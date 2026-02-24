Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to Change Region on PS5: What You Can Do, What You Can’t, and Why

Disclaimer: Creating PSN accounts for regions you don’t live in, or using a VPN to mask your location, may violate PlayStation’s Terms of Service. We don’t encourage bypassing rules. Any account limits or suspensions are your responsibility. This guide on how to change region on PS5 is for informational purposes only.

How to change region on PS5 isn’t as simple as it sounds. You can’t switch the region on your existing PSN account. It’s locked the moment you create it. If you’re looking up how to change PS5 region, there’s no hidden setting waiting for you.

What players actually do is create a new account set to a different country. A solid PlayStation VPN can help with access or regional purchases on that account, but it doesn’t rewrite your original region.

It works. Just know you’ll juggle multiple accounts, separate libraries, and region-based payment rules. Here’s exactly how to change region on PS5 the right way – and what to watch out for before you start.

What Changing Region for PS5 Does (And Doesn’t Do)

Before you dive into how to change region on PS5, you need to understand what this setup actually changes. Most confusion comes from mixing up account rules with PlayStation VPN marketing. They’re not the same thing.

With that in mind, this is the table of realities that anyone exploring how to change region in PS5 needs to see first.

What Changing Region on PS5 Gives You What Changing Region on PS5 Doesn’t Give You Access to that region’s PlayStation Store and catalog The ability to change the region of your existing PSN account Local pricing for that region (with region-matching payment methods) Access to your current games, saves, trophies, or friends on the new account Region-exclusive games, demos, themes, and avatars The ability to use a credit card or PayPal from another country A separate game library tied only to that account Early access unlocked just by changing your IP address Release times based on that region’s timezone Merged libraries, wallets, or purchases between accounts

The moment you create a new PSN account following the how to change region on PS5 steps and select a different country at signup, that account is permanently tied to that region’s PlayStation Store. It’s a second PlayStation identity, not a setting on your main profile.

Understanding how to change region in PS5 terms means accepting that your original account stays untouched, and that your new account stands entirely alone. And if you’re doing this purely to exploit regional pricing, keep in mind that it can violate Sony’s Terms of Service, which always carries some level of risk.

What About Game Compatibility?

Games you buy on a regional account stay tied to that account. You can play them on the same PS5 if it’s set as the primary console, but save data lives with the account that plays the game. Saves don’t carry over between accounts.

DLC is even stricter. It must match the region of the base game. US DLC won’t work with a Japanese copy of the same title, even if everything else looks identical. Anyone asking how to change PS5 region for DLC purposes will run into this problem quickly.

Pro tip If you go down the multi-region route, treat each account as its own ecosystem. Once you do that, everything about how to change region on PS5 becomes far more manageable – and avoids expensive mistakes.

How to Change Region on PS5: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Regional PSN Account

By now, you understand the trade-offs. The actual process behind how to change region on PS5 isn’t technically hard. Most issues come from IP mismatches and payment rules – not the account creation itself.

Let’s walk through it properly.

Step 1: Set up your PlayStation VPN connection

PS5 doesn’t support native VPN apps. Sony doesn’t allow them on the console, so your PlayStation VPN has to run through another device.

If you want to learn how to change region on PS5, these are your three main options:

Method Pros Cons Best For Router Installation Covers your whole network automatically, best speeds and stability Requires router configuration Long-term multi-region setups PC Connection Sharing No router changes, good performance PC must stay on while playing Solid middle ground Mobile Hotspot Quickest setup Burns data fast, less stable Short-term or travel use

If you’re serious about running regional accounts and want the cleanest long-term approach to how to change PS5 region, a VPN router setup is the cleanest move. Do it once and forget about it – no remembering to toggle your PlayStation VPN before opening the store.

Here’s how to do it:

Log in to your router’s admin panel (the address is usually printed on the router) Navigate to the VPN settings section Enter your PlayStation VPN provider’s configuration details Save your settings

Once your PlayStation VPN is configured at the router level, every device on your network – including your PS5 – routes traffic through it automatically. For anyone committed to a proper how to change region PS5 workflow, this is the most reliable place to start.

Step 2: Connect to the target country

Once your PlayStation VPN is active, connect to the country you want the new account tied to.

Before moving forward, verify your IP actually changed. Use any “what’s my IP” checker and confirm the country matches. If it doesn’t, fix it before creating anything. You’ll never learn how to change region on PS5 if you’re starting with mismatched IPs.

Some regions ask for state or postal info during signup. Keep it logically consistent with your selected country. You’re aiming for alignment, not guesswork.

Step 3: Create the new PSN account

This is where learning how to change region on PS5 truly begins. Do this in a browser. It’s easier than doing it directly on the console.

You’ll need:

A new email (one account per email)

A strong password

Your real date of birth (this can’t be changed later)

The country you want (permanent decision)

Once selected, that region is locked to the account. That’s the core reality behind how to change region on PS5 – you’re creating a new identity, not editing your old one. This is why so many players who first search for how to change region in PS5 settings end up frustrated: there’s simply no edit button on an existing account’s region.

Confirm your email and you’re done. The account now exists.

Step 4: Add the account to your PS5

On your console:

Settings > Users and Accounts > Users > Add User

Log in with the new account. Once signed in, that profile loads its own regional PlayStation Store. For anyone who has followed this how to change region PS5 guide from the beginning, this is where it all clicks into place.

If you want games purchased on the regional account playable on your main account, enable Console Sharing and Offline Play on the regional profile. That allows other users on the same PS5 to launch those titles.

Pro tip Important: progress stays separate. Saves and trophies belong to the account playing the game.

Step 5: Handle payments the right way

Be careful when your “how to change PS5 region” quest gets to this point. It’s where most people mess up.

Sony requires payment methods that match the account’s region. Foreign credit cards and PayPal accounts usually won’t work. There’s no clean workaround for that.

The practical solution for any how to change region PS5 setup is regional PlayStation gift cards:

Buy cards for the exact country and currency

Redeem them on that account

Use the wallet balance for purchases

Stay connected to the matching PlayStation VPN region during store browsing and checkout to avoid mismatched signals.

And one more reality check: creating regional accounts to chase cheaper pricing can conflict with Sony’s Terms of Service. A PlayStation VPN doesn’t eliminate that risk. You’re responsible for understanding that before proceeding.

Why You Need a VPN to Change Your PS5 Region – Before, During, and After Setup

A good VPN is an important part of the whole “how to change region on PS5” equation. It’s not something you need glued on 24/7, but it’s also not pointless once the account is created. It’s very easy to mess this up when giving expert advice by swinging too far in one direction or the other. So, let’s go over what a PlayStation VPN can do for you, section by section.

During PSN Account Creation

This is the most sensitive part of how to change region on PS5.

When you create a regional PSN account, Sony can see your IP. If your selected country and IP don’t match, you’re sending conflicting signals. That can trigger verification issues or failed signups.

Using a PlayStation VPN server in the same country keeps everything aligned. It doesn’t override Sony’s system – it avoids obvious inconsistencies.

During Store Browsing and Purchases

This part isn’t totally black-and-white, but the safest move is simple: keep your PlayStation VPN on while browsing and hunting for those great PS5 games.

Some players get away with mismatched IPs. Others hit declined payments, store errors, or temporary blocks. Using a VPN server in the same region as your account removes one more potential problem at checkout.

Privacy Still Matters

After you learn how to change region on PS5, you’ll be running multiple PSN accounts, which means more logins, store visits, and activity tied to regions you don’t physically live in. Best VPNs for encrypted connection will put all that traffic in a tunnel nobody can snoop on.

The how to change PS5 region process doesn’t end at account creation – privacy habits matter long after signup. Sony can still see your activity, but a VPN keeps your ISP from seeing which stores you visit, what you download, or when you make purchases. Think of it as basic network hygiene, not a trick.

Throttling and Downloads

Big PS5 updates tend to hit at the worst times – usually when everyone else is online too. If your traffic isn’t encrypted, your ISP can see that you’re pulling down a huge file. Sometimes that’s enough for speeds to dip.

That’s why some players see steadier speeds with a VPN. It can prevent selective throttling, especially during those evening slowdowns.

Efficient Routing Can Help (Sometimes)

Your ISP routes traffic based on cost, not performance. That can mean extra hops and avoidable congestion. A PlayStation VPN can sometimes offer a cleaner path, especially on international connections. If you want the full breakdown, check my guide on the best VPNs for PS5.

It’s not guaranteed. Encryption adds overhead, and latency can stay the same or increase slightly. But in some setups, better routing offsets that and results in steadier performance. The only way to know is to test it on your connection.

DDoS Protection (Who This Actually Matters for)

If you just play single-player or chill co-op, you probably won’t think about this much. But if you stream, grind ranked, or spend time in sweaty public lobbies, a solid VPN for DDoS protection becomes a lot more relevant.

Here’s why: without one, your home IP can be exposed in certain scenarios. With a PlayStation VPN running, your real IP stays hidden behind the VPN server. If someone tries to flood your connection, they’re hitting the VPN infrastructure – not your router.

Pro tip A VPN is essential when creating a regional account, smart to keep on during purchases, and useful long-term for privacy, download stability, and basic protection. It’s a tool with clear limits – but used correctly, it earns its place in a PS5 setup.

The Real Benefits of Learning How to Change Region on PS5 (With Realistic Expectations)

After setting everything up properly, using a VPN on PS5 starts to pay off. If you followed the full how to change region on PS5 process, you’ll see some real upsides – just not automatic ones. The benefits are there, but they’re not nearly as dramatic as marketing pages make them sound.

Regional Pricing Differences

Yes, prices vary by region. Sometimes meaningfully. A $69.99 release in the US might land closer to $50-55 elsewhere. Eastern Europe, parts of South America, and some Asian regions have historically been cheaper for certain titles.

But this isn’t a permanent discount cheat code for anyone pursuing how to change PS5 region to save money. Here’s why:

Exchange rates move . A deal that looks great today might disappear next week.

. A deal that looks great today might disappear next week. Sony adjusts prices . Regions that used to be famously cheap, like Turkey and Argentina, have already seen big increases.

. Regions that used to be famously cheap, like Turkey and Argentina, have already seen big increases. Gift card markups eat into savings . Many regional PSN cards come with a 5-15% premium.

. Many regional PSN cards come with a 5-15% premium. Taxes can show up late. VAT or local fees sometimes appear at checkout, not in the listed price.

The result: sometimes you save 10-20%, sometimes nothing. Occasionally, you pay more. Always check final pricing before committing wallet funds. This is the reality behind how to change region PS5 pricing guides that sound too good to be true. Anyone who started the how to change PS5 region process purely for price arbitrage often finds the math doesn’t work out.

Region-Exclusive Games and Content

This is where regional accounts shine without caveats. Some content simply doesn’t exist outside certain stores.

Japan-only titles are the biggest draw. Visual novels, niche JRPGs, rhythm games, and smaller releases often never leave the Japanese store.

are the biggest draw. Visual novels, niche JRPGs, rhythm games, and smaller releases often never leave the Japanese store. Demos and betas sometimes appear in one region first or only.

sometimes appear in one region first or only. Themes, avatars, and promos vary widely by region and occasionally never get global releases.

If you care about niche or region-specific content, this alone can justify learning how to change region on PS5.

Different Sale Calendars

Each PlayStation Store runs its own promotions. Some overlap, but many don’t. Here are some of the famous examples:

Japan’s Golden Week sales can be excellent for Japanese-developed games.

sales can be excellent for Japanese-developed games. The US store tends to go harder during Black Friday .

. Other regions run sales around local holidays that don’t exist elsewhere.

Multiple accounts let you shop when deals happen, not just when your home store feels generous. This is a strong reason people want to learn how to change PS5 region.

Release Timing (not VPN Magic)

Games unlock at midnight in the account’s region, not based on your IP. So, if you buy a game on a Japanese account, it unlocks at midnight Japan time. A US account unlocks later. Europe sits in between.

Pro tip This isn’t “early access via VPN.” If earlier unlocks were your reason for following a how to change region PS5 guide, keep this in mind: the account region controls unlock timing, not the VPN.

For most people, waiting a few hours isn’t worth the extra hassle. For highly anticipated launches, some players care. And now you know why it works and why passionate gamers start googling “how to change region on PS5” when anticipating certain AAA titles.

Streaming Apps: Where Your VPN Matters More Than the Account

Streaming works differently from games. Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and similar apps look at your location, not your PSN account region. A Japanese account alone won’t unlock Japanese Netflix. So, a good streaming VPN is more important here.

The account region mainly matters for which apps are available to download. Hulu, for example, only appears on US accounts. Once installed, content selection depends on your PlayStation VPN location.

What They Don’t Tell You About How to Change PS5 Region – The Actual Downsides

Every guide loves emphasizing the benefits of learning how to change region on PS5 while minimizing drawbacks. Here’s the reality of living with regional accounts long-term.

Fragmented Game Library

This is the biggest long-term headache. Every game you buy on a regional PS5 account stays locked to that account. Before long, you’ll be asking yourself, “Wait, which account did I buy this on?”

There’s no shared library view, so your games end up scattered. If you own titles across multiple accounts, you’ll need to log in and out just to find or launch them, and that also means juggling trophies, online status, and friends each time.

Save Data Doesn’t Transfer

Game saves are tied to the account that created them. If you start playing a game on your Japanese account, that save data lives there. You can’t move it to your US account, even if you also own the game there.

This becomes really frustrating with long PS5 RPGs or games with significant progression investment. Realizing you bought the DLC on the wrong regional account and can’t use it with your 60-hour save file is a painful experience (trust me on this one).

No how to change PS5 region guide can fix this limitation, it’s baked into how PSN accounts work.

DLC Compatibility Is Strict

DLC has to match the game’s region exactly. A US copy needs US DLC. Japanese DLC won’t work with a European version, even if it’s the same game.

This gets messier with physical discs, since their region is tied to where they were made and sold. Before buying anything extra, double-check which account owns the base game – mistakes here usually aren’t refundable.

Payment Friction

Buying on a regional account isn’t as simple as clicking “purchase.” Since cards and PayPal usually don’t work cross-region, you’ll be relying on gift cards, and that adds steps every single time.

You have to find the right retailer, pay a markup, wait for the code, and deal with leftover wallet balances that don’t convert cleanly. Sometimes you even overbuy because cards come in fixed amounts. It turns a quick checkout into a small project. And anytime payments are involved, use the most secure VPN you can find.

ToS Risk

Let’s be direct about this: creating accounts with postal codes and regional information from countries where you don’t live violates Sony’s Terms of Service. The ToS demands accurate account information, and entering a Tokyo postal code when you live in Texas is, strictly speaking, providing false information. How to change region PS5 discussions in forums often downplay this risk, but it’s real.

Sony hasn’t historically enforced this aggressively. Many thousands of users maintain regional accounts without issue. But enforcement could theoretically increase, and accounts could be flagged or suspended. The risk appears low, but it’s not zero. This is the part of how to change PS5 region guides that too often gets glossed over.

No Unified Trophy List

Trophies earned while playing on a regional account stay on that account. If you care about having a single comprehensive trophy collection showcasing your gaming history, regional accounts work against this goal. Your achievements will be scattered across multiple profiles.

Is Figuring Out How to Change Region on PS5 Actually Worth It?

Now that you’ve seen the full how to change region on PS5 process (including the trade-offs), the real question is simple: does this fit how you actually game? If you’ve worked through the full how to change region in PS5 journey and still aren’t sure, this framework should help. Here’s my framework:

Regional accounts make sense if:

You want access to region-exclusive games, particularly Japanese titles that don’t receive Western releases

You’re willing to put in the organizational effort to manage multiple accounts and payment methods

You understand and accept operating in a Terms of Service gray area

You have patience for the ongoing friction of gift card purchases and fragmented libraries

You actively hunt for deals and are willing to research pricing across multiple regions before purchasing

Regional accounts probably aren’t worth the hassle if:

Your primary goal is saving money – the friction and markup often outweigh modest savings

You want all your games, saves, and trophies in one place

You prefer frictionless purchasing without involving third-party gift card retailers

You’re uncomfortable with the potential ToS implications

You game casually and don’t have a strong interest in region-exclusive content

Most casual players who search how to change PS5 region end up firmly in the second category once they understand the full picture.

Troubleshooting Common Issues – Payments, Downloads, and Store Errors Explained

When working through how to change region on PS5, small mismatches cause most problems. The setup isn’t complicated, but regional rules are strict.

Payment Declined

When learning how to change PS5 region, this is the issue most people hit first. It’s also the top complaint in how to change region PS5 forums and comment sections worldwide.

Usually it’s a currency mismatch. A USD gift card won’t work on a Japanese account. The region and currency must match exactly.

Other causes:

Invalid or already redeemed code (contact the retailer)

Account restrictions (check for Sony emails)

Temporary store issues (wait and retry)

Can’t Access the PS5 Regional Store

Logged into your new account, and the store still looks wrong? It’s usually just cached junk. Sign out, reboot the PS5, reconnect your PlayStation VPN to the right country, then try again.

If the store opens but starts glitching or blocking pages, the VPN server is probably the problem. Switch to another server in the same region and reload.

Some providers handle this better than others. NordVPN rotates IPs frequently, which helps reduce these store hiccups

Store Shows Wrong Prices or Language

Nine times out of ten, you’re just on the wrong account.

Each regional setup you created while learning how to change region on PS5 is a completely separate user profile. Your US account and your Japanese account don’t share anything – different logins, different stores, different pricing.

Check which profile is active before assuming something’s broken.

Gift Card Code Won’t Redeem

Most common mistake? Wrong region. A code has to match the exact store tied to that account. “Europe” isn’t always Europe – a UK card won’t work on a German account.

Other usual suspects: typo in the code (watch 0/O and 1/l), already redeemed balance, or a temporary system block. Double-check everything before blaming the store.

And before buying, confirm the card matches the exact country – not just the currency.

Game Won’t Download After Purchase

This trips up a lot of people going through the how to change PS5 region process for the first time. Check which account you’re actually on. If the game was bought on the regional profile and you’re logged into your main one, it won’t show up. It has to be downloaded from the account that paid for it.

Want to play it from another profile? Turn on Console Sharing and Offline Play on the purchasing account. If that’s off, only that account gets access.

How to Change Region on PS5 – Final Thoughts From Someone Who Knows the Trade-Offs

The how to change region on PS5 workaround works. People use it. It opens access to region-locked games, different sale windows, and occasionally better pricing. But it’s not clean, and it’s not risk-free. Creating accounts tied to countries you don’t actually live in will conflict with Sony’s Terms of Service. That’s just reality.

It’s also not seamless. You’ll juggle accounts, buy region-matching gift cards, and live with split libraries and saves. If you care about Japanese exclusives or tracking sales across regions, that trade-off might make sense. If you’re just trying to shave a few dollars off a purchase, it probably won’t.

If you decide to run a multi-region setup anyway, use a stable PlayStation VPN. NordVPN has the best coverage and solid router support, which makes the how to change PS5 region process less annoying long-term. Just don’t mistake the tool for immunity. It smooths the process but doesn’t remove the rules.

