10 Best VPNs for Valorant in 2025: Lower Ping, Higher Wins

The best VPN for Valorant isn’t some magic switch, but it can seriously boost connection stability and even help lower your ping so every shot feels sharp and responsive. A solid Valorant VPN also keeps you safe against DDoS attacks, lets you access regions you normally can’t, avoids annoying IP bans, and hides your online activity so your privacy stays in your hands.

Being a fan of Valorant myself, I know how engaging and addictive this tactical FPS masterpiece is, but I also know how a snail-slow or insecure VPN can spoil the fun. To prevent that, I separated the gold from the dirt and delivered the 10 best VPNs for Valorant.

Since these VPNs bear the “best” title, you can rest assured they’re fast, dependable, secure, and ready to transform your Valorant sessions into relentless headshot sprees.

Our Top Picks for the Best VPN for Valorant

Below is a list of the best Valorant VPN options, but before I get there, I want to quickly highlight the 3 most impressive providers. Don’t get me wrong. All VPNs on this list have earned their place, but these 3 stand out for their speeds, security, reliability, and everything else that Valorant players yearn for.

NordVPN – The best VPN for Valorant with post-quantum encryption, unbeatable speed, a wide server network, and industry-leading privacy features, built for gamers, streamers, and hardcore security enthusiasts. Surfshark – A powerful pocket-friendly VPN for Valorant designed around speed and low latency, with unlimited simultaneous connections, virus protection, and beautifully designed one-click apps for beginners. Mullvad – The best Swedish VPN service that emphasizes privacy, superb speed, connection stability, and obfuscation, all needed to play Valorant without lag, even on restricted networks.

These 3 VPNs fire on all cylinders, just like you’ll do when you connect to one of them and jump into Valorant. But let’s not stop here. I have 10 game-changing VPNs to transcend your Valorant enjoyment to another level. Keep reading.

The 10 Best VPNs for Valorant: Ditch High Ping & Avoid DDoS

There it is, boys and girls. After separating the wheat from the chaff, I narrowed my list to 10 options with impressive track records. The best VPN for Valorant is below, so dive right in and pick the one that checks the right boxes for you.

1. NordVPN [The Best Valorant VPN Overall]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers Server count 8,400+ servers in 130 countries Speed 300 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Double VPN, NordLynx protocol, Meshnet (virtual LAN), obfuscated servers Best for Speedy gaming connections and low latency for FPS games

When I first introduced NordVPN to my online gaming adventures, I knew it would also be the best VPN for Valorant. I specifically liked its NordLynx protocol based on WireGuard, which offers extremely low latency and high speed for competitive matches.

NordVPN’s huge footprint in 130 countries allows players to easily select servers closest to a desired Valorant regions or data centers. Another perk is stability, thanks to 10 Gbps servers that essentially uncap the performance and allow for full utilization of your network capabilities.

Why we chose it This is a no-compromise Valorant VPN with nearly no flaws, characterized by above-average speed, very low latency, and robust security with DDoS protection and unbreakable post-quantum encryption.

NordVPN’s Meshnet feature is ideal for making virtual LAN parties with friends abroad or in another city. Overall, NordVPN’s gaming reputation is high primarily due to its speed, DDoS protection, and low latency, which often makes it a recommended option for FPS titles.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast connection speeds with NordLynx (WireGuard)



✅ Meshnet lets you build virtual LAN parties for gaming



✅ Low latency (ideal for shooters and precision-based gameplay)



✅ Unlimited data for long Valorant sessions



✅ Obfuscation (great for restrictive networks)



✅ Massive server selection in 130 countries ❌ Higher renewal costs that are 100% worth it

Final Verdict: NordVPN is the best VPN for Valorant and the #1 VPN, in general. It provides an exceptional gaming experience with almost no latency and with top-tier DDoS protection that makes Valorant sessions deadly effective and safe.

2. Surfshark [The Best VPN for Valorant for Speed & Low Price]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS Server count 4500+ servers in 100 locations Speed 295 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Multi-hop, WireGuard, IP Rotator, NoBorders (obfuscation), antivirus Best for Security, privacy, and speed on a budget

Surfshark is the best VPN for Valorant on a budget. Name a better VPN for two quid. I’ll wait. You can’t, because Surfshark is fast and reliable with its WireGuard support, which provides excellent throughput for streaming, gaming, and even cloud gaming with low input lag.

I love Surfshark’s well-distributed network across 100 countries. Plus, you have a handful of static and dedicated IP addresses to minimize the probability of VPN blocks. Surfshark protects unlimited devices at a time, handy if you run multiple game clients or have a large household.

Why we chose it We picked Surfshark for its compelling blend of affordability, speedy VPN servers, stability, dedicated IPs, and unlimited simultaneous connections.

The VPN is customizable and has split tunneling, a kill switch, and Multi-hop servers to solidify your encryption and make you untraceable. I advise the Surfshark One plan with antivirus that still keeps the price-to-performance ratio high and makes it a full-fledged security suite.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly prices for all biennial plans



✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ Reliable kill switch that prevents data leaks



✅ Multi-hop servers for added privacy and encryption



✅ Fast and stable connections thanks to WireGuard



✅ Dedicated IPs for server hosting and preventing VPN blocks ❌ Virus protection isn’t part of the Starter plan (but you’ll pay less than $1 on top for the next tier with antivirus)

Final Verdict: Surfshark is easily my favorite at this price because it’s stable, fast, and secure (it has DDoS protection). Above all, it’s beginner-friendly and supports all devices, so even if you aren’t familiar with VPNs, you’ll get the gist of it momentarily.

3. Mullvad [Best for Bypassing Network Restrictions]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 5 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers Server count 690+ servers in 50 countries Speed 271 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, obfuscation, 256-bit encryption Best for Lightweight apps and fast WireGuard connections

Mullvad comes from Sweden and breathes Swedish luxury with countless features in its apps. As one of the best VPNs for Valorant, Mullvad is centered around WireGuard, a lightweight and fast tunneling protocol famous for persistently low latency.

A huge plus is its privacy, starting with an anonymous sign-up process, where the VPN doesn’t require your email. This Valorant VPN includes obfuscation/QUIC options, helping you navigate restrictive networks that would otherwise break the Riot client’s connectivity.

Why we chose it Mullvad is the best VPN for Valorant for obfuscation, fast connections, and low ping that provides smooth gameplay without jitters.

One of my favorites is the lightweight app with no background resource taxing that would destroy the performance. Mullvad VPN doesn’t cost much, but it still provides exemplary speeds, rock-solid security, undeniable privacy, and ease of use for beginners.

Pros Cons ✅ WireGuard support on all servers



✅ VPN obfuscation to bypass censorship and restrictions



✅ Easy-to-use applications



✅ Fairly affordable prices



✅ Bank-grade encryption for strong security



✅ Ironclad no-logging policy ❌ Flat monthly fee means no discounts for long-term users, but you don’t have to commit and pay a lot upfront

Final Verdict: Mullvad’s privacy-first and speed-oriented VPN makes it an easy choice for Valorant players who want competitive, lag-free sessions with no jitter spikes and unwanted disconnections.

4. Windscribe [Best for Flexible Plans & Advanced Security]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers Server count ~180 servers in 69 countries Speed 277 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, RAM servers, 256-bit encryption, no-log policy Best for Free and paid plans for casual and pro-level gamers

Windscribe has free and paid plans, both good for Valorant in their own right. The free plan supports casual players who don’t always go balls to the wall in this game. Hardcore players should stick with the premium version due to its advanced functions, one of which is split tunneling. It allows you to route only Valorant through the VPN tunnel, leaving the rest of the apps untouched.

Being among the best gaming VPNs, Windscribe uses WireGuard across all devices. It’s easy on your machine, while delivering splendid performance without latency. Windscribe even lets you build a custom plan to spend less by choosing only the server locations you need.

Why we chose it Windscribe is a top-tier VPN (free or paid) with extensive connection customization, limitless simultaneous connections, and decent speed thanks to 10 Gbps servers and WireGuard.

Plus, it’s fantastic for your privacy, thanks to a no-log policy and RAM-based servers. Windscribe generously supports all gaming platforms, with routers added on for more flexibility, and for playing Valorant with a VPN on gaming consoles.

Pros Cons ✅ Port forwarding for faster connections



✅ Split tunneling adds more connection flexibility



✅ Decent performance with WireGuard



✅ Free and paid plans (both with advanced features)



✅ Multi-hop adds multiple encryption layers ❌ Free plan is limited to 10 GB of monthly data (sufficient for casual play without lag)

Final Verdict: Windscribe is a flexible Valorant VPN with free and paid options, both with impressive features, stellar performance, and split tunneling for customizable connections.

5. TorGuard [Best for Lag-Free Valorant Gameplay]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 8 to 30 depending on plan Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers Server count 3,000+ servers in 50+ countries Speed 266 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, bank-grade encryption, automatic kill switch Best for Control over connection and protocol customization

TorGuard is a versatile Valorant VPN with advanced features for a game-changing experience. Port forwarding and dedicated IP add-ons are perfect for stable NAT for hosting. Meanwhile, you can also control and customize ciphers, routing, and ports, which makes it great for enthusiasts who know what they’re doing.

I noticed that the selection of residential and dedicated IPs is phenomenal for avoiding occasional shared IP blocks. TorGuard’s WireGuard implementation guarantees top speeds, while its clever use of 256-bit encryption offers fans the option to play Valorant anonymously.

Why we chose it TorGuard is designed around speed and performance, with extras like dedicated IPs and flexible connection options, for a memorable Valorant experience.

TorGuard supports all major platforms, with various installation guides and tutorials for consoles, routers, and computers if you don’t know how to set up a VPN. Offering a fully customizable VPN with control over every connection aspect, TorGuard is a tech-savvy user’s dream.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated & residential IPs for reliable server hosting



✅ Highly customizable apps for enthusiasts



✅ Impressive speeds thanks to 10 Gbps servers



✅ Simple setup on all devices



✅ Up to 30 simultaneous connections ❌ Can be costly with add-ons, but worth the price for extra dedicated IPs, streaming ability, etc.

Final Verdict: TorGuard’s techy apps with advanced security features and customization make it a standout Valorant VPN. You’ll play without high ping, under bank-grade encryption, and with unique IP addresses that prevent VPN blocking.

6. PrivateVPN [The Best Beginner-Friendly Valorant VPN]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, routers Server count 200 servers in 63 countries Speed 244 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, kill switch, no-logging policy Best for Entry-level Valorant players who want strong performance and security

PrivateVPN tells you what it’s about: privacy. As much as I appreciate this aspect, Valorant players will focus more on its port forwarding (use it cautiously because security is good but not top-tier) and dedicated IP support on selected servers for NAT stability and game server hosting.

PrivateVPN is a good entry-level Valorant VPN on a budget. Despite the price, it still supports modern security protocols and is speedy and stable, with extras like split tunneling and an automatic kill switch. PrivateVPN also works on all Valorant-friendly platforms.

Why we chose it A beginner-friendly, lightweight pick for more than admirable server speed, reliable IP and DNS leak protection, and dedicated IPs for gaming and server hosting.

It’s also great for mobile-focused gamers when playing with the best mobile controllers or touch controls, where low latency is a must. But if you’re unsure how to get it running, you can refer to its tutorials or reach 24/7 support and find your way around quickly.

Pros Cons ✅ Good protocol selection (OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard)



✅ Stellar performance with low latency



✅ Dedicated IP for hosting and avoiding shared IP bans



✅ Automatic kill switch helps prevent data leaks



✅ 24/7 customer support for all questions ❌ Smaller server network (but enough countries near Valorant data centers)

Final Verdict: One of the best VPNs for Valorant for beginners who want to play without lag, connect with one click, and enjoy impenetrable encryption and privacy.

7. IPVanish [Best for Reliable Speeds & No-Log Policy]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers Server count 3,200+ servers in 150+ locations Speed 240 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Double VPN, no-log policy, kill switch, ad blocker Best for Robust privacy features and top-tier gaming speeds with WireGuard

IPVanish has convincing performance, strong speeds, and low latency, as exemplified in many gaming tests. It’s also one of the best VPNs for streaming and unblocking content. IPVanish allows for unlimited simultaneous connections, but here’s a positive shocker: it’s pretty cheap.

For what you pay, IPVanish offers strong security tools and its Double Hop option for an extra layer of privacy by bouncing your connection between two servers. It improves anonymity, though it’s not meant to counter powerful government-grade tracking. The VPN also sticks to a no-logs policy, backed by third-party audits.

Why we chose it IPVanish is a feature-rich, but highly affordable VPN with no simultaneous connection restrictions, offering fast servers for playing Valorant, torrenting, and Ultra HD streaming.

As a whole, IPVanish is a good balance of price and performance with a straightforward setup, easy-to-use clients, and a sizeable network to help you overcome geo-blocks.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ Double Hop makes the user untraceable



✅ Great streaming and P2P performance



✅ Independently audited by third-party companies



✅ Convincing speeds and performance ❌ US jurisdiction isn’t best for privacy (offset by the VPN’s audited no-log policy)



❌ Dated interface, but still well-designed for daily use

Final Verdict: IPVanish doesn’t skimp on anything, offering powerful performance for Valorant fans and even pro-level players, airtight security and privacy, and cleverly designed apps for all devices.

8. Proton VPN [Best for Privacy and DDoS Protection]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, routers Server count 16,000+ servers in 120+ countries Speed 248 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Secure Core servers, NetShield ad blocker, alternative routing Best for Innovative security features and rapid connections with VPN Accelerator

Proton VPN is another all-arounder with a vibrant spectrum of gaming-centric features. WireGuard sits at the top, with its speeds and privacy for players who want both. Unlimited bandwidth and data on paid and free tiers means you can run marathon Valorant sessions without rest.

At the same time, that’s perfect for streaming and binge-watching series on Netflix. I noticed that Proton VPN’s stability is impressive, with very few, if any, connection disruptions. Even if that happens, you have a kill switch to prevent leaks and a VPN Accelerator to speed up the connection.

Why we chose it Proton VPN is a masterclass in security and privacy, with the VPN Accelerator for top speeds and low latency to combat ISP throttling and prevent DDoS during long Valorant battles.

Proton VPN’s alternative routing helps fight network restrictions, while the massive server span across 120+ countries is perfect for finding a server close to Riot’s data centers. DDoS protection, commendable privacy, and maximum transparency are the cherry on top.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited data in free and paid plans



✅ VPN Accelerator provides a significant speed boost



✅ Alternative routing fights network restrictions



✅ Huge server collection (over 16,000 servers)



✅ Built-in DDoS protection ❌ Its free VPN doesn’t let you choose the VPN location (but has unlimited data for endless playing)

Final Verdict: Proton VPN’s consistent performance, unwavering privacy, and innovative security features make it the best VPN for Valorant for players who want almost zero compromises, both speed- and safety-wise.

9. Private Internet Access (PIA) [Best for Playing Valorant on Unlimited Devices at a Time]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, routers Server count 30,000+ in 91 countries Speed 284 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Multi-hop, customizable encryption (256-bit & 128-bit), Shadowsocks proxy Best for Configurable security and connection

Private Internet Access has built-in port forwarding support on selected servers, great for private lobbies and NAT stability. Users appreciate its configurable clients, with protocol selection (WireGuard/OpenVPN), MTU size configurator, and DNS options.

All these allow the player to optimize their latency and play without lag. The VPN’s vast server fleet counts over 30,000 servers in 91 countries, mostly in the US and Europe, if you want to access specific Riot data center regions.

Why we chose it The best VPN for its sheer network size, customizable tunneling parameters, and Multi-hop connections, whose two-layered encryption makes the player entirely anonymous.

Private Internet Access includes several dedicated streaming servers, Multi-hop connections, and optional antivirus as an add-on. Dedicated IP addresses are also available if you don’t want shared IP addresses that could be blocked by Riot.

Pros Cons ✅ Port forwarding for server hosting and reduced latency



✅ Many dedicated IP locations



✅ Antivirus add-on for device security



✅ Configurable connections and protocols



✅ Budget-friendly prices ❌ Antivirus is paid separately (but it’s very affordable, under $1.50/mo)

Final Verdict: Private Internet Access is a budget-friendly Valorant VPN for gamers seeking low latency, DDoS protection, and lots of servers for fast region switching. It also supports unlimited simultaneous connections for large households and hassle-free device protection.

10. ExpressVPN [Best for Low Latency, Speed, and Simplicity]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 to 14 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers Server count 3,000+ in 105 countries Speed 267 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Lightway Turbo (safe & fast), Advanced Protection, kill switch, IP/DNS leak protection Best for Speed and low latency, thanks to Lightway Turbo

ExpressVPN is God-given for FPS titles and is often listed among recommended VPNs for Warzone. The main reason is Lightway Turbo, a protocol that utilizes multiple simultaneous VPN connections to the server to deliver astounding speeds and low latency.

The VPN is highly intuitive, with flexible connections due to split tunneling, a kill switch, and advanced protection against ads and trackers. ExpressVPN supports virtually all devices, including computers, consoles, mobile devices, and routers, with easy-to-follow setup guides.

Why we chose it ExpressVPN’s simplistic apps are beginner-friendly, but still full of excellent features. One of them is Lightway Turbo, a protocol that makes it one of the fastest Valorant VPNs for almost no lag and top-to-bottom DDoS protection.

With 10 Gbps servers in over 160 locations, unlimited data, and stable connections, you can expect a paramount gaming experience. If things go south, and they likely never will, you have 24/7 live chat support that responds almost instantly to your queries.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightway Turbo protocol built for speed and stability



✅ Advanced Protection blocks ads, trackers, and malicious sites



✅ One-click apps for beginners



✅ Over 160 worldwide locations for better connectivity



✅ Audited no-logging policy ❌ No Multi-hop servers (but other security features make up for it)

Final Verdict: ExpressVPN makes every Valorant tactical shootout a joy, bypassing ISP throttling and ensuring optimal latency and speed for ultimate delight. I suggest enabling Lightway Turbo to speed up your VPN connection and squeeze every ounce of its performance.

Key Factors to Consider for Valorant VPNs

Choosing the right Valorant VPN can dramatically influence the gameplay experience. Pick the wrong one, and you’ll find yourself struggling to get a kill due to sky-high latency. Pick the right one, and you’ll start a murder spree with low latency, DDoS protection, and stable connections.

In this part, I want to explore a few key considerations when choosing the best VPN for Valorant. This should help you navigate the complex VPN landscape and get the most appropriate provider for your budget and requirements.

Speed and Low Latency

By far the most vital aspect is speed. Speed mostly depends on the server infrastructure (10 Gbps ports, for example) and the tunneling protocol. Modern tunneling protocols are a must for unbreakable connections and fast speeds.



You’ll notice that most of my favorite Valorant VPNs use:

WireGuard . The most popular protocol with fewer lines of code, which makes it easier to maintain and upgrade. WireGuard is famous for its sustained speeds and low latency, key to smooth, zero-lag gaming.

. The most popular protocol with fewer lines of code, which makes it easier to maintain and upgrade. WireGuard is famous for its sustained speeds and low latency, key to smooth, zero-lag gaming. NordLynx . This is NordVPN’s invention based on WireGuard, with even faster speed and better anonymity thanks to a Double NAT system. NordLynx has consistently shown impressive performance for gaming and is often recommended for fast-paced FPS and action games.

. This is NordVPN’s invention based on WireGuard, with even faster speed and better anonymity thanks to a Double NAT system. NordLynx has consistently shown impressive performance for gaming and is often recommended for fast-paced FPS and action games. Lightway Turbo. A multi-lane tunneling protocol from ExpressVPN, which transmits data through multiple tunnels at once to increase throughput and boost speeds. It’s as fast as NordLynx, making it a solid alternative for gamers and streamers who prioritize raw performance and low latency.

If speed and low latency are our #1 priorities, pick any Valorant VPN with these three protocols. In my experience, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and TorGuard are among the fastest picks. Also, don’t forget to connect to the closest possible VPN location, as it helps decrease the latency and stabilize the connection.

Large Server Network

The part about VPN locations segues into the importance of large server networks.

I can’t overstate how important this is. The larger the server fleet, the higher the chances of avoiding network congestion. In turn, you get better speed and lower latency, quintessential for smooth gameplay in Valorant or any other game, for that matter.

Large server networks from NordVPN, Proton VPN, Private Internet Access, and Surfshark also contain servers near Valorant game servers. In addition, when you have many servers to pick from, you can bypass regional restrictions and access more content.

This is why it’s good to choose a VPN with the most countries, specifically in Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Free vs. Paid VPNs: Understand the Trade-Offs

I often recommend paid VPNs for gaming, and Valorant is no exception. However, I can’t say free VPNs aren’t good for casual play if you keep your expectations in check. Free VPNs include Windscribe and Proton VPN, both with their merits.

Windscribe has rock-solid security and extra features, while Proton VPN has unlimited data for mammoth Valorant sessions. The downside is, free VPNs (not necessarily these two) limit your data (Windscribe has 10 GB/month), exclude specific security features, and have fewer servers.

A common concern regarding free VPN is privacy. Some options are notorious for heavy logging and frequent data leaks. Similarly, free VPNs often prohibit simultaneous connections, so you can play Valorant on one device at a time; not great for families and big households.

Paid VPNs essentially iron out all these issues, providing faster speeds, uncapped data, all the cutting-edge security features, a no-logging policy, and more. If you’re okay with all the compromises, a free VPN may be a solid option to begin with.



If you’re an all-or-nothing type and want pristine Valorant gaming nights, the only reasonable option is a high-quality Valorant VPN like NordVPN, Surfshark, Mullvad, and other top choices.

My Overall Verdict

Valorant is a unique mix of tactical gameplay and precise shooting, where low latency and fast speeds are essential. The best VPN for Valorant provides all you need, including added DDoS protection and ample VPN locations to change Riot account regions and sidestep IP bans.

Some VPNs emphasize security and privacy, others focus on speed and performance, and some are a jack of all trades. Not sure which Valorant VPN is best for you? Let me do a quick recap of some of my favorite picks for different types of players:

Best for speed, low latency, and security → NordVPN. Pick NordVPN if you don’t want any compromises in all the most vital characteristics for Valorant (speed, latency, security, privacy, compatibility, and ease of use).

Best for no-lag gameplay and virus protection → Surfshark. Go for Surfshark to get some of the highest speeds with virtually no lag, plus virus protection for end-to-end device security.

Best for multi-device protection on a budget → Private Internet Access. PIA VPN is the king of multi-device protection with low prices, customizable security features, and unlimited simultaneous connections.

Best for flexible connection options → TorGuard. If you want total control over your connection, with support for P2P (torrenting) and dedicated IPs for server hosting, TorGuard ticks all the boxes.

Best for easy, fast setup → ExpressVPN. Choose ExpressVPN if you want blazing speeds, low latency, and top-tier security without tweaking any settings – perfect for jumping into Valorant and playing smoothly right away.

