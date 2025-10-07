Best Two-Player PS5 Games 2025: Co-op, Chaos, and Competition

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

The best two-player PS5 games bring all the fun straight to your couch or online with a friend. I’m talking chaotic adventures, intense battles, and co-op challenges that keep me glued to the screen.

These games hit every vibe: platforming, fighting, sports, and party chaos, all built for laughs and competitive showdowns.

I tested a ton of titles, and I’ve picked the ones that shine with a buddy at your side. Each game has something unique for split-screen play or online co-op.

Discover the top experiences that make these the most exciting two-player games on PS5!

Our Top Picks for 2 Player Games on PS5:

These first three games instantly stood out when I was testing the lineup. Each one brings something different to the table, guaranteed. I’ve played with friends locally and online to see which games truly shine for teamwork and laughs:

It Takes Two (2021) – This game is pure co-op magic. Every level forces you to work together, solve crazy puzzles, and laugh at the wild scenarios that pop up. Sackboy: A Big Adventure (2020) – Platforming perfection for two. I loved exploring the creative levels with a buddy, and the local co-op keeps both of us on our toes. Overcooked! All You Can Eat (2020) – Kitchen chaos turned up to eleven. Every round had me shouting and laughing with friends as we scrambled to serve dishes under pressure.

These top picks show the range of two-player experiences on PS5. Keep scrolling to see the full list of 21 best two-player PS5 games, including more co-op chaos and competitive thrills.

21 Best Two-Player Games on PS5: Co-Op Madness

I’ve rounded up the best two-player PS5 games for co-op chaos, split-screen thrills, and online battles. There’s something here for anyone looking for epic couch or online co-op fun. How many of these have you played?

1. It Takes Two [Best for Co-op Masterminds]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / platformer Platforms PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Year of release 2021 Creator/s Hazelight Studios Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Cooperative storytelling What I liked The creative co-op mechanics are insane, the story is genuinely fun, and each level feels fresh with unique puzzles and challenges

It Takes Two is the most fun split-screen PS5 game I’ve played in a long time. Built from the ground up for collaboration, it’s a unique experience that forces you and your partner to think on your feet and work together.

Each level brings something fresh; think gravity-defying puzzles and synchronized action. The clever mechanics and heartfelt story kept me glued to the screen with my buddy, tackling challenges with laughter and frustration.

The gameplay is brilliant, and I loved how the mechanics switch it up constantly. You’ll never feel like you’re doing the same thing twice. For example, at one point, one player controls the character’s left side while the other controls the right, which adds a layer of absurdity to teamwork.

Pro tip If you’re new to the game, start with a friend who’s got a similar gaming style; this will make the collaboration flow even smoother.

But honestly, the constant shift in mechanics can occasionally feel overwhelming if you’re not used to fast-paced action games.

The visuals are vibrant, with whimsical art direction and animations that add charm to every moment. The soundtrack is equally catchy, pushing you forward through the levels. The story itself is funny and emotional, which makes the entire experience feel worth it.

My verdict: It Takes Two is hands down the best two-player experience out there. It’s clever, emotional, and keeps you on your toes with ever-changing gameplay.

What do players say?

Double-Classroom-167 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It Takes Two is an absolutely incredible co-op experience, and for me, it was a truly unforgettable journey.

2. Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Best for Family Co-op]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer / adventure Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sumo Digital Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Casual co-op fun What I liked Charming visuals and playful levels make every run enjoyable. Local co-op is smooth and perfect for gaming with friends or family

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the best games for families or friends looking for fun and teamwork. The game feels like a breath of fresh air in the platformer genre, with every level designed to encourage collaboration.

I found myself laughing with friends, trying to figure out how to solve puzzles while jumping, dodging, and working together to reach new heights. It’s a joy to play, and it makes the perfect game for kids or adults who want to go on an easy-going adventure.

The gameplay strikes a nice balance – fun with just enough challenge to keep you hooked without ever feeling frustrating. You’ll need to be quick on your feet, coordinating with your co-op partner to solve puzzles or avoid hazards.

Pro tip Don’t be afraid to experiment with different character abilities to find out what works best for your playstyle.

There are plenty of collectibles and secrets hidden in the environment, which makes all the exploration satisfying. The only downside? The difficulty curve can get steep in some areas, but it’s all part of the fun.

Visually, the game pops with vibrant colors and playful designs that keep the atmosphere lighthearted and fun. The soundtrack fits perfectly, which, to me, adds to the carefree vibe.

My verdict: Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a fantastic choice for family-friendly co-op action, with great game modes and endless fun for all ages.

What do players say?

hereswhaticameupwith ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 100% worth it. Couch co-op is fantastic, but online co-op works great too.

3. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Best for Chaotic Kitchen Lovers]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Party / simulation Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ghost Town Games / Team17 Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Chaotic co-op What I liked Fast-paced kitchen chaos hits hard every round. The remastered content is slick, and the hilarious teamwork moments never get old

If you love local co-op games on PS5 that test your teamwork and communication, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the best game for you. This remastered collection of the first two games ups the ante in chaotic kitchen fun.

The frantic gameplay is all about coordinating with your partner to prepare meals, plate them, and serve them; all while dealing with absurd obstacles like flaming stoves and moving countertops. It’s stressful but in the most hilarious way.

Pro tip Keep calm, delegate tasks, and know when to communicate quickly to prevent the kitchen from burning down.

I’ve had countless laughs and moments of absolute chaos with friends, especially during the timed challenges. It’s easy to pick up, but the deeper you get into it, the more complex it becomes. If you’re into fast-paced games where you play to compete against the clock, this is a perfect match.

The visuals are colorful and cartoony, and the sound design adds to the chaos with over-the-top kitchen noises and frantic music. However, it can get a bit overwhelming with too many players, and controlling your character might feel a little too hectic at times.

My verdict: Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a hilarious, heart-pounding test of teamwork. Perfect for players who love a challenge and don’t mind the stress.

What do players say?

tremby ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Speaking from an offline perspective since almost all of my play has been offline couch co op with friends, it has all the content from the others plus more, but undeniably it is much buggier than OC1 and 2.

4. Cuphead [Best for Boss Rush Action]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run & gun / platformer Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio MDHR Average playtime 10–12 hours Best for Hardcore co-op What I liked Boss fights are brutal but fair and pulling off a perfect run with a friend is so satisfying

Cuphead is the best co-op game for anyone who loves boss rushes with a side of frustration and fun. It’s all about working together to defeat tough-as-nails bosses while dodging attacks, learning patterns, and pulling off epic moves in sync.

To me, playing with a partner adds a new layer of strategy, as I need to constantly support each other and plan our moves together. No matter if you’re trading off damage or using unique power-ups, the key is perfect timing and collaboration.

Pro tip Don’t be afraid to experiment with different weapons and powers to find the best combo for your playstyle.

But, be warned: if you’re not into punishing difficulty, Cuphead might feel more like a grind than a fun co-op experience.

The visuals are stunning, with fluid, hand-drawn animation that’s unlike anything I’ve seen in gaming, especially since I was playing with an immersive gaming monitor. The jazz-inspired soundtrack keeps the mood light despite the challenging gameplay.

My verdict: If you’re looking for a challenging yet rewarding co-op experience with amazing visuals and killer music, Cuphead is your go-to.

What do players say?

NightsThyroid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think Cuphead is a lot of fun. I would definitely argue it’s more challenging than “stupid hard.” I’ve seen a lot of people call it hard but fair, which I think is accurate.

5. Mortal Kombat 1 [Best for Competitive Fighters]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fighting Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s NetherRealm Studios Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Competitive PvP What I liked Brutal combos, intense local and online fights, and the gameplay mechanics are polished for both newcomers and veteran fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 is the best multiplayer game for competitive fighting on PS5. This brutal, fast-paced fighter brings the same bloody action we all know and love, but this time with smooth gameplay and an engaging roster of fighters. While it has a solid single-player campaign, the real action happens when you go head-to-head against a friend in a no-holds-barred fight to the death.

The gameplay is classic Mortal Kombat: iconic moves and a lot of intensity. No matter if I’m playing locally with friends or battling it out online, it doesn’t hold back. The controls are responsive, and the roster is varied, so I get plenty of options to master.

Pro tip Practice your combos and get familiar with each character’s moves to rise above the competition.

But honestly, it can feel a bit overwhelming for newcomers, as the complex combos require practice to pull off consistently.

Visually, the game is a knockout with stunning graphics that highlight the brutal fights. The effects are flashy, and each fighter’s design is packed with personality. The soundtrack pumps me up and adds to the intensity. If you’re a fighting game fan, this is a must-play.

My verdict: If you love fast, competitive PS5 fighting games and aren’t afraid to get a little bloody, Mortal Kombat 1 is the ultimate experience.

What do players say?

Intelligent-Band-572 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is very fun and is a mortal Kombat game. The fighting is good, characters are there! Bunch of things it should have done better at though. I’d say it’s currently a step down from 11

6. Unravel Two [Best Emotional Co-op Adventure on PS5]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle-platformer Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Coldwood Interactive Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Cooperative puzzle solving What I liked Beautifully designed levels that reward teamwork and the charming Yarny characters make co-op a heartwarming experience

Unravel Two drops you into a beautifully crafted world where two Yarnys must work as one to solve puzzles. I loved how every level felt fresh, from swinging across gaps to manipulating objects in clever ways.

This game is perfect for players who crave unique experiences in same-room multiplayer. The story is simple but heartfelt; you’re gonna feel super satisfied after each time a challenge is solved.

Pro tip Team up with someone you know for maximum fun. Communication changes everything here.

Playing it is intense yet calming. I found myself laughing at chaotic moments and pausing to admire small details. Some puzzles can get tricky, but the learning curve is fair. Even if one of you messes up, you can bounce back fast, which keeps the momentum alive.

Graphics are charming, with a soft, tactile feel that suits the Yarny characters. I love how the environment feels alive, and subtle lighting effects make the world feel cozy yet challenging.

My verdict: Unravel Two is perfect if you want a heartfelt local co-op experience. It mixes puzzles, cooperation, and a story that hits just right.

What do players say?

pappy90 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I absolutely ADORED this game. For so many reasons. It’s a puzzle platformer, but unlike Celeste (or even the original Super Mario games) it’s not unforgiving.

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / football simulation Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s EA Sports Average playtime 15–20 hours (for casual season mode runs) Best for Competitive football co-op What I liked Smooth gameplay, deep team customization, and playing with a friend make every match exciting

EA Sports sets the bar for the best 2-player PS5 games in sports with EA Sports FC 26. I jumped straight into local co-op mode, controlling my favorite team alongside a friend, and the realism blew me away. Honestly, the game feels alive on and off the pitch. Tactics, player behavior, and match dynamics are all finely tuned.

Playing is intense. The controls respond beautifully with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller; I’m honestly enjoying the tactile feedback for shots, tackles, and sprints. Some mechanics are tricky to master at first, but the payoff is huge when everything clicks. Even during tough matches, the game feels fair and engaging.

Pro tip Test out game modes like Volta or online co-op for a break from full matches.

Other than the local multiplayer, I love how the Career Mode adds layers of depth. I can manage my squad, track stats, sign the best players, and even win championships. I spent hours tweaking lineups and testing new strategies. It’s addictive.

Visually, the stadiums pop with stunning graphics, think packed crowds and detailed lighting on the pitch. Animations and player models are insane; it feels like I’m watching a real football match.

My verdict: EA Sports FC 26 makes you feel like you’re coaching and playing simultaneously. If you want a great PS5 sports game to dominate in both local and online matches, this is it.

What do players say?

OutlandishnessOld79 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gameplay is much better than FC25, everything feels very smooth

8. Street Fighter 6 [Best Head-to-Head Combat]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fighting Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 8–12 hours (per character/story mode) Best for Competitive PvP battles What I liked Tight combos, flashy moves, and intense local or online matches. I love mastering characters with friends and pulling off insane combos together

Street Fighter 6 stands tall in local multiplayer games; it has some of the most satisfying two-player battles on PS5. I jumped into versus mode and got hooked on the depth of combos and timing. The game gives you tight control over every punch, kick, and special move. I loved mastering characters’ unique abilities and experimenting with strategies against my buddy.

Gameplay feels electric. Animations flow perfectly, and the input responsiveness is spot-on. Sometimes matches are brutal, and it can feel punishing if timing is off, but that’s part of the fun. Learning new combos keeps every session fresh, and the different game modes add variety without feeling repetitive.

Pro tip Try local co-op first to get the hang of combo timing before online matches.

Skill matters here, but practice pays off fast. Even if you’re new, the training modes are helpful. The competitive vibe keeps me coming back. I spent hours testing different multiplayer game setups.

Graphics are sharp with stylized effects that make every special move pop. The soundtrack ramps up tension and excitement, matching the chaotic feel of arena fights.

My verdict: Street Fighter 6 is the perfect PS5 game if you crave competitive local multiplayer games. It’s pure adrenaline and skill mashed together.

What do players say?

awayfromcanuck ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ SF6 is a great entry point for people that have never played fighting games.

9. Fortnite [Best Split-Screen Battle Royale on PS5]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Battle royale / shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC, Mobile Year of release 2018 Creator/s Epic Games Average playtime Highly variable (20+ hours easily) Best for Team-based competitive play What I liked Constant updates, fast-paced building and shooting, and teaming up with a friend to win is endlessly fun. The co-op vibe keeps matches exciting

Fortnite shines in local co-op games; it lets duos drop into battle royale matches on one PS5. I teamed up with a friend, and the chaos of shooting and looting is so satisfying.

Playing feels hectic in a good way. Split-screen keeps both players immersed, though camera adjustments are necessary on smaller screens. Power-ups add extra tension and strategy moments.

Pro tip Use communication and assign roles to survive longer and snag wins.

You can play games casually or get competitive, where you can choose how to tackle each match. I loved sprinting into fights while my buddy held defensive positions. Sure, the building mechanics take practice, but once you get them, it feels exhilarating.

Visuals are colorful with a cartoony style that works perfectly for fast-paced action. Particle effects and dynamic lighting keep the island feeling alive and interactive.

My verdict: Fortnite is ideal for friends in the search of the best PS5 battle royale games. It’s easy to jump into but hard to master, which keeps each match thrilling.

What do players say?

SaviorAssassin1996 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I thought I wasn’t going to like it at first, but after giving the game a shot, I actually started to like it. It’s a fun shooter with good gun play and movement. The build mechanic is interesting and neat, but can probably annoy you in fights against someone who uses it in a crazy way.

10. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Best Story-Driven Co-Op]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / platformer Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Interactive Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Family-friendly co-op fun What I liked Hilarious take on the Star Wars universe, creative puzzle-solving, and cooperative play are smooth and satisfying. Exploring all nine movies with a friend is a blast

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a big, adventurous open-world game for PS5. This game lets two players drop in and out seamlessly; I played with a friend and laughed at every chaotic moment. The game covers all nine movies with humor and charm. I enjoyed solving puzzles, battling enemies, and exploring each planet.

Local multiplayer games make cooperation essential: sometimes one of us had to distract foes while the other pulled off a tricky jump. The story beats are faithful, and the LEGO spin adds fun twists that keep things light.

Pro tip Swap characters to access hidden areas and collectibles for maximum fun.

Playing feels approachable yet entertaining. The game is forgiving of mistakes but still offers a challenge. I could experiment with characters and abilities, which keeps gameplay fresh. Some areas could use more challenge, but the humor and level variety make up for it.

The visuals pop with LEGO details and colorful planets. Effects like lightsabers glinting or explosions hitting LEGO structures are satisfying. Music mirrors the classic Star Wars score, which gives it an immersive cinematic energy.

My verdict: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is perfect for same-room co-op fun, humor, puzzles, and iconic moments into a chaotic, story-driven adventure.

What do players say?

IncrediblySadMan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Solid 8/10. It’s good, charming, loveable. The character roster is amazing and exploring the open world was a blast. The levels were weak however. And as much as I love the new mechanics they need polishing.

11. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands [Best Chaotic Fantasy Co-Op]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game action RPG / shooter Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Gearbox Software Average playtime 20–30 hours (story + side quests) Best for Chaotic co-op adventures What I liked Over-the-top fantasy world with insane weapons, hilarious writing, and chaotic multiplayer that’s a blast with a friend

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands hits hard as a local co-op adventure; it blends chaotic looter-shooter action with a fantasy twist. I jumped in with a friend, and the mix of guns, spells, and absurd humor kept every session unpredictable.

The game drops me into a magical world where every encounter can explode into chaos. I love picking unique weapons and coordinating with my partner to tackle enemies strategically.

Playing it is wild. The combat is fast, over-the-top, and hilariously satisfying – classic FPS game energy with a tabletop twist. I spent hours tweaking builds and experimenting with crazy spell-weapon combos. Some boss fights feel punishing at first, but teamwork turns them into memorable victories.

Pro tip Coordinate power ups and spells with your buddy to chain combos for maximum effect.

Dungeon layouts and enemy encounters feel fresh each run, which makes it a perfect pick for fans of multiplayer games who thrive on tactical teamwork. Even if you mess up a combo, the respawn mechanics keep the action rolling without killing the vibe.

Graphics pop with colorful fantasy landscapes, spell effects, and explosive particle systems. Sound design is chaotic in a good way, with whimsical music and punchy combat cues.

My verdict: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the ultimate split fiction co-op thrill. If you want wild fantasy chaos with a friend, this game never quits.

What do players say?

Sad-Gas402 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is so great, I love the comedy and the more tone downed missions. I like how it’s more guided rather than pick and choose what you want when you want as borderlands does it.

12. Gran Turismo 7 [Best Split-Screen Racing Simulator]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Racing simulation Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Polyphony Digital Average playtime 30–50 hours (for casual multiplayer + career) Best for Competitive racing co-op What I liked Incredible car selection and realistic driving mechanics

Gran Turismo 7 will surely give you insane realism and split-screen racing fun. I hopped in with a friend for some local multiplayer games, and the precision handling blew me away. The game is packed with detailed cars and physics that feel true to life.

Driving feels immersive thanks to DualSense controller support. I could feel acceleration, braking, and road texture in my hands. I loved adjusting setups, testing different car classes, and mastering tight corners.

Pro tip Tinker with custom car setups in split-screen before competitive races to gain an edge.

Split-screen racing keeps the competition alive without slowing down the experience. The learning curve is fair, and casual and hardcore racers both find ways to enjoy the same tracks.

Graphics are stunning; they make car reflections, lighting, and environments feel cinematic. Even small details like tire wear and weather effects add tension and realism.

My verdict: Gran Turismo 7 is undoubtedly the best realistic racing for local multiplayer games. This game ensures thrilling speed and deep vehicle management, perfect for long sessions with friends.

What do players say?

andrevpedro ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Mechanically it’s probably the best car game i’ve played, it’ beautiful (played on PS5 at least).

13. Streets of Rage 4 [Best Modern Beat ’Em Up]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Beat ‘em up / action Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Dotemu / Lizardcube / Guard Crush Games Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Side-scrolling brawler fun What I liked Tight combat, nostalgic vibes, and co-op makes smashing through waves of enemies feel incredibly satisfying

Streets of Rage 4 crushes the nostalgia factor while reviving classic beat ’em up action in local co-op mode. The game mixes tight mechanics with stylish visuals, where each character has unique moves and abilities – it lets me experiment with fighting styles while my friend handled crowd control.

Playing feels explosive. I love the rhythmic beat of combat and how each combo feels satisfying. Some enemies throw curveballs, but the game rarely feels unfair. Accessibility options make it fun for both casual and veteran players.

Pro tip Mix characters strategically to handle enemy waves more efficiently.

Boss fights are a punchy challenge, and the level design rewards clever use of the environment. If you love local multiplayer games, this is pure joy. I could see hours disappearing as we chained attacks and swapped characters mid-run.

Art style blends retro and modern with sharp animation, neon-soaked streets, and energetic effects. Soundtrack slaps with a perfect mix of retro beats and modern punch.

My verdict: Streets of Rage 4 is an amazing game for friends who love punching through hordes and competing in stylish local brawls.

What do players say?

artificiallyselected ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just beat Streets of Rage 4. It was pure fun the whole time. It brought me back to the Super Nintendo and Genesis days. I love the simplicity of the game. You have a few moves and tons of enemy types and that’s really it. But it just works so well. If you haven’t played it and you are looking for a good time it’s worth a look.

14. Diablo IV [Best Dark Co-Op RPG]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 30–50 hours (story + co-op dungeons) Best for Dark fantasy co-op adventures What I liked Deep character customization, loot-driven progression

Diablo IV is that intense dungeon action in local multiplayer games that lets me and a friend carve a path through demonic chaos. The dark fantasy world is huge, and teaming up makes every fight more strategic.

Gameplay feels visceral. Combat hits hard, and timing is everything. I ran into difficulty spikes at times, but smart teamwork and skill combos made victories feel earned. The game supports different playstyles, so you can tank, DPS, or control crowds according to your partner’s choices.

I loved combining character builds to tackle dungeons and elite bosses. Loot drops feel meaningful, and managing gear upgrades adds a layer of depth that keeps me hooked.

Pro tip Coordinate ability combos to maximize damage in tougher dungeons.

Multiplayer games fans will appreciate how coordination impacts combat flow. Each dungeon feels different, and side objectives make exploring worthwhile. I could spend hours chasing epic loot or experimenting with spells and abilities.

Graphics are dark yet beautiful with rich shadows and environmental detail. The ominous soundtrack adds tension and heightens the thrill of each encounter.

My Verdict: Diablo IV is the perfect PS5 RPG for fans who love intense action RPGs with loot and tactical depth.

What do players say?

Terrible-Strike4502 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Diablo 4 blew me away, the vibes, graphics, quests, leveling, all impressive. Why did it get so much hate? I played Diablo 3 and this is a great and apporpriate sequel to it, I love it.

15. NBA 2K26 [Best Local Basketball Experience]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / basketball simulation Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Visual Concepts / 2K Sports Average playtime 15–25 hours (quick games + season mode) Best for Competitive basketball co-op What I liked Smooth gameplay, realistic ball physics, and playing head-to-head or on the same team makes every match intense and fun.

NBA 2K26 brings the court to life with multiplayer games, where I can compete with a friend in high-paced basketball action. The realism and control precision make it one of the best games to play locally.

Gameplay feels immersive. Passing, shooting, and defensive maneuvers respond perfectly to PlayStation 5 DualSense controller input. Some mechanics take practice, but the game will appreciate your persistence and creativity. The pacing is fast and action-packed that keeps every session intense.

Pro tip Practice set plays in co-op to sync moves and dominate your buddy in competitive matches.

I jumped into head-to-head matches where skill, strategy, and timing are crucial, and mastering plays felt awesome. The variety of game modes keeps matches exciting, think casual pick-up and competitive full games. Power-ups and dynamic animations make each play feel impactful.

Graphics are so detailed for player models, arenas, and crowd reactions. Smooth animations and realistic physics make the game feel alive, and the commentary adds atmosphere and immersion.

My verdict: NBA 2K26 is the go-to for local multiplayer games fans who want high-speed, skill-based basketball action with a friend in the same room.

What do players say?

Dantiik ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love the game but if I had one complaint It be that defense was waaayyy better last year than it is now. The contest is still bad and needs to be buffed to somewhat mirror the OP shooting.

16. Knockout City [Best Tactical Dodgeball Co-Op]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / multiplayer dodgeball Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Velan Studios Average playtime 10–15 hours (casual matches) Best for Fast-paced co-op and PvP What I liked Quick matches with a friend are insanely fun, the dodgeball mechanics are intuitive, and pulling off trick shots adds a ton of satisfaction

Knockout City hooks me instantly; it’s basically dodgeball meets parkour chaos. The arenas are tight and the throws feel weighty, not to mention that teaming up with a friend keeps each match unpredictable. This is undoubtedly one of the best two-player games on PlayStation 5 for fast, competitive bursts.

Playing feels like constant motion. I’ve spent hours mastering trick shots and learning to read my partner’s throws. Each round is hectic, and timing catches you off guard in the best way.

Pro tip Use combo throws with your partner to catch opponents off-guard and dominate the scoreboard.

The tactical elements shine when you coordinate grabs and power ups with a teammate. Some matches felt a little chaotic with random spawns, but that only added to the thrill.

Visually, the arenas pop with color and dynamic lighting. The exaggerated animations for dives, throws, and dodges make each hit satisfying. Music ramps up intensity and keeps the energy high.

My verdict: Knockout City is that fast-paced local co-op games for friends who thrive on chaos and strategy. It’s pure dodgeball mayhem with style and flair.

What do players say?

Brian Shea ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ At launch, Knockout City lacks in content, but it makes up for it with a strong base game and a ton of potential to grow in the future

17. Guilty Gear Strive [Best Two-Player Anime Fighter]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fighting Platforms PS5, PS4, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Arc System Works Average playtime 8–12 hours (story + online/multiplayer) Best for Competitive fighting co-op What I liked Gorgeous anime-style visuals, tight combo system, and local or online matches feel intense and strategic when playing with a friend

Guilty Gear Strive hits hard as one of the best games to play for 2-player fights. I jumped into matches and was immediately hooked by the anime-style visuals, flashy combos, and the deep yet approachable combat system.

Playing feels like mastering a rhythm. I really had fun timing supers and experimenting with characters. The tutorial helps, but the real fun is climbing ranks against a buddy or a stranger in multiplayer games. Some matchups can feel unbalanced at first, but practice turns frustration into strategy.

Pro tip Practice game modes in training to chain moves efficiently and dominate local battles.

Graphics shine with sharp character models and animated backgrounds that feel alive. The soundtrack keeps the energy pumping, which syncs perfectly with every clash.

My verdict: Guilty Gear Strive is perfect for local co-op games or competitive 2-player bouts. The anime flair and depth make every match a thrill.

What do players say?

Christianm9001 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Strive is the most beginner friendly fighting game i’ve stumbled across, it’s quick, to the point, and favors (heavily, if i may) aggressive play.

18. We Were Here Series [Best Cooperative Puzzle Adventure]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle / co-op adventure Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2017–2023 Creator/s Total Mayhem Games Average playtime 2–4 hours per title Best for Cooperative puzzle-solving What I liked Communication is key and the puzzles are clever

I would like to nominate We Were Here as one of the best puzzle games ever. I grabbed a buddy and relied on walkie-talkie communication to solve increasingly complex challenges from two perspectives. The tension and coordination make every puzzle feel exciting.

Gameplay is all about collaboration. I had to describe symbols, relay instructions, and make split-second decisions. Each castle has unique traps and riddles that keep your brain sharp.

Pro tip Keep your instructions concise on the same-room chat or walkie-talkie for faster puzzle completion.

Some puzzles feel punishing at first, but teamwork flips that into fun. Local multiplayer games fans will love the constant interaction and problem-solving.

Visually, the castles are moody and atmospheric with subtle lighting that sets the tone. Audio cues are critical; they enhance immersion and signaling danger or hints.

My verdict: We Were Here is perfect for players craving unique experiences with friends. Communication is key, and success feels truly earned.

What do players say?

Zehnpae ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you have someone to play it with, We Were Here is a really, really fun experience. Easily in my top 3 all time co-op list. It was so neat and so much fun having those eureka moments together.

19. Haven [Best Intimate Co-Op RPG]

Our score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / adventure Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s The Game Bakers Average playtime 10–12 hours Best for Cozy co-op adventures What I liked The story about love and survival is surprisingly touching, combat is simple but satisfying, and exploring the world with a partner is relaxing and fun

Haven is the best local co-op RPG I’ve played for exploring intimate stories. I dove in with a partner where we controlled two characters navigating a mysterious world filled with secrets and tactical combat. The emotional connection between characters drives every choice.

Combat is thoughtful yet accessible. I liked pairing abilities, swapping items, and planning attacks with my friend. The world feels alive with ambient events and side quests.

Pro tip Experiment with different ability combos in fights to see which duo setup fits your style best.

Local co-op games fans will enjoy how the story and gameplay intertwine seamlessly. Some areas felt slightly repetitive, but the character moments keep me engaged.

Graphics and atmosphere are serene and vibrant. The art style gives a hand-painted look to environments, while the soundtrack complements the emotional beats perfectly.

My verdict: Haven provides intimate local co-op play. It’s slow-burn but satisfying, perfect for players who love story and strategy in tandem.

What do players say?

Sea_Criticism_2685 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Haven is great and almost no one is playing it. I just beat Haven with 100% completion in less than a week and it was a great experience.

20. Human: Fall Flat [Best Physics-Based Laugh Co-Op]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Physics-based puzzle / platformer Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC, Mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s No Brakes Games Average playtime 6–10 hours Best for Silly co-op fun What I liked Wobbly physics lead to hilarious moments, puzzles require teamwork, and every failure is funny. Playing with a friend never gets old

Human: Fall Flat is the perfect local multiplayer game for ridiculous, physics-driven chaos. I hopped in with a friend and instantly laughed at floppy ragdoll antics while solving puzzles together. It’s silly and endlessly fun.

Gameplay feels flexible. I can grab, push, and swing objects while my buddy does the same. Puzzle solutions have multiple approaches, which sparks creativity and chaos.

Pro tip Collaborate on tricky puzzles by splitting tasks, or just mess around for laughs when stuck.

Sure, some puzzles can be fiddly, but the laughter outweighs frustration. Local multiplayer is where it shines; coordinating actions with someone in the same room turns each stage into a comedy.

Visuals are intentionally quirky; they emphasize humor over realism. Movement animations exaggerate physics in the best way, and sound effects add comedic timing.

My verdict: Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious local multiplayer game gem. It’s physics chaos that makes every session unpredictable and laugh-out-loud fun.

What do players say?

rutlander ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m always looking for new puzzle games, so when I saw Human Fall Flat in a recent fanatical bundle it immediately caught my eye. A simple 3D puzzle platformer with gumby men and realistic yet exaggerated physics, I was intrigued. I was not expecting the game to be this much fun!

21. A Way Out [Best Narrative Prison Break Co-Op]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / co-op story Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Hazelight Studios Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Story-driven co-op What I liked The split-screen co-op storytelling is brilliant, every escape feels cinematic, and the mechanics force true teamwork to progress

A Way Out dominates local co-op games with a story-driven prison break adventure. The split-screen mechanics made coordination essential. From sneaking past guards to action-packed escapes, every move relies on teamwork.

Playing feels cinematic. My buddy and I had to time actions, share resources, and cover each other strategically. The story adapts to your choices; it makes every session unique. Some sequences can feel scripted, but the interactive narrative and same-room cooperation make the experience rewarding.

Pro tip Communicate constantly and assign roles in split-screen to maximize efficiency during escapes.

Graphics are realistic, with detailed environments and expressive characters. Sound and music add tension during stealth sections and highlight the emotional beats perfectly.

My verdict: A Way Out is a thrilling local co-op experience. The story and unique split-screen mechanics make it a standout for two players.

What do players say?

gazm2k5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I was doing some googling for good coop games and found a few reddit posts where A Way Out, was highly recommended. Described as a coop game where you and a buddy have to work together to escape from prison.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re looking to play games on PS5 with a friend, these two-player experiences deliver in spades. I’ve tried a ton of titles, and each gives you something unique depending on your gaming style:

For couch co-op enthusiasts → Unravel Two . Its split-function mechanics force teamwork, and the story-driven puzzles make coordinating with a partner deeply rewarding.

. Its split-function mechanics force teamwork, and the story-driven puzzles make coordinating with a partner deeply rewarding. For sports fans → EAFC 26 . Hyper-realistic gameplay, expansive game modes, and both local and online multiplayer games let you compete or collaborate in the ultimate football experience.

. Hyper-realistic gameplay, expansive game modes, and both local and online multiplayer games let you compete or collaborate in the ultimate football experience. For competitive fighters → Street Fighter 6 . The versus mode is tight and skill-heavy, which gives the two players constant ways to test strategy and reflexes.

. The versus mode is tight and skill-heavy, which gives the two players constant ways to test strategy and reflexes. For chaotic fun seekers → Human: Fall Flat . The physics-based puzzles paired with hilarious ragdoll antics make every session unpredictable and laugh-out-loud entertaining.

. The physics-based puzzles paired with hilarious ragdoll antics make every session unpredictable and laugh-out-loud entertaining. For racing fans → Gran Turismo 7. Split-screen races and realistic Gran Turismo physics make friendly competition intense and addictive.

No matter your style, these picks represent the best two-player PS5 games for anyone who wants memorable moments with a friend, from tactical puzzles to high-octane sports and chaotic adventures.

FAQs

What is the best two-player game on PS5?

The best two-player game on PS5 is It Takes Two. I love how every level forces you to cooperate with a friend. The story is hilarious and heartfelt, and the co-op gameplay keeps me laughing and engaged from start to finish.

Does the PS5 have couch co-op games?

Yes, the PS5 has couch co-op games that make gaming with a friend or sibling a blast. Titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and Human Fall Flat bring that local multiplayer chaos and fun that’s perfect for the same-room setup.

Are there any good split-screen games on PS5 for couples?

Yes, there are many good split-screen games on PS5 for couples. A Way Out and Cuphead are perfect examples. They mix teamwork, laughs, and challenges that keep both players engaged without one side dominating.

Are there any good two-player TPS/FPS games on PS5?

Yes, there are many good two-player TPS/FPS games on PS5. Fortnite provides fast-paced shooting, co-op teamwork, and online action that’s satisfying whether you’re playing casually or competitively.

What is the best open-world two-player game for PS5?

The best open-world two-player game for PS5 is Diablo IV. Exploring dark fantasy lands with a friend, looting gear, and tackling dungeons together creates endless co-op fun. I love the freedom to approach combat and quests however we want.

What are good two-player games for kids on PS5?

Some good two-player games for kids on PS5 are Sackboy: A Big Adventure, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat. They’re colorful and packed with teamwork moments that make playing together fun and stress-free.