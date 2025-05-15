10 Best Games Like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

So, you feel the craving for more breathtaking games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? If you just played through this masterpiece, I know the void you’re trying to fill. I’ve just been there myself, and now, I’m here to help you!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of a kind, so if you want a game exactly like it, it’s tough luck. However, there are quite a few exceptional titles that do explore many similar paths and might just be able to satisfy that thirst left by this recent gem.

This list isn’t just about surface-level similarities. These are games that hit the same emotional highs, stunning visuals, deep combat, and stories that stay with you. They offer similarly beautiful art, mysterious worlds, and that sense of a fairy tale with more than meets the eye.

Thus, if such games sound like something that might interest you, I strongly suggest you keep reading further because in just a few moments, I’ll give you a list of titles that might just become your next obsession.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

As I mentioned above, there’s no other game that’s exactly like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. However, there are some games that explore many highly related themes in some very similar ways. Out of those, here are the Top 5 that get the closest:

Persona 5 Royal (2019) – Steal hearts, break fate, and rule the night in style. This unforgettable journey is rebellion in its coolest form. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (2013) – A love story wrapped in fate, loss, and blitzballs. Summon gods, laugh awkwardly, and save the world – twice. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – A dance of death under cherry blossoms. It’s an unforgiving masterpiece that turns pain into poetry. Metaphor: ReFantazio (2024) – Enter a kingdom in chaos and dive into one hero’s journey to turn politics into pure magic and myth into the future. Lost Odyssey (2007) – A thousand years of pain, and every moment worth it. A game that is emotion carved into turn-based steel.

Of course, the main list consists of 10 absolutely incredible titles that are all equally worth your time and attention. So get ready, because you’re about to be exposed to some legendary bangers that will leave you picking your jaw from the floor.

10 Best Games Like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Games like Clair Obscur have something incredibly magical about them. It’s that mix of surreal beauty, heart-wrenching moments, and combat that actually matters, all of which make them so special.

There’s a dreamlike weight to them, filled with emotion, power, and quiet sadness. You don’t just play. You fall in, and when it’s all over, you’re left there, sitting lost in your thoughts for the longest time.

Such experiences are truly invaluable. Thus, prepare, because now, I’ll show you where to find more:

1. Persona 5 Royal

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer P-Studio Average playtime 123 Hours

Persona 5 Royal is an undeniable masterpiece, and if you love great JRPGs, you absolutely must try it. I don’t think I ever played any other game that handled the double life aspect so well, and it’s hard to put in words how fun it is.

By day, you’re a simple student, but at night, you become a phantom thief, exploring surreal palaces, engaging in turn-based battles against shadows, and building bonds with unforgettable characters.

The plot twists hit hard, the art style is stunning, and the soundtrack is top-notch. If you loved Expedition 33 for choices that matter, party members who feel real, and the world which is alive, you should be downloading Persona 5 Royal right now.

Grab a copy of Persona 5 Royal >

2. Final Fantasy X/X-2 [HD Remaster]

Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Developer Square Enix Average playtime 86 Hours

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is pure magic and easily one of the greatest Final Fantasy games ever made. If it was that blend of epic storytelling and turn-based combat that you liked in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll love this.

You travel with unforgettable party members, battling through a world caught between fate and freedom. Tidus and Yuna’s journey is full of emotion, twists, and visuals that are still stunning even by today’s standards.

The strategic combat mechanics feel deep but never overwhelming, and the remaster adds a ton of polish. If you want stories that hit your heart and gameplay that keeps you hooked, this is it.

Get your copy of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster >

3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer FromSoftware Average playtime 43 Hours

If you loved Clair Obscur‘s rich and mysterious world, immersive visuals, and unforgettable characters but missed the combat that would really make you sweat, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the best action RPG games ever made.

You play as a shinobi on a quest to save your young lord in a world that is ruthless and deadly, but also stunning and super immersive. Every fight is a puzzle, and victory feels truly earned.

Hidden in this dark, twisted world, the storytelling is subtle yet very powerful, and the lore is as deep as the ocean. If you love a challenge and unforgettable moments, this game is a must-play.

Get a great deal on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice >

4. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Studio Zero Average playtime 87 Hours

Have you just finished Clair Obscur and want another one of the jaw-dropping story games? Well, then, Metaphor: ReFantazio will certainly take you there and beyond.

It’s a world of dreams and nightmares, where your choices twist fate in a big way. Similarly to Expedition 33, it blends gorgeous visuals, unforgettable allies, and a story that grabs you and won’t let go.

Turn-based battles here are a dance of strategy and style, with every choice you make releasing echoes you’ll feel throughout the whole game. It’s not just an adventure – it’s a spell you won’t want to break.

Grab a copy of Metaphor: ReFantazio >

5. Lost Odyssey

Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2007 Developers Mistwalker, Feelplus Average playtime 69 Hours

Lost Odyssey is one of those incredible games that had to walk so masterpieces like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could run. In fact, you’ll find quite a few similarities between the two.

A masterpiece of turn-based gameplay and emotional storytelling, this title is all about an immortal warrior haunted by memories he can’t escape.

Just like Expedition 33, it’s a journey that’s as much about the soul as it is about the sword. Every fight feels epic, and every story twist hits hard. It’s simply a must-play.

Get a great deal on Xbox gift cards >

6. NieR: Automata [BECOME AS GODS Edition]

Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer PlatinumGames Average playtime 38 Hours

Another action RPG, NieR: Automata, is an incredible pick that, in its similarity to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, deserved to be in the Top 5 almost as much as any other title there.

Drenched in haunting beauty and brutal truths, this game is very unique. You’re an android, caught in a dance of steel and sorrow, fighting for humanity’s shattered hope. However, the real battle is actually against your own fading purpose.

With mind-blowing combat, stunning visuals, and a story that twists like a fever dream, it’s an unforgettable odyssey. Multiple endings, a jaw-dropping narrative, and a soundtrack that hits like poetry. Trust me, once you start, you’ll want to play it over and over again.

Get your copy of NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition >

7. Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/s, macOS Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Average playtime 114 Hours

Before Clair Obscur took over, Baldur’s Gate 3 was the ultimate gaming sensation that no one could get enough of. Coincidentally, or maybe not, these two also share a lot of similarities.

In this magical world, the real spells are your choices. This game is a wild mix of epic storytelling, tactical turn-based combat, and unforgettable characters. Every step you take, you’re rewriting fate, forging alliances, breaking hearts, and outsmarting monsters.

One wrong move can unleash chaos, but a clever decision can turn the tide. With branching paths, mesmerizing visuals, and a world that reacts to your every action, it’s honestly more than just a game.

Grab a copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 >

8. Octopath Traveler II

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Developers Square Enix, Acquire Average playtime 83 Hours

If Expedition 33 is like a painting come alive, then Octopath Traveler II is like stepping into a living storybook. Both these titles have that same magic, telling a tale about an epic journey with eight heroes, each on their own quest.

The turn-based system is pleasant, with every move carefully planned and every victory earned. The world is stunning, bursting with colors and secrets around every corner through its gorgeous pixelated art.

The stories here are packed with mystery, danger, and heart. It’s a game where your decisions shape every path of your endless adventure, and it’s simply wonderful.

Get a great deal on Octopath Traveler II >

9. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Deluxe Edition]

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime 84 Hours

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is chaos wrapped in charm. It’s got that same electric thrill I felt in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and that’s exactly why I love it.

Here, the streets are alive, and anything can happen. One moment you’re trading blows in slick turn-based combat, and the next you’re caught in a bizarre, heartfelt side quest.

However, beyond the wild humor, there’s raw emotion, where your party members feel like a second family. This isn’t just another RPG but a rollercoaster of jaw-dropping twists, unforgettable characters, and a world that feels more alive with every step.

Grab a copy of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition >

10. Child of Light [Ultimate Edition]

Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2014 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Average playtime 14 Hours

Similarly to Octopath Traveler II and, of course, Expedition 33, Child of Light feels like stepping into a living fairy tale. It’s got that same magical charm, telling a tale about a young girl traveling through a dreamlike world, with stunning visuals and a turn-based system that’s simple but so satisfying.

It’s an enchanting journey of light against darkness filled with great battles, warmth and mystery. The storybook art style is gorgeous, and the poetic dialogue makes it feel like a bedtime story you never want to end.

Get your copy of Child of Light: Ultimate Edition >

About Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer Sandfall Interactive Average playtime 36 Hours

And, of course, if you stumbled upon this list without actually playing this masterpiece, I trust you’re leaving determined to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 the first chance you get.

Gorgeous art, wild turn-based combat, a top-tier narrative, and a dreamy world full of surprises are just a few of the things that make it so special. If you’re not yet on this one-of-a-kind journey, you’re seriously missing out.

Get a great deal on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 >

FAQs

What game is most like Clair Obscur?

Persona 5 Royal is a game that’s most like Clair Obscur, with stylish turn-based combat, a deep story, and a strong focus on characters and emotion.

What is Clair Obscur Expedition 33 based on?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not based on any one thing in particular, but it’s inspired by French art and fantasy, as well as many JRPG games.

Is Expedition 33 worth it?

Yes, Expedition 33 is worth it for fans of stylish turn-based RPGs, immersive narrative, rich worldbuilding, unique art, and surreal fantasy.