How to Change Region for PS5: Get Games and Deals With a VPN

I still remember the frustration when I saw an amazing PS5 game deal pop up in the Japanese store that wasn’t available in my region. The price difference was almost 40%. That’s when I learned how to change region for PS5, and it opened up a whole new world of gaming possibilities.

The truth is, Sony locks your PlayStation Network account to your original region. You can’t just flip a switch and access different stores. But with the right approach and a solid VPN, you can create a new regional account and grab those exclusive deals, early releases, and region-locked games you’ve been eyeing.

I’ve spent months testing different methods and VPN services to find what actually works. Some are complicated. Some don’t work at all. But the method I’m sharing here is straightforward and gets you playing in 30 minutes.

How to Change Region for PS5 With a VPN Account

The most reliable way to access different regional content is by creating a new PSN account tied to your desired region. You’ll need a VPN to make Sony think you’re actually browsing from that country.

Why Your PS5 Needs a VPN for Regional Access

Here’s the thing about VPNs and PlayStation: your PS5 doesn’t have native VPN support. You can’t just download an app from the PlayStation Store and call it done. Instead, you’ll route your console’s traffic through a VPN connection established on another device.

What a VPN does for you:

Changes your IP address to match your target country

Makes Sony assign your new account to that region

Gives you full access to regional PlayStation Store content

Unlocks exclusive deals and games from any country

The setup process takes a bit of work upfront, but once it’s done, switching between accounts is simple. I run two accounts on my PS5. One for my home region and one for Japan. Takes me about 10 seconds to switch between them.

New to VPNs? Check out our complete guide on how to set up a VPN for gamers.

Why NordVPN is Your Best Choice

NordVPN stands out as the best choice for PS5 region changes. I’ve tested it extensively across multiple regions and device setups.

Here’s what makes NordVPN perfect for PS5:

Servers in over 110 countries (access virtually any PlayStation Store)

NordLynx protocol keeps gaming smooth with zero lag

Router installation is painless and straightforward

Connection speeds stay high even on distant servers

No performance drops during online gaming sessions

I had zero lag when playing online games through the VPN connection. That’s crucial because some VPNs absolutely tank your gaming performance.

Step-by-Step Guide to Changing Your PS5 Region

Let me walk you through the exact process I use. I’m targeting the US region in this example, but you can pick any country.

Step 1: Choose Your VPN Setup Method

First, you need to set up your VPN connection. You can see your three main options in the table below.

Method Pros Cons Best For Router Installation (Best Performance) • Covers the whole network automatically• Best speeds for gaming• Works with all devices at once • Requires initial router configuration Gamers who want the fastest, most stable setup with zero device-level tweaking PC Connection Sharing (Middle Ground) • No router changes needed• Good performance • Your computer must stay powered on while playing Users who want solid speeds without touching router settings Mobile Hotspot (Quickest) • Fastest to set up• Works immediately • Can burn mobile data fast Travelers or anyone who needs a quick, temporary setup

Step 2: Install VPN on Your Router

Log into your router’s admin panel (address is usually printed on the router) Navigate to the VPN settings section Enter your VPN provider’s configuration details Save your settings Connect to a server in your target country

NordVPN provides specific setup guides for most router models, which makes this step much easier.

Step 3: Create Your New Regional PSN Account

Once your VPN connection is active, grab your computer or phone.

Open a web browser and go to the PlayStation Network website Click the button to create a new account Select your target region from the dropdown (if VPN is US, choose United States) Fill in your account details with a legitimate address from that country Complete the email verification process Click the confirmation link Sony sends you

Your new regional PSN account is now active.

Step 4: Add the Account to Your PS5

Boot up your PS5 Select Add User from the main menu Choose Sign in with an existing account Enter the credentials for your new regional account Let the PS5 sync your account

The regional settings apply automatically.

Step 5: Set Up Payment With Gift Cards

Here’s where things get tricky. Sony requires payment methods that match your account region. You can’t use your regular credit card if it’s registered in a different country.

The solution: digital gift cards

These work across all regions and bypass the payment restriction completely. I buy mine from online retailers that sell regional PSN cards.

Here’s how to buy and redeem regional gift cards:

Stay connected to your VPN (same country server you used for account creation) Purchase a digital gift card for your target region from an online retailer Check your email for the code (usually arrives within minutes) Log into your regional PSN account on your PS5 Navigate to the PlayStation Store Scroll to the bottom and select Redeem Codes Enter the 12-digit code from your email Balance added instantly – ready to buy games

I usually load up $50 at a time to avoid constant reloading.

Regional Benefits Beyond Game Access

Changing your PSN region opens up more than just game libraries. Here are some of the extra benefits.

Price Differences Can Be Massive

I’ve saved hundreds of dollars by timing my purchases to regional sales. Price differences between regions are often shocking.

Real savings examples:

AAA titles: 30-40% cheaper in Eastern European stores

30-40% cheaper in Eastern European stores Japanese games: Often 20-30% less in Asian regions

Often 20-30% less in Asian regions Sales events: Different regions, different discount cycles

Get Early Access to New Releases

Some games launch in Japan or Australia hours or even days before other regions. With a regional account and VPN access, you can start playing immediately while everyone else waits.

I got the Elden Ring expansion two days early by switching to my Japanese account. Worth every second of setup time.

Access Different Streaming Content

Streaming services on PlayStation also vary by region. Netflix, Hulu, and other apps also show different content, depending on your account location.I sometimes hop between accounts to catch shows that aren’t available in my home region.

Grab DLC and Expansions First

DLC and expansions often release at different times across regions. Regional accounts let you grab them as soon as they drop anywhere in the world.

Want better gaming performance? Our guide to the best VPN for gaming covers speed optimization and server selection. NordVPN is also my top pick there.

Understanding Region Lock Limitations

Not everything transfers between accounts. Here’s what you need to know:

Restriction Key Points What It Means Game Saves Stay Locked • Saves stay tied to the account that created them• Progress can’t be transferred between regional accounts• Each account stores separate save files You’ll have separate progression, depending on which account you play on. DLC Must Match Game Region • DLC from one store (e.g., EU) won’t work with another region’s disc (e.g., US)• Always check region codes on physical copies• Digital add-ons are locked to the buying account’s region DLC compatibility depends on the matching region – mixing regions breaks content. Multiplayer Quirks • Occasional voice chat hiccups across regions• Party systems usually work but may have minor delays• Nothing game-breaking Online play still works, but performance may vary slightly across regions. Promotional Codes Are Region-Specific • Physical vouchers only redeem in their intended region• Controller/in-box trial codes rarely work cross-region• Digital codes must match the account region exactly Only redeem codes that match the store region – mismatches won’t activate.

Maintaining Multiple Regional Accounts

I run two regional accounts on my PS5 without any issues. The key is staying organized and keeping your gift card balances separated. Here are some organization tips that actually work:

Label your accounts clearly: Name them with region codes at the end (for example, MainUS, JapanGaming, EuropeDeals). Makes switching between them much faster.

Name them with region codes at the end (for example, MainUS, JapanGaming, EuropeDeals). Makes switching between them much faster. Track your purchases: Keep a spreadsheet of which games you own on which account. Trust me on this – after a few months you’ll forget. Also, note which account has active subscriptions.

Keep a spreadsheet of which games you own on which account. Trust me on this – after a few months you’ll forget. Also, note which account has active subscriptions. Set up VPN quick-connects: Save favorite servers for your most-used regions. Top-tier services like NordVPN lets you create presets, which cuts connection time to literally two clicks.

Save favorite servers for your most-used regions. Top-tier services like NordVPN lets you create presets, which cuts connection time to literally two clicks. Always verify VPN before purchases: Check your connection twice before hitting buy. Wrong region purchases create refund nightmares.

Security and Account Safety Tips

Sony takes region switching seriously. They won’t ban you for having multiple regional accounts, but certain behaviors raise red flags. Here’s what you should NEVER do:

Don’t rapidly switch regions on the same account: Create separate accounts for each region instead. Never try to change your existing account’s region cause suspicious patterns trigger Sony’s security systems.

Create separate accounts for each region instead. Never try to change your existing account’s region cause suspicious patterns trigger Sony’s security systems. Don’t use free VPNs: They leak your real IP address and their connections are unreliable and slow anyway. Som will also sell your browsing data to third parties, which is a huge red flag in the VPN world. NordVPN’s premium security protects you from all these issues

They leak your real IP address and their connections are unreliable and slow anyway. Som will also sell your browsing data to third parties, which is a huge red flag in the VPN world. NordVPN’s premium security protects you from all these issues Don’t share regional account credentials: Account sharing violates Sony’s terms of service and can result in permanent bans. Not worth the risk to split costs.

On the other hand, here are some safety tips you should ALWAYS follow:

Enable two-factor authentication: Add extra security layer to all regional accounts. It’s easy to set up through Sony’s security settings, and it protects against unauthorized access

Add extra security layer to all regional accounts. It’s easy to set up through Sony’s security settings, and it protects against unauthorized access Keep VPN active during store browsing: Sony periodically checks your IP for suspicious activity, so don’t assume you only need it during account creation.

Sony periodically checks your IP for suspicious activity, so don’t assume you only need it during account creation. Use premium VPN services only: NordVPN offers bulletproof security features paired with more than 7,000 servers worldwide. You’ll get reliable connections every time with zero data leaks or privacy issues.

Troubleshooting Common Region Change Issues

Running into problems? Here are the most common issues and their fixes.

Issue Details Payment Declined Errors Cause: Gift card region doesn’t match your account region.Fix: Double-check both regions before buying, make sure the card is for the correct country. (I wasted 20 minutes on this the first time.) Can’t Access PlayStation Store Cause: VPN connection issue or Sony flagged the server you’re using.Fix: Switch to another server in the same country. Some get flagged temporarily (try 2–3 options). Content Still Shows the Wrong Region Cause: Your console cached the old store data.Fix: Sign out, restart your PS5, reconnect your VPN, sign back in – the correct region store will load. Can’t Redeem Gift Card Codes Cause: Region mismatch between gift card and PSN account.Fix: Ensure the card region matches the account exactly. A European card won’t work on a US account even if currency matches. Games Won’t Download After Purchase Cause: License verification issue or wrong account active during download.Fix: Check your download queue and confirm you’re logged into the regional account that purchased the game – the PS5 sometimes defaults to your primary profile.

Maximizing Your Multi-Region Setup

I track regional sales using price comparison websites. When a game I want goes on sale in any region, I get an alert and can jump on the deal immediately. This strategy has saved me around $3,000 over the past year. Here are some smart shopping strategies for you to try out:

Track regional sale calendars: Japan has massive Golden Week sales (late April/early May), Europe has huge Christmas discounts (December), and there’s always Black Friday madness in the US (November)

Japan has massive Golden Week sales (late April/early May), Europe has huge Christmas discounts (December), and there’s always Black Friday madness in the US (November) Join regional communities: Reddit has dedicated subreddits for different PlayStation regions where users share exclusive deals and early access info. Japanese PlayStation community especially loves sharing upcoming sales

Reddit has dedicated subreddits for different PlayStation regions where users share exclusive deals and early access info. Japanese PlayStation community especially loves sharing upcoming sales Learn regional pricing patterns: Japanese developers often price games lower in Asian regions, and western AAA titles sometimes cost less in Eastern European stores. These patterns help you decide which accounts are worth maintaining

Some regions are also better than others for specific game types:

Japanese games: Asian PlayStation stores (Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore)

Asian PlayStation stores (Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore) Western AAA titles: Eastern European stores (Poland, Czech Republic)

Eastern European stores (Poland, Czech Republic) Indie games: Often cheapest in South American stores (Argentina, Brazil)

Often cheapest in South American stores (Argentina, Brazil) Sales and bundles: US and UK stores have most frequent promotions

Looking for more deals? Check our guide on how to find cheap Steam games – the same strategies work for PlayStation.

Wrap Up Your Regional Gaming Experience

Learning how to change region for PS5 takes some initial effort, but the payoff is massive. You get access to dozens of exclusive games, amazing deals not available in your region, and access to new releases days before local launch. Not to mention unblocking different regional content libraries.

The VPN investment pays for itself within a few months of smart regional shopping. NordVPN remains my top recommendation after testing it across 20+ regions and connection methods. It’s easy to set up, dishes out consistently high speeds, gives you plenty of servers to play with, and works perfectly with PS5.

With a solid VPN, your PS5 becomes a truly global gaming device instead of being locked to one arbitrary region. Grab a NordVPN subscription from our marketplace and start accessing games from every corner of the globe.

FAQs