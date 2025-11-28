10 Best VPNs for Multiple Devices to Use in Your Home in 2025

Choosing the best VPN for multiple devices feels a bit like trying to keep peace in a busy household – everyone wants to stream, scroll, game, shop, or work online at the same time, and you need something strong enough to protect every screen without dragging down your internet speed. I’ve been through that tech chaos myself, juggling phones, laptops, consoles, tablets, and a smart TV.

After dealing with endless passwords, random disconnects, and a router that once threatened to give up, I finally realized a solid multi-device VPN makes home life so much easier. It keeps the internet connection smooth and secure for multiple users under one roof.

This list walks you through the strongest solutions designed to keep all your devices safe, orderly, and running without a hitch.

My Top Picks for the Best VPNs for Multiple Devices

Even though my list covers 10 VPN providers, I believe that the first 3 are the absolute best when it comes to protecting multiple devices in your home. These are excellent for anything from home use to smaller teams or power users.

NordVPN – An excellent VPN service, offering strong security, stable speeds for streaming, and more than enough simultaneous device connections for most use cases. Surfshark – One of the most flexible VPN services on this list, offering unlimited simultaneous device connections at a very competitive price. ExpressVPN – A big name in the field, offering excellent speeds and reliable app support for a wide range of platforms, making it an excellent choice for those who are looking for top-tier performance.

These 3 are just the teaser of what’s to come in this guide, so let’s take a look at my full list of the best VPN services for multiple connections.

10 Best VPNs for Connecting Multiple Devices With Easy, Full-House Protection

Let’s jump right into the full list! After testing each virtual private network across all my personal devices, I picked the ones that truly stand out. These providers shine in device compatibility, offer tons of server locations, and make it easy to bypass geo restrictions – all while keeping your internet connection secure. Here’s the lineup of the best VPN for multiple devices today.

1. NordVPN [Best Overall VPN for Multiple Devices]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Up to 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, browser extensions (Chrome/Firefox/Edge), Android TV, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Oculus Quest, routers; consoles via router/SmartDNS Server count 8,400+ Speed Excellent Security features NordLynx, AES-256, Threat Protection, Double VPN, Onion over VPN, Kill switch Best for Streaming services, browsing, and privacy What I liked NordLynx, which helps improve speed and performance

I’m starting this list with NordVPN, a service that’s been around long enough to be one of the most popular options in the industry. Balancing speed, security, and ease of use is what it’s known for, making it a popular choice with most users.

Why we chose it It offers a nice blend of performance, privacy, and security, making it the best provider for many use-case scenarios.

This service’s core protection features include Threat Protection, double VPN, and Onion over VPN, all of which help protect you from cyber threats. A massive highlight worth mentioning is NordLynx, which is an implementation of the WireGuard protocol, providing improved VPN connection speeds and performance over older protocols.

On the connection side of things, you have 10 simultaneous connections, meaning it’s not the most flexible option on this list. With that said, it’s pretty good for a small team or a household without too many devices.

The platform support for this VPN is excellent. You have VPN apps for all computer and mobile operating systems, along with add-ons for the most popular browsers. Plus, there are apps for game consoles and a few other home devices. I have to say that this is my favorite VPN for Mac, mainly because it has the most polished app, which blends with the OS.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide range of supported platforms



✅ Plenty of security features



✅ NordLynx protocol for improved performance



✅ Stable speeds for streaming services



✅ Easy to use ❌ All of these features come at a slightly higher price than some of its competitors

Final Verdict: NordVPN is the most flexible provider in the industry, offering a very good balance between speed, security, and features, ideal for those who don’t need unlimited connections.

2. Surfshark [Fastest VPN with Excellent Value]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited device connections Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Router (via Smart DNS) Server count 4,500+ Speed Very good Security features WireGuard, MultiHop, CleanWeb ad/malware blocker, Obfuscation, Kill switch Best for Larger households or smaller companies that want unlimited access What I liked Affordable provider with no limit on the number of connected devices

My next pick on this list is a provider that’s a popular choice for people who want no limitations. Of course, I’m talking about Surfshark, a provider that offers everything you’d need from a VPN service, covering a wide range of needs and use cases.

Why we chose it Features unlimited simultaneous connections and combines that with plenty of features and very good performance at an attractive price.

Security and speed are something that this provider is known for, and with features like MultiHop, IP Rotator, CleanWeb, and split tunneling, you can be sure all your devices will be well protected. In addition to that, you’re looking at a very good VPN for streaming services, something that may be an essential feature for some.

What makes Surfshark so appealing is its unlimited simultaneous connections, no matter which plan you pick. This is a crucial feature for larger households with multiple devices, or even smaller teams that would benefit from the protection such a service can offer.

The device support may not be as flexible as the previous entry, but it’s still pretty good. You can have it installed on any computer or mobile device, and it supports most of the popular browsers today. In addition to that, you can utilize Smart DNS and have it protect an entire network through your router.

Pros Cons ✅ Smart DNS and router support



✅ Competitive pricing



✅ Unlimited devices



✅ MultiHop, IP Rotator, CleanWeb, and split tunneling features



✅ Solid performance for most use cases ❌ Not the most privacy-oriented option on this list

Final Verdict: Surfshark is the kind of VPN provider that offers a lot, especially in terms of unlimited connections, combined with great security features and performance.

3. Private Internet Access [High-Performance Coverage for All Your Devices]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited device connections Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Android TV, Apple TV, Consoles, Routers, Smart TV Server count Thousands Speed Very good Security features WireGuard/OpenVPN, MACE ad/tracker blocker, Port forwarding, Kill switch, Open-source VPN apps Best for Users who want transparency and configurability What I liked The advanced configuration options and the open-source clients

Another provider that’s similar to the previous one, at least in terms of multiple connections, is Private Internet Access. The controls are something that power users will appreciate, and the open-source apps offer the transparency most users would like to see.

Why we chose it This provider gives you tons of flexibility as well as open-source apps and a network that covers many countries in the world.

PIA offers multiple features, such as port forwarding or split tunneling, as well as MACE, something you’ll want to rely on for blocking ads and trackers. In addition to that, you have WireGuard and OpenVPN, which only cement this provider as a favorite among advanced users.

Similar to the previous entry on this list, this one offers unlimited simultaneous connections with a single subscription, which is what makes it so popular. It doesn’t matter if you’re a smaller household or a small company, PIA has you and your multiple devices covered.

PIA works with pretty much everything, and you won’t be digging through troubleshooting guides to install it. With support for desktop and mobile operating systems, as well as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and routers, PIA is the kind of service that will keep everything protected.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ A large network of servers



✅ Built-in MACE blocker



✅ Advanced configuration



✅ Open-source apps ❌ Not the most beginner-friendly option

Final Verdict: The open-source nature of Private Internet Access, combined with the advanced control over the settings and the unlimited device connections, makes this provider one that you should definitely consider.

4. TunnelBear [Easiest Multi-Device Setup]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited device connections (for the paid plans) Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge Server count 8,000+ Speed Good Security features WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2, AES-256, VigilantBear kill switch, DNS leak protection Best for Beginners who need a VPN for light and casual tasks What I liked Easy-to-use apps and the option to use the free VPN tier with some limitations

Those who are after simplicity should look into TunnelBear. While VPNs are generally easy to manage, this service takes convenience to the next level, even for people who don’t know how to set up a VPN.

Why we chose it It’s an approachable option, which is essential for novice VPN users, and in addition to that, there is a free tier that beginners can use for testing how it works.

Despite its simplicity, this provider isn’t missing out on any essential features. On the protocol side of things, you have support for IKEv2, OpenVPN, or WireGuard, as well as AES-256 encryption. In addition to that, TunnelBear also features VigilantBear, which is a kill switch designed to prevent leaks.

Things are a bit different here when it comes to connecting multiple devices. The free VPN plan limits you to just 5 connections, which might be fine for testing or very light use. If you need more, you’ll need to go for one of the paid plans.

Device support isn’t as flexible as some of the other options on this list, but it’s still pretty good. The mobile OSs are covered, but for the desktop ones, there isn’t a Linux app. On the browser side of things, you get support for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, which is pretty good.

Pros Cons ✅ Available free package



✅ Support for modern protocols



✅ User-friendly and easy to use



✅ Independent audits



✅ VigilantBear kill switch ❌ Not the most ideal option for heavy streaming

Final Verdict: TunnelBear is a solid pick if you want great VPN protection for browsing or light streaming and don’t really need coverage for a ton of devices.

5. Windscribe [Best Freemium Multi-Device VPN]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited device connections Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Routers Server count Hundreds Speed Good Security features WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2, R.O.B.E.R.T. blocker, Stealth options (WStunnel), Kill switch Best for Flexible users or those who travel, as well as users who want a free tier What I liked A flexible pricing structure and a generous free package

In some ways, Windscribe is quite similar to the previous entry on this list. It’s a popular option for home usage, plus it offers a free plan and unlimited connections. This is what makes it such a popular choice for households with multiple devices.

Why we chose it Windscribe offers a flexible pricing structure, allowing you to tailor the package to your needs, and has a powerful tool for blocking and filtering.

Windscribe has a pretty big network of VPN servers, and many of the locations offer Gigabit VPN connection speeds, meaning performance isn’t an issue. In addition to that, you’re also getting R.O.B.E.R.T., a feature that allows you to customize the blocker and filters, plus you get support for all the protocols you’ll ever need.

The thing you most likely want to know is the number of supported connections, and I’m here to tell you there’s no limit. Windscribe’s policy says that they don’t cap this, but will probably be aware if you start to use a lot of devices, so it’s probably not the most ideal option for company use.

The platform support is pretty good and on par with the best on the list today. All major operating systems are covered for desktop and mobile. In addition to that, you have support for multiple browsers as well as some TV OSs.

Pros Cons ✅ Free VPN tier offers 10 GB of bandwidth



✅ A flexible pricing structure



✅ Supports most platforms



✅ R.O.B.E.R.T blocker



✅ Unlimited connections ❌ The network coverage isn’t as big as some of the others on this list

Final Verdict: Windscribe is an excellent choice for those who want a flexible and well-performing provider that also offers a free VPN package.

6. ExpressVPN [Premium Router VPN for Peak Internet Speed]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Up to 14 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome extension, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV (via MediaStreamer), Xbox/PlayStation (via MediaStreamer or router) Server count Thousands Speed Excellent Security features Lightway, AES-256, Threat Manager, RAM-only servers, Kill switch, Split tunneling Best for Users who want a consistent performance What I liked The stable and fast VPN connections are thanks to Lightway

Another major player in the VPN niche is ExpressVPN, a provider offering a lot in terms of security and performance for the right price, of course. As a premium choice, you shouldn’t expect the most competitive price, but you can expect it to be packed full of features, and I would consider it the best VPN for gaming, at least on today’s list.

Why we chose it A premium provider, offering consistently excellent performance, backed by a wide range of supported platforms, making it especially ideal for gamers and streamers.

The provider offers a massive network, covering plenty of locations, and the Lightway protocol helps maintain the performance. In addition to that, you also have features such as Threat Manager, which helps block trackers and malicious domains, and Smart DNS, which allows you to use it on devices that don’t support a VPN.

When it comes to connections, ExpressVPN isn’t as flexible as some of the other entries on this list. You have the option to choose between 10, 12, and 14 connections, depending on which package you choose. It’s not ideal, but for most home or small business use cases, it should be fine.

One thing this provider isn’t lacking is support for devices, for the most part. Desktop and mobile devices are entirely covered, which is a big plus. You also have support for gaming consoles, TV operating systems, and a few supported routers. The only slight limitation is the browser support, and this VPN is only available for Chrome.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightway for a stable and consistent performance



✅ A massive network of servers



✅ RAM-only servers



✅ Available privacy tools such as MediaStreamer and Threat Manager



✅ Very good platform support ❌ The price point isn’t as competitive as some of the others

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a high-end provider with industry-leading encryption and features, ExpressVPN fits the bill.

7. Proton VPN [Best Free VPN for Privacy-Driven Households]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Up to 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Chromebook, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Server count 15,000+ Speed Very good Security features Secure Core multi-hop, NetShield blocker, Open-source apps Best for Privacy-oriented users and those who would like to utilize a free version What I liked Secure Core multi-hop and an unlimited free VPN package

Proton VPN combines many of the strengths found in other providers on the list, and that’s actually a plus. This is a VPN service that won’t disappoint and will offer the performance and features you’d expect.

Why we chose it Proton VPN’s Secure Core multi-hop architecture adds an additional layer of online security along with the free tier, with no limit on bandwidth.

As far as the features are concerned, Proton VPN covers all the right bases. You get Secure Core, ensuring your traffic goes through privacy-friendly locations, as well as NetShield, which helps block ads, trackers, and malware. Plus, you get support for protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard, as well as frequent audits.

The simultaneous device connections are where it may be a bit behind some of its rivals. If you’re going for the paid options, you get up to 10 connections, while the free package allows you to connect only 1 device. It’s not ideal, but it’s not too terrible, at least for smaller use-cases.

The device support is pretty good, meaning that Proton VPN covers all the operating systems for both computers and phones, plus a few TV models. For the browser, it’s not the most flexible, but Chrome and Firefox are the two most commonly used ones, so most users won’t have an issue with that.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited free package



✅ Largest server network on the list



✅ Secure Core multi-hop for improved privacy



✅ Integration with other Proton services



✅ NetShield blocker



✅ Open-source apps ❌ Performance on the free package isn’t as good as the paid one

Final Verdict: Proton VPN may not be the provider that offers everything, but it’s the provider that offers everything right, meaning you’re not lacking in features or performance.

8. CyberGhost [Best for Group Coverage]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Up to 7 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Consoles, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV Server count 11,500+ servers in 100+ countries Speed Good Security features WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2, AES-256, Kill switch, RAM-only servers Best for Casual multi-device households and casual streaming What I liked Relatively easy to use service, offering a nice set of features to keep all your devices protected

When it comes to approachability and user-friendliness, there aren’t too many VPN providers that do as good a job as CyberGhost. Yes, it’s not the most flexible option on this list, but it’s one that will allow you to protect multiple devices in your household without too much struggle.

Why we chose it CyberGhost comes with a huge server network, is simple to use, and offers a solid set of features that can keep every device in your home protected.

The main feature that this provider does right is that it offers specialized VPN servers depending on your use case. As you’d expect, you get support for OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2 protocols as well as independent audits that support the no-logs policy of this provider.

Device usage is a bit limited when compared to some of the other entries on this list, but it’s not too bad. CyberGhost allows you to connect up to 7 devices on a single subscription, which isn’t too flexible. With that said, you can have it set up on your router, if it’s supported, and have no worries with this issue.

Speaking of devices, CyberGhost has an app for almost all devices in your household. You can set it up on any computer or laptop, mobile phone or tablet, as well as gaming consoles or smart TVs. Plus, you get support for Chrome and Firefox, so the browser coverage is decent.

Pros Cons ✅ Large server network



✅ The apps are easy to use



✅ Flexible protocol support



✅ Dedicated VPN servers for gaming or streaming services



✅ AES-256 encryption ❌ While it’s often fast enough, some servers or regions may be slower or less stable

Final Verdict: When it comes to VPN services that anyone can get acquainted with and use, few do as good a job as CyberGhost, a provider that offers everything you need to protect your household devices.

9. IVPN [Security-Focused Multi-Device VPN]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Up to 7 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Routers, NAS Server count 77 servers in 31 countries Speed Very good Security features WireGuard/OpenVPN, Firewall kill switch, AntiTracker, Anonymous account IDs Best for Small multi-device households and users who appreciate privacy What I liked The anonymous signup process, where you won’t need to enter an email

Many of the entries so far are ones that offer a lot, but it comes at a certain price, something that IVPN seems to fix. This is a no-frills provider, meaning it offers a simple VPN designed to work, and it does that just as you’d expect from it.

Why we chose it A provider that offers a strict privacy-oriented policy, meaning you get an anonymous signup option as well as transparency.

One thing it’s popular for is its simplicity and lightweight VPN apps, which are especially handy for older devices. The network isn’t massive, but it’s one that offers consistently good speeds. You’re also getting OpenVPN and WireGuard protocol support, as well as the multihop feature.

As for the number of parallel connections, IVPN isn’t a provider that can brag about this. You have two options: 2 or 7 devices, depending on which package you choose. To be fair, it’s enough for light users or smaller households, but it won’t be the ideal choice for larger consumers.

The device support is decent, but nothing to write home about. You get support for all the operating systems you might need, as well as setting it up on a router or a NAS. This means TVs, gaming consoles, or browsers are not supported.

Pros Cons ✅ Open-source apps



✅ Firewall-based kill switch



✅ Available Multihop



✅ Flexible payment options



✅ Anonymous signup ❌ Not the most flexible option in terms of network size

Final Verdict: IVPN is the kind of provider you’ll go for if you’re after a reliable and open-source option that can offer solid performance without being a massive resource drain on your devices.

10. Mullvad [Anonymous Multi-Device VPN]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Up to 5 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Routers Server count 730+ servers in 49 countries Speed Good Security features WireGuard/OpenVPN, DAITA traffic-analysis defenses, RAM-only servers, Kill switch Best for Users who prioritize anonymity, as well as a simple pricing structure What I liked Randomly generated 16-digit number as an account ID

Last but not least is a provider that’s a very popular choice with privacy-minded users. Mullvad is the kind of provider that won’t compete with the popular options, but it was never intended to. This provider aims to offer minimal data collection, ensuring that your privacy isn’t compromised.

Why we chose it The flat rate pricing structure, along with an anonymous system that hides all your personal information, is something that privacy-minded users will appreciate.

The no-logs policy, combined with the regular audits, verifies this claim, which is what makes it so attractive. On the protocol side of things, you have WireGuard and OpenVPN, plus you get to enjoy features like DAITA and a firewall-backed kill switch, which additionally boost your protection.

Flexibility isn’t this provider’s strongest suit, but it does support multiple devices, so it deserves to be here. The lucky number is 5, and since it has a flat-rate pricing structure, there are no packages to choose from. It’s not a lot, but it should be fine for smaller individual use.

The support for platforms is decent enough to cover most use cases. You get support for all major operating systems, as well as the option to set it up on a router. In this case, you’ll be able to connect more than 5 devices. There isn’t an add-on for a browser, but Mullvad offers a standalone browser, so it’s something you might consider switching to.

Pros Cons ✅ The most anonymous option on this list



✅ Flat rate pricing



✅ RAM-only VPN servers



✅ DAITA defenses



✅ Solid overall performance ❌ Supports up to 5 devices, which is fewer than many of its rivals

Final Verdict: Mullvad is an excellent option for those who are looking for an anonymous and privacy-oriented provider with a flat-rate pricing structure.

