Call of Duty Games in Order: A Complete List

If you’ve ever wondered how to play the Call of Duty games in order, you’re not alone. The franchise has been running strong for over 20 years, dropping 23 mainline titles since the very first Call of Duty back in 2003. Some of these shooters have become absolute legends of the genre, while a few stumbled and didn’t quite live up to the hype.

What makes the Call of Duty series stand out is how it keeps evolving. You still get the nonstop action and tight first-person shooting it’s famous for, but every new release shakes things up with fresh settings, explosive set pieces, and new multiplayer modes that keep the community hooked.

One year you’re storming the beaches of World War II, the next you’re fighting in futuristic cities or dropping into a massive battle royale experience.

This article is basically a retrospective tour through every main entry in the CoD franchise. I’ll walk you through the highs, the lows, and the games that truly stood the test of time. Whether you’re jumping into your very first Call of Duty or you’re a veteran revisiting the classics, this guide will help you figure out where to start and what’s worth your playtime!

Our Top Picks for Call of Duty Games

With so many amazing Call of Duty games out there, it’s tough to pick the best of the best. But whether you are fighting with the allied nations in North Africa or playing a single player campaign in Call of Duty Black Ops, you will find something great for you.

Here are our picks for the best Call of Duty games:

Draw your weapon and keep reading to immerse yourself in all of the Call of Duty games, because no matter who you are fighting, you can become the hero the world needs.

23 Call of Duty Games in Order: From Newest to Oldest to Oldest

Call of Duty has spanned many years and environments from its humble 2003 starting point. Taking players from the bloody beaches of Normandy to the far reaches of space, players have a lot to look forward to as we go through all the games in reverse order. But don’t go thinking the older games of the original Modern Warfare trilogy don’t hold up well, because they do!

Here are the best Call of Duty games in order, as well as why you need to play them all!

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 [Best Tactical Action in the Middle East]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2024 Developer(s) Treyarch, Raven Software

Diving into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, I got hooked on its intense Operation Desert Storm setting. The game puts CIA agents right in the thick of a fight against a mysterious private military corporation called Pantheon, with missions that challenge strategy, reflexes, and decision-making.

Playing it felt relentless and immersive: I teamed up in multiplayer matches and got sucked into tense firefights. The three campaigns offer variety – one moment I’m navigating urban combat in the Middle East, the next I’m plotting against Pantheon in covert ops. Some sequences felt a bit chaotic though, but the payoff in strategy and action made it worth sticking with.

Talking about atmosphere, Black Ops 6 hits hard. The environments, like desert sands to urban ruins, pop with sharp textures. The soundtrack and gunfire cues? They escalate that wartime tension. I especially loved how explosions and environmental destruction added to the chaos without feeling overdone.

Pro tip If you’re diving into multiplayer, focus on mastering movement and cover mechanics early; it makes Call of Duty online matches way more manageable.

My verdict: CoD: Black Ops 6 is a standout entry for anyone who loves tactical, story-driven action with returning characters and modern mechanics. Whether you’re here for the Black Ops zombies or the adrenaline of task force missions, it’s gonna give you a high-intensity experience that keeps you coming back.

What do players think?

CMNickTV ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Black Ops 6 was actually a good game in my opinion, but then again, I like checking out every new COD game that comes out, even the bad games.

2. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile [Best Mobile Battle Royale Experience]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2024 Developer(s) Raven Software and Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile made me hyped up to see the battle royale chaos of Duty online hit my phone. The game brings the large-scale firefights of the original Warzone straight to Android and iOS: it lets you scavenge gear, secure loot, and fight until only one player or team remains standing. If you know how to get CoD points, you can unlock extra advantages to edge out opponents.

And honestly, the gameplay feels surprisingly smooth for a mobile adaptation. I tested solo and squad modes, and the controls are tight enough to handle fast rotations and tactical maneuvers. Some intense moments had me glued to my screen, especially when scavenging under fire. The only minor downside is if your device starts to lag, but it never killed the thrill.

Graphics are clean and optimized for small screens. Maps are detailed enough to recognize landmarks while still feeling fast-paced. Audio cues, like distant gunfire to explosions, have successfully kept me on edge, like I can feel every drop zone feel alive.

Pro tip Stick with squads if you’re new. CoD games shine when teamwork pays off.

My verdict: If you love Call of Duty and crave battle royale on the go, this mobile version will give you that intense, portable action that fits perfectly in short sessions.

What do players think?

spaceghostjay_ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Unpopular opinion: Warzone mobile is superior to COD mobile

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III [Best Conclusion to a Trilogy]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2023 Developer(s) Sledgehammer Games

Modern Warfare III finally closes the original Modern Warfare trilogy, and it pulled me straight into Captain Price and Task Force 141’s high-stakes hunt for Vladimir Makarov. The missions span linear and semi-open world maps across tense scenarios, and honestly, each feels like a race against a third Cold War outbreak.

I enjoyed how the game lets me tackle objectives my way, guns blazing or stealthy maneuvers. Collecting gear and customizing my loadout made each mission feel personal. The modern gunplay mechanics are satisfying, and I felt the tension rise as I progressed through each story beat. Sure, some setpieces felt predictable, but the payoff in modern era storytelling and action made it worth it.

Visually, Modern Warfare III balances realism and cinematic flair. Explosions, urban destruction, and tactical lighting make every firefight intense, while to me, the soundtrack reinforces that “on-the-field” vibe.

Pro tip Focus on mastering weapon attachments early: your strike team effectiveness depends on it.

My verdict: This is a must-play for fans of the MW series. It wraps up Task Force 141’s story with drama and action, making it one of the best in the CoD games in order lineup.

What do players think?

TheOnlyKinkajou ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ As a player who has over 200 hours on the game, I actually like it.

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II [Best Tactical Multiplayer Innovation]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2022 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

Stepping into Modern Warfare II, I was immediately drawn to the return of Task Force 141 tackling a plot involving an Iranian terrorist organization and a Mexican cartel. The story is gripping, but the gameplay innovations truly shine. Diving prone, hijacking vehicles, and diverse multiplayer modes transformed the experience for both veterans and newcomers to the modern warfare series.

I spent hours experimenting with new mechanics in Call of Duty Online, and each match felt unique. Multiplayer has modes that reward teamwork, and the solo single-player campaign has tactical depth. Sure, some minor balance issues exist with certain weapons, but overall, the game gave me that satisfying, high-intensity action. Honestly, I’d like to nominate this as one of the best FPS games ever made.

Graphics are polished with realistic environments and explosive effects that make each mission immersive. Audio cues, like enemy chatter and gunfire, added tactical awareness, and cinematics elevated the story without slowing the pace.

Pro tip Mastering vehicle hijacks early makes many strike team missions smoother.

My verdict: Among all the Call of Duty games, this title stands out for gameplay creativity and solid modern warfare series storytelling. Classic yet forward-looking, it’s a top pick for fans chasing all the call experiences.

What do players think?

Jon Clarke ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ As finer an example of “AAA” Hollywood gaming spectacle as ever there was – full of incredible visuals and set-pieces with a tonne of gameplay variety and only a few moments that fall flat.

5. Call of Duty: Vanguard [Best World War II Action]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Developer(s) Sledgehammer Games

CoD: Vanguard had me leading Task Force Vanguard across the globe to take down a secret Nazi threat during the closing chapters of World War II. The game builds on mechanics from MW while keeping the intensity of classic first-person shooters alive. The zombies mode? It serves as a prequel to the Black Ops subseries, giving fans extra layers of lore.

Playing Vanguard feels cinematic. Flashbacks interweave squad stories, building connections with each character while letting me execute destructively fun gameplay; smashing through windows, mounting weapons, and blowing up targets. I appreciated the pacing and variety, though some missions felt a bit guided, which slightly limited exploration.

The visuals are striking, from gritty battlefields in North Africa to snow-laden European towns. Sound effects, music cues, and weapon feedback make combat satisfyingly visceral. I really feel every firefight is engaging and genuinely fun.

Pro tip Focus on squad coordination for both Zombies mode and campaign missions to maximize the Duty franchise experience.

My verdict: Vanguard really gives thrilling WWII action with a character-driven story. If you love of both historical combat and first person shooters, you’ll find it rewarding, especially if you want a bridge between past CoD games and the Black Ops subseries.

What do players think?

BankCozy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed it, a lot of people didn’t. It’s one of my favorite ww2 COD. Really like the campaign too.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer(s) Treyarch, Raven Software

The moment I started Black Ops: Cold War, its single-player depth pulled me right away. You can actually customize your character and shape your own story, with multiple endings that hit hard when the twist finally lands. Tracking down the Soviet spy Persus across global hotspots gave me the thrill of being part of a Cold War operation firsthand.

The multiplayer and Black Ops Zombies modes make a strong return, and I loved the expanded gunsmith system for deeper weapon customization. Playing with friends in multiplayer, I felt the stakes rise with every match: every decision in loadouts and tactics counted. Some missions felt tricky at first, but that made victories feel super satisfying.

Visually, the game balances gritty Cold War realism with cinematic flair. Environments are sharp, gunplay is responsive, and cutscenes really sell the espionage tension.

Pro tip Experiment with different loadouts early: customized weapons make a massive difference in your battles.

My verdict: Black Ops: Cold War succeeds in the espionage vibe, which gives fans a rich duty history experience, whether you love single-player twists or intense multiplayer matches.

What do players think?

annonyz46 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I know Warzone and Black Ops 6 have their time to shine, but if you haven’t given Cold War another chance or if you’re hesitant to hop back on, you’re seriously missing out.

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Best Reboot of the Classic Series]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

Jumping into the first Modern Warfare series reboot, I felt the return of Captain Price and the team tackling both a Russian invasion and the fictional terrorist organization Al-Quatala in Urzikstan. This was a full-blown new story letting returning characters shine while introducing intense modern-era gameplay.

The single-player campaign hits hard with moral choices. Injuring civilians, executing POWs, or sparing enemies changes dialogue and scoring, all added weight to every decision. I spent hours debating the best approach to each mission, and that engagement kept me glued to the screen. Some levels felt intense, but that’s the point: the game wants you to think and react like a soldier in first-person shooters.

Graphics are tight with realistic environments, while audio cues like distant gunfire and chatter kept me on edge. The pacing balances cinematic action with tactical firefights perfectly.

Pro tip Take time to explore levels for extra gear; it changes your approach to missions in the game.

My verdict: This first installment sets a high bar for MW fans and newcomers alike, combining tactical gameplay and the thrill of all the CoD experiences.

What do players think?

ben ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is very good and is better than any new cod that has came out recently.

8. Call of Duty: Mobile [Best Mobile Shooter Experience]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Developer(s) Garena

Call of Duty: Mobile totally brings that classic CoD vibe to my phone. This game gives me everything I love: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Hardpoint, plus a chaotic Battle Royale with up to 100 players. Whether I’m rolling solo or squad up, the action is non-stop and intense.

What really hooks me is the customization. The Gunsmith system lets me deck out my weapons with all sorts of attachments and skins, so I’m getting a unique loadout every time I play. The only downside? My phone definitely heats up after long sessions, so be ready for a warm device after a few rounds.

Visually, Call of Duty: Mobile impresses way more than I expected for a mobile game. Believe it or not, the textures are solid and the animations are smooth. When I crank the settings up to ultra, it makes those classic maps like Nuketown and Hijacked feel next-level. The whole atmosphere pulls me in, from the tight firefights to the sniper showdowns.

Pro tip Master your loadouts with the Gunsmith system for a personalized edge. And in Battle Royale, smart drops and positioning are key to making it to the end.

My verdict: Call of Duty: Mobile gives you a solid CoD experience on the go. With intense multiplayer, deep customization, and great visuals, it’s a must-play for any FPS fan.

What do players think?

Zephyr_v1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just started the game and it literally has everything I want in a COD game. It feels old school while still have the smoothness of the modern titles.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer(s) Treyarch

Black Ops 4 threw out the rulebook and dropped the single-player campaign entirely, focusing on multiplayer innovation. I jumped in skeptical, but the specialist system and revamped Black Ops zombies mode brought fresh energy. Automatic health regeneration was gone; I felt like matches were more tactical, so I needed to play skillfully.

I loved experimenting with new ballistics and specialists; it made each match feel different. Hardcore fans might miss story-driven missions, but for multiplayer junkies like me, it’s a playground of chaos and strategy. Some of the new mechanics took a few rounds to get used to, but once I did, the experience felt satisfying.

Visuals stay polished, with detailed maps and animations that make combat clear and engaging. Sound design helps track opponents; it literally gave my every firefight an edge-of-the-seat tension.

Pro tip Learn your specialist’s abilities early; multiplayer matches swing fast, and knowing your toolkit makes a huge difference.

My verdict: A bold entry in the CoD series, Black Ops 4 is perfect for players craving a multiplayer-first approach with deep tactical layers and intense zombies mode battles.

What do players think?

Loud_Firefighter_288 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I actually enjoyed BO4 tbh. It’s underrated

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer(s) Sledgehammer Games

Stepping back into Call of Duty: World War II, I immediately felt the return to gritty, squad-based combat that made the original CoD so memorable. Leading missions across France and beyond, I faced the chaos of liberation while reliving intense moments of historical battles.

The single-player campaign blends strategy and action, with tight first-person shooter mechanics that reward teamwork. The zombies mini-campaign adds a fun twist – I could battle undead hordes in alternate-history scenarios. Some missions feel punishing if you don’t coordinate, but that’s part of the thrill: every victory feels satisfying.

Graphics hit the right mix of realism and cinematic drama. Explosions, battlefield debris, and character animations make each firefight feel alive. The sound design, from artillery to shouted commands? It all kept me immersed throughout.

Pro tip Stick close to your squad for campaign missions. Coordinated movement drastically improves survival.

My verdict: Call of Duty: WWII brings squad-based action and historical immersion back to the CoD franchise, perfect for fans of classic, tactical gameplay and a touch of zombies mode chaos.

What do players think?

Zeptor69 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s arguably the best COD of all time, and like the other comments, it’s the only COD I play regularly now.

11. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [Best Space Combat Adventure]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

I didn’t expect zero-gravity firefights in Infinite Warfare, but here we are. This game pushes the franchise into future warfare, pitting the Settlement Defense Front against the United Nations Space Alliance across outer-space environments. Spaceships, futuristic weapons, and tight dogfights make the game feel fresh while staying part of the same universe as other CoD games.

The single-player campaign is surprisingly solid. I loved the story, which blends classic CoD action with sci-fi thrills. Some moments felt over-the-top, but the mix of Zombies mode and space combat creates a unique experience. Controls adapt well to zero-gravity, though it took a few missions to get fully comfortable.

Graphics and effects stand out in this entry: the glow of spacecraft, laser fire, and environmental destruction make every mission cinematic. Audio cues for weapon fire and alarms successfully kept me alert and immersed.

Pro tip Experiment with zero-gravity movement and ship controls early, it changes the pace and tactics of combat significantly.

My verdict: Infinite Warfare is a bold, futuristic twist in the series, perfect for players craving fresh mechanics and outer-space battles with a sci-fi edge.

What do players think?

matticusiv ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Excellent campaign, one of CoD’s best up there with the original Modern Warfare.

12. Call Of Duty: Black Ops III [Best Cybernetic Warfare Chaos]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, macOS. PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2015 Developer(s) Treyarch

Black Ops III goes full-on future warfare, and right from the start, I felt the shift. Set 40 years after the second game in the subseries, the battlefield is run by cybernetic super soldiers, drones, and AI that were supposed to protect humanity but end up becoming the enemy. Taking command of a strike team, I had to face the consequences of tech gone rogue, and it honestly felt like I was in a twisted sci-fi version of duty history.

The single-player campaign has an expansion pack-sized retelling that adds Black Ops zombies into the story itself, which was wild. Combine that with traditional multiplayer and zombies modes, and you’ve basically got three campaigns in one. It might feel overwhelming at first, but it’s perfect for anyone who loves deep replayability in their first-person shooters.

Graphically, the game pushes futuristic aesthetics with neon-lit battlegrounds and augmented soldiers. The HUD and effects make you feel like you’re wired into the battlefield itself. It’s not the most realistic, but the slick tech look fits the theme.

Pro tip Lean into cybernetic upgrades for mobility; wall-running and boosted movement add a whole new layer to the game.

My verdict: Out of all the CoD games, Black Ops III stands out for its mix of narrative depth and gameplay variety. If you want the most content-packed entry in the Black Ops subseries, this is it.

What do players think?

forrest1985_ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Superb game. Probably my fave entry after golden age COD’s.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2014 Developer(s) Sledgehammer Games

When I first booted up Advanced Warfare, I instantly knew this wasn’t like the previous titles. Starring Kevin Spacey as the villain, the game throws you into a world where a private military corporation runs the show, and alliances are bought and sold like stocks. This was the first CoD that really felt like a leap into a modern era setting while still keeping the punchy action of first-person shooters.

Gameplay-wise, the weapon customization blew me away. Standard rifles? Check. Laser weapons, energy guns, and futuristic grenades? Double check. Even the HUD changed, integrated straight into your weapon systems, which made me feel like part of a next-gen force recon unit. It takes some adjusting, but it’s perfect for fans who want future warfare to feel immersive and experimental.

Visually, Sledgehammer Games nailed it. The futuristic cityscapes and tech-heavy designs looked slick, and every firefight felt cinematic. The sound design (especially those energy weapons) really sold me on the setting.

Pro tip Mix and match conventional firearms with futuristic gear, it keeps matches unpredictable.

My verdict: Advanced Warfare broke the mold for the franchise, blending modern warfare gunplay with futuristic flair. If you love tech-heavy combat and experimentation, this is the best pick among the CoD games.

What do players think?

Basedcaucasian ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Unpopular opinion: AW has always been my favorite COD

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS3. Will U, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Ghosts felt different from the start: it’s one of the few CoD games that doesn’t connect directly to the same universe as other entries. The setup? Oil fields in the Middle East destroyed, the US under threat, and a new enemy in the form of the Latin American Federation. What hooked me most? For the first time, I could actually play as a dog in a CoD entry. No joke, running missions as Riley was an absolute highlight.

Beyond the single-player campaign, the new Squads mode stood out. Controlling up to 10 human or AI teammates gave me a sense of scale I hadn’t felt since the original game. Multiplayer felt familiar, but Squads added longevity, making it great for players who want options beyond standard PvP. Although it introduced fresh ideas, for me, the story and characters felt shallow compared to other CoD titles.

Visually, Infinity Ward succeeds in Ghosts with atmospheric, war-torn environments. The mix of desolate cities and covert ops settings made it feel grounded in a post-collapse world.

Pro tip Experiment with Squads. It’s not just filler; it adds a unique strategic layer to the Duty series.

My verdict: Ghosts may not be everyone’s favorite, but as a standalone in the franchise, it gives you variety and some truly memorable moments. Perfect for anyone wanting a break from the MW series or Black Ops arcs.

What do players think?

DigitalVeil926 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ To me, the game was almost perfect. I thought the perk system was brilliant, I loved the scoreboard in the top right of the screen, I liked the dynamic events on the maps, I liked the field orders

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Will U Year of release 2012 Developer(s) Treyarch

I’ll be real: Black Ops II is one of my favorite CoD games because it dared to try something new. Spanning from 1985 to 2025, it lets me play as Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and David Mason, with decisions that shape the story permanently. It was the first Call of Duty where I actually felt like my choices mattered, leading to multiple endings.

Multiplayer was equally groundbreaking. The “Pick 10” system for class builds let me experiment endlessly, while the weapon progression system kept me grinding. Throw in competitive MLG-style modes, and you’re getting a full pack. Sure, the story can feel a bit disjointed at times, with some narrative twists feeling forced to fit the multiple endings, but it was clear why many fans call this one of the best CoD entries.

Visually, the game nailed the Cold War and near-future vibe, shifting between gritty 80s combat and futuristic tech seamlessly. Cutscenes carried real weight, especially when the consequences of my choices hit.

Pro tip Don’t sleep on the branching paths: replay missions to unlock different outcomes, it’s worth it.

My verdict: Black Ops II pushed the Duty franchise forward with narrative choice and stellar multiplayer. If you want a subseries game that truly rewards replayability, this is the one.

What do players think?

ElegantEchoes ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Campaign was better than many of the others. Custom loadouts, choices, different outcomes for most missions, two different time periods- it innovated in many ways.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, PS3, Will, Xbox 360 Year of release 2011 Developer(s) Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games

Before the rebooted MW series, we had the original MW trilogy, and Modern Warfare 3 was the epic conclusion. Playing as Captain Price, Soap, and Task Force 141, I felt the tension of trying to stop Vladimir Makarov from sparking a third Cold War and escalating into World War III.

Gameplay introduced new survival modes, reworked killstreaks, and some of the tightest mission design of its time. The pacing was insane; every mission felt like a race against global collapse. That said, some of the story twists were kinda predictable, and the overuse of set-pieces kinda dulled the impact of the big moments. But by the time the finale hit, it felt like the cathartic end this first installment deserved.

Visually, it leaned on realism, pushing war-torn urban environments and heavy set pieces. The atmosphere stayed tense from start to finish, and the dev delivered a proper sendoff to the arc.

Pro tip Try diving into Survival mode: it’s one of the best additions and still holds up.

My verdict: As the conclusion to the original Modern Warfare trilogy, MW3 is a must-play. It gives you tension, closure, and a masterclass in campaign design.

What do players think?

ImVeryUnimaginative ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It was pretty fun, especially its side modes.

17. Call of Duty: Black Ops [Best Espionage Thriller]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox 360, Wii Year of release 2010 Developer(s) Treyarch

This is where the Black Ops saga began for me. As Alex Mason, trapped in an interrogation chair, recounting missions, I uncovered a twisted Cold War conspiracy full of sleeper agents and betrayals. It’s a direct sequel to World at War, bringing back characters like Victor Reznov and Dimitri Petrenko, which tied the original CoD threads into the new black ops subseries perfectly.

What stood out was customization. From face paint to weapon loadouts, this was the first game where multiplayer let me truly put my stamp on my soldier. Combined with a tense single-player campaign, it set the tone for years of black ops cold war storytelling, although sometimes I feel like the multiplayer balance felt a bit off at times, with some weapons and perks overshadowing others.

Visually, it nailed the Cold War aesthetic, shifting between Vietnam jungles, Soviet bunkers, and covert ops across the globe. Honestly? The gritty, spy-thriller vibe made it one of the most atmospheric CoD games I’ve ever played.

Pro tip Experiment with weapon setups in multiplayer, it’s where customization in the franchise really started to shine.

My verdict: Black Ops is the launchpad for an entire subseries. If you want espionage mixed with explosive action, this is where to start when going through the Call of Duty entries.

What do players think?

CyanLight9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The presentation, as expected from Call of Duty, is stellar. The graphics, for their time, are top-notch, the game runs buttery smooth, and a painterly eye for detail is present in all areas.

18. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 [Best Sequel That Cranked Up the Chaos]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS3 Xbox One, macOS, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

Man, when I first jumped into Modern Warfare II, I instantly knew I was in for some wild stuff. This one picks up right after the first Modern Warfare story, and suddenly I’m rolling with both Sergeant Gary “Roach” Sanderson and Private James Ramirez. Toward the end, boom: I even get to step into Soap’s boots again. That’s the kind of fan service that makes this one of the most hyped Duty games of its time.

The single-player campaign had me bouncing between the chaos of a Russian invasion of the U.S. and the high-stakes ops of Task Force 141. And the Spec Ops missions were brutal; time-limited challenges that tested my reflexes and squad coordination like crazy. It’s not as polished as the later Modern Warfare series, but it’s still an intense ride worth playing if you wanna experience all the Call of Duty games.

Visually, the cinematic cutscenes still hold up, and the sound design (those explosions, those tense comms from Captain Price) pulled me right into the battlefield.

Pro tip If you’ve never tried the Spec Ops sniper/spotter mission with a friend, you’re missing one of the best co-op experiences in any CoD game.

My verdict: A must-play for anyone working through the Call of Duty games in order. It might not be the smoothest, but one of the most memorable rides in the original Modern Warfare trilogy.

What do players think?

iknowkungfubtw ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s got a slick presentation, smooth gameplay, engaging characters and story with good twists and turns, great villains, interesting locations, memorable set pieces, all paired with a top notch Hans Zimmer soundtrack.

19. Call Of Duty: World At War [Best Game for Zombie Mode Origins]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii Year of release 2008 Developer(s) Treyarch

This was the first game where Treyarch went full savage and gave us Nazi zombies, and man, it changed the Duty franchise forever. World at War dropped me into brutal campaigns on both the Eastern and Pacific fronts of WWII, and just when I thought I’d seen it all, suddenly I’m stuck in a cabin with endless waves of undead.

The campaign itself felt raw, gritty, and straight-up terrifying. Playing as American forces in the Pacific one moment and Soviet soldiers storming Berlin the next gave me perspective on both sides of the second game’s carnage. But the real legacy here? Zombies. That horde mode hooked me like no other. It was simple back then, but addictive AF.

The visuals leaned heavy into realism: grimy trenches, fire-lit jungles, and bone-chilling sound design that still gets under my skin. The detailed environments made every battle feel like a real experience, but the lack of some finer graphical polish made it feel dated compared to modern shooters. Still, the atmosphere it created was amazing for its time, setting a bar for gritty realism in CoD.

Pro tip Always save points for the mystery box early. RNG can bless you with a beast weapon and carry your run.

My verdict: If you want to see where Black Ops zombies began, this is the game. For campaign + survival madness, World at War is essential.

What do players think?

ChernobylFirefighter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It was authentic. It was hard, challenging and I truly felt like I was a soldier.

20. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare [Best Game That Changed It All]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, macOS, Wii Year of release 2007 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

This was the first CoD modern title that yanked me out of the trenches of WW II and dropped me into the modern era. Playing as Soap alongside Captain Price, taking down terrorist organizations across the Middle East and Russia, I felt like I was inside a blockbuster thriller.

This was the reset button that built the Modern Warfare series into what it is today. The campaign missions are legendary (All Ghillied Up is still peak stealth for any first-person shooters), and multiplayer literally defined online shooters for a whole generation.

Graphically, the game might look dated now, but at release, it felt like nothing else; the night vision sequences, the nuclear detonation cutscene, and the atmosphere were over the roof.

Pro tip If you’re tackling the campaign on Veteran, patience during “One Shot, One Kill” is key; don’t rush it.

My verdict: CoD 4: MW is the original game that revolutionized CoD history. If you’re going through all the Call of Duty games in order, this is mandatory.

What do players think?

Average_Canadian_01 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Despite being 2007, it looks great still. Mind you, I don’t care much about graphics, but I can still appreciate if something has aged well, and imo it still looks great.

21. Call of Duty 3 [Best Forgotten Gem of the WWII Era]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, PS3, Wii, Xbox, Xbox 360 Year of release 2006 Developer(s) Treyarch

Call of Duty 3 doesn’t get as much love as later titles, but it’s still a solid entry. With four separate WWII campaigns (American, British, Polish, Canadian), it gave me a variety of perspectives while still keeping that squad-based duty series feel alive.

The gameplay was pretty straightforward compared to what came later, but back then? Close combat quick-time events and bomb-disarming sequences felt intense. And multiplayer with up to 24 players on console? That was wild for its time. The only downside is that some of the controls felt a bit clunky, especially when it came to quick-time events.

Visually, it was gritty and grounded, even if it didn’t blow me away. But the atmosphere of Normandy and the muddy chaos of trench warfare still pulled me in.

Pro tip Hop into the campaign for a classic taste of squad-based action. Don’t expect mind-blowing visuals, but the grind of WWII is solid, and the campaign’s still a blast to play.

My verdict: CoD 3 is not the flashiest, but if you’re going through the Call of Duty games in order, this one shows the stepping stone to bigger innovations.

What do players think?

J24Intro ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s always good going back and playing the old campaigns, I really wish they would give the devs the time and resources to make campaigns like they used to have

22. Call of Duty 2 [Best Early Innovation in the Franchise]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox 360, macOS Year of release 2005 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

This was where the CoD franchise first started flexing its innovations. Regenerating health, grenade indicators (stuff we now take for granted), all came from Call of Duty 2. I jumped between American, Soviet, and British campaigns, and every perspective made me feel like I was part of a massive global push during WWII.

Multiplayer was basic, but introducing modes like Search and Destroy early on set the foundation for Call of Duty Online later. And when I saw Captain Price pop up in the credits? Iconic.

The graphics were groundbreaking for their time, especially on PC and early Xbox consoles. Snowy Stalingrad looked brutal and claustrophobic.

Pro tip Lower the difficulty for casual playing. Some players noted how unforgiving the combat can be.

My verdict: Even if it feels clunky now, CoD 3 was the first installment that shaped the DNA of every CoD that came after.

What do players think?

bophades_nutzz ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ COD 2 and 3 are very hard especially on harder difficulties. Hell COD3 is challenging on recruit lol

23. Call Of Duty [Best OG Classic That Started It All]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2003 Developer(s) Infinity Ward

If you’re serious about playing all the Call of Duty games in order, you gotta start with the original Call of Duty. As Private Martin, I stormed Normandy with American forces, then switched sides to play as the Brits and Soviets.

This was the first game that felt different from other first-person shooters back then. Sure, it didn’t have multiplayer yet, but the single-player campaign nailed squad-based realism and atmosphere. Shellshock effects blurred my vision, cover actually mattered, and I wasn’t some lone wolf; I fought shoulder to shoulder with allied nations.

Yeah, the graphics and atmosphere probably feel ancient now, but back then, it was revolutionary. And honestly? It’s still fun if you want a taste of the roots.

Pro tip Cover’s a pretty big deal here. Don’t just run and gun; use cover smartly and watch your positioning during those hectic firefights.

My verdict: This is where the CoD franchise started. It might be rough around the edges, but remember, without this foundation, there’s no Modern Warfare, no Black Ops, no nothing.

What do players think?

TheRed24 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I don’t think anyone can take away from the fact it was a great game, for its time it was a game changer, and I agree it’s definitely underappreciated/underrated,

All Call of Duty games in Storyline Order

When you look at all the Call of Duty games in storyline order, the franchise really splits into two big narrative threads. First, we’ve got the World War II roots that later branch into the Black Ops subseries, covering the Cold War, secret ops, and near-future conspiracies.

Then there’s the Modern Warfare timeline, a more grounded take on modern and post-9/11 conflicts, following Task Force 141 and iconic characters like Captain Price. On top of that, you’ll find a handful of standalone experiments that dive into future warfare, alternate timelines, or full-blown sci-fi chaos.

So that’s the full ride through the Call of Duty games in order. After going back over all the campaigns, spin–offs, and wild experiments, I’d say this franchise really has something for everyone.

If you’re all about classic war stories, the WWII and Black Ops Cold War arcs hit hard. If you want boots-on-the-ground, modern-era intensity, the Modern Warfare series is where it’s at. And if you’re like me and just enjoy when CoD goes completely over the top, you’ll have a blast with the futuristic chaos.

Personally, I’ll never get tired of Black Ops III with its wild zombies mode, and Modern Warfare 3 still feels like peak CoD to me. That’s just my taste though, you might find your favorite in a totally different corner of the duty franchise. My advice? Jump in, try a few different eras, and see which one clicks for you.

Upcoming Call of Duty Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 [2025 Release]

Officially revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, 2025, Black Ops 7 is shaping up to be one of the boldest moves in the Black Ops subseries. Set in the futuristic year 2035, the campaign continues the story of David Mason after the events of Black Ops II, but with a darker psychological twist.

For the first time, you’ll be able to play through the campaign in full co-op, while still diving into the traditional Zombies mode and fresh multiplayer maps. The big headline here is the return of Raúl Menéndez, likely in the form of an AI-driven antagonist that cranks up the horror vibes.

Concerns remain about whether the game might fall into old traps like short campaigns or asset recycling, but excitement is still through the roof. The global release is officially set for November 14, 2025, marking one of the most anticipated Call of Duty launches in years.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Remastered [2026 Rumor]

The next entry in the Modern Warfare series hasn’t been officially announced, but insiders and leaks suggest Modern Warfare 4 is already in the works at Infinity Ward.

The game is expected to keep the core narrative going, with campaign missions rumored to take place across North and South Korea. On the multiplayer side, there’s talk of classic Modern Warfare 3 maps getting remastered, which should hit the nostalgia feels for long-time fans.

One of the juiciest leaks is that the omni-movement system (introduced in Black Ops 6) might be scrapped, returning the gameplay to more traditional movement mechanics. While there’s no official release date or reveal event locked down yet, most PC gamer insiders expect the next Modern Warfare to land in 2026.

FAQs

Are all Call of Duty games in the same timeline?

No, not all Call of Duty games follow the same timeline. The Modern Warfare and Black Ops series share connected stories, but most other entries tell separate tales set in different eras or alternate realities.

Are all Call of Duty games connected?

Not exactly. While some games share familiar characters, historical moments, or recurring themes, there’s no overarching storyline that ties every Call of Duty title together. The core connection across the series is its intense, fast-paced gameplay.

What is the oldest Call of Duty?

The very first Call of Duty launched in 2003, bringing players into the heart of World War II with a gritty, realistic campaign that set the foundation for the franchise.

Which Call of Duty sold the most?

Call of Duty: Black Ops holds the crown as the best-selling title in the series, with over 30 million copies sold since its 2010 release. Its gripping Cold War setting, unforgettable zombies mode, and addictive multiplayer made it a massive hit.