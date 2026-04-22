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If you’re ready to take your tribe private, finding the best ARK server hosting is the first thing you need to sort out. Renting a dedicated server for ARK: Survival Evolved gives you full control over mods, taming rates, player caps, and custom rules – things you simply can’t touch on official servers.

The game still draws tens of thousands of concurrent players on Steam, and the demand for ARK: Survival server hosting stays strong across all tribe sizes. When comparing options, most players look for the same things: low latency, enough RAM headroom, strong mod support (Steam Workshop and ARK API/Beyond-API), and an easy-to-use control panel.

This guide covers the 10 best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting picks, all tested directly, with comparisons across use cases – budget setups, mod-heavy builds, large communities, beginners, and console crossplay. It also covers how to run a dedicated server on ARK, what you’ll actually pay at each tier, which providers offer genuine free trials, and what to check before you commit to a host.

Our Top Picks for the Best ARK Server Hosting

The best ARK server hosting options ranked by use case:

GTXGaming – Best ARK server hosting for advanced server configuration and mod-heavy setups HostHavoc – Best ARK server hosting for fast support and automatic ARK clustering GPortal – Best ARK server hosting for slot flexibility and official Studio Wildcard partnership PebbleHost – Best budget ARK server hosting for small tribes BisectHosting – Best ARK server hosting for beginners, intuitive panel, and 21 global locations Shockbyte – Best ARK server hosting for brand trust and large established ARK communities Apex Hosting – Best ARK server hosting for large communities with unlimited player slots Nodecraft – Best ARK server hosting for game switching and multi-game communities Nitrado – Best ARK server hosting for Xbox and PlayStation ARK dedicated servers SparkedHost – Best budget alternative with strong DDoS protection

1. GTXGaming [Best ARK Server Hosting for Advanced Server Configuration and Mod-Heavy Setups]

GTXGaming has operated since 2007–2008 and is the most feature-complete, best ARK server hosting pick on this list. The control panel covers virtually every ARK parameter (beacon tables, multipliers, dino spawn configs, and custom map seeds), making it the go-to best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting pick for admins running custom economy systems, tribe management plugins, or ARK Shop.

Testing on Ragnarok with 15 active players and a 20-mod stack, the experience was noticeably smoother than several pricier competitors, particularly during dino taming events when RAM spikes cause microstutters on underpowered nodes.

Hardware runs Ryzen 9 7950X on flagship nodes, Ryzen 9 5950X and i7 on others, DDR5 memory, and 28 global data centers. The custom TCAdmin-based panel covers map selection, mod management, RCON, scheduled messages, and cross-travel config, all provisionable in under 5 minutes. Admins researching how to run a dedicated server on ARK with full mod support will find GTXGaming’s panel reduces the setup curve significantly.

One-click Beyond-API support, an automated mod updater, and free unlimited cross-travel clustering are unique to GTXGaming on this list. For admins who need all three, it is the best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting choice. On the flip side, this hosting is PC (Steam/Epic) only; Nitrado holds console exclusivity. Base 8 GB RAM is the floor for vanilla ARK: Survival server hosting; Genesis 2 and Lost Island require at least 14 GB. GBP pricing, so check the USD equivalent before ordering.

PC-focused ARK: Survival server hosting on GTXGaming starts at £9.99/mo. Convert the price, then confirm whether this is the best ARK server hosting value for your region before purchasing.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Basic ARK Game Server £9.99/mo Monthly 8 GB RAM | 10 Slots | 100 GB NVMe PC only | All maps | Beyond-API | Auto mod updater | Cross-travel Medium ARK Game Server £18.98/mo Monthly 14 GB RAM | 10 Slots | 100 GB NVMe PC only | Genesis 2 / Lost Island OK | Beyond-API | Cross-travel Large ARK Game Server £32.98/mo Monthly 14 GB RAM | 40 Slots | 100 GB NVMe PC only | High-pop | Beyond-API | Cross-travel

All prices GBP from gtxgaming.co.uk on 01/04/2026. USD equivalent varies with currency fluctuations.

Pros Cons ✅ One-click Beyond-API (unique on this list)



✅ Automated mod updater (unique on this list)



✅ Free unlimited cross-travel clustering



✅ 28 global data centers, DDR5 hardware



✅ 24-hr money-back guarantee ❌ PC only, no console support



❌ GBP pricing, convert before ordering



❌ 8 GB base too low for Genesis 2



❌ Live chat response times vary



❌ Base plan unsuitable for modded builds

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Advanced Configs GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

2. HostHavoc [Best ARK Server Hosting for Fast Support and Automatic ARK Clustering]

HostHavoc built its reputation on one metric: support response time, which makes it one of the best ARK server hosting providers. Sub-10-minute average ticket response, free automatic ARK clustering via a single support ticket, and own-operated hardware are its main strength, and in testing, that response time held up consistently even during peak Friday evening hours when tribe wars kick off.

This is the right ARK: Survival server hosting pick for large PvP servers and multi-map cluster operators where downtime during active sessions has real consequences. That’s what separates genuinely best ARK server hosting for cluster operations from providers that merely support clustering on paper. HostHavoc explicitly calls out Genesis 2 and Lost Island as requiring 16 GB RAM on the pricing page; a strong signal that they understand real-world ARK admin problems.

Hardware runs its own-operated Xeon and Ryzen CPUs, DDR4/DDR5, and NVMe SSDs, with ARK API plugin support confirmed via FTP. No cloud-reseller middleman means lower and more consistent latency for ARK: Survival server hosting. Locations: NY, Montreal, Dallas, Chicago, LA, London, Amsterdam, Nuremberg (Atlanta and Frankfurt sold out at review), Singapore, and Sydney. PC (Steam/Epic) only, 72-hour guarantee.

On the downside, 30 slots is the minimum – there’s no smaller plan – and support is ticket-only with no live chat. Worth noting on pricing: a SPRING 10% promo code was active at the time of review. Since promo rates don’t last, verify current pricing before purchasing; that’s the only reliable way to answer how much is an ARK server at the rate you’ll actually be charged from month two onward.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 30 Slots – Monthly $15.00/mo Monthly NVMe SSD | Xeon/Ryzen DDR4/DDR5 | 10 Gbps PC only | All maps | ARK API via FTP | Auto clustering 30 Slots – Quarterly $14.25/mo Quarterly (save 5%) Same hardware PC only | All maps 30 Slots – 6 Months $13.80/mo Semi-annually (save 8%) Same hardware PC only | All maps 30 Slots – Annual $13.20/mo Annually (save 12%) Same hardware PC only | All maps Additional Slots (35–100) Slider ($0.50/slot base) Monthly+ Same hardware | Configurable slots PC only | Up to 100 slots | Genesis 2 needs 16 GB RAM add-on

All prices USD from hosthavoc.com on 01/04/2026. SPRING 10% promo active at review, verify before purchasing.

Pros Cons ✅ Sub-10-minute average ticket response



✅ Free automatic ARK clustering



✅ Own-operated hardware, not a cloud reseller



✅ 72-hour satisfaction guarantee



✅ Genesis 2 RAM requirements noted on pricing page ❌ Minimum 30 slots, no smaller option



❌ Ticket-only support, no live chat



❌ Some locations sold out at review



❌ Higher starting cost than budget picks



❌ Genesis 2 needs 16 GB RAM add-on

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Support & Clustering HostHavoc Try HostHavoc

3. GPortal [Best ARK Server Hosting for Slot Flexibility and Official Studio Wildcard Partnership]

GPortal is an official Studio Wildcard licensed partner, with servers appearing in the in-game ARK browser; a distinction that matters for communities importing official save games (20-slot minimum required). For the best ARK server hosting with institutional trust behind it, GPortal has a direct line to game update information no standard provider can match.

At $5.64 for 3 days, GPortal offers the most accessible pre-purchase test on this list. Players comparing ARK: Survival server hosting providers can verify latency, map loading, and config quality before spending on a full subscription – and for those still figuring out how to run a dedicated server on ARK, the trial doubles as a practical introduction to the panel with no long-term financial risk. GPortal is also a solid pick for the best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting for communities that prioritise official-server status.

Hardware runs Intel with HPE 3PAR SSD storage, Bulwark™ and Corero multi-layered DDoS protection, unlimited mod storage via Steam Workshop, and cross-travel between linked servers. Slots run 10–64 across 11 global regions. PC (Steam) only, 30/90-day prepaid billing.

Period-based billing can be unintuitive for monthly budget planning, ASA requires a separate VPS product outside these Gamecloud plans, and Gamecloud switching has architecture restrictions, which means not all games are interchangeable. No Xbox or PlayStation support on any of these plans.

Players wanting clarity on platform compatibility before purchasing should check if ARK: Survival Evolved is cross-platform first.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 30 Days / 10 Slots $15.82 per 30 days 30-day prepaid period Intel | HPE 3PAR SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero 10 Slots | PC only | All ARK maps | Gamecloud | Official partner 90 Days / 10 Slots (Top Seller) $42.71 per 90 days 90-day prepaid Intel | HPE 3PAR SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero 10 Slots | PC only | Best value period plan | Gamecloud 90 Days / 20 Slots $62.74 per 90 days 90-day prepaid Intel | HPE 3PAR SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero 20 Slots | PC only | Required for official save import | Gamecloud 3-Day Trial From $5.64 3-day prepaid trial Intel | HPE 3PAR SSD | DDoS 10 Slots | PC only | Risk-free test Custom Configuration Configurable via order flow Configurable Intel | HPE 3PAR SSD | DDoS 10–64 Slots | PC only | Gamecloud

All prices USD from g-portal.com on 01/04/2026.

Pros Cons ✅ Official Studio Wildcard licensed partner



✅ 3-day trial from $5.64



✅ Gamecloud: 100+ games in one slot pool



✅ Bulwark™ + Corero multi-layered DDoS



✅ 11 global regions ❌ Period billing, not calendar-month



❌ PC only, no Xbox/PS



❌ ASA requires a separate VPS product



❌ 20-slot minimum for official save imports



❌ Gamecloud switching has architecture restrictions

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Slot Flexibility GPortal Try GPortal

4. PebbleHost [Best Budget ARK Server Hosting]

PebbleHost occupies a niche most hosting reviews underestimate; genuinely budget-friendly, best ARK server hosting without the corner-cutting that usually comes with it. At $11.99/month for 30 slots, it delivers a Xeon E5-1630v3 @ 3.7 GHz, 7 GB DDR4 ECC RAM, unmetered SSD storage, and 160 Gb/s DDoS protection, comfortably handling a modded Island server for 8–15 players. For anyone asking how much is an ARK server on a strict budget, $11.99/month is the confirmed lowest 30-slot price on this list. Tribes prioritising value without cutting corners on reliability will find it the best ARK server hosting pick at this price tier.

Testing on Ragnarok with 12 mods, the experience was stable, confirming that budget ARK: Survival server hosting can deliver solid performance. The modified Pterodactyl panel was surprisingly capable for the price point, with automatic mod installer/uninstaller, 7-day automatic backups, full FTP access, and real-time resource analytics. ARK API support confirmed via FTP, panel demo accessible at demo.pebblehost.com. Locations cover UK, US, and Australia, for PC (Steam) only.

The Xeon E5-1630v3 is an older architecture (circa 2013–2014), sitting below the Ryzen 9 hardware on higher-tier picks, which affects tick rate consistency under heavy dino taming loads. No live chat, no game switching, and no ARK clustering support.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes ARK – 30 Slots $11.99/mo Monthly 7 GB DDR4 ECC | 30 Slots | Unmetered SSD PC only | All maps | ARK API via FTP | 7-day backups | 160 Gb/s DDoS ARK – 50 Slots $19.99/mo Monthly 8 GB DDR4 ECC | 50 Slots | Unmetered SSD PC only | All maps | ARK API via FTP | 7-day backups | 160 Gb/s DDoS ARK – 70 Slots (est.) ~$24.99/mo Monthly 10 GB DDR4 ECC | 70 Slots | Unmetered SSD PC only | Verify exact pricing at pebblehost.com/game/ark ARK – 100 Slots (est.) ~$29.99/mo Monthly 12 GB DDR4 ECC | 100 Slots | Unmetered SSD PC only | Verify exact pricing at pebblehost.com/game/ark

Higher-tier pricing estimated, verify at pebblehost.com/game/ark before purchasing.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest confirmed price at $11.99/mo



✅ 7-day automatic backups at no cost



✅ 160 Gb/s DDoS protection at entry price



✅ Unmetered SSD storage



✅ Public panel demo accessible ❌ Older Xeon hardware, lower tick rate ceiling



❌ UK/US/AU only, no wider global coverage



❌ No live chat



❌ No ARK clustering support



❌ No game switching

★ Best Budget ARK Server Hosting PebbleHost Try PebbleHost

5. BisectHosting [Best ARK Server Hosting for Beginners and Intuitive Setup]

The best ARK server hosting pick for first-timers is BisectHosting, where the Starbase panel stays genuinely accessible for new server owners while still exposing RCON, config editors, one-click ARK clustering, and FTP for experienced admins. With 21 global locations (widest on this list) and 24/7 live chat averaging 15 minutes, it covers geographic reach and support accessibility better than any other option here. That global spread gives BisectHosting a genuine latency edge in ARK: Survival server hosting for tribes distributed across multiple continents.

BisectHosting was also notably vocal in opposition to the Nitrado exclusivity deal for ARK: Survival Ascended, reinforcing its positioning as a player-first best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting pick.

Hardware runs NVMe SSDs across NA, EU, Australia, and Asia Pacific, with Steam/Epic crossplay confirmed, DDoS protection included, and a free customisable subdomain on every plan. PC only, no Xbox/PlayStation support.

Dynamic slider pricing means exact costs require visiting BisectHosting’s website directly. Backup retention is 3 days, shorter than PebbleHost‘s 7-day window, and BisectOne game switching and BisectBoost CPU are paid add-ons. Players already familiar with how to host a Minecraft server will find the panel logic transfers directly.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 10 GB – The Island Plan $29.99/mo Monthly ($26.99 Q | $25.49 SA | $23.99 Annual) 10 GB NVMe | 1–25 Players | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC only | Steam/Epic crossplay | ARK clustering | All maps 14 GB – DLC Maps Plan (Most Popular) $41.99/mo Monthly ($37.79 Q | $35.69 SA | $33.59 Annual) 14 GB NVMe | 26–50 Players | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC only | Genesis 2 / Lost Island OK | ARK clustering 16 GB – Modded Maps Plan $47.99/mo Monthly ($43.19 Q | $40.79 SA | $38.39 Annual) 16 GB NVMe | 51–70 Players | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC only | Heavy mods | ARK clustering | Best value for modded Custom (10–48 GB) From $29.99/mo ($3.00/GB) Monthly / Q / SA / Annual Configurable NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC only | Configurable | ARK clustering

All prices USD from bisecthosting.com on 01/04/2026. Quarterly: -10%, semi-annual: -15%, annual: -20%.

Pros Cons ✅ Starbase panel – most beginner-friendly on this list



✅ 21 global locations, widest on this list



✅ 24/7 live chat, 15-min average response



✅ Steam/Epic crossplay, one-click ARK clustering



✅ Game switching to 100+ titles ❌ BisectOne and BisectBoost are paid extras



❌ No Xbox/PS support



❌ 3-day backup window, shorter than PebbleHost



❌ Dynamic pricing, no fixed-tier marketing page



❌ Higher starting price than budget picks

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Beginners BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

6. Shockbyte [Best ARK Server Hosting for Brand Trust and Community Reputation]

For the best ARK server hosting from a brand with long-term community trust, Shockbyte has been one of the most recognised names in game server hosting since 2013, backed by 7,000+ five-star reviews across a 60+ game catalogue including ARK: Survival Evolved.

Three named plans – Raptor, Sabertooth, and Rex – map cleanly to player count tiers, removing the guesswork from spec selection. That simplicity makes Shockbyte one of the most straightforward entry points for ARK: Survival server hosting at any tribe size. Veterans, meanwhile, get what they actually want from the best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting pick in this tier: reliable hardware, consistent uptime, and no billing surprises from month two onward.

ARK Server Manager compatibility lets advanced admins fine-tune gameusersettings.ini and game.ini configurations directly from a Windows desktop tool, beyond what most panels expose.

Hardware runs AMD EPYC processors, unlimited NVMe storage, unlimited bandwidth, and 480 Gbps DDoS protection across all plans. Steam/Epic crossplay confirmed, game switching to 60+ titles, annual billing saves 25%.

The Raptor plan’s 10 GB RAM sits below the Genesis 2 and Lost Island threshold; start on Sabertooth (12 GB) for those maps. A 30% first-month promo was active at review, so verify current pricing before budgeting. The 3-day money-back guarantee is the closest Shockbyte gets to a best free ARK server hosting trial, and it’s enough time to stress-test performance under a real player load. Note that there’s no dedicated Xbox/PlayStation server support.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Raptor $14.99/mo ($10.49 first month – 30% off) Monthly (Annual: ~$11.24/mo, save 25%) 10 GB RAM | Unlimited NVMe | 480 Gbps DDoS PC only | Unlimited players (~30 rec.) | All maps except Genesis 2 / Lost Island Sabertooth (Most Popular) $29.99/mo ($20.99 first month – 30% off) Monthly (Annual: ~$22.49/mo, save 25%) 12 GB RAM | Unlimited NVMe | 480 Gbps DDoS PC only | Unlimited players (~70 rec.) | All maps | Genesis 2 OK Rex $49.99/mo ($34.99 first month – 30% off) Monthly (Annual: ~$37.49/mo, save 25%) 16 GB+ RAM | Unlimited NVMe | 480 Gbps DDoS PC only | Unlimited players (~125 rec.) | All maps | Heavy mods

USD from shockbyte.com on 01/04/2026. 30% first-month promo active at review, verify. Annual saves 25%.

Pros Cons ✅ 7,000+ five-star reviews



✅ 480 Gbps DDoS protection



✅ Unlimited NVMe storage on all plans



✅ ARK Server Manager compatibility



✅ 25% savings on annual plans ❌ Raptor 10 GB below Genesis 2 threshold



❌ Promo pricing can distort budget planning



❌ PC only, no console



❌ Support can slow during peak periods

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Brand Trust & Value Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

7. Apex Hosting [Best ARK Server Hosting for Large Communities with Unlimited Player Slots]

Apex Hosting stands out among best ARK server hosting picks for one reason: unlimited player slots on every plan, with no artificial slot ceiling as communities grow. That removes the per-slot cost calculation that complicates ARK: Survival server hosting pricing on most other providers. Both ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK: Survival Ascended are supported, which makes it the only provider on this list covering both versions.

The EX Series runs 4 dedicated vCores at up to 4.8 GHz, directly benefiting tick rate consistency during large-scale tribe wars – exactly where CPU frequency matters most for 50–100+ player ARK: Survival server hosting.

Hardware runs Ryzen 9 7950X (US) or Ryzen 7 5800X (AU), NVMe storage, and 20+ global locations, with a mobile-accessible custom panel covering one-click mod management, map switching, ARK API, RCON, cluster linking, and game switching to 20+ titles.

The 4 GB minimum plan is below optimal for most real-world ARK setups; use the 5 GB recommended plan as your baseline. When budgeting, always use the recurring rate from month two – the first-month promo is a one-time discount, not the ongoing cost. That said, unlimited player slots and EX Series CPU performance make it a compelling best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting option for communities that have outgrown slot-capped plans. Note there’s no dedicated Xbox or PlayStation support.

For players cross-referencing survival game hosting standards, the best Rust server hosting guide covers similar CPU and slot criteria for high-population servers.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 4 GB RAM – Minimum for ARK: SE $14.99/mo recurring ($11.24 first month) Monthly (Q: ~$13.49/mo, save 10%) 4 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS PC only | Unlimited players | All maps | Steam/Epic crossplay 5 GB RAM (Recommended) $18.75/mo recurring ($14.06 first month) Monthly (Q: ~$16.88/mo, save 10%) 5 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS PC only | Unlimited players | All maps | Recommended by Apex 10 GB RAM – Advanced / All Modpacks $35.00/mo recurring ($26.25 first month) Monthly (Q: ~$31.50/mo, save 10%) 10 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS PC only | Genesis 2 / Lost Island OK | Heavy mods | Large cluster Custom From $1.49/mo Monthly (billed monthly) Fully configurable RAM | NVMe | Unlimited Slots PC only | Configurable | All maps

USD from apexminecrafthosting.com on 01/04/2026. First-month promo applies to initial billing only. Recurring rate from month 2.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans



✅ ASE and ASA both supported



✅ EX Series 4 dedicated vCores at 4.8 GHz



✅ 24/7 live chat



✅ 20+ global server locations ❌ 4 GB minimum is below optimal for most ARK setups



❌ First-month vs. recurring rate gap



❌ No Xbox/PS support

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Large Communities Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

8. Nodecraft [Best ARK Server Hosting for Multi-Game Communities and Game Switching]

Nodecraft takes a different approach to the best ARK server hosting: it’s built for players who refuse to commit to a single game, with ARK: Survival server hosting as one tile in a larger multi-game ecosystem. The NodePanel 2 app (iOS/Android) solves one of the most practical challenges of how to run a dedicated server on ARK remotely – server restarts and player management from a phone, no browser required. That mobile-first approach makes it the best ARK server hosting option for admins who stay connected outside gaming hours.

Save & Swap game switching covers 53+ titles at no extra cost: a tribe can archive their ARK world, run Valheim for winter, and return with world state fully preserved. Hardware runs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, DDR5 ECC RAM, unlimited players, and 27 global locations across all Pro plans.

Critical note: Nodecraft Lite is NOT suitable for ARK; persistent world and dino AI require 24/7 uptime, only the Pro plans provide this. Support runs 11:30 am–8 pm CST only, a significant gap for EU and APAC communities.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Pro – 2 GB RAM $9.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $8.98 | Annual: $7.98) 2 GB | 10 GB SSD | 20 GB Cloud Backup PC only | Unlimited players | Too small for most ARK setups Pro – 4 GB RAM $19.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $17.98 | Annual: $15.98) 4 GB | 20 GB SSD | 40 GB Cloud Backup PC only | Unlimited players | Vanilla ARK small tribe Pro – 8 GB RAM (min. for modded) $39.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $35.98 | Annual: $31.98) 8 GB | 40 GB SSD | 80 GB Cloud Backup PC only | Unlimited players | Standard modded ARK Pro – 12 GB RAM $59.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $53.98 | Annual: $47.98) 12 GB | 60 GB SSD | 120 GB Cloud Backup PC only | Genesis 2 / Lost Island OK | Heavy mods Pro – 16 GB RAM $79.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $71.98 | Annual: $63.98) 16 GB | 80 GB SSD | 160 GB Cloud Backup PC only | Large community | Full mod stack | Cluster Lite – 2 GB (Wake & Play) From $5.96/mo Annual (monthly ~$7.48) 2 GB | SSD | Hibernates when idle NOT recommended for ARK – requires 24/7 uptime

USD from nodecraft.com on 01/04/2026. Lite plans NOT suitable for ARK. 3-month: -10%, annual: -20%.

Pros Cons ✅ NodePanel 2 iOS/Android app



✅ Save & Swap: 53+ game switching, free



✅ AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + DDR5 ECC RAM



✅ 27 global server locations



✅ Cloud backup included ❌ Support limited to 11:30am–8pm CST



❌ Lite plan NOT suitable for ARK



❌ 8 GB minimum for modded ARK at $39.98/mo



❌ No Xbox/PS support



❌ Higher cost for minimum viable modded setup

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Multi-Game Communities Nodecraft Try Nodecraft

9. Nitrado [Best ARK Server Hosting for Xbox and PlayStation ARK Server Hosting]

When it comes to the best ARK server hosting for console players, Nitrado stands alone – it is the only provider on this list with dedicated server support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For anyone figuring out how to run a dedicated server on ARK without a PC, Nitrado is the only realistic path.

The Windows Store/Xbox app lets console players rent and manage servers in under 15 minutes, no PC, browser, or command line required. Nitrado also holds exclusive commercial hosting rights for ARK: Survival Ascended, covering both ARK generations in one place, which is the clearest answer for anyone researching how to run a dedicated server on ARK from a console.

Hardware runs Xeon E5 v4, HPE 3PAR SSD storage, all DLCs supported, cross-travel between linked servers, and game switching to 100+ titles. iOS/Android app available, 24/7 support, 30-day subscription billing.

Nitrado‘s console monopoly means no pricing competition for Xbox/PlayStation ARK hosting, pushing per-slot costs above PC-only alternatives. For anyone asking how much is an ARK server on console, the answer requires checking the platform-specific pricing pages, as Xbox and PlayStation tiers are priced separately from the PC plans. Support has widespread community complaints about slow response times and billing disputes, so document all transactions. The ASA exclusivity deal remains controversial.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 10 Slots $16.19 per 30 days 30-day subscription Xeon E5 v4 | HPE 3PAR SSD PC (Steam) | CrossARK compatible | Game switching 100+ | All DLCs 16 Slots (Most Popular) $20.99 per 30 days 30-day subscription Xeon E5 v4 | HPE 3PAR SSD PC (Steam) | CrossARK compatible | Game switching | All DLCs 32 Slots $39.49 per 30 days 30-day subscription Xeon E5 v4 | HPE 3PAR SSD PC (Steam) | CrossARK compatible | Game switching | All DLCs Custom Configurable 3–365 day runtime Xeon E5 v4 | HPE 3PAR SSD 10–200 Slots | PC / Xbox One / PS4 platforms available

USD from server.nitrado.net on 01/04/2026 (PC/Tokyo shown). Xbox/PS pricing on separate platform-specific pages.

Pros Cons ✅ Only provider with Xbox One and PS4 ARK support



✅ Exclusive ASA commercial host



✅ Windows Store/Xbox app for console-first setup



✅ 100+ game switching



✅ iOS/Android app ❌ Platform monopoly, no pricing competition on console



❌ Support response times widely reported as slow



❌ 30-day billing, not calendar-month



❌ Community friction around ASA exclusivity



❌ Higher per-slot cost vs. PC-only picks

★ Best ARK Server Hosting for Xbox and PlayStation Nitrado Try Nitrado

10. SparkedHost [Best Budget Alternative with Strong DDoS Protection]

SparkedHost closes out this best ARK server hosting list as a competitive budget pick with one feature that punches well above its price tier: enterprise-grade DDoS mitigation on every plan at no extra cost, a meaningful differentiator for ARK PvP communities that get targeted during raid events. Plan names drawn from in-game ARK resources – Thatch, Wood, Flint, Stone, Metal, Crystal – signal this host specifically targets survival game communities.

Three transparent hardware tiers cover Budget (shared CPU, SSD), Enterprise (dedicated-core, NVMe), and Extreme (high-core NVMe, Game Vault), all running the Apollo Panel with Steam Workshop, ARK API support, automatic backups, RCON, and unlimited player slots. Under-5-minute provisioning, US and EU locations confirmed, all ARK maps and DLCs supported, PC (Steam/Epic) only.

The Budget tier uses standard SSD, which is adequate for vanilla ARK: Survival server hosting, but Enterprise NVMe is the minimum for any modded server. Smaller provider with lower community review volume than top picks on this list. No Xbox or PlayStation support.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Budget – Thatch (Best Seller) $8.00/mo | Q:$7.60 | SA:$7.04 | Annual:$6.40 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 8 GB RAM | 50 GB SSD – NOT NVMe 5–10 Recommended Players | Vanilla only | PC only Budget – Wood $12.00/mo | Q:$11.40 | SA:$10.56 | Annual:$9.60 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 12 GB RAM | 50 GB SSD – NOT NVMe 10–15 Recommended Players | Vanilla only | PC only Enterprise – Flint (Best Seller) $18.00/mo | Q:$17.10 | SA:$15.84 | Annual:$14.40 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 8 GB RAM | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault 15–25 Recommended Players | Mods OK | PC only Enterprise – Stone $28.00/mo | Q:$26.60 | SA:$24.64 | Annual:$22.40 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 12 GB RAM | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault 25–30 Recommended Players | PC only Extreme – Metal (Best Seller) $40.00/mo | Q:$38.00 | SA:$35.20 | Annual:$32.00 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3 Cores | 10 GB RAM | 150 GB NVMe | Game Vault 30–50 Recommended Players | PC only Extreme – Crystal $52.00/mo | Q:$49.40 | SA:$45.76 | Annual:$41.60 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3 Cores | 14 GB RAM | 150 GB NVMe | Game Vault 50 Recommended Players | PC only

USD from sparkedhost.com on 01/04/2026 (Miami, FL). Quarterly: -5%, semi-annual: -12%, annual: -20%.

Pros Cons ✅ Enterprise DDoS on all plans at no extra cost



✅ Entry pricing from $8.00/mo



✅ ARK-themed plan naming, survival-focused



✅ Under-5-minute provisioning



✅ Enterprise/Extreme NVMe tiers available ❌ Budget tier is SSD, not NVMe



❌ Smaller provider, less review history than top picks



❌ No ARK clustering support



❌ No Xbox/PS support



❌ Budget SSD tier not for modded ARK

★ Best Budget ARK Hosting with Enterprise DDoS SparkedHost Try SparkedHost

Provider Comparison Table

If you’ve skimmed the reviews and still aren’t sure which direction to go, this is the table to bookmark. It covers every provider side by side across the specs that actually matter for ARK: Survival server hosting – RAM, slots, panel, clustering, console support, and more. For anyone still narrowing down the best ARK server hosting pick by use case, the final row maps each provider to the scenario it suits best.

Feature GTXGaming HostHavoc GPortal PebbleHost BisectHosting Shockbyte Apex Hosting Nodecraft Nitrado SparkedHost Starting Price £9.99/mo (Basic, 10 slots) $15.00/mo (30 slots) $15.82/30 days (10 slots) $11.99/mo (30 slots) $29.99/mo (10 GB) $14.99/mo (Raptor) $14.99/mo recurring (4 GB) $9.98/mo (Pro 2 GB) $20.99/30 days (16 slots) $8.00/mo (Budget) RAM 8–14 GB NVMe (unspec.) Unspecified 7–12 GB DDR4 10–16+ GB NVMe 10–16+ GB NVMe 4–32 GB 2–16 GB DDR5 Xeon E5 v4 SSD 8–14 GB Player Slots 10–250+ 30–100 10–64 30–100 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 10–200 5–50 Control Panel Custom/TCAdmin TCAdmin v2 GPortal Web Custom Pterodactyl Starbase Custom Shockbyte Custom Apex NodePanel 2 Nitrado Web Apollo Mod Support ✓ Full + Beyond-API ✓ Full + ARK API ✓ Workshop ✓ Full ✓ Full ✓ Full ✓ Full ✓ Full ✓ Full ✓ Full Auto Mod Updater ✓ unique feature ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Beyond-API Plugin ✓ one-click ✓ FTP ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ DDoS Protection ✓ Enterprise ✓ Enterprise ✓ Bulwark+Corero ✓ 160 Gb/s ✓ Included ✓ 480 Gbps ✓ Included ✓ Included ✓ Hardware ✓ Enterprise ARK Clustering ✓ free ✓ free auto ✓ ✗ ✓ one-click ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ Server Locations 28 global 12 locations 11 regions UK/US/AU 21 global Multiple global 20+ global 27 global 9 regions Miami+ Xbox/PS Support ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✗ PC only ✓ Xbox/PS4 ✗ PC only Free Trial / MBG 24-hr MBG 72-hr guarantee $5.64 3-day trial [verify] 3-day MBG 3-day MBG [verify] 24-hr free trial [verify] ✗ Best For Advanced configs + Beyond-API Fast support + clustering Official partner + slots Budget value Beginners Brand trust + value Large communities Game switching Xbox/PS4 console ARK Budget + DDoS

GTXGaming priced in GBP. Nitrado billed per 30-day period. Apex shows recurring rate from month 2. PebbleHost higher-tier pricing estimated.

Quick picks for best ARK server hosting by use case:

Best overall: GTXGaming – Beyond-API one-click, automated mod updater, free cross-travel

GTXGaming – Beyond-API one-click, automated mod updater, free cross-travel Best support: HostHavoc – sub-10-min response, free auto clustering, 72-hr guarantee

HostHavoc – sub-10-min response, free auto clustering, 72-hr guarantee Best budget ARK: Survival server hosting: PebbleHost – $11.99/mo, 7-day backups, 160 Gb/s DDoS

PebbleHost – $11.99/mo, 7-day backups, 160 Gb/s DDoS Best for beginners: BisectHosting – Starbase panel, 21 locations, 15-min live chat

BisectHosting – Starbase panel, 21 locations, 15-min live chat Best for large communities: Apex Hosting – unlimited slots, EX Series vCores

Apex Hosting – unlimited slots, EX Series vCores Best for console ARK: Nitrado – only provider with Xbox/PlayStation support

ARK Server Hosting Feature Comparison

Beyond-API plugin support, an automated mod updater, and ARK clustering are the three features that separate the best ARK server hosting picks from generic game hosts.

GTXGaming is the only provider on this list with a native automated mod updater and one-click Beyond-API support. Only Nitrado supports Xbox One and PlayStation 4 dedicated ARK servers – every other provider on this list is PC only. Live chat is absent from HostHavoc, GPortal, and PebbleHost, despite strong ticket response times. PebbleHost and SparkedHost have no ARK clustering support.

Players familiar with other survival game server standards can cross-reference: best Minecraft server hosting covers similar mod support and control panel criteria.

For players focused on budget comparisons specifically, the cheapest Minecraft server hosting uses the same evaluation framework and is worth reading alongside this guide.

Feature GTX HH GP PH BH SB AH NC NIT SPKD DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ One-Click Install ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Backups ✓ ✓ nightly ✓ ✓ 7-day ✓ 3-day ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ One-Click Mods ✓ ✓ ✓ Workshop ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Steam/Epic Crossplay ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Xbox/PS Support ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ Free Subdomain ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 24/7 Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Live Chat ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ Discord ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ Game Switching ✓ ✗ ✓ Gamecloud ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ Steam Workshop ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Mod Updater ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ARK Clustering ✓ free ✓ free auto ✓ ✗ ✓ one-click ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ Beyond-API Plugin ✓ one-click ✓ FTP ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗

GTX=GTXGaming, HH=HostHavoc, GP=GPortal, PH=PebbleHost, BH=BisectHosting, SB=Shockbyte, AH=Apex Hosting, NC=Nodecraft, NIT=Nitrado, SPKD=SparkedHost

Minimum Server Requirements for ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK is one of the most resource-intensive survival games to server-host, with RAM requirements far above Valheim or Conan Exiles. Understanding these specs is non-negotiable before choosing any ARK: Survival server hosting plan, especially for Genesis 2 and Lost Island maps, which HostHavoc explicitly flags as requiring 16 GB RAM on the pricing page. The table below maps hardware requirements across player tiers for standard ARK: Survival server hosting setups.

Player Count RAM CPU Cores Storage Notes 1–10 players 8 GB 2+ cores 50+ GB SSD Minimum viable; vanilla maps only 10–30 players 12–14 GB 4+ cores 100+ GB SSD Supports mods; recommended baseline for most tribes 30–50 players 16 GB 6+ cores 150+ GB SSD Required for Genesis 2 and Lost Island maps 50–100 players 20–24 GB 8+ cores 200+ GB SSD High-pop servers; heavy mod load; consider clustering

Each mod adds RAM and CPU overhead; a server running 30 mods should budget an additional 4–8 GB beyond the vanilla baseline. Beyond-API/ARK API plugins add further overhead for custom economy systems. Each map in a cluster runs as a separate server instance, so a 3-map cluster requires three separate rentals. That context is what makes the pricing tables useful for calculating how much is an ARK server for your setup. Nailing the spec-to-player-count match is the practical starting point for how to run a dedicated server on ARK reliably.

ARK servers develop memory leaks over time; scheduled restarts every 6–12 hours are standard practice, so confirm every host on your shortlist includes a scheduled restart tool.

How to Choose the Right ARK Server Host

The best ARK server hosting pick for your tribe comes down to five variables: hardware specs, server location, control panel usability, mod support depth, and billing flexibility. For players new to ARK: Survival server hosting, asking how to run a dedicated server on ARK for the first time, working through each of these before purchasing prevents the most common costly mistakes.

1. Server Performance (RAM, CPU, SSD/NVMe)

8 GB RAM is the absolute floor for any best ARK server hosting setup, with 12–16 GB as the practical recommendation for most real-world tribes. Genesis 2 and Lost Island specifically require 16 GB – this is non-negotiable for those maps.

NVMe write speed directly affects world save performance; for large modded ARK servers with complex builds, NVMe is strongly recommended over standard SSD. This directly impacts how much is an ARK server worth paying for, since NVMe-backed plans cost more, but the performance gap on modded ARK: Survival server hosting is real.

2. Server Locations

Proximity to your player base is the single most important latency factor. A NA tribe on a Singapore-hosted server will hit 200–300ms ping, which makes PvP combat essentially unplayable. For tribes split across regions, choose a host with both NA and EU covered – GTXGaming (28 global), BisectHosting (21 global), GPortal (11 regions), and HostHavoc (12 locations) all qualify. Check whether the specific ARK node is available in your preferred region, as some providers have sold-out locations; HostHavoc had Atlanta and Frankfurt sold out at the time of review.

3. Ease of Setup and Control Panel

For the best ARK server hosting experience, a good control panel needs a built-in ini config editor, one-click mod installation from Steam Workshop, easy map switching between official DLCs, and a working RCON console.

Beginners should prioritise BisectHosting‘s Starbase panel; advanced users will get the most out of GTXGaming‘s depth of ARK-specific parameter exposure. Learning how to run a dedicated server on ARK is significantly easier on a well-designed panel – Nitrado covers both expert mode (direct ini editing) and a beginner-guided mode for players new to server admin.

4. Mod Support

ARK‘s modding ecosystem is one of the richest in survival gaming, with Structures Plus, Awesome Spyglass, and Dino Storage v2 as standard on most community servers. The key checklist for best ARK: Survival Evolved server hosting mod support: one-click Steam Workshop installation, Workshop Collections support, automatic mod updating (GTXGaming only), and Beyond-API/ARK API plugin support. Confirm your full mod load is supported before purchasing – some hosts cap mod counts or have storage limits that cause problems once a server is live.

5. Scalability

Choose a host that lets you upgrade RAM, player slots, and storage independently. GTXGaming‘s modular add-on system is the most flexible; hosts that bundle RAM and slots together are less adaptable as community size shifts. Cluster scalability matters equally – both GTXGaming and HostHavoc include free cross-travel clustering, a meaningful cost saving for multi-map setups compared to providers that charge per cluster link.

6. Price and Billing Flexibility

Monthly billing is safest for first-time ARK: Survival server hosting setups before locking into annual plans. Addressing how much is an ARK server: typical entry-level ARK: Survival server hosting runs $8–$30/month, scaling to $40–$80/month for large modded servers. Genesis 2 and Lost Island push costs to $28–$50/month minimum, due to 12–16 GB RAM requirements.

The best free ARK server hosting as a permanent option does not exist at a quality level worth recommending – but best free ARK server hosting trials from GPortal ($5.64/3 days), GTXGaming (24-hr MBG), and Shockbyte (3-day MBG) let you test performance before fully committing.

My Overall Verdict on The Best ARK Server Hosting

The main evaluation criteria across the best ARK server hosting picks here cover performance, pricing, mod support, console support, clustering, and support quality.

For advanced configs and mod-heavy ARK: Survival server hosting: GTXGaming .

For fast support and auto-clustering: HostHavoc .

For budget ARK: Survival server hosting at $11.99/mo: PebbleHost .

For beginners: BisectHosting .

For large communities: Apex Hosting .

For Xbox/PlayStation console ARK: Nitrado, the only option on this list.

For anyone researching how to run a dedicated server on ARK alongside how much is a ARK server across tiers, this guide has the full picture.

Before committing, cross-check Genesis 2/Lost Island RAM requirements, Beyond-API support, and console platform compatibility against your specific setup – these three factors alone can significantly shift the monthly cost of ARK: Survival server hosting.

Whichever direction you go, the best ARK server hosting option for your tribe is the one that fits your player count, map choice, and mod stack without surprises in month two.

FAQs