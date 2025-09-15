8 Best Zelda Games for Switch – 2025 Guide to Hyrule Adventures

When it comes to the best Zelda games for Switch, Nintendo really spoiled us. They have packed the console with titles that make it easy to get lost in sprawling quests, solve clever puzzles, or simply swing the Master Sword like a hero in training.

Still, picking where to start (or which one to replay) can feel like picking between heart pieces and rupees – you kind of want them all. So I’ve made it easy with this list of the top eight adventures that are worth every second of your time.

Our Top Picks for Zelda Games for Switch

Picking the best Zelda game for Switch isn’t easy – this franchise is stacked with legends. But if you just grabbed a console or want to start with the heavy hitters or try to grab something for sale, these three are absolute must-plays.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – This is the game where you just play your way. Climb mountains, cook meals, spam bombs – it’s a fully open world. Many fans still call it the peak of the whole Legend of Zelda saga. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) – Pure joy if you love to wander or create. It’s the direct sequel to Breath, but with insane freedom: build contraptions, soar through the skies, dive into underground zones. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) – A remake that makes the classic even better. A small, charming world with toy-like visuals, clever dungeons, and cozy vibes.

Each of these titles deserves a spot in your Switch games library. All of these games are worth full price, without even waiting for a sale. But that’s just the start – keep scrolling to check out the full list of iconic Zelda adventures.

Best 8 Zelda Games for Switch to Fill Your Long Weekend

Here’s my personal list of the 8 top Zelda games for Switch. I’ve spent way too many hours roaming Hyrule, testing remakes, and replaying the classics, so trust me – these are the ones worth your time. You’ll find everything here: giant open worlds, puzzle-heavy dungeons, and chill adventures perfect for a long weekend.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Wii U, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 50½ Hours Metacritic score 97

Honestly, for me, Breath of the Wild is pure magic. You drop into a huge, open world where you can do almost anything you want. Climb mountains, swim in rivers, glide with your paraglider, hunt monsters, and even cook your own food. Everything looks amazing, the world feels alive, and every corner of Hyrule hides secrets. There’s no scripted path, you decide where to go and what to do.

The Sheikah Slate is a total game-changer for Link! With it, you can mark spots on the map and snap photos of items, monsters, and enemies. All your shots go into the Hyrule Compendium – a handy album that helps you track down rare stuff. Plus, the Slate lets you set remote bombs, move metal objects, freeze water into ice blocks, and even temporarily stop certain things in their tracks.

Why we chose it I’ve personally spent hundreds of hours here. Every adventure feels unique, and you can make up your own stories. Love thrills and freedom? This game is for you.

Final Verdict: If you want to feel like a true hero and explore a massive, living world full of freedom and wonder, grab Breath of the Wild. It’s easily one of the top Zelda games on Switch, and it won’t get boring even after hundreds of hours.

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime Between 55 and 70 hours Metacritic score 96

Tears of the Kingdom is the direct follow-up to Breath of the Wild, but with even more freedom and creativity. I play as Link again, but now I can build machines, combine weapons, and even fly through the air. The world is bigger than ever, with sky islands, dungeons, and new abilities like Ultrahand and Fuse. Everything looks amazing, and experimenting is just pure joy.

In Tears of the Kingdom, mysterious Zonai devices make their debut – perfect for combat, exploration, puzzles, and even building vehicles like rockets, sleds, and fans. Link uses the Purah Pad with abilities like Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall, plus the learnable Autobuild. Ultrahand lets you grab and move objects, connect them together, and combine them with Zonai devices to build all sorts of crazy vehicles and contraptions.

Why we chose it If you loved Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom is a must-play. You get total freedom: build anything, mix items, and solve puzzles your way. Every choice you make affects the world, and it’s super satisfying.

Final Verdict: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t just a game; it’s a sandbox where you can be whoever you want and do whatever you like. Love experiments and freedom? Then this is one of the top Nintendo Switch games right now.

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Game Boy, Switch Year of release 1993 (original), 2019 (Switch remake) Creator/s Nintendo EAD Average playtime 14–16 hours Metacritic score 87

Link’s Awakening is a remake of the classic Game Boy game, but with modern graphics and gameplay. This time, Link ends up on the mysterious Koholint Island. You explore the world, solve puzzles, and collect magical items to awaken the Wind Fish and find your way home.

Link’s sword, shield, and upgrades are always equipped, letting you map more items to your action buttons than in the original. Mini-games got a boost too – the claw crane game now actually feels like real physics. Plus, as you progress through dungeons, you can collect their rooms to build your own dungeons by visiting Dampé in his cabin.

Why we chose it If you love old titles with cool new features, this one is for you. It keeps the spirit of the original but looks and plays modern. Every corner of the island is full of surprises and secrets.

Final Verdict: This isn’t just a remake, it’s a true return to the classic adventure with a modern twist. Want to feel the vibe of old-school titles with today’s comfort? This is one of the best games to try.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD [Best “How It All Began” Adventure]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Wii, Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Nintendo EAD Average playtime 31 Hours Metacritic score 81

Skyward Sword HD is a remaster of the classic title that tells the origin legend of the entire series. Here, Link sets out on a journey to save Zelda and uncover the secrets of the world. The game mixes adventure, puzzles, and combat, giving a unique experience on the Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve ever wanted a Zelda game that feels both classic and experimental, this title hits the sweet spot. The revamped motion controls make combat feel satisfyingly precise, the dungeons are packed with clever tricks, and the art style has aged like fine wine. It’s a nostalgic journey with just enough upgrades to feel like a fresh adventure, proving that sometimes polishing up the past is the best way to move forward.

Why we chose it If you want to see how the Zelda saga began, this title is a great choice. It offers a unique look at Hyrule and its heroes, with thoughtful gameplay and a fun, engaging quest.

Final Verdict: Skyward Sword HD isn’t just a remaster, it’s a chance to experience the start of the legendary series with modern improvements. If you love adventure and clever challenges, this is one of the most engaging puzzle games on Switch right now.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Best Legendary Classic]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch (NSO + Expansion Pack), Nintendo 64, GameCube Year of release 1998 Creator/s Nintendo EAD Average playtime 26–30 hours Metacritic score 99

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the classic that made half the world believe in the magic of 3D adventures. One moment you’re a tiny forest kid poking around Kokiri Village, and the next you’re shouldering the fate of Hyrule with a sword, shield, and a fairy that won’t stop yelling “Hey, listen!” The plotline feels timeless, the dungeons are brilliantly designed, and the sense of freedom was groundbreaking for its era.

What really makes Ocarina special is how well it still holds up. Riding Epona across Hyrule Field, discovering secrets with your ocarina, or solving clever puzzles feels just as satisfying today as it did back in 1998. Sure, the graphics have aged, but the magic hasn’t. It’s the kind of game you start “just to check out” and somehow end up sinking hours into because it still knows how to pull you in.

Why we chose it If you want to see how 3D adventures began, Ocarina of Time is a must-play. It set the foundation for many modern mechanics and is still super fun today.

Final Verdict: Ocarina of Time is a cultural phenomenon. If you want to feel the spirit of classic adventures and see why it’s considered one of the greatest, you need to try it on the Nintendo Switch. It’s truly one of the most amazing Switch games for kids.

6. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask [Best Dark & Atmospheric Adventure]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Switch (NSO + Expansion Pack), Nintendo 64, GameCube Year of release 2000 Creator/s Nintendo EAD Average playtime 21.5 to 25 hours Metacritic score 95

Majora’s Mask is a strange and unique follow-up to Ocarina of Time, where Link ends up in the mysterious world of Termina, which is about to be destroyed by a falling moon. To save the world, you relive a three-day cycle over and over, solving puzzles, helping people, and uncovering secrets.

The time mechanic adds this delicious layer of pressure – you’re always racing against the clock, juggling masks with bizarre powers, and trying not to panic as that creepy moon glares down at you. It’s Zelda at its weirdest, but also at its most brilliant. It inspired countless RPGs and even PC games that tried to capture the same sense of adventure.

Why we chose it This one is for players looking for something unusual and deep. It stands out in the series with its atmosphere and unique mechanics

Final Verdict: If you’re ready for a weird adventure with a dark atmosphere and a deep narrative, this title is an awesome pick. It’s truly one of the most unique family games on Nintendo Switch.

7. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past [Best 2D Zelda]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Super NES, Switch (NSO SNES) Year of release 1991 Creator/s Nintendo EAD Average playtime 17 hours Metacritic score 95

A Link to the Past is the classic 2D Zelda that set the standard for the series. It puts you back in charge of Link as you explore Hyrule, solve tricky puzzles, and battle enemies while uncovering secrets in both the Light and Dark worlds. The game’s top-down view and detailed dungeons make it a timeless adventure.

The dual-world mechanic adds a clever layer of depth, keeping you on your toes as you bounce between realities to unlock new paths and secrets. It’s that perfect mix of “wow, I’m a genius” and “why didn’t I think of that sooner?” that makes solving puzzles so rewarding even decades later.

Why we chose it If you want to see the roots of the series, A Link to the Past is essential. It’s full of puzzles, clever design, and classic adventure vibes.

Final Verdict: A Link to the Past is a must-play for anyone who loves 2D action-adventures. It’s still one of the most exciting Zelda titles for Switch and other Nintendo platforms.

8. The Legend of Zelda [Best for Retro Fans]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Family Computer Disk System, Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Switch (NSO) Year of release 1986 Creator/s Nintendo R&D4 Average playtime 5–10 hours Metacritic score N/A

The Legend of Zelda is where it all began. Here, we’re introduced to Link, sent off to explore Hyrule, clear out dungeons, solve puzzles, and take on enemies to save Princess Zelda. The pixel-art graphics are simple but charming, and the game emphasizes exploration and discovery over modern flashiness.

Sure, it’s rough around the edges compared to modern epics, but the original Zelda gave players something they hadn’t really seen before: an open world game you could actually get lost in. The thrill of wandering into the unknown, uncovering secrets, and piecing together your adventure step by step is exactly why this humble little cartridge laid the foundation for one of gaming’s biggest legends.

Why we chose it If you want to see where the series began, this is it. It’s a pure adventure full of secrets, perfect for fthose who love classic games.

Final Verdict: The Legend of Zelda is a timeless classic that every gamer should try at least once, no doubt. It’s one of the most essential top Zelda games for understanding the roots of the series.

FAQs

What is the best Zelda game for Switch?

Many players call The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the best. Its huge open world, freedom of exploration, and inventive gameplay make it a must-play adventure that redefined what Zelda could be.

How many Zelda games are on Switch?

You can play more than 10 Legend of Zelda titles on Switch, including modern releases, remakes, and classic entries through Nintendo’s online services, so you’ve got multiple ways to explore Hyrule wherever you are.

Do you need to play Zelda Switch games in order?

Nope. Each adventure usually stands on its own, with unique stories, puzzles, and worlds to explore. You can dive in wherever you like and still enjoy the full experience.

Which Nintendo Switch Zelda should I play first?

Start with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s beginner-friendly, visually stunning, and lets you explore Hyrule at your own pace. Once you’re hooked, you can dive into other adventures.

Should I play Breath of the Wild before Tears of the Kingdom?

Yeah, it’s worth it. Breath sets the stage, introduces Link, and the world of Hyrule. Then, Tears of the Kingdom builds on it as the ultimate sequel. You’ll enjoy the callbacks, new tools to create, and all the fun secrets.