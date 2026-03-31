You might search for games like Borderlands if you enjoy the thrill of loot and chaos, because this series established a legendary blend of humor and intense combat. Many games similar to Borderlands now exist on the market, and they provide entire universes of exploration alongside deep character progression. These titles keep you engaged for hundreds of hours while you hunt for the rarest gear and weapons.

I love these titles for the simple promise of constant discovery and player agency. You can find games like Borderlands that invite you to combine abilities in unexpected ways so that you can truly make the experience your own. If you prefer to play on the go, there are even high-quality mobile games like Borderlands that provide the same addictive loop of shooting and looting.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Borderlands

Our top picks for games like Borderlands feature heart-pounding action and hilarious storytelling. You can find several games similar to Borderlands that prioritize loot and character progression above everything else.

Destiny 2 (2017) – Destiny 2 stands as a premier choice among games like Borderlands because it features top-tier gunplay and a massive universe to explore. You can join your friends in challenging raids to earn legendary gear that keeps you powerful in both PvE and PvP modes. The Outer Worlds (2019) – The Outer Worlds serves as a narrative successor for fans who appreciate the witty humor and satirical tone of the original series. You must make critical choices that affect the entire solar system while you collect unique weapons from various planetary factions. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (2019) – Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 provides a grounded tactical alternative with a deep loot system and realistic urban environments. You can customize your agent with specialized gear sets and explore a devastated Washington D.C. as you fight to restore order.

This selection of games like Borderlands ensures that you always have a new world to conquer and better loot to find. You should pick the title that best fits your playstyle so that you can begin your next great adventure today.

Now let’s take a deeper look at the most thrilling games that share the Borderlands’ DNA.

11 Best Games Like Borderlands for Looter-Shooter Fans

Whether you’re after over-the-top action, hilarious dialogue, or that sweet, sweet loot grind, there are many games to scratch that itch. If you love the non-stop action and unpredictable humor of Borderlands, then this list is packed with games like Borderlands that will keep you looting, shooting, and theory-crafting your ultimate build for hours on end.

1. Destiny 2 [Best for: Top-Tier Gunplay and Space Magic]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2017 Developer Bungie Publisher Bungie Metacritic Score 87 / 8.2 (Critic/User)

Destiny 2 is by far my top pick for games like Borderlands. This ongoing ten-year saga still holds its throne mainly due to best-in-class gunplay tightly knit with deep RPG mechanics that recently got an enormous rework. Destiny’s core strength lies in its power fantasy and how it makes every encounter feel epic, but the loot system is what kept me invested even after clocking in more than 1500 hours.

If you love the nearly unlimited gun variety in Borderlands series, then Destiny 2 offers over 1000 old and new weapons on top of randomizing them with dozens of different perks. This title takes it a step further with random-rolled armor and highly adjustable subclasses that completely change how you approach combat. So, if you like infinite loadout possibilities, then Destiny will not disappoint.

While solo play is fun, Destiny 2 is known to be one of the greatest co-op games in the FPS genre. From the intense six-player raids and three-player dungeons that require near-perfect teamwork to the competitive Crucible matches, the game offers something for every player. Of course, the narrative is less self-aware and comical than Borderlands titles, but Destiny’s lore is the definition of how deep the rabbit hole goes.

FINAL VERDICT If you look for a looter-shooter that provides the most polished gunplay and an endless stream of content, Destiny 2 is one of the best games similar to Borderlands that will keep you hooked for years.

★ Top-Tier Gunplay and Space Magic Destiny 2 Shop on Eneba

2. The Outer Worlds [Best for: Satirical Space Humor and Narrative Choices]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Private Division Metacritic Score 85 / 7.9 (Critic/User)

The Outer Worlds is a top choice among games like Borderlands because it launches satirical humor into deep space. Set in a satirical corporate-controlled universe, the game offers a refreshing take on the looter-shooter genre that introduces player choice and a branching narrative.

The game’s weapon and armor system isn’t crazy, but goes way beyond simple stat increases. Each piece of equipment tells a story, with writing that’s both hilarious and adds to the worldbuilding. Like puzzle pieces that reflect the game’s bizarre corporate satire, if you will. However, the visual gun variety can look a bit too similar to some, but every weapon I tried felt unique enough for me to experiment with modifications and different builds.

The Outer Worlds is a truly fantastic space game – you’re not just shooting through linear levels, but exploring planets, interacting with factions, and shaping the outcome of your journey. Whether you’re making moral decisions or just picking fights, The Outer Worlds does a fantastic job of blending humor, action, and exploration in a way that feels fresh and engaging.

If you’re looking to dive into the full experience, the Spacer’s Choice Edition is the way to go. It comes with all the DLCs, including the Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos expansions, giving you even more content and crazy adventures to dive into. It’s definitely the complete package for anyone looking to fully immerse themselves in this hilarious and chaotic universe.

FINAL VERDICT If you love witty humor but want a deeper RPG experience where decisions actually matter, The Outer Worlds is one of the best games like Borderlands available today. This sci-fi adventure is a must-play for any fan of the genre.

★ Satirical Space Humor and Narrative Choices The Outer Worlds Shop on Eneba

3. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 [Best for: Tactical Looting and Realistic Environments]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Developer Massive Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic Score 82 / 6.2 (Critic/User)

This captivating story game takes the beloved looter-shooter concept and grounds it in a more realistic post-apocalyptic setting. Unlike the more cartoonish Borderlands, this story game offers a serious take on cooperative shooting but doesn’t sacrifice depth or intensity. And if you love gorgeous worlds, the recreations of Washington D.C. and New York City are one of the most beautiful apocalyptic worlds on the market right now.

The elephant in the room is that The Division 2 is a cover-based shooter, where positioning plays a way bigger role than in most games similar to Borderlands. Nevertheless, the expansive RPG elements are so malleable, that you can easily turn yourself into a walking tank and ignore the cover altogether. Better yet, each gear piece, gun, and a huge pile of gun mods can roll with a whole arsenal of perks that easily challenge Borderlands or Destiny build-crafting capabilities.

After completing the main Division 2 story, you can easily sink dozens of hours into complex 8-player raids and, my favorite, the Dark Zone – a PvPvE area with integrated extraction shooter elements where every player encounter is a game of friend or foe.

FINAL VERDICT The Division 2 trades Borderlands’ chaos for grounded tactical combat, but it keeps the deep loot and build-crafting systems that make games like Borderlands so addictive.

★ Tactical Looting and Realistic Environments The Division 2 Shop on Eneba

4. Mycopunk [Best for: Hyper-Customizable Weapon Grids]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2025 Developer Pigeons At Play Publisher Devolver Digital Metacritic Score 88 / 8.5 (Critic/User)

Mycopunk is a stylized indie looter-shooter where you step into the metallic shoes of robot rejects tasked with purging a planet overtaken by a fungal catastrophe. You’ll spend your time navigating through overgrown environments, blasting back mutated spores, and hunting for the next big upgrade. This title is a perfect choice for those who enjoy games like Borderlands because it emphasizes survival against the ever-spreading rot.

Instead of simply finding pre-built guns, you physically slot mods into a custom grid to mutate your tools into ridiculous instruments of destruction. This allows for an incredible level of experimentation; you might choose to mount a deflector shield onto a high-speed chainsaw or build a rifle that fires synergistic projectiles.

Multiplayer fans will find plenty to love here, as the game fully supports co-op mayhem with friends. Working together is essential for surviving the fungal menace, especially as you begin to combine your unique weapon builds for maximum impact. Whether you are a hardcore theory-crafter looking for the perfect mod synergy or a casual player who just wants to see mushrooms explode, Mycopunk delivers a fresh, addictive loop.

FINAL VERDICT If you spend more time in Borderlands’ inventory screens theory-crafting than actual shooting, Mycopunk’s hyper-customizable upgrade system will be your new obsession. It stands out as one of the best games similar to Borderlands for fans who prioritize mechanical depth.

★ Hyper-Customizable Weapon Grids Mycopunk Shop on Eneba

5. Risk of Rain 2 [Best For: High-Speed Roguelike Mayhem]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Hopoo Games, Gearbox Software Publisher Gearbox Publishing Metacritic Score 85 / 8.3 (Critic/User)

After spending some time with it, Risk of Rain 2 is easily one of the best roguelike games in the best games like Borderlands that I’ve tried. Unlike RPG shooters, such as Borderlands, each run is completely unique, with randomized items, escalating difficulty, and over-the-top boss fights that always kept me on the edge of my seat (quite literally). And most importantly – it’s way deeper than it first seems.

The gigantic item system is where the game starts to show its colors. With this roguelike structure, you can stack numerous different items, creating increasingly ridiculous and powerful combinations. One run might see yourself become a lightning-shooting healer, while next time you’ll start spawning an army of miniature allies with every kill.

Co-op takes the experience a step further. You can join up with up to three friends, with each player’s items and abilities combining in unexpected ways. The game’s difficulty scales with the number of players, creating an interesting mix of challenge and excitement that, I’m sure, will keep you coming back for just one more run.

FINAL VERDICT Risk of Rain 2 distills the loot loop into a frantic, replayable roguelite format that captures the sheer power fantasy and build-crafting joy of games similar to Borderlands series.

★ High-Speed Roguelike Mayhem Risk of Rain 2 Shop on Eneba

6. Dead Island 2 [Best For: Visceral Gore and Dark Comedy]

Our Score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer Dambuster Studios Publisher Deep Silver Metacritic Score 75 / 7.2 (Critic/User)

Dead Island 2 revives the zombie looter-shooter genre with a vibrant, gory take on the Los Angeles apocalypse. Just like the first installment, you get to choose from a roster of unique survivors, each bringing a unique personality and fight style to this remarkable zombie game. Best of all, it’s one of those games like Borderlands that don’t shy away from dark comedy even when you blast heads left and right.

FPS combat mechanics focus on detailed, physics-based zombie dismemberment and weapon customization. You can modify and upgrade an enormous arsenal of weapons and gadgets never seen before in the series. The “FLESH” system allows for incredibly detailed damage modeling, where zombies realistically break apart based on your attacks and weapons of choice.

The game’s open-world design encourages exploration for side content, with a loot system that keeps you constantly hunting for better gear and materials. Character progression is fairly simplified with skill cards, but keeps enough space to mold your chosen character to your liking. To no surprise, co-op multiplayer is back in the sequel, so multiplayer fans can tackle the zombie apocalypse with friends throughout the whole campaign.

FINAL VERDICT If you want the colorful visuals and over-the-top violence of Borderlands with a heavy focus on melee and physical dismemberment, Dead Island 2 is your playground.

★ Visceral Gore and Dark Comedy Dead Island 2 Shop on Eneba

7. Outriders [Best For: Aggressive Class Abilities and Gritty Action]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Developer People Can Fly Publisher Square Enix Metacritic Score 73 / 6.8 (Critic/User)

Outriders is a solid choice for fans of games similar to Borderlands who want a gritty, dark take on the looter-shooter genre. Contrary to some beliefs, it’s not a live service, and just like any Borderlands title, this unique adventure game fully playable from start to finish as a complete package.

Notably, Outriders’ four unique classes are based on different elemental abilities and mostly predetermined roles. Basically, if you’re familiar with the vault hunters of Pandora, you’ll grasp the basics right away.

Just like all mainline Borderlands installments, Outriders’ combat system rewards aggressive play, encouraging you to get close and personal rather than hide behind cover. However, the big difference is the third-person camera and a lot heavier movement, which will make you think twice before going full “LEROY JENKINS” mode. Even then, I still recommend not playing safe, because aggressive weapon and ability combos create truly satisfying cinematic moments.

Once you hit the finish line, the end-game content offers a fair share of challenging expeditions to test your limits or play with friends. Just be sure to grab the Worldslayer expansion to get the most out of your time.

FINAL VERDICT Outriders is one of the best games like Borderlands because it provides a complete, dark campaign that focuses on power-tripping class abilities and aggressive combat loops.

★ Aggressive Class Abilities and Gritty Action Outriders Shop on Eneba

8. Warframe [Best For: Endless Grinding and Deep Customization]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Switch, iOS, iPadOS Year of Release 2013 Developer Digital Extremes Publisher Digital Extremes Metacritic Score 86 / 8.5 (Critic/User)

Warframe, jokingly known as the space ninja simulator, is one of the most popular games like Borderlands because it features an immensely lively community. In this impressive MMORPG game, instead of fixed character classes seen in Borderlands, you’ll be collecting and building up multiple characters called frames, each with distinct abilities that dramatically change the gameplay at its core.

The loot and upgrade progression is one of the most complex systems in the looter-shooter scene. While a little overwhelming at first, it allows you to craft and modify both weapons and frames in virtually countless combinations. In fact, you’ll have to craft most of your arsenal using materials collected in the ever-growing list of missions.

Solo players can easily enjoy their space ninja fantasy alone, but co-op is an integral part of Warframe’s end-game, with four-player missions pushing the limits of teamwork and strategic thinking. And if you decide to stay for the long run, regular updates and major content drops always keep the game fresh with an expanding roster of loot and characters to collect.

FINAL VERDICT As a free-to-play title, Warframe provides an incredible amount of content and stands as one of the best mobile games similar to Borderlands for players who enjoy long-term goals.

★ Endless Grinding and Deep Customization Warframe Shop on Eneba

9. Rage 2 [Best For: Fast-paced Combat and Colorful Wastelands]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Developer Avalanche Studios, id Software Publisher Bethesda Softworks Metacritic Score 73 / 5.5 (Critic/User)

Rage 2 combines the wild open-world game mechanics of Borderlands with the intense, fast-paced combat of id Software’s iconic FPS shooters. This game throws you into a vibrant, colorful post-apocalyptic map that defies the typical brown and gray palette of other games similar to Borderlands. It stands as a top choice among games like Borderlands because it perfectly captures that same sense of wasteland chaos.

Combat mechanics focus on an array of powerful weapons and supernatural abilities called Nanotrites. To make the best of your time, you must combine gunplay with devastating melee attacks and superhuman powers, so aggressive play is the way to go. The weapon variety is solid and upgrade systems create a pretty similar growth pace to what you’d find in the Borderlands’ loot-driven gameplay.

This open world is designed to be a playground of destruction, with vehicle combat, numerous side activities, and a main storyline that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Character progression allows players to adjust their abilities and playstyle, with skill trees and upgrades to play around with for a long while. Rage 2’s crazy humor and over-the-top action is a blast and makes it one of the best FPS games that truly capture the spirit of the Borderlands franchise.

FINAL VERDICT Rage 2 is the closest visual and tonal match to the series among games like Borderlands because it provides top-tier gunplay mechanics and a chaotic, colorful open world.

★ Fast-paced Combat and Colorful Wastelands Rage 2 Shop on Eneba

10. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best For: Immersion and Cybernetic Personalization]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Publisher CD Projekt Red Metacritic Score 86 / 7.1 (Critic/User)

Open-world freedom, intense combat, and deep customization are key features of games like Cyberpunk 2077. The main protagonist – V – is a fully customizable character with extensive skill trees and cybernetic upgrades. Cyberpunk 2077 is a pureblood FPS RPG and this deep character personalization lets you unlock multiple approach options to missions and combat scenarios.

Weapon variety is not randomized but extends well beyond your classic firearms, including tech and smart weapons to experiment with. You can also modify and upgrade weapons and cyberware, creating builds that completely change the rules of combat. The story itself adapts to player choices, with multiple storylines and endings based on your decisions and interactions.

While Night City is not exactly a huge sandbox, it’s incredibly dense and filled to the brim with things to explore or uncover. Side quests often prove as compelling as the main storyline, offering deep and believable characters in all sorts of gameplay scenarios. A few years of updates have significantly improved the game’s performance and added tons of new features, topping it off with universally appraised Phantom Liberty expansion.

FINAL VERDICT Cyberpunk 2077 is the ultimate single-player looter-shooter for fans of games similar to Borderlands who want a high-fidelity world and a narrative that matches the complexity of their builds.

★ Immersion and Cybernetic Personalization Cyberpunk 2077 Shop on Eneba

11. Bulletstorm [Best For: Creative Kills and Retro Chaos]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3/4/5, Xbox 360/One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2011 Developer People Can Fly, Epic Games Publisher Gearbox Publishing Metacritic Score 84 / 7.8 (Critic/User)

If you’re hunting for the crazy feel and explosiveness of games like Borderlands, then Bulletstorm will feel right at home. This great FPS game is a true blast from the past, with its classic “skill shot” system, rewarding you for elaborate and creative kills. Even though the game only features 8 weapons, the flexibility of what you can do with them could even put modern games to shame.

Just like Borderlands, Bulletstorm is all about weapons, environmental hazards, and special abilities to create a spectacular show of mayhem. A unique tool that allows players to pull enemies and objects called “The Leash”, is the central mechanic for creating complex and frankly hilarious combat scenarios.

The narrative carries a wicked tone that closely matches Borderlands’ humor, following a group of space pirates seeking revenge. Characters are memorable and manage to deliver both blunt comedy with genuine character moments. Despite being an older title, Bulletstorm is a true cult classic that influenced many future looter-shooter games.

FINAL VERDICT If you want a short but incredibly sweet explosion of creativity that captures the “fun over everything” philosophy, Bulletstorm is one of the best games like Borderlands.

★ Creative Kills and Retro Chaos Bulletstorm Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on Games Like Borderlands

Borderlands set the looter-shooter genre on fire when it was released in 2009, and went on to spawn multiple spin-offs and sequels, from the equally worthwhile Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands through to 2025’s Borderlands 4. This legacy created a huge demand for games like Borderlands that prioritize chaotic combat and rare loot.

You are now sure to find a title that scratches a similar itch if you explore our list of games like Borderlands. You can choose a space-based adventure in Destiny 2, a post-apocalyptic journey in Rage 2, or a completely unusual indie experience in Mycopunk. Each of these titles provides the same thrill of discovery that makes the original series so iconic.

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