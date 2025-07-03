11 Most Popular Esports Games – Top Titles in 2025

Gone are the days of button-mashing – today, the most popular esports represent serious career paths with millions in prize money, global recognition, and legions of passionate fans. In 2025, it sits firmly in the mainstream spotlight and shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, with every passing year, the line between esports and traditional sports is getting thinner. esports tournaments are now full-scale productions, sponsorship deals are huge, and careers in esports range from players to coaches to content creators.

So, the question isn’t whether esports will continue growing; it’s which games will lead the charge. In this detailed guide, I have put together the most popular esports that have defined competitive gaming and continue shaping its future. Let’s start with my top picks.

Our Top Picks for Esports

Out of all the games in the esports scene, a few stand out above the rest. And looking at the numbers, the hype, and how each game holds up competitively, these are standouts:

League of Legends (2009) – First spot belongs to League of Legends. Its most recent World Championship reached a peak of 6.94 million viewers, the biggest number ever seen in esports. Counter-Strike 2 (2023) – Counter-Strike 2 follows close behind. The game has already distributed over $4.83 million in prize money during 2025‘s early months, proving its continued financial viability and competitive appeal. Valorant (2020) – Valorant claims third with a strong grip on the tactical shooter scene. Every agent in Valorant introduces a spin on traditional FPS gameplay. This is keeping longtime fans interested and also drawing in new players who want something fresh.

As strong as these five esports games are, they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The esports world is filled with games that have built massive followings, supported talented pros, and shaped entire genres. Now, let’s check out the rest of the top contenders.

10 Best Esports Games That are Changing Competitive Gaming

The following are some of the biggest esports games, each making a strong mark on competitive gaming at the moment. They don’t only represent technological innovation and strategic complexity but also serve as platforms for the professional gamers of different esports teams to showcase their skills, creating new career pathways and entertainment experiences for millions of global viewers.

1. League of Legends

Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS Year of Release 2009 Developer Riot Games Best for Fans of Strategic team-based MOBA gameplay Daily active player base (2025) Around 30 million

No other title in esports comes close to League of Legends. It has perfected the multiplayer online battle arena formula, creating the template for modern success in the best strategy games category. In the first quarter of 2025, it saw more than 230 million people tune in, topping global charts.

Its major tournaments, such as the League of Legends World Championship, commonly known as Worlds, are global spectacles. These events consist of best-of-battle teams from various regional leagues, including heavy hitters from South Korea, China, Europe, and North America.

The competitive structure of the game revolves around two esports teams of five champions. The goal is simple: destroy the enemy base. But behind that are layers of strategy, map control, and quick decisions that elevate it among the best multiplayer games. Each game is never the same, and that is what draws players and viewers in.

This season, Riot Games (the game publisher) has taken the game to a whole new level. The prize pool for MSI was increased from $250,000 to $2 million, and Worlds 2025 now features the biggest prize pool at a staggering $5 million.

Backed by rising prize pools and powerhouse teams like T1 and Team Liquid, League of Legends is growing stronger every season and remains an esteemed part of the esports World Cup, which is exactly why it ranks at the top of our most popular esports list.

2. Counter‑Strike 2

Platforms PC Year of Release 2023 Developer Valve Corporation Best for Fans of Precision aiming and tactical teamwork Daily active player base (2025) Around 1 million

Ask any FPS fan about serious shooters, and chances are they’ll mention Counter-Strike. Sitting at the top of the best FPS games, this title has a rich esports history. Its latest entry, Counter-Strike 2, has hit the stratosphere when it comes to competitive video gaming.

In the first months of 2025, it distributed $4.83 million in prize money. It also recorded more than 99 million hours viewed on Twitch in the 1st quarter and held the top position for that period.

The goal of the game is simple. Two teams of five aim to either plant or defuse the bomb or eliminate the opponent’s strength. This simplicity enables incredible complexity of the execution. Each new round feels almost like a fresh IQ puzzle, even for pros who’ve run the maps 10,000 times.

Behind the scenes, the tournament organizers are making smart moves. PGL (one of the major companies organizing top-tier tournaments for the game) now guarantees a payout within two weeks after events. They have also launched a dedicated third-place match format for more competitive depth. With regular updates, packed tournament calendars, and world-class esports teams, Counter-Strike 2 is keeping both pros and fans fully engaged.

3. Valorant

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer Riot Games Best for Fans of Tactical FPS with unique agent abilities Daily active player base (2025) Around 4.9 million

Valorant is a first-person shooter that has gained popularity in the competitive gaming world in a very short period. In March’s Masters Bangkok event, it hit a record 4.3 million peak viewers. Following this success, its place among the most popular esports games in 2025 has become more solidified.

The game has its own global tournament system called the Valorant Champions Tour, or VCT. esports teams from different parts of the world compete in it. The best ones face off in big events with huge prize money. This year, top esports teams like T1 and EDward Gaming earned a combined total of more than $8 million by winning tournaments.

What sets Valorant apart is its sharp design, layered team mechanics, and the cosmetic world surrounding it – yes, I’m talking about those coveted Valorant skins. The 5V5 format of the game creates intense round-based competition where each decision carries weight. So, it becomes important for teams to change their play positions regularly and learn the right way to establish their agents.

Each agent can have a unique skill set, which adds more layers to the gameplay. Pro esports teams often construct their team lineups around certain agents to pull off specific strategies. It makes each match more exciting.

4. Fortnite

Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of Release 2017 Developer Epic Games Best for Fans of Creative battle royale with building mechanics Daily active player base (2025) Around 2.2 million

Before Fortnite, nobody took battle royale seriously. The game flipped the script. Now it’s one of the best TPS games, proving that massive multiplayer formats can deliver heart-stopping competitive moments, ones worth millions in prize money.

To date, the game has distributed over $193 million in prize money in different esports tournaments. This makes it the second-highest-paying game in esports history. Solo and duo formats of Fortnite provide individual achievement recognition alongside team-based competitions. This is a major appeal to different competitive preferences within the broader esports market.

Gameplay-wise, Fortnite mixes fast building and sharpshooting. Watch a Fortnite match, and you’ll see why it’s more than a game. It’s part shooter, part construction simulator, and part chess match. Players don’t just battle. They come up with entire strategies in moments, making every game a crazy, off-the-wall spectacle.

Above all, Fortnite‘s biggest strength in the esports industry might be how easy it is to jump in. The game keeps players of all skill levels chasing wins – and climbing the Fortnite ranks. Mobile esports opportunities through Fortnite have opened professional competition. Players can now drop into a pro lobby from a console, a tablet, or a budget laptop and still compete head-to-head.

5. Call of Duty

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S Year of Release 2003-2024 Developer Infinity Ward (Warzone 2.0), Treyarch (Black Ops 6), Raven Software Best for Fans of Fast-paced, competitive FPS action Daily active player base (2025) Around 15 million (Warzone 2.0), around 3 million (Black Ops 6)

Ever since the first game in the series was released in 2003, Call of Duty has always dabbled in competitive play. However, it wasn’t until shortly after the release of the first Modern Warfare game in 2007 that it started evolving into a full-on eSport. These days, it’s hard to imagine the esports scene without games like Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gained popularity in the esports world after becoming part of the 2025 esports World Cup in Riyadh. The July tournament will distribute $1.8 million in prize money, which establishes Black Ops 6 as a prominent tournament this year. Players and spectators alike are counting the days and swapping strategy tips online.

For longtime fans keeping track of the Call of Duty games, Black Ops 6 stands out as a fresh yet familiar chapter in the franchise’s competitive legacy. It brings refined gunplay and esports-ready features that align perfectly with today’s fast-paced standards.

But while Black Ops 6 will inevitably get replaced by the next mainline Call of Duty game, Warzone, which is now going under the name Warzone 2.0, keeps pulling players back in, year after year, with what it’s always done well: top-tier battle royale gameplay, fantastic gunplay, fast-paced action, and a map that never stops evolving.

When Verdansk made its return, viewership spiked. That event pulled in 163,000 peak viewers on Twitch, the highest for any Warzone tournament so far. The game’s also headed to the esports World Cup in Riyadh this summer. Last year’s event had 21 pro teams competing for a $1 million prize. The 2025 edition is expected to bring the same kind of intensity.

Both Warzone and Black Ops 6 have dropped recent patches packed with new weapons like the RC10, LC10, and EFAR, along with fresh maps and game modes. These regular updates keep the esports scene buzzing, help maintain strong weekly viewership, and push teams to keep adapting in every tournament.

6. Apex Legends

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Respawn Entertainment Best for Fans of Hero-based battle royale with movement focus Active player base (2025) Around 2.5 million

Apex Legends is another of the most popular titles among the biggest esports games this year. The first ALGS-Open welcomed 160 teams in New Orleans, including professionals and rising troops, fighting for a $ 1 million prize pool in acute LAN days. That scale alone shows how competing games have increased around the match Royale Hero Shooter.

Year 5 entered with eye-catching upgrades. Strict regional locks vanished, E-District joined the map rotation, and now there are Legend bans that force captains to scrap and rethink their game plans. Fans love how each match now feels healthy.

The Year 4 Championship in Sapporo pulled in over 34,000 fans, and the Daiwa House Stadium was packed. Online, Apex Legends hit around 540,000 peak viewers, putting it in the same league as some of the biggest names in esports.

Even with constant patch updates and meta changes, teams like Team Falcons and Reject Winnity are finding their rhythm and gaining real fan bases. Mobile esports is booming, event formats keep evolving, and Apex Legends is clearly a top-tier title right now.

7. Dota 2

Platforms PC Year of Release 2013 Developer Valve Corporation Best for Fans of Complex strategic MOBA with high skill ceiling Active player base (2025) Around 500,000

Dota 2 remains a pillar of the multiplayer online battle arena genre and a major force in popular esports games. The International 2024 in Copenhagen drew over 1.5 million concurrent viewers, even with a smaller prize pool of around $2.6 million. And this is proof that the game’s high-stakes drama pulls in audiences and dozens of esports organizations, whether the prize pool is at its highest or not.

Beyond the main event, a packed 2025 calendar keeps its esports ecosystem moving. Valve and PGL are rolling out tournaments like BLAST Slam II and multiple Wallachia seasons, each offering prize pools from hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars.

Besides, what makes Dota 2’s competitive scene unique is its depth. Matches are tactical marathons with roles, drafts, and timing, pushing teams to work out multi-layered plans. That complexity draws in hardcore audiences and adds weight to its long-standing esports history.

The upcoming International 2025 is returning to Europe, Copenhagen, in September. And Valve is planning a more balanced qualifier system, sustainability steps, and enhanced broadcasts. For fans, that means bigger stage production and fresh twists on familiar formats!

8. PUBG: Battlegrounds

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Mobile (Android & iOS) Year of Release 2017 Developer KRAFTON Best for Fans of Realistic tactical battle royale Active player base (2025) Around 700,000

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, has played a major part in shaping competitive gaming. Dropping 100 players into a massive map and letting strategy decide the outcome was a fresh take when it launched, and it still delivers intense moments today.

Events like the PUBG Global Series 2025 brought together top-tier players and big-name teams like Gen.G, NAVI, and Twisted Minds. They fought it out for a huge prize pool, while fans watched in the millions across platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

PUBG runs smoothly on both PC and mobile, which has helped it grow fast in the mobile esports space. The mobile version is especially huge in South and East Asia, where local leagues and sponsor-backed tournaments draw serious competition and big crowds. Those regions continue to be a key part of PUBG‘s long-term esports plans.

Even with new games coming out, PUBG has kept its own lane. The mix of tactical gameplay and high-stakes moments keeps it relevant. A lot of casual players still tune in to pro matches, whether to pick up new strategies or just to watch the final circles play out with everything on the line.

9. Rocket League

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2015 Developer Psyonix Best for Fans of Competitive vehicular soccer Active player base (2025) Around 30,000

Rocket League remains a standout in the esports industry because of its unique blend of soccer and high-flying car action. The RLCS Birmingham Major in March drew over 287,000 peak viewers. Though it was slightly down from previous years.

But despite that dip, the Grand Final between Karmine Corp and The Ultimates kept fans glued to their screens. Psyonix and BLAST enhanced the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) this year with a total $5 million prize pool and introduced a new 1v1 format alongside the standard 3v3 competition.

Format updates also brought “Last Chance Qualifiers” and expanded the World Championship to 20 teams. Regions now cover Europe, North America, South America, MENA, APAC, and Sub‑Saharan Africa, showing how global the esports market has grown.

These changes give underdog teams a real shot and broaden the competitive pool for viewers. Psyonix is also making sure things last behind the scenes. The publishers are updating contracts and improving prize money. Even the in-game shop is changing, swapping tokens for credits, which shows a commitment to long-term stability.

10. Street Fighter

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 (Street Fighter VI) Year of Release 1987-2023 Developer Capcom, Dimps Best for Fans of Competitive fighting games Active player base (2025) Around 30,000 (Street Fighter VI)

Street Fighter is without a doubt one of the most iconic fighting games and esports titles ever made. From its debut in 1987 with Street Fighter to its most recent release, Street Fighter VI in 2023, it’s been a constant presence in competitive gaming.

The Street Fighter esports scene has been thriving for decades. The game has become the backbone of fighting game tournaments, with huge events like the Evo Championship Series drawing players from around the world.

By 2025, the level of competition is mind-blowing, with top players battling for a massive prize pool that’s pushing $1 million in some events. That’s no small feat for a game that’s stayed relevant for so long!

What makes Street Fighter great in esports is that it’s easy to get into but hard to master. Whether you’re watching high-flying combo specialists or defensive strategists, every match has a unique feel. Button mashing alone is not enough – you have to understand your opponent, adapt, and pull off moves with perfect timing.

What started out as a friendly competition on arcade machines between friends evolved into something that most couldn’t imagine modern esports without, and that’s exactly why Street Fighter is so amazing.

11. StarCraft

Platforms PC Year of Release 1996-2010 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Best for Fans of Competitive RTS games Active player base (2025) Around 25,000 (StarCraft II)

StarCraft is one of those esports legends that has been around forever, and despite the last game, StarCraft II, being released over a decade ago, its popularity is still massive.

The StarCraft series has been at the heart of esports since the late 90s, and even in 2025, it’s still thriving. From the legendary Brood War era to the StarCraft II tournaments, the game’s competitive scene only keeps growing.

The stakes keep growing, too. For example, the Global StarCraft II League (GSL) and World Championship Series (WCS) continue to pull in massive audiences, with top players battling for prize pools that can top $500,000.

The blend of strategy, micro-management, and raw skill makes it an incredibly competitive game. There simply isn’t a more immersive RTS game out there, and it’s not for the lack of titles in the genre. StarCraft is just that brilliant.

It’s all about strategy at lightning speed. Every move counts, and the skill ceiling is incredibly high, making each match feel fresh and exciting. Just like the Street Fighter franchise, StarCraft is one of the OGs that the modern esports scene wouldn’t be the same without.

Beyond Traditional Esports

When we think of esports, we usually picture League of Legends, Rocket League, or Counter-Strike, right? But there’s a whole world of competitive gaming that goes beyond the traditional, and it can be just as exciting.

There are plenty of games that have stepped outside the box.

Chess as an Esport

It may sound weird at first, but Chess has now officially entered the esports scene, and it’s incredibly captivating. Watching a grandmaster make those mind-bending moves in front of thousands online is no less intense than any MOBA game, especially now that the prize pool for major chess tournaments is on the rise.

Microsoft Excel World Championship

There are also some totally unique competitions, like the Microsoft Excel World Championship. Yes, you read that right. A tournament where players race against the clock to solve complex problems in Excel, bringing in competition, skill, and precision, much like competitive video games. The fact that this even exists shows how esports can stretch into just about any realm.

Speedrunning Tournaments

Let’s not forget the rise of speedrunning, where players race to complete a game as fast as possible, often using crazy techniques and glitches. Events like SGDQ (Summer Games Done Quick) are huge, raising millions for charity while pushing players to break records. These aren’t your typical professional tournaments, but the thrill they bring is almost unmatched.

In 2025, these alternative esports scenes are only growing. From mobile esports tournaments to niche games gaining mainstream attention, the esports ecosystem is expanding in all sorts of unexpected ways. Anything it’s possible, and that makes it insanely exciting. Because who knows what might happen next? Your guess is as good as mine.

FAQs

What’s the most popular esports game?

Right now, League of Legends leads the pack. Its last World Championship pulled in nearly 7 million peak viewers, and it has the most active pro scene across several regions.

What counts as an esports game?

Esports games are titles built for or adapted to competitive play. They usually have ranked modes, tournaments, and pro-level events. Think of them like digital sports—teams, leagues, fans, and prize pools included.

Which game has the biggest esports presence?

Dota 2 takes the prize pool crown with over $370 million handed out so far. But League of Legends has the largest global reach, with regular international events and a huge player base.

What was the first real esports game?

Competitive gaming started in arcades in the ’70s, but the game Counter-Strike in the 2000s really shaped the esports scene as we know it today.