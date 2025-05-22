8 Best Monster Hunter Games Ranked: Best Titles in 2025

Finding the best Monster Hunter game is no mere feat, considering just how packed the franchise is with incredible titles that stand out even amongst the most iconic games in the ARPG genre.

Still, that’s exactly what I plan on doing in this list, which will show you what each top-tier Monster Hunter game brings to the table and how they rank when put up against others in terms of overall gameplay quality, innovation, mass appeal, and pure monster-hunting fun.

As a long-time Monster Hunter enjoyer who was first introduced to the series by my trusty, second-hand PSP way back in 2010, I’m quite happy to see how the franchise has evolved over the years.

Many games in the series make a strong case for the top spot, especially those on this list.

Here, I’ll also dissect what specific core elements and features each top-tier Monster Hunter game has that make them fantastic options for all kinds of players, whether you’re a newcomer to the series or a veteran looking for your next hunt to conquer.

Our Top Picks for Monster Hunter Games

Curious to see which Monster Hunter games stand out above all the rest?

Here are our team’s top picks for Monster Hunter games that we’re sure you’ll enjoy over other titles in the series, with all three games standing proudly among the most celebrated titles in the action RPG genre, and are ideal choices to either start or continue your monster-hunting journey with:

Monster Hunter Wilds (2025) – arguably the best title in the Monster Hunter series yet, offering better graphics, combat mechanics, monster AI, and character-driven plot than its predecessors. Monster Hunter: World (2018) – the Monster Hunter series’ first breakout hit that brought it to mainstream popularity, introducing fans to streamlined hunting mechanics, better character customization, more intensive storytelling, and a massive expansion that could be considered an entirely different game. Monster Hunter Rise (2021) – features faster-paced, more action-packed hunts that are complemented by its superior optimization for all platforms compared to all other modern titles.

Don’t agree? Just scroll further down and see five other Monster Hunter games that made the series as well-loved as it is today, with each title making a very good case on why they should be in the top spot instead.

8 Best Monster Hunter Games for Your Next Big Hunt

What you’ll see below are the very best the Monster Hunter series has to offer – eight awesome games that are ranked based on community feedback, gameplay value, and my personal experience with the franchise, as well as the reasons why they’re worthy of their placements in any top Monster Hunter games list.

1. Monster Hunter Wilds

Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2025 Average Playtime 40 hours Best Features ✅ Next-gen graphics

✅ Outstanding monster AIs

✅ Seamless co-op cross-play

✅ Streamlined QoL features and UI

Monster Hunter Wilds, despite being the new kid on the block, has proved to be the best title in the entire series yet.

It’s undoubtedly an all-around improvement to the franchise as a whole in terms of visuals, story, map sizes, online multiplayer, and QoL features. It’s one of the best games of 2025 and is practically guaranteed at least a few nominations in this year’s Game Awards.

This game takes the number one spot in my list due to its gorgeous, modern Resident Evil-grade graphics (thanks RE Engine!), a relatively short yet well-written main storyline, and a more interactive open world compared to past titles.

Capcom might be more famous for their horror and kickass fighting games, but they sure did their Monster Hunter franchise justice with this one!

Get your copy of Monster Hunter Wilds >

2. Monster Hunter: World

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2018 Average Playtime 144 hours Best Features ✅ Iconic boss fights

✅ Engaging, lengthy story

✅ Beginner-friendly

✅ Vibrant open world with dynamic monster ecosystems

The first Monster Hunter game that was a breakout hit for the global audience is none other than Monster Hunter: World – the title that arguably exploded the franchise to mainstream popularity, and is one of the best action RPGs for all you adventure-seekers out there.

It’s the first MH game to feature multiple save data slots and minimized loading screens, allowing for a more action-packed and seamless gameplay. Here, you get to see returning monsters from some of the previous games, such as Kushala Daora and Teostra, which is a great nod to long-time fans of the series as well.

I also consider it the best MH game for beginners to start with. If you’re looking to start your hunting days without settling for a significant downgrade in graphics and gameplay quality compared to Wilds or Rise, then consider starting a new game on Monster Hunter: World first, then see how you like Monster Hunter’s patented gameplay loop.

Get your copy of Monster Hunter: World >

3. Monster Hunter Rise

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Average Playtime 80 hours Best Features ✅ Fast-paced combat

✅ Great aerial combos and maneuverability

✅ Added the Switch Skill system, which allows you to swap playstyles mid-battle

✅ Deeper focus on mounted combat

While Monster Hunter: World put the Monster Hunter franchise on the global map, Monster Hunter Rise gave it more than enough steam to keep the hype train going, which eventually led to Monster Hunter Wilds’ record-breaking success.

The Wirebug mechanic featured here gave players better mobility and more options to engage a monster, allowing you to string together attack combos more smoothly and finish hunts faster than older games. This is a point of contention for lovers of the slower-paced combat that old-school Monster Hunter had. Still, I enjoyed it, and so would other fans who prefer this approach over MH’s usual slugfests.

It’s widely considered the easiest Monster Hunter game (combat mechanics-wise, at least). While I still recommend starting with Monster Hunter: World if you’re a newcomer to the franchise, Monster Hunter Rise is a better starting point if you find World’s hunts tedious.

Get your copy of Monster Hunter Rise >

4. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2019 Average Playtime 167 hours Best Features ✅ Adds dozens of hours worth of story content to the base game

✅ Implementation of the Clutch Claw (debatable)

✅ Lots of fantastic endgame content for veteran players

✅ New monsters to hunt, weapon moves, and QoL features

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the expanded version of Monster Hunter: World, yet most fans of the series consider it a completely separate game due to the massive amount of story content it gives you access to, not to mention the QoL improvements and complimentary features included, such as the addition of Endemic Life (basically MH’s pet system) and the infamous Clutch Claw.

Now, I know some hardcore fans might crucify me for even mentioning the C-word as one of this expansion’s best features. Still, I didn’t mind the addition of the Claw and saw it as a commendatory feature for endgame content. Moreover, it showed Capcom was at least willing to try out new things with MH’s combat instead of playing it safe, which, as we saw in the titles following Iceborne, clearly paid off.

Get your copy of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne >

5. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

Platforms Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS Release Year 2014 Average Playtime 154 hours Best Features ✅ First MH game to streamline verticality

✅ A main storyline that’s synergistic with the series’ monster-hunting themes

✅ One of the most content-rich titles in the series

✅ Introduced two new weapons with unique movesets

Before Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, vertical movement and combat seemed like an afterthought, as it’s the first game to implement aerial combat and monster mounting. This title also introduced us to two new weapon types – the Insect Glaive, which excels in aerial attacks, and the “perfectly balanced” Charge Blade, both of which have become constant additions to all following games.

I really like how its caravan-focused storyline seamlessly integrates into the world of Monster Hunter. Here, you get to play as a travelling hunter exploring the various locations with some of the most memorable NPCs in the series in your troupe, and, of course, fight monsters as you go along.

Despite being an older title, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate offers a very solid Monster Hunter experience that gives you a glimpse of where the series is headed in terms of combat, whilst also sticking to classic MH’s, slow, yet deliberate combat flow for the most part.

Get good deals on Monster Hunter games >

6. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2022 Average Playtime 102 hours Best Features ✅ Well-designed and challenging Risen Elder Dragon variants

✅ Follower Quests allow you to take on hunts with various NPCs

✅ RNG-based Qurio system added more depth to crafting gear

✅ Great endgame content variety and additional story

Just like Iceborne, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was made as an expansion to the initial release and served as a worthy successor to the renowned expansion DLC that came before it. This one features an entirely separate game’s worth of story content, tons of new and returning boss monsters, as well as the snap-swapping Skill Switch system, which just made Rise’s fast-paced combat even more fluid and combo-friendly.

The Sunbreak expansion also made Rise one of the best single-player games in the series (if not the best), as you can clear hunts even more easily as a solo player thanks to the streamlined combat, the enhanced Buddy System, and Follower Quests. Here, co-op play, even in tough Master Rank content, is truly optional, at least more so compared to any other title in the series.

Get your copy of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak >

7. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

Platforms PlayStation Portable, Android, PlayStation Vita, iOS Release Year 2008 Average Playtime 197 hours Best Features ✅ Old-school Monster Hunter combat system

✅ More accessible than other titles

✅ Lots of memorable hunts and legendary bosses

✅ Hundreds of hours worth of ultra-challenging hunts and quests

If you want to know how hunts went in the earlier titles, then Monster Hunter Freedom Unite will serve as a pretty good reminder, and a BRUTAL one at that. This was my first MH game, and I have to say that it’s definitely one of the toughest Monster Hunter games to beat, not just because of the sheer amount of content and harder missions it has, but, admittedly, due to its lack of QoL features and combat optimizations.

Clunky controls and wonky hitboxes aside, it’s still one of the most iconic games in the series that has tons of fun, yet challenging hunts, not to mention it can be played on mobile devices nowadays. It’s a definite must-have for newcomers who’ve beaten most modern titles and are looking for their next MH fix, as well as veteran fans for the nostalgia vibes, and perhaps as a reminder of how far the series has come.

Get good deals on Monster Hunter games >

8. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS Release Year 2017 Average Playtime 170 hours Best Features ✅ Largest monster roster out of all MH games

✅ Tons of content to explore

✅ First MH game to implement gear transmog

✅ Introduced new mechanics (six Hunting Styles and Hunter Arts)

If you like to play games with an almost overwhelming amount of variety in the monsters you can hunt, the incredibly diverse roster of Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will surely blow you away. With 129 unique monsters to hunt and four villages from previous games you can visit, it pays the most homage to previous titles compared to other games in the series.

In addition to hunting monsters of various species and sizes, this expanded version of the original Monster Hunter G also allows you to experience the Brave Style and the Alchemy Style for the first time, as well as gear transmog through the Armor Fusion system.

MHG and MHGU’s addition of Hunter Arts was a massive game-changer, too, as it gave hunters more ways to tackle hunts via flashy special moves and more aggressive comboing. This feature was unique to both games, which makes them two of the best MH games to revisit once you’ve conquered the recent titles.

Get good deals on Monster Hunter games >

FAQs

What is the best Monster Hunter game?

The best Monster Hunter game is Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the best-selling and most polished titles in Capcom’s vast catalogue of games. It features the best graphics, story, open zone exploration, and co-op out of all titles in the series yet.

What is the best Monster Hunter game to start with?

The best Monster Hunter game to start with is Monster Hunter Worlds, as it offers some of the most beginner-friendly mechanics and an excellent tutorial for newcomers to the series. Moreover, it has excellent graphics and well-optimized gameplay that hold up even today.

Which Monster Hunter game has the best story?

The Monster Hunter game that has the best story is Monster Hunter Wilds, which boasts memorable NPCs, a voice-acted protagonist, and a well-written main storyline. Alternatively, Monster Hunter Stories 1 & 2 are the best options for players who’d prefer to delve deeper into the Monster Hunter lore.