10 Best Marvel Games You Need to Play in 2025

The best Marvel games bring your favorite heroes to life in ways movies and comics can’t. One moment, you’re swinging through the skies of New York as Spider-Man, and the next, you’re standing shoulder to shoulder with Captain America ready to stop a new villain from tearing reality apart.

Marvel has grown far beyond comics and movies over the years and has established a strong lineup of video game hits. These titles let you take control of superheroes such as Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, battling against villains from across the universe. And with unique team-up powers, action-packed side quests, and plenty of characters, every game offers something different.

Whether you’re in the middle of an action-packed solo campaign or in thrilling team-ups with your favorite superheroes, these games challenge your mind, reflexes, and leadership abilities. No wonder, therefore, choosing among the ocean of games on PC, console, and Android leaves you asking yourself, “which one to play?”

That’s why I’ve pulled together a ranked list of the best Marvel games that capture the thrill, difficulty, and emotion of Marvel’s iconic franchises. Scroll down for our top picks and see which Marvel games are worth adding to your library.

Our Top Picks for Marvel Games

The best Marvel games blend fast-paced action, iconic characters, and rich gameplay that makes every battle feel like a panel ripped straight from the comics.

These are our recommendations for Marvel games that pack the biggest punch:

Spider-Man 2 – the ultimate Spider-Man fantasy, where both Peter Parker and Miles Morales fight side by side. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – story-driven space adventure packed with humor, and chaotic team dynamics. Midnight Suns – an addictive tactical RPG involving the supernatural and superheroes.

Curious about the rest? That was just the warm-up. Scroll down for full analysis, insider tips, and direct links to grab each game at the best price.

10 Best Marvel Games: Legendary Titles to Play

Over the years, plenty of Marvel games have hit the shelves, but the following ten have left a real mark. Whether you’re into solo stories or squad-based action, these are the games that truly capture what it feels like to be a Marvel hero.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Platforms PS5, PC Release Year 2025 Developer Insomniac Games Best For Dual-Spidey Action

If you’ve ever wanted to step into the shoes of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, this is your chance. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 builds on everything that worked in the last games and throws in even more action, drama, and high-speed web-slinging.

Switching between both Spideys feels smooth, and their powers balance each other well, especially when facing off against Venom and Kraven. The game’s story has weight, the combat is tight, and the visuals look amazing on both PC and PS5. If you’re looking for one of the best action adventure games out there, this should be at the top of your list!

2. Fortnite – Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Release Year 2020 Developer Epic Games Best For Crossover Chaos

Though not an independent Marvel title, Fortnite’s Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack is perhaps the most ambitious gaming crossover in history, maintaining Fortnite’s position as one of the best battle royale games. The game gives you three major heroes – Black Panther, Taskmaster, and Captain Marvel – along with custom back blings and pickaxes that fit their style.

Each character looks true to their comic roots, and they fit into Fortnite’s fast, unpredictable gameplay without missing a beat. This pack isn’t just cosmetic, it brings Marvel energy to every match, letting fans play as their heroes in full battle royale chaos. If you play Fortnite and haven’t played the Marvel: Royalty & Warrior pack yet, believe me, you are missing out!

3. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) Release Year 2021 Developer Eidos-Montréal Best For Space Adventure Fans

This story-driven Marvel game from Eidos-Montréal dives into tough choices and sharp dialogue, giving players a deeper look at the Guardians of the Galaxy. In contrast to many superhero games that prioritize combat first and foremost, this adventure prioritizes its story and characters.

You control Star Lord as he guides his dysfunctional space family through a crisis that endangers the galaxy, making dialogue choices that actually affect your relationships with the team. You can play the game at your own pace and decide how you want the story to progress. This gives the players a free hand to explore the different dimensions GoTG possesses.

In summary, It’s a short but rewarding video game journey for anyone who enjoys narrative-driven titles.

4. Marvel Rivals

Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer NetEase Best For Team Battles

Marvel Rivals is a fresh spin on team-based action. It throws fan-favorite superheroes into chaotic 6v6 matches set across ever-changing battlefields. How to play Marvel Rivals? The fun lies in swapping between unique team-up skills and tactics depending on your squad.

The game encourages dynamic gameplay, with each hero offering a distinctive playstyle. This makes every match feel unpredictable and exciting. Constant updates and new characters are added to the game, which keeps the experience fresh and full of surprises.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Release Year 2018 Developer Insomniac Games Best For Origin Story Experience

Before the sequel took things to new heights, the original Marvel’s Spider-Man was a groundbreaking success in superhero gaming. It perfected web-swinging with a system so fun that many players, including myself, found themselves gliding through Manhattan for hours, completely ignoring the main missions.

The combat borrows from the Batman Arkham series but adds Spider-Man’s acrobatic flair and web abilities to create something fresh. Epic boss fights against villains like Doctor Octopus and Scorpion keep things thrilling, with cinematic moments that could rival the best superhero films. If the sequel seems too intimidating or you want to experience the story from the beginning, this first game still holds up beautifully.

6. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Release Year 2013 Developer Traveller’s Tales Best For All-Ages Fun

Don’t let the LEGO branding fool you – this isn’t just a game for kids. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes offers a level of depth and excitement that appeals to both young and mature gamers alike, with humor and challenges that everyone can enjoy.

What is even better is that the game packs in more Marvel characters than any other game. In fact, it lets you play as everyone from the Avengers to X-Men to obscure heroes that even dedicated comic readers might not recognize. Team up as Iron Man, Captain America, or the Incredible Hulk and bash your way through playful storylines.

7. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2022 Developer Firaxis Games Best For XCOM-Style Gameplay

If you’re into building squads and tactical battles, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is one of the top action RPG games to check out. A mix of strategy and story, it blends card-based combat with dark twists from the Marvel universe. Here, you’ll battle against your foes alongside heroes like Blade, Ghost Rider, and Scarlet Witch.

The game’s deep narrative lets you form relationships with these iconic characters. And as you advance, you can customize your squad, fine-tuning each hero’s abilities to match your strategy and preferences. Between missions, you’ll spend time at the Abbey, unlocking new skills and deepening bonds.

8. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release Year 2022 Developer Capcom Best For Retro Fighting Fans

This collection brings together some of the most iconic fighting games from arcade history. From Ryu vs. Wolverine to Spider-Man vs. Chun-Li, it’s all here with smooth, updated gameplay. What keeps these games unique, even decades later than their initial release, is the sheer thrill of their lightning-quick tag-team fighting.

Seeing Wolverine partner with Ryu to fight against Iron Man and Mega Man never fails to amuse. The sprite-based graphics have stood the test of time, with character animations that continue to wow with their fluidity and personality. Whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned vet, this collection is a love letter to the arcade era. Find more great fighting games here.

9. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release Year 2016 Developer Raven Software Best For Co-op RPGs

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle brings together two classic team-based action RPGs where you build your dream squad from a massive pool of Marvel heroes and villains. The bundle includes Ultimate Alliance and Ultimate Alliance 2, letting you relive epic battles against enemies like Doctor Doom and Apocalypse. The top-down combat, special team combos, and RPG elements give the games a nostalgic, arcade-style feel.

You can also customize your lineup with characters from the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more. And both games let you switch between characters mid-fight, adding flexibility and strategy to each encounter. It’s ideal for co-op play, either locally or online. Though somewhat old-fashioned by today’s standards, these games are a valuable part of Marvel gaming history.

10. Deadpool

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release Year 2013 Developer High Moon Studios Best For Humor-Fueled Combats

This one’s loud, rude, and hilarious. It isn’t your average superhero game, and that’s exactly why it stands out. Centered around Marvel’s unpredictable anti-hero, the game plunges into crude humor, violent action, and breaking the fourth wall. You take control of Wade Wilson through a world that feels like it’s been pulled straight from his comics.

The gameplay combines hack-and-slash combat with shooting mechanics, all set against a backdrop of absurd storylines that poke fun at superhero clichés and gaming conventions. Nolan North’s voice work as Deadpool brings the character to life, adding layers of humor and unpredictability. Though the combat can get repetitive, the laughs and wild plot twists easily make up for it.

FAQs

What is the best Marvel game ever?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now the best Spider-Man game of all time. Its flawless web-swinging mechanics, heart-wrenching storytelling, and playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales give the most immersive superhero experience in gaming history.

Are there any Marvel games releasing?

Yes, there are a few Marvel games in the works. Insomniac is developing a Wolverine game within the same universe as their Spider-Man games. EA Motive is making an Iron Man game, and rumors point to a Black Panther open-world game as well.