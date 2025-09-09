20 Outstanding Hunting Games in 2025 for Nonstop Fun

If you’re searching for the best hunting games, you’re in the right place. From breathtaking open worlds to tense endurance experiences, these titles capture the thrill of the chase. Trailing deer through realistic forests, taking down dinosaurs, chasing mythical beasts, or teaming up with fellow monster hunters – there’s an experience here for every type of hunter.

This list highlights the most immersive, action-packed, and rewarding hunting experiences you can play. Get ready to discover a mix of realism, strategy, and fantasy that keeps you coming back for more.

Our Top Picks for Hunting Games

Hunting titles come in all forms. From hyper-realistic sims that mirror real-life to expansive open worlds where hunting is just one part of the adventure. These five picks stand out as the best hunting games, and each one shines for different reasons. There’s an epic experience for you, no matter what you’re looking for.

theHunter: Call of the Wild (2017) – Still the benchmark for realistic expeditions. It has vast landscapes, authentic animal behavior, and immersive tracking systems. It’s still the go-to for players who want the closest thing to a real pursuit. Hunting Simulator 2 (2020) – A more accessible option that balances realism with enjoyment. With a wide selection of licensed firearms and gear, it’s great for players who want variety without the steep learning curve. Way of the Hunter (2022) – Emphasizes ecology and balance. The photorealistic environments and dynamic animal populations create a living world that rewards thoughtful hunters. Deer Hunter Reloaded (2017) – A first-person hunting simulator where you track and take down big game across realistic environments with authentic weapons and gear. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) – While not a pure hunting sim, it sets the standard inside an open-world adventure. Every detail is finely tuned. Combined with its gripping story and cinematic world, it delivers the most immersive experience on the market.

Whether you’re chasing realism, fantasy, or story-driven immersion, these represent the best gameplay you can find. Keep scrolling to see the full list and discover which hunting genre might become your next obsession.

20 Best Hunting Games for Fans of Survival and Adventure

Here’s the ultimate roundup of our top picks. This section covers the full list of titles, giving you plenty of choices no matter what kind of thrill you’re after. Did your top hunting title make the list?

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Year of release 2017 Developer Expansive Worlds Publisher Avalanche Studios Best For Realism enthusiasts Metacritic score 64

Few titles capture the quiet thrill of the chase like theHunter: Call of the Wild. Developed by Expansive Worlds, they live up to their name and deliver one of the most immersive PC games. Dropped into the bitterly cold Yukon, the chill comes through the screen. If you prefer the heat of the Wild West or to quest in a swamp, you can do that too.

In this massive open world game every sound, footprint, and broken twig matters. You can hike around, have an easy hunt or grind for trophies. Success comes from a methodical approach, reading signs, managing wind and scent, and picking the right moment to take the shot.

What sets this sim apart is its atmosphere. The visuals are picturesque and the soundscape teems with lifelike animal calls. The dynamic weather adds another authentic layer to the experience. Add in customizable weapons, gear, and even trophy lodges, and there’s a deep sense of progression for dedicated players.

Why we chose it Ultra-realistic creature tracking and vast open worlds make it the best hunting simulator.

It’s a slow burn, lots of thoughtful exploration punctuated by heart-racing encounters. The learning curve is steep, but missions and skills make it rewarding as you play.

Final Verdict: A deep, atmospheric pursuit where patience and decision-making pay off. If you want the most immersive and lifelike experience, this is the one.

2. Hunting Simulator 2 [Best Realistic Hunting Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now Year of release 2020 Developer Neopica, Nacon Studio Ghent, Neopica BV Publisher Nacon Best For Players who enjoy strategic adventures with dogs Metacritic score 54

Thump, thump. You can hear your heartbeat as you aim and wait for the shot. Hunting Simulator 2 is one of the best simulation games. You need licenses for every hunt, and fines enforce ethical practices.

The simulator features official gear, licensed weapons, and loyal hunting dogs. You can bring along a Labrador, Beagle, or German Shorthaired Pointer, each with unique skills for trailing, flushing and retrieving.

There are dozens of species from deer and elk to pumas and wolves. Stalk quarry in its natural habitat from the Colorado plains to the dense European forests. It’s a pure simulation experience. It rewards technique and endurance is key. You’ll stalk, read signs, and follow scent trails while keeping an eye on the wind.

Pro tip Use dogs to locate, flush, and retrieve kills; combine with wind direction and cover for higher success rates.

There’s an appealing blend of realism and variety. Licensed gear adds credibility, and canines bring a fresh style of play and companionship. Shooting ranges and trophy lodges give you space to test guns and show off your wins.

Final Verdict: With licensed gear, loyal dogs, and strict realism, this is the go-to choice for players who want a true-to-life experience.

3. Way of the Hunter [Best Realistic Open World Hunting Simulator]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, GeForce Now Year of release 2022 Developer Nine Rocks Games Publisher THQ Nordic Best For Open-world adventurers who value ecosystem realism Metacritic score 65

Way of the Hunter is peak immersion, dropping you into the Pacific Northwest or Transylvanian wilderness. Mountains, rivers, and forests look stunning especially on a powerful gaming laptop. It’s a collapse hunting simulator where ecosystems react dynamically to your choices. Deer, bears, and birds behave naturally, reacting to sound, scent, and even time of day.

Hunt recklessly and you’ll disrupt the balance. Careful observation, stealth, and planning are rewarded, and “Hunter Sense” helps with tracing and aiming. Headshots are discouraged, instead giving detailed feedback so you improve with each attempt. A story mode weaves in family drama, adding personal weight to your expeditions.

Why we chose it Photorealistic nature and deep ecological systems create an unmatched open-world experience.

Not every shot lands, and wounded creatures escape if you rush. But that’s the thrill and every choice matters.

Final Verdict: A simulation that feels alive, with smart ecosystems and story-driven depth. Perfect for players who want realism, challenge, and emotional weight in every quest.

4. Deer Hunter Reloaded [Best Thrilling Hunting Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer Game Mechanic Studios Publisher GameMill Entertainment Best For Beginners and players who want quick, arcade-style challenges Metacritic score 56

Deer Hunter Reloaded brings back the thrill of the chase in a straightforward, arcade-style package. If you’re looking for quick quests with zero learning curve, this is it. You’ll pursue whitetail, elk, bears, and more across North America and beyond.

The adventure still rewards accuracy and persistence, especially with moving targets. Vital organ shots bring high scores, while poor aim means a missed trophy or wounded animal. There’s a mix of guided challenges and free play, letting you sharpen skills at your own pace.

Pro tip Focus on mission-specific tactics and gear selection to maximize score and rewards.

It’s not a realistic hunting sim, but that’s part of the charm. It’s the classic experience, easy to pick up, amusing to play, and endlessly replayable.

Final Verdict: An enjoyable fast-paced, arcade-style simulator. Great for players who want quick challenges without a steep learning curve.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Open-World Hunting Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Best For Action-adventure seekers who love immersive expeditions Metacritic score 97

The environment feels alive in Red Dead Redemption 2. Set in the Wild West, this open-world masterpiece blends hunting, crafting, and perseverance with cinematic third-person gunplay that rivals the best TPS games. Its realism and atmosphere have helped it stand the test of time.

From the haunting score to the rustle of nature, every detail pulls you in. Herds migrate, predators stalk quarries, and overhunting forces nature to push back. Each pursuit matters.

Use “Eagle Eye” to pursue deer, bison, and cougars through forests, swamps, and mountains. Perfect shots bring pristine pelts, while meat and hides fuel your endurance. Sell, donate, or craft essential gear to thrive on the frontier.

Why we chose it This Wild West adventure combines rich narrative with detailed hunting and crafting mechanics.

It’s slower-paced, but that adds to its authenticity. Clunky controls are its only flaw, yet they suit the character’s grounded movement.

Final Verdict: It’s a living, breathing Wild West. If you want a frontier experience that blends expeditions, willpower, and storytelling, nothing comes close.

6. Monster Hunter: World [Best RPG Hunting Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, GeForce Now Year of release 2018 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Best For Co-op players, monster hunters and RPG enthusiasts Metacritic score 90

Step into an ever-changing wild in Monster Hunter: World. Team up with up to three other friends or monster hunters to take down fantastical, colossal beasts. Or go solo for a real challenge. Each monster has unique, unpredictable attacks, so every challenge feels fresh.

The crafting and progression system is the core of the loop. Defeat monsters to outfit yourself with stronger armor and equipment. From fast dual blades to heavy hammers or ranged bowguns, there’s a firepower for every playstyle.

Discover seamless, gorgeous biomes in one of the most rewarding RPG games. Each is full of life you can trap, lure, or battle. If you’re new to the series and wondering which entry stands out as the best Monster Hunter game, World is still the go-to pick.

Pro tip Team up in co-op challenges and focus on monster-specific approaches to efficiently craft rare gear.

Unlike most hunting games, Monster Hunter emphasizes coordination, letting you and your friends face monsters too large to take down alone. As your gear improves, even bigger and more dangerous beasts become possible, adding endless replayability.

Final Verdict: A thrilling mix of massive monsters, deep crafting, and co-op adventure. Ideal for players who want endless hunts and evolving gear progression.

7. Monster Hunter Wilds [Best Dynamic Hunting Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Year of release 2025 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Best For Monster hunters seeking dynamic world ecosystems Metacritic score 88

Monster Hunter: Wilds takes the pursuit into vivid, ever-shifting open worlds. Set in the ever-changing Forbidden Lands. Environments shift between Plenty, Fallow, and harsh Inclemency phases, each changing how monsters behave and engage with players.

You’ll stalk and fight colossal monsters, and the choice of arms is yours. You can even swap gear mid-chase via your Seikret mount. The living world feels reactive. Monsters follow routines, clash with each other, and respond to your actions.

Crafting remains central. Gather resources from monsters and the wild to forge better equipment and armor, slowly rising to challenge ever bigger foes. Multiplayer or cross-platform play, it’s built for epic team pursuits or solo expeditions.

Why we chose it Next-gen seamless open worlds and dynamic ecosystems make it a standout hunting RPG.

Life thrums all around you, and your choices shape each adventure. As a monster hunter, your goal is to learn the habits of the monsters, and gear up with quality equipment to endure this dynamic ecosystem. Anyone who loves monster battles will also enjoy other epic games like Monster Hunter.

Final Verdict: For monster hunters who thrive on how the living ecosystem reacts to every action. If you want a dynamic, team-ready world full of epic monster challenges, this is it.

8. Predator: Hunting Grounds [Best PvP Hunting Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer IllFonic Publisher Sony, IllFonic, PlayStation Studios Best For PvP-focused tacticians Metacritic score 56

Step into the jungle and feel the chase from both sides. Predator: Hunting Grounds centers on fast-paced, asymmetric PvP action. One player becomes the deadly alien Predator. The other four form a Fireteam and try to complete quests before they’re eliminated.

The environments are dense and detailed, with foliage that offers both cover and danger. The Fireteam must join forces to complete tasks like gathering intel or neutralizing targets. All while avoiding detection.

Pro tip As Fireteam, move stealthily and split tasks (intel, objectives, spotting Predator). As Predator, plan ambushes using mobility and vision abilities for maximum impact.

Playing as the Predator is a high-stakes thrill. As Predator you’re only visible in flashes. Use heat vision and cloaking to stalk the humans–then strike unexpectedly!

The Predator’s mobility, jumping through trees and dropping in from above, keeps the chase tense and unpredictable. Aspiring monster hunters will appreciate the stealth mechanics.

It isn’t without flaws–bugs, standby times, and balance can affect matches. And while there’s no single-player option, the focus on multiplayer keeps play interesting.

Final Verdict: A tense, asymmetric PvP experience for anyone exploring top FPS games. Perfect for players who crave high-stakes multiplayer action.

9. Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt [Best Prehistoric Hunting Game]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Digital Dreams Entertainment Publisher Digital Dreams Entertainment Best For Dinosaur slayers Metacritic score 50

Step onto planet FMM UV-32 and hunt the deadliest creatures that ever walked the earth. Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter is a first-person hunting simulator. It lets you hunt colossal beasts including Triceratops and T-Rex.

Explore jungles, deserts, and rocky plains. Each feels familiar yet wild enough to keep you on edge. You’ll have rifles, crossbows, camouflage, and scent masking gear. Even radar to help even the odds. The prehistoric creatures react to sight, sound, and smell. Some flee but others attack if provoked.

Pro tip Study behavior and use stealth to land successful shots on dangerous creatures.

Gameplay is methodical and tense. ‘Survive Mode’ turns up the heat, throwing you into waves of aggressive bites and roars. Stalk your mark with patience and strategy and you might survive. A challenge fit for any daring monster hunter.

Final Verdict: A classic hunting simulator with prehistoric beasts that test your grit and strategy. The ultimate dinosaur game for players who want the thrill of besting them.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2019 Developer CyberLight Game Studio Publisher CyberLight Game Studio Best For Co-op endurance monster hunters Metacritic score TBD

Bigfoot takes the genre into the world of myth and dangerous encounters. Instead of deer or predators, your goal is the legendary creature hiding deep in the woods. Bigfoot blends horror and staying alive, into a thrilling multiplayer experience. It’s perfect for monster hunters seeking eerie, cooperative challenges.

Players can go solo or team up with friends in co-op mode, but Bigfoot is no easy prey. Veterans of hardcore games like Rust will feel right at home with the tension and tactics here. Dense trees, fog, and ambient wildlife create an eerie ambiance. Hunters must stay quiet, coordinate traps, and listen for rustling bushes and distant roars.

Why we chose it Its co-op endurance against the legendary Bigfoot creates a tense, immersive experience.

At the same time, he’s smart, aggressive, and strikes when least expected. It forces you to balance stealth with firepower. The experience nails tension and atmosphere, but uneven AI and a steep learning curve can frustrate new players. When it works, every hunt feels like a pulse-pounding chase through the dark woods.

Final Verdict: An endurance-horror twist on the genre that keeps you on edge. If you want eerie tension and a co-op challenge against a legendary creature, Bigfoot delivers.

11. Big Buck Hunter Arcade [Best Arcade Hunting Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer Play Mechanix Publisher GameMill Entertainment Best For Casual, arcade-style hunters Metacritic score TBD

Big Buck Hunter Arcade brings the classic arcade hunt into your home. The point is simple–aim fast, shoot bucks and ducks, and don’t hit the does. The challenge is quick reflexes and sharp accuracy.

The graphics lean into bright, colorful environments that feel true to the arcade experience. Each round is short and packed with action. It’s perfect for quick sessions or friendly showdowns. Bonus rounds and head-to-head modes add replay value and a dash of friendly competition.

Why we chose it Fast-paced arcade gameplay with simple controls delivers classic buck-chasing thrills.

It doesn’t perfectly capture the light-gun feel of the original, but that doesn’t dull the appeal. Turn-based or simultaneous multiplayer ramps up excitement and nostalgia for old-school arcade thrills.

Final Verdict: Quick, colorful, and competitive. A perfect throwback for players who miss classic arcade hunts. Great for short sessions or head-to-head matches.

12. Far Cry Primal [Best Stone Age Hunting Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna Year of release 2016 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Best For Action-adventure hunters in prehistoric settings Metacritic score 76

Far Cry Primal takes you back to 10,000 BC in the wild Valley of Oros. You play as Takkar, a hunter with no firepower– only crafted spears, bows, clubs, and a growing tribe.

The atmosphere feels savage and alive. Mammoths thunder across the flatlands, saber-tooth tigers stalk you at night. Every hunt is a fight to survive. Craft gear from bones and stone, tame wolves or big cats, and wield fire to hunt or protect your farm.

Pro tip Tame and utilize animals strategically to gain advantages in expeditions and dangerous encounters.

The landscapes feel ancient and alive, with forests, rivers, and mountains painted in rich detail. While primal combat keeps you on your toes at every encounter. This Stone Age twist on Far Cry is a standout entry for the franchise, even without modern guns.

Final Verdict: A brutal Stone Age hunt where every craft is hard-won and every beast is deadly. Perfect for players who want primal combat and tribe-building.

13. Depth Hunter 2: Deep Dive [Best Underwater Hunting Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, iOS, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2016 Developer Biart Publisher Biart Best For Underwater adventures and treasure divers Metacritic score TBD

Depth Hunter 2: Deep Dive takes you beneath the waves with a speargun in hand, and a camera around your neck. Slip underwater into the reefs of Thailand, South African waters, or Bahamian atolls.

Fish, photograph marine life, or hunt for lost treasures amid kelp, coral and shafts of light. The scenery is stunning, especially on a vivid gaming monitor. It’s peaceful and relaxing– until your oxygen runs low.

Expeditions vary between spearfishing, artifact recovery, and underwater photography. You’ll manage oxygen levels, upgrade harpoons and cameras. Switch between fast-paced hunts and quiet moments admiring the scenery.

Pro tip Plan your dive route, manage oxygen, and prioritize high-value targets first to maximize each underwater excursion.

It’s great for unwinding at the end of a hectic day. It’s a calm, immersive experience, though the campaign is on the short side and quests can feel repetitive.

Final Verdict: A unique spearfishing and underwater adventure that blends calm exploration with high-stakes oxygen management. Great for players looking for a fresh, relaxing experience.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS3, Wii U, Xbox 360 Year of release 2014 Developer Cauldron Publisher Activision Best For Trophy hunters Metacritic score TBD

Cabela’s Big Game Hunter: Pro Hunts takes you back to the living room hunts of the 2000s. Saturday afternoons meant stalking elk or lining up that perfect whitetail shot. It blends old-school charm with authentic tips that sharpen your skills. Step into the shoes of a tracker with advice from legendary hunters Jim Shockey and Wade Middleton.

Why we chose it Professional guidance and realistic mechanics combine to deliver a top-tier trophy-hunting experience.

Discover four classic regions across North America, from pine forests to open savannahs. Each packed with trophy-worthy wildlife like moose, bears, and hogs. The progression feels familiar and satisfying. Unlocking gear, improving aim, and chasing bigger challenges. And when that slow-motion bullet cam kicks in, it’s just like the moments veterans of the series know well.

Final Verdict: A classic trophy-hunting experience with expert guidance and life-like mechanics. Ideal for players who want structured expeditions and a taste of a professional hunt.

15. Green Hell [Best Amazon Hunting Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Year of release 2019 Developer Creepy Jar, FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT Publisher Creepy Jar,FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT Best For Hardcore jungle adventurers Metacritic score 78

The jungle is the enemy. Green Hell drops you into the dense, unforgiving Amazon rainforest. Every step is a fight to stay alive, where trapping, gathering, and crafting aren’t optional. They’re your only lifelines.

Spears, bows, and traps let you take down prey, while every plant you harvest might heal you… or kill you. Every shadow hides danger. Snakes, leeches, dehydration, or hallucinations can strike if you’re careless. It’s nature vs humans.

Pro tip Prioritize crafting essential gear and traps to efficiently hunt and stay alive in the jungle.

The Watch monitors your nutrition and health, while campfires and shelters are vital in the chaos of staying alive. Over time, your instincts sharpen, but the jungle has one job and never stops trying to kill you.

Final Verdict: A tense and immersive jungle ordeal where every hunt matters. Perfect for players who want to prove their staying power while navigating a dangerous, living ecosystem.

16. Stranded Deep [Best Ocean Survival Hunting Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux Year of release 2020 Developer Beam Team Games Publisher Beam Team Games Best For Ocean endurance and exploration players Metacritic score 65

Stranded Deep strands you in the vast Pacific after a plane crash. Armed with only your wits, a raft, and whatever you can find. You’ll investigate random tropical islands, fish for your dinner, hunt sharks, and scavenge shipwrecks while managing vital needs like hydration and shelter.

The ocean feels alive and dangerous. Sharks circle below, storms can flip your raft, and every swim is a moment full of suspense. Crafting matters: build rafts, shelters, water stills, and even a gyrocopter if you gather enough resources. Getting off the islands becomes an open-world quest in itself.

Pro tip Monitor currents, scout islands, and set up fishing traps. Prioritize essential resources like freshwater and edible fish to survive the early expedition.

It strikes a balance between tense ordeals and calming exploration. The ocean’s beauty pulls you in, though mechanics can feel wonky at times.

Final Verdict: An open-ocean endurance adventure that makes every catch and hunt feel vital. Great for players who want to explore, fish, and survive on remote islands.

17. Open Country [Best Survival-Adventure Hunting Game]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Fun Labs, 505 Games Publisher 505 Games Best For Casual survival hunters Metacritic score 56

Open Country blends staying alive with wildlife pursuits and adventure in a sprawling backcountry. You’ll hunt deer, elk, and other wildlife, but staying alive means more than just good aim. You’ll need to fish for food, gather resources, and set up camps as you push deeper into the backcountry.

Quests and NPCs give it a structured feel. They guide you through challenges, exploration goals, and skill progression. Building camps gives the impression of long-term staying power, while crafting and resource management keep you on your toes.

Pro tip Map out routes near food and water sources. Set up multiple camps, and rotate zones to optimize resource flow and gathering.

If you want untamed outdoors from the couch, it captures forests, rivers, and mountains in vivid, rugged, realness. You get the feeling of being truly off-grid.

Final Verdict: A laid-back outdoors sim with fishing, camp building, and quests. Perfect for players who enjoy pacing themselves across open landscapes with freedom and deliberate choices.

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Efecto Studios and Virtual Basement LLC Publisher Studio Wildcard, Snail Games USA Best For Dinosaur taming and survival enthusiasts Metacritic score 70

Imagine stepping onto a wild, untouched island where giant shadows move in the trees and the roar of a T-Rex shakes the ground. ARK: Survival Evolved crashes you into a prehistoric world where staying alive isn’t guaranteed. Naked and alone, you’ll craft tools and build shelters to persevere as a true monster hunter in a land teeming with danger.

Why we chose it Taming and surviving among prehistoric beasts in a dangerous world makes it the ultimate beast-slaying experience.

But the true magic is taming the beasts around you. From raptors that stalk the underbrush to towering brontos that rule the grasslands, every hunt is a chance to turn predator into partner. Building bonds with these creatures transforms the adventure.

Your humble camp becomes a fortress, your first spear gives way to saddles and mounted hunts. It’s honestly one of the hardest survival games you’ll ever play.

Final Verdict: If you ever dreamed of living alongside dinosaurs, teaming up with them, and thriving in a lost world, this makes that dream feel real.

19. Medieval Dynasty [Best Medieval Hunting Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Year of release 2020 Developer Render Cube Publisher Toplitz Productions, GS2 Games Inc Best For Medieval hunters and village-building fans Metacritic score 73

Step into the Middle Ages as a rookie hunter-whittler turned village founder in Medieval Dynasty. You start alone, stalking deer and boar with handmade bows and spears.

Seasons turn as you build a home, craft tools, gather crops, and tame the wild. Every harvest, hunted deer, and crafted axe keeps you and your family alive. It’s one of the best medieval games where expeditions and village management go hand in hand.

Why we chose it Gathering, village building, and dynasty creation blend endurance and planning uniquely.

The landscape is lush and ever-changing. Snow falls over your fledgling settlement and rivers flow past wooden structures. The forests burst with creatures and hidden resources.

Harvesting isn’t just for staying alive; it’s how you feed, trade, and expand your clan. Over time, you’ll recruit villagers, guide your dynasty across generations, and even shape your heir in your image.

Final Verdict: A medieval dynasty-builder for players who want to combine tactics, crafting, and a personal frontier experience.

20. Rust [Best Hardcore PvP Hunting Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, macOS, Linux Year of release 2018 Developer Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Publisher Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven, Plaion, Proxima Beta Pte. Limited Best For Hardcore PvP survival hunters Metacritic score 69

Rust is pure brutal wilderness. Here staying alive means you’re always balancing wildlife and avoiding fellow survivors. Spawn naked with just a rock and torch, you’ll rely on gathering, crafting, and taking down animals to stay alive. Deer, boars, bears, and wolves aren’t your only threats.

Animals play double duty. They can be hunted for food and materials, or become your downfall. Bears and wolves are dangerous, and while they’re risky to hunt, their meat, cloth, and fat are vital for early crafting and equipment.

Pro tip Coordinate resource runs and PvP approaches to thrive in hardcore multiplayer endurance play.

Crafting is deep: from simple bows and spears to firearms and fortified bases. The world’s biomes–jungles, deserts, grasslands, tundra–each demand different plans. And if you’re not careful, other players can raid your base anytime.

Final Verdict: If you want a savage, high-stakes hunt where every shot, trap, and alliance counts, Rust delivers as one of the most intense sandbox games out there.

FAQs

What is the best hunting game?

theHunter: Call of the Wild is widely regarded as the best hunting experience for its ultra-realistic tracking, massive open worlds, and immersive ecosystems. It’s ideal for players who want a true-to-life experience. It rewards strategy, perseverance, and observation.

What’s the easiest hunting game?

Deer Hunter Reloaded is perfect for beginners. Its arcade-style gameplay offers quick hunts, simple controls, and zero learning curve. It’s easy to pick up and play without needing advanced hunting skills or knowledge.

Are there any hunting VR games?

Yes. Several VR titles like theHunter: Call of the Wild VR and Duck Season let players hunt in immersive virtual environments. They offer realistic tracking, shooting, and interactive ecosystems for a fully hands-on experience.