13 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2026

I always keep an eye out for the best dinosaur games because nothing beats the thrill of prehistoric giants as they come to life on your screen. You might want to survive in the wild with friends, build a custom theme park, or stomp around as a LEGO T. rex. Luckily, a great title exists for your exact playstyle.

A massive library of releases can easily overwhelm anyone, so I explored the top dino games for you. I rounded up the standout picks across the genre, so you can skip the guesswork and jump straight into the action.

Our Top Picks for Dinosaur Games

When it comes to the best dinosaur games, most people usually first think of dinosaur world builders. And while some of these titles undeniably deserve a spot on the list, there’s a lot more diversity than some might think. For example, here are the top three titles from my list:

1 ARK: Survival Evolved 2017 Fight for your survival in a simulated world filled with dinosaurs, mythical beasts, and raw danger. Buy now 2 Jurassic World Evolution 2 2021 Build and take care of your ultimate dinosaur park in the ever-fascinating Jurassic World universe. Buy now 3 Path of Titans 2022 Live and grow as a real dinosaur, starting small and becoming an apex predator, in a world shared with other players. Buy now

Keep in mind that this is but a sneak peek at the full list that I’ve prepared for you. I’ve got 13 titles in total and a whole lot more details that I want to share with you. Scroll down because chances are your perfect dinosaur game is just around the corner.

13 Best Dinosaur Games: Explore the Dino World

I could probably talk about these games and what makes them so awesome without actually getting to them for a long time. But that’s not why we’re here, are we? So without further ado, let’s dive into the full list and find out what these games are all about!

1. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best Dinosaur Game for Taming Dinosaurs]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2017 Developer/Publisher Studio Wildcard Metacritic Score 70

If you want a chaotic survival experience, ARK: Survival Evolved easily stands among the best dinosaur games ever released. You wake up stranded and clueless on a massive island filled with dinosaurs.

Open-world dino games usually emphasize survival, but ARK elevates the experience with full base building. Establishing defensive turrets and taming traps early forms part of essential dinosaur game best strategies. It’s brutal, but that’s what makes it so addictive.

Taming dinosaurs is the real hook. The game has over 100 creatures to tame, each with unique abilities, making it a standout pick among the best dinosaur games. The world is huge, the crafting system is deep, and multiplayer is absolute madness.

Constructing a wooden taming trap early forms part of dinosaur game best strategies when isolating high-level carnivores. Progression systems in open-world dino games rarely offer this level of utility for resource farming.

Why we chose it If you want a chaotic open-world experience with deep taming mechanics, ARK: Survival Evolved easily stands among the best dinosaur games ever released.

That said, ARK isn’t for the faint of heart. It can be buggy, it’s definitely grindy, and the survival mechanics are often punishing. Balancing weight distribution and fortitude stats is key to dinosaur game best strategies on official servers.

Yet with 84% of positive reviews from over 540,000 Steam players, it’s clear that there is always something to come back to. And as someone who put in well over a hundred hours into the game myself, I absolutely agree. Go check it out!

My Verdict: If you love taming wild creatures and base-building, ARK: Survival Evolved remains one of the best dinosaur games for long-term progression. Over 100 dinosaurs are yours to tame.

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2. Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Best Dinosaur Game for Building Your Own Dino Park]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Management Simulation, Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer/Publisher Frontier Developments Metacritic Score 76

Have you ever watched the Jurassic World movies and wondered what it would be like to manage your own dino park? Then check out Jurassic World Evolution 2 because it has everything you could want from a dinosaur park builder.

It’s simply amazing. The dinosaurs feel alive, with over 75 species that roam, hunt, and even pack-hunt together. Advanced behavioral AI elevates it above standard management dino games and, with the newly introduced Chaos Theory mode, you can now rewrite history, fixing (or making) the same mistakes from the movies.

Why we chose it If you want to manage a full-scale prehistoric resort, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is widely considered one of the best dinosaur games for management and strategy fans.

Double-fencing carnivore enclosures remains essential to dinosaur game best strategies during storm emergencies. At around 6 hours, the campaign is a bit short, and sometimes the AI can be a little clunky, but the sheer joy of running your own prehistoric zoo makes up for it and extends the whole experience tenfold.

It remains one of the best dinosaur games for strategy fans who love managing park operations. The game boasts 89% positive reviews on Steam, which is a clear sign that if you love dinosaurs and strategy games, this one’s a must-play. Just remember that executing smart dinosaur game best strategies keeps emergency storm damage and power outages from bankrupting your park.

My Verdict: Anyone who dreams of running their own dinosaur park will love Jurassic World Evolution 2. You control every detail, right down to what each dinosaur eats.

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3. Path of Titans [Best Dinosaur Game for Cross-Platform Dinosaur Survival]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival MMO (Early Access) Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Release Year 2022 (Early Access, still in active development) Developer/Publisher Alderon Games Metacritic Score n/a

If you have ever wanted to actually be the dinosaur instead of just taming one, Path of Titans is where that fantasy lives. MMO fans frequently cite it as one of the best dinosaur games for roleplaying as a carnivore or herbivore on massive multiplayer servers.

You start as a hatchling and grow into one of over 25 species, each with its own strengths and instincts you have to learn the hard way. Unlike match-based dino games, Path of Titans focuses on long-term character progression.

Why we chose it For players who want to step directly into the claws of a prehistoric beast, Path of Titans belongs near the top of any list covering the best dinosaur games across console and mobile.

Seamless cross-play keeps it near the top of the best dinosaur games for online roleplaying. Servers hold up to 200 players at once, and quests and territory battles keep the world moving well beyond just eating and running. Cross-platform multiplayer dino games allow large groups to survive on shared official servers.

I spent most of my early hours just relearning how to survive as prey, and that vulnerability is what makes the world feel real. Applying solid dinosaur game best strategies like staying near dense brush gives young hatchlings a much higher survival rate.

Community mods keep adding new species on top of the official roster. The game is still in active development, so expect rough patches alongside the ambition.

My Verdict: If you have always wanted to live as the dinosaur across nearly every platform you own, Path of Titans is built exactly for that.

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4. Dinoblade [Best Dinosaur Game for Solo Dinosaur Combat]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, Soulslike Platforms PC (Steam only) Release Year 2026 Developer/Publisher Team Spino LLC / Team Spino LLC, Boltray Games Steam Score 92% Very Positive.

Dinoblade started as a 44 second animation clip of a Spinosaurus swinging a greatsword that went viral back in 2022. Four years later, made almost single handedly by animator Jean Nguyen, that idea became a real Souls-like, hitting number one on Steam charts within days of launching in July 2026.

You play as a young Spinosaurus fighting through a prehistoric world torn apart by extinction, taking on rival dinosaurs armed with brutal weapons of their own. Combat-focused dino games seldom feature sword parries or soulslike boss encounters.

Why we chose it If sword-swinging reptiles and tough boss encounters sound appealing, Dinoblade provides one of the best dinosaur games for action RPG enthusiasts on PC.

Combat leans on dodges and parries, with tough boss fights waiting around every corner. Memorizing enemy attack telegraphs sits at the core of dinosaur game best strategies during intense melee duels.

Challenging melee encounters introduce a fresh formula to the best dinosaur games on Steam. It is currently PC only through Steam, and being built by essentially one developer and a small publisher shows in the rough edges, bugs and imprecise hitboxes among them.

None of that has stopped it from holding a solid 92% positive rating across more than a thousand reviews.

My Verdict: If dinosaurs wielding greatswords sounds like exactly the kind of ridiculous you want in a Souls-like, Dinoblade earns that reputation.

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5. The Isle [Best Dinosaur Game for Realistic Dinosaur Survival]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Simulation (Early Access) Platforms PC (Steam only) Release Year 2015 Developer/Publisher Afterthought LLC Metacritic Score No Metascore, Early Access

Another Early Access gem on this list, The Isle, is a dinosaur simulator survival game like no other in all the best ways.

There’s really nothing quite like it. Hardcore dino games like this force players to rely entirely on sound cues and stealth rather than minimaps.

The world is vast, immersive, and feels alive, with other players creating a real sense of danger and excitement. Unforgiving survival dino games test your map awareness as carnivores hunt nearby – you start out as a little dinosaur on prehistoric Earth and have to do everything it takes to survive.

Why we chose it If you want to experience the prehistoric food chain from a hatchling’s perspective, The Isle delivers one of the best dinosaur games for hardcore immersion.

It’s important to adapt dinosaur game best strategies to match whether you play a lone hunter or a herd herbivore. Depending on your species choice, there are many different ways in which you’ll achieve this goal, which makes every playthrough different.

Conserving stamina for quick escapes rather than endless sprinting is also something to keep in mind when talking about dinosaur game best strategies.

Even though the game is still in development, it’s already pulling an 81% positive rating on over 80,000 reviews on Steam. The attention to detail and the brutal survival mechanics make you feel like you’re really part of the prehistoric food chain. It’s hardcore, sure, but if that’s your cup of tea, you must try it.

My Verdict: If a hardcore survival challenge as an actual dinosaur is what you crave, The Isle delivers exactly that, brutal food chain and all.

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6. Dino Crisis [Best Dinosaur Game for Dinosaur Survival Horror]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Horror Platforms PC (Steam, GOG), PlayStation, Dreamcast Release Year 1999, re-released on PC February 2026 Developer/Publisher Capcom Metacritic Score 84

Dino Crisis earned its reputation the same year Capcom made Resident Evil a household name. Swap zombies for velociraptors and you get the idea, tense fixed camera survival horror where every corner might be hiding something with teeth waiting to strike.

You play as Regina, a special agent investigating a research facility gone horribly wrong, solving puzzles while dinosaurs actively hunt you through the halls. Survival horror dino games rely on item management and tight corridors to generate fear.

Why we chose it For fans of classic PlayStation survival horror, Dino Crisis remains one of the best dinosaur games ever crafted, relying on tight corridors and scarce resources.

The tank controls and fixed camera angles are dated, but the tension still holds up remarkably well decades later. Its survival horror mechanics solidify its standing among the best dinosaur games in retro gaming.

I went back to replay it after Capcom finally brought it to Steam in February 2026, twenty-seven years after it first released on the original PlayStation. It is a bare-bones port with no achievements and shaky Steam Deck support, but it runs and plays just fine on modern hardware.

My Verdict: If classic survival horror with a prehistoric twist sounds appealing, Dino Crisis is finally easy to actually buy and play again after decades stuck on old hardware.

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7. Prehistoric Kingdom [Best Dinosaur Game for Customizable Park Building]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Construction & Management Simulation Platforms PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) Release Year 2022 (Early Access, full release planned for 2027) Developer/Publisher Blue Meridian / Crytivo Metacritic Score No Metascore, Early Access

For dinosaur lovers who like park builders but feel like Jurassic World Evolution titles don’t offer enough freedom, I introduce the Prehistoric Kingdom. Creative dino games like this give players complete control over exhibit terrain and foliage.

The dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures in this indie game are absolutely stunning. The detail in their feathers and scales is next-level. Sandbox dino games give builders total creative control over exhibit terrain and foliage. However, what really sets this game apart is the control you get.

Why we chose it If piece-by-piece building freedom matters most, Prehistoric Kingdom offers one of the best dinosaur games for detail-oriented designers who love terraforming.

You can customize everything, from the layout of paths to the tiniest rock placement. It’s essentially a park builder for perfectionists, ranking high among the best dinosaur games for detailed terrain design.

That said, it’s still in Early Access, so the content is a bit light, and some mechanics feel unfinished. Nonetheless, it holds an 86% positive rating on Steam, which is a great indication of where it’s heading.

If a dinosaur park builder sandbox sounds fun, it’s totally worth checking out. Just keep in mind that it’s still a work in progress.

My Verdict: If you love dinosaur park builders but want total creative freedom, Prehistoric Kingdom lets you customize down to the smallest rock.

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8. Primal Carnage: Extinction [Best Dinosaur Game for Dinosaur vs Human Multiplayer]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Multiplayer FPS, Humans vs. Dinosaurs Platforms PC, PS4 Release Year 2015 Developer/Publisher Circle 5 Studios Metacritic Score 46

Primal Carnage: Extinction is a very unique and interesting twist on the modern fast-paced, multiplayer shooter. Here, instead of regular teams made up of soldiers or operators, humans face off against dinosaurs.

Honestly, the thrill of hunting down survivors as a Tyrannosaurus rex or raptor is unmatched. The dinosaurs are terrifyingly fun to control. Each has its own playstyle, from the agility of the raptor to the brute force of the Spinosaurus. Asymmetric dino games allow players to experience combat from both hunter and prey perspectives.

Why we chose it For fans of fast-paced arena combat, Primal Carnage: Extinction stands out as one of the best dinosaur games for asymmetric team-based PvP.

On the flip side, playing as a human isn’t just about shooting – it’s about teamwork and strategy. Class-based combat earns it a firm spot among the best dinosaur games for asymmetric PvP battles. You’ll need to watch each other’s backs as you try to escape or take down the dino menace.

The player base may be a bit small, so finding a match can take some time, but the game sits at 84% of positive Steam reviews, and it offers amazing maps and a perfect atmosphere. If you’re into chaotic dino battles, it’s a blast. Definitely worth a shot.

My Verdict: If chaotic multiplayer battles between dinosaurs and humans sound fun, Primal Carnage: Extinction puts you on either side of that fight.

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9. LEGO Jurassic World [Best Dinosaur Game for Family Co-op Fun]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, 3DS, Vita, Switch, mobile Release Year 2015 Developer/Publisher TT Fusion / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 72

For pure dinosaur-themed fun, there’s no better title than LEGO Jurassic World. It’s full of chaos, humor, and some not-overly-complicated puzzles, so no matter your age, it’s an absolute blast that’s especially fun to take on in co-op.

The game lets you experience the complete Jurassic Park trilogy plus Jurassic World film, reimagined with the iconic LEGO charm. Replaying classic film moments makes it one of the best dinosaur games for family co-op sessions.

Why we chose it If you want a lighthearted campaign packed with movie humor, LEGO Jurassic World ranks among the best dinosaur games for family co-op sessions.

What’s awesome is that you get to play as the dinosaurs, not just the humans. Co-op dino games offer accessible puzzle mechanics for parents and younger players. You smash stuff as a T. rex or outsmart the park’s security systems as a clever Velociraptor.

The game is loved by the players, with 91% positive reviews on Steam. It may not be the most serious or action-packed title out there, but that’s not something you should be expecting from LEGO game anyway. If you want a fun, light-hearted dinosaur adventure with a lot of charm, LEGO Jurassic World is exactly it.

My Verdict: If you want a lighthearted dinosaur adventure to play with family, LEGO Jurassic World lets you smash through all four films as a T. rex.

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10. Turok [Best Dinosaur Game for Classic FPS Action]

Our Score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Release Year 1997 (original), remastered 2015 Developer/Publisher Nightdive Studios Metacritic Score 71

The 1997 classic, Turok, is one of those unique gems that mixes dinosaurs with intense action. Retro FPS dino games usually combine futuristic plasma rifles with dense jungle environments.

You take on the role of a time-traveling warrior in a world full of dinosaurs, mutated creatures, and, of course, tons of guns. Retro FPS dino games combine futuristic plasma weaponry with dense jungle exploration. What could be more exciting than that?

The game blends first-person shooting with exploration in a prehistoric jungle filled with surprises, and it’s wonderfully unpredictable. High-tech weaponry and arcade action earn it a place among the best dinosaur games in FPS history.

Why we chose it If retro shooter action and explosive gunplay appeal to you, Turok easily holds its place among the best dinosaur games from the classic 90s era.

The dynamic between feeling like a hunter and a prey can change in mere moments, and that’s exactly what makes it so fun.

At around 8-10 hours, it’s not the longest title, but relentless action and brutal dinosaur encounters easily make up for it. If you want pure, unfiltered dino madness, Turok delivers.

My Verdict: If old school shooters with dinosaurs around every corner sound appealing, Turok still delivers that chaos decades later.

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11. Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt [Best Dinosaur Game for Stealth Hunting]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Hunting Simulator, FPS Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Release Year 2021 Developer/Publisher Digital Dreams Entertainment Metacritic Score No clean aggregate found. Steam sits at 63% Mixed.

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt is a game that knows exactly what it is – a pure, no-nonsense dinosaur hunting sim. Simulation dino games require patience and wind tracking rather than running in with guns blazing.

No over-the-top action, no crafting, just you, your rifle, and a prehistoric world where you’re not always the top predator.

It may look like a regular FPS game, but don’t be fooled – it’s all about tracking, hunting, and surviving. The dinosaurs actually feel like wild animals. They react to sound, movement, and even wind direction. Realistic hunting dino games demand scent masking and careful positioning downwind.

Why we chose it For gamers who prefer methodical tracking over arcade shooting, Carnivores provides one of the best dinosaur games in the hunting simulation space.

Stalking a Triceratops through a dense jungle is sure to get your heart pounding, and it feels absolutely amazing, proving why it stands out among the best dinosaur games for patient marksmanship.

Of course, the game is not perfect. There are a bunch of things where it could be better, like graphics, AI, and variety. However, if it’s the thrill of the dinosaur hunt that you see, this game offers you a good 10-15 hours of great fun. Give it a shot – it might just surprise you.

My Verdict: If patient, stealth driven dinosaur hunting appeals to you, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt rewards tracking over trigger happy shooting.

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12. Exoprimal [Best Dinosaur Game for Team Shooter Combat Against Dinosaurs]

Our Score Enebameter 7.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Team-Based Third-Person Shooter, PvPvE Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer/Publisher Capcom Metacritic Score 68

Exoprimal throws two teams of five into exosuits and drops them into swarms of dinosaurs, split between fighting the hordes and fighting each other. Futuristic squad dino games challenge players to balance PvE objectives with direct PvP clashes.

Capcom built it on the same engine behind Resident Evil, and it genuinely shows in how good the moment-to-moment combat feels. The visual polish and fluid suit swaps make it one of the best dinosaur games for squad action.

Why we chose it Despite a shrinking player base, Exoprimal offered one of the best dinosaur games in terms of raw visual chaos and smooth mech combat.

Roadblock tanks the front line while Witchdoctor keeps the team alive, and switching roles mid-fight completely changes the flow of a round.

I checked back in on it in 2026 and the numbers are rough. Capcom stopped adding new content back in 2024, and the active playerbase has shrunk to almost nothing on Steam these days. It sold under a million copies at launch and never recovered from a mixed 68 Metascore.

My Verdict: If team based dinosaur combat sounds fun, Exoprimal still delivers it, just know you will likely be playing in a nearly empty lobby by now.

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13. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island [Best Dinosaur Game for Classic Platforming]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre 2D Platformer Platforms Originally SNES (1995) and Game Boy Advance (2002), now also playable via Nintendo Switch Online Release Year 1995 Developer/Publisher Nintendo EAD / Nintendo Metacritic Score 91

Another great title for players of all ages – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. It’s not just one of the best dinosaur games but also one of the best platformers ever made, which is exactly why it’s worth your time.

You play as Mario’s trusty dino-pal, Yoshi, on a quest to reunite Baby Mario with his kidnapped brother, Baby Luigi. Side-scrolling dino games focus on egg-aiming mechanics and secret item collection. Every level is packed with clever puzzles, exciting platforming, and hidden secrets, giving you plenty to do.

The truly creative egg-aiming mechanics make it one of the best dinosaur games on classic Nintendo platforms.

Why we chose it For side-scrolling mechanics and a timeless hand-drawn aesthetic, Yoshi’s Island remains one of the best dinosaur games on classic Nintendo hardware.

The game’s hand-drawn art style still looks stunning, and the soundtrack is a total masterpiece. The 91/100 Metacritic score is proof that for 10-12 hours that it takes to beat Yoshi’s Island, you’ll be having great fun the whole time.

The only real downside is that the game is only available for Super NES and Game Boy Advance consoles. Nonetheless, if you can get your hands on this gem, you absolutely should give it a shot.

My Verdict: If you want a classic platformer with a dinosaur sidekick along for the ride, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island still holds up decades later.

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Best Dinosaur Games at a Glance

Comparing featured dino games side-by-side helps you identify target platforms and primary gameplay mechanics quickly.

This table lays out every best dinosaur game by genre and platform, plus what it does best, so you can compare the entire list in seconds:

Game Title Genre Platform Best For ARK: Survival Evolved Open-World Survival PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch Taming Dinosaurs Jurassic World Evolution 2 Park Builder PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Building Your Own Dino Park Path of Titans MMO Survival PC, Consoles, Mobile Cross-Platform Dinosaur Survival Dinoblade Action RPG PC Only Solo Dinosaur Combat The Isle Hardcore Survival PC Only Realistic Dinosaur Survival Dino Crisis Survival Horror PC (Steam, GOG) Dinosaur Survival Horror Prehistoric Kingdom Park Builder PC Only Customizable Park Building Primal Carnage: Extinction Multiplayer Shooter PC, PS4 Dinosaur vs Human Multiplayer LEGO Jurassic World Action/Co-op All Platforms Family Co-op Fun Turok FPS PC, Consoles Classic FPS Action Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt Hunting Sim PC, Consoles Stealth Hunting Exoprimal Team Shooter PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Team Combat Against Dinosaurs Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Platformer Switch (via NSO) Classic Platforming

If one title stood out from the table, its full entry above covers everything else worth knowing before you buy.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Dinosaur Games

Dinosaur games come in wildly different flavors depending on what kind of experience you are actually chasing right now. Reviewing the top picks among the best dinosaur games ensures you invest your time in a genre that matches your playstyle:

BEST DINOSAUR GAMES BUY NOW ARK: Survival Evolved. Tame over 100 dinosaur species, build a fortified base, and survive in a dangerous open world. Creature breeding and long-term progression give you plenty to work toward. Best for: players who enjoy crafting, taming dinosaurs, and building a lasting survival base. BUY NOW Dinoblade. Play as a young Spinosaurus with a greatsword and face demanding boss battles. Its combat focuses on attack timing, parries, and careful movement. Best for: players who enjoy Soulslike combat and challenging dinosaur-themed battles. BUY NOW Dino Crisis. Face deadly dinosaurs in tense corridors with fixed camera angles and classic tank controls. This 1999 survival horror game suits fans of old-school horror and resource management. Best for: players who enjoy survival horror, tense exploration, and encounters with velociraptors.

Whatever draws you to dinosaurs is probably covered somewhere on this list, and one of these four picks likely fits exactly what you are looking for right now. Exploring the best dinosaur games on modern storefronts reveals good options for every skill level.

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