Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Best Mouse for League of Legends in 2025: 7 Mice Pros Swear By

When was the last time you decided it’s time to rethink your strategy and find the best mouse for League of Legends?



Pretty much everyone knows that finding that perfect piece of hardware can make all the difference between climbing ranks and staying stuck in your current tier. And we all know at least that one player who’s been stuck in gold for months on end.

After testing dozens of competitive gaming mice and analyzing what separates good players from great ones, precision and consistency come down to having the right hardware.

The list below should be a good starting point for all types of players. Regardless of whether you’re perfecting last-hitting, landing crucial skill shots, or executing frame-perfect kiting combos, one of the options below should be a perfect choice for you.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for League of Legends Mouse

I selected the best League of Legends mice based on several different factors, such as sensor accuracy, ergonomic comfort, switch durability, and real-world performance in MOBA environments.

I believe that the three options below are the optimal picks for your next League of Legends ranked game:

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 – The ultimate wireless connection mouse that combines 60g weight with tournament-grade 44K HERO sensor precision and 8KHz polling. This makes it the top choice for competitive players who demand zero compromise. Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED – Exceptional budget wireless option that delivers reliable HERO 12K sensor performance and 250-hour battery life. Razer Viper V3 Pro – Ultra-responsive 54g design with 8KHz polling rate, Gen-3 optical switches, and 35K DPI sensor is perfect for players who need lightning-fast reaction times and professional-level responsiveness.

The rest of the list, with more details, is below. Keep scrolling to see all the options that can improve your overall gaming experience.

Best Mouse for League of Legends: 7 Options to Become a Better League of Legends Player

If you’ve decided it’s time to get a new gaming mouse, the seven options below represent a good mix of hardware that’s perfectly designed for all types of players in mind.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re constantly stuck in lower ranks or are aiming for a place above master. Most gaming mice should improve your skill either way.

1. Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 [Best Wireless Gaming Mouse for League of Legends]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor HERO 2 with tracking over 888+ IPS, up to 44,000 DPI Weight 60 grams Buttons 5 Connectivity USB, Wireless connectivity Battery Life 95 hours Dimensions ‎1.57 x 2.5 x 0.1 inches Extras LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches deliver pro-level precision and reliability with tactile click, USB-C charging, Logitech G Hub Software

It’s safe to say that the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is one of the best options out there. This gaming mouse is engineered specifically for esports professionals, and excellent when paired with a new gaming laptop.

If you aspire to become one (or you simply don’t want to make any compromises), this option is for you.

Its revolutionary 44K Logitech’s hero sensor delivers tracking accuracy that eliminates any possibility of missed clicks or inconsistent cursor movement during critical moments.

Why we chose it The 1600-2400 DPI range delivers the perfect balance, precise enough for accurate last-hitting and skill shots, yet responsive enough for quick camera movements and team fight positioning.

So, what sets this mouse apart?

The incredible 60g weight, combined with wireless connection, means that you get the responsiveness of ultra-light design without the dreadful cable drag that affects your aim.

On top of that, the 8KHz polling rate ensures every micro-movement translates instantly to screen action. This is crucial for landing skill shots and executing precise kiting patterns.

Pros Cons ✅Ultra-lightweight 60g design eliminates fatigue during extended ranked sessions



✅44K HERO sensor accuracy ensures pixel-perfect tracking for crucial skill shots



✅8KHz polling rate provides tournament-level responsiveness for competitive gaming



✅Ambidextrous shape works perfectly for both palm and claw grip styles



✅Professional pedigree – used by top esports players in major tournaments ❌Premium pricing reflects its professional-grade construction and features

Final Verdict: The G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is the ultimate choice for serious League players who want the same mouse technology used by world championship winners. Technology that delivers not only unmatched precision, but also reliability.

2. Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED [Best Budget Gaming Mouse for League of Legends]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor HERO 12K (up to 12,000 DPI) Weight 99 grams Buttons 6 Connectivity USB, Wireless connectivity Battery Life 250 hours Dimensions 4.59 x 2.45 x 0.1 inches Extras Ambidextrous, AA battery-powered, Logitech G Hub

The second one on this list is also a somewhat familiar name in the world of gaming. The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED proves one thing – exceptional wireless gaming performance doesn’t require a premium price tag.

Why we chose it Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED offers genuine HERO sensor precision and LIGHTSPEED wireless technology at a fraction of flagship pricing. This makes professional-grade mouse performance accessible to every League player regardless of both the budget and the skill level.

Built around the same HERO sensor technology found in Logitech’s flagship mice, G305 delivers tracking precision that rivals much more expensive options. It does so all while maintaining the wireless freedom that’s as essential for competitive gaming as having a good gaming monitor.

This budget mouse provides consistent, reliable performance. Performance that eliminates the common issues budget gamers face:

Sensor stuttering

Connection drops

Inconsistent tracking

The 250-hour battery life means you’ll rarely think about charging, which lets you focus entirely on improving your gameplay.

Pros Cons ✅HERO 12K sensor reliability ensures consistent tracking for accurate last-hitting



✅250-hour battery life provides months of gaming on a single AA battery



✅LIGHTSPEED wireless freedom eliminates cable drag without lag or connectivity issues



✅Compact ergonomic shape fits comfortably in most hand sizes and grip styles



✅Six programmable buttons allow custom macro setups for item actives and abilities



✅Exceptional value proposition delivers premium features at budget-friendly pricing



✅Proven durability withstands intensive gaming sessions and daily use ❌Slightly heavier at 99 grams compared to ultra-light gaming mouse options

Final Verdict: The G305 LIGHTSPEED is the perfect entry point into serious League gaming. It offers reliable wireless performance and precision tracking that supports rank climbing without budget strain.

3. Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse [Best Ultra-Fast Mouse for League of Legends]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor 35K DPI Optical Sensor Weight 54 grams Buttons 8 Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired Battery Life 95 hours Dimensions ‎7.3 x 4.7 x 2.4 inches Extras 8KHz polling, Gen-3 optical switches, Adjustable DPI Settings, Customizable mouse settings

The third one on this list comes from a brand that’s synonymous with pro gaming – it’s an excellent Razer mouse. The Razer Viper V3 Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in competitive mouse design. It does so by combining an incredibly lightweight 54g frame with cutting-edge 8KHz polling technology.

Why we chose it Its symmetrical ambidextrous design accommodates all grip styles while the Focus Pro 35K sensor provides tracking accuracy. Accuracy that captures even the smallest adjustments. The Gen-3 optical switches eliminate debounce delay entirely, which ensures every click registers exactly when intended.

This is not a budget gaming mouse. It responds to your movements faster than humanly perceptible, which makes it ideal for players who compete at the highest levels where every single millisecond matters. Just ask the pros, and they will confirm this for you.

Pros Cons ✅54g lightweight gaming mouse construction is what separates it from many others, as it enables lightning-fast directional changes and precise control



✅8KHz polling rate technology delivers response times faster than traditional 1KHz mice, which will most likely improve your gameplay



✅Focus Pro 35K sensor precision tracks movements with scientific-grade accuracy



✅Gen-3 optical switches provide instant click registration without mechanical delay



✅90-hour battery endurance supports extended gaming sessions without performance degradation ❌Premium pricing reflects its advanced technology and construction materials

Final Verdict: The Viper V3 Pro is engineered for all those who demand not only the absolute fastest response times, but also the most precise tracking available in the industry. Definitely not for those looking for budget gaming mouse options.

4. Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED [Best Ergonomic Gaming Mouse for Versatile Customization]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor HERO 25K gaming sensor Weight 102 grams Buttons 13 Connectivity USB-A receiver, wireless Battery Life 140 hours Dimensions ‎6.9 x 4.6 x 2.8 inches Extras High-end ergonomics for macro-heavy gameplay, Customizable mouse settings

On to the fourth one!

The Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED is the ultimate customization option for League players who want more than just a couple of macro capabilities. With 13 programmable buttons strategically placed for intuitive access, you can assign item actives, ability combinations, and camera controls exactly where your fingers naturally rest (or whatever you feel like tweaking).

Why we chose it The G502 X combines button programmability with a premium ergonomic shape. This makes it perfect for League players who want to optimize every single aspect of their control scheme, all while maintaining exceptional tracking precision.

This mouse is a perfect option for providing both precision and versatility – the HERO 25K sensor handles the most demanding tracking scenarios while the hybrid switch design offers tactile feedback.

This ultimately enhances clicking confidence during crucial moments. Long gaming sessions are guaranteed!

Pros Cons ✅13 programmable buttons that enable comprehensive macro setups for abilities and items



✅HERO 25K sensor accuracy that provides pixel-perfect tracking for precise skill shot execution



✅Ergonomic design helps you reduce fatigue during extended ranked session marathons



✅Dual-mode scroll wheel switches between free-spin and tactile modes for different scenarios



✅140-hour battery life is there to ensure consistent performance through weeks of intensive gaming



✅LIGHTSPEED wireless reliability that eliminates cable interference while maintaining tournament-grade response ❌The heavier 106g weight may feel a bit too much compared to ultra-light gaming mice

Final Verdict: The G502 X LIGHTSPEED is ideal for League of Legends players of all levels (leaning a bit more to more experienced ones) who appreciate a wide range of options for button customization.

5. Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous [Best League of Legends Mouse for Ambidextrous Control]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor 16K DPI Optical Sensor Weight 69 grams Buttons 8 Connectivity Wired Gaming Mouse Battery Life Wired Dimensions ‎4.99 x 2.45 x 1.49 inches Extras Customizable Chroma RGB Color Profiles, Customizable Features

If none of the options above seem like the right choice for you, the next one on this list might be something you’ve been looking for.

The Razer Viper Ultralight features a quite impressive ambidextrous design that works perfectly for both left and right-handed players. This means that neither performance nor comfort is compromised.

Why we chose it The ambidextrous button layout allows you to assign secondary abilities to either side based on your grip preference – right-handed players can use left-side buttons for item actives while maintaining primary click access.

The 69g ultra-lightweight wireless mouse construction, paired with the drag-free Speedflex cable, creates an elite wired gaming mouse experience. An experience that feels almost wireless in responsiveness, especially when paired with a solid mouse pad.

This great mouse, which should also go well with your gaming laptop, is also quite impressive when it comes to providing consistent performance across different grip styles and hand orientations.

It’s perfect for players who prefer symmetrical designs or households where multiple competitive gamers share the same equipment – a great option for gaming houses where semi-professional and professional League players practice.

Pros Cons ✅True ambidextrous design suits both left and right-handed players perfectly



✅69g lightweight construction allows quick directional changes and reduced fatigue



✅Speedflex cable technology eliminates drag and creates near-wireless movement freedom



✅Eight programmable buttons offer comprehensive customization for abilities and macros



✅Chroma RGB lighting adds personalization while indicating DPI settings and profiles ❌A wired gaming mouse connection may not appeal to players who prefer wireless freedom

Final Verdict: The Razer Viper Ultralight is the ideal choice for those who seek lightweight precision in an ambidextrous package that doesn’t favor any particular hand orientation or grip style.

6. Glorious Model O [Best Ultra-Light Wireless Mouse for League of Legends]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor Glorious BAMF Sensor Weight 69 grams Buttons 6 Connectivity USB, wireless Battery Life 71 hours Dimensions ‎5 x 2.6 x 0.1 inches Extras Lag Free 2.4GHz Wireless

The sixth one on this list is the first one from a completely different manufacturer – Glorious.

Many would even say that the Glorious Model O has revolutionized lightweight wireless gaming. It has done so with its distinctive honeycomb shell design that achieves weight reduction without sacrificing structural integrity.

Why we chose it At just 69g with wireless freedom and 71-hour battery life, this mouse delivers pro-level performance without the premium price tag. The BAMF sensor ensures pixel-perfect accuracy for last-hits and skill shots, while the lightweight honeycomb design reduces fatigue during those marathon ranked sessions.

This innovative approach creates a 69g mouse that feels incredibly responsive, all while providing the wireless freedom essential for competitive League gameplay regardless of the skill level.

Pros Cons ✅Honeycomb 69g design provides ultra-lightweight performance with structural durability



✅BAMF sensor accuracy provides reliable tracking for precise last-hitting and skill shots



✅Wireless/wired flexibility lets you choose a connection method based on preference and situation



✅71-hour battery endurance guarantees long gaming sessions without charging anxiety



✅An excellent value proposition allows for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse performance at competitive pricing ❌Honeycomb design may collect dust and require occasional cleaning maintenance (although this might not be that big of an issue for some players)

Final Verdict: The Model O offers exceptional lightweight wireless gaming mouse performance with unique aesthetics. It’s a perfect option for players who want responsive buttons without premium pricing. Good news for budget competitive gamers and those who also enjoy FPS games.

7. ASUS ROG Gladius II Core Lightweight [Best League of Legends Mouse for Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse Reliability & Custom Clicks]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor 6200-DPI Sensor Weight 92 grams Buttons 6 Connectivity Wired Gaming Mouse Battery Life Wired Dimensions ‎4.96 x 2.64 x 0.1 inches Extras ROG-Exclusive Switch-Socket Design and Aura Sync Lighting, Customizable Controls

Last but not least on this list comes from ASUS.

The ASUS ROG Gladius II Core is a model that features a customizable click feel through its quite unique swappable switch system. This feature lets you fine-tune the response of your clicks. This ultimately ensures optimal feedback for different gameplay scenarios (and personal preferences).

Why we chose it The swappable switch system is genuinely unique – you can customize click feel and switch durability based on your playing style. The ergonomic design ensures comfort during marathon gaming sessions.

Its ergonomic right-handed design provides solid comfort during those extended gaming sessions. All while the wired gaming mouse connection eliminates any possibility of wireless interference or battery concerns during crucial ranked matches.

Pros Cons ✅Swappable switch technology allows customization of click feel and switch longevity



✅Ergonomic right-handed design reduces hand fatigue during extended gaming sessions



✅Wired connection stability means that the wireless lag or interference is eliminated



✅Aura Sync RGB integration is a feature that synchronizes lighting with other ASUS gaming peripherals (great for those who already own ASUS products)



✅Affordable pricing makes ergonomic customization accessible to budget-conscious gamers ❌Lower maximum DPI compared to flagship gaming mice sensors

Final Verdict: The ROG Gladius II Core is perfect for intense MOBA games and players who prioritize ergonomic comfort and click customization over cutting-edge sensor specifications.

It offers reliable wired performance with unique tactile options. It’s also just a good FPS mouse.

How To Choose the Best Mouse for League of Legends?

I don’t think I’ve ever bought a single piece of hardware without doing thorough research first.

There are, of course, many different factors that you should take into consideration before making a commitment to a certain product, but here’s what I think it’s quite necessary to keep in mind when considering a new gaming mouse for League of Legends and engaging FPS games.

1. Prioritize Sensor Accuracy & Responsiveness

Your mouse sensor determines tracking precision for last-hitting, skill shot accuracy, and kiting consistency.

Look for high-end optical sensors like the HERO series or Focus Pro that eliminate acceleration and provide pixel-perfect tracking. Polling rates of 1000Hz or higher ensure your movements translate instantly to screen action.

2. Focus on Comfort & Ergonomics

As you know, League matches can last 30-45 minutes with potential marathon gaming sessions. Choose ergonomic designs that support your natural fingertip grip style, whether palm, claw, or fingertip.

Right-handed players benefit from asymmetrical designs while ambidextrous options work for any orientation.

3. Ensure Durable Switches

Mechanical or optical switches rated for millions of clicks prevent the frustration of failed inputs during those crucial moments.

Optical switches eliminate debounce delay, while mechanical switches provide tactile feedback – choose based on your click preference, of course.

4. Consider Mouse Weight

This also plays a huge role – Lighter mice (60-80g) are perfect for faster directional changes as they reduce fatigue during extended sessions.

Heavier mice (90-120g), on the other hand, provide stability for precise aiming. All in all, most competitive players prefer lightweight options for quick reaction gameplay, though.

5. Evaluate Button Placement & Quantity

Side buttons should be easily accessible for item actives and ability shortcuts. 2-4 side buttons should be enough for optimal functionality without complexity.

Even a budget gaming mouse should have these features.

6. Decide on Wired or Reliable Wireless

Choose a wireless gaming mouse for freedom of movement or wired for consistency and no battery concerns. Both options work excellently for competitive League play when using quality gaming mice.

All popular eSports games should be compatible with the options mentioned here.

Pair your mouse with a high-refresh gaming monitor and a powerful gaming laptop, and you’ll have a setup ready for both casual play and serious competition.

FAQs

What is the best gaming mouse for League of Legends?

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is the best overall choice. This elite gaming-grade mouse combines a 60g ultra-lightweight design with 44K sensor precision and 8KHz polling rate technology used by world championship esports players.

What is the best mouse gaming setup for League of Legends?

Make sure to set DPI between 1600-2400, assign item actives to easily accessible side buttons (obviously), bind camera lock toggle to a thumb button, and, of course, ensure that your mouse pad provides a consistent gliding surface.

What mouse do League Pros use?

While preferences may vary, professional League players predominantly use the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT series and Razer Viper models for their proven reliability, sensors, and ultra-lightweight designs.

Do I need a good mouse for League?

Yes, a quality pro gaming mouse significantly improves your mechanical precision, not only for last-hitting and skill shot accuracy but also for kiting consistency. Budget gaming mouse options like the G305 LIGHTSPEED provide substantial upgrades over basic office mice.

What is the best grip for League of Legends?

Claw grip offers the ideal balance of precision and speed for League gameplay, as it provides fingertip control for accurate clicking, all while maintaining wrist stability for consistent tracking and quick directional changes during team fights.