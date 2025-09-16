16 Best Mario Games for Switch in 2025: Classic and New

If you’re looking for top Mario games for Switch, you’re in the right place. From platforming adventures to racing thrills and RPG stories, this list highlights the must-play titles every Nintendo Switch fan should own.

Each game offers its own mix of creativity, fun, and classic Mario style, making them perfect for solo play, family time, or gaming with friends .

From timeless favorites to new hits like Super Mario Odyssey, here are the best Mario games for Switch that deserve a spot in your collection. No matter your play style, there are awesome titles here that will keep you entertained for hours.

Our Top Picks for Best Mario Games for Switch

Before we dive into the full list, let’s start with the top five. These are the Mario games that stand out the most on Nintendo Switch.

They’re fun, replayable, and packed with features that make them shine above the rest. Here are the top favorites:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – Still one of the best Mario Kart experiences to date, this game mixes fast racing, colorful tracks, and tons of playable characters. Mario Kart World (2025) – A thrilling new Mario Kart experience with revamped tracks and exciting new modes like Knockout Tour for nonstop racing fun. Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – A true adventure, this 3D platformer lets you explore huge open worlds with new tricks like using Mario’s hat, Cappy, to control enemies. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) – A modern take on the classic side-scrolling formula, this game adds Wonder Flowers that change the stages in wild, surprising ways. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (2021) – This package gives you two great games in one. Super Mario 3D World is all about teamwork and fun with friends, while Bowser’s Fury adds an open-world feel with a giant boss battle against Bowser.

These five picks are just the start. Keep scrolling to see the full list of the best Mario games for Switch and find the perfect one for your collection.

No matter what kind of game you like, there’s a Mario adventure here that will keep you playing for days at a time.

16 Best Mario Games for Switch in 2025: Fun & Nostalgia

Ready to dive into the ultimate list of Mario adventures on the Nintendo Switch? From racing thrills to platforming magic and even spooky ghost hunts, this roundup has something for everyone.

How many of these have you played? Let’s explore the best Mario games for Switch.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Mario Racing Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Racing / Party Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Nintendo EAD, Nintendo Average playtime 25–100+ hours (depends on mode) Metacritic score 92 (critic) 8.6 (user)

If you own a Switch, chances are you’ve already raced through at least a few rounds of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is the ultimate party racing game, where players zip through colorful tracks, dodge shells, and pull off last-second victories that make your friends yell.

With over 40 playable characters and a huge roster of tracks – including extras added with the Booster Course Pass – the variety is massive. Gameplay is simple but addictive: drift around corners, collect power-ups, and use them to outsmart your rivals.

Pro tip Master drifting early. It’s the fastest way to build up speed boosts, and chaining them together can be the difference between first place and getting smacked by a blue shell.

The visuals pop with vibrant colors and fun animations that make each course feel alive, whether you’re racing through a neon city or sliding down an icy mountain. It’s easy to see why it’s always mentioned alongside the top racing games out there.

Many Reddit players say it’s the game they keep coming back to, even years later, because it’s perfect for both casual and competitive play on Nintendo Switch Online.

My Verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is pure fun in a box – easy for anyone to pick up, but full of depth if you want to master it. It’s the perfect game night choice for up to four players on the couch or online with friends.

What do players say?

Bowserpepoh ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 96 tracks, 43 characters, 24 cups and flawless online – it’s the complete and definitive Mario Kart game in one heck of a package.

2. Mario Kart World [Most Immersive Mario Kart]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Racing / Party Platform Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator Nintendo Average playtime 20-30 hours (main modes); many more in Free Roam Metacritic score 86 (critic) 7.0 (user)

Mario Kart World breaks new ground in the Mario Kart series by bringing its trademark racing chaos into a more open, immersive setting. It’s one of the top Nintendo Switch 2 games people are currently playing.

The biggest new addition is the Free Roam mode: players can drive almost anywhere – off-road, between tracks, through varied terrain.

Classic and returning modes are also here, updated for the new structure. There’s Grand Prix, but instead of just separate races, you travel from one course to another through the game world. A new mode called Knockout Tour gives 24 players a long, interconnected race with eliminations at checkpoints.

Pro tip Don’t be afraid to go off the track and wander around – there’s quite a lot of hidden fun stuff to find!

Overall, your average Reddit user enjoys the game’s charm, solid gameplay, and fun tracks, with many praising the Free Roam and Knockout Tour modes, though some feel the open-world features could have been more fully developed.

My Verdict: Mario Kart World is a bold reinvention of the series. The Free Roam mode feels like a natural evolution, giving longtime fans and newcomers reasons to explore.

What do players say?

KartMaster99 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I had so much fun with Mario Kart World! Driving around in Free Roam is super cool, the tracks feel huge, and the over-20-player races are crazy. It’s easy to pick up but still really fun even if you’re not a pro.

3. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Mario 3D Platformer]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Nintendo EPD (Developer), Nintendo (Publisher) Average playtime 12–15 hours (main story), 60+ hours for full completion Metacritic score 97 (critic) 8.9 (user)

If you love Mario games, Super Mario Odyssey might be the best Mario game you ever play. This time, Mario teams up with a living hat named Cappy to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. The twist? You can toss Cappy onto enemies and objects to take control of them, from Goombas to tanks, opening up wild new ways to explore each world.

Players spend most of their time collecting Power Moons, solving clever platforming challenges, and traveling across unique kingdoms – from the city-like New Donk City to a desert full of secrets. The game’s look is colorful and packed with detail, making every kingdom feel alive and worth exploring.

Pro tip Try capturing everything you see with Cappy, even random objects. You’ll be surprised at the hidden paths and secret Power Moons you can find!

Each world has its own music and secrets, which makes exploring even more fun. You never know what surprise is waiting around the corner, and that sense of discovery keeps the game exciting from start to finish. This makes it one of the best 3D platformer games you can grab on the Nintendo Switch.

Many Reddit players say it’s one of the most creative Nintendo adventures ever, praising how it balances freedom and challenge.

My Verdict: Super Mario Odyssey is a joyful journey through the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. It’s easy to jump into but rewarding enough to keep you hooked for hours.

What do players say?

IGN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Mario Odyssey is a massive and joyous adventure that captures the magic of Mario while constantly surprising players with creative worlds and clever mechanics.

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Best Mario 2D Platformer]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D Platformer Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creators Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Average playtime 15–25 hours (main story), more for completionists Metacritic score 92 (critic) 9.0 (user)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder takes classic side-scrolling action and gives it a magical twist. The new Wonder Flowers completely transform each level – pipes come alive, enemies change form, and the whole stage can flip in wild, surprising ways. It feels familiar yet brand-new, making it one of the most creative entries among the best Nintendo Switch games.

Players spend their time running, jumping, and smashing blocks while discovering secrets hidden in colorful stages. The art style is lively and cartoonish, packed with personality that makes even longtime Super Mario Bros fans stop and smile. The new power-ups, like Elephant Mario, add even more fun and make each run through a level feel different.

Pro tip Always test what a Wonder Flower does. Some effects can lead to secret areas, extra coins, or hidden exits that push you closer to 100% completion.

Many Reddit players say the game feels like a love letter to old classics like Super Mario World while adding enough new tricks to keep things fresh. It’s the kind of game that makes you smile the whole time you play, no matter how many times you pick it up.

My Verdict: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a joyful mix of nostalgia and surprise. If you want a modern platformer that feels like pure magic, this is the best Mario game to grab on the Switch.

What do players say?

Nintendo World Report ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings fresh life to 2D Mario – the Wonder Flowers keep surprising you, and the vibrant level design makes every world worth exploring.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer / open-world adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, originally on Wii U Year of release 2021 (Switch version) Creators Nintendo EAD Tokyo / Nintendo Average playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic score 89 (critic) 8.6 (user)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury gives you two great adventures in one. The first part is a classic 3D platformer where up to four players can run, jump, and explore colorful stages together, making it stand out as one of the best platformer games on the Switch. The co-op play is chaotic in the best way, with players bumping into each other and racing to grab power-ups.

The second part, Bowser’s Fury, is more open-world and has Mario teaming up with Bowser Jr. to stop a giant, furious Bowser. This mode feels bigger and more adventurous, letting you explore at your own pace instead of following a straight path.

Pro tip In Bowser’s Fury, try to collect as many Cat Shines as possible before Giga Bowser shows up – it makes the fight easier and unlocks new paths.

In 3D World, you’ll collect green stars, use power-ups like the Cat Suit, and race through creative levels. In Bowser’s Fury, you’ll explore islands, find Cat Shines, and fight epic battles against Giga Bowser. Many fans say Bowser’s Fury feels like a sneak peek of what the next big Super Mario Bros adventure could look like.

My Verdict: This bundle is perfect for anyone who loves Mario games. With two different adventures packed in, it’s one of the best Mario games for Switch to play alone or with friends.

What do players say?

Nintendo Force Magazine ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is unskippable. All Switch owners: Own this!

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle-solving / adventure Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Next Level Games / Nintendo Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score 86 (critic) 8.4 (user)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a fun and spooky adventure where Luigi explores a haunted hotel full of ghosts and surprises. Instead of jumping through levels like in Super Mario Bros, you use Luigi’s vacuum, the Poltergust, to catch ghosts, solve puzzles, and find hidden rooms.

The hotel has themed floors, making each level feel different and exciting. It’s one of the best puzzle games on the Switch. Each floor has its own theme, like a movie studio or a pirate ship, so exploring never feels boring.

Pro tip Use Luigi’s dark-light device to find hidden doors and secret paths – you’ll get extra treasure and upgrades that help later.

You also get to play as Gooigi, Luigi’s gooey twin, who can slip through bars and walk on spikes. You can play alone by switching between Luigi and Gooigi or team up with a friend in co-op mode. Fans love the boss fights because they’re clever, fun, and full of surprises.

My Verdict: Luigi’s Mansion 3 is perfect for anyone who loves funny, spooky adventures with smart puzzles. It’s a fresh take on Mario games and super fun to play alone or with a friend.

What do players say?

Luigi Savino ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Luigi’s Mansion 3 is one of the funniest, most charming, and most satisfying Nintendo Switch games I’ve ever played.

7. Mario Party Superstars [Best Mario Party Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Party / mini-game collection Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creators NDcube / Nintendo Average playtime 10–20 hours Metacritic score 80 (critic) 8.0 (user)

Mario Party Superstars is the ultimate Mario Party game for fans of all ages. It brings back the most popular boards and over 100 mini-games from older Mario titles. It’s a must-have for people hunting for the best Switch games for kids. Since the boards are based on classics from the Nintendo 64 and GameCube era, older fans will feel right at home while new players get to enjoy timeless designs.

You roll dice, move across colorful boards, and play fast, fun mini-games that test your reflexes and timing. The graphics are bright and cheerful, making it fun to play with friends or family. Because the rules are simple, anyone can join in quickly, even if they’ve never played a Mario Party game before.

Pro tip Watch your opponents’ stars and coins carefully. Sometimes it’s smarter to steal a star than to focus on winning a mini-game!

Players love how this game mixes nostalgia with new online features, letting you play with friends even if they’re far away. Boss mini-games and fun challenges make it great for beginners and longtime fans alike.

My Verdict: Mario Party Superstars is a fun and chaotic party game. It’s one of the best Mario games for Switch to enjoy with friends or family.

What do players say?

Nintendo Life ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Mario Party Superstars is the best Mario Party has been in years, offering classic boards, fun mini-games, and online play that finally makes the series shine on Switch.

8. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [Best Strategy Mario RPG]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based strategy / RPG Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creators Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Average playtime 30–40 hours Metacritic score 85 (critic) 7.5 (user)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope mixes funny characters with clever strategy. Mario, Luigi, and their friends team up with the silly Rabbids to save the galaxy. You explore colorful planets, collect Sparks, and take part in turn-based battles, using each character’s special moves to defeat enemies.

The worlds are bright and full of fun details that make every planet exciting to explore. The mix of humor and strategy keeps the game from feeling too serious, making it easy for new players to jump in.

Pro tip Always keep your characters in cover and use Sparks’ abilities wisely. Planning your moves carefully can make tough battles much easier.

Reddit players love how this game brings the Mushroom Kingdom to life while offering a smart Switch RPG game experience. It’s fun for fans who like strategy, teamwork, and a little bit of chaos, and this all makes it one of the best Switch RPG games.

The mix of humor and strategy keeps the game from feeling too serious, making it easy for new players to jump in.

My Verdict: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is funny, smart, and full of surprises. It’s perfect for anyone who wants a game that’s more than just running and jumping.

What do players say?

Travis Northup ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope improves on its predecessor in every way, with deeper strategy, more freedom, and tons of charm packed into its colorful world.

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, originally on GameCube Year of release 2024 (Switch remake) Creators Intelligent Systems / Nintendo Average playtime 30–50 hours Metacritic score 88 (critic) 8.7 (user)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a fun and clever RPG where Mario enters a world of paper characters and storybook charm. Players explore the Mushroom Kingdom, solve puzzles, collect items, and battle enemies using turn-based battles that need timing and strategy.

The game’s colorful, playful art style makes every area feel like a living pop-up book. With vast areas and secrets, it brings the charm you’d expect from the best open-world Switch games. Each chapter tells its own story, filled with funny dialogue and quirky characters that make the journey unforgettable.

Pro tip Use your partners’ abilities in battles – some secret moves can help defeat enemies faster and open hidden paths.

Fans say this remake keeps the humor and charm of the original while giving it smoother gameplay and updated graphics. It’s a perfect choice for anyone looking for a Super Mario RPG or a smart, story-driven adventure on the Nintendo Switch. Longtime fans love how the game mixes silly humor with surprisingly deep storytelling.

My Verdict: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is full of fun, strategy, and clever stories. It’s great for players who love turn-based RPGs and creative worlds.

What do players say?

Steve Watts ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is just as charming and hilarious as ever, with its unique combat and witty writing standing the test of time in this gorgeous remake.

10. Super Mario Party [Best Mario Family Party Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Party / board game Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators NDcube / Nintendo Average playtime 10–20 hours Metacritic score 76 (critic) 7.0 (user)

Super Mario Party is a fun Mario Party game where up to four players compete on colorful boards and play tons of mini-games. Players roll dice, collect stars, and try to win over 80 different challenges that use motion controls, the touch screen, or classic button presses.

Its bright, cheerful graphics and music make every round exciting and full of laughs. Some mini-games are quick and silly, while others test your skill, so there’s always something new to enjoy each turn.

Pro tip Try “Partner Party” mode with a friend. Working together makes it easier to grab stars and adds a fun twist to the game.

Fans say this game brings back the classic board game fun of Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Nintendo Switch, while keeping all the mini-games fresh and entertaining. Few games bring everyone together like this – easily among the best family games on Nintendo Switch. It’s also a go-to choice for parties because anyone can pick it up and play without needing practice.

My Verdict: Super Mario Party is perfect for family nights or hanging out with friends. Its mix of strategy and crazy mini-games makes it one of the best Mario games for Switch.

What do players say?

Tom Marks ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Mario Party is a bright, fun return to the classic board game style, with plenty of mini-games that keep every match exciting and unpredictable.

11. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe [Best Classic Mario Side-Scroller]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D Platformer Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator Nintendo Average playtime 25–40 hours Metacritic score 80 (critic) 7.1 (user)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a side-scrolling game where Mario and his friends travel through colorful worlds to save Princess Peach. You’ll jump, run, and use power–ups across more than 160 levels.

The bright and cartoon-like graphics make it fun for both kids and older players. The mix of classic platforming and new features makes it feel both familiar and fresh at the same time.

Pro tip Play as Toadette if you’re just starting out. She has special abilities that make tough levels easier and more fun.

Reddit players say it feels like getting a few games in one since it also includes New Super Luigi U, which adds even more stages. It’s no wonder many fans call it one of the best Mario games on the console. With so many levels and secrets to find, it’s a game you can keep coming back to for hours of fun.

My Verdict: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is one of the best-selling Mario game titles on Switch. It’s long, fun, and packed with content, making it a great choice for fans of classic Mario platforming.

What do players say?

GameSpot ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a polished 2D platformer that’s perfect for both solo and multiplayer fun. The addition of New Super Luigi U adds even more challenge and replay value.

12. Super Mario RPG [Best Turn-Based Mario RPG]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Role-Playing Game (RPG) Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii, Wii U Year of release 2023 (remake) Creators Nintendo / Square Enix Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score 84 (critic) 8.0 (user)

Super Mario RPG is a remake of the old SNES game that mixes Mario’s world with role-playing. Instead of running through levels, you explore towns, talk to funny characters, and use turn-based battles to fight enemies.

The new version has colorful 3D graphics while keeping the same charm fans loved years ago. The mix of lighthearted humor and deeper story moments makes it easy to enjoy even if you’ve never played an RPG before.

Pro tip Press the button at the right time during attacks or blocks. Perfect timing gives you stronger hits and better defense.

Fans on Reddit say this remake is great for new players who want to try an RPG and for longtime fans who enjoyed the classic. Many also say the updated music and animations make the adventure feel fresh while staying true to the original.

My Verdict: Super Mario RPG is a mix of story, humor, and strategy that feels different from other Mario games. It’s one of the best RPGs you can play on Nintendo consoles today.

What do players say?

IGN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Mario RPG is a charming and strategic RPG that blends humor, clever battles, and an engaging story. It’s a must-play for anyone who loves turn-based games and classic Mario adventures.

13. Paper Mario: The Origami King [Best Adventure Mario RPG]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / RPG Platform Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creators Intelligent Systems / Nintendo Average playtime 25–35 hours Metacritic Score 80 (critic) 7.0 (user)

Paper Mario: The Origami King is a colorful adventure where Mario faces an evil Origami King who folds the Mushroom Kingdom into his control. You’ll explore towns, forests, and castles while solving puzzles, saving friends, and battling folded foes. Each new area has its own theme and characters, so the adventure always feels fresh as you move forward.

The battles use a unique ring-based system where you line up enemies before attacking. This adds a layer of strategy instead of just mashing buttons. Each new area has its own theme and characters, so the adventure always feels fresh as you move forward.

Pro tip Take your time lining up enemies in battle – perfect matches give you stronger attacks and can end fights quickly.

The paper-like art style gives the game a playful look, while the funny dialogue keeps things light and entertaining. Fans say the vibrant art and combat animations shine even more on the top gaming monitors.

My Verdict: This game mixes puzzles, humor, and RPG combat in a fresh way. It’s one of the most creative Paper Mario adventures and a fun pick for anyone who enjoys Mario games on the Nintendo Switch.

What do players say?

GameSpot ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a clever mix of puzzle-solving, turn-based battles, and humor. Its colorful world and creative gameplay make it a must-play for Mario fans of all ages.

14. Super Mario Maker 2 [Best Creative Mario Platformer]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Platformer / Sandbox Platform Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creators Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Average Playtime 30–50 hours Metacritic Score 88 (critic) 8.4 (user)

Super Mario Maker 2 is the ultimate creative playground for fans of Mario. Instead of just playing through premade levels, you get to build your own courses with tools inspired by different eras of Mario, from classic SNES game looks to modern Nintendo Switch designs. The building tools are simple to learn, so even beginners can create fun levels in minutes.

Pro tip Browse “Endless Challenge” mode to find hidden gems from other creators—you’ll often stumble across some of the most inventive levels that rival official Mario games.

Players can jump into millions of community-made stages, each with unique challenges and surprises. The bright, colorful art style stays true to the Mushroom Kingdom, making every level fun to explore. Multiplayer modes add even more chaos, letting you race friends or work together to beat tricky courses.

My Verdict: Super Mario Maker 2 is perfect for players who love creativity, platforming, and endless replayability. With near-limitless content and fun online features, it’s one of the best Mario games you can play today.

What do players say?

IGN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Mario Maker 2 is a creative dream for fans. Building and playing custom courses keeps the game fresh, and the endless community-made levels make it a must-have for anyone with a Nintendo Switch.

15. Mario Tennis Aces [Best Mario Sports Game]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Sports / Action Platform Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creators Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo Average Playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic Score 75 (critic) 7.0 (user)

Mario Tennis Aces makes tennis feel like an action game. Instead of just hitting the ball back and forth, players use special shots, fast tricks, and power moves to outsmart their opponents. The matches can get really intense, with rallies that feel more like boss battles than a regular tennis game.

Pro tip Save your energy for Zone Shots and Trick Shots. Using them at the right time can turn a losing match into a big win.

Matches take place on bright, colorful courts around the Mushroom Kingdom, making every game exciting to play and watch. It’s fast, competitive, and shines among the best split-screen games. Multiplayer mode is where the game really shines, letting you challenge friends on the couch or take your skills online.

My Verdict: If you like sports games with extra excitement, Mario Tennis Aces is a great pick. Its online features and special moves keep every match fresh and fun on the Nintendo Switch.

What do players say?

GameSpot ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Mario Tennis Aces is fast, fun, and full of strategy. The special shots and online multiplayer make every match exciting, perfect for competitive play on the Nintendo Switch.

16. Mario vs Donkey Kong [Best Mario-Donkey Kong Puzzle Platformer]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Puzzle / Platformer Platform Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creators NDcube / Nintendo Average Playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic score 76 (critic) 7.1 (user)

Mario vs Donkey Kong is a fun puzzle-platformer where you guide mini-Marios through tricky levels to stop Donkey Kong. Instead of just running and jumping, you plan your moves, avoid obstacles, and solve clever challenges.

The colorful stages and playful animations make every level exciting. Some puzzles get harder the further you go, pushing you to think carefully before making each move. New mechanics are introduced as you progress, so the puzzles never feel repetitive.

Pro tip Watch all mini-Marios carefully before moving them. Planning your moves makes tricky puzzles much easier to solve.

There’s also a lot of replay value, since you can go back to perfect your score or find hidden collectibles. Boss battles against Donkey Kong break up the puzzle levels and add fun, action-packed moments.

My Verdict: This game is perfect for fans of Mario games who like smart puzzles. It’s a great challenge for anyone playing on the Nintendo Switch.

What do players say?

IGN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Mario vs Donkey Kong offers clever puzzles and fun platforming. Guiding the mini-Marios through tricky levels keeps you thinking and entertained, making it a standout puzzle game on the Nintendo Switch.

FAQs

What is the best Mario game for Switch?

The best Mario game for Switch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s easy to pick up and fun for everyone, with colorful tracks, lots of characters, and exciting multiplayer. You can race by yourself, with friends, or online, making it a top choice for fans of Mario games.

What is the best-selling Mario game for the Switch?

The best-selling Mario game on Switch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Its mix of fun racing, easy controls, and multiplayer keeps players coming back. Extra tracks from the Booster Course Pass make the game even better for both solo players and groups of friends.

What is the most recent Mario game for the Switch?

The most recent Mario game is Mario Kart World, released on June 5, 2025 as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. It introduces the series’ first open-world exploration, dynamic weather, and up to 24-player races.

Which is better, Mario Odyssey or 3D World?

Both are great, but Super Mario Odyssey is better for exploring big worlds and using Cappy in creative ways. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is best for co-op fun and mixing classic and open-world levels. Choose based on whether you like playing solo or with friends.

Is Luigi’s Mansion 3 better than Mario Odyssey?

No, they are different. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a spooky, puzzle-filled adventure where you catch ghosts. Super Mario Odyssey is a fun open-world platformer with lots to explore. If you like puzzles, Luigi’s Mansion is great. If you like exploring and jumping around, Odyssey is better.