grind

The Division 2 slows the chaos down and makes you earn every inch of ground. It’s a cover-based looter-shooter where positioning matters as much as your gear. The firefights feel heavy and look epic on a top-tier gaming monitor. When you drop an enemy, it’s because you planned it, not because a random crit number popped up.

Dark Zone runs are tense. I got caught in random firefights with other players while trying to extract contaminated loot. Grenades, suppressive fire, and cover mechanics make you plan every move. But the rush of a successful extraction is epic. Co-op is essential; solo runs feel deadly.

Compared to Borderlands 4, this one trades jokes for grit. No over-the-top guns, no talking robots, just real-world weapons and gear with enough variety to keep you tuning your loadout. The loot grind isn’t as wild as Pandora’s, but hitting a clean headshot in a tense firefight? That’s its own kind of high.

Pro tip People don’t like skill builds, but they’re actually quite powerful when done right. Turrets and drones can turn solo play from a slog into a smooth, efficient grind.

My verdict: The Division 2 is for Borderlands fans who want structure. Less noise, more planning, and a gear treadmill that rewards patience. Not the loudest game on this list, but one of the most reliable.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY FabNutts ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I randomly bought this game for $9 and it ended up putting 250 hours into it. I hope Ubisoft lasts long enough to release the Division 3 naveedesahar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of the best games to play with friends. It never gets old and you can always come back to play same missions and have fun.

5. Diablo IV [Best Non-Shooter Loot Fix for Borderlands Fans]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, hack-and-slash, online co-op Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 40-200+ hours Best for Players who want deep builds and loot without the guns What I liked Dark tone, flexible builds, satisfying loot grind, co-op dungeons

Diablo IV isn’t a shooter, but it hits the same nerve Borderlands 4 does: the chase for loot that actually changes how you play. You pick a class, tear through dungeons, and watch the screen fill with drops. Half the fun is turning those drops into a build that steamrolls everything.

Where Borderlands throws jokes and chaos at you, Diablo IV goes full grimdark. The world is bleak, the story is heavy, and the loot curve is more about steady progression than constant fireworks. But that loop (kill, loot, tweak, repeat) scratches the same itch that keeps you farming legendaries on Pandora.

Pro tip Don’t ignore the Aspect system early on. Imprinting key powers onto mid-tier gear can carry your build way longer than hoarding rares.

My verdict: Diablo IV is the Borderlands 4 alternative for players who want depth over noise. No talking guns here – just a pile of demons, a build that feels yours, and a loot treadmill that’s easy to fall into for “just one more run.”

6. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Borderlands 4 Alternative for Story-Driven Looting]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person RPG, open-world, shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator CD Projekt Red Average playtime 50-120+ hours Best for Players who want story, loot, and gunplay in one messy package What I liked Guns with weight, character builds, dense city exploration

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t a full-on looter-shooter, but it shares enough DNA with Borderlands 4 to earn its spot. You’ve got the guns, the perks, and a world that throws loot at you whether you’re ready or not. The story leans heavy (lots of talking, lots of choices), but when the bullets start flying, it’s slick.

The build system is where it overlaps most with Borderlands 4. You can turn your V into a stealth ghost, a netrunner frying brains, or a walking tank with a shotgun addiction. Loot feels meaningful once you’re in the midgame, and the big updates finally made drops and crafting worth caring about.

Borderlands is louder and more unhinged. Cyberpunk is moody, neon, and serious. But the dopamine hit from a legendary drop? Same language, different accent. It’s also the top open-world game on my list.

Pro tip Don’t spread perks thin early. Pick one combat style (quickhacks, crit guns, or melee) and lean into it. Respecs get pricey.

My verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is for Borderlands fans who don’t mind swapping fart jokes for cyberware conspiracies. The gunplay is sharp, the loot’s better than at launch, and the city has more to explore than Pandora ever did.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY deusex33011 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s rare for a game to get a second chance, and rarer still for it to so completely redeem its initial stumbles. But Cyberpunk 2077, in its current state, has not only overcome its past but has set a new benchmark for what an open-world RPG can be Cz3rw0ny ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ CD Project RED has created a very convincing and interesting world. Although I cannot say that I loved the story as much as in case of for example The Witcher, it was still a very good experience, one of the best in the gaming world.

7. Remnant II [Best Soulslike Twist on the Looter-Shooter Formula]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person looter-shooter, co-op, action RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Gunfire Games, Gearbox Publishing Average playtime 40-120+ hours Best for Players who want Borderlands-style loot with punishing combat What I liked Procedural worlds, brutal bosses, satisfying build variety

Remnant II takes the looter-shooter core and straps it to a Soulslike heart. Expect tough enemies, unpredictable worlds, and bosses that don’t politely fall over. Co-op makes the pain easier to swallow, but even solo, there’s a thrill to pushing through a zone and watching a rare drop land when you’re on your last legs.

Compared to Borderlands 4, this one is meaner and moodier. The humor’s gone, the stakes feel higher, and the loot (while less frequent) actually matters. Each archetype feels distinct, and combining them with the right gear turns the game from punishing to downright fun. It’s on our list of the best Soulslike games, after all.

Pro tip Reroll your worlds after finishing a campaign run. Some of the best gear and hidden bosses only spawn in alternate layouts.

My verdict: Remnant II is for Borderlands fans who want a fight that bites back. Less chatter, more challenge, and a loot loop that makes each drop feel like a win. If you’ve ever wished Pandora had bosses that actually scared you, this is your stop.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY Yazugi ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It‘s an absolute blast. This game is a perfect soulslike shooter. It is intense, hard in most parts and extremely hard sometimes. The graphics and art style are stunning and the constant progress gives drive. The worlds are looking and feeling varied and each playthrough is different because the order of these worlds is randomized. Plompudu ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Its one of the best soulslikes I've ever played the many weapons the cool and unique Archetypes and the randomness is all fantastic or like the Germans would say Fantastisch such a good soulslike i would recommend everyone to try this game out and buy the DLC, they’re are great

8. Warframe [Best Free-to-Play Loot Grind Similar to Borderlands 4]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person looter-shooter, co-op wreaking havoc, MMO-lite Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator Digital Extremes Average playtime 50-500+ hours Best for Players who want endless loot and mobility-heavy combat What I liked Insane movement, constant updates, ridiculous build depth

Warframe is what happens when a looter-shooter goes full space ninja and never stops evolving. It’s fast – blink and you’re already across the map. The loot? Endless. Mods, weapons, frames, cosmetics, you name it. It can feel like a second job at first, but once you learn where to focus, it’s one of the most rewarding free-to-play grinds out there.

Compared to Borderlands, Warframe ditches the humor for sheer volume. There’s no Claptrap cracking bad jokes, just an absurd amount of missions, frames, and systems to chew through. The upside? Builds here can get truly broken, and the devs keep pumping out new content like clockwork. If you want an amazing co-op game with mech ninjas, this is your arena.

Pro tip Don’t chase everything at once. Pick a frame you like, max it, and focus your mods. Spreading thin early will burn you out.

My verdict: Warframe is the marathon Borderlands 4 never tried to be. If you want a looter-shooter that can last years without running dry, this is it. Just don’t expect it to hold your hand. You’ll be Googling things a lot at the start.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY Lyceta ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is good, the rating is terrible because of ratings from 2014, 11 years ago. New ratings that are low are because they are not invested into the super helpful community that is making the game easier for new players. Extra information, The New War now has no barrier, it has been removed, and back then you could just purchase the asset from other players to just skip the barrier, it’s very cheap, and free, using free in game currency. Bahia8000 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great game, very grindy, has some issues, but great. Warframe is a massive looter shooter, I still wouldn’t really call it an MMO but it’s close because of the huge content that it has. Gameplay is good, you have tons of weapons and warframes and equipment, a lot of build diversity and a varied amount of missions and locations. Apart from the normal linear missions there are spaceship battles, open worlds (plural), mechs, motorbikes, a linear campaign, raid bosses (more or less), like this game has a lot of content and what i mentioned I’d say it’s like 30%. Lots of fun systems, lots of stuff and it has good quality too.

9. Risk of Rain 2 [Best Roguelike Twist on the Borderlands Formula]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person roguelike shooter, co-op Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 (full release) Creators Hoopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing Average playtime 20-100+ hours Best for Players who thrive on chaos and scaling difficulty What I liked Endless scaling, wild item stacking, addictive co-op loop

Risk of Rain 2 takes the looter-shooter core and drops it into great roguelike game. You start small with weak gear and low damage, you know how it goes. And by hour two, you’re a walking storm of lasers, rockets, and chaos. The loop is pure addiction: kill, loot, scale, repeat. Each run feels fresh thanks to the random item drops and ramping difficulty.

Compared to Borderlands 4, this one’s stripped-down: no long storylines, no giant worlds full of chatter, just tight arenas and a timer that punishes hesitation. The loot hits differently, too – less about finding “that gun” and more about stacking absurd synergies until the game breaks in your favor.

Pro tip Play with friends, and don’t hoard items. Share the key pieces early so everyone scales fast. A selfish player kills a run faster than any boss.

My verdict: If Borderlands 4 is a road trip, Risk of Rain 2 is a rollercoaster that speeds up until it throws you off. Perfect for quick, high-stakes sessions where loot means power (fast).

WHAT PLAYERS SAY AHappyGoat ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Risk of Rain is a challenging roguelike with worthwhile rewards. The incredible artwork and dedication the Developers have put in the game are deserving of recognition. The music is amazingly well produced and made, motivating you to keep up with the fight and drag you into the mystery of the world. Definitely one of the best soundtracks for a game. cygn_s ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love this game totally and utterly. I have around 190 hours spent on it and I enjoyed every one. I like this game especially for the late-game stuff, the masses of enemies and the difficulty of evading them. For a project written by two students, the art, the sound (especially) and the gameplay are all excellent. I am excited for the sequel!

10. Rage 2 [Best Mad-Max Style Borderlands Chaos]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, open-world, looter-lite Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creators Avalanche Studios, id Software, Bethesda Average playtime 20-50+ hours Best for Players who want explosive mayhem with guns and cars What I liked Over-the-top shooting, insane mobility, colorful wasteland, wild weapons

Rage 2 throws you into a desert apocalypse with guns, grenades, and enough explosions to make a Michael Bay movie jealous. Combat is loud, fast, and brutal, with powers that turn firefights into pure chaos. Loot isn’t the core loop like with Borderlands 4, but upgrades, abilities, and weapon mods scratch the same “I’m unstoppable” itch.

Compared to Borderlands 4, Rage 2 is less about humor and more about spectacle. The story is forgettable, the world is wide and empty in places, but running and gunning across the wasteland never gets boring. Co-op is absent, but the solo chaos is more than enough if you like playing games like Borderlands on your own..

Pro tip Upgrade your abilities before maxing out weapons. Powers like the wingsuit or shock grenades multiply your mobility and damage way more than raw firepower early on.

My verdict: Rage 2 is the Borderlands-like road trip with the pedal stuck to the floor. Fans of big guns, wild powers, and explosions everywhere will feel at home. Even if there’s less loot to obsess over

WHAT PLAYERS SAY The_D4RknesS ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ RAGE 2 is criminally underrated. If you’re into fast-paced, visceral combat with incredible physics and destruction effects, this game delivers in spades. Every shot you fire has weight, enemies react with satisfying ragdoll physics, explosions ripple through the environment, and the feedback is incredibly polished. STVGozando ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Did not play it on release for the bad reviews i saw at the time, stupid thing to do on my part. Game is good, feels great, plays great, super smooth, starts slow and simple but combat can and will get chaotic, skills are good to mix with the gunplay. you feel badass getting rid of them fools, loved the first one, and this is more of it.

11. Halo Infinite [Best Shooter for Borderlands Fans Who Love Precision]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, looter-lite, open-world elements Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creators 343 Industries, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 30-100+ hours Best for Players who want tight gunplay with loot-adjacent progression What I liked Classic Halo shooting, open-world exploration, modular weapon upgrades

Halo Infinite trades Borderlands 4’s chaotic looter style for crisp shooting and a familiar sci-fi world. The campaign lets you roam large zones, fight Covenant and Banished factions, and pick up upgrades that feel meaningful without overwhelming you with numbers. Progression is slower than Borderlands, but each new weapon or armor mod has a tangible impact on combat.

Compared to Borderlands 4, it’s cleaner, more measured, and far more tactical. The humor is mostly gone, replaced with Halo’s epic, almost stoic tone. But the open-world sandbox lets you tackle encounters creatively, and the occasional experimental weapon drops get that “loot excitement” rush going. Multiplayer carries some Borderlands-like loops too, with events, XP, and challenges feeding your arsenal.

Pro tip Focus on collecting weapon and vehicle upgrades in early open-world zones. They dramatically change your approach to combat before late-game enemies hit.

My verdict: Halo Infinite isn’t chaotic like Borderlands 4, but it delivers satisfying gunplay with just enough loot spice to keep fans curious. If you love shooting, experimenting with builds, and a world that rewards exploration, this is your stop in the Halo universe.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY Tsjerno ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The campaign is easily one of the best singleplayer games I’ve ever played. SteelKnight1306 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Halo Infinite brings back Master Chief in a campaign with a rather impressive open world. The gameplay remains classic Halo gameplay, but with some additions like the grappling hook to move faster and attack more strategically. The world of Zeta Halo is vast and feels fresh, but the story sometimes falls short, not delving too deeply into the characters or plot.

12. Deep Rock Galactic [Best Co-op Looter for Borderlands Fans Who Like Mayhem Underground]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person co-op shooter, looter, mission-based Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 (full release) Creators Ghost Ship Games, Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime 30-150+ hours Best for Players who love teamwork, chaos, and mining loot What I liked Unique dwarves classes, procedurally generated caves, explosive combat, tight co-op loops

Deep Rock Galactic replaces badass vault hunters with a team of dwarves and an arsenal of guns, drills, and explosives. Missions are short but intense: clear hordes, collect resources, dodge hazards, and survive. The procedural cave design keeps encounters unpredictable, and every loot drop or weapon upgrade feels earned.

Compared to the best Borderlands games, it’s smaller in scale but bigger in cooperative chaos. No cel-shaded pandemonium or silly NPCs, but teamwork matters more than ever. All playable characters have a role, and improvising mid-mission is insanely satisfying. The combat is brutal yet precise, and the loot loop rewards repeat runs without feeling like padding.

Pro tip Always bring at least one engineer with turrets. A well-placed turret can turn a swarm from impossible to manageable, especially on higher difficulty missions.

My verdict: Deep Rock Galactic scratches the Borderlands itch in a co-op dungeon-crawler way. Loot matters, gunplay is fun, and chaos is constant. If you love Borderlands’ co-op mayhem but want to dig into something a little smarter underground, this is your game.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY oniko0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fun with friends. Performs very well on most hardware. A little less fun playing solo, as you might expect from a co-op game. CHESHIRECAT2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The best horde shooter I have had the pleasure of experiencing. Free battle pass, no microtransactions, consistent updates and excellent developer-community relationship.

FAQs

What is the best game like Borderlands 4?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the best game like Borderlands 4. It has the same chaotic loot, wild gunplay, and humor, but adds spells, classes, and board-game-style exploration. If you want the closest thing to Borderlands 4 before it drops, this is it.

What type of game is Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 is a first-person looter-shooter with RPG elements, over-the-top weapons, and co-op gameplay. You can roam the lands freely, explore devastating action skills, complete missions, and chase loot, while enjoying the familiar fast-paced shooting with character builds and chaotic humor.

Is Borderlands 4 going to be a 4-player game?

Yes. Borderlands 4 supports up to four-player co-op online play, which allows you and your friends to stack guns, loot, and go on a rewarding loot chase together.

Is Borderlands 4 better than 3?

It’s too early to judge, but based on previews we got before the release date, Borderlands 4 promises tighter gunplay, bigger loot variety, and fresh mechanics, aiming to improve on Borderlands 3’s strengths while trimming unnecessary filler.

How big will Borderlands 4 be?

Borderlands 4 is expected to have a large world with multiple regions, extensive missions, and a deep loot system. It’ll likely require tens of gigabytes for installation, similar to Borderlands 3, plus additional space for updates and DLC.