7 Best PS5 Zombie Games in 2025: Run For Your Life!

The best PS5 zombie games are such a fantastic genre to play; there’s nothing more satisfying than being thrust into a post-apocalyptic world to mow down hordes of undead or put your survival skills to the test , saving every bullet.

And in 2025, you best believe there is a fantastic collection of great zombie games out there.

Whether you prefer the more nuanced stylings of stealthy, survival-horror zombie apocalypse scenarios or simply want to mow down a never-ending horde of zombies coming your way, I’ve got something for you

Our Top Picks for PS5 Zombie Games

To hit the ground running, we’ve rounded up a few of the top picks from the list of the best zombie games on PS5. It’s a quick rundown, but if you want to learn more, check the detailed review below:

Days Gone (2019) – Do you like zombies? Do you like bikes? Then, Days Gone is a phenomenal zombie game that focuses on facing off against giant hordes of zombies and deploying everything in your arsenal and surroundings to fend them off. A unique twist that also has your trusty bike whizz you around the open world. The Last of Us (2013) – The Last of Us is a staple on PS5 and has possibly the best storytelling and narrative-driven campaigns on the list. Incredible cutscenes and narratives, crisp & smooth mechanics, and a desperate feeling to survive keep the game gripping and engaging throughout. Resident Evil (1996) – Widely touted as the original game in the zombie genre, widely contributing to its popularity, Resident Evil is a brilliant game any zombie fan should play at least once. A pioneer in the survival horror genre with a memorable and actually scary atmosphere and gameplay that’ll make you jump a little!

But we’re really just getting started. There are plenty more where that came from, and if you’re looking for a great game of chase with zombies, check out my detailed review of each game below to find your next play!

7 Best PS5 Zombie Games: A Battle of Life & Death

The best PS5 zombie games typically come in one of two types: fighting off massive hordes or utilizing stealth and resource management to strategically take down the undead. We’ve included both types, so check out the list to find your next zombie game:

1. Days Gone

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Original release year 2019 Developer SIE Bend Studio Average playtime 40-50 hours

Days Gone is one of the best zombie games on the PS5 for its unique take on the genre. While you’re still facing downright terrifying hordes of zombies, you’re doing it in style, cruising through a post-apocalyptic Oregon on a motorbike.

Set 2 years after the zombie (“Freakers”) pandemic ravaged the world, you play as Deacon St. John, a former biker gang member with a penchant for angst, after the events of the story mode reveal his beloved wife, Sarah, didn’t make it.

Deacon lives on as a bounty hunter until he hears that Sarah might be alive after all. He then embarks on a journey, traveling from small towns and shelters to find clues and reunite with his wife.

Aside from the story, Days Gone is a phenomenal third-person shooter game with a wide array of deadly weapons at your disposal. From brutal melee weapons like bats and machetes to plenty of firearms like rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

You’ll have to fight for your life against not only hordes of the undead Freakers but also other survivors like the brutal Ripper cult, shady bandits, and well-armed government factions.

The hordes in the game’s world are especially vicious, with hundreds of Freakers that will chase you at the drop of a hat. You’ll need to strategically utilize bombs, traps, and your environment, like stacks of logs or jerry cans, to take them out.

But the star of the show here has to be the bike-riding mechanics. You have your own custom bike to customize, build, and maintain that serves as your primary mode of transportation for the game, as well as extra mobile storage.

There are plenty of in-depth customizations & upgrades that look perfect from a third-person perspective, greatly adding to the unique play style that makes Days Gone such a great game. Though if you prefer it, Days Gone is on Steam too, so you could check it out since it’s an incredible single-player game on PC!

2. The Last of Us

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Original release year 2013 Developer Naughty Dog Average playtime 15-20 hours

The Last of Us is a hallmark title, ranking as one of the most popular PS5 games on the platform for its tear-jerking and refined storytelling, coupled with unique mechanics and incredible world design.

It’s one of the best zombie games to date and perfectly captures the human struggle to survive, following the protagonists Joel and Ellie. After losing his daughter at the start of the (Clicker) zombie outbreak, Joel lived on and became a smuggler, taking on risky tasks for the right price.

Eventually, he’s tasked with escorting Ellie to the Fireflies, a revolutionary group, for some unknown reason. We then discover Ellie is the only known survivor of a Clicker bite with antibodies, making her immune to the infection.

I won’t spoil it any further, just know that The Last of Us is a gaming cinematic masterpiece.

But The Last of Us has plenty going for it, gameplay-wise, too. You’ve got 5 difficulty settings to choose from if you just want to experience the story or want a harder fight against the undead with limited supplies, ammo, and weapons.

Combat isn’t as fast-paced as other games; you’re in a struggle to survive and only fight when it’s necessary. A lot of the game can be played stealthily, sneaking around enemies and undead, or distracting them with bricks and bottles, a staple of the most impressive stealth games.

The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best zombie games of all time and was a key component for keeping Xbox at bay during the neverending PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate, but since it’s also available on PC, you could try it on one of the best gaming laptops in the market right now!

3. Resident Evil

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch Original release year 1996 Developer Capcom Average playtime 15-30 hours

We can’t talk about the best zombie games without talking about the OGs that popularized the genre, Resident Evil.

In 2025, Resident Evil has seen a massive resurgence with the latest remasters, so you can dive back into Raccoon City with upgraded visuals and modern mechanics.

Contrary to other ‘zombie games,’ Resident Evil has always been a bit different; rather than facing off against giant hordes of the undead, Resident Evil emphasizes smaller encounters with hard-to-kill zombies in tight spaces that get your adrenaline pumping.

You never know what’s lurking behind a corner, and it’s filled with jump scares galore that also make it one of the scariest horror games. The game has since evolved to include more action game styles, with new game modes, formats, and perspectives.

But the original Resident Evil titles have always been about building an eerie, downright terrifying atmosphere where you have to strategically manage your inventory.

But my personal favorite that I think is the best Resident Evil game is Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil 4 is where they perfected the third-person gameplay formula, not only in terms of combat mechanics (kicking and stabbing rocks!) but also in the story with a cool cast of characters that felt memorable.

4. Dead Rising

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Consoles Original release year 2006 Developer Capcom Average playtime 15-20 hours

Dead Rising is a far departure from the survival horror genre and, instead, gives you an undead-filled playground for you to fight, kill, slice, smash, and utterly demolish zombies.

In the first game, you play as Frank West, a freelance photojournalist turned master zombie slayer who got his start investigating the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Willamette, Colorado. Frank ends up in Willamette Parkview Mall, where he starts his legend, killin’ zombies, saving survivors, and facing off against Psychopaths, the game’s “bosses.”

Psychopaths are the best part of Dead Rising; they’re people who’ve gone insane from the outbreak, from deadly & menacing criminals to ordinary folks like a morbidly obese woman bound to a scooter, attacking you with cutlery and vomit.

Another highlight is the crafting system; what do you get when you combine some jewelry and a flashlight? A lightsaber, of course! With everyday objects, you can combine them to create unimaginable weapons that perfectly match Dead Rising’s patented crass & absurd humor.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a remaster of the original and was released just last year. Honestly, the original is a cult classic, so if you’re hungering for some righteous action RPG game goodness, check out the remaster!

It’s not getting any awards as the most strategic PS5 survival game, but it’s a genre entirely of its own.

Dead Rising isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if all you’re looking for is a simpler gameplay loop, an arcade-style game all about killing as many zombies as possible with insane weapon combos, look no further.

5. Dying Light

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Consoles Original release year 2015 Developer Techland Average playtime 20-35 hours

Dying Light is a unique game where zombies, while still crucial to the gameplay, there’s more of a focus on maneuverability and parkour. Dying Light is all about the death-defying jumps and tricks you can pull off before you smash a zombie’s head in.

You’ve got grappling hooks, wingsuits, swinging, wall running, vaulting, and much more. These movements open up combat and gameplay to new heights, giving you creative ways to deal with enemies.

Dying Light plays out in a stunning FPS game perspective, so it’s thrilling and high-octane action. It especially looks great on the best TVs for PS5, sliding through zombies’ feet or dropkicking them to oblivion.

The story of the original game is a little lackluster, but I enjoyed it. You’re a special agent, Kyle Crane, who’s dropped into Harran, the opening stage of the zombie outbreak. But you end up betraying your contractor and instead help the city’s survivors and fight for them.

Another staple of the game that ups the ante quite a bit is the dynamic day/night cycle.

As night falls, you’ll want to make for shelter as quickly as possible; the night brings terrors and extremely powerful zombies like Volatiles. Volatiles are extremely fast, powerful, and high-health zombies that call more Volatiles to swarm you if you’re found.

When night comes, just go to sleep, but if you choose to explore, you will find exotic new zombie breeds and can earn a ton more XP. Honestly, I love Dying Light, and in the zombie genre, Dying Light is the best open-world game to fully immerse yourself as an agile zombie-killing machine.

6. Dead Island

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Consoles Original release year 2011 Developer Techland Average playtime 25-35 hours

Before there was Dying Light, there was Dead Island, both developed by the same studio, Techland. Dead Island is a more ‘grounded’ version of Dying Light and doesn’t have the same high-flying antics or agility.

Instead, it’s more of an “arcadey” style zombie game, and for a long time, it was among my personal favorite zombie games. In the OG Dead Island, you’re stranded on an island overrun by zombies, but strangely enough, you’re immune, so you take full advantage and begin exploring to find a way outta there quickly.

There are 4 characters to choose from, each with their own special abilities and expertise, like throwing weapons or blades. From there, you’re set off on the island to take on quests, saving survivors, looking for a way off the island, and killing a lot of zombies on the way.

Gameplay-wise, a lot of it’s going to be you cutting, smashing, and knocking zombies out with up to four-player co-op support, though it can be played solo as well. Combat is slow-paced and usually focuses on melee combat & weapons like knives, cleavers, oars, planks, and basically anything you can find.

While slow, the attacks are satisfying and really show off the gore from chopping at a zombie with a machete, dismembering arms, or breaking bones. Graphic, I know, but that’s what makes it one of the best arcade-style games in the zombie genre.

Plus, the gore & viscera really pop out on the best monitors for the PS5!

7. World War Z

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Consoles Original release year 2019 Developer Saber Interactive Average playtime 20-40 hours

Lastly, we have World War Z, a third-person co-op shooter that allows up to four players to shoot down, bomb, burn, and electrify literal swarms of zombies all inching their way to eat your brains!

World War Z is kind of unique since the gameplay is centered around extremely large hordes of zombies rushing and crowding to get to you and your team. They even built a new engine, the “Swarm Engine,” to improve rendering and zombie AI to climb on top of each other and crowd around as they chase after you, mimicking real-world physics. The game also shines in the sound department, so you’ll probably need one of the best PS5 headsets to accurately hear where the next swarm is coming from!

The zombie crowding physics here is next level, and whether you’re playing with two players or up to three players, you’ll want to make sure your squad is well-rounded. There are 8 unique classes to choose from, each with class-specific perks, range, and playstyles.

As you play, you’ll unlock stronger upgrades and character levels, so it’s got a solid sense of progression. It’s nothing too extreme, like a new scope or muzzle, but it’s familiar if you’ve played games like The Division.

World War Z also has another fantastic game mode, PVPVZ, so not only are you up against zombie hordes, but also other players who are gunning for you. All this adds up to World War Z cracking up to be one of the best multiplayer games in the genre.

FAQs

What is the best zombie game for PS5?

The best zombie game for PS5 is Days Gone. The game is a genre-defining title that excellently replicates the terrifying feeling of a horde converging on you, awesome melee combat & crisp gunplay, and satisfying bike riding through an apocalyptic wasteland.

Are there any cross-platform zombie games on PS5?

Yes, there are a few cross-platform zombie games on PS5. A good example is World War Z, a multiplayer-focused TPS with excellent cross-play capability. Other examples include Call of Duty Zombies, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Back 4 Blood, etc.