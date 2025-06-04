10 Best Open World Switch Games in 2025: Adventure Awaits!

If you’re searching for the best open-world Switch games, you’ve come to the right place. After some extensive research, experience, and (unfortunate) irresponsible spending, I’ve played plenty of great games on Nintendo platforms.

But I’ve also encountered some utterly disappointing games that promise an open-world adventure, only to come up short with unrefined mechanics, a boring story, or an ‘empty’ world that feels big but isn’t filled with much at all.

So, I’ve collated a list of the best Switch games in the open-world genre. These are some of the best games on the platform, perfect for handheld mode or TV mode depending on your preference.

I’ve included a great variety of games to check out, whether it’s space exploration, the old-school sword & magic adventure, or satisfying gunplay, there’s something for every age and player. Even with the varied play styles, you’ll still have a sense of fun from the incredible exploration, each with a unique twist and setting.

For fans of the genre, adventure’s called and they’re eagerly awaiting your arrival. Let’s jump right in!

Our Top Picks for Open World Switch Games

Before we get to the list, here’s a quick overview of my top picks. These are undoubtedly the best Nintendo Switch open-world titles for performance, great graphics, impressive level design, and overall gameplay experience:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – Arguably the best game in the genre on Nintendo Switch. Uninhibited exploration, plenty of secrets to find, satisfying, simple combat, in an awe-inspiring Hyrule & reimagining of the Zelda franchise. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2017) – Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic way to play, especially in handheld mode and motion-control support. With swords, bows, and magic at your disposal, journey through Skyrim making allegiances (or breaking them) to fell the dastardly World Eater. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2019) – The Witcher 3 is one of the best ports on Nintendo Switch hardware and brings the gritty & medieval-inspired world of The Witcher as a deadly monster hunter with diverse & satisfying combat mechanics.

But honestly, this is just scratching the surface of open-world games on the Nintendo Switch. There are plenty of games to play, so check the detailed list below to find the ultimate open-world adventure!

10 Best Open World Switch Games – Immersive Worlds to Explore

There are plenty of different styles of gameplay for open-world games. Do you want a medieval/fantasy-style title with swords and magic? Gun-focused gameplay? Or maybe you want a mix of open-world exploration with a unique combat mechanic?

The story and challenge of these games might vary; but at its core, exploration and ‘openness’ are key components of the experience.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Our Score (1 – 10) 9/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017

Quite possibly the best game on the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BoTW). Alongside blockbuster Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey and the Fire Emblem franchise, BoTW is a landmark title.

With the third-person perspective, combat and exploration have a sense of wonder and fun, with a ‘real’ open world to discover.

You can literally go anywhere you see. Found a mountain? Climb it. Wanna explore the waters? Dive in! The first time I played the game, it felt like I had no limits, with true freedom to choose my path.

The combat is streamlined but can ramp up with some of the harder enemies, and the exploration is fantastic; finding hidden Koroks and chests for some new loot was always satisfying.

It doesn’t fulfill the ‘RPG’ aspects of other immersive action RPG games, but it’s an essential game to play at least once if you have a Nintendo Switch.

2. No Man’s Sky

Our Score (1 – 10) 8/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, Xbox Consoles, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2022

Forget open ‘world’, how about an open-universe game?

No Man’s Sky gives you a seemingly infinite universe to explore. Using procedural generation, every planet has a variety of life, resources, and environments.

With such a vast, infinite universe to explore, the challenge is surviving the environments you’re thrust into.

Each world you come across will differ from another; you might land on a fully oceanic planet, exotic planets teeming with life and strange creatures, or dead rocky planets. Some even have harsh environments like toxic substances, radiation, or frigid temperatures so you need to be prepared before you land.

A challenging situation that requires you to adapt on the fly, but perfect for fans of good survival games.

What I loved about No Man’s Sky though is the ‘freedom’ to play as you like.

While you’re on your space-faring adventure, you can cruise through the universe as a trader, take down rouge ships as a bounty hunter, or maybe join the ‘dark’ side and become a space pirate.

The developer did make a fair share of mistakes at launch, but now there’s no good reason not to try No Man’s Sky.

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Our Score (1 – 10) 8.5/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox consoles, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2017

If we’re talking about open-world games, it’s impossible to not mention The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

You’ll take on the role of ‘Dragonborn’ after narrowly escaping a dragon attack. Once you escape, you’re set on an adventure, but really, you’re allowed to go anywhere you please, taking on side-quests, gaining abilities & treasures, and exploring.

Skyrim has a fantasy setting with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, magic spells, and Dragonborn powers to cause utter mayhem. Half the fun is in discovering the world, finding hideouts, bandit camps, and underground caverns.

The unique gameplay mechanics round out the package, like how increasing levels requires the use of certain skills; stealthily sneaking around increases Stealth, or shooting bows increases Archery.

You’ll have to wait to level up, but it totally immerses you in the world. It’s like you’re growing the more you use certain skills, tailoring the experience to your preferred playstyle.

4. Xenoblade Chronicles X

Our Score (1 – 10) 8/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2025

Xenoblade Chronicles X is a remastered and expanded version of the original launch on the Wii U. You’re thrust into the world of ‘Mira’, a vast planet you crashland on and are looking to make into a new home for humanity.

Xenoblade is a unique series in the first place and typically features a group of characters who take on behemoth monsters with futuristic swords and guns, and with giant mecha robots called Skells.

As you progress, you’ll earn the right to pilot Skells and customize them to your liking. There are different weight classes and a great variety of weapon attachments to fully live out your mecha fantasies.

The combat system in Xenoblade Chronicles X is a mix of real-time strategy and turn-based mechanics, similar to Final Fantasy. So if you’re a fan of great RPG games, its memorable characters, vast world, and rewarding gameplay are worth trying.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Our Score (1 – 10) 9.5/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023

Next, we have the sequel to BoTW, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s a surprise how the game world feels familiar and new at the same time. Where Tears of the Kingdom differentiates itself though, is by taking things to new heights. Literally.

With the calamity of Ganon’s resurrection, the sky is falling and greatly changes Hyrule. There are now ‘sky islands’ to explore, providing extra verticality BoTW was sorely missing.

Link is now ‘armed’ with new, powerful abilities to create almost any weapon by Fusing things like a mushroom sword, telekinesis-like powers with Ultrahand, ‘Ascend’ to quickly ‘swim’ through ceilings, and more.

Plus, you can use a fantastic variety of vehicles and structures using the new abilities. I’ve even crafted motorbikes, hot-air balloons, cars, and even jets to fly through the sky.

The story is fantastic and gut-wrenching, but the fun is in discovering new ways to get around Hyrule, creating ridiculous structures and vehicles as you solve puzzles and battle Ganon’s minions.

6. Red Dead Redemption

Our Score (1 – 10) 8.5/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox consoles, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2023

Red Dead Redemption is a fantastic game mainly for its memorable characters and intricate story. But it’s also got responsive and nuanced combat mechanics in a vast world to explore with that distinct Western feel.

Trot around on horseback rounding up baddies with a lasso, have an old-timey duel, or camp out in the wilderness. There’s just something special about living out my desperado cowboy fantasies which RDR does perfectly.

Fancy yourself a hunter? Track down and hunt over 30 species of animals with specialized gear. Or how about a hand of Poker? Become the most notorious gambler in the West. Maybe you prefer the rancher lifestyle and want to herd cattle or tame horses.

Simply put, RDR fully immerses you in the gritty Western era with a gripping story and fun mechanics that no other top TPS game on the same system has to offer.

7. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Our Score (1 – 10) 7.5/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2019

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is a fantasy-style monster hunter like a medieval Monster Hunter Rise. But instead of a central hub, you have a vast open world to discover and will travel through a lot.

The game rewards you for backtracking and revisiting places you’ve already gone to. You’ll find new rewards and treasure chests, valuable resources, and stumble upon additional characters & quests.

But the main draw here is the unique combat mechanics. Against gigantic monsters like cyclops or griffins, you can jump onto them and target body parts to inflict maximum damage, like stabbing a cyclops in the eye.

Combat is super satisfying and unique, the story is great albeit a little convoluted, and there’s plenty of content to play through with all the included DLC.

8. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Our Score (1 – 10) 8.5/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox consoles, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is a phenomenal package that includes three of the most iconic games from the series: GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Honestly, it’s kind of a surprise the game is on the same system as Mario and Super Smash Bros.

The Trilogy features updated visuals and upgraded mechanics and has you causing mayhem, recklessly driving through the iconic worlds, shooting down cops before getting Wasted, and many crimes to commit.

Handle missions from mob bosses, build your drug empire, or go work out in San Andreas. These games are ‘iconic’ for good reason. It’s nostalgic of the ‘arcadey’ nature of the franchise and since you get three games for the price of one, it’s well worth checking out.

9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Our Score (1 – 10) 9/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox consoles, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2019

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt thrusts you into a dark, unforgiving world as Geralt of Rivia; a famed and deadly ‘monster-hunter’ with enhanced, supernatural abilities through mutations.

The setting is cookie-cutter fantasy in a medieval era. There are plenty of sword fights, magic, and terrifying monsters to quell as you journey through the world in search of your adopted daughter, Ciri.

There’s just so much to explore here from forgotten ruins, treacherous caverns, bustling cities, and a variety of locales with distinct feel and environments. As you’d expect, plenty of side quests, unique treasures to find, secrets to uncover, and choices to make.

Overall, an incredible open-world experience, with compelling storytelling, and a robust combat system to take on a large variety of enemies and monsters.

10. Immortals Fenyx Rising

Our Score (1 – 10) 7.5/10 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release (On Switch) 2020

Last up, we have Immortals Fenyx Rising, a BoTW ‘clone’ but with a unique spin; it’s set in ancient Greece.

But it has a few special features, like the combat system which features both ground and aerial combat. There’s a bunch of weapons to find and unlock, plenty of customization and armor, and God-given abilities to smite mythological creatures like Medusa and the Minotaur.

You’re the last hope of the Gods to break a curse and defeat the menacing Titan, Typhon, but along the way, you’ll find plenty of side-quests, challenging puzzles, and a vast world to explore with distinct and stylized regions.

FAQs

What is the best open-world game on Nintendo Switch?

The best open-world game on Nintendo Switch is a toss-up between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. They’re simply unparalleled games on the Switch with amazing exploration, streamlined combat, and plenty of secrets to find.

What is the best open-world Switch game for beginners?

For beginners, the best open-world Switch game would be Super Mario Odyssey. The graphics are amazing, the platforming is accessible, and varied worlds to explore. Great for kids and adults alike.

Are there open-world games for kids on Switch?

Yes, there are plenty of age-appropriate open world games on Switch suited for kids like Super Mario Odyssey, Minecraft, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. These games offer large connected worlds to explore with minimal violence, lower difficulty, and accessible controls & mechanics.

Is it better to play open world games on Switch in handheld or docked mode?

Handheld mode is better for portability and convenience, and most games are optimized for this mode. But if you notice blur, slowdowns, or low resolutions, docked mode provides better performance with improved resolutions and smoother frame rates since it pulls power from the external outlet connection.

Which open world game has the best graphics on Switch?

The best looking open world game with graphics optimized for the Switch is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and The Witcher 3. These three have phenomenal graphics considering the Switch’s limitations. Their worlds look crisp and clear, highly detailed, with vibrant colors that pop.