13 Pokémon Games for Switch in Order: 2025 Edition

Best Pokémon games for Switch show how far the series has come since its pixel days. What started with pixelated critters on the Nintendo DS has evolved into massive adventures on the Nintendo Switch, reaching players of every age and skill level.

Over the decades, the series has grown with its fans, exploring new styles and storytelling techniques without losing its charm.

On the Nintendo Switch, the formula has exploded into something way more ambitious. Sure, you’ve still got turn-based battles and Poké Balls, but now they’re packed into open worlds, creative spin-offs, and faithful remakes that hit you right in the nostalgia.

The Pokémon Company has pulled off something rare: keeping the spirit of the originals while boldly trying new things.

Even better, the variety means there’s truly something for everyone. Some games go back to basics with streamlined catching systems, while others throw you into vast open regions where strategy and exploration are key. There’s no single way to play anymore, and that’s what makes it exciting.

That’s where this guide comes in. I’ve laid out a clear, chronological timeline of every major Pokémon game released on the Switch – main series RPGs and the spin-offs that helped shape this era. Whether you’ve been here since the Nintendo DS days or you’re just starting out, this is your map through the modern Pokélandscape.

Let’s break down the full list of Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, from classics reborn to wild experiments, and see how they redefined the franchise for a new generation.

13 Best Pokémon Games for Switch in Order

To keep things simple, I’ve organized every major Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch by its original release year. This way, you can follow the timeline as the series evolved throughout the console’s lifespan, from day-one hits to bold reinventions.

Some editions might vary depending on region or include later DLC, but I’m sticking with the launch dates to keep it consistent. Let’s walk through the full lineup of Pokémon games from 2017 to 2025.

1. Pokken Tournament DX [Best Pokémon Fighting Game Reborn for the Switch]

Release date: September 22, 2017

Pokkén Tournament DX was the first in the lineup of great Pokémon game for Switch in order, and it arrived swinging. Originally released for arcades and the Wii U, this enhanced Nintendo Switch edition included all DLC, new fighters, and polished visuals. Think Tekken, but with Legendary Pokémon and anime-style ultimates.

Instead of playing as a Pokémon trainer, you control the Pokémon directly in real-time arena battles. The combat is smooth, and each fighter feels unique. I spent hours switching between Gengar’s creepy ranged moves and Machamp’s up-close slams, and it always felt fresh.

Even though it’s a spin-off game, it showed that Pokémon games could hold their own outside the traditional RPG format. No starter Pokémon and no post-game content, but it still became a fan favorite for both casual couch fights and sweaty ranked grinds online.

It was a bold move from Game Freak and the Pokémon Company, kicking off the Switch era with something entirely different.

Pokkén DX opened the door for later other games like Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and Pokémon Snap, showing how versatile the Pokémon games could be.

It also deserves a spot among the best Pokémon games on the Switch for fans of action and anime-style combat.

For a fighter with serious bite and a roster of favorite Pokémon that look amazing in HD, it’s a must-play.

2. Pokémon Quest [Best Casual Pokémon Adventure in Blocky Form]

Release date: May 30, 2018

If Minecraft had a baby with Pokémon games, it’d probably look like Pokémon Quest. This free-to-play action RPG ditched traditional catching for cooking, where you make meals to recruit Pokémon on Tumblecube Island. It’s weird. It’s adorable. And somehow, it works.

It’s not your typical battle system; everything’s simplified, with puzzle games elements baked in. You form a team, manage movesets, and watch them auto-fight through blocky dungeons. There’s still enough strategy to keep it engaging, especially if you’re optimizing team comp and upgrades.

What really made Pokémon Quest stand out was its cross-platform drop on both mobile and Nintendo Switch. Alongside Pokémon Café Remix, it marked a push toward more casual, pick-up-and-play titles from the Pokémon Company. It was the first sign that not every Pokémon release had to be a full-scale RPG.

Sure, it’s not an open-world Pokémon game and doesn’t have the emotional depth of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon or the scale of Pokémon Sword, but it carved out its own space. It’s light, fun, and the perfect snack between bigger releases.

If you want something to relax with or introduce younger players to the Pokémon series, Quest is a great starting point. Bonus: it doesn’t require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to enjoy. Plus, those blocky designs are way cuter than they should be.

3. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! [Best Beginner-Friendly Pokémon RPG on Switch]

Release date: November 16, 2018

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! is where Pokémon fans new and old came together. A remake of Pokémon Yellow, it brought the Kanto region back to life with great visuals, simplified mechanics, and full Nintendo Switch controls.

Instead of battling wild Pokémon, you catch Pokémon using motion controls or handheld input like in Pokémon GO. It’s a huge shift from the original games, but it works surprisingly well. Trainer battles, story arcs, and gym leaders still carry that classic red and blue charm.

It also let players connect directly to Pokémon GO, which meant bringing your favorite Pokémon from mobile to console for the first time. That integration was a massive step in blurring the line between platforms, especially for newer Pokémon trainers.

Game Freak nailed the balance here. It’s nostalgic without being crusty. It’s simplified without being boring. And it’s the most accessible way to relive one of the first games ever made for the Game Boy, without the clunky controls or faded screens.

It also helped bridge generations; veteran players could guide their kids or siblings through Kanto in a format that felt modern but familiar – just like our Pokémon card gaming guide does for newcomers to the trading card world.

There’s also an Eevee version, but let’s face it – Pikachu’s the face of the franchise. If you’re looking to ease someone into the world of mainline Pokémon games, Let’s Go is the way to go.

4. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX [Best Pokémon Dungeon Adventure – Now in Watercolor Style]

Release date: March 6, 2020

Few Pokémon games hit as hard emotionally as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. A remake of the original DS games, this one puts you in the shoes (or paws) of a Pokémon who wakes up from a strange dream and builds a rescue team to help others trapped in shifting dungeons.

You’re gonna explore procedurally generated maps in turn-based combat. The rhythm is slower, but the narrative is surprisingly deep. It’s a story of friendship, sacrifice, and personal growth, told with watercolor-inspired visuals that make it feel like you’re playing through a living picture book.

For returning players from the Nintendo DS era, the addition of features like auto-mode and streamlined menus are welcome. For newcomers, this is one of the best spin off games in the franchise, offering a different way to engage with other Pokémon beyond just “capture Pokémon and level up.”

And if you love collecting and character-driven side stories, you’ll probably enjoy exploring the best Pokémon sets too.

Rescue Team DX reminds us that Pokémon games don’t need to follow the usual template to be great. If you missed this story the first time around, don’t sleep on it again. It’s an emotional, visually rich ride, and a proof that the Pokémon series still has new ways to surprise you.

Also worth checking out if you enjoy titles like Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Café Remix, or even puzzle games with heart.

5. Pokémon Sword & Shield [Best Modern Mainline Pokémon RPG Debut]

Release date: November 15, 2019

When Pokémon Sword and Shield dropped, it wasn’t just another release; it was the beginning of a new era for mainline Pokémon games. As the first full HD RPGs made by Game Freak for the Nintendo Switch, these titles introduced the UK-inspired Galar region, Wild Pokémon, and the massive Dynamax mechanic.

While there was noise about the cut National Dex, Sword and Shield still pushed things forward. It introduced Wild Areas with free-roam camera controls and multiplayer raids inspired by the Pokémon World Tournament. Two expansions (Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra) added even more post-game content and made it feel like a living platform.

Visually, it was a leap. You could now catch Pokémon in open zones, trade globally, and explore seamless environments. It also laid the groundwork for future open-world Pokémon game ideas, which we’d later see fully realized in Pokémon Legends Arceus and the upcoming game, Pokémon Scarlet.

It might not have the same retro pull as Pokémon Red, Pokémon Diamond, or Pokémon Omega Ruby, but it changed the game. It’s the first step in the franchise’s shift toward something bigger and way more immersive.

Love it or hate it, Pokémon Sword reshaped what Pokémon games could be – and made sure the Nintendo Switch era started with a bang.

6. New Pokémon Snap [Best Pokémon Photo Safari Experience]

Release date: April 30, 2021

Over two decades after the original Pokémon Snap on Nintendo 64, New Pokémon Snap brought the photo safari back, and it’s everything fans hoped for.

Built exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, this sequel lets you explore the Lental region and snap pictures of over 200 wild Pokémon in their natural habitats. No battles, no gyms; just you, a camera, and a floating pod gliding through beautifully crafted environments.

Each level plays like an interactive ride, from tossing fruit and playing music to scanning the area to unlock branching paths and trigger rare Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take are graded and added to your Pokémon photodex, with multiple versions per species based on their actions.

What makes this entry stand out among Pokémon games is its calm, observation-based gameplay. There’s no need to catch Pokémon or strategize in combat. Instead, it’s about discovery and appreciating the charm and personality of each creature.

Want to collect Pokémon in real life too? Take a look at the [top Pokémon cards] featuring some of Snap’s stars.

It’s a refreshing break from typical mainline Pokémon games, showcasing just how flexible the franchise can be. And visually, it is indeed one of the best-looking Nintendo Switch titles around.

If you’re looking for something different on the list of Pokémon games for Switch, this is one of the most relaxing and rewarding detours out there.

7. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl [Best Nostalgic Pokémon Remake on Switch]

Release date: November 19, 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the beloved 2006 Nintendo DS titles that introduced the Sinnoh region.

These updated versions retain the classic top-down exploration and gym leaders structure while swapping in polished chibi-style 3D visuals. While the look sparked debate, it captures the feel of the original DS games in a way that feels deliberate, not dated.

The remakes modernize a few key systems, with faster pacing, a revamped Grand Underground, and support for online battles and trading. While it doesn’t reimagine the formula like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it nails the nostalgia factor, especially for those who grew up with Pokémon Platinum and the fourth generation.

It doesn’t feature newer mechanics like Mega Evolution, but the streamlined experience makes it accessible for newcomers and a warm callback for longtime players.

For many fans, this was their way back into the franchise, especially those who skipped the 3DS era or missed out on other games like Pokémon Ultra Sun and Alpha Sapphire.

In the timeline of Pokémon games for Switch, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are your go-to for a faithful gym-run RPG. Not every Pokémon game needs to reinvent the wheel, some just need to remind you why you fell in love with the Pokémon games in the first place.

8. Pokémon Legends: Arceus [Best Open-World Reimagining of Pokémon History]

Release date: January 28, 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the curveball that redefined expectations. A bold prequel set in the ancient Hisui region, the old version of Sinnoh region, it stripped away traditional formulas and built something new. Honestly, this wasn’t just another entry in the Pokémon series; it was a reinvention.

Developed by Game Freak, this semi-open world Pokémon game gives you full control over how you Pokémon. You can sneak, sprint, or battle in real-time without ever entering a separate screen. Whether you’re lobbing Poké Balls from cover or dodging attacks, everything feels immersive and immediate.

It also dives deep into Pokémon legends, laying the foundations for Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Platinum. For fans of the fourth generation, it’s like discovering an old song you used to love; and for newcomers, it’s a fresh way to experience Pokémon history.

Among all Pokémon games for Switch, Legends Arceus stands apart. It introduced mechanics we’d later see refined in Pokémon Scarlet and other upcoming games. The gameplay loop – research, explore, repeat – is super addictive and surprisingly peaceful.

It may not follow the mainline Pokémon games structure, but Legends Arceus is just as essential.

And if you’re into lore-heavy cards too, check out the best Lost Origin cards with links to Arceus legends.

If the first Pokémon game was all about battling, this one is about understanding, and that shift in focus has reshaped the franchise’s future.

9. Pokémon UNITE [Best Free-to-Play Pokémon Battle Arena]

Release date: July 21, 2022

Pokémon UNITE brought something entirely new to the Pokémon lineup: a free-to-play, team-based MOBA where strategy matters as much as skill. In this 5v5 battle arena, you control one Pokémon, fight for zones, collect points, and outscore the other team in matches that last just 10 minutes.

With full cross-play between mobile and Nintendo Switch, the game exploded in popularity. Casual players can hop in with a handful of matches, while competitive players grind up through ranked leagues with battle items and team comps. The variety of playable Pokémon helps keep the meta fresh.

While it’s nothing like the turn-based battles of mainline Pokémon games, UNITE proved that spin-off games could compete in the modern multiplayer scene. It also introduced new Pokémon regularly through updates, which makes it feel alive and relevant even a year post-launch.

UNITE may not have the story of Pokémon Crystal or the exploration of Pokémon Legends, but it carved out its own space. And with no barrier to entry, it’s easy for anyone – from first-timers to veterans of the Pokémon series º to give it a go.

If you’re scanning the list of Pokémon games for Switch, this one’s your best bet for quick action and strategic depth. Plus, it’s completely free; so no excuse not to queue up a match.

10. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet [Best Evolution of Pokémon Gameplay Yet]

Release date: November 18, 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet turned the franchise on its head. Being the first fully open world Pokémon game in the mainline Pokémon games lineup, it let Pokémon trainers explore the Paldea region however they wanted without forced progression and level gates.

From the start, you choose your starter Pokémon and are given three main storylines: Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends. You can complete them in any order while uncovering new biomes, cities, and rare wild Pokémon. It’s also the first in the Pokémon games to allow four-player multiplayer co-op, which makes it a true shared-world experience.

The new Terastallize mechanic shakes up battles with a twist: players can now change a Pokémon’s type on the fly. Despite some early performance bugs, the design and gameplay loop pushed the series forward in a massive way.

Built on lessons from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Sword and Shield, Scarlet and Violet offer both scale and freedom. It’s also one of the most content-packed Nintendo Switch games, especially with DLC expanding the map, storylines, and exclusive Pokémon.

While it’s nothing like the turn-based battles of mainline Pokémon games or the mechanics of a [trading card game], Scarlet and Violet carved out its own place in the Pokémon universe.

If you’ve been following the evolution of Pokémon games for Switch, this entry is the breakthrough moment. It’s where everything, from lore to systems, finally clicked into something big and unforgettable.

11. Pokémon Stadium 2 (Nintendo Switch Online) [Best Classic Pokémon Battle Simulator ]

Release date: April 12, 2023

Pokémon Stadium 2 brings back the glory days of classic turn-based battling with a full 3D twist. Originally launched on the Nintendo 64, this one skipped the storylines and focused purely on strategy, pitting Pokémon trainers and their Gen I & II teams against one another in detailed arenas. It was one of the first Pokémon games to animate each move in full 3D, complete with an over-the-top announcer that added chaotic fun to every match.

You can jump right back into those wild tournaments with both local and online multiplayer. While it no longer connects with the Game Boy transfer pack like the old version did, it still stands tall as a nostalgic throwback.

From revisiting the gym leader castle to enjoying the iconic mini-games, this offers such a fun experience, no matter if you’re a longtime fan and or a newcomer.

Among retro Pokémon games, this one captures a pivotal moment in the Pokémon series, when the franchise was just starting to explore what battles could look like outside the handheld format.

For those following the Pokémon Switch timeline, Stadium 2 stands out as the place to experience classic competition and lively multiplayer battles. And really, who doesn’t want to watch Legendary Pokémon do ridiculous victory dances again?

12. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live [Best Digital Pokémon TCG Experience]

Release date: June 8, 2023

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is the modern way to dive into the world of the trading card game – perfect if you’re a competitive grinder or a collector with stacks of code cards lying around. It replaces the older TCG Online platform with a sleek new look, faster matchmaking, and full support for sets like Scarlet and Violet or Lost Origin cards.

You can build decks, complete daily quests, open digital packs, and battle opponents on both desktop and mobile. And yes, real-life code cards from physical boosters still work here, so you can sync your collection across platforms. It’s a smart upgrade that feels aligned with how Pokémon fans interact with the TCG today.

What makes this stand out from other digital Pokémon games is how it keeps the real-world collecting spirit alive. With each expansion, the online scene stays fresh and features like the battle pass help keep things rewarding over time.

If you’ve been deep in trading card game strategies or you’re just starting out, this platform has the flexibility and polish to keep you hooked.

It’s not flashy or cinematic, but it’s effective – and easily one of the best ways to stay current between physical events.

Curious about the [rarest Pokémon card] right now? We’ve got you covered.

13. Pokémon Scarlet / Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (DLC) [Best Expansion to Gen 9 Adventures]

Release dates:

Part 1 – The Teal Mask: September 13, 2023

Part 2 – The Indigo Disk: December 14, 2023

This two-part expansion adds some serious weight to the Gen 9 era. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero continues the storylines from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that send players into two very different corners of the world.

In Part 1, The Teal Mask, you explore the rural Kitakami region during its yearly festival. It’s slower-paced, folklore-heavy, and full of new faces and regional legends.

Part 2, The Indigo Disk, switches gears entirely; you’ll find yourself in a futuristic battle academy featuring vast underground zones filled with a diverse range of Pokémon.

Both parts feed directly back into the Paldea experience, so they come across as natural extensions of the base game instead of tacked-on content.

This isn’t just filler; it’s postgame content with real substance. You get more battles, more lore, more characters, and a deeper understanding of Area Zero’s secrets. And for competitive players, the DLC even adds new battle types and unlockable items.

If you’re working through the Pokémon lineup, this DLC is the true epilogue to Scarlet and Violet; a chance to tie up loose ends, meet new Legendary Pokémon, and prep your team for whatever upcoming game comes next.

It’s also one of the strongest examples of how Game Freak is pushing expansions forward in meaningful ways.

FAQs

How many Pokémon games are on the Switch?

As for now, there are 13 Pokémon games available on the Nintendo Switch. This includes mainline titles like Sword & Shield, Legends: Arceus, and Scarlet & Violet, plus spin-offs like UNITE and Pokémon Quest. Remakes like Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl also count. Keep an eye out for new releases and DLCs, as the number may grow!

What kind of Pokémon games are on Switch?

Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch include mainline RPGs (Sword & Shield, Scarlet & Violet, Legends: Arceus), remakes (Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl), and spin-offs like UNITE, Pokémon Quest, and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. Classic titles are also available via Nintendo Switch Online.

Which Pokémon Switch game to start with?

If you’re new, start with Let’s Go, Pikachu! – it’s beginner-friendly and uses familiar Pokémon GO mechanics. For more depth, go with Sword & Shield or Legends: Arceus. Want full open-world freedom? Try Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How many Pokémon games are there in total?

There are over 120 Pokémon games across all platforms, including handheld, console, and mobile. This covers mainline RPGs, spin-offs, remakes, and newer titles like Pokémon GO, Pokémon Café Remix, and Switch releases like Scarlet & Violet.

What order to play Pokémon games?

Start with Let’s Go, Pikachu! for a smooth intro, then explore Sword & Shield or Legends: Arceus for deeper mechanics. After that, Scarlet and Violet offer full open-world gameplay. For nostalgia, try remakes like Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl.