Best VPNs for 2026: 10 Services Tested, Ranked, and Compared

Picking the best VPN in 2026 feels like wading through a sales pitch factory. Everyone claims top speeds, perfect privacy, and zero compromises. Reality is messier.

This guide cuts past the noise. I test VPNs the hard way. Long-distance servers, real speed drops, kill switches yanked mid-connection, streaming pushed until it breaks. Audits get checked, and claims get verified. Weak spots don’t stay hidden for long.

What’s below isn’t a popularity contest. It’s a short list of VPNs that hold up when you actually use them. You’ll see where each one shines, where it stumbles, and which setups they’re worth installing for.

Quick Comparison: Best VPN Services 2026

VPN Provider Top Selling Point Servers Devices Lowest Price My Favorite Feature NordVPN Best overall 8,000+ in 100+ countries 10 $2.99/mo (2-year plan) NordLynx protocol + Threat Protection Surfshark Best price-to-value ratio 4,500+ in 100 countries Unlimited $1.99/mo (2-year plan) Unlimited connections Proton VPN Best for privacy 14,000+ in 100+ countries 10 $2.99/mo (2-year plan) Swiss jurisdiction + Secure Core ExpressVPN Best premium experience 3,000+ in 100+ countries 14 $3.49/mo (28-month plan) Lightway protocol + TrustedServer CyberGhost Excellent streaming servers 11,000+ in 100 countries 7 $2.19/mo (26-month plan) Streaming-optimized servers PIA Largest server network 35,000+ in 90+ countries Unlimited $2.03/mo (3-year plan) Port forwarding + SOCKS5 proxy Mullvad VPN Anonymity (registration without an email, cash payments) 800+ in 40+ countries 5 €5/mo, regardless of subscription time No email required + cash payment VyprVPN Censorship bypass 700+ in 70+ countries 5 $3/mo (2-year plan) Chameleon protocol Windscribe Flexible pricing Servers in 60+ countries Unlimited $5.75/mo (yearly plan) 10GB free monthly data TunnelBear Beginner-friendly design 8,000+ servers in 40+ countries Unlimited $3.33/mo (3-year plan) User-friendly interface

What Is the Best VPN?

NordVPN consistently ranks as the best VPN service based on comprehensive testing across speed, security, streaming capability, and overall value. It delivers 85-95% speed retention on nearby servers, maintains one of the most transparent privacy track records with five independent audits, and reliably unblocks every major streaming platform we tested.

But “best” depends entirely on what you need. Surfshark offers better value for families needing unlimited device connections. Proton VPN provides stronger privacy guarantees through Swiss jurisdiction. ExpressVPN delivers the most polished user experience. CyberGhost excels specifically at streaming with dedicated servers for individual platforms.

The best VPN services share certain non-negotiable qualities: strong encryption (AES-256 or ChaCha20), a verifiable no-logs policy, reliable kill switches, modern protocols like WireGuard, and consistent performance across different server locations. So, first of all, you have to make sure you’ve got a good VPN for your cybersecurity needs. Everything beyond that becomes a matter of matching features to your specific requirements.

Top 10 Best VPN Services Reviewed

After three months of testing, my team and I picked 10 VPNs that aced most of the tests we threw their way. No VPN is perfect, but the likes of Nord and Surfshark come pretty close. Keep reading to check our final results and learn why each pick made the final list.

1. NordVPN [Best Overall VPN]

Nord earned its position as the best overall VPN through relentless focus on core VPN functionality while continuously adding useful security features. The service operates 8,000+ servers across 100+ countries, all running on RAM-only infrastructure that physically cannot retain user data between reboots.

Feature Specification Servers 8,000+ servers in 100+ countries Speed 850-950 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (600-800 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Up to 10 devices Protocols NordLynx (WireGuard-based), OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec, NordWhisper (restricted network protocol) Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, kill switch, Threat Protection Pro, dark web monitoring, MFA, Double VPN Privacy 5x audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in Panama Gaming speed performance Near-gigabit regional speeds, 10 Gbps servers, minimal throttling Starting price $2.99/mo (2-year plan)

Performance and Speed

NordVPN’s proprietary NordLynx protocol, built on WireGuard’s foundation with an added double NAT system for enhanced privacy, delivers exceptional speeds. Our testing showed 85-95% speed retention on servers within 1,000 miles and 70-80% retention on cross-continental connections. Gigabit fiber connections routinely maintained 800-950 Mbps download speeds on nearby servers.

The 10 Gbps server infrastructure upgrade completed across NordVPN’s network means reduced congestion even during peak hours. We tested servers in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney simultaneously and found consistent sub-150ms latency additions across all locations. Nord is also my #1 pick for the best VPN for China, thanks to its reliable server network and premium privacy features.

Security and Privacy

NordVPN has undergone five independent security audits – more than any competitor. PricewaterhouseCoopers conducted the first two (2018, 2020), followed by three consecutive Deloitte audits (2022, 2023, December 2024). Each audit confirmed the no-logs policy holds up to scrutiny: no browsing history, connection timestamps, IP addresses, or identifiable user data retained.

Panama jurisdiction provides additional protection. The country has no mandatory data retention laws and sits outside the Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance. NordVPN has never handed over user data because there’s literally nothing to hand over.

Post-quantum encryption arrived in 2024-2025, future-proofing connections against theoretical quantum computing attacks. The NordWhisper protocol, launched in 2025, disguises VPN traffic as regular web browsing for networks that specifically block VPN connections.

Key features:

Threat Protection Pro : Blocks ads, trackers, and malicious websites at the DNS level. Works even when not connected to VPN servers.

: Blocks ads, trackers, and malicious websites at the DNS level. Works even when not connected to VPN servers. Double VPN : Routes traffic through two servers for extra encryption layers. Useful for journalists and activists in high-risk regions.

: Routes traffic through two servers for extra encryption layers. Useful for journalists and activists in high-risk regions. Onion Over VPN : Combines VPN encryption with the Tor network for maximum anonymity.

: Combines VPN encryption with the Tor network for maximum anonymity. Meshnet : Creates private, encrypted networks between up to 60 devices, which is useful for secure file sharing and remote access.

: Creates private, encrypted networks between up to 60 devices, which is useful for secure file sharing and remote access. Dark Web Monitor: Scans data breaches for your credentials and alerts you to compromised accounts.

Streaming and Torrenting

Every server we tested successfully unblocked Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. SmartPlay DNS technology automatically optimizes streaming connections without manual server selection. The feature also extends to devices that don’t natively support VPN apps, like older smart TVs.

P2P traffic is allowed on most servers except those in a handful of countries with strict copyright laws (North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania). SOCKS5 proxy support gives advanced users additional torrenting configuration options.

Pros Cons ✅ 5 independent audits



✅ Fastest WireGuard implementation



✅ Panama jurisdiction outside surveillance alliances



✅ 8,000+ servers with 10 Gbps infrastructure



✅ Excellent streaming and geo-unblocking



✅ Comprehensive threat protection suite ❌ Split tunneling not available on iOS/macOS

Why I chose NordVPN: It represents the gold standard for VPN services. The combination of verified security practices, industry-leading speeds, and a comprehensive feature set justifies the premium pricing for users who want the best overall protection.

★ Best Overall VPN NordVPN Get it on Eneba

2. Surfshark [Best Value for Large Households]

Surfshark proves that exceptional VPN services don’t require premium pricing. At $1.99/month for two-year plans with unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark delivers features that compete with services costing three times more.

Feature Specification Servers 4,500+ servers in 100 countries Speed 750-900 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (500-700 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Unlimited devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, kill switch, CleanWeb ad blocker, Dynamic MultiHop, Camouflage Mode Privacy 2x Deloitte audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in the Netherlands Gaming speed performance Excellent speeds with 10 Gbps servers, 100 Gbps experimental servers in Amsterdam Starting price $1.99/mo (2-year plan)

Performance and Speed

Surfshark upgraded its entire server network to 10 Gbps infrastructure in 2024, with experimental 100 Gbps servers launching in Amsterdam in late 2025. Our speed tests showed 75-90% retention on nearby servers and 60-75% on long-distance connections. For most users with sub-500 Mbps connections, this translates to imperceptible slowdown during normal browsing.

The server network provides solid geographic coverage, and I didn’t have any problems with server lag or congestion. WireGuard protocol delivers the fastest connections, though OpenVPN remains available for users who prefer established protocols. Either way, Surfshark is one of the top gaming VPNs, no matter where you play.

Security and Privacy

Two independent Deloitte audits (2023, June 2025) confirmed Surfshark’s no-logs policy. The company stores no browsing history, connection times, IP addresses, or session data. RAM-only servers automatically wipe all data upon reboot.

Netherlands jurisdiction raises some concerns as a Nine Eyes member, but Dutch law doesn’t require VPN logging, and the audits confirm Surfshark keeps nothing worth requesting. The company publishes regular transparency reports documenting government data requests (all denied due to lack of stored data).

Key features:

Unlimited Connections : Protect every device in your household with one subscription. No juggling device slots or deciding which family member gets protection.

: Protect every device in your household with one subscription. No juggling device slots or deciding which family member gets protection. NoBorders Mode : Automatically activates on restrictive networks, switching to optimized servers that bypass VPN blocks. Works on school WiFi, corporate networks, and in countries that restrict VPN access.

: Automatically activates on restrictive networks, switching to optimized servers that bypass VPN blocks. Works on school WiFi, corporate networks, and in countries that restrict VPN access. Camouflage Mode : Obfuscates VPN traffic to look like regular HTTPS, preventing ISPs from detecting VPN usage.

: Obfuscates VPN traffic to look like regular HTTPS, preventing ISPs from detecting VPN usage. CleanWeb : Blocks ads, trackers, and malware at the network level.

: Blocks ads, trackers, and malware at the network level. Dynamic MultiHop : Route traffic through two VPN servers in different countries for enhanced privacy.

: Route traffic through two VPN servers in different countries for enhanced privacy. GPS Spoofing: Android users can fake their GPS location to match their VPN server location, useful for location-based apps.

Streaming and Torrenting

Surfshark reliably unblocked Netflix (US, UK, Japan, and 12 other libraries we tested), Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. The service maintains a dedicated streaming infrastructure that adapts quickly when platforms update their VPN detection.

All servers support P2P traffic. While Surfshark doesn’t offer port forwarding like some competitors, standard torrenting works without issues across the network.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ Best value for the price



✅ 2 independent audits completed



✅ GPS spoofing for Android



✅ CleanWeb ad blocking



✅ Comprehensive threat protection suite



✅ Excellent servers network ❌ Customer support response times vary

Why I chose Surfshark: It offers the best VPN value for families, households with many devices, or anyone wanting premium features without premium pricing. The unlimited connections policy alone justifies consideration.

★ Best Value for Large Households Surfshark Get it on Eneba

3. Proton VPN [Best VPN for Privacy]

Proton VPN comes from the team behind ProtonMail, the encrypted email service born from CERN researchers’ desire for genuinely private communication. This heritage shows in Proton VPN’s uncompromising approach to privacy.

Feature Specification Servers 14,000+ servers in 100+ countries Speed 700-850 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (450-650 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Up to 10 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec, Stealth (obfuscation protocol) Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, kill switch, NetShield ad/malware blocker, Secure Core, Tor over VPN Privacy Court-tested no-logs policy, open-source apps, based in Switzerland Gaming speed performance Good regional speeds with VPN Accelerator optimization technology Starting price $2.99/mo (2-year plan)

Performance and Speed

VPN Accelerator technology, exclusive to Proton VPN, optimizes server routing to boost speeds by up to 400% on long-distance connections. Our tests showed 70-85% speed retention on nearby servers and 55-70% on cross-continental routes. While not the fastest VPN available, performance satisfies most use cases, including 4K streaming.

Proton’s massive server network also includes Secure Core servers in privacy-friendly Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden that route traffic through multiple hops. This adds an extra layer of protection, but I don’t recommend using them outside of restrictive countries since they will affect your speed.

Security and Privacy

Swiss jurisdiction provides the strongest legal privacy protection available. Switzerland has no mandatory data retention, isn’t part of any Eyes alliance, and requires Swiss court orders for any data requests (which can be challenged). Proton VPN has successfully defended user privacy in court.

The no-logs policy has been independently audited and tested in real-world legal scenarios. When authorities have requested user data, Proton VPN had nothing to provide. The company publishes transparency reports, documenting every request received and how it responded.

All apps are open-source and have undergone independent security audits. This transparency allows anyone to verify that the code does what Proton claims. It’s no wonder Proton ended up on my list of the best VPNs for cybersecurity needs.

Key Features

Secure Core : Routes traffic through hardened servers in privacy-friendly countries (Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden) before connecting to exit servers. Even if an exit server is compromised, attackers only see traffic from the Secure Core server.

: Routes traffic through hardened servers in privacy-friendly countries (Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden) before connecting to exit servers. Even if an exit server is compromised, attackers only see traffic from the Secure Core server. NetShield : Blocks malware, ads, and trackers at the DNS level.

: Blocks malware, ads, and trackers at the DNS level. Stealth Protocol : Disguises VPN connections to bypass sophisticated VPN detection, effective in China, Russia, and Iran.

: Disguises VPN connections to bypass sophisticated VPN detection, effective in China, Russia, and Iran. Tor Over VPN : Built-in Tor integration for maximum anonymity.

: Built-in Tor integration for maximum anonymity. Free Tier : Genuinely usable free plan with unlimited data (speed-limited to servers in 5 countries).

: Genuinely usable free plan with unlimited data (speed-limited to servers in 5 countries). Kill Switch: System-level protection that blocks all internet if VPN drops.

Streaming and Torrenting

Proton VPN reliably unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer during our tests. The P2P-optimized servers specifically support torrenting, with port forwarding available on select servers for improved download speeds.

However, Proton VPN doesn’t prioritize streaming to the same extent as some competitors. Users focused primarily on streaming might find better-optimized options elsewhere.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ Best value for the price



✅ 2 independent audits completed



✅ GPS spoofing for Android



✅ CleanWeb ad blocking



✅ Comprehensive threat protection suite



✅ Excellent servers network ❌ Customer support response times vary

Why I chose Proton VPN: It’s the best VPN for users who prioritize privacy above all else. Swiss jurisdiction, open-source transparency, and court-proven data protection justify the premium for privacy-conscious users.

4. ExpressVPN [Best Premium VPN Experience]

ExpressVPN commands premium pricing because it delivers a premium experience. Everything from app design to customer support reflects polish and attention to detail.

Feature Specification Servers 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries Speed 800-900 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (550-750 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Up to 14 devices Protocols Lightway (proprietary), OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256 encryption, Network Lock kill switch, Threat Manager, split tunneling Privacy Audited no-logs policy, TrustedServer RAM-only technology, based in the British Virgin Islands Gaming speed performance Excellent with Lightway protocol, sub-2-second connection times Starting price $3.49/mo (28-month plan)

Performance and Speed

The proprietary Lightway protocol, built from scratch using wolfSSL cryptography, delivers excellent speeds with remarkably fast connection times (under 2 seconds typically). Our tests showed 80-90% speed retention on most servers, placing ExpressVPN among the fastest VPNs for gaming.

3,000+ servers across 100+ countries provide comprehensive coverage. All servers use TrustedServer technology – RAM-only infrastructure that wipes everything on reboot and runs from read-only images, preventing tampering.

Security and Privacy

ExpressVPN pioneered TrustedServer technology, which has since been adopted by competitors. The system ensures servers run only verified code and retain no user data. Independent auditors have verified these claims.

The British Virgin Islands jurisdiction provides strong privacy protection outside surveillance alliances. The company has been tested when authorities seized a server in Turkey in 2017 – they found nothing because there was nothing to find.

All apps have undergone independent security audits. ExpressVPN maintains a public bug bounty program encouraging security researchers to probe for vulnerabilities.

Key Features

Lightway Protocol : Proprietary protocol offering WireGuard-level speeds with additional security hardening. Lightway Turbo on Windows provides a 15-25% additional speed boost.

: Proprietary protocol offering WireGuard-level speeds with additional security hardening. Lightway Turbo on Windows provides a 15-25% additional speed boost. Network Lock : ExpressVPN’s kill switch blocks all traffic if the VPN disconnects, preventing accidental exposure.

: ExpressVPN’s kill switch blocks all traffic if the VPN disconnects, preventing accidental exposure. Split Tunneling : Choose which apps use VPN and which connect directly.

: Choose which apps use VPN and which connect directly. MediaStreamer : Smart DNS for devices that don’t support VPN apps (smart TVs, gaming consoles).

: Smart DNS for devices that don’t support VPN apps (smart TVs, gaming consoles). Threat Manager : Blocks known malicious sites and trackers.

: Blocks known malicious sites and trackers. Keys: Built-in password manager included with subscription.

Streaming and Torrenting

ExpressVPN consistently ranks among the best for streaming. Every server we tested worked with Netflix (multiple regions), Disney+, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. The service maintains dedicated teams that update server configurations when platforms change their VPN detection.

All servers support P2P traffic. While ExpressVPN doesn’t offer port forwarding through apps (available only through router configuration), standard torrenting works reliably.

Pros Cons ✅ Industry-leading app polish



✅ Lightway protocol with fast connections



✅ TrustedServer RAM-only infrastructure



✅ GPS spoofing for Android



✅ Excellent streaming reliability



✅ 24/7 responsive customer support ❌ Most expensive major VPN

Why I chose ExpressVPN: It’s the best VPN for users who want the smoothest, most polished experience and don’t mind paying premium prices. The combination of speed, reliability, and support quality justifies the cost for those who value these factors.

5. CyberGhost [Best VPN for Streaming]

CyberGhost is one of the best streaming VPNs out there. With dedicated servers optimized for specific platforms and an enormous server network, it consistently unblocks content that trips up competitors.

Feature Specification Servers 11,000+ servers in 100 countries Speed 650-800 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (400-600 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Up to 7 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, kill switch, NoSpy servers, ad blocker Privacy Audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in Romania Gaming speed performance Dedicated gaming servers optimized for low latency Starting price $2.19/mo (26-month plan)

Performance and Speed

The massive server count means you’re rarely far from an optimal connection. Our tests showed 65-80% speed retention on standard servers and slightly better performance on streaming-optimized locations that route through less congested infrastructure.

WireGuard protocol delivers the best speeds, though CyberGhost also supports OpenVPN and IKEv2 for users with specific requirements.

Security and Privacy

CyberGhost operates from Romania, a privacy-friendly jurisdiction with no data retention requirements and outside intelligence-sharing alliances. Independent audits have verified the no-logs policy, and the company publishes quarterly transparency reports.

RAM-only servers (called “NoSpy” servers) provide additional assurance for privacy-focused users. These servers are housed in CyberGhost’s own data center in Romania, eliminating third-party hosting concerns.

Key Features

Streaming-Optimized Servers : Dedicated servers labeled for specific platforms (Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, etc.) that receive priority updates when platforms change VPN detection.

: Dedicated servers labeled for specific platforms (Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, etc.) that receive priority updates when platforms change VPN detection. Gaming Servers : Optimized for low latency on gaming traffic.

: Optimized for low latency on gaming traffic. Torrenting Servers : P2P-optimized servers clearly labeled in the app.

: P2P-optimized servers clearly labeled in the app. NoSpy Servers : Self-operated servers in Romania for maximum privacy.

: Self-operated servers in Romania for maximum privacy. Smart Rules : Automate VPN connections based on networks, apps, or launch conditions.

: Automate VPN connections based on networks, apps, or launch conditions. 45-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Longest refund window among major providers.

Streaming and Torrenting

This is where CyberGhost excels. Platform-specific servers eliminate guesswork – select “Netflix US,” and it works. We tested servers for 10+ streaming platforms across our evaluation, and CyberGhost delivered the highest success rate.

Dedicated torrenting servers route P2P traffic through optimized paths. Port forwarding isn’t available, but standard torrenting works without issues.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent server network



✅ Streaming-specific server labels



✅ 45-day money-back guarantee



✅ Romania jurisdiction



✅ NoSpy self-operated servers ❌ Limited to 7 simultaneous devices



❌ Occasional inconsistency outside streaming

Why I chose CyberGhost: It’s one of the best VPNs for streaming-focused users. The platform-specific server approach eliminates trial and error, and the 45-day guarantee provides ample time for testing.

6. Private Internet Access (PIA) [Best VPN for Torrenting]

PIA has served torrenting communities for over a decade. The combination of 35,000+ servers, port forwarding support, SOCKS5 proxy, and proven privacy protection makes PIA one of the top VPNs for torrenting and P2P in general.

Feature Specification Servers 35,000+ servers in 90+ countries (all 50 US states) Speed 600-750 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (400-550 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Unlimited devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256/AES-128/ChaCha20 encryption (configurable), kill switch, MACE ad blocker, Multi-hop, port forwarding Privacy Court-proven no-logs policy, open-source apps, based in the United States Gaming speed performance Servers in all 50 US states for optimal regional routing Starting price $2.03/mo (3-year plan)

Performance and Speed

The sheer server count (35,000+ across 91 countries, including all 50 US states) ensures minimal congestion. Our tests showed 60-75% speed retention on standard connections, with better results on less-populated servers.

WireGuard protocol delivers the best performance. PIA also offers extensive protocol customization for advanced users who want to tune their connections.

Security and Privacy

PIA’s no-logs policy has been tested multiple times in legal proceedings. Courts have subpoenaed PIA’s data, and the company consistently demonstrates it has nothing to provide. This real-world verification exceeds theoretical audit claims.

US jurisdiction concerns some privacy advocates, but PIA has proven through legal challenges that proper no-logs implementation protects users regardless of jurisdiction. The fortunate fact is that the US (still) has no mandatory data retention.

RAM-only servers ensure nothing persists between reboots. All apps are open-source and available for independent verification.

Key Features

Port Forwarding : Critical for torrenting. Allows incoming connections for faster downloads and better seeding ratios.

: Critical for torrenting. Allows incoming connections for faster downloads and better seeding ratios. SOCKS5 Proxy : Configure torrent clients to use a proxy without VPN overhead, or combine both for layered protection.

: Configure torrent clients to use a proxy without VPN overhead, or combine both for layered protection. Unlimited Connections : Protect every device without juggling slots.

: Protect every device without juggling slots. MACE : Ad and malware blocker at the network level.

: Ad and malware blocker at the network level. Multi-Hop : Route through two servers for additional privacy.

: Route through two servers for additional privacy. Dedicated IP: Available as an add-on for users who need consistent IP addresses.

Streaming and Torrenting

Torrenting is PIA’s strength. Port forwarding support on all servers accelerates downloads by allowing passive peers to initiate connections. The SOCKS5 proxy option provides additional flexibility for advanced configurations.

Streaming works reliably, but isn’t PIA’s focus. Netflix and major platforms unblock on streaming-optimized servers, but CyberGhost or ExpressVPN provide more consistent streaming experiences.

Pros Cons ✅ The biggest server network



✅ Port forwarding for torrenting



✅ Court-proven no-logs policy



✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ Open-source apps ❌ US jurisdiction concerns some users



❌ Interface can overwhelm beginners

Why I chose PIA: It’s one of the best VPNs for torrenting and P2P file sharing. Port forwarding support, SOCKS5 proxy, and unlimited connections make it ideal for heavy download users.

7. Mullvad VPN [Best VPN for Anonymity]

Mullvad takes privacy to extremes other VPNs won’t consider. No email required for signup. No personal information requested. Cash payment accepted. If you want a service that truly knows nothing about you, Mullvad is your tool.

Feature Specification Servers 800+ servers in 40+ countries Speed 850-950 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (650-800 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Up to 5 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, always-on kill switch, DNS leak protection, DAITA anti-fingerprinting Privacy No personal info required, cash payment accepted, audited no-logs policy, based in Sweden Gaming speed performance Excellent speeds despite the smaller network, quality-focused infrastructure Starting price €5/month (~$5.87) flat rate

Performance and Speed

Despite a smaller server network, Mullvad delivers excellent speeds. Our tests showed 85-95% retention on nearby servers – among the best results we recorded. Quality over quantity proves effective.

WireGuard is the default protocol, and Mullvad was among the earliest VPN providers to adopt it. OpenVPN remains available for users who prefer it.

Security and Privacy

Mullvad’s privacy model is unique. You receive a randomly generated account number upon registration – no email, no username, no personal details. You can pay with cash (mailed in an envelope), cryptocurrency, or a credit card. The account number is your only identifier. It’s an excellent guide on how to choose the best VPN for privacy.

Swedish jurisdiction falls outside Five Eyes but within the EU. However, Mullvad’s data architecture means there’s nothing to request. When Swedish police raided Mullvad’s offices in 2023, they left empty-handed because the company had no user data to seize.

All apps are open-source. Independent audits have verified Mullvad’s claims.

Key Features

No Account Information : Just an account number. No email, no name, no personal details.

: Just an account number. No email, no name, no personal details. Cash Payment : Mail cash in an envelope for complete payment anonymity.

: Mail cash in an envelope for complete payment anonymity. RAM-Only Servers : All servers run on RAM only, wiping on reboot.

: All servers run on RAM only, wiping on reboot. Built-In Kill Switch : Automatically blocks traffic if VPN disconnects.

: Automatically blocks traffic if VPN disconnects. DNS Leak Protection : Prevents DNS requests from bypassing the VPN.

: Prevents DNS requests from bypassing the VPN. Flat Pricing: €5/month with no long-term commitments or price games.

Streaming and Torrenting

Mullvad doesn’t prioritize streaming and won’t reliably unblock Netflix or other platforms. This isn’t a bug – it’s by design. Streaming optimization requires tracking which servers work with which platforms, creating usage patterns Mullvad prefers to avoid.

Torrenting works without restrictions on all servers. No port forwarding, but standard P2P traffic routes cleanly.

Pros Cons ✅ No personal information required



✅ Cash payment accepted



✅ Proven police raid survival



✅ Simple flat pricing



✅ Open-source and audited ❌ Only 5 simultaneous connections



❌ Small server network but surprisingly good speeds

Why I chose Mullvad: It’s the best VPN for users who prioritize anonymity above all else. If you want a VPN provider that literally cannot identify you, even if they wanted to, Mullvad is the best option.

8. VyprVPN [Best for Bypassing Censorship]

VyprVPN’s proprietary Chameleon protocol defeats VPN detection used by oppressive governments. For users in China, Russia, Iran, or other restrictive countries, VyprVPN provides reliable access when other VPNs fail. If you’re heading to China, you can check the top anti-censorship pick in my full guide on the best VPNs for China travel.

Feature Specification Servers 700+ servers in 70+ countries Speed 650-800 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (450-600 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Up to 5 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, Chameleon (proprietary obfuscation), IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, kill switch, VyprDNS, NAT firewall Privacy Audited no-logs policy, self-owned server infrastructure, based in Switzerland Gaming speed performance Reliable speeds with self-owned infrastructure, ensuring consistent performance Starting price $3/mo (2-year plan)

Performance and Speed

700+ servers across 64 countries provide decent coverage. Speeds are competitive – 65-80% retention in our tests – though not industry-leading. The focus is on reliability in difficult conditions rather than raw speed.

VyprVPN owns and operates its entire server infrastructure. No third-party hosting means complete control over security and configuration.

Security and Privacy

Switzerland jurisdiction provides strong legal protection. VyprVPN underwent an independent no-logs audit and publishes transparency reports.

The company’s ownership of all servers eliminates potential vulnerabilities from third-party data center access. Physical security of infrastructure exceeds what hosted VPNs can provide.

Key Features

Chameleon Protocol : Proprietary technology that disguises VPN traffic as regular HTTPS, defeating deep packet inspection used by firewalls in China and similar countries.

: Proprietary technology that disguises VPN traffic as regular HTTPS, defeating deep packet inspection used by firewalls in China and similar countries. Self-Owned Servers : Every server owned and operated by VyprVPN, not rented from data centers.

: Every server owned and operated by VyprVPN, not rented from data centers. Kill Switch : Automatically blocks traffic if your VPN drops.

: Automatically blocks traffic if your VPN drops. DNS Protection : VyprDNS prevents DNS leaks and blocks malicious sites.

: VyprDNS prevents DNS leaks and blocks malicious sites. Public WiFi Protection: Automatically connects when joining untrusted networks.

Streaming and Torrenting

VyprVPN works with most streaming platforms, though not as consistently as dedicated streaming VPNs. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer typically unblock without issues.

P2P is supported on all servers. No port forwarding or specialized torrenting features. Again, P2P or streaming are not its main focus, so I was surprised they worked as well as they have.

Pros Cons ✅ Chameleon defeats VPN blocking



✅ Self-owned infrastructure



✅ Switzerland jurisdiction



✅ Independent no-logs audit



✅ Works in China/Russia/Iran ❌ Only 5 simultaneous connections



❌ Smaller server network

Why I chose VyprVPN: It’s a great VPN for users in or traveling to countries with strict internet censorship. The Chameleon protocol reliably bypasses blocks that stop many other VPNs.

9. Windscribe [Best VPN With Flexible Pricing]

Windscribe’s unique Build-A-Plan pricing model lets users pay only for the server locations they actually need. Combined with a free tier, offering 10GB monthly data, Windscribe provides unmatched flexibility for users who don’t need full global coverage.

Feature Specification Servers Servers in 60+ countries (undisclosed) Speed 600-750 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (400-550 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Unlimited devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, kill switch (paid), R.O.B.E.R.T. customizable blocker Privacy No-logs policy, transparency reports, based in Canada Gaming speed performance Decent speeds with server selection flexibility through Build-A-Plan Starting price $5.75/mo (yearly plan) or $1 per location/month with Build a Plan

Performance and Speed

The server network spans 60+ countries with competitive speeds – 60-75% retention in our tests. Free users access limited locations but get the same server quality as paid subscribers.

WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols are all available. The R.O.B.E.R.T. feature blocks ads and trackers regardless of subscription tier.

Security and Privacy

Canadian jurisdiction raises Five Eyes concerns, though Windscribe’s no-logs policy and transparency reports demonstrate privacy commitment. The company stores minimal connection data (bandwidth usage to manage the free tier) but nothing identifying.

All apps use AES-256 encryption. Kill switch and split tunneling are available on paid plans.

Key Features

10GB Free Monthly Data : A generous free tier, compared to the usual 2 GB you get on a free plan.

: A generous free tier, compared to the usual 2 GB you get on a free plan. R.O.B.E.R.T. : Customizable blocker for ads, malware, trackers, and specific domains.

: Customizable blocker for ads, malware, trackers, and specific domains. Build-A-Plan : Pay $1/month per server location instead of a full subscription.

: Pay $1/month per server location instead of a full subscription. Unlimited Connections : Both free and paid plans allow unlimited devices.

: Both free and paid plans allow unlimited devices. Static IP: Available as an add-on for users needing consistent addresses.

Streaming and Torrenting

Free tier doesn’t reliably unblock streaming platforms. Paid Windscribe works with Netflix, Disney+, and most major services. P2P is supported on designated servers. Free users have limited P2P access.

Pros Cons ✅ Chameleon defeats VPN blocking



✅ Self-owned infrastructure



✅ Switzerland jurisdiction



✅ Independent no-logs audit



✅ Works in China/Russia/Iran ❌ Only 5 simultaneous connections



❌ Smaller server network

Why I chose Windscribe: It offers the most customizable plans out there. You can literally build your own plan and pick only the server locations you actually need, instead of paying for servers you’ll never use.

10. TunnelBear [Best VPN for Beginners]

TunnelBear makes VPN technology approachable through a friendly design and simplified options. The bear-themed interface guides new users through connection without overwhelming them with technical choices.

Feature Specification Servers 8,000+ servers in 40+ countries Speed 550-700 Mbps average on nearby servers on a 1 Gbps connection (350-500 Mbps on faraway locations) Simultaneous connections Unlimited devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec Security AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption, VigilantBear kill switch, GhostBear obfuscation Privacy Annual public security audits, no-logs policy, based in the United States (McAfee owned) Gaming speed performance Adequate for casual gaming, not optimized for competitive play Starting price $3.33/mo (3-year plan)

Performance and Speed

Servers in 40+ countries provide reasonable coverage. Speeds are acceptable – 55-70% retention in our tests, though below what serious VPN users expect. For casual browsing, it’s sufficient. WireGuard support improves speeds on compatible devices.

TunnelBear isn’t about lightning-fast performance, though. I see it as a great gateway VPN if you’ve never used one before. It’s beginner-friendly and won’t overwhelm you with crazy-complex options and unnecessary tech talk. If you’re just starting with VPNs, I also recommend checking out my full guide on how to set up a VPN.

Security and Privacy

Annual independent security audits verify TunnelBear’s practices. The company publishes these audits publicly – unusual transparency for the industry.

US jurisdiction (owned by McAfee) and Five Eyes membership concern privacy-focused users. TunnelBear maintains a no-logs policy, but jurisdiction limits protections.

Key Features

Bear-Themed Interface : Honeypots for servers, bear animations for connections. Sounds silly, works for beginners.

: Honeypots for servers, bear animations for connections. Sounds silly, works for beginners. GhostBear : Obfuscation mode that defeats VPN detection.

: Obfuscation mode that defeats VPN detection. VigilantBear : Kill switch that blocks traffic during VPN drops.

: Kill switch that blocks traffic during VPN drops. SplitBear : Split tunneling to choose which apps use VPN.

: Split tunneling to choose which apps use VPN. Free Tier: 2GB monthly data for testing.

Streaming and Torrenting

TunnelBear works with some streaming platforms, but isn’t optimized for them. During our testing, we had some success with Netflix, depending on the server we picked. So, not ideal for unblocking geo-restricted platforms and apps. P2P traffic is supported, but there are no specialized torrenting features.

Pros Cons ✅ Beginner-friendly interface



✅ Annual public security audits



✅ Unlimited device connections



✅ GhostBear obfuscation



✅ Simple pricing ❌ Not ideal for geo-unblocking



❌ Slower than competitors

Why I chose TunnelBear: It’s the best VPN for complete beginners who want simple protection without technical complexity. You won’t get super-advanced features or performance, but you’ll master it quickly and get decent usage out of it.

How to Choose the Best VPN Service

When choosing the best VPN, you should differentiate between the essentials and nice-to-haves.

The nonnegotiables include things like solid security, good privacy, a reliable kill switch, etc. The extras depend on what you want to use it for. So, if you want to find the best regions for cheap Steam games, for example, you’ll want a VPN with a solid server network, fast servers, good obfuscation if you’re in a restricted region, etc.

Speed Considerations

VPN speed depends on protocol, server distance, server load, and base connection speed. Modern protocols like WireGuard and proprietary variants (NordLynx, Lightway) deliver the fastest connections. Expect 70-90% of your original speed on nearby servers with quality providers.

Users with gigabit connections should prioritize VPNs with 10 Gbps server infrastructure. Those with slower connections (under 100 Mbps) will barely notice speed differences between top providers.

Security Features to Look For

Non-negotiable features:

AES-256 or ChaCha20 encryption

Kill switch (system-level, not just app-level)

DNS leak protection

No-logs policy (preferably audited)

Valuable additions:

Multi-hop/Double VPN

Split tunneling

Obfuscation for restrictive networks

Ad/malware blocking

Privacy and Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction matters, but implementation matters more. A US-based VPN with court-proven no-logs provides better privacy than a Switzerland-based VPN that logs everything.

Places like the US might sound scary to a privacy-focused user, but the question you should ask here is, “Does that risky country have mandatory data retention laws?” If it does, your VPN can never be truly private cause it has to log your data and hand it over when pressed by the government. However, if it doesn’t, your VPN can keep you safe if it maintains a strict no-logging policy.

Look for independent audits from reputable firms (Deloitte, PwC). Transparency reports showing how providers handle legal requests provide insight into real-world privacy protection.

Streaming and Geo-Unblocking

Streaming VPN effectiveness fluctuates as platforms update detection. Choose providers that actively maintain streaming access rather than treating it as secondary. VPNs like Nord and Surfshark can always unblock the best catalogs and have superior server networks to back it up.

Value for Money

Monthly pricing tells one story. Long-term value tells another. Consider:

Device limits vs. household needs

Features included vs. paid add-ons

Money-back guarantee length

Renewal pricing (often higher than initial purchase)

Surfshark’s unlimited connections at $1.99/month beat NordVPN’s 10-device limit at $2.99/month for large families. Single users might prefer NordVPN’s additional features, etc.

FAQs