Best VPN for China: 5 Reliable Picks That Work in 2025

My team has been testing VPNs in China for over a decade, and we’ve narrowed down the field to five services that consistently bypass the Great Firewall. While most VPN providers fail within days of the latest firewall upgrades, these five maintain reliable connections through Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

My assistants test from hotel Wi-Fi, residential broadband, and mobile data networks across China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile. Every VPN in this guide has proven it can unblock Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Netflix from inside China’s borders.

In this guide, I’ll show you which VPN matches your specific needs – whether you’re a tourist visiting for two weeks, an expat living in Shanghai, or a business traveler who can’t afford downtime during client meetings.

Quick Comparison: Best VPN for China

VPN Best For Price Servers China Feature Money-Back NordVPN Most users $12.99/month 8,400+ Obfuscated servers 30 days Surfshark Budget travelers $15.45/month 4,500+ NoBorders mode 30 days Astrill VPN Expats/long-term $30/month Hundreds (but undisclosed) StealthVPN protocol None Proton VPN Emergency backups $9.99/month 14,000+ Stealth protocol 30 days (prorated) ExpressVPN Premium reliability $12.99/month 3,000+ Lightway + obfuscation 30 days

My Top Picks for the Best VPN for China

These five VPNs actually work in China. During my tests, they remained connected, fast, and usable for streaming, messaging, and gaming. If you need reliable access without constant drops or guessing which server works today, start with these.

1. NordVPN [Overall Best VPN for China]

Feature Details Servers 8,400+ servers in 100+ countries China Servers Many obfuscated servers Protocols NordLynx, OpenVPN (TCP/UDP), IKEv2 Best Protocol for China NordWhisper (mimics TLS 1.3) Simultaneous Connections 10 devices Speed Reduction 25-30% average Encryption AES-256-GCM Money-Back Guarantee 30 days (full refund) Pricing $12.99/month

NordVPN delivers the best combination of affordability, features, and China performance for the majority of users. Our Shanghai and Beijing teams report 70-85% connection success rates across hotel Wi-Fi and residential broadband networks when using obfuscated servers.

When NordVPN connects, our speed tests show download rates sufficient for 4K streaming and lag-free video conferencing. The obfuscated server network specifically targets Deep Packet Inspection systems deployed at China’s internet gateways. It’s the best VPN for China travel, hands down.

Pro tip Download NordVPN before arriving in China. Set up obfuscated servers immediately and test connections to multiple server locations. Save at least three working servers because your primary choice might get blocked overnight. Enable the kill switch so your real IP never leaks when switching servers.

Performance varies by city and connection type. Our Shanghai assistants consistently achieve better results than Beijing testers. Desktop applications outperform mobile apps significantly – our Windows and Mac tests show 85% success rates compared to 60% on Android and iOS. During major political events like National People’s Congress sessions, connection rates temporarily drop as the Great Firewall intensifies blocking efforts.

The 30-day money-back guarantee provides risk-free testing. Install before departure, test thoroughly during your first days in China, and request a full refund if performance doesn’t meet expectations.

What were the results of our NordVPN testing in China?

Our field team conducted three separate testing rounds in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen across six months. The data shows NordVPN performs best when connecting through obfuscated servers in Japan, Taiwan, or Singapore. Hong Kong servers get blacklisted within 24-48 hours and aren’t recommended for consistent use.

The NordWhisper protocol, launched specifically for high-censorship environments, wraps VPN traffic in packets that mimic standard TLS 1.3 HTTPS handshakes. To Deep Packet Inspection systems, your encrypted VPN tunnel looks identical to regular secure website traffic. This obfuscation remains effective until the Great Firewall updates its protocol fingerprinting database, which occurs every 2-4 months.

Our desktop testing shows dramatic performance advantages over mobile:

Windows: 85% success rate on hotel Wi-Fi, 70% on China Telecom broadband

85% success rate on hotel Wi-Fi, 70% on China Telecom broadband Mac: 80% success rate on hotel Wi-Fi, 72% on China Unicom broadband

80% success rate on hotel Wi-Fi, 72% on China Unicom broadband Android: 60% success rate on Wi-Fi, 35% on China Mobile 4G

60% success rate on Wi-Fi, 35% on China Mobile 4G iOS: 55% success rate on Wi-Fi, 30% on China Unicom 5G

Mobile networks deploy more aggressive VPN detection than fixed broadband connections. Our testers achieve better mobile results by manually selecting the OpenVPN TCP protocol instead of relying on automatic protocol selection.

Threat Protection blocks malware domains and intrusive ads, which improves connection speeds in China’s already-throttled internet environment. Split tunneling allows routing Chinese domestic apps like WeChat and Alipay outside the VPN tunnel for faster performance while keeping international services protected.

Advantages for China Considerations ✅ Best price-to-performance ratio



✅ Many obfuscated servers



✅ NordWhisper defeats DPI effectively



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee



✅ Strong speeds for streaming/calls ❌ Desktop performs better than mobile



❌ Server switching sometimes required



❌ Performance varies during major events



❌ Manual protocol selection recommended

Why I chose NordVPN: It delivers premium VPN performance at mid-tier pricing, so it’s accessible for most budgets. The 30-day guarantee eliminates financial risk – test thoroughly and request a refund if it doesn’t meet your needs. Our team’s extensive testing shows it handles the vast majority of use cases for tourists, business travelers, and casual expats who primarily use hotel Wi-Fi or home broadband.

2. Surfshark [Best Budget VPN for China]

Feature Details Servers 4,500+ servers in 100+ countries China Feature NoBorders mode (auto-activates) Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN (TCP/UDP), IKEv2 Best Protocol for China OpenVPN TCP Simultaneous Connections Unlimited Speed Reduction 35-40% average Encryption AES-256-GCM, ChaCha20 Money-Back Guarantee 30 days (full refund) Pricing $2.19/month (2-year), $15.45/month (monthly)

Surfshark delivers remarkable value at $2.19 per month with unlimited simultaneous device connections. One subscription protects every device your family owns – phones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs – making it the most cost-effective solution for group travel or family relocation to China.

The service experienced significant China connectivity issues throughout 2023 and early 2024. Surfshark’s engineering team completely rebuilt its China infrastructure during mid-2024, and our current testing shows the service now performs comparably to options costing three times more.

Pro tip Enable NoBorders mode before your flight to China. Set protocol to OpenVPN TCP manually – don’t rely on automatic selection. Pre-save Japan, Singapore, and South Korea server connections. Use Wi-Fi whenever possible instead of mobile data for dramatically better connection rates.

Our Beijing and Shanghai teams report 75-80% success rates on China Telecom and China Unicom broadband connections. The NoBorders feature automatically detects restrictive networks and switches to optimized servers without manual configuration, which makes Surfshark ideal for non-technical users who want plug-and-play functionality.

Mobile data performance lags behind desktop significantly. Our 4G and 5G testing on China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom networks shows 40-50% connection success compared to 75-80% on Wi-Fi and broadband. Travelers relying primarily on mobile data should consider alternatives, but those using hotel Wi-Fi and residential internet will find Surfshark delivers excellent value.

What were the results of our Surfshark testing in China?

The NoBorders feature represents Surfshark’s primary advantage for China users. Our testing shows it automatically activates within 3-5 seconds of detecting Great Firewall restrictions, immediately routing traffic through optimized servers. This happens seamlessly in the background without requiring manual server selection or protocol changes.

Our Shanghai field team documented detailed performance across major ISPs:

China Telecom broadband: 80% success rate, average speeds 45 Mbps

China Unicom broadband: 75% success rate, average speeds 42 Mbps

China Mobile broadband: 78% success rate, average speeds 40 Mbps

Mobile data (all carriers): 40-50% success rate, variable speeds

Japan and Singapore servers delivered the most consistent performance in our testing. Taiwan servers worked well initially but faced more frequent IP blacklisting. South Korea serves as a reliable backup when primary locations experience temporary blocks. Hong Kong servers, while geographically closest, get detected and blocked quickly.

The Camouflage Mode obfuscates OpenVPN traffic using port 443, making VPN signatures indistinguishable from standard HTTPS web traffic. Our assistants enabled this feature by default on all China connections. Combined with the OpenVPN TCP protocol (rather than the faster but more detectable UDP), Camouflage Mode significantly improves connection reliability.

CleanWeb blocks ads, trackers, and malware domains at the DNS level. This feature provides dual benefits in China – faster page loading on already-throttled connections and protection against Chinese ad networks that inject tracking scripts into international website traffic passing through the Great Firewall.

The unlimited device policy makes Surfshark particularly valuable for families or groups. Our testing included scenarios with up to 15 simultaneous connections across laptops, phones, and tablets. Performance remained stable with no noticeable degradation compared to single-device usage.

Advantages for China Considerations ✅ Best value pricing ($2.19/month)



✅ Unlimited device connections



✅ NoBorders auto-activation



✅ Excellent hotel Wi-Fi performance



✅ Perfect for family protection ❌ Mobile data less reliable than Wi-Fi



❌ Smaller cities need more testing



❌ Peak hours occasionally congested

Why I chose Surfshark: Unlimited connections at budget pricing make it unbeatable for families and groups. Our team’s testing confirms it delivers reliable performance on hotel Wi-Fi and residential broadband – the connection types most travelers actually use. The 30-day guarantee provides risk-free testing. For travelers primarily using Wi-Fi rather than mobile data, Surfshark offers premium performance at budget pricing.

3. Astrill VPN [Expensive but Reliable VPN for China]

Feature Details Servers Undisclosed; 50+ countries China Servers VIP servers in Asia (+$10-100/month) Protocols StealthVPN, OpenWeb, WireGuard, OpenVPN Best Protocol for China StealthVPN (defeats DPI) Simultaneous Connections 5 devices Speed Reduction 46-50% average Encryption AES-256 Money-Back Guarantee None Pricing $30/month

Astrill VPN commands premium pricing at $30 per month with no money-back guarantee, yet it maintains the strongest reputation among China’s expat community for one simple reason: it consistently works when everything else fails.

Our team’s testing documented Astrill’s remarkable consistency. While other VPNs experience periodic blocks and require troubleshooting, Astrill maintains stable connections across all device types, network conditions, and locations. The proprietary StealthVPN protocol was engineered specifically to defeat China’s Deep Packet Inspection systems, and fifteen years of China-focused development shows in the results.

Pro tip Install Astrill one week before departing for China. Contact their support team via email to get server recommendations for your specific city and ISP. They’ll tell you exactly which servers work best for China Mobile, China Unicom, or China Telecom in your location. This personalized setup advice is part of what you’re paying for.

The service targets serious users willing to pay premium prices for guaranteed connectivity. If you’re running a business from China, managing teams across international offices, or depend on consistent VPN access for daily work, Astrill’s reliability justifies the investment.

What were the results of our Astrill VPN testing in China?

Astrill has operated China-optimized servers since 2009, giving them unmatched institutional knowledge of the Great Firewall evolution. While competitors scramble to restore service after each firewall upgrade, Astrill maintains continuity through proprietary protocols developed specifically for high-censorship environments.

Our assistants conducted extensive testing across diverse scenarios:

Beijing hotel Wi-Fi: 95% success rate

95% success rate Shanghai China Telecom: 98% success rate

98% success rate Guangzhou China Mobile 4G: 90% success rate

90% success rate Shenzhen China Unicom 5G: 93% success rate

93% success rate Smaller cities (Chengdu, Xi’an, Hangzhou): 88-92% success rate

StealthVPN operates as a modified OpenVPN protocol with additional obfuscation layers. The protocol disguises VPN traffic as standard HTTPS connections while simultaneously hiding VPN handshake signatures from Deep Packet Inspection systems. This dual-layer approach explains Astrill’s superior performance compared to competitors using single-method obfuscation.

The Smart Mode feature intelligently routes only blocked international traffic through the VPN tunnel while allowing direct connections to Chinese domestic services. This optimization dramatically improves performance for daily activities:

Taobao and JD.com shopping loads at full speed (no VPN overhead)

Alipay and WeChat Pay transactions process instantly

Chinese banking apps function normally

Gmail and Google services tunnel through VPN encryption

Facebook and WhatsApp automatically route through a secure connection

VIP servers cost extra but deliver premium network routing through Asia-Pacific backbone connections. Our testing shows VIP servers reduce latency by 40-60% for video calls to US/Europe offices. Business users conducting frequent international video conferences find this upgrade worthwhile.

The OpenWeb protocol is an alternative to StealthVPN, specifically optimized for web browsing. It tunnels only browser traffic (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge) while allowing other applications direct internet access. This makes OpenWeb faster than full-device VPN for users primarily needing web access rather than protecting all applications.

Advantages for China Considerations ✅ Highest reliability (95%+ success)



✅ Works on all connection types



✅ StealthVPN defeats DPI consistently



✅ Smart Mode optimization



✅ 15-year China expertise ❌ Premium pricing ($30/month)



❌ No money-back guarantee



❌ Interface could use modernization



❌ Only 5 simultaneous connections

Why I chose Astrill: It’s one of the most reliable VPNs that work in China. Our team’s testing period included major political events, national holidays, and routine periods – Astrill maintained consistent performance throughout. For expats, digital nomads, remote workers, and businesses operating in China, paying extra eliminates the productivity loss from troubleshooting connection failures.

4. Proton VPN [Best Backup VPN for China]

Feature Details Servers 14,000+ servers in 120+ countries China Protocol Stealth (obfuscation) Simultaneous Connections 10 devices (Plus plan) Speed Reduction 30-35% average (Plus plan) Encryption AES-256, ChaCha20 Privacy Jurisdiction Switzerland (strong privacy laws) Open Source Apps fully audited and transparent Money-Back Guarantee 30 days (prorated refund) Pricing (Plus) $9.99/month

Proton VPN brings Swiss privacy jurisdiction and open-source apps to the China VPN market. Based in Switzerland with some of the world’s strongest privacy laws, Proton operates under strict no-logs policies verified by multiple independent audits. The company behind ProtonMail (the world’s largest encrypted email service) applies the same security-first philosophy to its VPN service.

The premium Plus plan delivers solid China performance through the Stealth protocol, which obfuscates VPN traffic to bypass Deep Packet Inspection. Our team’s testing in Beijing and Shanghai shows 65-75% success rates on desktop applications, with slightly lower performance on mobile devices.

Pro tip Enable Stealth protocol in settings immediately after installation. Connect to US servers for best results.

Proton VPN represents the best choice for users who refuse to compromise on privacy even while accessing restricted content. The open-source applications allow security researchers to audit the code, providing transparency rare among VPN providers.

The service includes a free tier (unlimited data, 10 countries, basic features) for users wanting to test before committing, but Chinese users have to go premium to access the Stealth protocol and full server network essential for reliable Great Firewall bypass.

What were the results of our Proton VPN testing in China?

Proton VPN’s Swiss jurisdiction provides genuine advantages for users concerned about data privacy. The Swiss Federal Data Protection Act and Data Protection Ordinance create some of the world’s strongest privacy protections. Unlike VPN providers based in Five Eyes, Nine, or Eyes alliance countries, Proton faces no mandatory data retention laws or government surveillance partnerships.

Our field testing in China focused exclusively on the Plus plan with Stealth protocol enabled:

Beijing Wi-Fi networks: 70% success rate

70% success rate Shanghai broadband: 75% success rate

75% success rate Guangzhou mobile data: 55% success rate

55% success rate Desktop applications: 72% average success across all cities

72% average success across all cities Mobile applications: 58% average success across all cities

The Stealth protocol uses obfuscation to disguise VPN traffic as regular HTTPS connections. While not as sophisticated as Astrill’s StealthVPN or as consistently effective as NordVPN’s obfuscated servers, Stealth performs adequately for users willing to accept occasional troubleshooting in exchange for Proton’s superior privacy protections.

NetShield blocks ads, trackers, and malware at the DNS level. In China’s internet environment, where ads and tracking scripts get injected into international website traffic at the Great Firewall level, NetShield improves both privacy and page load speeds.

Advantages Considerations ✅ Swiss privacy jurisdiction



✅ Open-source transparency



✅ Secure Core multi-hop



✅ NetShield ad/tracker blocking ❌ Moderate China success rates (65-75%)



❌ Prorated refunds (not full)

Why I chose Proton: The combination of Swiss privacy protections and solid China performance makes Proton ideal for users who refuse to compromise on privacy standards. Our team’s testing confirms it works reliably enough for most use cases while providing privacy guarantees that exceed industry norms. And, thanks to its good speeds and plenty of servers, I also included it on my list of the fastest gaming VPNs.

5. ExpressVPN [Fast and Reliable VPN for China]

Feature Details Servers 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries China Feature Automatic obfuscation (all servers) Protocols Lightway, OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP Proprietary Tech Lightway (fast reconnection) Simultaneous Connections Up to 14 devices Speed Reduction 14-25% average Encryption AES-256, ChaCha20 Money-Back Guarantee 30 days (full refund) Pricing $12.95/month (monthly)

ExpressVPN delivers some of the fastest speeds among China-working VPNs, with our testing showing only 14-25% speed reduction compared to unprotected connections.

The proprietary Lightway protocol reconnects in under 2 seconds when connections drop, minimizing disruption during the frequent reconnection cycles common when the Great Firewall actively probes VPN traffic. Lightway is also one of the top VPN protocols for gaming (although I didn’t include it since it’s a proprietary tunnel).

You get excellent speeds, 24/7 live chat support with China-specific server recommendations, and the TrustedServer network running entirely on RAM (meaning all data erases on server restart). Our assistants in Beijing and Shanghai report 70-80% success rates on hotel Wi-Fi and residential broadband.

Pro tip Set ExpressVPN protocol to “Automatic” in settings before connecting in China. The app will choose the best protocol for your network conditions. Save multiple server locations as favorites – Japan, Los Angeles, the UK, and Singapore. When one fails, quickly switch to backups. Contact 24/7 support immediately when connections fail for real-time server recommendations.

The automatic obfuscation across all servers eliminates manual configuration requirements. ExpressVPN detects Deep Packet Inspection systems and activates stealth mode automatically, making it the most user-friendly option for non-technical travelers. No need to research which servers support obfuscation or manually enable special protocols – it just works out of the box.

Customer support quality exceeds competitors significantly. When our test team encountered connection failures, ExpressVPN’s live chat responded within 90 seconds with specific server recommendations for their current city and ISP. This level of personalized support justifies premium pricing for business travelers who can’t afford extended troubleshooting.

What were the results of our ExpressVPN testing in China?

ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol represents a genuine technical innovation. Built from scratch using the wolfSSL cryptographic library rather than modifying existing protocols, Lightway connects in under 2 seconds and reconnects almost instantly when the Great Firewall temporarily disrupts connections. This fast reconnection dramatically improves usability compared to some competitors, requiring 10-15 seconds to reestablish tunnels.

Our team documented detailed performance across Chinese cities and ISPs:

Beijing hotel Wi-Fi: 78% success rate

78% success rate Shanghai China Telecom: 75% success rate

75% success rate Guangzhou China Unicom: 72% success rate

72% success rate Shenzhen China Mobile 4G: 65% success rate

65% success rate Desktop applications: 76% average success across our testing period

76% average success across our testing period Mobile applications: 68% average success across our testing period

The automatic obfuscation activates when ExpressVPN detects network restrictions without requiring manual protocol selection or server hunting. Our assistants simply open the app, click connect, and ExpressVPN handles the technical complexity of choosing optimal protocols and servers for current network conditions.

TrustedServer technology runs all ExpressVPN servers exclusively on RAM rather than hard drives. Every server reboot completely erases all data, making it physically impossible for anyone to extract user activity logs from seized servers. This architecture provides superior privacy compared to disk-based servers that retain data until overwritten.

Split tunneling allows routing Chinese domestic apps outside the VPN tunnel for improved performance. WeChat, Alipay, and Taobao connect directly while Gmail and Facebook route through an encrypted tunnel. This optimization improves local app responsiveness while maintaining security for international services.

Advantages Considerations ✅ Excellent speeds (14-25% reduction)



✅ Automatic obfuscation



✅ Lightway 2-second reconnection



✅ Excellent 24/7 China support



✅ TrustedServer RAM-only network ❌ Expensive



❌ Success rates vary by location

Why I chose ExpressVPN: The combination of good speeds, automatic configuration, and superior customer support makes ExpressVPN ideal for business travelers and users who value their time highly. The 30-day guarantee provides a risk-free testing period.

Understanding the Great Firewall: Why Most VPNs Fail

The Great Firewall is a sophisticated system of censorship, monitoring, and traffic manipulation deployed at China’s international internet gateways. Think of it as multiple inspection checkpoints analyzing every data packet entering or leaving China.

How the Great Firewall Detects VPNs

Here’s a brief overview of how China monitors, flags, and blocks your traffic:

Technique What It Does Why It Blocks VPNs Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Examines data packets at the protocol level Standard VPN traffic has distinctive signatures (packet sizes, timing patterns, encryption handshakes) that Chinese DPI can detect and block IP Address Blacklisting Automated systems detect VPN server IPs and add them to block lists Connecting to a known VPN IP causes the connection to be dropped immediately, requiring constant IP rotation Active Probing Firewall probes suspicious servers and checks their responses If the server responds with VPN protocol handshakes, the IP gets blacklisted; obfuscation stops this Port Blocking Blocks common VPN ports (like 1194 or 4500) Forces VPNs to use ports 443 (HTTPS) or 80 (HTTP) to disguise traffic DNS Poisoning Returns fake IP addresses for blocked domains Prevents access unless DNS queries go through the encrypted VPN tunnel Machine Learning Pattern Recognition Uses ML to detect VPN traffic patterns beyond simple rules Identifies VPN usage even when protocols try to hide their signatures

What Gets Blocked in China

Let me save you the shock of discovering what doesn’t work on your first day in Beijing:

Google Everything: Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Maps, Google Search – completely blocked. Google Calendar won’t sync. Google Photos won’t upload. Android phones can’t access the Play Store. This affects every aspect of digital life if you’re deep in the Google ecosystem.

Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Maps, Google Search – completely blocked. Google Calendar won’t sync. Google Photos won’t upload. Android phones can’t access the Play Store. This affects every aspect of digital life if you’re deep in the Google ecosystem. Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter (X), Snapchat, Telegram, Signal – all blocked. WeChat works, but the government monitors it aggressively. LinkedIn technically works but faces intermittent disruption.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter (X), Snapchat, Telegram, Signal – all blocked. WeChat works, but the government monitors it aggressively. LinkedIn technically works but faces intermittent disruption. Streaming Services: Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Twitch – none work without a VPN. You’ll discover this when trying to entertain yourself in your hotel room after a long flight.

Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Twitch – none work without a VPN. You’ll discover this when trying to entertain yourself in your hotel room after a long flight. News & Information: New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg – major international news outlets get blocked. Wikipedia access comes and goes. Certain Wikipedia pages about Chinese politics remain permanently blocked.

New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg – major international news outlets get blocked. Wikipedia access comes and goes. Certain Wikipedia pages about Chinese politics remain permanently blocked. Business Tools: Slack, Dropbox, many Western SaaS platforms experience disruption. Google Workspace entirely blocked. Microsoft 365 works but faces intermittent issues. GitHub is occasionally blocked during sensitive periods.

Slack, Dropbox, many Western SaaS platforms experience disruption. Google Workspace entirely blocked. Microsoft 365 works but faces intermittent issues. GitHub is occasionally blocked during sensitive periods. Dating & Communication: Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid – dating apps don’t work. FaceTime audio works, but FaceTime video gets blocked. Skype experiences heavy throttling even when technically accessible.

Comprehensive censorship research from Usenix shows 943,000+ domains currently blocked in China. That number increases daily. If you want to game in China, my guide on how to change regions for Steam might come in useful as well.

Who Needs VPNs in China

The simple answer would be everybody. However, different groups of people have different needs and need VPNs for different reasons. So, I’ll go over some of the most prominent groups and address their main pain points.

Tourists & Short-Term Travelers

You land in Beijing. Pull out your phone to check Google Maps for directions to your hotel. Nothing loads. Try messaging your family on WhatsApp. Messages won’t send. Attempt to look up restaurant recommendations on Google. The search just spins.

This is the typical tourist experience without VPN preparation.

Biggest pain points:

Navigation: Google Maps completely blocked. Apple Maps works but has limited Chinese coverage

Google Maps completely blocked. Apple Maps works but has limited Chinese coverage Communication: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, all blocked

WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, all blocked Translation: Google Translate blocked (use offline mode or Baidu Translate)

Google Translate blocked (use offline mode or Baidu Translate) Ride-hailing: Uber doesn’t operate in China, Didi requires Chinese phone verification

Uber doesn’t operate in China, Didi requires Chinese phone verification Payments: International credit cards rejected almost everywhere

VPN recommendation for tourists:

Get NordVPN or Surfshark before your trip. Both offer 30-day money-back guarantees, meaning you can essentially test them for free and get your money back if they don’t work for you. Download the apps before flying. Test connections in your hotel room immediately after arrival. Save multiple working server locations as favorites.

Install offline maps before departure. Download Google Translate’s Chinese language pack for offline use. Set up WeChat Pay or Alipay before arriving if possible.

Expats & Long-Term Residents

Living in China without reliable VPN access is like living without the internet. Your job probably requires Google Workspace, Slack, or other blocked services. Video calls with family back home need consistent connectivity. Streaming entertainment maintains your sanity during long winters in northern cities.

Biggest pain points:

Work: Google Workspace, Slack, many Western business tools completely blocked

Google Workspace, Slack, many Western business tools completely blocked Entertainment: No Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Western gaming platforms

No Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Western gaming platforms Banking: Some international banking websites blocked or throttled

Some international banking websites blocked or throttled Social life: Can’t maintain social media presence for friends/family abroad

Can’t maintain social media presence for friends/family abroad News: Completely cut off from Western news sources

VPN recommendation for expats:

Astrill VPN is worth the premium price if you’re committing to long-term residence. The $30/month cost seems expensive until your cheaper VPN fails and you spend hours troubleshooting when you need to join urgent work calls.

Get two VPN services: Astrill as primary, Surfshark as backup. When Astrill occasionally fails during major political events, Surfshark provides backup access. Install VPN routers at home to protect all devices automatically. Astrill sells pre-configured routers. This eliminates the need to run VPN apps on every device individually.

Business Travelers

You’re in Shanghai for three days of client meetings. Need reliable Zoom connections for video conferences with headquarters. Must access company files on Google Drive. Can’t afford downtime when demonstrating your cloud-based product to Chinese clients.

Biggest pain points:

Video conferencing: Zoom technically works in China, but faces throttling without a VPN

Zoom technically works in China, but faces throttling without a VPN Cloud storage: Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, all blocked or unreliable

Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, all blocked or unreliable VoIP: VoIP services heavily throttled or completely blocked

VoIP services heavily throttled or completely blocked Company resources: Internal tools hosted on AWS or Google Cloud face access issues

Internal tools hosted on AWS or Google Cloud face access issues Client demonstrations: Cloud-based products don’t work reliably on the Chinese internet

VPN recommendation for business travelers:

NordVPN offers the best balance of reliability and speed for business use. The 24/7 support responds instantly when connections fail before important meetings. Its ironclad stability minimizes disruption during video calls.

Alternative: Get a corporate VPN from your IT department before traveling. Many companies maintain dedicated servers for China operations. These work better than consumer VPNs but require advanced setup. Business VPNs like NordLayer are an excellent option.

Test all critical services before your first client meeting. Don’t discover during the meeting that your demo doesn’t work. Have backup presentation materials that don’t require internet access.

Students Studying Abroad

Studying in Chinese universities while unable to access research papers behind paywalls. Can’t submit assignments to Google Classroom. Video calls with family drain your limited budget when connections constantly drop and reconnect.

Biggest pain points:

Research: JSTOR, ScienceDirect, many academic databases partially blocked

JSTOR, ScienceDirect, many academic databases partially blocked Assignments: Google Classroom, many educational platforms blocked

Google Classroom, many educational platforms blocked Study groups: Zoom, Discord, Slack all need VPN access

Zoom, Discord, Slack all need VPN access Streaming: Netflix, YouTube provide mental health breaks between study sessions

Netflix, YouTube provide mental health breaks between study sessions Budget: The student budget doesn’t accommodate expensive VPN subscriptions

VPN recommendation for students:



Surfshark provides the best value at around $2/month with unlimited device connections. Share one subscription with roommates to split the cost further. Install on all devices – laptop for studying, phone for messaging, tablet for entertainment.

Free VPN for China: Why You Should Never Use Them

So, free VPNs just don’t work in China. Most of them are just useless, but some are actively malicious and will try to log and sell your data to the highest bidder.

Here are some of the reasons why you should never try to use a free VPN for China:

They can’t afford server rotation. Maintaining China-accessible servers requires constant IP rotation. When Chinese authorities blacklist IP addresses (which happens daily), VPN providers must deploy new servers immediately. This costs serious money. Free VPNs can’t afford this operational expense.

Maintaining China-accessible servers requires constant IP rotation. When Chinese authorities blacklist IP addresses (which happens daily), VPN providers must deploy new servers immediately. This costs serious money. Free VPNs can’t afford this operational expense. No obfuscation technology. Obfuscation requires substantial engineering resources. Developing NordWhisper, StealthVPN, or NoBorders takes teams of engineers years. Free VPNs use basic OpenVPN without obfuscation, which the Great Firewall detects and blocks within seconds.

Obfuscation requires substantial engineering resources. Developing NordWhisper, StealthVPN, or NoBorders takes teams of engineers years. Free VPNs use basic OpenVPN without obfuscation, which the Great Firewall detects and blocks within seconds. Security risks. Free VPNs have to make money somehow. Many inject ads into your browsing. Some log and sell your data to advertisers. A few distribute malware. Using sketchy free VPNs in China potentially exposes you to both Chinese surveillance and VPN provider exploitation.

Free VPNs have to make money somehow. Many inject ads into your browsing. Some log and sell your data to advertisers. A few distribute malware. Using sketchy free VPNs in China potentially exposes you to both Chinese surveillance and VPN provider exploitation. Slow speeds. Free servers get overcrowded because everyone uses them. You might connect successfully but find speeds so slow that loading Gmail takes 30 seconds. Video calls freeze constantly. Streaming is impossible.

Free servers get overcrowded because everyone uses them. You might connect successfully but find speeds so slow that loading Gmail takes 30 seconds. Video calls freeze constantly. Streaming is impossible. No customer support. When free VPNs fail (and they will), you’re on your own. No 24/7 chat support. No email assistance. No China-specific server recommendations. Just endless forum posts from other frustrated users.

We do have some legitimate free services like Proton’s free version, but VPNs have enough trouble getting their premium stuff through the Great Firewall. Fighting the Chinese government is expensive, and no company that wishes to keep existing will hand that utility for free.

So, again, trying to use a free VPN in China is a BAD idea, and I wholeheartedly advise against it.

VPN App for China: Quick Pre-Departure Checklist

You can’t download VPN apps in China. This bears repeating because it’s the single most common mistake travelers make. The Great Firewall blocks VPN provider websites. The iOS App Store in China removes VPN apps. Google Play Store is entirely blocked.

So, here’s a quick checklist that will help you get ready for your travels:

One week before departure:

Research which VPN works best for your needs (I recommend NordVPN) Purchase subscription Download apps on all devices (phone, laptop, tablet) Create an account and test connections Save offline copies of setup instructions Bookmark your VPN provider’s support email address

Three days before departure:

Configure obfuscation settings (NoBorders, Stealth, obfuscated servers) Test connections to multiple server locations Save 3-5 working servers as favorites Enable kill switch Verify auto-connect settings Screenshot working configurations

Day of departure:

Update all VPN apps to the latest versions Double-check VPN activates automatically when device boots Test the connection before boarding the flight Download offline maps and translation tools

What Happens If You Forget

You arrive in China without a VPN. Now what?

Option 1: Contact VPN support. Email your VPN provider (saved that email address, right?). Ask for alternative download links or mirror sites. Services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and Astrill VPN maintain mirror sites specifically for users in China. These sites change frequently to avoid blocking.

Email your VPN provider (saved that email address, right?). Ask for alternative download links or mirror sites. Services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and Astrill VPN maintain mirror sites specifically for users in China. These sites change frequently to avoid blocking. Option 2: Use a friend’s phone hotspot. If you’re traveling with someone who has a working VPN, use their device’s hotspot to access unblocked internet. Download VPN apps while connected to their VPN-protected hotspot.

If you’re traveling with someone who has a working VPN, use their device’s hotspot to access unblocked internet. Download VPN apps while connected to their VPN-protected hotspot. Option 3: Hotel business center. Some international hotels maintain unblocked internet connections in business centers. These sometimes bypass the Great Firewall partially. Worth trying VPN website access from hotel computers.

Some international hotels maintain unblocked internet connections in business centers. These sometimes bypass the Great Firewall partially. Worth trying VPN website access from hotel computers. Option 4: eSIM with foreign data. Some international eSIMs route data through foreign servers, effectively bypassing Chinese censorship.

Some international eSIMs route data through foreign servers, effectively bypassing Chinese censorship. Option 5: Cross to Hong Kong/Macau. Hong Kong and Macau are Chinese territories but don’t enforce the Great Firewall. A short trip across the border allows VPN downloads. Obviously not practical if you’re already deep in mainland China.

Setup Guide: Getting Your VPN Working in China

Here’s the exact process I follow when testing VPNs from Chinese hotel rooms:

First hour setup (critical):

Test immediately after arrival. Don’t wait until you need it. Test VPN functionality within the first hour of connecting to the Chinese internet. This gives you time to troubleshoot before urgent needs arise. Connect to multiple servers. Don’t assume your default server works. Test at least 5 different server locations. Save the 3-5 that connect successfully as favorites. Test different protocols. Protocol performance varies by ISP and location. So, don’t be afraid of some trial & error here. Check your kill switch. Verify that your kill switch actually works by disconnecting the VPN while browsing. Your internet should stop immediately. If it doesn’t, your real IP could leak when the VPN drops. Test critical services. Verify Gmail loads. Check if WhatsApp sends messages. Confirm video calls work. Test whatever services you’ll rely on during your stay.

Troubleshooting Connection Failures

During your stay, you’re bound to experience some issues. Here are the most common problems and how to solve them quickly:

Problem Potential Solutions VPN won’t connect at all Switch protocols, clear your cache, and/or try a different network (hotel Wi-Fi <> mobile data) VPN connects, but nothing loads Set custom DNS such as 1.1.1.1 or 8.8.8.8 to bypass blocked DNS queries VPN works, then suddenly stops Your server IP was likely blacklisted. Disconnect, wait ~60 seconds, and reconnect to a different country/server Speed extremely slow Avoid congested servers. Switch to another server in the same region or try nearby countries (Japan instead of South Korea, Singapore instead of Taiwan)

If you need help with basic installation at some point before you’re actually in China, you’ll find all the steps in my full guide on how to set up a vpn.

Which VPN for China Should You Actually Buy?

If you’re visiting China for a week or two, start with NordVPN or Surfshark. Both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test them risk-free the moment you land. NordVPN is the stronger all-around pick, while Surfshark’s unlimited connections cover the whole family on a single plan.

For everyone else, the choice depends on your situation. Need maximum reliability? Go with Astrill, and use Surfshark as a backup when the Firewall tightens up during major political events. Staying long-term as an expat? Astrill’s consistency saves hours of troubleshooting, and long-term plans make the price easier to swallow.

Students on a budget should stick with Surfshark at around $2/month for longer plans. Business travelers who rely on video calls or international access before meetings will like ExpressVPN’s 24/7 support and China-specific setup help.

FAQs