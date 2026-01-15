16 Best Soulslike Games in 2026 Worth the Challenge

Trying to find the best soulslike games is like searching for the sharpest needles in a needlestack. We’ve been blessed with many decent titles, but only some are truly worth playing.

What makes a great soulslike? Challenging combat, atmospheric aesthetics, deep customization, tough boss fights, and punishing mechanics that force you to adapt and react with precision just to progress.

This genre isn’t casual-friendly – it’s built for thrillseekers who don’t mind facing defeat over and over for that hard-earned victory. Here are the best soulslike games that will push your skills to the limit.

Our Top Picks for Soulslike Games

The Soulslike genre is jam-packed with tons of top-tier titles. If you want to play the absolute best, take a look at our team’s top picks for games we’re sure you’ll enjoy as a soulslike fan:

Lies of P (2023) – a phenomenal action RPG that combines classic soulsborne atmosphere design and challenging combat with Pinocchio-themed lore. Dark Souls 3 (2016) – widely known as the best title in the Dark Souls series, featuring enhanced combat mechanics, visuals, and world design compared to its predecessors. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (2024) – one of the best Star Wars games in recent years that lets you explore a galaxy far, far away, complete with customizable lightsabers, blasters, and force powers, as well as a splash of soulslike combat mechanics.

Not quite what you were expecting? Just keep scrolling, as we still have thirteen other games to go over – all of which are absolute bangers that will give you an incredible soulslike experience!

16 Best Soulslike Games to Master

Soulslikes have gained massive mainstream popularity thanks to FromSoftware’s masterful pioneering of the genre. Here are the best titles I’ve carefully curated. Every game will challenge unprepared players while rewarding those who grind for that sweet dopamine rush. Be warned – these will force you to get good.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio Average playtime 30-35 hours Best for PC gamers wanting a Bloodborne-like experience

Kicking off my list is Lies of P, which is one of the best RPG games in recent years and is considered by many as the best non-FromSoftware soulslike game. Not only does it have that familiar dreary, grim atmosphere that all soulsborne games have, but this game’s combat is just about as high-octane and complex as well.

Terrifyingly designed bosses that are tough to beat? Check. A subtle and foreboding narrative? It’s here. Insane graphics paired with gloomy, gothic aesthetics and eerie sound design? You got it! Lies of P might as well be a FromSoftware game in all but name, and the best part is that it holds its own even against FromSoftware’s best.

As far as great soulslike games go, Lies of P is most definitely a standout title that’s a must-play for fans of the genre, owing to its incredible art style, polished game design, and its masterful integration of the classic soulslike formula we all know and love.

While Bloodborne isn’t out for PC yet, Lies of P is certainly the next best thing PC gamers can get their hands on, at least for now.



My Verdict: Lies of P is the gold standard for third-party soulslikes. If you’re a PC gamer waiting for Bloodborne, this is the next best thing.

2. Dark Souls 3 [Best Dark Souls Game]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2016 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 40-50 hours Best for Fans of classic soulsborne combat and world design

Every gamer should put some respect on Dark Souls 3’s name, as this title pushed the entire soulslike genre to mainstream popularity in a big way, outselling both its predecessors and giving the Dark Souls trilogy the fantastic end it deserved.

Almost everything good about Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 was present in Dark Souls 3, but the developers didn’t stop there. FromSoftware made sure Dark Souls 3 was an all-around improvement compared to any other soulsborne game that came before, and without using this game as a blueprint, I don’t think Elden Ring would’ve been the masterpiece it has grown into as well.

All in all, Dark Souls 3 is another title I highly recommend for soulslike and action RPG fans to try, as it captures what makes the early soulsborne titles truly special. It stands proud among the best Dark Souls games ever released, period.



My Verdict: Dark Souls 3 is the definitive soulsborne experience and the blueprint for everything that followed. Essential for any fan of the genre.

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 20-25 hours Best for Star Wars fans who enjoy story-driven soulslikes

Would you prefer a soulslike game in a sci-fi setting? Well, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has got you covered. It’s an awesome title to pick up, especially if you’re a Star Wars fan. In fact, I recommend you play the first game – Star Wars: Fallen Order – as well, considering how both games are astonishingly good titles that nail the Star Wars power fantasy.

Unlike your typical soulslikes, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor adopts a more in-your-face style of storytelling, which is great for soulslike enthusiasts who not only enjoy tough boss fights but also appreciate a more story-heavy experience, at least compared to FromSoftware’s more subtle brand of narrative.

Also, having played quite a few Star Wars games myself, I have to say that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is undoubtedly one of the best Star Wars games out there. Here, you get to see just how terrifying Darth Vader is in an epic souls-style boss battle. Need I say more?



My Verdict: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor proves soulslikes work brilliantly in a sci-fi setting. A must-play for Star Wars fans who enjoy challenging combat.

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2025 Creator/s Leenzee Games Average playtime 25-30 hours Best for Fans of Chinese mythology and fast-paced combat

Following the success of Black Myth: Wukong, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is another Chinese-developed soulslike that’s making waves in the genre. Set during the late Ming Dynasty, this game blends dark fantasy with Chinese mythology and provides brutal, fast-paced combat that’ll keep you on your toes.

What really sets Wuchang apart is its unique Feather System, which lets you absorb enemy abilities and use them against your foes. It’s a fresh twist on the soulslike formula that adds a layer of strategy to every encounter. The boss fights are absolutely relentless, and the game doesn’t hold your hand at all – exactly what we love to see.

Visually, this game is stunning. The environments are dripping with atmosphere, from war-torn villages to eerie temples filled with grotesque demons. If you enjoyed Black Myth: Wukong and want another soulslike rooted in Chinese history and mythology, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the next logical step.

My Verdict: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a worthy successor to Black Myth: Wukong‘s momentum. Its Feather System adds fresh strategy to the genre.

5. Remnant 2 [Best Soulslike Shooter]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games Average playtime 20-25 hours Best for Co-op players who enjoy shooters with soulslike mechanics

Some gamers say Remnant 2 is basically soulslike with guns, and I partially agree. After all, aside from being among the best third-person shooter games in recent years, this title isn’t afraid to detract from your usual shooter and soulslike stereotypes and do its own thing.

Remnant 2 is a massive improvement compared to the first game, sporting more polished gameplay mechanics, impressive graphics, complex boss fights, fast-paced combat, and seamless co-op play with other players.

In a nutshell, Remnant 2 is the perfect follow-up to the Remnant series and is the game to play for soulslike lovers who also enjoy third-person shooters. You won’t regret picking up this one, especially if you like playing co-op with your friends or other players.



My Verdict: Remnant 2 is the definitive choice for players who want soulslike challenge with gunplay. Even better with friends in co-op.

6. Elden Ring [Best Overall Soulslike]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 60-100 hours Best for Open-world RPG fans seeking the ultimate soulslike experience

Ever wanted to play a pure power-fantasy game where you can beat the ever-loving crap out of gods, dragons, and hellish abominations? Elden Ring excels in giving you that satisfying thrill of conquering insanely tough boss fights through trial and error and is by far the quintessential soulslike game, at least in my opinion.

The 28,000,000+ copies it sold speak for itself!

Aside from being one of the best open-world games ever released, Elden Ring is also the most polished AAA soulslike game in the market, surpassing Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and all other FromSoftware titles. It has a phenomenal art style, tons of customization options, challenging difficulty, and that classic dark, yet intriguing theme we’ve all come to expect from Hidetaka Miyazaki’s works.

If that’s not enough to convince you how great Elden Ring is (I promise I’m not just glazing), let’s not forget its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that can easily be considered among the best DLCs in gaming history, which adds a ton of content and unique, lore-rich bosses to beat to this already awesome game.



My Verdict: Elden Ring is the pinnacle of the soulslike genre. With Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s an absolute must-own for any action RPG fan.

7. Bloodborne [Best Soulslike Atmosphere]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4 Year of release 2015 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for Horror fans who prefer aggressive, fast-paced combat

As you can see from this list, the soulslike genre is chock-full of remarkable action RPG titles, though very few games can rival what Bloodborne was to the soulsborne community. It’s a classic legend that drew a cult following among fans of the soulsborne series.

Moreover, Bloodborne is one of the few top-tier ARPGs I feel is quite underrated in terms of mainstream popularity. Lore-wise, this game doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to darker themes, which fits the hopelessly bleak atmosphere of the game perfectly. To me, it’s by far one of the better titles in FromSoftware’s catalog when it comes to pure storytelling.

Bloodborne’s magic lies in its Gothic atmosphere, Lovecraftian horror themes, unique trick weapon mechanics, and faster, more aggressive combat than other soulslikes (except for Sekiro). If you haven’t played this game yet, then I suggest you get it ASAP, as you’re definitely missing out.



My Verdict: Bloodborne remains FromSoftware’s most atmospheric masterpiece. Its Gothic horror setting and aggressive combat are unmatched.

8. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best Soulslike Combat System]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia Year of release 2019 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 25-35 hours Best for Players who want skill-based combat with no shortcuts

Speaking of smooth combat systems, how can I leave out Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? This might be a hot take, but in my book, this game has the best sword-based combat system out of any action RPG out there, rivaled only by Ghost of Tsushima, which is another incredibly impressive ARPG.

Just like Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice secured a Game of The Year Award for FromSoftware back in 2019, adding to the prestigious game publisher’s already-long list of accolades. And it was a well-deserved GOTY too!

Not only is this game a fast-paced, action-packed showpiece that has that patented soulslike-style skill checks in combat, but its visual prowess and less-subtle narrative make it appealing to all kinds of action RPG enthusiasts, soulslike fans or not.

All in all, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice shines with its simple, yet hard-to-master combat. While other soulslikes let you grind for souls or runes to level up and come back stronger, in Sekiro, you either git gud, or go home crying.



My Verdict: Sekiro has the tightest, most rewarding sword combat in the genre. No grinding, no shortcuts – pure skill.

9. Lords of the Fallen [Best Dark Souls Alternative]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s Hexworks Average playtime 25-30 hours Best for Dark Souls fans looking for a familiar experience

Lords of the Fallen is the successor to an original game of the same name made back in 2014. Sure enough, it’s by far the better game of the two, as it offers not only enhanced, modern graphics but also performance optimizations, better combat, and a more beginner-friendly experience.

If you’re looking for a faithful soulslike game that has Dark Souls-style atmosphere and world design, then this game certainly won’t disappoint. Not only that, but the UI, controls, and a lot of other gameplay elements are also reminiscent of classic soulsborne titles.

Aside from Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen is quite possibly the thematically closest game to pre-Elden Ring FromSoftware titles, and one that I’ll 100% recommend for hardcore soulslike lovers.

My Verdict: Lords of the Fallen is the closest you’ll get to classic Dark Souls outside of FromSoftware. Great for fans craving that familiar formula.

10. Nioh 2 [Best Soulslike for Replayability]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Team Ninja Average playtime 50-60 hours Best for Players who love deep combat systems and build variety

If I were to rank all the games listed here based on how in-depth and engaging their combat gameplay is, then Nioh 2 would surely be among the top five. This is because it has a staggering amount of playstyle variations thanks to its in-depth weapons system, which also places it amongst the most replayable games on this list.

Team Ninja has certainly outdone themselves with Nioh 2. It has better graphics, enhanced combat mechanics, wider weapon selection, and tougher boss fights compared to the first game.

I do recommend playing Nioh before Nioh 2 though, as these games have a captivating, connected storyline that you won’t be able to follow properly otherwise. The Nioh series is a great action RPG series with soulslike combat to boot, so I’d say both games are more than worth your time.

My Verdict: Nioh 2‘s deep weapon system and build variety make it endlessly replayable. Play the first game, then dive into this one.

11. Black Myth: Wukong [Best Soulslike Boss Fights]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Game Science Average playtime 20-25 hours Best for Newcomers seeking memorable boss fights and stunning visuals

Next up, we have the people’s champion of The Game Awards 2024 – Black Myth: Wukong. Boasting over 25,000,000 copies sold worldwide, it’s easily one of the best single-player games for PC and consoles alike and an absolute must-play for all of you soulslike enjoyers out there.

The boss fights alone are enough for me to recommend this game to any soulsborne fan, as very few titles can stand toe-to-toe with it when it comes to how rewarding it is to master your enemies’ unique moveset and absolutely dog-walk them with well-timed counters and dodges.

It’s not just the engaging boss fights and how characterized each boss is that makes this game a standout title, however. Black Myth: Wukong is also bolstered by stunning visuals, fun RPG mechanics, and a gripping narrative filled with high-stakes action that’s rooted in Chinese mythology, which brings us a fresh perspective on the soulslike-favorite medieval fantasy setting.

Additionally, unlike in most FromSoftware titles, you do not lose any EXP upon dying in Wukong, making it the perfect entry point for soulslike noobs looking for less punishing alternatives.

My Verdict: Black Myth: Wukong brings some of the most memorable boss fights in the genre. A perfect entry point for soulslike newcomers.

12. Blasphemous 2 [Best 2D Soulslike]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2023 Creator/s The Game Kitchen Average playtime 12-15 hours Best for Metroidvania fans who enjoy 2D soulslike combat

Taking a break from third and first-person action games, we have Blasphemous 2 – a standout indie platformer game that’s heavily inspired by the Souls series. Ever wanted to see what a 2D metroidvania-meets-soulslike experience would be like? If so, then this game will blow you away.

From its eerie boss designs, dreary visuals, equipable weapons, gorgeous pixelated art, brutal animations, and dark fantasy setting, this game just screams soulslike, despite the obvious difference in the core gameplay.

I enjoyed this one a lot and would recommend both games in the series to those who don’t mind giving indie games a try. Awesome titles in the soulslike genre aren’t just limited to AA or AAA releases, after all, so I suggest you give the Blasphemous series a fair shake!

My Verdict: Blasphemous 2 proves the soulslike formula works beautifully in 2D. A must-try for fans of metroidvanias and indie games.

13. Code Vein [Best Anime Soulslike]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for Anime fans who want deep character customization

Code Vein is yet another noteworthy soulslike game that’s quite underrated compared to how good it actually is. It’s a top-tier action RPG that, despite its lackluster reception, can also be considered among the best anime games in recent decades.

What makes Code Vein a fantastic game to pick up for ARPG and soulslike fans alike is its rich character customization options, captivating anime-style visuals, intense combat system, and somewhat absurd, yet memorable story.

If you’re a soulslike fan who also loves anime elements (e.g. stylized visuals, characterizations, and narrative structure), then you really ought to be playing this one ASAP.

My Verdict: Code Vein is the go-to soulslike for anime fans. Deep customization and stylish visuals make it stand out from the crowd.

14. Hollow Knight [Best Indie Soulslike]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average playtime 25-40 hours Best for Indie lovers who enjoy high skill-ceiling gameplay

Hollow Knight is one of the best indie games any soulslike fan should try, despite how some people online contend that it isn’t soulslike at all. While I technically agree that this game does a lot of things differently from your typical soulslike, it’s not just a title I can write off when making this list simply because of how amazing it is.

As far as Metroidvania-style platformers go, you’ll find it hard to play any other game that makes you feel that adrenaline rush of outplaying tough bosses and that sense of intrigue while exploring a dark, twisted world quite as well as Hollow Knight.

Sure it doesn’t mimic almost every aspect of your typical soulsbourne-inspired game, but I’d say that Hollow Knight is the perfect title for hardcore gamers who value the soulslike genre’s capacity for high skill ceiling gameplay above all else.

Fancy playing a notoriously challenging game that’ll also get you hooked with its gorgeous, hand-drawn art style? Try this one and see how far you get.

My Verdict: Hollow Knight is a masterpiece that transcends genre labels. Challenging, beautiful, and absolutely worth your time.

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Aggro Crab Average playtime 10-15 hours Best for Players seeking a lighthearted, accessible soulslike

Many games on this list are made for hardcore dark fantasy ARPG fans, but how about a more chill game that also offers solid combat elements faithful to the genre? Well, Another Crab’s Treasure is a sleeper hit that I’d absolutely recommend you try right now, from one soulslike enjoyer to another.

And no, this is not an out-of-season April Fools joke. Another Crab’s Treasure is a must-try simply because it’s a fun, less gritty alternative take on soulslikes, showing the gaming community that even games with brighter color palettes and humorous dialogue can still be a good rendition of the genre.

Complete with tough enemies, a good story, and difficult challenges to complete, expect Another Crab’s Treasure to amaze you once you get your hands on it.

My Verdict: Another Crab’s Treasure proves soulslikes don’t need to be dark and gritty. A refreshing, fun take on the formula.

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s Team Ninja Average playtime 20-25 hours Best for Nioh fans looking for a fresh historical setting

The last title is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – a terrific ARPG made by Team Ninja of the previously mentioned Nioh series, as well as other fantastic soulslikes such as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and Ninja Gaiden.

Team Ninja is locked in when it comes to capturing that classic soulslike charm with their games. However, they do bring something new to the table with each release to keep things fresh and exciting.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, in particular, is an intriguing historical title based on the Romance of Three Kingdoms. It features lots of dark, gritty elements that are practically a staple in all FromSoft games, not to mention an intense combat system that can be quite punishing for beginners.

My Verdict: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty brings Team Ninja‘s signature combat to a fresh historical setting. Great for fans of Nioh looking for something new.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Soulslike Games

Best starting point for players seeking the ultimate soulslike experience today? It depends on what kind of challenge you’re after.

For newcomers to the genre: Black Myth: Wukong offers stunning visuals, memorable boss fights, and a more forgiving death penalty – the perfect entry point without sacrificing the soulslike thrill.

For hardcore FromSoftware fans: Elden Ring remains the pinnacle of the genre, offering a vast open world, deep customization, and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that rivals full games in content.

For PC gamers craving Bloodborne: Lies of P captures that Gothic atmosphere and aggressive combat beautifully – the closest you’ll get without a PlayStation.

For co-op enthusiasts: Remnant 2 blends soulslike challenge with third-person shooter mechanics, making it the best choice for tackling tough bosses with friends.

For pure skill-based combat: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice strips away the grinding and leveling – here, you either master the combat or you don’t progress at all.

No single game replaces the original Dark Souls experience, but together they capture its soul: the challenge, the triumph, and that addictive “just one more try” feeling. Whatever world you choose next, one thing’s certain – you will die, and you will love it.

