10 Best PS5 Co-Op Games for Crushing It Together in 2025

You’ll know you’re playing one of the best PS5 co-op games if your group keeps asking when you’ll play it again. Whether it’s looting and shooting your way through alternate dimensions, exploring a massive sandbox world, or taking a deep dive into some epic storylines, co-op games are great not just for a good time, but also for cultivating deeper friendships.

Now there are a lot of co-op games out there, and while a lot of those titles are good, some of them are absolute must-plays. Hence, this list of 10 of the best PS5 co-op games that are sure to not just show you a good time, but leave you hungry for more!

Our Top Picks for PS5 Co-Op Games

Every title on this list is a fantastic co-op game, but some of them are exceptionally so. Here’s our top picks for the real standouts:

Minecraft (2011) – the king of survival sandboxes provides endless fun on its own, but is even better when played with friends. It’s also very customizable, allowing you to tailor your experience. It Takes Two (2021) – this intimate story won GOTY 2021, and it’s not difficult to see why: a simple yet sincere story coupled with imaginative puzzle platforming made it very easy to love! Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – an incredible RPG with a compelling narrative and a lot of player agency. You don’t need to have played D&D to enjoy this one, either.

Just because these titles lead the list doesn’t mean that the other games aren’t worth your time. I’ve made sure to cater to all sorts, so if these top picks aren’t your jam, have a look further below. You’re sure to find something that’ll interest you and your friends!

10 Best PS5 Co-Op Games for Fun, Memorable Adventures

As with most lists, my primary criteria for judging games is fun first, everything else second. While all of these titles are fun solo, they’re much better with friends – though most of them can also be played with randoms. I also went for an assortment of genres, so you’ll find sandboxes, CRPGs, ARPGs, co-op shooters, and more on this list!

Without further ado, let’s get on to the list of the best PS5 co-op games, where you can search for your next co-op adventure.

1. Minecraft [Best PS5 Co-Op Game For Creative Building And Survival Adventure]

Platforms PC, Linux, Mac OS, New 3DS, Wii U, Switch, PS Vita, PS3/4/5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android Release Year 2011 Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime Variable (moddable) Metacritic score 93/100 Unique features Open sandbox world where literally anything goes

If you somehow haven’t tried out Minecraft yet, there’s no better time to start than now. This amazing indie game’s been out for more than a decade now and still manages to top lists, making it a textbook example of “old but gold”. The only thing that limits you in Minecraft is your imagination and creativity, and I can personally say that this game is one of the best investments you’ll make: I easily have over a thousand hours in Minecraft myself.

Minecraft is a game that’s a little bit of everything. You just log in, plop into a world, and do whatever you want – explore the massive procedurally generated world, build a base to better withstand the game’s survival mechanics, mine minerals and craft armor, or design complex machinery. Anything goes!

While Minecraft is tons of fun solo, it’s also a fantastic co-op game that has split-screen, LAN, or online modes. The sky’s the limit in multiplayer: grab a buddy and go on a big adventure in the gigantic world together, plumb dungeons deep in the Overworld or in the treacherous, hellish, Nether, create monuments to your hubris, or build an arena high in the sky for some high-stakes PVP. And if you’d like to get even more people in on the fun, you can always open or rent a server.

Lastly, I should point out that Minecraft also has add-ons. As with the base game, you have complete freedom on what extra stuff you’d like to add to your Minecraft experience, and you can pick and mix any variety of bonus content for your next (or current) world!

2. It Takes Two [Best PS5 Co-Op Game for Unique Story-Driven Adventures]

Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Hazelight Games Publisher Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 88 Unique Features An enforced co-op game that revolves around a couple learning to work together again

Next up is It Takes Two, one of the best co-op games for anyone looking for an amazing narrative title. Don’t take my word for it, though: the game won GOTY 2021!

Gameplay-wise, It Takes Two is a wonderful collage, featuring a one-two punch of puzzle platforming and emotional storytelling. When soon-to-be-ex husband and wife Cody and May are unwittingly turned into dolls by their daughter, they’ll have to learn to work together again and maybe – just maybe – even repair their relationship.

And work together you must, as It Takes Two enforces split-screen play (though both online and local co-op are supported). Puzzles in the game are wild and varied, and both players must learn how to leverage their revolving arsenal of abilities to not just make headway, but to help their partner. Each challenge in the game requires careful coordination and constant communication as you cannot do everything by yourself. Work together, or suffer alone.

Apart from the fantastic puzzle gameplay, you’ll also be treated to a rich narrative that explores the relationship between Cody and May. Aided by Dr. Hakim, the duo will learn where their marriage went wrong and amend their mistakes. It’s a simple story, yes, but quite heartwarming.

Because of the more intimate setting offered by It Takes Two, it might be a good idea to invest in one of the best gaming TVs as this game thrives in couch co-op. If you’re stuck in online mode though, no worries – Hazelight’s Friend Pass system means that only one of you needs a copy of the game!

3. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best PS5 Co-Op Game for Deep RPG Choices and Tactical Battles]

Platforms PC, Mac OS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Average Playtime Variable (moddable) Metacritic Score 96 Unique Features An RPG par excellence that uses the D&D setting to tell its story, but still allows players massive freedom

Now for another GOTY title. Baldur’s Gate 3 is an amazing handcrafted CRPG set in the Sword Coast.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you and 3 other adventurers (each player in a co-op session controls 1) must find a way to save yourselves from the terrible fate of ceremorphosis. Implanted with an Illithid tadpole, your days of scrambling about for a cure are numbered…or so it would seem. What starts as a personal quest quickly spirals into a big adventure with the fate of Faerun as the stakes.

Just as with the tabletop game, Baldur’s Gate 3 features tactical turn-based combat. While the terminologies and systems may be daunting for new players, I assure you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is very helpful with tooltips and hints to demystify dice and help you understand how to play the game. And while having a veteran D&D or Baldur’s Gate 3 player does help, by the midgame of the adventure, you’ll know enough to be able to comfortably sit at a table and bring out some dice of your own.

Now, despite the story-driven RPG and the D&D mechanics, player agency is key in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll have many opportunities for emergent storytelling via story decisions, dice rolls, and combat tactics, and there are a ton of creative solutions just waiting to be discovered. You also have complete freedom over your characters; sure, you can play them seriously, but playing as a tiny Thanos who can only kill by throwing people off cliffs is fun too.

Finally, there are a lot of games like Baldur’s Gate 3, so if you’re looking to fine-tune your 80+ hour co-op adventure, you might want to sniff around first!

4. Diablo IV [Best PS5 Co-Op Game For Dungeon Crawling And Loot Grinding]

Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Blizzard Publisher Blizzard Average Playtime ~30 hours (main campaign) Metacritic Score 86 Unique Features A dark ARPG where you fight against the forces of hell and collect loot

If you’re looking for a fun game for co-op on the go on a great gaming laptop, Diablo IV’s simple approach to fun might be what you’re looking for.

Diablo IV is a dark action RPG that’s long been one of the mainstays of the genre. Set once again in the crapsack world of Sanctuary, you and your party will pick from one of five classes – Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid – and race across the game’s open world, killing stuff and trying to stop an old, familiar threat.

In practice, you’ll mostly just kill stuff and collect loot. While it may sound very plain on paper, there’s a certain pleasure that comes from beating the crap out of demons both big and small as well as from examining every piece of equipment that drops.

While fun solo, playing with friends in 4-player online co-op makes it so much better. Not only do you get faster and better kill times due to everyone chipping in, but you’ll also have much more loot dropping!

5. A Way Out [Best PS5 Co-Op Game for Cinematic Prison Escape Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Year 2018 Developer Hazelight Games Publisher Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~10 hours Metacritic Score 78 Unique Features A gritty co-op game where you play as convicts on the run

If you’re looking to play another game like It Takes Two, you don’t need to look far – Hazelight Games also developed A Way Out, a narrative adventure that takes place in the 70s.

In this game, you and one other player will control the game’s two protagonists, the headstrong Leo Caruso and the calculating Vincent Moretti. Together, you’ll search for a way out of prison and accomplish each of the characters’ goals, which I assure you will be rather tricky. Not only will both men have to work in tandem to get what they want, but they’ll also have to learn to trust each other, and the game’s story explores the evolution of their relationship from mutual need to a lifelong friendship.

As with It Takes Two, A Way Out challenges players to work in tandem in asymmetrical scenarios, finding ways to circumvent blocked paths and build solutions for their partner. Both Leo and Vincent will have overcome their fears and reservations and put their lives on the line for each other if they want to have any hope of outrunning the law. And as the pair overcome challenges, their bond will inevitably deepen from necessity to friendship and trust.

As with other Hazelight titles is an amazing split-screen game on Xbox, Playstation, and PC that must be played with another player. Fortunately, only one player needs a copy!

6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Best PS5 Co-Op Game for Charming 3D Platforming]

Platforms PC, PS4/5 Release Year 2020 Developer Sumo Digital Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 79 Unique Features A charming but meaty platformer that’s an excellent choice for players new to gaming

Cutesy it may seem, but Sackboy: A Big Adventurer is a fantastic online or couch co-op title and a pretty great platformer game.

The LittleBigPlanet series has been very consistent even in its early Playstation 3 days, and A Big Adventure is a worthy addition to their collection. In this game, you’ll play as the iconic Sackboy as he races to rescue the villagers of Loom from the vile Vex, who plans to use the Topsy-Turver to upend Craftworld. Oh, and unlike the previous titles in this series, this one is now played in 3D – though that does nothing to detract from the series’ imaginative, whimsical charm.

As with other entries in the series, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an accessible little platformer where you (and other players) will control characters from the franchise. You’ll run, roll, slap, and more across multiple creative levels. It’s worth mentioning that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is on the easier side of couch co-op titles due to its low learning curve, making it an excellent choice for novice gamers and younger players alike!

7. Helldivers 2 [Best PS5 TPS Co-Op Game]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score 82 Unique Features A third person shooter where you fight against Super Earth’s enemies as a member of the “elite” Helldivers

Helldivers 2 is a fantastic military simulator set in the future, where humanity has learned to work together under the single banner of Super Earth. What humanity has still not learned is how to play nice with others, and so Super Earth finds itself fighting an eternal war on multiple fronts.

That’s where you come in. As a Helldiver, your job is to protect Super Earth’s interests by fighting on multiple planets. Apart from your incredibly basic training, you’ll also be given an arsenal of tools: guns, lasers, fire and chemical weaponry, and stratagems that can call down effects such as strafing runs or orbital beam cannons.

Now, all these assets at your disposal might make you think you’re invincible. Well, they don’t – most enemies will chunk you in a matter of seconds, and you don’t succeed so much as you just survive. And that’s where co-op comes in.

Helldivers 2 allows for 4-player co-op via either private lobbies for friends or jumping in with randoms. Where one Helldiver would quickly fall, a squad of Helldivers thrives, whether that’s hunkering down to defeat a horde wave or taking out enemy bases on the map. Multiple pairs of eyes covering all angles is a huge asset in and of itself, and the sheer amount of things happening on screen (plus the rather pretty graphics) is best viewed with a great gaming monitor. Lastly, do note that friendly fire is a core concept in Helldivers, so have fun!

If you missed the announcement, Helldivers 2 will soon ditch its Playstation console exclusivity and also become an excellent co-op game on XBox starting August 2025.

8. Elden Ring Nightreign [Best PS5 Difficult Co-Op Game]

Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2025 Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Average Playtime ~60 hours Metacritic Score 77 Unique Features A frenetic roguelike set in the Elden Ring universe where you have 3 days to prepare for a boss showdown

Let me introduce you to my current obsession: Elden Ring Nightreign.

Many were understandably wary of the shift in genres from full RPG to battle royale-esque. However, Nightreign proved its mettle within the first week of its existence and has established itself as a fantastic roguelike RPG.

In Elden Ring Nightreign, you and up to 2 other Nightfarers must undertake a grueling quest to slay the fearsome Nightlords invading Limveld. You’ll need to fight, level up, and get equipment and other power ups over the course of 2 full days (just around 30 minutes) so speed is essential. Move swiftly and decisively, and for the love of the Erdtree, hit those Evergaols!

One might think that having numbers on your side would trivialize the difficulty. Rest assured: Nightreign is brutally difficult. Every little bit of progress is a hard-won victory, and you’ll have to spend many hours learning not just boss attack patterns, but also map knowledge of high-value targets and where to best spend your extremely limited time.

The best part of Nightreign is gitting gud together. While watching your own growth is very satisfying, working together with friends and seeing your collective skill level improve is a one-of-a-kind experience. And even if you lose, it’s very easy to find yourself calling for one more round. Maybe this’ll be the run, right?

9. Deep Rock Galactic [Best PS5 FPS Co-Op Game]

Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2020 Developer Ghost Ship Games Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Average Playtime Variable (moddable) Metacritic Score 85 Unique Features Plumb procedurally-generated, fully destructible caves, mine minerals, and extract!

For some reason, I don’t see this title get a lot of love on co-op lists, so I’ll do my part to mend that. Deep Rock Galactic’s tagline is “danger, darkness, dwarves”, and that pretty much sums up this great co-op game on Xbox, Playstation, and PC.

As an employee of the Deep Rock Galactic company, it’s your job to dig deep into the hostile planet’s core and extract valuable minerals that’ll turn a pretty penny. To arm yourself against the relentless, limitless Glyphids of Hoxxes, you’ll pick from one of four classes – Scout, Gunner, Engineer, or Driller. Don’t fool yourself, though: this is their turf, so finish the job as quickly as you can!

While the game is playable solo (and you get a helpful robot companion if you do so), co-op is the way to go. Each class has well-defined strengths and weaknesses, and by working with friends, you’ll not only be able to accomplish missions faster, but also have the teamwork needed to take on the toughest jobs the company offers. Rock and Stone!

10. Remnant 2 [Best PS5 Co-Op Dungeon Crawler]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Gunfire Games Publisher Gearbox Publishing Average Playtime ~80 hours Metacritic Score 80 Unique Features Soulslike dungeon crawler looter shooter with RPG mechanics

Last is Remnant 2, a fantastic dungeon crawler that shines when played in co-op. And no, you don’t need to have played the sequel to enjoy this title. This mishmash of ideas sounds like it shouldn’t work – Soulslike plus dungeon crawler plus looter shooter plus full RPG mechanics – and yet, work it does.

You’ll play as a nameless survivor attempting to escape the all-consuming Root by heading to a place known only as Ward 13. Survival, however, becomes reclamation as you’ll gain access to a World Stone, a powerful artifact capable of creating portals which will allow you and your friends to strike back at the Root.

To do that, you’ll need to select a primary and secondary Archetype, each with powerful skills. Add two guns and a melee weapon to the list as well as a bunch of crazy worlds, each with their own motifs and foes to shoot, scorch, and blow up, and you’ve got a fantastic co-op where you adventure that’s sure to provide tons of fun!

FAQs

What is the best PS5 co-op game?

The “best” of anything is subjective, but my favorites on this list are Minecraft, Baldur’s Gate 3, Elden Ring Nightreign, and Helldivers 2. If you’re looking for something with split-screen play, you might want to look into It Takes Two or A Way Out.

What does co-op mean in game?

Co-op in games means that a game has cooperative play. In co-op mode, players work together to overcome the game’s challenges instead of competing against each other.

Is co-op considered multiplayer?

Yes, co-op counts as multiplayer. Multiplayer just means more than one person playing, and co-op is when you’re teaming up to work toward a common goal. That said, not all multiplayer is co-op – there’s also competitive multiplayer, very common in fighting games (think Tekken) and racing games.