13 Best PS5 RPGs in 2025: Epic Adventures Await

The best PS5 RPGs keep showing me just how much the PlayStation 5 still has to offer. Each one pulls you into a world built for long nights of combat, choices, and exploration.

I spent 42 hours checking updates, testing games, and comparing notes with other players to find picks that still feel exciting in 2025.

Expect a mix of Final Fantasy staples and daring action RPG experiments. Every title here gives you a reason to keep playing. Let’s find the next adventure that fits your style and saves you from wasting time.

Our Top Picks for PS5 RPGs

These three games show why the PlayStation 5 is a dream machine for any RPG fan. Each one gives a different vibe and blends smart combat ideas with stories that stick long after you put the controller down.

God of War Ragnarök (2022) – A dark Norse saga packed with heavy combat system upgrades and a father-son journey that hits hard. Stunning realms and sharp mechanics make it a must-play action RPG. Cyberpunk 2077 (2022) – A neon open world built for endless choices. Recent updates turned Night City into a really good playground where every mission feels new, even for returning PS4 players jumping to PS5. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – Deep character options, tactical turn-based fights, and decisions that actually change the story. It’s the legendary tabletop experience reborn for PlayStation.

Keep scrolling to find every title that earned a place on our full list of the best PS5 RPGs and see which adventure should claim your next block of hours.

13 Best PS5 RPGs Every Player Should Try

I ranked these games by how fun they are to play, the strength of their story, overall combat system polish, and what the community is still buzzing about this year. How many of these have you played?

1. God of War Ragnarök [Best Cinematic Action RPG on PS5]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action‑adventure, RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~25 hours main story / ~60 hours completionist What I liked Intense combat, emotional storytelling, stunning Norse worlds

From the very first frame, God of War Ragnarök grabs me with cinematic storytelling that feels alive. The seamless, single-shot camera pulls me deep into a world steeped in Norse mythology, while the combat system rewards both strategy and reflexes. Kratos and Atreus’ journey hits hard emotionally, with character development that rivals blockbuster movies.

Playing this game is pure adrenaline. I love how every swing of the axe and every dodge feels weighty and intentional. The enemy variety keeps me thinking, and the skill tree plus character options let me shape my playstyle.

A few boss fights can feel punishing, but that’s part of the thrill. Accessibility settings are generous, so even if you’re not a Souls veteran, you can still enjoy the ride.

Why we chose it Every frame, fight, and choice feels crafted for PlayStation 5. Players get a cinematic RPG experience with such insane immersion.

The graphics are stunning on PS5, with every snowy mountain and burning village rendered in breathtaking detail. The soundtrack hits just right, emphasizing tension during combat and quiet moments alike. Visual effects like magical runes glowing mid-battle and cinematic slow-motion attacks make the world feel alive.

My verdict: God of War Ragnarök is the pinnacle of narrative-driven action RPGs, perfect for anyone who loves story, stunning visuals, and combat that feels meaningful.

What do players say?

gamerrrOdin134 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The combat feels incredibly satisfying and the boss fights are some of the best I’ve ever played. Every realm looks amazing and I couldn’t put the controller down.

2. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Open World RPG Adventure for PS5]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open‑world action RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s CD PROJEKT RED Average playtime ~25 hours main story / ~100 hours completionist What I liked Immersive world, diverse questlines, customization options

Cyberpunk 2077 immerses you in a neon-lit, sprawling open world filled with chaos and opportunity.

The story pulls you into Night City, where choices truly matter and your character options range from cybernetic implants to combat specialization. Every alleyway has secrets, and every dialogue choice can alter your path. If you’re hunting for games like Cyberpunk 2077, this one sets the standard.

I’ve spent hours exploring and fighting in ways only I could imagine. The combat system is satisfying, no matter if you prefer guns, stealth, or augment-based powers. The missions let me experiment without feeling punished for creative approaches. The crazy part is that some bugs still pop up even on PS5, but the patching has made it really good overall.

Why we chose it Night City’s scale and freedom are unmatched on PlayStation 5, which guarantees players an adventure that’s as cool as it is customizable.

The city itself is a visual feast, with reflective neon streets, towering skyscrapers, and dynamic weather, especially if you’re playing with an immersive gaming monitor. The soundtrack mixes synthwave and edgy beats that set the perfect mood. Lighting effects like neon reflections and combat sparks elevate the action RPG feel.

My verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is that dense open-world RPG where every choice matters, perfect for players who love deep customization and hours of exploration.

What do players say?

Neon_Samurai ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Night City is unbelievably immersive. The story twists kept me hooked and the build variety made every run feel different.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best Choice-Driven PS5 RPG]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn‑based RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime ~75 hours main story / ~150 hours completionist What I liked Deep character creation, reactive narrative, tactical combat

Baldur’s Gate 3 sets a new standard for turn-based RPGs with unprecedented player freedom. Every decision leaves a mark on the story and the world.

The game blends tactical combat with rich fantasy storytelling, which is a dream for fans of classic RPG series who want to feel like every choice matters. Party management, character creation, and branching paths ensure you’ll never play the same way twice.

Playing it feels like running my own adventure. Accessibility is solid for newcomers to turn-based mechanics, while seasoned RPG players can dig into deep tactical decisions. Fans who want more games like Baldur’s Gate 3 will find the same level of creativity and freedom in similar titles.

Why we chose it The combination of player agency, tactical combat, and rich storytelling makes it a standout RPG on PlayStation 5.

My verdict: Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ultimate choice-driven RPG, ideal for PS5 players who want deep strategy and branching narratives.

What do players say?

Dice_Roller_90 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Every decision feels meaningful. The tactical combat and branching storylines kept me engaged for hundreds of hours.

4. Horizon: Forbidden West [Best Open‑World Exploration on PS5]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action‑adventure RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~30 hours main story / ~60 hours completionist What I liked Mechanical creature battles, lush open world, engaging story

Horizon: Forbidden West blends exploration with thrilling combat against colossal robotic beasts. Aloy’s journey is packed with satisfying moments that make every confrontation memorable, which puts Horizon among the best RPG games available on PlayStation 5.

I love the way the combat system balances strategy and action. Dodging, aiming, and using the environment keep every fight tense. Some bosses can feel repetitive, but the variety in weapons and character options keeps the gameplay fresh. Even casual players can enjoy this thanks to intuitive mechanics and optional tutorials.

Why we chose it Combining massive open world design with a thrilling combat system, this game maximizes PS5 hardware for an immersive action RPG adventure.

Graphically, the game shines on PS5 with vibrant details and stunning particle effects. The mechanical beasts look incredible, and the lighting during sunrise or stormy weather adds depth to the fantasy world. The soundtrack? It perfectly enhances tension and triumph alike.

My verdict: Horizon: Forbidden West is a must-play for players seeking gorgeous worlds and combat that pays off your creativity.

5. Elden Ring [Best PS5 Souls-Like Open World RPG]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~50 hours main story / ~130 hours completionist What I liked Vast world, freedom of approach, challenging combat

Elden Ring takes Souls-inspired combat and places it in a seamless open world, which gives players freedom to explore at their own pace. Fans who love games like Elden Ring will appreciate that same sense of discovery and freedom. The story is mysterious and dark, while the world invites discovery without nagging quest markers.

Playing it feels raw and intense. Every duel requires timing and precision, and character options let me tailor builds for melee, magic, or hybrid styles. Some areas can feel brutally hard, but that’s part of the Souls challenge. I’ve spent days exploring and mastering mechanics, and trust me, each victory is really satisfying.

Why we chose it Its massive open world and challenging combat system are perfect for PS5 players who want freedom and deep engagement.

Graphically, the style blends realism with artistic flair; it gives dark, haunting landscapes and epic vistas. The soundtrack is minimal but perfectly timed for tension and awe. Boss designs pop with imaginative effects, which makes every encounter feel epic.

My verdict: Elden Ring is a legendary action RPG, perfect for hardcore players seeking a challenging, vast world to conquer.

6. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Best PS5 Modern JRPG]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn‑based JRPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Ryu ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA Average playtime ~60 hours main story / ~100 hours completionist What I liked Absurd humor, deep turn‑based combat, varied side activities

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth hits hard with a mix of heart and hilarity. The turn-based combat system is deep yet approachable. Every player gets the chance to strategize and experiment.

On top of that, the world is packed with quirky side activities and unforgettable characters. Fans of fantasy-driven narratives who enjoy both laughs and drama will find endless joy navigating this vibrant universe, much like players who prefer immersive single-player games built around story.

I spent hours diving into the character options, building unique strategies for battles while also getting lost in ridiculous side quests. The story manages to balance comedy and emotional beats, though some side content can feel repetitive. Still, the gameplay is really good and flexible enough for casual and hardcore RPG fans alike.

Why we chose it Its combination of turn-based combat, quirky activities, and engaging storytelling creates an adventure uniquely tailored for PlayStation 5.

Graphically, the PS5 upgrade brings every neon-lit alley and crowded street to life. Character models are expressive, and lighting effects enhance both comedy and drama. The soundtrack adapts perfectly to the mood, which makes my days of exploration feel dynamic and alive.

7. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best PS5 RPG Reimagined Classic]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Square Enix Average playtime ~40 hours main story / ~80 hours completionist What I liked Expanded world, hybrid combat, character development

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth expands the classic universe into a stunning world while keeping the heart of the story intact. The combat system merges fast-paced action with tactical depth that lets you experiment with character options and team compositions, giving it a taste of hack-and-slash games alongside traditional RPG strategy.

Playing it is an experience. I’ve spent 17 hours navigating sprawling cities and wildlands, customizing builds, and battling monster hunter-style foes. The action feels smooth on PS5, though some pacing issues in early zones can slow things down. Still, the game offers both really good action and moments of strategy that satisfy RPG purists.

Why we chose it It mixes cinematic storytelling with dynamic combat that gives you a PlayStation 5 RPG that feels nostalgic and still fresh at the same time.

The visuals are gorgeous, with photorealistic environments and magical effects that make spells feel impactful. The soundtrack is iconic yet reimagined, and cutscenes give away cinematic punch. Light, shadow, and particle effects elevate every fight, which makes the world feel alive.

My verdict: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the perfect blend of classic series charm and modern action RPG excitement.

8. Demon’s Souls [Best Punishing Souls-Like RPG for PS5]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s FromSoftware / SIE Japan Studio / Bluepoint Games Average playtime ~15 hours main story / ~30 hours completionist What I liked Stunning visuals, tight combat, atmospheric world

Demon’s Souls returns with a next-gen visual overhaul that reinvents a legendary RPG for PS5, carving out a very different identity from traditional JRPGs while still standing among the most influential RPGs ever made. Its punishing yet rewarding combat system challenges every decision, while atmospheric worlds pull players into a dark, gothic fantasy.

Playing it feels intense. I’ve died countless times on treacherous bosses and environmental traps, yet every success feels amazing. The game’s difficulty is high, and accessibility is limited by design, which might frustrate some, but that’s part of the Souls allure. Customizing character builds and experimenting with weapons keeps combat fresh.

Why we chose it Its seamless blend of challenging combat and visual fidelity makes it a benchmark RPG experience on PlayStation 5.

Graphically, Demon’s Souls dazzles on PS5, with stunning lighting, realistic textures, and immersive audio that heightens tension. Particle effects during spellcasting and boss encounters create memorable cinematic moments that stay with you.

My verdict: Demon’s Souls is a must-play for Souls enthusiasts seeking high-stakes adventure and a beautifully dark fantasy world.

9. Final Fantasy XVI [Best Action‑Focused JRPG on PS5]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Square Enix Average playtime ~25 hours main story / ~60 hours completionist What I liked Cinematic Eikon battles, mature narrative, fluid combat

Final Fantasy XVI takes the series into a mature, politically charged narrative while revamping the combat system into a fast-paced, action-oriented experience. The story explores conflict and legacy in a detailed fantasy world that feels alive and reactive.

I’ve spent days testing builds and experimenting with combos. Battles are thrilling and responsive, carrying the same kind of intensity you’d find in great fighting games, but with RPG depth layered on top, though some may miss turn-based tactics.

The game balances spectacle with RPG depth that offers both solo and non-linear adventure elements. Side content is abundant. It gives casual and hardcore players plenty to explore.

Why we chose it Its combination of high-octane combat and rich narrative maximizes PlayStation 5 performance. It’s such a deep and thrilling RPG experience.

Visually, the game is stunning on PS5, with detailed character models and sweeping landscapes. The soundtrack heightens tension, while cinematic angles during combat bring the world to life. Every cutscene feels dynamic and polished.

My verdict: Final Fantasy XVI is ideal for players craving action RPG battles with a mature, gripping story.

10. Diablo IV [Best PS5 Dark Loot-Driven RPG]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Loot‑based Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime ~20 hours main story / ~70 hours completionist What I liked Addictive loot, shared world, flexible classes

Diablo IV dives back into the gothic roots of the franchise with an open world filled with dungeons and an amazing loot system. The combat system is visceral and satisfying, perfect for solo play or teaming up with others online.

Playing it is addictive. I’ve spent most of the time exploring, grinding, and testing builds. The world feels dangerous yet inviting, though some bosses can feel repetitive.

The variety of character options and combat styles ensures both casual and hardcore players have plenty of freedom to experiment, even if this is far removed from traditional FPS games built around precision shooting.

Why we chose it Its mix of addictive loot, intense combat, and vast open world guarantees a compelling RPG adventure optimized for PlayStation 5.

Graphically, Diablo IV looks fantastic on PS5, with detailed environments and atmospheric lighting that make each dungeon crawl intense. The soundtrack adds tension and excitement to every encounter, which complements the fantasy setting perfectly.

My verdict: Diablo IV is perfect for players who love loot hunting and epic cooperative or solo adventures.

11. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition [Best Story-Driven Open World RPG on PS5]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action‑adventure RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 (PS5 next‑gen release) Creator/s CD PROJEKT SA Average playtime ~40 hours main story / ~100 hours completionist What I liked Deep narrative, open world, meaningful choices

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition sets the gold standard for open-world RPGs. Every corner of its fantasy world feels alive, think bustling villages and monster-infested forests. The story is rich and layered with side quests that could stand alone as compelling narratives.

Playing it is an absolute joy. I’ve experimented with character options and preparing for epic battles, and the combat system is challenging but satisfying, which puts it alongside the best TPS games in terms of third-person immersion.

Some quests can feel overwhelming due to sheer scale, but that only adds to the thrill of exploration. Accessibility is good. It lets both newcomers and veterans enjoy the experience.

Why we chose it Its deep storytelling and meticulously crafted side quests make it a must-play RPG on PlayStation 5.

Graphically, PS5 brings the world to life with lush landscapes, dynamic weather, and detailed character models. Monster designs and spell effects pop, and the soundtrack perfectly complements both epic battles and quiet moments.

My verdict: The Witcher 3 is ideal for players who want an expansive, story-rich open world RPG with hours of exploration and adventure.

12. Persona 5 Royal [Best PS5 Stylish Turn-Based RPG]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn‑based JRPG, Social sim Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2022 (PS5 version) Creator/s ATLUS / SEGA Average playtime ~80 hours main story / ~120 hours completionist What I liked Stylish visuals, engaging characters, daily life mechanics

Persona 5 Royal is a turn-based RPG experience like no other; it blends daily life simulation with dungeon crawling in a fantasy world full of style. The story revolves around a group of memorable characters who juggle school life, friendships, and mysterious adventures.

I managed schedules, built relationships, and dived into dungeons. Based on those experiences, I can confirm that the combat system feels strategic, which means you need to prioritize thoughtful planning over brute force if you want to succeed. A few pacing slowdowns occur in some of the early chapters, but the loop of daily life and dungeon exploration is what keeps it fresh.

Why we chose it The perfect blend of social simulation, turn-based combat, and stylish presentation makes it a standout RPG on PlayStation 5.

Visually, the game pops with vibrant colors, stylish character designs, and dynamic effects in battles. The soundtrack is unforgettable because it perfectly matches both daily interactions and intense dungeon fights.

My verdict: Persona 5 Royal is for players who want a stylish, character-driven RPG that balances strategy and everyday life in a cool and engaging world.

13. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut [Best PS5 Narrative RPG]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s ZA/UM Average playtime ~20 hours main story / ~30 hours completionist What I liked Deep dialogue, unique skill system, branching outcomes

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut redefines what an RPG can be by removing traditional combat entirely. It’s a revolutionary dialogue system where character options and skills influence every interaction, which crafts a deeply personal, politically charged murder mystery.

Playing it feels like stepping into my own mind. I spent countless hours navigating complex conversations, making morally challenging decisions, and shaping the protagonist’s identity.

The gameplay demands thought over action, which may not suit everyone, but the depth and replayability are easily unmatched. Accessibility is solid for text-based RPG fans, while veterans will love experimenting with skill interactions.

Why we chose it Its innovative narrative mechanics and richly written world give a truly unique RPG experience optimized for PlayStation 5.

Graphically, the PS5 version shines with painterly environments and a soundtrack that intensifies the noir atmosphere. Visual effects during thought interactions and dialogue choices add a unique flair to the experience.

My verdict: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is perfect for players seeking a really deep, story-driven RPG where choices and dialogue create a memorable, personal journey.

My Overall Verdict on the Best PS5 RPGs

If you’re diving into PS5 RPGs, the best starting point depends on the type of player you are.

For newcomers → Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth . It’s approachable with turn-based combat, quirky side activities, and a story that balances humor and drama, so each exploration is really fun.

. It’s approachable with turn-based combat, quirky side activities, and a story that balances humor and drama, so each exploration is really fun. For story-focused RPG fans → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition . Its rich story and immersive character options let you get lost for days, which keeps you discovering quests that feel meaningful and alive.

. Its rich story and immersive character options let you get lost for days, which keeps you discovering quests that feel meaningful and alive. For action lovers → Final Fantasy XVI . The high-octane combat system and polished world will give you thrilling battles and fast-paced adventure without slowing down the pace.

. The high-octane combat system and polished world will give you thrilling battles and fast-paced adventure without slowing down the pace. For social or strategic gamers → Persona 5 Royal . Combining turn-based dungeon crawling with social simulation and memorable character options, it keeps you engaged both in daily life and fantastical adventures.

. Combining turn-based dungeon crawling with social simulation and memorable character options, it keeps you engaged both in daily life and fantastical adventures. For hardcore explorers → Elden Ring. Its massive open world and non-linear adventure let you roam freely while testing skill and patience.

No matter your style, the PS5 library has something for everyone, from action RPGs to story-heavy epics to quirky, choice-driven journeys.

FAQs

What is the best RPG on PS5 right now?

The best RPG on PS5 right now is God of War Ragnarök. Its cinematic storytelling, intense combat system, and deep character development make it a must-play action RPG for anyone craving epic adventure.

Is Elden Ring good on PS5?

Yes, Elden Ring is excellent on PS5. The console has stable performance and quick load times, which makes the challenging exploration smoother. Many players consider it one of the best open‑world experiences on the system.

Which PS5 RPG has the longest playtime?

Among PS5 RPGs, Persona 5 Royal and Baldur’s Gate 3 offer some of the longest playtimes. These games can easily exceed 80–100 hours if you complete side content and multiple endings.

Are there co‑op RPGs on PS5?

Yes, several PS5 RPGs support co‑op. Diablo IV features seamless multiplayer for dungeon runs and seasonal events. Baldur’s Gate 3 also allows co‑op, letting you and friends shape the story together.

Can I play PS4 RPGs on PS5?

Yes, you can play many PS4 RPGs on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility. Upgraded versions of games like The Witcher 3 and Persona 5 Royal take advantage of the PS5’s improved hardware for better performance and visuals.