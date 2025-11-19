Can You Use a VPN on PS5? Everything You Need to Know in 2025

If you’re wondering whether you can use a VPN on PS5, the answer is yes – but it’s not as straightforward as downloading an app. Unlike smartphones or computers, PlayStation consoles don’t support native VPN applications. Sony hasn’t built VPN compatibility directly into the PS5, PS4, or PS3 operating systems, which means you can’t simply visit the PlayStation Store and install a VPN client.

However, this doesn’t mean you’re out of options. Gamers can still route their PlayStation‘s internet connection through a VPN using several proven methods. The most popular approaches include setting up a VPN on your router, using Smart DNS services, sharing a VPN connection from your PC or Mac, or creating a VPN-enabled mobile hotspot.

Each method has its own advantages depending on your technical comfort level, desired features, and gaming priorities. If you’re looking to access region-locked games, protect yourself from DDoS attacks, or reduce ISP throttling, using a VPN on your PS5 is absolutely achievable with the right setup.

Yes, you can definitely use a VPN on PS5, though the setup differs from most devices. Since you can’t install VPN apps directly on the console, you’ll need to route your PS5‘s traffic through a VPN connection established elsewhere.

Four main methods to connect your PS5 to a VPN:

Router VPN Setup – The most comprehensive method. By installing VPN software on your router, every device on your network automatically uses the VPN connection. This provides full encryption and set-it-and-forget-it convenience. However, it requires a VPN-compatible router and some technical knowledge, and may slightly reduce your internet speed. Smart DNS – Simpler than router configuration and excellent for accessing geo-restricted content. Smart DNS reroutes your DNS queries without encrypting traffic, so it doesn’t impact gaming speed. Setup is straightforward through PS5’s network settings. The downside is no privacy protection or DDoS defense. PC or Mac Connection Sharing – Share your computer’s VPN connection with your PS5 via Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi hotspot. A good middle-ground for full VPN encryption without router configuration. The limitation is your computer must remain on during use. VPN-Enabled Mobile Hotspot – The simplest method. Connect your smartphone to a VPN, then use it as a Wi-Fi hotspot for your PS5. Easiest setup for beginners, but can be slower and may consume significant mobile data without an unlimited plan.

Your choice depends on whether you prioritize ease of setup, connection speed, full encryption, or server-switching flexibility. Ready to get started? Here’s how to get a VPN on PS5.

How To Set Up a VPN on PlayStation?

Setting up a VPN connection for your PlayStation requires choosing the method that best fits your technical skill level and equipment. Below, you’ll find four proven methods with detailed step-by-step instructions for each approach.

If you prefer the comprehensive protection of a router-level VPN, the speed-friendly simplicity of Smart DNS, the flexibility of sharing your computer’s connection, or the quick setup of a mobile hotspot, these guides will walk you through every step of the process. For general VPN setup guidance, check out our guide on how to set up a VPN.

By the end of this section, you’ll know exactly how to get your PS5 connected to a VPN and start enjoying enhanced security, access to geo-restricted content, and protection against DDoS attacks.

Method 1: Set Up a VPN on PS5 via Your Router

This is the most reliable and comprehensive method for using a VPN on your PS5. When you install VPN software directly on your router, all internet traffic from every device on your network – including your PlayStation – is automatically encrypted and routed through the VPN server.

This provides seamless protection without requiring any configuration changes on the PS5 itself, making it ideal if you need a VPN for multiple devices.

Step-by-step setup:

Check router compatibility – Verify that your router supports VPN connections. Most modern routers from brands like ASUS, Netgear, Linksys, and TP-Link include VPN functionality. If your current router doesn’t support VPNs, consider purchasing a good gaming router with built-in VPN capability.

Access your router’s admin panel – Open a web browser and enter your router’s IP address (typically 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1). Log in with your admin credentials.

Navigate to the VPN section – Look for settings labeled “VPN,” “VPN Client,” or “Advanced Settings.” The exact location varies by router manufacturer.

Enter your VPN provider’s credentials – Input the server address, username, and password provided by your VPN service. Most premium VPN providers like NordVPN and Surfshark offer detailed router setup guides on their websites.

Connect to a VPN server – Select your preferred server location and activate the VPN connection from your router settings.

Verify the connection – Test your PS5 internet connection through Settings > Network > Test Internet Connection to confirm everything works properly.

Pro tip If your PS5 won’t connect after enabling the router VPN, try updating your router’s firmware, restarting both devices, or switching to a different VPN server location.

Method 2: Set Up a VPN on PS5 via Smart DNS

Smart DNS offers an easier alternative to router configuration and works exceptionally well for accessing region-locked content like different Netflix libraries or early game releases in other countries.

Unlike a full VPN connection, Smart DNS doesn’t encrypt your traffic – it simply reroutes your DNS queries to bypass geographic restrictions. This means minimal impact on your gaming speed while still giving you access to geo-blocked content.

Step-by-step setup:

Enable Smart DNS in your VPN dashboard – Log into your VPN provider’s website (services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and others offer Smart DNS features). Navigate to the Smart DNS section and activate it for your account.

Get your Smart DNS server addresses – Your VPN provider will display two DNS server addresses (primary and secondary). Copy these addresses – you’ll need them in the next steps.

Open PS5 Network Settings – On your PlayStation, go to Settings > Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection.

Select your connection type – Choose either Wi-Fi or LAN depending on how your PS5 connects to the internet.

Choose Manual DNS configuration – When prompted for DNS settings, select “Manual” instead of “Automatic.”

Enter the Smart DNS addresses – Input the primary DNS address in the first field and the secondary DNS address in the second field that you copied from your VPN dashboard.

Save and test – Complete the setup and run a connection test to verify that your PS5 is now using the Smart DNS servers.

Pro tip Smart DNS provides access to geo-restricted content but doesn’t offer encryption or privacy protection. If you need security features like DDoS protection, use one of the other methods instead.

Method 3: Set Up a VPN on PS5 via PC or Mac (Connection Sharing)

This method uses your computer’s VPN connection and shares it with your PS5 through either an Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s an excellent option if you don’t want to configure your router but still want full VPN encryption and security features. The main requirement is that your computer must remain powered on whenever you want your PS5 to use the VPN.

For Windows:

Connect your VPN – Open your VPN application on your Windows PC and connect to your preferred server location.

Connect PS5 to PC – Use an Ethernet cable to connect your PS5 directly to your computer, or prepare to share via Wi-Fi hotspot.

Open Network Connections – Press Windows key + R, type “ncpa.cpl,” and press Enter to open Network Connections.

Enable connection sharing – Right-click your VPN connection (or active network adapter), select Properties > Sharing tab. Check “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection.”

Select the connection – From the dropdown menu, choose the network adapter that connects to your PS5 (either Ethernet or Wi-Fi).

Configure PS5 network – On your PS5, go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection and select LAN Cable or Wi-Fi as appropriate.

Test the connection – Run an internet connection test on your PS5 to verify that you’re successfully connected through your PC’s VPN.

For macOS:

Connect your VPN – Launch your VPN application on your Mac and establish a connection to a VPN server.

Open System Settings – Go to System Settings > General > Sharing (or System Preferences > Sharing on older macOS versions).

Configure Internet Sharing – Select “Internet Sharing” from the list. Choose your VPN connection under “Share your connection from.”

Enable sharing – Check the box next to “Internet Sharing” and select either Ethernet or Wi-Fi, depending on how you’ll connect your PS5.

Connect your PS5 – Use an Ethernet cable or connect to your Mac’s hotspot from your PS5‘s network settings.

Verify connection – Test your internet connection on the PS5 to confirm it’s routing through your Mac’s VPN.

Method 4: Set Up a VPN on PS5 via a VPN-Enabled Hotspot (Optional)

This is the simplest method for getting your PS5 connected to a VPN, though it may result in slower speeds compared to other approaches. If you want a quick solution without any router configuration or computer connection sharing, using your smartphone as a VPN-enabled hotspot is your best bet.

Step-by-step setup:

Install a VPN on your smartphone – Download and install your VPN provider’s mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Popular options like NordVPN and Surfshark have excellent mobile applications.

Connect to a VPN server – Open the VPN app and connect to your preferred server location. Make sure the connection is active before proceeding.

Enable mobile hotspot – On your smartphone, navigate to Settings > Personal Hotspot (iOS) or Settings > Network & Internet > Hotspot & Tethering (Android). Turn on the mobile hotspot feature.

Note your hotspot credentials – Your phone will display the hotspot name (SSID) and password. You’ll need these to connect your PS5.

Connect PS5 to the hotspot – On your PlayStation 5, go to Settings > Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection. Select Wi-Fi and choose your phone’s hotspot from the list of available networks.

Enter the password – Input your mobile hotspot password when prompted.

Test the connection – Run a connection test to verify that your PS5 is successfully online through your phone’s VPN-enabled hotspot.

Pro tip This method is ideal for occasional use or testing, but it has limitations. Your connection speed will depend on your mobile carrier’s network quality, and gaming sessions may consume significant mobile data unless you have an unlimited plan. Additionally, streaming or downloading large game files through a mobile hotspot can quickly exhaust your data allowance. This method works best for regular online gaming rather than downloading major updates or new titles.

Why Use a VPN for Your PlayStation?

Using a VPN on your PS5 offers several compelling benefits that enhance both your gaming experience and online security. Here’s why PlayStation gamers are increasingly turning to VPN solutions:

1. Protect Against DDoS Attacks

Competitive gamers face real threats from DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, where malicious players flood your IP address with traffic to knock you offline during crucial matches.

A VPN masks your real IP address, making it virtually impossible for other players to target you with DDoS attacks. This protection is invaluable for serious competitive gamers, streamers, and ranked match participants.

2. Access Different Game Servers and Regions

VPNs let you connect to game servers in different countries, allowing you to play with friends in other regions, access games that haven’t launched in your country yet, or experience region-specific events and content unavailable in your location.

3. Reduce ISP Throttling for Smoother Gaming

Many internet providers intentionally slow down gaming traffic during peak hours. Since a VPN encrypts your traffic, your ISP can’t see that you’re gaming and therefore can’t selectively throttle your connection. This often results in more consistent performance.

4. Access Geo-Restricted Streaming Content

Your PS5 is also an entertainment hub. A VPN lets you access different regional libraries on Netflix, Disney+, Crunchyroll, and other platforms, perfect for accessing content before it’s localized or watching shows unavailable in your region.

5. Enhance Privacy and Security

A VPN encrypts all your internet traffic, protecting your personal data from potential hackers, especially when gaming on public networks. If you’re serious about gaming security, explore our recommendations for the best VPN for gaming.

How To Choose the Best VPN Provider for PlayStation?

Not all VPNs are created equal when it comes to gaming on PlayStation consoles. Selecting the right VPN provider can make the difference between smooth gameplay and frustrating lag. Here are the essential factors to consider:

1. Look for Fast Servers With Low Latency

Gaming demands speed. Look for VPN providers that optimize their servers for gaming with minimal ping increases.

The best VPNs for PS5 add less than 10-20ms of latency, which is barely noticeable during gameplay. Servers with 10Gbps or faster connections are ideal.

2. Choose a Large Server Network for Optimal Connections

A VPN with thousands of servers across many countries gives you the flexibility to find the closest server to your location or desired game server. More servers mean less congestion and better speeds during peak hours.

Look for providers with at least 3,000+ servers in 50+ countries.

3. Ensure Smart DNS Support for Easy Setup

Since router configuration can be technical, Smart DNS support makes VPN setup much simpler for PlayStation users.

Services like NordVPN and Surfshark include Smart DNS functionality, allowing straightforward configuration through your PS5’s network settings.

4. Look for Strong Security Features

Ensure your VPN provider offers AES-256 encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and protection against DNS/IP leaks.

These features keep your real IP address hidden – essential for DDoS protection during competitive gaming.

5. Go for Easy installation and Setup Guides

Look for providers offering comprehensive setup guides specifically for PlayStation consoles, including detailed router configuration tutorials and responsive customer support.

This matters since PS5 VPN setup is more complex than downloading an app.

6. Avoid free VPNs

Free services typically have severe speed restrictions, limited servers, data caps, and may sell your browsing data.

The slow speeds make gaming nearly impossible, and many lack essential security features.

7. Review Top recommendations for PS5

NordVPN offers excellent speeds, over 6,000 servers worldwide, and comprehensive Smart DNS support, making it one of the best VPNs for PS5.

Surfshark provides similar benefits at a competitive price with unlimited device connections and PlayStation-specific setup guides.

Final Thoughts on Using VPN for PS5

VPNs work perfectly with PS5 – you just need to use one of the four setup methods covered in this guide. Whether through router configuration, Smart DNS, connection sharing from your PC or Mac, or a VPN-enabled mobile hotspot, you can successfully route your PlayStation traffic through a VPN connection.

The benefits make the setup effort worthwhile. You’ll gain protection against DDoS attacks during competitive gaming, access to geo-restricted content including early game releases and different streaming libraries, potential reduction in ISP throttling, and improved online privacy and security.

These advantages are valuable for serious gamers, competitive players, and anyone wanting more control over their gaming experience.

When choosing a VPN provider for your PS5, prioritize services with fast gaming-optimized servers, low latency, Smart DNS support, and comprehensive setup guides. Avoid free VPNs that compromise on speed and security. Premium providers like NordVPN and Surfshark offer the performance and features PlayStation gamers need.

Select the setup method that matches your technical comfort level and gaming priorities. You now have everything you need to get your PS5 connected to a VPN and start enjoying a safer, more flexible, and unrestricted gaming experience.

