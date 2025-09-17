15 Best-Selling Switch Games: Hits That Print Money

The best-selling Switch games are the ones that rewrote the charts and became household names. These are the cartridges that broke records, fueled playground debates, and turned this console into a phenomenon.

I’ve put in the hours myself, bouncing between docked mode marathons and late-night handheld sessions. Then I dug through sales data, reports, and Nintendo’s own numbers to separate hype from cold, hard figures.

The result? A list that actually reflects what people bought and played .

Here you’ll find the Switch’s best sellers, what makes them stick, and why they’ve held onto the crown. Let’s roll through the numbers and the legends.

Our Favorites from Best-Selling Switch Games

I didn’t just rank these by the number of copies sold worldwide. I looked at which ones people are still playing, which shaped the Switch’s identity, and which actually deliver.

Many digital games sold well and then disappeared into bargain bins. These five are the ones still pulling their weight:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – The Switch’s permanent party trick. It’s pure chaos in a good way, with enough tracks and characters to keep things fresh years later. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – The ultimate digital escape. Building your island feels like a slow-burning obsession, and the daily rituals keep you coming back. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018) – It’s a celebration and a brawl rolled into one. The roster is absurd, and every match is somewhere between a button-mash and high-level chess. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – An open world that doesn’t babysit you. You make your own adventure, whether that’s climbing a mountain just to see the view or accidentally setting a forest on fire with a stray arrow. Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – Mario at his most inventive. Each kingdom feels like a playground begging to be explored, and Cappy turns every encounter into a new trick.

These five sold millions because they’re just that good. Let’s dig into even more best-selling video games for Switch and see why they’re worth your time today.

15 Best Selling Switch Games: The Big League List

From kart racing meltdowns to open-world epics, these best-selling Switch games cover every flavor of Nintendo magic. Each one earned its spot on the charts and in players’ collections.

Let’s dive into the reviews and see why these titles kept moving copies long after launch.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best-Selling Switch Game]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~69 million copies Type of game Arcade kart racer, party game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 50-200+ hours Best for Fans of chaotic fun with friends or solo challenges What I liked Track variety, accessible but deep racing, endless replay value

There’s no story, lore, or chosen one here. Just 12 lunatics in karts trying to ruin each other’s lives. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the series’ greatest hits, crams in every track worth racing, and still finds ways to make you hate your friends.

The magic is in the whiplash. One lap, you’re chaining perfect drifts, the next you’re watching a blue shell vaporize your lead at the finish line. That mix of precision and pure spite keeps it alive. It works in every setting – trash talk on the couch, late-night online lobbies, or solo time trials where you swear you’ll shave off one more second.

Pro tip Master soft drifting. Keep your drift tight without oversteering, and you’ll charge mini-turbos faster. It’s the trick that separates casual racers from lap record chasers.

I’ve never deleted it, never stopped loading it up. It’s the default cartridge. The victories blur together, but the losses? Oh, I remember every single one. Nothing burns deeper than getting banana’d into last place on the final corner. And that’s what makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.

My Verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is weaponized fun. It turns game night into a blood sport and guarantees grudges that last way longer than the race

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [The Ultimate Chill Simulator]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~48 million copies Type of game Life sim, social sandbox Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 100-500+ hours Best for Players who want slow-burn creativity and daily rituals What I liked Endless customization, community vibes, charming villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t rush you. It drops you on a blank island and says, “Good luck, make something of it.” That freedom hooked millions. Suddenly, we were all arguing about turnip prices and comparing furniture layouts like it was a life-or-death strategy.

What sets it apart is how it gets under your skin. It’s not about “winning.” It’s about tiny victories: paying off Tom Nook one loan at a time, catching that one rare fish, or finally finding the perfect wallpaper for your house. I’d log in for five minutes and end up losing hours tinkering with paths or rearranging my town square.

Pro tip Don’t eat fruit before hitting rocks. With a normal swing, rocks spit out resources like iron, clay, and stone. Eat fruit first, and you’ll break the rock instead, which wastes your daily haul. Save the fruit power for moving trees, not farming materials.

For me, the big memories aren’t the perfect island setups but the little routines. Morning check-ins with my villagers, late-night fishing marathons, the weird joy of visiting a friend’s island, and realizing they hoard garbage instead of decorating. It’s the definition of a game you live in rather than just play. Its charm also makes it one of the best family games on Nintendo Switch.

My Verdict: Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the comfort food the world needed, and it still works. It’s cozy, obsessive, and the one game that makes daily chores feel like a reward. In Japan, it became a phenomenon, with island life taking over living rooms everywhere

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [The King of party Brawlers]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~36 million copies Type of game Platform fighter Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Nintendo, Sora Ltd., Bandai Namco Average playtime 100-500+ hours Best for Fans of casual chaos and serious competitive play What I liked Massive roster, tight mechanics, endless replay value

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a full-blown crossover event disguised as a traditional fighting game. The roster is absurd, stuffed with everyone from Mario to Cloud to freaking Snake. It’s a museum of gaming history where the exhibits punch each other off cliffs.

The brilliance is in how it works for every type of player. I’ve seen newcomers mash buttons and still land a match-winning Smash. I’ve also gone ten rounds with friends where every dodge and combo felt like life or death. It’s chaos with just enough control and definitely one of the top Mario games for Switch.

Pro tip Head into Training mode and practice short hops (tap jump lightly). Mastering short-hop aerial attacks is the difference between flailing around and actually controlling the pace of a fight.

For me, the best moments came in four-player free-for-alls. Items flying everywhere, the stage collapsing, someone’s Final Smash obliterating half the screen. It’s messy in all the right ways. And when the dust clears, there’s always an instant rematch because no one wants to walk away on a loss.

My Verdict: Smash Ultimate is pure spectacle backed by rock-solid mechanics. It’s the one game that can make a room cheer, rage, and demand “one more match” all in the span of ten minutes.

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~32 million copies Type of game Action-adventure, open-world Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2017 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 80-200+ hours Best for Explorers who want freedom, discovery, and danger What I liked Massive world, player freedom, memorable physics-driven moments

Breath of the Wild throws out the Zelda rulebook and hands you a glider. That’s it – off you go. From the start, you can climb any mountain, raid any camp, or wander off and get stomped by a Lynel way out of your league. It’s freedom without training wheels, and it’s glorious.

The scale is huge, but I also enjoyed all the surprises. Lightning storms frying my metal gear, a stray arrow setting half a forest ablaze, cooking experiments that went hilariously wrong. The physics system keeps the world alive in a way scripted quests never could. Every session feels like a story you wrote yourself, which makes it the best Zelda game for Switch in my book.

Pro tip Always carry wooden weapons and shields. When storms hit, unequip metal gear, or you’ll literally attract lightning. You can also use it to bait enemies into getting fried.

I’ll never forget the first time I rolled up on Hyrule Castle undergeared, thinking I had a shot. I didn’t. I got demolished, but it was my choice to even try. That’s the magic – you set the pace, and the game doesn’t hold your hand. Victory feels earned because failure is always waiting.

My Verdict: Breath of the Wild redefined open worlds by trusting players to make their own chaos. It’s dangerous, inventive, and still the best reason to own a Switch.

5. Super Mario Odyssey [The Peak of Platforming]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~29 million copies Type of game 3D platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 20-60+ hours Best for Players who want nonstop creativity and exploration What I liked Inventive worlds, Cappy’s mechanics, constant surprises

Super Mario Odyssey is an amazing platformer game that feels like Nintendo showing off. Every kingdom is packed with ideas. Some last a whole level, others just a few minutes, but none of them overstay their welcome. One second you’re bounding through a city of skyscrapers, the next you’re possessing a T. Rex with a hat. It’s absurd, and it works.

Cappy is the trick that makes it all sing. Tossing him turns enemies and objects into tools, and it keeps the platforming unpredictable. I found myself experimenting constantly. Can I take over this? What happens if I try that? Half the fun was seeing how far Nintendo pushed the gimmick. Spoiler: pretty damn far.

Pro tip In New Donk City, talk to the mayor and complete the musician side quest before the festival. The reward is one of the best sequences in Mario history, and you don’t want to miss it.

The moments I remember most weren’t the big boss fights, but the weird detours. Jumping into retro 2D sections hidden in walls, racing Koopas across maps, stumbling onto secret moons in the least likely spots. It’s playful, inventive, and impossible not to smile while playing.

My Verdict: Super Mario Odyssey is pure joy bottled into a cartridge. It’s clever, colorful, and proof that Mario can still surprise decades into his career.

6. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet [The Open-World Pokémon Experiment]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~26 million copies Type of game RPG, open-world monster collecting Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creators Game Freak, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Average playtime 30-100+ hours Best for Fans who want Pokémon with true open-world freedom What I liked Three story paths, huge roster, open exploration

Scarlet and Violet promised the first true open-world Pokémon experience, and it delivers (well, mostly). You can tackle gyms in any order, hunt down titans, or join the student-rival storyline. The Paldea region is massive, filled with new creatures, old favorites, and the freedom to wander wherever you like.

The good stuff? It’s the Pokémon fantasy dialed up. Seeing monsters roam the wild instead of hiding in random grass patches feels fresh, and co-op multiplayer finally lets you explore with friends. The new Terastalizing gimmick adds another layer to battles without feeling tacked on.

Pro tip Hunt down Dondozo and Tatsugiri early in multiplayer raids. They’re a powerhouse combo for water and dragon coverage, and they’ll carry you through tougher battles while you build your dream team.

But let’s be honest, the performance is rough. Frame drops, glitches, and textures that look ripped from a decade ago. I pushed through it, though, because underneath the mess is the most ambitious Pokémon game yet (and I’ve played all the Pokémon games for Switch in order). My big memory? Sneaking into areas way above my level, getting stomped, and coming back later for sweet revenge. That’s real open-world design.

My Verdict: Scarlet and Violet is messy but magnetic. It’s flawed, sure, but once you get past the technical hiccups, it’s the most exciting Pokémon has felt in years.

7. Pokémon Sword and Shield [The First Mainline Switch Pokémon]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~26 million copies Type of game RPG, monster collecting Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Game Freak, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Average playtime 35-120+ hours Best for Players who want a modern but familiar Pokémon journey What I liked Wild Area exploration, Dynamax battles, competitive scene

Sword and Shield marked Pokémon’s jump to the Switch, and it felt huge at the time. The new Galar region blends UK-inspired cities with huge landscapes, and gives the series its first taste of semi-open exploration. The Wild Area is a place to freely roam, catch, and battle Pokémon in real time.

The core loop is classic Pokémon: collect, battle, conquer gyms. But Dynamaxing shook things up, turning fights into kaiju-sized spectacles. It’s over the top, but it works, especially in raids where you and three others face down a giant boss Pokémon together. I spent way too many hours farming those just to find the perfect roll.

Pro tip Spend time in the Wild Area early. The weather determines Pokémon spawns, and rotating raids are the fastest way to grab strong monsters before the gyms start ramping up

My personal gripe? The Pokédex cuts stung. Not every monster made the jump, and fans were (rightly) loud about it. Still, the competitive scene thrived, and Galar gave us some of the best character designs in years. I’ll never forget trudging through a storm in the Wild Area and suddenly spotting a massive Onix looming over me. That first encounter made the Switch upgrade feel worth it.

My Verdict: Sword and Shield wasn’t perfect, but it set the stage for Pokémon on Switch. It’s where the series finally felt bigger, wilder, and built for a modern console.

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~21.55 million copies Type of game Action-adventure, open-world Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 100-250+ hours Best for Players who want the ultimate freedom to build, explore, and experiment What I liked New building mechanics, sky islands, endless creativity

Tears of the Kingdom could’ve played it safe and coasted on Breath of the Wild’s legacy. Instead, it went bigger, stranger, and far more experimental. You’re not just exploring Hyrule, but gliding between sky islands, diving into underground chasms, and welding together weapons and vehicles like some mad scientist. It’s on our list of the best open-world Switch games for a reason.

The new Ultrahand mechanic changes everything. I’ve built working bridges, cobbled together war machines, and accidentally launched myself into rivers with contraptions I didn’t test properly. That freedom makes every session unpredictable. It’s not about following a quest marker, but asking “what if I stick this fan to that minecart?” and seeing what happens.

Pro tip Fuse a rock to any weak weapon early on. It massively boosts durability and damage, letting even throwaway sticks hit way above their weight. Perfect for clearing out early caves without wasting rare weapons.

For me, the highlight was dropping into the Depths for the first time. Pitch black, terrifying enemies, and that creeping sense of danger. Nintendo basically slipped a survival horror game into Zelda. Between the sky, surface, and Depths, it feels like three games smashed into one.

My Verdict: Tears of the Kingdom is pure player-driven chaos. It takes Breath of the Wild’s freedom and hands you the tools to break the world in the most entertaining ways possible.

9. Super Mario Party [The Ultimate Friendship Killer]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~21.10 million copies Type of game Party board game, minigame collection Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Nintendo, Nd Cube Average playtime 20-100+ hours Best for Groups who want chaos, laughs, and broken alliances What I liked Board variety, creative minigames, perfect for local play

Super Mario Party brought the series back to basics: dice rolls, boards, and a pile of minigames designed to ruin friendships. It looks innocent enough with colorful boards and cute animations, but spend a night with it and watch alliances crumble when someone steals your star on the final turn. When I think about the best Nintendo Switch party games, this is the first title that pops to mind.

The boards feel tighter than past entries, which makes every roll matter. The minigames? A mix of brilliant and ridiculous. I’ve been sweating over precise motion controls one minute and laughing at the dumb chaos of four players flailing wildly the next. It’s Nintendo weaponizing party tension in the best way.

Pro tip Always check character-specific dice. Some are risky (like Bowser’s), but learning when to use them can completely flip the game. Sometimes, gambling on a high roll is the only way to catch up.

My most memorable moment? Losing three stars in the span of two turns, all thanks to a bad dice roll and a “friend” with no mercy. That sting stuck way longer than any victory, and that’s the point. Mario Party is less about winning and more about the drama along the way.

My Verdict: Super Mario Party isn’t fair, balanced, or even polite, and that’s why it works. It’s a game that guarantees shouting, laughter, and someone storming off.

10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe [The Definitive 2D Mario Package]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~18 million copies Type of game 2D platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 (original 2012 on Wii U) Creators Nintendo Average playtime 15-60+ hours Best for Fans who want old-school Mario with modern polish What I liked Tight platforming, four-player co-op, packed content

This is Nintendo bringing back a Wii U game that most people missed. It’s 2D Mario at its most familiar: run, jump, power-up, finish the stage. Nothing fancy, just classic platforming that still works as well today as it did decades ago. It’s a great Switch game for kids, if you want to show them where it all started without the janky graphics.

The Deluxe package adds more content, including New Super Luigi U. That side campaign is tougher, faster, and changes the feel completely with Luigi’s floaty jumps. I loved how each stage is short but challenging, which makes retrying addictive instead of frustrating.

Pro tip Use Nabbit in Luigi U mode if you’re struggling. He’s immune to enemy damage, which makes him the easiest way to breeze through tricky levels.

Solo play is smooth and sharp, but the fun really kicks in with friends. Four players on one screen is messy, chaotic, and often hilarious. Sometimes you’re working together, sometimes you’re shoving each other off ledges on purpose. Either way, it keeps you laughing.

My Verdict: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe doesn’t reinvent anything. It just delivers classic Mario, polished and complete, with plenty to keep you busy.

11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Mario Get Weird Again]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~15 million copies Type of game 2D platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 15-50+ hours Best for Players who want fresh twists on classic Mario What I liked Wonder effects, inventive levels, playful design

Super Mario Bros. Wonder takes the safe 2D formula and blows it up. Each level has a Wonder Seed that changes everything – pipes slither like snakes, Mario turns into an elephant, the screen warps and shifts in ways you’ve never seen before. It feels experimental but never cheap.

The creativity is nonstop. I’d jump into a stage expecting normal platforming, then end up dodging stampedes or floating through psychedelic chaos. Every Wonder effect lands differently, and that surprise is what makes it work. You never know what’s waiting in the next level. All the weird levels also look awesome on a solid gaming monitor.

Pro tip Grab extra Wonder Seeds even if you don’t need them yet. They unlock hidden levels later, and those are some of the wildest stages in the game.

I loved the personality here. Mario and friends finally have expressive animations, the levels are packed with goofy details, and the game feels alive in a way New Super Mario never did. It’s still tight, classic platforming, but it isn’t afraid to be playful and weird.

My Verdict: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is bold, inventive, and full of surprises. It shows that 2D Mario can still feel fresh without losing the magic that made it timeless.

12. Nintendo Switch Sports [Motion Controls, Round Two]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~15 million copies Type of game Sports party game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 10-40+ hours Best for Casual players, families, and local multiplayer sessions What I liked Simple controls, fun sports variety, great with friends

Nintendo Switch Sports tries to recapture the Wii Sports magic, and for the most part, it works. Bowling is back and still the best of the bunch, while new additions like badminton and volleyball feel fast and surprisingly competitive. It’s pick-up-and-play design at its most approachable.

I liked how easy it is to get anyone involved. The motion controls are intuitive, so even people who’ve never touched a controller can jump in and play. It’s not deep, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s about quick matches, friendly trash talk, and a game you can throw on when people come over.

Pro tip In bowling, tilt your wrist slightly as you release to add spin. It’s the trick to consistently hitting strikes instead of relying on straight shots.

That said, it’s a lighter package. The sports selection is limited compared to the Wii days, and you’ll see the same games loop often. Still, I found myself coming back to it for casual sessions. It’s the kind of game that doesn’t demand much but always gets people moving and laughing.

My Verdict: Nintendo Switch Sports isn’t a system seller, but it nails what it sets out to do. It’s fun, simple, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser when you’ve got friends or family around.

13. Ring Fit Adventure [Fitness Disguised as an RPG]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~15 million copies Type of game Fitness RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Nintendo Average playtime 20-100+ hours Best for Players who want workouts that don’t feel like workouts What I liked Creative exercise mechanics, addictive progression, real sweat

Ring Fit Adventure pulls a clever trick: it hides a workout inside a turn-based RPG. You explore levels, battle monsters, and collect gear, but every attack is powered by real-world exercises. Squats, presses, planks – if you slack off, your hero does too. It’s not the greatest Switch RPG game, but it gamifies fitness in a really smart way.

I liked how much variety it squeezes out of a simple setup. One day, I was jogging through grassy fields, the next I was squeezing the Ring-Con for overhead presses while fighting a giant dumbbell-shaped boss. It pushes you without ever feeling like a chore, and the RPG elements keep you hooked longer than any workout app.

Pro tip Turn up the difficulty early. The game adjusts reps to your fitness level, and setting it higher forces better workouts without dragging fights out forever.

My standout memory was realizing how sore I was after “just one more stage.” It sneaks up on you. The story is cheesy, but the loop works: progress your character, progress yourself. For someone who hates gyms, this became my stealth exercise routine.

My Verdict: Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo at its weirdest and smartest. It’s the one fitness game that actually works because you forget you’re exercising until your legs are jelly.

14. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! [Kanto, Reimagined]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~15 million copies Type of game RPG, monster collecting Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Game Freak, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Average playtime 25-70+ hours Best for Newcomers and nostalgic fans of Red/Blue/Yellow What I liked Simplified catching, Kanto remake, buddy system

Let’s Go is basically Pokémon Yellow rebuilt for modern players. You pick Pikachu or Eevee as your partner and run through Kanto with a shinier look and smoother controls. It’s built to welcome newcomers but still throws enough nostalgia at older fans to keep them smiling.

I liked how simple the catching system is. Instead of wild battles, you just toss Poké Balls with motion controls. It feels closer to Pokémon GO, which makes it easy to pick up and play. Watching Pikachu ride on my shoulder or Eevee sit on my head gave the whole thing extra charm.

Pro tip Catch the same Pokémon over and over. Building a chain boosts rare spawns, shiny odds, and stronger stats. It’s the fastest way to farm the good stuff.

The best part for me was revisiting familiar spots. Viridian Forest, Brock’s gym, legendary hunts – they all hit harder when wrapped in a modern style. It’s not the deepest Pokémon game, but it nails the “first adventure” vibe that hooked me in the first place.

My Verdict: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! are simple but effective. They’re the friendliest Pokémon entries on Switch and a cozy way to relive Kanto without dusting off the Game Boy.

15. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl [Classic Remakes, New Coat of Paint]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Lifetime sales ~15 million copies Type of game RPG, monster collecting Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 (original 2006 on DS) Creators ILCA, Game Freak, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Average playtime 30-90+ hours Best for Fans who want a faithful remake of Gen 4 What I liked Updated visuals, Underground, competitive depth

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are straight remakes of the DS originals. They stick closely to the formula and keep the same Sinnoh region story and gyms. Fortunately, they’re swapping pixel art for a brighter, chibi-style presentation. Some players wanted more changes, but if you loved the originals, this feels like a faithful return.

I liked the sense of nostalgia. Running through familiar routes, battling Gym Leaders I hadn’t seen in years, and revisiting the Underground gave me that same “one more hour” pull the DS versions had. The quality-of-life tweaks, like faster battles and modern menus, also made the grind smoother.

Pro tip Spend time in the Grand Underground early. Pokémon that are rare or unavailable above ground often spawn there, and it’s the fastest way to fill your team with strong options.

That said, it plays it safe. Don’t expect the bold reinvention you got in Sword and Shield or Legends: Arceus. This is comfort food Pokémon. My big moment came when I finally dug into the new Grand Underground. Hunting rare spawns down there felt fresh even after finishing the main story.

My Verdict: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl don’t take risks, but they deliver exactly what they promise. They’re polished remakes that bring the DS classics to the Switch, quirks and all.

FAQs

What is the best-selling Switch game?

The best-selling Switch game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It sold almost 70 million copies worldwide. It’s the console’s permanent party piece – easy to learn, hard to master, and still pulling huge numbers years after launch.

What are the top 3 most popular Nintendo games?

On Switch, the top three are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. These titles dominate sales charts and cover very different playstyles (racing chaos, cozy life sim, and all-out brawling).

What is the most enjoyed game on the Nintendo Switch?

Enjoyment is subjective, but by player hours and cultural impact, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes the win. If you’re looking for best-selling games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the winner there.

What Nintendo game sold for $100,000?

A sealed copy of the NES classic Super Mario Bros. once sold for over $100,000 at an auction. Its rarity and pristine condition made it a collector’s prize, proving Nintendo nostalgia can be worth serious money.

What’s the most expensive Nintendo game ever sold?

The record goes to Super Mario 64, with a sealed copy auctioned for $1.56 million. It set a high bar for video game collectibles and showed how Nintendo’s biggest icons keep climbing in value.